Program Guide 07-20-2016

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:01:00 00:57:18 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2 in E minor Op 27 Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604

01:02:00 00:35:31 Peter Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in D major Op 35 Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Jakub Hrusa Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 4764092

01:40:00 00:38:08 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 8 in B minor Sir Charles Mackerras Orch of Age of Enlightenment VirginClas 61305

02:21:00 00:22:13 Jan Dismas Zelenka Capriccio No. 4 in A major Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia Sono Lumin 92163

02:45:00 00:37:50 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 11 in D minor Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Mary Wilson, soprano; Abigail Fisher, mezzo-soprano; Keith Jameson, tenor; Kevin Deas, bass Linn 426

03:25:00 00:26:46 Karol Szymanowski Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 35 London Symphony Orchestra Daniel Harding Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 6154

03:56:00 00:32:29 Hermann Goetz Symphony in F Op 9 Werner Andreas Albert NDR Radio Philharmonic CPO 999939

04:30:00 00:32:27 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring Aaron Copland Chamber Ensemble CBS 42431

05:05:00 00:19:03 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

05:26:00 00:17:02 Jean Françaix The Flower Clock Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564

05:46:00 00:06:20 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Verdi's 'Rigoletto' Yundi, piano DeutGram 851

05:53:00 00:04:24 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from Symphony No. 6 Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5240

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:15:00 00:09:27 Franz Schubert Finale from String Quintet Cypress String Quartet Gary Hoffman, cello Avie 2307

06:19:00 00:04:34 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 4 Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 120

06:28:00 00:06:36 Antonín Dvorák Two Waltzes from Op 54 Chilingirian Quartet Duncan McTier, double bass Chandos 8874

06:40:00 00:07:19 Alessandro Scarlatti Concerto Grosso No. 6 in E Fabio Biondi Europa Galante VirginClas 45495

06:48:00 00:01:38 Déodat de Séverac An Old Music Box Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112

06:51:00 00:03:09 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Hoedown Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62401

06:55:00 00:03:09 Edwin Franko Goldman March "On the Mall" Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel Cleveland Orch Youth Chorus MAA 40601

07:05:00 00:05:34 Alexandre Desplat Girl with a Pearl Earring: Theme Traffic Quintet Alexandre Desplat, flute Mercury 481217

07:10:00 00:06:52 Emmanuel Chabrier The King in Spite of Himself: Fête Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

07:20:00 00:05:55 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from String Quartet No. 9 Op 59 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80268

07:30:00 00:05:31 Gerald Finzi Fear No More the Heat of the Sun Op 18 Aurora Orchestra Nicholas Collon Amy Dickson, saxophone Decca 4825281

07:41:00 00:01:17 Johannes Brahms Waltz No. 2 in E Op 39 Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285

07:43:00 00:03:35 Robert Burns My Love is Like a Red Red Rose BBC Scottish Symphony Rory Macdonald Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 21290

07:45:00 00:04:33 Robert Burns Ae fond kiss BBC Scottish Symphony Rory Macdonald Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 21290

07:55:00 00:03:10 Benjamin Britten Pizzicato from 'A Simple Symphony' Op 4 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624

08:07:00 00:07:23 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on 'God Save the King' Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834

08:15:00 00:09:57 Rodion Shchedrin Selections from 'Carmen Suite' Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553038

08:30:00 00:04:27 William Alwyn Finale from Serenade David Lloyd-Jones Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 570145

08:40:00 00:06:05 Aaron Copland Prelude for Chamber Orchestra Oliver Knussen London Sinfonietta Argo 443203

08:51:00 00:02:36 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Folk Feast Op 97 Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Brilliant 6735

08:51:00 00:04:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Lacrimosa from Requiem Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Sony 86793

08:55:00 00:04:51 Ennio Morricone The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe London Symphony Orchestra Keith Lockhart Anne Akiko Meyers, violin eOne 7792

09:08:00 00:16:48 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Suite Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway 30036

09:30:00 00:08:01 Robert Schumann March from Piano Quintet Op 44 Cleveland Quartet Emanuel Ax, piano RCA 6498

09:41:00 00:08:21 Tomaso Albinoni Oboe Concerto in D major Op 7 London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553035

09:51:00 00:03:58 Michael Daugherty Mount Rushmore: George Washington Pacific Symphony Carl St. Clair Pacific Chorale Naxos 559749

09:55:00 00:04:11 Gottfried Sonntag Nibelungen March Simon Wright Wallace Collection Nimbus 5470

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:03:00 00:02:10 Sir William Walton Henry V: Touch her soft lips and part Andrew Litton Bournemouth Symphony Decca 4825281

10:06:00 00:05:06 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4825281

10:13:00 00:13:32 Léo Delibes Le Roi s'amuse: Suite Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 158

10:28:00 00:02:16 Leos Janácek Fanfare from Sinfonietta Op 60 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

10:31:00 00:03:43 Franz Schubert Scherzo from Piano Quintet Emanuel Ax, piano; Pamela Frank, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, double bass; Rebecca Young, viola Sony 61964

10:37:00 00:04:40 Carl Nielsen There Sat a Fisherman Deep in Thought Michael Bojesen Ars Nova Copenhagen DaCapo 220569

10:43:00 00:03:49 Dieterich Buxtehude Fugue in G major Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034

10:52:00 00:24:34 Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 26 Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Jakub Hrusa Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 4764092

11:19:00 00:11:10 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Symphony No. 2 Richard Rosenberg Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Naxos 559320

11:33:00 00:05:44 Gustav Holst Capriccio Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9420

11:43:00 00:09:14 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Sinfonia in E flat Karl Richter Munich Bach Orchestra DeutGram 4795448

11:53:00 00:02:46 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 3: Gavotte Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 308779

12:07:00 00:07:48 Johann Strauss Jr A Night in Venice: Overture Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca 12569

12:18:00 00:08:07 Franz von Suppé Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185

12:28:00 00:02:30 Johann Strauss Jr Polka 'Express' Op 311 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

12:31:00 00:04:26 John Field Rondo from Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 1 John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290

12:39:00 00:04:34 Sir Hamilton Harty A John Field Suite: Rondo Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class 3303

12:48:00 00:07:54 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Introduction & Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:34:08 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 2 in B flat major Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68545

13:37:00 00:22:34 Franz Liszt (and others): Hexaméron Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67401

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:05:00 00:04:54 Giuseppe Verdi Macbeth: Chorus of the Scottish Refugees Chicago Symphony Orchestra Sir Georg Solti Chicago Symphony Chorus Decca 4825281

14:10:00 00:04:53 Giuseppe Verdi Otello: Ave Maria London Symphony Orchestra Sir Georg Solti Renée Fleming, soprano Decca 4825281

14:17:00 00:15:55 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Violins in A Europa Galante Fabio Biondi Fabio Biondi, violin; Enrico Casazza, violin VirginClas 45424

14:36:00 00:02:26 Stephen Sondheim Into the Woods: Agony Symphony Orchestra Paul Gemignani Chuck Wagner, baritone; Robert Westenberg, baritone RCA 6796

14:39:00 00:09:06 Camille Saint-Saëns Barcarolle in F major Op 108 Fine Arts Quartet Cristina Ortiz, piano; Members of Naxos 572904

14:51:00 00:08:28 Bedrich Smetana Libuse: Overture Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867

15:02:00 00:16:36 Frederick Delius Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 90845

15:20:00 00:09:48 Virgil Thomson The River: The Old South Sir Neville Marriner Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra EMI 6612

15:32:00 00:03:48 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Dance of the Cygnets Dmitry Yablonsky Russian State Symphony Naxos 555873

15:39:00 00:04:47 Jean Sibelius The Language of Birds: Wedding March Leif Segerstam Turku Philharmonic Naxos 573300

15:47:00 00:09:06 Bohuslav Martinu Variations on a Slovak Folksong Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2019

15:58:00 00:05:18 Craig Armstrong Romeo + Juliet: Balcony Scene Czech National Symphony Paul Bateman Paul Bateman, piano Decca 4825281

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Music at Watergate

16:07:00 00:03:21 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Morning Dance Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

16:14:00 00:12:17 Gunnar de Frumerie Pastoral Suite Op 13 Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Sarah Lindloff, flute Naxos 553715

16:30:00 00:06:36 Mark O'Connor Americana Symphony: Soaring Eagle, Marin Alsop Baltimore Symphony Orchestra OMAC 12

16:41:00 00:08:24 Richard Rodgers Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404

16:52:00 00:03:15 Jascha Heifetz Contemplation after Brahms London Symphony Orchestra Daniel Harding Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 6154

16:57:00 00:02:29 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 29 Op 106 Igor Levit, piano Sony 370387

17:05:00 00:04:55 George W. Chadwick Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 21 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9334

17:13:00 00:09:19 Gustav Holst A Somerset Rhapsody Op 21 Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9420

17:25:00 00:10:01 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Finale from Symphony Op 40 Franz Welser-Möst Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 56169

17:40:00 00:04:02 Robert Burns Auld Lang Syne Variations Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 21290

17:46:00 00:04:01 James Scott Skinner Hurricane Set Chamber Ensemble Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 21290

17:52:00 00:02:58 Elmer Bernstein To Kill a Mockingbird: Main Title Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80708

17:57:00 00:02:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Alleluia from Cantata No. 51 Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY Richard Kapp Edward Carroll, trumpet; Lee Soper, trumpet CBS 44652

18:00 BBC NEWS; SYMPHONY AT SEVEN (AT SIX) with John Simna

18:11:00 00:04:38 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61 Ernest Ansermet Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca 4825281

18:18:00 00:35:31 Peter Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in D major Op 35 Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Jakub Hrusa Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 4764092

CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Thomas & Evon Cooper International Piano Competition 2016: Recital Final Round, live from Warner Hall at Oberlin College with emcee Robert Conrad and Jacqueline Gerber; the six Finalists are Evren Ozel, 17, from Minneapolis MN; Clayton Stephenson, 17, from New York NY; Chaewon Kim, 15, from Suwon City, South Korea; Ryota Yamazaki, 17, from Koriyama, Japan; Nathan Lee, 14, from Sammamish WA; and Andrew Li, 16, from Lexington MA

Antonin Dvorak Slavonic Dances Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony

23:16 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by soprano Barbara Hendricks

From EMI 7540982

Gounod: Ave Maria

Franck: Panis Angelicus

Schubert: Ave Maria

Niedermeyer: Pieta Signore

Mendelssohn: Hear my Prayer

Gounod: Sanctus

Rossini: Inflammentus

Lloyd-Weber: Pie Jesu

Trad: Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child