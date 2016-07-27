Program Guide 07-27-2016

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

Mauro Giuliani: Guitar Concerto No. 1 in A Op 30 (1812)

Sir Edward Elgar (arr Donald Fraser): Sea Pictures Op 37 (1899)

Bernard Herrmann: Symphony No. 1 (1941)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas (1911)

Ernö Dohnányi: Symphony No. 1 in d Op 9 (1901)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat Op 29 (1869)

Niels Gade: Symphony No. 8 in b Op 47 (1871)

Sir Edward Elgar (arr Donald Fraser): Piano Quintet in a Op 84 (1919)

Saverio Mercadante: Flute Concerto in E (1819)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 BWV 1049 (1720)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo: The Waves from ‘A Sea Symphony’ (1910)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 1 in D (c.1730)

Sir Edward Elgar (arr Donald Fraser): Sea Pictures: Sea Slumber Song Op 37 (1899)

Richard Wagner (arr Leopold Stokowski): Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (1854

John Philip Sousa: March of the Royal Trumpets (1892)

Giuseppe Verdi: Un giorno di regno: Overture (1840)

Mauro Giuliani: Rondo from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30 (1812)

Duke Ellington (arr Jason Vieaux): In a Sentimental Mood (1935)

Carlos Guastavino: Arroz con leche (1964)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Mikado: Overture (1885)

Leroy Anderson: Blue Tango (1951)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Octet for Strings Op 20 (1825)

John Ireland: Epic March (1942)

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Theme & Variations from Clarinet Quintet K 581 (1789)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D BWV 1050 (1721)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Rigaudon Op 40 (1884)

Jacques Offenbach: Le Papillon: Valse des rayons (1860)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sir Edward Elgar (arr Donald Fraser): Sea Pictures: Where Corals Lie Op 37 (1899)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Air (1918)

George Enescu: Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1 in A Op 11/1 (1901)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Dance of the Miller's Wife (1919)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: El fandango de candil (1911)

Ernö Dohnányi: Variations on a Nursery Song Op 25 (1914)

Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Prelude & Love Scene (1958)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 Op 92 (1812)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 in A after Corelli (1726)

John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)

Ernö Dohnányi: The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz Op 18 (1909)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Wedding March (1876)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Bernard Herrmann: Symphony No. 1 (1941)

Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite (1919)

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ernö Dohnányi (arr Dmitry Sitkovetsky): March from Serenade for Strings Op 10 (1902)

Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 1: March (1924)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 11 in B-Flat (1772)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Coloquia en la reja (1911)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Rock Op 7 (1893)

Sir Edward Elgar (arr Donald Fraser): Finale from Piano Quintet Op 84 (1919)

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Sergei Rachmaninoff): Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio BWV 1006 (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr William Smith): Fugue in g BWV 542 ‘Great’ (1723)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Lindberg by Weill, Hindemith and Waxman

Ernö Dohnányi: Finale from Sextet Op 37 (1935)

Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from String Sextet No. 1 Op 18 (1860)

Ernö Dohnányi: Symphonic Minutes Op 36 (1933)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Serenata del espectro (1911)

Traditional (arr John Rutter): O Waly, Waly

Mauro Giuliani: Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30 (1812)

Franz Liszt: Soirées de Vienne: Valse-Caprice No. 6 S 427 (1852)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 7 Op 131 (1952)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 4 in G (c.1770)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Malambo (1941)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Sir Edward Elgar (arr Donald Fraser): Sea Pictures Op 37 (1899)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A RV 159 (1730)

Franz Waxman: Old Acquaintance: Elegy for Strings (1943)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 22 in C K 162 (1773)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

John Ireland: A London Overture (1936)

Sir Edward Elgar (arr Donald Fraser): Piano Quintet in a Op 84 (1919)

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire, The Cleveland Baroque Orchestra, Jeannette Sorrell, conductor/harpsichord; Amanda Forsythe, soprano - The Power of Love: Passions of Handel & Vivaldi (recorded November 2015)

Marco Uccellini (arr Sorrell): La Bergamasca--Olivier Brault & Johanna Novom, violins

George Frideric Handel: Il primo ardor, from Ariodante

George Frideric Handel: Tornami a vagheggiar, from Alcina

George Frideric Handel: Entrée (Jalousie) from Terpsichore (Il Pastor fido)

George Frideric Handel: Geloso tormento, from Almira

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in B minor RV 580-- Olivier Brault, Julie Andrijeski, Johanna Novom and Andrew Fouts

George Frideric Handel: Amarti si vorrei, from Teseo

George Frideric Handel: Chaconne from Terpsichore

Antonio Vivaldi (arr Sorrell): “La Folia” (Madness), after the Trio Sonata in D Minor RV 63--Olivier Brault & Johanna Novom, violins; René Schiffer, cello

George Frideric Handel: Piangerò, from Giulio Cesare

George Frideric Handel: Da Tempeste, from Giulio Cesare

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins

From MSR Classics 1278

Fritz Kreisler: Recitative and Scherzo

Joseph Suk: Liebeslied

Bach: Partita for unaccompanied viola

St. Saens: Fantasy for viola and harp

William Grant Still: Summerland

Daniel Baker: Ethnic variations on a theme of Paganini



23:00 QUIET HOUR

Sir Edward Elgar (arr Donald Fraser): Sea Pictures: Sea Slumber Song Op 37 (1899)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61/7 (1842)

Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs: Beim Schlafengehn (1948)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Fugue (1917)

Gabriel Fauré (arr John Rutter): Cantique de Jean Racine Op 11 (1876)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1: Hommage à Rameau (1905)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E K 261 (1776)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Piano Quartet Op 16 (1796)