Program Guide 08-02-2016
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite (1909)
Sir Edward Elgar: Falstaff Op 68 (1913)
Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 4 in g Op 51 (1895)
Richard Strauss: Don Quixote Op 35 (1897)
Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet in E-Flat (1823)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Op 44 (1880)
Leos Janácek: Idyll for String Orchestra (1878)
Sir Arthur Bliss: Checkmate (1937)
Francis Poulenc: Concerto for Organ, Strings & Timpani in g (1938)
Sir William Herschel: Chamber Symphony in F (c.1770)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture Op 62 (1807)
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Frank Bridge: Cherry Ripe (1916)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Danza rustica (1923)
Richard Strauss: Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1934)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: March Past of the Kitchen Utensils (1909)
Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 1: Overture (1924)
Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture (1817)
Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch (1948)
Johann Strauss Jr: Cavalry March Op 428 (1888)
Eriks Esenvalds: Stars (2011)
Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Suite (1695)
John Williams (arr Calvin Custer): Hook: Main Themes (1991)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Horn Concerto No. 1 in D (1762)
Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Franz Schubert: Graz Galop D 925 (1827)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet from Septet Op 20 (1800)
Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1816)
Samuel Barber: Overture to 'The School for Scandal' Op 5 (1931)
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No.10 in F after Corelli (1726)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 34 in E-Flat (1788)
Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Vasily Kalinnikov: Symphony No. 2 in A (1897)
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 11 'Battle of the Huns" (1857)
14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Giuseppe Verdi: Scherzo from String Quartet (1873)
Giuseppe Martucci: Giga Op 61/3 (1892)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Overture Op 36 (1888)
Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa in C (1942)
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite (1867)
Alberto Ginastera: Overture to "The Creole Faust" Op 9 (1944)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Gluck and Glass in the Underworld
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Furies (1762)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Che farò senza Euridice (1762)
Sir Arthur Bliss: Mêlée Fantasque (1921)
Frederic Hand: A Psalm of Thanksgiving (2009)
George Frideric Handel: Queen Anne Birthday Ode: United nations shall combine (1713)
Gioacchino Rossini: La cambiale di matrimonio: Overture (1810)
Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D Op 18/4 (1781)
Sir Arnold Bax: Rogue's Comedy Overture (1936)
Christoph Willibald Gluck (arr Frederic Hand): Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)
Traditional (arr Frederic Hand): The Water is Wide
18:00 BBC NEWS; SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33 (1876)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D K 385 'Haffner' (1782)
19:00 SPECIAL: Cleveland International Piano Competition - Chamber Music Final session No. 1, live from Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art with WCLV’s John Simna
21:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Yo-Yo Ma, cello
Ludwig van Beethoven: King Stephan: Overture Op 117 (1811)
Witold Lutoslawski: Symphony No. 3 (1973)
Esa-Pekka Salonen: Foreign Bodies (2001)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Cello Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat Op 107 (1959)
Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta Op 60 (1926)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante cantabile from Septet Op 20 (1800)
Jean Sibelius: Andantino from Symphony No. 3 Op 52 (1907)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 99 (1939)
John Cage: In a Landscape (1948)
George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1946)
