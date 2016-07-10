Program Guide 07-10-2016

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen: Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

00:04:00            00:04:35            Igor Stravinsky  Suites Nos.  1 & 2        

00:22:00            00:31:00            Louis Andriessen           Mysteriën

01:05:00            00:35:07            Igor Stravinsky  The Rite of Spring        

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:24:10            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 87 in A major                 Bruno Weil        Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra        Sony    66296

02:28:00            00:27:25            Henryk Wieniawski         Violin Concerto No.  1 in F sharp minor  Op 14   London Symphony Orchestra          Lawrence Foster            Gil Shaham, violin         DeutGram         431815

 

SPECIAL: Highlights from ChamberFest Cleveland 2016, 'Schubert's Journeys' recorded Friday 7/1 in Reinberger Chamber Hall, Severance Hall – Julie Albers, cello; Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Nathan Farrington, bass; Benjamin Jaber, horn; Michael Klotz, viola; Yura Lee, viola; Timotheos Petrin, cello; Fernando Traba, bassoon; Itamar Zorman, violin

03:03:00            01:01:11            Franz Schubert  Octet in F major

03:03:00            01:01:11            Franz Schubert  Octet in F major                                   

 

04:05 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Marcia Kraus: Three Fairy Tales (1997) — Deborah Selig, soprano; Courtney Miller, oboe; Shiela Kibbe, piano (Centaur 3421) 23:13

Margaret Brouwer: Concerto for Violin and Chamber Orchestra — Michi Wiancko, violin; CityMusic Cleveland/James Gaffigan, conductor (CityMusic 4) (23:50)

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Italy in the 17th Century - Arias by two early opera masters (Caccini and Peri), and world premiere proceedings of sacred works of Graziani and Antonio Lotti
 

MUSICA SACRA

06:02:00            00:11:32            Hector Berlioz   Requiem: Lacrimosa      Cleveland Orchestra      Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra Chorus          Decca   4787779

06:16:00            00:10:15            Hector Berlioz   Requiem: Sanctus Op 5 Cleveland Orchestra      Lorin Maazel      Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus          Decca   4787779

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
06:57:00            00:02:24            Maurice Duruflé Tota pulchra est  Harry Christophers       Women of the; The Sixteen            Decca   10836

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Celebrating Bach! - In this first of three Bach-related programs this month, notable performers bring decided individuality to their interpretations and tributes

J. S. BACH: Toccata in C, BWV 564 Pascale Rouet (1997 König/Our Lady of Hope Basilica, Charleville-Mezieres, France) Triton 331112

BACH: Selections, fr Well-tempered Clavier Book 1 (Prelude & Fugue in c, BWV 847; Prelude & Fugue in c#, BWV 848; Prelude in B-flat, BWV 866; Prelude in b-flat, BWV 867; Fugue in D, BWV 850)  Timothy Albrecht (2005 Jaeckel/Schwartz Center, Emory University, Atlanta, GA) AlBach 2010

BACH: 2 Orgelbüchlein Chorale-preludes (Erschienen ist der herrlich’ Tag, BWV 629; O Mensch, bewein, BWV 622)  Albert Schweitzer (1911 Dalstein & Haerpfer/Saint Aurelie Church, Strasbourg, Alsace) IFO 00 701-06

THEO FLURY: Hommage a J. S. Bach Brass Power Schweiz; Theo Flury (1995 Mathis/Einsiedeln Cloister, Switzerland) Organ Promotion 8007

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: A French Feast - This edition of With Heart and Voice will feature a banquet of French choral and organ music in honor of Bastille Day.  So many delectable delights from which to choose!
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Forgotten Great Women Pianists II  

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka No.53 in g; no.19 in b; no.53 op. post.  Maryla Jonas, piano (Pearl 0077 CD) 4:13

Frederic Chopin: Waltz No1 in G-flat, op.76/1   Maryla Jonas, piano (Pearl 0077 CD) 2:41

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise No.9 in B flat   Maryla Jonas, piano (Pearl 0077 CD) 4:41

Robert Schumann: “Träumerei”  Maryla Jonas, piano (Pearl 0077 CD) 3:11

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata K.310   Rosita Renard, piano (IPL 120-21 LP) 13:07

Felix Mendelssohn: Prelude Op.104/1   Rosita Renard, piano (IPL 120-21 LP) 3:47

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka op.30/4   Rosita Renard, piano (IPL 120-21 LP) 2:42

Frederic Chopin: Etudes Op.25/8; Op.25/4; Op.10/2   Rosita Renard, piano (IPL 120-21 LP) 3:47

Franz Schubert: Impromptu Op.90/3   Maryla Jonas, piano Pearl 0077 CD) 4:38

Franz Schubert (arr. Franz Liszt): Serenade   Maryla Jonas, piano (Columbia ML 4624 LP) 4:38

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe, Violin, Strings and Continuo in c minor, BWV 1060: 1. Allegro--Hilary Hahn, violin; Allan Vogel, oboe; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Album: Hilary Hahn, Bach Concertos DG 986  Music: 4:26

Yefim Rosenfeld (arr. Leonid Desyatnikov): My Happiness--Astor Quartet Album: Live at CBC's Glenn Gould Studio Nonesuch 531411 Music: 2:13

Juan Carlos Cobian: Los Mareados--Astor Quartet Album: Astor Quartet: Live at the CBC's Glenn Gould Studio Nonesuch 531411 Music: 5:13

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Shawn Hampton from Round Rock, TX  Time: 9:03

Puzzler Payoff: Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude No. 12 in f minor, from The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1--András Schiff, piano  Album: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1  Decca 414388  Music: 2:06

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in B-flat major, K. 238--Jeffrey Kahane, piano; New York Philharmonic; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY  Music: 18:50

Kenneth Frazelle: Fiddler's Galaxy--Joseph Swensen, violin; Jeffrey Kahane, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN  American Air Label: MPR 01  Music: 4:20

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Samuel Barber: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 14: 1. Allegro; 3. Presto--Hilary Hahn, violin; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra: Hugh Wolff, conductor  Album: Barber & Meyer: Violin Concertos  Sony 89029  Music: 7:38

Bela Bartok: Concerto For Orchestra: 2. Allegro scherzando--Chicago Symphony; Fritz Reiner, conductor

Album: Bartok: Concerto for Orchestra; Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta; Hungarian Sketches RCA 61504  Music: 6:06

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 3 in E Major BWV 1006: 1. Prelude--Chris Thile, mandolin American Public Media Studios, St. Paul, MN  Concert Record Date: 2/13/2015  Music: 3:21

Claude Debussy (arr. Punch Brothers): Suite Bergamasque: 4. Passepied--Punch Brothers A Prairie Home Companion, Fitzgerald Theater, St. Paul, MN  Concert Record Date: 2/7/2015  Music: 3:22

Chris Thile and Edgar Meyer: Look What I Found--Edgar Meyer, piano; Chris Thile, mandolin Album: Bass and Mandolin  Nonesuch 544735  Music: 5:51

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of cellist/conductor Mstislav Rostropovich

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:04:00            00:01:53            Karl King           March 'Rough-Riders'                Frederick Fennell           Dallas Wind Symphony        Reference         85

14:07:00            00:01:53            Josef Strauss   Jockey Polka Op 278                Willi Boskovsky            Vienna Philharmonic            Decca   4785437

14:10:00            00:11:33            Jean Sibelius    Overture in E                 Leif Segerstam  Turku Philharmonic        Naxos   573300

14:23:00            00:11:00            Felix Mendelssohn        String Symphony No.  5 in B flat major               Nicholas Ward            Northern Chamber Orchestra      Naxos   553161

14:36:00            00:16:13           Arthur Foote    Suite for Strings    Mikhail Gurewitsch    do.gma chamber orchestra   MD+G  9121717

14:54:00            00:22:49            Henryk Wieniawski         Violin Concerto No.  2 in D minor  Op 22            Cleveland Orchestra            Vladimir Ashkenazy       Joshua Bell, violin         Decca   421716

15:18:00            00:08:03            Gioacchino Rossini       La Cenerentola: Overture                        Claudio Abbado            Chamber Orchestra of Europe    DeutGram         431653

15:28:00            00:09:26            Leopold Mozart Symphony in G             Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players            Chandos           10496

15:38:00            00:08:06            Antonio Vivaldi  Violin Concerto in C major  Op 8            Raglan Baroque Players            Nicholas Kraemer          Monica Huggett, violin   VirginClas         61172

15:46:00           00:10:02            Maurice Ravel   Four Movements from Schumann's 'Carnaval'    Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra  Reference  79

15:56:00            00:03:20            Luigi Boccherini Minuet from String Quintet in E major  Op 13                              Orpheus Chamber Orchestra        DeutGram         437782

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Luba Orgonášová, soprano; Jennifer Johnston, mezzo-soprano; Norbert Ernst, tenor; Eric Owens, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - recorded live in Severance Hall

16:06:00            01:26:12            Antonín Dvorák Stabat Mater Op 58      

17:35:00            00:22:55            Peter Tchaikovsky         Francesca da Rimini Op 32                    Riccardo Chailly            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   414159

17:57:00            00:01:50            Sir Thomas Beecham     The Gods Go a'Begging: Ensemble                   Yehudi Menuhin            Royal Philharmonic        MCA     6231

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Handel Declines, Schuman Accepts

18:04:00            00:18:53            William David Brohn      Suite from Bernstein's 'West Side Story' Philharmonia Orchestra            David Zinman    Joshua Bell, violin         Sony    89358

18:27:00            00:05:13            Carl Orff           Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the            Bavarian Radio Symphony            Daniel Harding  Tölz Boys Choir; Bavarian Radio Chorus DeutGram         4778778

18:36:00            00:14:02            Carl Orff           Carmina burana: On the Green    Bavarian Radio Symphony         Daniel Harding Bavarian Radio Chorus  DeutGram         4778778

18:53:00            00:04:27            Carl Orff           Carmina burana: Finale  Bavarian Radio Symphony         Daniel Harding            Bavarian Radio Chorus  DeutGram         4778778

18:56:00            00:03:14            Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude                        Franz Welser-Möst         Vienna Philharmonic     Sony    544071

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:24:10            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 87 in A major                 Bruno Weil        Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra        Sony    66296

19:28:00            00:27:25            Henryk Wieniawski         Violin Concerto No.  1 in F sharp minor  Op 14   London Symphony Orchestra          Lawrence Foster            Gil Shaham, violin         DeutGram         431815

19:57:00            00:01:45            Gabriel Pierné   Ramuntcho: Fandango              Juanjo Mena     BBC Philharmonic            Chandos           10633

 

20:03:00            01:01:11            Franz Schubert  Octet in F major

20:03:00            01:01:11            Franz Schubert  Octet in F major                                   

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Marcia Kraus: Three Fairy Tales (1997) — Deborah Selig, soprano; Courtney Miller, oboe; Shiela Kibbe, piano (Centaur 3421) 23:13

Margaret Brouwer: Concerto for Violin and Chamber Orchestra — Michi Wiancko, violin; CityMusic Cleveland/James Gaffigan, conductor (CityMusic 4) (23:50)

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Dealer’s Choice - Great music is a game of expertise, luck, and chance. Seth curates a list of great music and discusses why it’s a winner
 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:03:36            Felix Mendelssohn        Andante from Symphony No. 5 Op 107              Sir John Eliot Gardiner            London Symphony Orchestra     LSO Live           775

23:05:00            00:10:37            Frédéric Chopin Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11       Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          Jerzy Semkow   Rafal Blechacz, piano    DeutGram         4795448

23:18:00            00:07:34            Henryk Wieniawski         Légende in G minor  Op 17        London Symphony Orchestra            Lawrence Foster            Gil Shaham, violin         DeutGram         431815

23:25:00            00:10:50            William Alwyn    Autumn Legend Royal Liverpool Philharmonic     David Lloyd-Jones            Rachael Pankhurst, Eng. horn    Naxos   570704

23:38:00            00:03:36            Gaetano Donizetti          Andante sostenuto in F minor                            Heinz Holliger, oboe; Ursula Holliger, harp      Philips  426288

23:41:00            00:11:32            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andante from Piano Concerto No. 18     Cleveland Orchestra            Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano   Decca   4786763

23:55:00            00:03:31            Robert Schumann          Album for the Young: Lento Op 68                                 Stephen Hough, piano    VirginClas         90770

 

 