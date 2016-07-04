Program Guide 07-04-2016
00:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:16:54 William Schuman New England Triptych
Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032
00:21:00 00:28:06 Hershy Kay Stars and Stripes Ballet
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61501
00:54:00 00:39:21 Ernest Bloch America
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Chorale Delos 3135
01:33:00 00:30:14 Howard Hanson Symphony No. 2 Op 30
Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony EMI 6612
02:07:00 00:28:22 Don Gillis Star-Spangled Symphony
Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618
02:37:00 00:36:28 David Amram This Land: Symphonic Variations on a Song by Woody Guthrie
David Amram Colorado Symphony Newport 85692
03:16:00 00:31:22 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Highlights
New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Roberta Alexander, soprano; Gregg Baker, baritone; New York Choral Artists Teldec 46318
03:49:00 00:40:36 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9474
04:32:00 00:31:27 George Gershwin Piano Concerto in F major
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Marin Alsop Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 14091
05:06:00 00:31:39 Michael Daugherty Mount Rushmore
Pacific Symphony Carl St. Clair Pacific Chorale Naxos 559749
05:43:00 00:13:26 Robert Russell Bennett Symphonic Songs for Band
Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032
06:02:00 00:25:26 Michael Daugherty Radio City: Symphonic Fantasy on Arturo
Carl St. Clair Pacific Symphony Naxos 559749
06:29:00 00:31:43 Meredith Willson Symphony No. 2 in E minor
William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Naxos 559006
07:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY with Jacqueline Gerber
07:07:00 00:04:13 Irving Berlin God Bless America
Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 48224
07:11:00 00:10:48 Aaron Copland Prairie Journal "Music for Radio"
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240
07:22:00 00:07:54 George Gershwin Lullaby for Strings
Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417326
07:29:00 00:06:50 Jacques Offenbach Waltz 'American Eagle'
Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nelson Rocha, trumpet Nimbus 5303
07:36:00 00:06:45 Roy Harris Overture "When Johnny Comes Marching Home"
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3140
07:43:00 00:05:06 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: The Song of the High
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175
07:48:00 00:06:00 Don Gillis Fourth of July from Star-Spangled Symphony
Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618
07:54:00 00:06:45 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Caprice Americain "Columbia" Op 34
Leonard Pennario, piano EMI 64668
08:01:00 00:03:24 Stephen Foster Old Folks at Home
Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948
08:04:00 00:04:33 Robert Russell Bennett Symphonic Songs: Celebration
Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032
08:09:00 00:07:34 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80616
08:16:00 00:04:17 John Cacavas Star Spangled Spectacular: Songs of the Plains
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80144
08:21:00 00:12:26 Virgil Thomson The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite
Sir Neville Marriner Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra EMI 6612
08:33:00 00:05:26 Duke Ellington Brown from 'Black, Brown & Beige'
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737
08:39:00 00:03:19 Traditional She'll Be Comin' Round the Mountain
Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers Gothic 49243
08:42:00 00:02:29 Anonymous Spiritual 'Deep River'
Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623
09:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY with John Simna
09:02:00 00:07:08 Charles Ives Variations on 'America'
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 559083
09:11:00 00:15:25 David Diamond This Sacred Ground
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Erich Parce, baritone; Seattle Symphony Chorale; Seattle Girls' Choir; Northwest Boychoir Naxos 559156
09:28:00 00:28:06 Hershy Kay Stars and Stripes Ballet
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61501
10:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:03:30 Morton Gould Folk Suite: Overture
David Amos London Symphony Orchestra Harm Mundi 906010
10:03:00 00:10:55 James Hewitt New Federal Overture
Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 559654
10:14:00 00:06:09 Dudley Buck Festival Overture on 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony Chorus RCA 60983
10:20:00 00:14:26 Aaron Copland A Lincoln Portrait
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz James Earl Jones, narrator Delos 3140
10:35:00 00:18:15 Robert Russell Bennett Suite of Old American Dances
Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Kosei 3503
11:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY with Jim Mehrling
11:00:00 00:03:34 Samuel Barber Commando March
Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band Naxos 573121
11:04:00 00:02:04 Zez Confrey Dizzy Fingers
Richard Dowling, piano Klavier 77035
11:10:00 00:02:12 Earl Wild Virtuoso Etude on 'I Got Rhythm'
Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011
11:14:00 00:09:16 Hershy Kay Cakewalk: Three Dances
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80144
11:25:00 00:05:29 Elmer Bernstein The Magnificent Seven: Theme
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80141
11:32:00 00:07:55 Aaron Copland Allegro from Symphony No. 3
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9474
11:40:00 00:09:58 Victor Herbert American Fantasy
Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983
11:52:00 00:07:04 Roy Harris Fugue & Finale from Symphony No. 3
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic DeutGram 419780
12:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY with Bill O’Connell
12:02:00 00:03:54 Frank W. Meacham The American Patrol
Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601
12:05:00 00:03:38 John Philip Sousa March 'The Liberty Bell'
Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130
12:09:00 00:06:51 Victor Herbert Festival March
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Vox 3035
12:16:00 00:05:29 William Steffe The Battle Hymn of the Republic
Orchestra of Temple Square Craig Jessop Mormon Tabernacle Choir Telarc 80606
12:24:00 00:13:28 Aaron Copland Finale from Symphony No. 3
Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032
12:40:00 00:19:27 Jerome Kern Showboat: A Scenario for Orchestra
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404
13:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY ‘BIG WORK AT ONE’ with Rob Grier
13:01:00 00:16:54 William Schuman New England Triptych
Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032
13:20:00 00:36:28 David Amram This Land: Symphonic Variations on a Song by Woody Guthrie
David Amram Colorado Symphony Newport 85692
14:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY with Angela Mitchell
14:01:00 00:04:12 John Williams Liberty Fanfare
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178
14:05:00 00:07:16 Ferde Grofé Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin Delos 3104
14:13:00 00:05:30 William Bolcom New York Lights
Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Lumin 92148
14:19:00 00:06:45 Roy Harris Overture "When Johnny Comes Marching Home"
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3140
14:27:00 00:16:54 William Schuman New England Triptych
Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032
14:46:00 00:01:37 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple Gifts
St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310
14:48:00 00:05:42 John Philip Sousa The American Maid: Overture
Keith Brion Central Band of the RAF Naxos 559730
14:56:00 00:02:25 Joan Tower Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 1
Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60778
15:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY with John Simna
15:02:00 00:07:08 Charles Ives Variations on 'America'
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 559083
15:11:00 00:15:25 David Diamond This Sacred Ground
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Erich Parce, baritone; Seattle Symphony Chorale; Seattle Girls' Choir; Northwest Boychoir Naxos 559156
15:28:00 00:28:06 Hershy Kay Stars and Stripes Ballet
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61501
16:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY with Mark Satola
16:00:00 00:03:30 Morton Gould Folk Suite: Overture
David Amos London Symphony Orchestra Harm Mundi 906010
16:03:00 00:10:55 James Hewitt New Federal Overture
Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 559654
16:14:00 00:06:09 Dudley Buck Festival Overture on 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony Chorus RCA 60983
16:20:00 00:14:26 Aaron Copland A Lincoln Portrait
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz James Earl Jones, narrator Delos 3140
16:35:00 00:18:15 Robert Russell Bennett Suite of Old American Dances
Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Kosei 3503
17:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY with Jim Mehrling
17:00:00 00:03:34 Samuel Barber Commando March
Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band Naxos 573121
17:05:00 00:02:04 Zez Confrey Dizzy Fingers
Richard Dowling, piano Klavier 77035
17:11:00 00:02:12 Earl Wild Virtuoso Etude on 'I Got Rhythm'
Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011
17:15:00 00:09:16 Hershy Kay Cakewalk: Three Dances
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80144
17:25:00 00:03:59 Elmer Bernstein The Magnificent Seven: Theme
José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 17
17:32:00 00:07:55 Aaron Copland Allegro from Symphony No. 3
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9474
17:41:00 00:09:58 Victor Herbert American Fantasy
Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983
17:52:00 00:07:04 Roy Harris Fugue & Finale from Symphony No. 3
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic DeutGram 419780
18:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY with Bill O’Connell
18:02:00 00:03:54 Frank W. Meacham The American Patrol
Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601
18:05:00 00:03:38 John Philip Sousa March 'The Liberty Bell'
Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130
18:09:00 00:06:51 Victor Herbert Festival March
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Vox 3035
18:16:00 00:05:29 William Steffe The Battle Hymn of the Republic
Orchestra of Temple Square Craig Jessop Mormon Tabernacle Choir Telarc 80606
18:24:00 00:13:28 Aaron Copland Finale from Symphony No. 3
Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032
18:40:00 00:19:27 Jerome Kern Showboat: A Scenario for Orchestra
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:25:29 Aaron Copland Rodeo
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639
19:29:00 00:26:29 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring: Suite
Leonard Bernstein Los Angeles Philharmonic DeutGram 4776352
19:57:00 00:02:07 Leonard Bernstein Divertimento for Orchestra: Waltz
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:17:37 George Gershwin An American in Paris
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
20:21:00 00:33:26 George Gershwin Piano Concerto in F major
San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Garrick Ohlsson, piano RCA 68931
20:57:00 00:02:30 George Gershwin Short Story Opus Two
William Terwilliger, violin; Andrew Cooperstock, piano Azica 71290
21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Manfred Honeck, conductor
21:04:00 00:14:00 Claude Vivier Orion
21:21:00 01:00:55 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 9 in D minor
22:24:00 00:28:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Magnificat in D major
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:06:14 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Caprice on "Home, Sweet Home" Op 51
Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121
23:08:00 00:07:19 Morton Gould American Ballads: Amber Waves
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005
23:18:00 00:09:12 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11
New Century Chamber Orch NSS Music 10
23:27:00 00:11:01 Don Gillis Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion
Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618
23:40:00 00:07:33 Bill Evans Peace Piece
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512
23:47:00 00:07:08 William Grant Still The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596
23:56:00 00:02:51 Aaron Copland Down a Country Lane
Hugh Wolff St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310
23:57:00 00:02:52 William Grant Still Mystic Pool from 'Traceries"
Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084