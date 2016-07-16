Program Guide 07-16-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:31:40 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 1 in E flat major Op 2 Eliahu Inbal Frankfurt Radio Symphony PentaTone 157

00:36:00 00:36:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quintet No. 4 in G minor Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Jessica Linnebach, violin; Jethro Marks, viola; Donnie Deacon, viola; Amanda Forsyth, cello CBC 5230

01:15:00 00:44:22 Franz Schmidt Symphony No. 1 in E major Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9357

02:01:00 00:31:47 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 14 in A flat major Op 105 Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765

02:35:00 00:27:45 Benjamin Britten Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge Op 10 Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 73126

03:05:00 00:35:15 Ludwig van Beethoven Concerto for Violin, Cello & Piano in C major Op 56 CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan Daniel Shapiro, piano; Kyung Sun Lee, violin; Edward Arron, cello CityMusic 2

03:42:00 00:25:05 Robert Schumann Symphonic Etudes Op 13 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 444338

04:10:00 00:37:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quintet No. 3 in C major Tokyo String Quartet Pinchas Zukerman, viola RCA 60940

04:50:00 00:31:19 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 1 in F minor Op 10 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

05:24:00 00:17:17 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D major Monica Huggett Ensemble Sonnerie Avie 2171

05:44:00 00:06:03 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: La vallée des cloches Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

05 :52 :00 00 :07 :29 William Boyce Symphony No. 5 Oiseau-Lyre 436761

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This time listen for the Intermezzo from the landmark Mexican opera Atzimba, and Spanish Pieces for the piano by Manuel de Falla performed by Mirian Conti.

Esta vez escuchamos el Intermezzo de la ópera mexicana influyente Atzimba y “Piezas españolas” para piano por Manuel de Falla realizado por Mirian Conti.

06:00:50 Ricardo Castro Intermezzo Oriental-- Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente Spartacus 21004

06:08:54 Ricardo Castro Intermezzo de Atzimba--Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente Spartacus 21004

06:15:44 Camille Saint-Saëns Violin Sonata No. 2 in E-Flat Op 102--Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Doris Stevenson, piano Arabesque 6619

06:40:26 Manuel de Falla Spanish Pieces-- Mirian Conti, piano Koch International 7663

06:56:56 Manuel de Falla Canciónes espanolas: No. 7, Polo (arr. by Pepe Romero)-- Los Romeros Philips 412609

07:00:50 Georges Bizet L'Arlesienne Suite No. 2-- City Orchestra of Granada Josep Pons Harmonia Mundi 901675

07:19:26 Antonio Ruiz-Pipo Song and Dance No. 1-- Sharon Isbin, guitar Teldec 25736

07:23:36 Antonio Carlos Jobim Estrada do Sol-- Sharon Isbin, guitar Virgin Classics 75959

07:26:02 Paz Abreu Quejas-- Sharon Isbin, guitar Virgin Classics 75959

07:31:35 Virgil Thomson: The Plow That Broke the Plains--Post-Classical Ensemble Angel Gil-Ordóñez Naxos 559291

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Capriccio Op. 116 No. 1; Capriccio Op. 116 No. 7-- Richard Goode, piano Album: Richard Goode Plays Brahms Nonesuch 79154 Music: 4:20

Alexander Glazunov: Quatuor Pour Saxophones, Op. 109-- Donald Sinta Saxophone Quartet Rockport Music Festival, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 22:04

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Wiley Newbold from Morgantown, WV Music: 9:56

Puzzler Payoff: Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance" Op. 19b, no 1 Andante con moto-- Itzhak Perlman, violin; Samuel Sanders, piano Album: Bits and Pieces EMI 54882

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 11 in D minor-- Sinfonia Varsovia; Robert Trevino, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 4:16

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 in G minor-- Sinfonia Varsovia; Robert Trevino, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 2:48

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Op. 46--Artosphere Festival Orchestra; Corrado Rovaris, conductor Artosphere Festival, Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, AR Music: 13:21

Gerald Cohen: Variously Blue--Vasko Dukovski, clarinet; Gerald Cohen, conductor le poisson rouge, New York, NY Music: 15:01

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue--Eldar Djangirov, piano Windham Chamber Music Festival, Windham Civic Centre, Windham, NY Music: 14:07

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:05:13 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Abduction from the Seraglio: Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98269

10:05:00 00:12:54 Gustav Holst St. Paul's Suite Op 29 Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9270

10:18:00 00:04:43 Claude Bolling Hispanic Dance Sir Angel Romero, guitar; George Shearing, piano; Shelley Manne, percussion; Ray Brown, bass EMI 47192

10:22:00 00:05:53 Josef Suk Toward a New Life Op 35 John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592

10:28:00 00:11:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Scene by the Brook from Symphony No. 6 Op 68 Douglas Boyd Manchester Camerata Avie 2242

10:40:00 00:03:53 Henry Mancini The Pink Panther: Theme Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111

10:44:00 00:03:57 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 7 in G flat Op 101 Leonidas Kavakos, violin; Enrico Pace, piano Decca 4789377

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 16, 2015 - From Naples Florida, this week’s program features a highly emotional performance of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Trio No. 1 in G minor by three teenagers from the Chicago area; a young oboist shares a funny story about how sibling rivalry has fueled his drive for excellence; and the local 14-year-old pianist describes how he raised over twenty-thousand dollars for a nearby children’s hospital

14-year-old pianist Noah Waddell from Fort Myers, Florida, performs Prelude Op. 23, No. 2 in B-flat major, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943).

18-year-old cellist Oliver Herbert from San Francisco, California, performs the first movement, Allegro – Tempo di Marcia, from Sonata for Cello and Piano, by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Piano Trio Royale from the Midwest Young Artists in Chicago performs Trio élégiaque No.1 in G minor, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943).

14-year-old violinist Masha Lakisova from Vernon Hills, Illinois; 16-year-old cellist Haddon Kay from Lincolnshire, Illinois; 16-year-old pianist Derek Chung from Long Grove, Illinois

17-year-old oboist David Norville from Fort Myers, Florida, performs the first movement, Munter, from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano, by Paul Hindemith (1895-1963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

15-year-old violinist Hannah Song from Irvine, California, performs the third movement, Mélodie, and the second movement, Scherzo, from “Souvenir d’un lieu cher”, Op. 42, by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Cellist Oliver Herbert performs the second movement, Langsam, from Five Pieces in Folk Style Op. 102 by Robert Schumann (1810-1856), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Theatrical Mozart and Burgon; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Aaron Copland: Tiptoe through the Fanfare

12:09:00 00:08:09 Eugène Ysaÿe Caprice after Saint-Saëns's 'Etude in Royal Philharmonic Andrew Litton Joshua Bell, violin Decca 433519

12:20:00 00:15:27 Sir Edward Elgar Cockaigne Overture Op 40 Leonard Slatkin London Philharmonic RCA 60073

12:38:00 00:13:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 15 in G major Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 75736

12:54:00 00:04:54 Josef Suk Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 6 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:56:46 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé Berlin Philharmonic Pierre Boulez Berlin Radio Choir DeutGram 447057

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND: Robert Conrad’s Top Ten

14:03:00 00:16:03 Virgil Thomson The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66576

14:20:00 00:22:52 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 7 in C major Op 105 Sir Colin Davis London Symphony Orchestra LSO Live 51

14:42:00 00:15:05 Aaron Copland A Lincoln Portrait London Symphony Orchestra Aaron Copland Henry Fonda, narrator CBS 42431

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND: Robert Conrad’s Top Ten

15:04:00 00:04:40 Dag Wirén March from Serenade for Strings Op 11 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

15:09:00 00:06:36 Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30 Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 432008

15:17:00 00:10:12 Claude Debussy Danses sacrée et profane Oberlin 21 Bridget Reischl Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80694

15:29:00 00:28:58 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 5 in F major Op 103 Royal Philharmonic André Previn Jean-Philippe Collard, piano EMI 73356

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND: Robert Conrad’s Top Ten

16:02:00 00:05:30 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 2: War Christopher Lyndon Gee Sydney Symphony Orchestra MarcoPolo 220369

16:09:00 00:05:11 Alexander Glazunov March on a Russian Theme Op 76 Antonio de Almeida Hong Kong Philharmonic MarcoPolo 220444

16:15:00 00:41:19 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 1 in E minor Op 39 Leonard Bernstein Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 435351

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Playing Politics - We'll hear music from films about political campaigns, including The Manchurian Candidate, Milk and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Insanely Risky from Frost/Nixon, 2008 Varese Sarabande 302 066 942 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Hans Zimmer original soundtrack

Discord and Harmony, and Statecraft from The Iron Lady, 2011 Sony 8869 1914342 Music from the Motion Picture Thomas Newman original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

Election from Election, 1999 Sire 31057-2 Music from the Motion Picture Rolfe Kent original soundtrack

Harvey's Theme and Postscript from Milk, 2008 London B0012309 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Danny Elfman original soundtrack/Rick Wentworth, cond.

End Titles from Mr. Smith Goes To Washington, 1939 taken from DVD Dimitri Tiomkin original soundtrack

Overture from The Manchurian Candidate, 1962 Premier PRCD 1059 Complete Film Soundtrack: The Manchurian Candidate David Amram original soundtrack/David Amram, cond.

The Bomb Run from Dr. Strangelove, 1964 Silva 1057 2001: Music from the Films of Stanley Kubrick Laurie Johnson City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Working On It from Wag The Dog, 1997 Mercury 314 536 864-2 Music from the Motion Picture Mark Knopfler Mark Knopfler, guitar/original soundtrack

She Hates Me from Dave, 1995 Big Screen 9 24510-2 Original Soundtrack from Dave James Newton Howard original soundtrack/Marty Paich, cond.

How'd You Get Started from Dave, 1995 Big Screen 9 24510-2 Original Soundtrack from Dave James Newton Howard original soundtrack/Marty Paich, cond.

The Farewell Scene from Nixon, 1995 Hollywood Records HI62043-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Williams original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Finale and End Title from All The President's Men, 1976 Film Score Monthly FSMCD Vol 10 N 16 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack David Shire original soundtrack/David Shire, cond.

Watergate from Frost/Nixon, 2008 Varese Sarabande 302 066 942 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Hans Zimmer original soundtrack

Not The Best People from Primary Colors, 1998 MCAD 11775 Music from the Motion Picture Ry Cooder original soundtrack/Tom Pasatieri, cond.

End Titles from The American President, 1995 MCAD 11380 Original Score from the Motion Picture Marc Shaiman original soundtrack/Artie Kane, cond.

End Titles from Dave, 1995 Big Screen 9 24510-2 Original Soundtrack from Dave James Newton Howard original soundtrack/Marty Paich, cond.

Main Title and Trouble at the Whitehouse from My Fellow Americans, 1996 TVT 8090-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack William Ross original soundtrack

President Shepherd from The American President, 1995 MCAD 11380 Original Score from the Motion Picture Marc Shaiman original soundtrack/Artie Kane, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: To Your Health! - 75 years of songs about health and fitness with Robert Preston, Fred Astaire, Barbra Streisand and lots more

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:02:46 Richard Maltby-David Shire There's Nothing Like It Brent Barrett, Sally Mayes Closer Than Ever Original Cast RCA 60399

18:03:36 00:02:59 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Physical Fitness Chorus All American Original B'way Cast Sony SK48216

18:06:34 00:03:03 David Yazbek Michael Jordan's Ball Patrick Wilson The Full Monty Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63739

18:09:34 00:02:40 Harry Warren-Al Dubin Young and Healthy Dick Powell The Best of Busby Berkeley at Warner Bros. Rhino R272169

18:12:11 00:01:33 Burton Lane Sunday Jumps Orchestra Royal Wedding Film Soundtrack Sony AK47028

18:13:56 00:03:42 Frank Loesser Adelaide's Lament Faith Prince Guys and Dolls 1992 B'way Revival RCA 09026-61317

18:17:32 00:03:09 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg You're the Cure for What Ails Me Harold Arlen The Music of Harold Arlen Harbinger HCD1505

18:21:21 00:02:22 Harold Rome I'm Not a Well Man Jack Kruschen I Can Get It for You Wholesale Original B'way Cast Columbia CK53020

18:23:55 00:03:03 Clark Gesner Dr. Lucy Gary Burghoff, Reva Rose You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown Original Cast Decca B'way 012-159-851

18:27:31 00:04:49 Hugh Martin I Never Felt Better Jane Powell, Debbie Reynolds Athena Origina Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27768

18:32:37 00:02:36 Jule Styne-Leo Robin I'm A-Tingle, I'm A-Glow Brandon Maggart Lorelei Original B'way Cast Decca B'way B0001407

18:35:32 00:03:15 Sigumund Romberg-Dorothy Donnelly Drink, Drink, Drink Jerry Hadley Golden Days RCA 62681

18:39:02 00:03:06 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg The Begat Tiger Haynes Finian's Rainbow 1960 Cast RCA 7863-51057

18:42:36 00:02:33 Cole Porter I've Still Got My Health Ethel Merman 12 Songs from Call Me Madam Decca B'way 0881-10521

18:45:52 00:05:16 Meredith Willson Chicken Fat Robert Preston Annie Original B'way Cast Jaycees CF-1000

18:51:31 00:01:29 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:12 00:03:42 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Filler: On Your Toes Christine Andreas On Your Toes 1983 B'way Revival TER CDTER1063

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:17:38 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Trumpet Concerto in E flat major German Chamber Philharmonic Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 16213

19:22:00 00:34:02 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Symphony No. 3 in C major Op 32 André Anichanov St Petersburg State Symphony Naxos 550812

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra; Tito Munoz, conductor; recorded live in Severance Hall; Franklin Cohen, clarinet

20:06:00 00:08:11 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Overture

20:20:00 00:35:12 Osvaldo Golijov The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind

21:03:00 00:51:10 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We celebrate the 50th anniversary of Star Trek with space items including The Muppet’s “Pigs in Space” and the “Adventures of Flash Bazbo”… Bob and Ray’s Space Officer Candidate Laurence Fetchenberger lands on Venus… Variations on Purcell’s Trumpet Tune in d by Peter Sellers and Richard Perlmutter… Mark Levy explores “Hurricanes and Galaxies”…This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:09:04 Samuel Barber Andante from Violin Concerto Op 14 St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89029

23:11:00 00:08:02 Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30 Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony EMI 6612

23:21:00 00:03:49 Eugène Ysaÿe Rêve d'enfant Op 14 Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

23:24:00 00:07:18 William Grant Still Mother and Child Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596

23:32:00 00:06:23 Amy Beach Dreaming Op 15 Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330

23:40:00 00:05:48 Jean Sibelius Kuolema: Scene with Cranes Op 44 Gidon Kremer Kremerata Baltica Nonesuch 287228

23:45:00 00:07:45 Alexander Borodin In the Steppes of Central Asia Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 470840

23:55:00 00:02:46 Yuzo Toyama Yugen: Dance of Celestials Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra Mariss Jansons Per Flemström, flute EMI 56576

23:58:00 00:01:57 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: The Flute-playing Hussar Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Erika Sebök, flute Philips 462824