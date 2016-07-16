© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 07-16-2016

Published July 16, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:31:40            Camille Saint-Saëns       Symphony No.  1 in E flat major  Op 2               Eliahu Inbal            Frankfurt Radio Symphony        PentaTone        157

00:36:00            00:36:54            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        String Quintet No.  4 in G minor                          Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Jessica Linnebach, violin; Jethro Marks, viola; Donnie Deacon, viola; Amanda Forsyth, cello     CBC     5230

01:15:00            00:44:22            Franz Schmidt   Symphony No. 1 in E major                   Neeme Järvi      Detroit Symphony            Chandos           9357

02:01:00            00:31:47            Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 14 in A flat major  Op 105                              Emerson String Quartet    DeutGram         4778765

02:35:00            00:27:45            Benjamin Britten            Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge Op 10                 Sir Andrew Davis    BBC Symphony Orchestra         Teldec  73126

03:05:00            00:35:15            Ludwig van Beethoven   Concerto for Violin, Cello & Piano in C major  Op 56       CityMusic Cleveland          James Gaffigan            Daniel Shapiro, piano; Kyung Sun Lee, violin; Edward Arron, cello           CityMusic            2

03:42:00            00:25:05            Robert Schumann          Symphonic Etudes Op 13                                  Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano           Decca   444338

04:10:00            00:37:34            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        String Quintet No.  3 in C major Tokyo String Quartet                 Pinchas Zukerman, viola            RCA     60940

04:50:00            00:31:19            Dmitri Shostakovich      Symphony No.  1 in F minor  Op 10                   Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     1032

05:24:00            00:17:17            Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No.  3 in D major                      Monica Huggett            Ensemble Sonnerie       Avie      2171

05:44:00            00:06:03            Maurice Ravel   Miroirs: La vallée des cloches                            Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano            DeutGram         14764

05 :52 :00          00 :07 :29          William Boyce   Symphony No. 5           Oiseau-Lyre       436761 

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This time listen for the Intermezzo from the landmark Mexican opera Atzimba, and Spanish Pieces for the piano by Manuel de Falla performed by Mirian Conti.  
Esta vez escuchamos el Intermezzo de la ópera mexicana influyente Atzimba y “Piezas españolas” para piano por Manuel de Falla realizado por Mirian Conti.

06:00:50 Ricardo Castro  Intermezzo Oriental-- Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra   Luis Herrera de la Fuente  Spartacus   21004

06:08:54 Ricardo Castro  Intermezzo de Atzimba--Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente Spartacus 21004 

06:15:44 Camille Saint-Saëns Violin Sonata No. 2 in E-Flat Op 102--Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Doris Stevenson, piano Arabesque 6619

06:40:26 Manuel de Falla Spanish Pieces-- Mirian Conti, piano Koch International 7663

06:56:56 Manuel de Falla Canciónes espanolas: No. 7, Polo (arr. by Pepe Romero)-- Los Romeros Philips 412609               

07:00:50 Georges Bizet L'Arlesienne Suite No. 2-- City Orchestra of Granada Josep Pons Harmonia Mundi 901675

07:19:26 Antonio Ruiz-Pipo Song and Dance No. 1-- Sharon Isbin, guitar Teldec 25736  

07:23:36 Antonio Carlos Jobim Estrada do Sol-- Sharon Isbin, guitar Virgin Classics 75959  

07:26:02 Paz Abreu Quejas-- Sharon Isbin, guitar Virgin Classics 75959 

07:31:35 Virgil Thomson: The Plow That Broke the Plains--Post-Classical Ensemble   Angel Gil-Ordóñez   Naxos 559291   

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Capriccio Op. 116 No. 1; Capriccio Op. 116 No. 7-- Richard Goode, piano Album: Richard Goode Plays Brahms Nonesuch 79154 Music: 4:20

Alexander Glazunov: Quatuor Pour Saxophones, Op. 109-- Donald Sinta Saxophone Quartet Rockport Music Festival, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 22:04

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Wiley Newbold from Morgantown, WV Music: 9:56

Puzzler Payoff: Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance" Op. 19b, no 1 Andante con moto-- Itzhak Perlman, violin; Samuel Sanders, piano Album: Bits and Pieces EMI 54882

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 11 in D minor-- Sinfonia Varsovia; Robert Trevino, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 4:16

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 in G minor-- Sinfonia Varsovia; Robert Trevino, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 2:48

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Op. 46--Artosphere Festival Orchestra; Corrado Rovaris, conductor Artosphere Festival, Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, AR Music: 13:21

Gerald Cohen: Variously Blue--Vasko Dukovski, clarinet; Gerald Cohen, conductor le poisson rouge, New York, NY Music: 15:01

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue--Eldar Djangirov, piano Windham Chamber Music Festival, Windham Civic Centre, Windham, NY Music: 14:07

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:05:13            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        The Abduction from the Seraglio:                       Thomas Fey            Heidelberg Symphony   Hänssler           98269

10:05:00            00:12:54            Gustav Holst     St. Paul's Suite Op 29               Richard Hickox  City of London Sinfonia            Chandos           9270

10:18:00            00:04:43            Claude Bolling   Hispanic Dance                         Sir Angel Romero, guitar; George Shearing, piano; Shelley Manne, percussion; Ray Brown, bass       EMI      47192

10:22:00            00:05:53            Josef Suk         Toward a New Life Op 35                       John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra          Sony    62592

10:28:00            00:11:26            Ludwig van Beethoven   Scene by the Brook from Symphony No. 6 Op 68                       Douglas Boyd   Manchester Camerata    Avie      2242

10:40:00            00:03:53            Henry Mancini   The Pink Panther: Theme                       Carl Davis         Royal Liverpool Philharmonic     Naxos   572111

10:44:00            00:03:57            Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 7 in G flat Op 101                                Leonidas Kavakos, violin; Enrico Pace, piano          Decca   4789377

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 16, 2015 - From Naples Florida, this week’s program features a highly emotional performance of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Trio No. 1 in G minor by three teenagers from the Chicago area; a young oboist shares a funny story about how sibling rivalry has fueled his drive for excellence; and the local 14-year-old pianist describes how he raised over twenty-thousand dollars for a nearby children’s hospital

14-year-old pianist Noah Waddell from Fort Myers, Florida, performs Prelude Op. 23, No. 2 in B-flat major, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943).

18-year-old cellist Oliver Herbert from San Francisco, California, performs the first movement, Allegro – Tempo di Marcia, from Sonata for Cello and Piano, by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Piano Trio Royale from the Midwest Young Artists in Chicago performs Trio élégiaque No.1 in G minor, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943).

14-year-old violinist Masha Lakisova from Vernon Hills, Illinois; 16-year-old cellist Haddon Kay from Lincolnshire, Illinois; 16-year-old pianist Derek Chung from Long Grove, Illinois

17-year-old oboist David Norville from Fort Myers, Florida, performs the first movement, Munter, from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano, by Paul Hindemith (1895-1963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

15-year-old violinist Hannah Song from Irvine, California, performs the third movement, Mélodie, and the second movement, Scherzo, from “Souvenir d’un lieu cher”, Op. 42, by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Cellist Oliver Herbert performs the second movement, Langsam, from Five Pieces in Folk Style Op. 102 by Robert Schumann (1810-1856), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Theatrical Mozart and Burgon; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Aaron Copland: Tiptoe through the Fanfare         

12:09:00            00:08:09            Eugène Ysaÿe   Caprice after Saint-Saëns's 'Etude in      Royal Philharmonic        Andrew Litton    Joshua Bell, violin         Decca   433519

12:20:00            00:15:27            Sir Edward Elgar           Cockaigne Overture Op 40                     Leonard Slatkin London Philharmonic     RCA     60073

12:38:00            00:13:54            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 15 in G major                 Nikolaus Harnoncourt      Vienna Concentus Musicus        DHM     75736

12:54:00            00:04:54            Josef Suk         Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 6                            Orpheus Chamber Orchestra          DeutGram         447109

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00            00:56:46            Maurice Ravel   Daphnis et Chloé           Berlin Philharmonic        Pierre Boulez     Berlin Radio Choir    DeutGram         447057

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND: Robert Conrad’s Top Ten

14:03:00            00:16:03            Virgil Thomson  The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite                 Ronald Corp     New London Orchestra          Hyperion           66576

14:20:00            00:22:52            Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  7 in C major  Op 105                 Sir Colin Davis  London Symphony Orchestra     LSO Live           51

14:42:00            00:15:05            Aaron Copland  A Lincoln Portrait           London Symphony Orchestra     Aaron Copland            Henry Fonda, narrator    CBS     42431

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND: Robert Conrad’s Top Ten

15:04:00            00:04:40            Dag Wirén         March from Serenade for Strings Op 11             William Boughton            English String Orchestra            Nimbus 7020

15:09:00            00:06:36            Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30                Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra      Mercury            432008

15:17:00            00:10:12            Claude Debussy            Danses sacrée et profane          Oberlin 21         Bridget Reischl            Yolanda Kondonassis, harp       Telarc   80694

15:29:00            00:28:58            Camille Saint-Saëns       Piano Concerto No.  5 in F major  Op 103           Royal Philharmonic            André Previn     Jean-Philippe Collard, piano      EMI      73356

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND: Robert Conrad’s Top Ten

16:02:00            00:05:30            Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 2: War                 Christopher Lyndon Gee      Sydney Symphony Orchestra     MarcoPolo        220369

16:09:00            00:05:11            Alexander Glazunov       March on a Russian Theme Op 76                      Antonio de Almeida            Hong Kong Philharmonic           MarcoPolo        220444

16:15:00            00:41:19            Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  1 in E minor  Op 39                   Leonard Bernstein            Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         435351

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Playing Politics - We'll hear music from films about political campaigns, including The Manchurian Candidate, Milk and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Insanely Risky from Frost/Nixon, 2008  Varese Sarabande 302 066 942 2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Hans Zimmer  original soundtrack

Discord and Harmony, and Statecraft from The Iron Lady, 2011  Sony 8869 1914342  Music from the Motion Picture  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

Election from Election, 1999  Sire 31057-2  Music from the Motion Picture  Rolfe Kent  original soundtrack

Harvey's Theme and Postscript from Milk, 2008  London B0012309  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Danny Elfman  original soundtrack/Rick Wentworth, cond.

End Titles from Mr. Smith Goes To Washington, 1939  taken from DVD  Dimitri Tiomkin  original soundtrack

Overture from The Manchurian Candidate, 1962  Premier PRCD 1059  Complete Film Soundtrack: The Manchurian Candidate  David Amram  original soundtrack/David Amram, cond.

The Bomb Run from Dr. Strangelove, 1964  Silva 1057  2001: Music from the Films of Stanley Kubrick  Laurie Johnson  City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Working On It from Wag The Dog, 1997  Mercury 314 536 864-2  Music from the Motion Picture  Mark Knopfler  Mark Knopfler, guitar/original soundtrack

She Hates Me from Dave, 1995  Big Screen 9 24510-2  Original Soundtrack from Dave  James Newton Howard  original soundtrack/Marty Paich, cond.

How'd You Get Started from Dave, 1995  Big Screen 9 24510-2  Original Soundtrack from Dave  James Newton Howard  original soundtrack/Marty Paich, cond.

The Farewell Scene from Nixon, 1995  Hollywood Records HI62043-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Williams  original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Finale and End Title from All The President's Men, 1976  Film Score Monthly FSMCD Vol 10 N 16  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  David Shire  original soundtrack/David Shire, cond.

Watergate from Frost/Nixon, 2008  Varese Sarabande 302 066 942 2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Hans Zimmer  original soundtrack

Not The Best People from Primary Colors, 1998  MCAD 11775  Music from the Motion Picture  Ry Cooder  original soundtrack/Tom Pasatieri, cond.

End Titles from The American President, 1995  MCAD 11380  Original Score from the Motion Picture  Marc Shaiman  original soundtrack/Artie Kane, cond.

End Titles from Dave, 1995  Big Screen 9 24510-2  Original Soundtrack from Dave  James Newton Howard  original soundtrack/Marty Paich, cond.

Main Title and Trouble at the Whitehouse from My Fellow Americans, 1996  TVT 8090-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  William Ross  original soundtrack

President Shepherd from The American President, 1995  MCAD 11380  Original Score from the Motion Picture  Marc Shaiman  original soundtrack/Artie Kane, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: To Your Health! - 75 years of songs about health and fitness with Robert Preston, Fred Astaire, Barbra Streisand and lots more 

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch  979151-2

18:00:54  00:02:46  Richard Maltby-David Shire   There's Nothing Like It   Brent Barrett, Sally Mayes Closer Than Ever   Original Cast  RCA  60399

18:03:36  00:02:59  Charles Strouse-Lee Adams  Physical Fitness  Chorus  All American  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK48216

18:06:34  00:03:03  David Yazbek  Michael Jordan's Ball Patrick Wilson  The Full Monty   Original B'way Cast  RCA  09026-63739

18:09:34  00:02:40  Harry Warren-Al Dubin  Young and Healthy    Dick Powell  The Best of Busby Berkeley at Warner Bros.   Rhino  R272169

18:12:11  00:01:33  Burton Lane Sunday Jumps  Orchestra  Royal Wedding  Film Soundtrack  Sony AK47028

18:13:56  00:03:42  Frank Loesser  Adelaide's Lament  Faith Prince  Guys and Dolls  1992 B'way Revival RCA  09026-61317

18:17:32  00:03:09  Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg  You're the Cure for What Ails Me    Harold Arlen  The Music of Harold Arlen            Harbinger  HCD1505

18:21:21  00:02:22  Harold Rome  I'm Not a Well Man  Jack Kruschen  I Can Get It for You Wholesale  Original B'way Cast  Columbia          CK53020

18:23:55  00:03:03  Clark Gesner  Dr. Lucy  Gary Burghoff, Reva Rose  You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown  Original Cast  Decca B'way  012-159-851

18:27:31  00:04:49  Hugh Martin  I Never Felt Better  Jane Powell, Debbie Reynolds  Athena  Origina Film Soundtrack  Rhino  RHM27768

18:32:37  00:02:36  Jule Styne-Leo Robin  I'm A-Tingle, I'm A-Glow  Brandon Maggart  Lorelei   Original B'way Cast  Decca B'way  B0001407

18:35:32  00:03:15  Sigumund Romberg-Dorothy Donnelly  Drink, Drink, Drink  Jerry Hadley  Golden Days  RCA  62681

18:39:02  00:03:06  Burton Lane-Yip Harburg  The Begat  Tiger Haynes    Finian's Rainbow  1960 Cast RCA  7863-51057

18:42:36  00:02:33  Cole Porter  I've Still Got My Health   Ethel Merman  12 Songs from Call Me Madam Decca B'way  0881-10521

18:45:52  00:05:16  Meredith Willson  Chicken Fat  Robert Preston  Annie  Original B'way Cast  Jaycees CF-1000

18:51:31  00:01:29  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

18:53:12  00:03:42  Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  Filler: On Your Toes     Christine Andreas  On Your Toes 1983 B'way Revival  TER      CDTER1063

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:17:38            Johann Nepomuk Hummel         Trumpet Concerto in E flat major            German Chamber Philharmonic                 Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI      16213

19:22:00            00:34:02            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Symphony No. 3 in C major  Op 32                    André Anichanov         St Petersburg State Symphony  Naxos   550812

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra; Tito Munoz, conductor; recorded live in Severance Hall; Franklin Cohen, clarinet

20:06:00            00:08:11            Johann Strauss Jr         Die Fledermaus: Overture                     

20:20:00            00:35:12            Osvaldo Golijov            The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind

21:03:00            00:51:10            Hector Berlioz   Symphonie fantastique Op 14   

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We celebrate the 50th anniversary of Star Trek with space items including The Muppet’s “Pigs in Space” and the “Adventures of Flash Bazbo”… Bob and Ray’s Space Officer Candidate Laurence Fetchenberger lands on Venus… Variations on Purcell’s Trumpet Tune in d by Peter Sellers and Richard Perlmutter… Mark Levy explores “Hurricanes and Galaxies”…This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:09:04            Samuel Barber  Andante from Violin Concerto Op 14      St. Paul Chamber Orchestra            Hugh Wolff       Hilary Hahn, violin          Sony    89029

23:11:00            00:08:02            Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30                Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony        EMI      6612

23:21:00            00:03:49            Eugène Ysaÿe   Rêve d'enfant Op 14                              Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano     Cedille  139

23:24:00            00:07:18            William Grant Still          Mother and Child                       Richard Auldon Clark     Manhattan Chamber Orchestra        Newport            85596

23:32:00            00:06:23            Amy Beach       Dreaming Op 15                                    Alan Feinberg, piano     Argo     430330

23:40:00            00:05:48            Jean Sibelius    Kuolema: Scene with Cranes Op 44                    Gidon Kremer    Kremerata Baltica  Nonesuch         287228

23:45:00            00:07:45            Alexander Borodin         In the Steppes of Central Asia                Valéry Gergiev  Mariinsky Theater Orchestra          Philips  470840

23:55:00            00:02:46            Yuzo Toyama    Yugen: Dance of Celestials        Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra      Mariss Jansons            Per Flemström, flute      EMI      56576

23:58:00            00:01:57            Zoltán Kodály   Háry János: The Flute-playing Hussar     Budapest Festival Orchestra      Iván Fischer Erika Sebök, flute         Philips  462824

 