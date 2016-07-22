Program Guide 07-22-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:37:48 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 5 in F major Op 76 Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49995

00:42:00 00:38:15 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Raquel Lojendio, soprano Chandos 10694

01:22:00 00:32:25 Luigi Cherubini Symphony in D major Howard Griffiths Zurich Chamber Orchestra CPO 999521

01:56:00 00:27:36 Zoltán Kodály Peacock Variations Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic EMI 54858

02:26:00 00:33:59 Johannes Brahms String Quartet No. 1 in C minor Op 51 Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

03:02:00 00:32:18 Aaron Copland Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Oliver Knussen London Sinfonietta Argo 443203

03:34:00 00:33:45 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Instrumental Suite Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714

04:10:00 00:27:54 Nikolai Miaskovsky Cello Concerto in C minor Op 66 Philharmonia Orchestra Sir Malcolm Sargent Mstislav Rostropovich, cello EMI 65419

04:40:00 00:36:34 Hans Gál Symphony No. 4 Op 105 Kenneth Woods Orchestra of the Swan Avie 2231

05:18:00 00:17:36 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 4 in D major Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334

05:38:00 00:06:41 Franz Schubert Overture in D major Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329

05:50:00 00:06:53 Emile Waldteufel Waltz 'Estudiantina' Op 191 Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5264

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:02:51 William Byrd Laudate Dominum Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013

06:15:00 00:07:56 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Doctor Cupid: Overture Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511

06:25:00 00:01:26 William Grant Still If You Should Go Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192

06:25:00 00:04:10 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in B flat major András Schiff, piano Decca 421422

06:30:00 00:04:05 Franz Schubert Scherzo from String Quartet No. 14 Franz Welser-Möst Camerata Salzburg EMI 56813

06:40:00 00:07:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4 Schleswig-Holstein Festival Christoph Eschenbach Ray Chen, violin Sony 544775

06:49:00 00:03:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Les Petits riens: Overture Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479

06:50:00 00:01:56 Ferruccio Busoni From the Age of Pigtails Op 28 Per Enoksson, violin; Kathryn Stott, piano Bis 784

06:58:00 00:02:12 Henry Fillmore March "Men of Ohio" Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog 430

07:05:00 00:05:52 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat: Final Dance Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10694

07:13:00 00:09:37 Sergei Taneyev Finale from Piano Trio Op 22 Mikhail Pletnev, piano; Vadim Repin, violin; Lynn Harrell, cello DeutGram 4775419

07:25:00 00:03:23 Giuseppe Verdi Un ballo in maschera: Di tu se fedele Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Jonas Kaufmann, tenor; Teatro Municipale di Piacenza Sony 549204

07:30:00 00:03:43 Jules Mouquet Suite for Winds: Aubade Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127

07:40:00 00:08:10 Johan Wagenaar Amphitrion Overture Op 45 Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 425833

07:51:00 00:03:00 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 5: Norwegian Rustic Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437522

07:55:00 00:03:25 Antonio Salieri Tarare: Act 2 Overture Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98269

08:07:00 00:04:40 Leo Sowerby Overture "Comes Autumn Time" Paul Freeman Czech National Symphony Cedille 33

08:15:00 00:09:46 Aram Khachaturian Finale from Flute Concerto Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 57563

08:30:00 00:07:04 Franz Joseph Haydn Andante from Symphony No. 101 Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

08:42:00 00:04:11 Luigi Boccherini Rondo No. 1 from Cello Concerto No. 5 Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 60680

08:48:00 00:05:10 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations: Finale Op 36 Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

08:55:00 00:04:29 Stephen Sondheim A Little Night Music: Send in the Clowns Don Sebesky London Symphony Orchestra EMI 54285

09:08:00 00:15:14 Nino Rota The Godfather - A Symphonic Portrait John Mauceri London Philharmonic LPO 86

09:29:00 00:06:41 Franz von Suppé Light Cavalry: Overture Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10406

09:39:00 00:05:59 William Schuman New England Triptych: Chester Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032

09:47:00 00:08:23 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 36 Daniele Gatti Royal Philharmonic Harm Mundi 907393

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:03:00 00:04:20 John Williams For 'The President's Own' Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032

10:08:00 00:01:58 John Williams Sound the Bells! Alasdair Neale Bay Brass Harm Mundi 807556

10:13:00 00:11:19 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Belvedere 8005

10:26:00 00:04:12 Igor Stravinsky Pulcinella: Gavotte with 2 Variations Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony Orchestra CSO Res 901918

10:32:00 00:03:36 Jacob Gade Jealousy Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316

10:39:00 00:03:56 Sonny Kompanek Killer Tango Canadian Brass Steinway 30008

10:46:00 00:03:03 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Turtledove Paul Spicer James Oxley, tenor; Finzi Singers Chandos 9425

10:51:00 00:26:20 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 26 in G minor Op 20 Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326

11:20:00 00:09:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Egmont: Overture Op 84 Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 16869

11:31:00 00:09:02 Frédéric Chopin Barcarolle in F sharp major Op 60 Vanessa Perez, piano Telarc 33388

11:43:00 00:13:28 Aaron Copland Finale from Symphony No. 3 Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032

12:07:00 00:06:23 Sir William Walton Coronation March 'Crown Imperial' André Previn Royal Philharmonic Telarc 80125

12:15:00 00:09:50 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 1 Riccardo Muti Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 63572

12:27:00 00:03:09 Gerónimo Giménez El baile de Luis Alonso: Intermezzo Burning River Brass Dorian 90316

12:31:00 00:04:20 Ludwig van Beethoven Congratulations Minuet John Storgards Tapiola Sinfonietta Ondine 1001

12:38:00 00:04:33 Robert Russell Bennett Symphonic Songs: Celebration Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032

12:47:00 00:09:44 Karl Goldmark Concert Overture 'In Spring' Op 36 Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:38:15 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Raquel Lojendio, soprano Chandos 10694

13:42:00 00:16:15 Carlos Baguer Symphony No. 18 in B flat Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9456

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:02:00 00:05:19 Sir William Walton Portsmouth Point Overture Leonard Slatkin London Philharmonic VirginClas 61146

14:09:00 00:02:34 Lord Berners Polka David Lloyd-Jones Royal Ballet Sinfonia MarcoPolo 223711

14:13:00 00:14:11 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite Op 11 Lorin Maazel Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

14:29:00 00:10:00 Giovanni Battista Sammartini Symphony in A major Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 557298

14:43:00 00:17:28 Antonín Dvorák Violin Sonatina in G major Op 100 Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano DeutGram 449820

15:03:00 00:18:40 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Suite No. 1 Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633

15:23:00 00:09:01 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Charles Munch Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

15:34:00 00:03:41 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572050

15:42:00 00:06:24 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

15:51:00 00:07:04 Mark O'Connor Americana Symphony: Splendid Horizons Marin Alsop Baltimore Symphony Orchestra OMAC 12

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Falla and Sierra

15:59:00 00:05:03 Henry Mancini March with Mancini Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80183

16:07:00 00:02:23 Henry Mancini Hatari: Baby Elephant Walk Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80183

16:12:00 00:13:26 Robert Russell Bennett Symphonic Songs for Band Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032

16:29:00 00:05:55 Léo Delibes Lakmé: Flower Duet Orch du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson Natalie Dessay, soprano; Delphine Haidan, mezzo EMI 56569

16:38:00 00:01:20 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Oh Lord, I'm on My Way Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Sir Willard White, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779

16:41:00 00:08:04 Joaquín Rodrigo Bolero from Concierto Andaluz Delaware Symphony David Amado William Kanengiser, guitar; Scott Tennant, guitar; John Dearman, guitar; Matthew Greif, guitar Telarc 31754

16:52:00 00:02:40 Ulrich Rühl Gypsy Dance with Insect NW German Chamber Soloists MD+G 6100914

16:57:00 00:02:21 Richard Rodgers The King and I: Hello, Young Lovers Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011

17:05:00 00:05:12 Henry Purcell The Indian Queen: Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio 49240

17:26:00 00:09:33 Greg Anderson Star Wars Suite for 5 Pianos The Five Browns, pianos E1 Music 2041

17:40:00 00:05:39 Franz Schubert Scherzo from 'Grand Duo' Sonata Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 423655

17:47:00 00:03:02 Franz Schubert Die schöne Müllerin: Das Wandern Fritz Wunderlich, tenor; Hubert Giesen, piano DeutGram 4793449

17:52:00 00:02:22 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Sacred Dance of the Priestesses José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572818

17:56:00 00:02:42 Euday L. Bowman Twelfth Street Rag Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel William Tritt, piano Telarc 80112

BBC NEWS: SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

18:10:00 00:11:33 Richard Wagner A Faust Overture George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62403

18:23:00 00:27:09 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 in A major Op 90 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 485

18:56:00 00:04:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 308779

SPECIAL: Thomas & Evon Cooper International Piano Competition 2016: Concerto Final Round, live from Severance Hall with WCLV’s Robert Conrad

19:08:00 00:33:40 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op 18

Nathan Lee, 14, from Sammamish WA (Third Prize winner)

19:52:00 00:34:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major Op 58

Evren Ozel, 17, from Minneapolis MN (Second Prize winner)

20:52:00 00:33:56 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op 18

Ryota Yamazaki, 17, from Koriyama, Japan (First Prize winner)

21:34:00 00:11:21 Ludwig van Beethoven Twelve Contredances John Storgards Tapiola Sinfonietta Ondine 1001

21:54:00 00:09:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Twelve Minuets: Nos. 1-4 John Storgards Tapiola Sinfonietta Ondine 1001

22:04 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at a City Club event at the Happy Dog in Cleveland’s University Circle: RNC in CLE – What Happened? - When Cleveland was chosen as the host city for the Republican National Convention (RNC) two years ago, no one could have imagined that it would be the site for one of the most unconventional conventions in history. More than 50,000 individuals - media, delegates, Republican leadership, and protesters - will witness Donald Trump's presumed rise to the Republican nomination during a month of increased racial tensions across the country. So, what happened? Was Cleveland the backdrop for a historic RNC? What does a Trump nomination mean for the 2016 presidential election and the future of the GOP? This City Club panel discussion will be a wrap-up on what went down this week at the RNC. Panelists include: Cyndra Miller Cole, M.A.P., Adjunct Professor, Ray C. Bliss Institute of Applied Politics, The University of Akron; Hugh Hewitt, host, The Hugh Hewitt Show, Salem Radio Network; Paul Singer, Politics Editor, USA Today

QUIET HOUR

23:04:00 00:07:24 Franz Liszt Die Zelle in Nonnenwerth Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57002

23:11:00 00:09:38 Joachim Raff In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153 Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628

23:23:00 00:08:53 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 127: Aria 'Die Seele ruht Augustin Hadelich, violin; Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033

23:31:00 00:05:34 William Schuman New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032

23:39:00 00:09:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1 English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Peter-Lukas Graf, flute Brilliant 93290

23:48:00 00:07:10 Josef Myslivecek Grave from Cello Concerto in C major Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142

23:58:00 00:02:34 Ole Bull Solitude on the Mountain Andrew Penny Orchestra of the Mill Lydian 18132