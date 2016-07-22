© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 07-22-2016

Published July 22, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00            00:37:48            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  5 in F major  Op 76                   Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra  EMI      49995

00:42:00            00:38:15            Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat BBC Philharmonic         Juanjo Mena     Raquel Lojendio, soprano         Chandos           10694

01:22:00            00:32:25            Luigi Cherubini  Symphony in D major                Howard Griffiths            Zurich Chamber Orchestra          CPO     999521

01:56:00            00:27:36            Zoltán Kodály   Peacock Variations                   Franz Welser-Möst         London Philharmonic     EMI      54858

02:26:00            00:33:59            Johannes Brahms          String Quartet No.  1 in C minor  Op 51                           Chiara String Quartet Azica    71289

03:02:00            00:32:18            Aaron Copland  Hear Ye! Hear Ye!                      Oliver Knussen  London Sinfonietta            Argo     443203

03:34:00            00:33:45            Jean-Philippe Rameau   Castor and Pollux: Instrumental Suite                 Frans Brüggen            Orchestra of the 18th Century     Philips  426714

04:10:00            00:27:54            Nikolai Miaskovsky       Cello Concerto in C minor  Op 66           Philharmonia Orchestra  Sir Malcolm Sargent           Mstislav Rostropovich, cello      EMI      65419

04:40:00            00:36:34            Hans Gál           Symphony No. 4 Op 105                       Kenneth Woods            Orchestra of the Swan           Avie      2231

05:18:00            00:17:36            Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No.  4 in D major                                    Benjamin Grosvenor, piano    Decca   4785334

05:38:00            00:06:41            Franz Schubert  Overture in D major                   Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia            Naxos   570329

05:50:00            00:06:53            Emile Waldteufel           Waltz 'Estudiantina' Op 191                    Michel Swierczewski            Gulbenkian Orchestra    Nimbus 5264

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00            00:02:51            William Byrd      Laudate Dominum                     Ross Duffin      Quire Cleveland Quire    2013

06:15:00            00:07:56            Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari     Doctor Cupid: Overture              Gianandrea Noseda       BBC Philharmonic     Chandos           10511

06:25:00            00:01:26            William Grant Still          If You Should Go                                  Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano      Koch Intl           7192

06:25:00            00:04:10            Domenico Scarlatti        Sonata in B flat major                            András Schiff, piano            Decca   421422

06:30:00            00:04:05            Franz Schubert  Scherzo from String Quartet No. 14                    Franz Welser-Möst            Camerata Salzburg        EMI      56813

06:40:00            00:07:18            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4       Schleswig-Holstein Festival Christoph Eschenbach   Ray Chen, violin            Sony    544775

06:49:00            00:03:10            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Les Petits riens: Overture                       Rinaldo Alessandrini            Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch       Naïve    30479

06:50:00            00:01:56            Ferruccio Busoni           From the Age of Pigtails Op 28                          Per Enoksson, violin; Kathryn Stott, piano         Bis       784

06:58:00            00:02:12            Henry Fillmore   March "Men of Ohio"                 Loras John Schissel      Virginia Grand Military Band     WalkFrog          430

07:05:00            00:05:52            Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat: Final Dance                  Juanjo Mena     BBC Philharmonic     Chandos           10694

07:13:00            00:09:37            Sergei Taneyev Finale from Piano Trio Op 22                             Mikhail Pletnev, piano; Vadim Repin, violin; Lynn Harrell, cello   DeutGram         4775419

07:25:00            00:03:23            Giuseppe Verdi Un ballo in maschera: Di tu se fedele     Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi            Jonas Kaufmann, tenor; Teatro Municipale di Piacenza    Sony    549204

07:30:00            00:03:43            Jules Mouquet  Suite for Winds: Aubade                        Robert J. Ambrose        Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany  1127

07:40:00            00:08:10            Johan Wagenaar           Amphitrion Overture Op 45                     Riccardo Chailly            Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra            Decca   425833

07:51:00            00:03:00            Edvard Grieg    Lyric Pieces Book  5: Norwegian Rustic                          Andrei Gavrilov, piano    DeutGram         437522

07:55:00            00:03:25            Antonio Salieri   Tarare: Act 2 Overture                Thomas Fey      Heidelberg Symphony            Hänssler           98269

08:07:00            00:04:40            Leo Sowerby     Overture "Comes Autumn Time"             Paul Freeman    Czech National Symphony        Cedille  33

08:15:00            00:09:46            Aram Khachaturian        Finale from Flute Concerto         Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra            David Zinman    Emmanuel Pahud, flute  EMI      57563

08:30:00            00:07:04            Franz Joseph Haydn      Andante from Symphony No. 101                      Marc Minkowski            Musicians of the Louvre Naïve    5176

08:42:00            00:04:11            Luigi Boccherini Rondo No. 1 from Cello Concerto No. 5 Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra  Ton Koopman          Yo-Yo Ma, cello            Sony    60680

08:48:00            00:05:10            Sir Edward Elgar           Enigma Variations: Finale Op 36                        Michael Stern            Kansas City Symphony Reference         129

08:55:00            00:04:29            Stephen Sondheim        A Little Night Music: Send in the Clowns             Don Sebesky            London Symphony Orchestra     EMI      54285

09:08:00            00:15:14            Nino Rota         The Godfather - A Symphonic Portrait                John Mauceri    London Philharmonic     LPO      86

09:29:00            00:06:41            Franz von Suppé           Light Cavalry: Overture              Franz Welser-Möst         Cleveland Orchestra          MAA     10406

09:39:00            00:05:59            William Schuman           New England Triptych: Chester               Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig            United States Marine Band         Altissimo          4032

09:47:00            00:08:23            Peter Tchaikovsky         Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 36                   Daniele Gatti            Royal Philharmonic        Harm Mundi      907393

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:03:00            00:04:20            John Williams    For 'The President's Own'                      Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig  United States Marine Band       Altissimo          4032

10:08:00            00:01:58            John Williams    Sound the Bells!                        Alasdair Neale   Bay Brass         Harm Mundi            807556

10:13:00            00:11:19            Johannes Brahms          Tragic Overture Op 81                Franz Welser-Möst         Cleveland Orchestra          Belvedere         8005

10:26:00            00:04:12            Igor Stravinsky  Pulcinella: Gavotte with 2 Variations                   Pierre Boulez     Chicago Symphony Orchestra     CSO Res          901918

10:32:00            00:03:36            Jacob Gade      Jealousy                                   Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano            Sony    510316

10:39:00            00:03:56            Sonny Kompanek          Killer Tango                               Canadian Brass Steinway           30008

10:46:00            00:03:03            Ralph Vaughan Williams            The Turtledove              Paul Spicer       James Oxley, tenor; Finzi Singers     Chandos           9425

10:51:00            00:26:20            Franz Joseph Haydn      String Quartet No. 26 in G minor  Op 20                          Daedalus Quartet Bridge  9326

11:20:00            00:09:01            Ludwig van Beethoven   Egmont: Overture Op 84                        Gustavo Dudamel            Simón Bolívar Symphony          DeutGram         16869

11:31:00            00:09:02            Frédéric Chopin Barcarolle in F sharp major  Op 60                                 Vanessa Perez, piano    Telarc   33388

11:43:00            00:13:28            Aaron Copland  Finale from Symphony No. 3                 Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig  United States Marine Band       Altissimo          4032

12:07:00            00:06:23            Sir William Walton         Coronation March 'Crown Imperial'                      André Previn            Royal Philharmonic        Telarc   80125

12:15:00            00:09:50            Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No.  1                   Riccardo Muti    Philadelphia Orchestra          EMI      63572

12:27:00            00:03:09            Gerónimo Giménez        El baile de Luis Alonso: Intermezzo                                Burning River Brass       Dorian  90316

12:31:00            00:04:20            Ludwig van Beethoven   Congratulations Minuet              John Storgards Tapiola Sinfonietta            Ondine  1001

12:38:00            00:04:33            Robert Russell Bennett  Symphonic Songs: Celebration              Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig            United States Marine Band         Altissimo          4032

12:47:00            00:09:44            Karl Goldmark   Concert Overture 'In Spring' Op 36                     Stephen Gunzenhauser            National Symphony of Ireland    Naxos   550745

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00            00:38:15            Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat BBC Philharmonic         Juanjo Mena     Raquel Lojendio, soprano         Chandos           10694

13:42:00            00:16:15            Carlos Baguer   Symphony No. 18 in B flat                     Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players  Chandos           9456

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:02:00            00:05:19            Sir William Walton         Portsmouth Point Overture                     Leonard Slatkin London Philharmonic     VirginClas         61146

14:09:00            00:02:34            Lord Berners     Polka                David Lloyd-Jones        Royal Ballet Sinfonia     MarcoPolo            223711

14:13:00            00:14:11            Jean Sibelius    Karelia Suite Op 11                    Lorin Maazel      Vienna Philharmonic            Decca   4785437

14:29:00            00:10:00            Giovanni Battista Sammartini     Symphony in A major                Kevin Mallon     Aradia Ensemble         Naxos   557298

14:43:00            00:17:28            Antonín Dvorák Violin Sonatina in G major  Op 100                                 Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano        DeutGram         449820

15:03:00            00:18:40            Gabriel Pierné   Ramuntcho: Suite No. 1             Juanjo Mena     BBC Philharmonic            Chandos           10633

15:23:00            00:09:01            Claude Debussy            Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun                    Charles Munch            Boston Symphony Orchestra     RCA     300350

15:34:00            00:03:41            Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf'                 José Serebrier            Bournemouth Symphony           Naxos   572050

15:42:00            00:06:24            Maurice Ravel   Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso                           Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano            DeutGram         14764

15:51:00            00:07:04            Mark O'Connor  Americana Symphony: Splendid Horizons                      Marin Alsop            Baltimore Symphony Orchestra  OMAC  12

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Falla and Sierra

15:59:00            00:05:03            Henry Mancini   March with Mancini                    Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra            Telarc   80183

16:07:00            00:02:23            Henry Mancini   Hatari: Baby Elephant Walk                    Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80183

16:12:00            00:13:26            Robert Russell Bennett  Symphonic Songs for Band                   Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig            United States Marine Band         Altissimo          4032

16:29:00            00:05:55            Léo Delibes      Lakmé: Flower Duet       Orch du Capitole de Toulouse    Michel Plasson            Natalie Dessay, soprano; Delphine Haidan, mezzo          EMI      56569

16:38:00            00:01:20            George Gershwin           Porgy and Bess: Oh Lord, I'm on My Way          Cleveland Orchestra            Lorin Maazel      Sir Willard White, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus   Decca   4787779

16:41:00            00:08:04            Joaquín Rodrigo           Bolero from Concierto Andaluz  Delaware Symphony      David Amado William Kanengiser, guitar; Scott Tennant, guitar; John Dearman, guitar; Matthew Greif, guitar       Telarc   31754

16:52:00            00:02:40            Ulrich Rühl        Gypsy Dance with Insect                                   NW German Chamber Soloists            MD+G  6100914

16:57:00            00:02:21            Richard Rodgers           The King and I: Hello, Young Lovers                               Jenny Lin, piano    Steinway           30011

17:05:00            00:05:12            Henry Purcell     The Indian Queen: Symphony                 Sir Neville Marriner         Academy St. Martin in Fields        Capriccio          49240

17:26:00            00:09:33            Greg Anderson  Star Wars Suite for 5 Pianos                              The Five Browns, pianos            E1 Music          2041

17:40:00            00:05:39            Franz Schubert  Scherzo from 'Grand Duo' Sonata                      Claudio Abbado            Chamber Orchestra of Europe    DeutGram         423655

17:47:00            00:03:02            Franz Schubert  Die schöne Müllerin: Das Wandern                                 Fritz Wunderlich, tenor; Hubert Giesen, piano       DeutGram         4793449

17:52:00            00:02:22            Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Sacred Dance of the Priestesses              José Serebrier            Bournemouth Symphony           Naxos   572818

17:56:00            00:02:42            Euday L. Bowman         Twelfth Street Rag         Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Erich Kunzel            William Tritt, piano         Telarc   80112

 

BBC NEWS: SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

18:10:00            00:11:33            Richard Wagner A Faust Overture                       George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra            Sony    62403

18:23:00            00:27:09            Felix Mendelssohn        Symphony No. 4 in A major  Op 90                    George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      CBS/Sony         485

18:56:00            00:04:50            Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air          Academy St. Martin in Fields            Joshua Bell       Joshua Bell, violin         Sony    308779

 

SPECIAL: Thomas & Evon Cooper International Piano Competition 2016: Concerto Final Round, live from Severance Hall with WCLV’s Robert Conrad

19:08:00            00:33:40            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Piano Concerto No.  2 in C minor  Op 18

       Nathan Lee, 14, from Sammamish WA (Third Prize winner)

19:52:00            00:34:03            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  4 in G major  Op 58

        Evren Ozel, 17, from Minneapolis MN (Second Prize winner)

20:52:00            00:33:56            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Piano Concerto No.  2 in C minor  Op 18

       Ryota Yamazaki, 17, from Koriyama, Japan (First Prize winner)

21:34:00            00:11:21            Ludwig van Beethoven   Twelve Contredances                 John Storgards Tapiola Sinfonietta            Ondine  1001

21:54:00            00:09:09            Ludwig van Beethoven   Twelve Minuets: Nos. 1-4              John Storgards Tapiola Sinfonietta            Ondine  1001

 

22:04 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at a City Club event at the Happy Dog in Cleveland’s University Circle: RNC in CLE – What Happened? - When Cleveland was chosen as the host city for the Republican National Convention (RNC) two years ago, no one could have imagined that it would be the site for one of the most unconventional conventions in history. More than 50,000 individuals - media, delegates, Republican leadership, and protesters - will witness Donald Trump's presumed rise to the Republican nomination during a month of increased racial tensions across the country. So, what happened? Was Cleveland the backdrop for a historic RNC? What does a Trump nomination mean for the 2016 presidential election and the future of the GOP? This City Club panel discussion will be a wrap-up on what went down this week at the RNC. Panelists include: Cyndra Miller Cole, M.A.P., Adjunct Professor,  Ray C. Bliss Institute of Applied Politics, The University of Akron; Hugh Hewitt, host, The Hugh Hewitt Show, Salem Radio Network; Paul Singer, Politics Editor, USA Today

 

QUIET HOUR

23:04:00            00:07:24            Franz Liszt        Die Zelle in Nonnenwerth                                    Leif Ove Andsnes, piano            EMI      57002

23:11:00            00:09:38            Joachim Raff    In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153                  Hilary Davan Wetton            Milton Keynes City Orchestra     Hyperion           66628

23:23:00            00:08:53            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 127: Aria 'Die Seele ruht                              Augustin Hadelich, violin; Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano            Steinway           30033

23:31:00            00:05:34            William Schuman           New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept                       Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band         Altissimo          4032

23:39:00            00:09:46            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1          English Chamber Orchestra          Raymond Leppard         Peter-Lukas Graf, flute   Brilliant 93290

23:48:00            00:07:10            Josef Myslivecek          Grave from Cello Concerto in C major    Camerata Chicago            Drostan Hall      Wendy Warner, cello      Cedille  142

23:58:00            00:02:34            Ole Bull Solitude on the Mountain                       Andrew Penny   Orchestra of the Mill            Lydian  18132

 

 