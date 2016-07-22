Program Guide 07-22-2016
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:37:48 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 5 in F major Op 76 Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49995
00:42:00 00:38:15 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Raquel Lojendio, soprano Chandos 10694
01:22:00 00:32:25 Luigi Cherubini Symphony in D major Howard Griffiths Zurich Chamber Orchestra CPO 999521
01:56:00 00:27:36 Zoltán Kodály Peacock Variations Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic EMI 54858
02:26:00 00:33:59 Johannes Brahms String Quartet No. 1 in C minor Op 51 Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289
03:02:00 00:32:18 Aaron Copland Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Oliver Knussen London Sinfonietta Argo 443203
03:34:00 00:33:45 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Instrumental Suite Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714
04:10:00 00:27:54 Nikolai Miaskovsky Cello Concerto in C minor Op 66 Philharmonia Orchestra Sir Malcolm Sargent Mstislav Rostropovich, cello EMI 65419
04:40:00 00:36:34 Hans Gál Symphony No. 4 Op 105 Kenneth Woods Orchestra of the Swan Avie 2231
05:18:00 00:17:36 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 4 in D major Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334
05:38:00 00:06:41 Franz Schubert Overture in D major Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329
05:50:00 00:06:53 Emile Waldteufel Waltz 'Estudiantina' Op 191 Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5264
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:02:51 William Byrd Laudate Dominum Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013
06:15:00 00:07:56 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Doctor Cupid: Overture Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511
06:25:00 00:01:26 William Grant Still If You Should Go Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192
06:25:00 00:04:10 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in B flat major András Schiff, piano Decca 421422
06:30:00 00:04:05 Franz Schubert Scherzo from String Quartet No. 14 Franz Welser-Möst Camerata Salzburg EMI 56813
06:40:00 00:07:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4 Schleswig-Holstein Festival Christoph Eschenbach Ray Chen, violin Sony 544775
06:49:00 00:03:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Les Petits riens: Overture Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479
06:50:00 00:01:56 Ferruccio Busoni From the Age of Pigtails Op 28 Per Enoksson, violin; Kathryn Stott, piano Bis 784
06:58:00 00:02:12 Henry Fillmore March "Men of Ohio" Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog 430
07:05:00 00:05:52 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat: Final Dance Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10694
07:13:00 00:09:37 Sergei Taneyev Finale from Piano Trio Op 22 Mikhail Pletnev, piano; Vadim Repin, violin; Lynn Harrell, cello DeutGram 4775419
07:25:00 00:03:23 Giuseppe Verdi Un ballo in maschera: Di tu se fedele Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Jonas Kaufmann, tenor; Teatro Municipale di Piacenza Sony 549204
07:30:00 00:03:43 Jules Mouquet Suite for Winds: Aubade Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127
07:40:00 00:08:10 Johan Wagenaar Amphitrion Overture Op 45 Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 425833
07:51:00 00:03:00 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 5: Norwegian Rustic Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437522
07:55:00 00:03:25 Antonio Salieri Tarare: Act 2 Overture Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98269
08:07:00 00:04:40 Leo Sowerby Overture "Comes Autumn Time" Paul Freeman Czech National Symphony Cedille 33
08:15:00 00:09:46 Aram Khachaturian Finale from Flute Concerto Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 57563
08:30:00 00:07:04 Franz Joseph Haydn Andante from Symphony No. 101 Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176
08:42:00 00:04:11 Luigi Boccherini Rondo No. 1 from Cello Concerto No. 5 Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 60680
08:48:00 00:05:10 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations: Finale Op 36 Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129
08:55:00 00:04:29 Stephen Sondheim A Little Night Music: Send in the Clowns Don Sebesky London Symphony Orchestra EMI 54285
09:08:00 00:15:14 Nino Rota The Godfather - A Symphonic Portrait John Mauceri London Philharmonic LPO 86
09:29:00 00:06:41 Franz von Suppé Light Cavalry: Overture Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10406
09:39:00 00:05:59 William Schuman New England Triptych: Chester Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032
09:47:00 00:08:23 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 36 Daniele Gatti Royal Philharmonic Harm Mundi 907393
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:03:00 00:04:20 John Williams For 'The President's Own' Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032
10:08:00 00:01:58 John Williams Sound the Bells! Alasdair Neale Bay Brass Harm Mundi 807556
10:13:00 00:11:19 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Belvedere 8005
10:26:00 00:04:12 Igor Stravinsky Pulcinella: Gavotte with 2 Variations Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony Orchestra CSO Res 901918
10:32:00 00:03:36 Jacob Gade Jealousy Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316
10:39:00 00:03:56 Sonny Kompanek Killer Tango Canadian Brass Steinway 30008
10:46:00 00:03:03 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Turtledove Paul Spicer James Oxley, tenor; Finzi Singers Chandos 9425
10:51:00 00:26:20 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 26 in G minor Op 20 Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326
11:20:00 00:09:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Egmont: Overture Op 84 Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 16869
11:31:00 00:09:02 Frédéric Chopin Barcarolle in F sharp major Op 60 Vanessa Perez, piano Telarc 33388
11:43:00 00:13:28 Aaron Copland Finale from Symphony No. 3 Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032
12:07:00 00:06:23 Sir William Walton Coronation March 'Crown Imperial' André Previn Royal Philharmonic Telarc 80125
12:15:00 00:09:50 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 1 Riccardo Muti Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 63572
12:27:00 00:03:09 Gerónimo Giménez El baile de Luis Alonso: Intermezzo Burning River Brass Dorian 90316
12:31:00 00:04:20 Ludwig van Beethoven Congratulations Minuet John Storgards Tapiola Sinfonietta Ondine 1001
12:38:00 00:04:33 Robert Russell Bennett Symphonic Songs: Celebration Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032
12:47:00 00:09:44 Karl Goldmark Concert Overture 'In Spring' Op 36 Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00 00:38:15 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Raquel Lojendio, soprano Chandos 10694
13:42:00 00:16:15 Carlos Baguer Symphony No. 18 in B flat Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9456
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
14:02:00 00:05:19 Sir William Walton Portsmouth Point Overture Leonard Slatkin London Philharmonic VirginClas 61146
14:09:00 00:02:34 Lord Berners Polka David Lloyd-Jones Royal Ballet Sinfonia MarcoPolo 223711
14:13:00 00:14:11 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite Op 11 Lorin Maazel Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437
14:29:00 00:10:00 Giovanni Battista Sammartini Symphony in A major Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 557298
14:43:00 00:17:28 Antonín Dvorák Violin Sonatina in G major Op 100 Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano DeutGram 449820
15:03:00 00:18:40 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Suite No. 1 Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633
15:23:00 00:09:01 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Charles Munch Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350
15:34:00 00:03:41 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572050
15:42:00 00:06:24 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764
15:51:00 00:07:04 Mark O'Connor Americana Symphony: Splendid Horizons Marin Alsop Baltimore Symphony Orchestra OMAC 12
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Falla and Sierra
15:59:00 00:05:03 Henry Mancini March with Mancini Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80183
16:07:00 00:02:23 Henry Mancini Hatari: Baby Elephant Walk Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80183
16:12:00 00:13:26 Robert Russell Bennett Symphonic Songs for Band Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032
16:29:00 00:05:55 Léo Delibes Lakmé: Flower Duet Orch du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson Natalie Dessay, soprano; Delphine Haidan, mezzo EMI 56569
16:38:00 00:01:20 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Oh Lord, I'm on My Way Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Sir Willard White, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779
16:41:00 00:08:04 Joaquín Rodrigo Bolero from Concierto Andaluz Delaware Symphony David Amado William Kanengiser, guitar; Scott Tennant, guitar; John Dearman, guitar; Matthew Greif, guitar Telarc 31754
16:52:00 00:02:40 Ulrich Rühl Gypsy Dance with Insect NW German Chamber Soloists MD+G 6100914
16:57:00 00:02:21 Richard Rodgers The King and I: Hello, Young Lovers Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011
17:05:00 00:05:12 Henry Purcell The Indian Queen: Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio 49240
17:26:00 00:09:33 Greg Anderson Star Wars Suite for 5 Pianos The Five Browns, pianos E1 Music 2041
17:40:00 00:05:39 Franz Schubert Scherzo from 'Grand Duo' Sonata Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 423655
17:47:00 00:03:02 Franz Schubert Die schöne Müllerin: Das Wandern Fritz Wunderlich, tenor; Hubert Giesen, piano DeutGram 4793449
17:52:00 00:02:22 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Sacred Dance of the Priestesses José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572818
17:56:00 00:02:42 Euday L. Bowman Twelfth Street Rag Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel William Tritt, piano Telarc 80112
BBC NEWS: SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
18:10:00 00:11:33 Richard Wagner A Faust Overture George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62403
18:23:00 00:27:09 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 in A major Op 90 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 485
18:56:00 00:04:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 308779
SPECIAL: Thomas & Evon Cooper International Piano Competition 2016: Concerto Final Round, live from Severance Hall with WCLV’s Robert Conrad
19:08:00 00:33:40 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op 18
Nathan Lee, 14, from Sammamish WA (Third Prize winner)
19:52:00 00:34:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major Op 58
Evren Ozel, 17, from Minneapolis MN (Second Prize winner)
20:52:00 00:33:56 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op 18
Ryota Yamazaki, 17, from Koriyama, Japan (First Prize winner)
21:34:00 00:11:21 Ludwig van Beethoven Twelve Contredances John Storgards Tapiola Sinfonietta Ondine 1001
21:54:00 00:09:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Twelve Minuets: Nos. 1-4 John Storgards Tapiola Sinfonietta Ondine 1001
22:04 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at a City Club event at the Happy Dog in Cleveland’s University Circle: RNC in CLE – What Happened? - When Cleveland was chosen as the host city for the Republican National Convention (RNC) two years ago, no one could have imagined that it would be the site for one of the most unconventional conventions in history. More than 50,000 individuals - media, delegates, Republican leadership, and protesters - will witness Donald Trump's presumed rise to the Republican nomination during a month of increased racial tensions across the country. So, what happened? Was Cleveland the backdrop for a historic RNC? What does a Trump nomination mean for the 2016 presidential election and the future of the GOP? This City Club panel discussion will be a wrap-up on what went down this week at the RNC. Panelists include: Cyndra Miller Cole, M.A.P., Adjunct Professor, Ray C. Bliss Institute of Applied Politics, The University of Akron; Hugh Hewitt, host, The Hugh Hewitt Show, Salem Radio Network; Paul Singer, Politics Editor, USA Today
QUIET HOUR
23:04:00 00:07:24 Franz Liszt Die Zelle in Nonnenwerth Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57002
23:11:00 00:09:38 Joachim Raff In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153 Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628
23:23:00 00:08:53 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 127: Aria 'Die Seele ruht Augustin Hadelich, violin; Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033
23:31:00 00:05:34 William Schuman New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032
23:39:00 00:09:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1 English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Peter-Lukas Graf, flute Brilliant 93290
23:48:00 00:07:10 Josef Myslivecek Grave from Cello Concerto in C major Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142
23:58:00 00:02:34 Ole Bull Solitude on the Mountain Andrew Penny Orchestra of the Mill Lydian 18132