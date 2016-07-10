Program Guide 07-10-2016

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen: Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

00:04:00 00:04:35 Igor Stravinsky Suites Nos. 1 & 2

00:22:00 00:31:00 Louis Andriessen Mysteriën

01:05:00 00:35:07 Igor Stravinsky The Rite of Spring

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:24:10 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 87 in A major Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66296

02:28:00 00:27:25 Henryk Wieniawski Violin Concerto No. 1 in F sharp minor Op 14 London Symphony Orchestra Lawrence Foster Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 431815

SPECIAL: Highlights from ChamberFest Cleveland 2016, ‘Schubert’s Journeys’ recorded Friday 7/1 in Reinberger Chamber Hall, Severance Hall – Julie Albers, cello; Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Nathan Farrington, bass; Benjamin Jaber, horn; Michael Klotz, viola; Yura Lee, viola; Timotheos Petrin, cello; Fernando Traba, bassoon; Itamar Zorman, violin

03:03:00 01:01:11 Franz Schubert Octet in F major

04:05 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Marcia Kraus: Three Fairy Tales (1997) — Deborah Selig, soprano; Courtney Miller, oboe; Shiela Kibbe, piano (Centaur 3421) 23:13

Margaret Brouwer: Concerto for Violin and Chamber Orchestra — Michi Wiancko, violin; CityMusic Cleveland/James Gaffigan, conductor (CityMusic 4) (23:50)

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Italy in the 17th Century - Arias by two early opera masters (Caccini and Peri), and world premiere proceedings of sacred works of Graziani and Antonio Lotti



MUSICA SACRA

06:02:00 00:11:32 Hector Berlioz Requiem: Lacrimosa Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779

06:16:00 00:10:15 Hector Berlioz Requiem: Sanctus Op 5 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

06:57:00 00:02:24 Maurice Duruflé Tota pulchra est Harry Christophers Women of the; The Sixteen Decca 10836

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Celebrating Bach! - In this first of three Bach-related programs this month, notable performers bring decided individuality to their interpretations and tributes

J. S. BACH: Toccata in C, BWV 564 Pascale Rouet (1997 König/Our Lady of Hope Basilica, Charleville-Mezieres, France) Triton 331112

BACH: Selections, fr Well-tempered Clavier Book 1 (Prelude & Fugue in c, BWV 847; Prelude & Fugue in c#, BWV 848; Prelude in B-flat, BWV 866; Prelude in b-flat, BWV 867; Fugue in D, BWV 850) Timothy Albrecht (2005 Jaeckel/Schwartz Center, Emory University, Atlanta, GA) AlBach 2010

BACH: 2 Orgelbüchlein Chorale-preludes (Erschienen ist der herrlich’ Tag, BWV 629; O Mensch, bewein, BWV 622) Albert Schweitzer (1911 Dalstein & Haerpfer/Saint Aurelie Church, Strasbourg, Alsace) IFO 00 701-06

THEO FLURY: Hommage a J. S. Bach Brass Power Schweiz; Theo Flury (1995 Mathis/Einsiedeln Cloister, Switzerland) Organ Promotion 8007

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: A French Feast - This edition of With Heart and Voice will feature a banquet of French choral and organ music in honor of Bastille Day. So many delectable delights from which to choose!



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Forgotten Great Women Pianists II

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka No.53 in g; no.19 in b; no.53 op. post. Maryla Jonas, piano (Pearl 0077 CD) 4:13

Frederic Chopin: Waltz No1 in G-flat, op.76/1 Maryla Jonas, piano (Pearl 0077 CD) 2:41

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise No.9 in B flat Maryla Jonas, piano (Pearl 0077 CD) 4:41

Robert Schumann: “Träumerei” Maryla Jonas, piano (Pearl 0077 CD) 3:11

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata K.310 Rosita Renard, piano (IPL 120-21 LP) 13:07

Felix Mendelssohn: Prelude Op.104/1 Rosita Renard, piano (IPL 120-21 LP) 3:47

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka op.30/4 Rosita Renard, piano (IPL 120-21 LP) 2:42

Frederic Chopin: Etudes Op.25/8; Op.25/4; Op.10/2 Rosita Renard, piano (IPL 120-21 LP) 3:47

Franz Schubert: Impromptu Op.90/3 Maryla Jonas, piano Pearl 0077 CD) 4:38

Franz Schubert (arr. Franz Liszt): Serenade Maryla Jonas, piano (Columbia ML 4624 LP) 4:38

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe, Violin, Strings and Continuo in c minor, BWV 1060: 1. Allegro--Hilary Hahn, violin; Allan Vogel, oboe; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Album: Hilary Hahn, Bach Concertos DG 986 Music: 4:26

Yefim Rosenfeld (arr. Leonid Desyatnikov): My Happiness--Astor Quartet Album: Live at CBC's Glenn Gould Studio Nonesuch 531411 Music: 2:13

Juan Carlos Cobian: Los Mareados--Astor Quartet Album: Astor Quartet: Live at the CBC's Glenn Gould Studio Nonesuch 531411 Music: 5:13

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Shawn Hampton from Round Rock, TX Time: 9:03

Puzzler Payoff: Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude No. 12 in f minor, from The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1--András Schiff, piano Album: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1 Decca 414388 Music: 2:06

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in B-flat major, K. 238--Jeffrey Kahane, piano; New York Philharmonic; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 18:50

Kenneth Frazelle: Fiddler's Galaxy--Joseph Swensen, violin; Jeffrey Kahane, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN American Air Label: MPR 01 Music: 4:20

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Samuel Barber: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 14: 1. Allegro; 3. Presto--Hilary Hahn, violin; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra: Hugh Wolff, conductor Album: Barber & Meyer: Violin Concertos Sony 89029 Music: 7:38

Bela Bartok: Concerto For Orchestra: 2. Allegro scherzando--Chicago Symphony; Fritz Reiner, conductor

Album: Bartok: Concerto for Orchestra; Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta; Hungarian Sketches RCA 61504 Music: 6:06

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 3 in E Major BWV 1006: 1. Prelude--Chris Thile, mandolin American Public Media Studios, St. Paul, MN Concert Record Date: 2/13/2015 Music: 3:21

Claude Debussy (arr. Punch Brothers): Suite Bergamasque: 4. Passepied--Punch Brothers A Prairie Home Companion, Fitzgerald Theater, St. Paul, MN Concert Record Date: 2/7/2015 Music: 3:22

Chris Thile and Edgar Meyer: Look What I Found--Edgar Meyer, piano; Chris Thile, mandolin Album: Bass and Mandolin Nonesuch 544735 Music: 5:51

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of cellist/conductor Mstislav Rostropovich

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:04:00 00:01:53 Karl King March 'Rough-Riders' Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 85

14:07:00 00:01:53 Josef Strauss Jockey Polka Op 278 Willi Boskovsky Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

14:10:00 00:11:33 Jean Sibelius Overture in E Leif Segerstam Turku Philharmonic Naxos 573300

14:23:00 00:11:00 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553161

14:36:00 00:16:13 Arthur Foote Suite for Strings Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717

14:54:00 00:22:49 Henryk Wieniawski Violin Concerto No. 2 in D minor Op 22 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Joshua Bell, violin Decca 421716

15:18:00 00:08:03 Gioacchino Rossini La Cenerentola: Overture Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 431653

15:28:00 00:09:26 Leopold Mozart Symphony in G Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 10496

15:38:00 00:08:06 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concerto in C major Op 8 Raglan Baroque Players Nicholas Kraemer Monica Huggett, violin VirginClas 61172

15:46:00 00:10:02 Maurice Ravel Four Movements from Schumann's 'Carnaval' Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 79

15:56:00 00:03:20 Luigi Boccherini Minuet from String Quintet in E major Op 13 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Luba Orgonášová, soprano; Jennifer Johnston, mezzo-soprano; Norbert Ernst, tenor; Eric Owens, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - recorded live in Severance Hall

16:06:00 01:26:12 Antonín Dvorák Stabat Mater Op 58

17:35:00 00:22:55 Peter Tchaikovsky Francesca da Rimini Op 32 Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414159

17:57:00 00:01:50 Sir Thomas Beecham The Gods Go a'Begging: Ensemble Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Handel Declines, Schuman Accepts

18:04:00 00:18:53 William David Brohn Suite from Bernstein's 'West Side Story' Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Joshua Bell, violin Sony 89358

18:27:00 00:05:13 Carl Orff Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Tölz Boys Choir; Bavarian Radio Chorus DeutGram 4778778

18:36:00 00:14:02 Carl Orff Carmina burana: On the Green Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Bavarian Radio Chorus DeutGram 4778778

18:53:00 00:04:27 Carl Orff Carmina burana: Finale Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Bavarian Radio Chorus DeutGram 4778778

18:56:00 00:03:14 Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:57:00 00:01:45 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Fandango Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633

20:03:00 01:01:11 Franz Schubert Octet in F major

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Dealer’s Choice - Great music is a game of expertise, luck, and chance. Seth curates a list of great music and discusses why it’s a winner



QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:03:36 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Symphony No. 5 Op 107 Sir John Eliot Gardiner London Symphony Orchestra LSO Live 775

23:05:00 00:10:37 Frédéric Chopin Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Jerzy Semkow Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795448

23:18:00 00:07:34 Henryk Wieniawski Légende in G minor Op 17 London Symphony Orchestra Lawrence Foster Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 431815

23:25:00 00:10:50 William Alwyn Autumn Legend Royal Liverpool Philharmonic David Lloyd-Jones Rachael Pankhurst, Eng. horn Naxos 570704

23:38:00 00:03:36 Gaetano Donizetti Andante sostenuto in F minor Heinz Holliger, oboe; Ursula Holliger, harp Philips 426288

23:41:00 00:11:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 18 Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4786763

23:55:00 00:03:31 Robert Schumann Album for the Young: Lento Op 68 Stephen Hough, piano VirginClas 90770