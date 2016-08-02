Program Guide 08-02-2016

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite (1909)

Sir Edward Elgar: Falstaff Op 68 (1913)

Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 4 in g Op 51 (1895)

Richard Strauss: Don Quixote Op 35 (1897)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet in E-Flat (1823)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Op 44 (1880)

Leos Janácek: Idyll for String Orchestra (1878)

Sir Arthur Bliss: Checkmate (1937)

Francis Poulenc: Concerto for Organ, Strings & Timpani in g (1938)

Sir William Herschel: Chamber Symphony in F (c.1770)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture Op 62 (1807)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Frank Bridge: Cherry Ripe (1916)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Danza rustica (1923)

Richard Strauss: Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1934)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: March Past of the Kitchen Utensils (1909)

Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 1: Overture (1924)

Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture (1817)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch (1948)

Johann Strauss Jr: Cavalry March Op 428 (1888)

Eriks Esenvalds: Stars (2011)

Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Suite (1695)

John Williams (arr Calvin Custer): Hook: Main Themes (1991)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Horn Concerto No. 1 in D (1762)

Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Franz Schubert: Graz Galop D 925 (1827)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet from Septet Op 20 (1800)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1816)

Samuel Barber: Overture to 'The School for Scandal' Op 5 (1931)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No.10 in F after Corelli (1726)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 34 in E-Flat (1788)

Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Vasily Kalinnikov: Symphony No. 2 in A (1897)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 11 'Battle of the Huns" (1857)

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Giuseppe Verdi: Scherzo from String Quartet (1873)

Giuseppe Martucci: Giga Op 61/3 (1892)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Overture Op 36 (1888)

Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa in C (1942)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite (1867)

Alberto Ginastera: Overture to "The Creole Faust" Op 9 (1944)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Gluck and Glass in the Underworld

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Furies (1762)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Che farò senza Euridice (1762)

Sir Arthur Bliss: Mêlée Fantasque (1921)

Frederic Hand: A Psalm of Thanksgiving (2009)

George Frideric Handel: Queen Anne Birthday Ode: United nations shall combine (1713)

Gioacchino Rossini: La cambiale di matrimonio: Overture (1810)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D Op 18/4 (1781)

Sir Arnold Bax: Rogue's Comedy Overture (1936)

Christoph Willibald Gluck (arr Frederic Hand): Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Traditional (arr Frederic Hand): The Water is Wide

18:00 BBC NEWS; SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33 (1876)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D K 385 'Haffner' (1782)

19:00 SPECIAL: Cleveland International Piano Competition - Chamber Music Final session No. 1, live from Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art with WCLV’s John Simna



21:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Yo-Yo Ma, cello

Ludwig van Beethoven: King Stephan: Overture Op 117 (1811)

Witold Lutoslawski: Symphony No. 3 (1973)

Esa-Pekka Salonen: Foreign Bodies (2001)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Cello Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat Op 107 (1959)

Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta Op 60 (1926)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante cantabile from Septet Op 20 (1800)

Jean Sibelius: Andantino from Symphony No. 3 Op 52 (1907)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 99 (1939)

John Cage: In a Landscape (1948)

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1946)

