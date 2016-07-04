© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 07-04-2016

Published July 4, 2016 at 5:00 AM EDT

00:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY with Robin Grier

00:02:00    00:16:54    William Schuman    New England Triptych        
Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig    United States Marine Band    Altissimo     4032

00:21:00    00:28:06    Hershy Kay    Stars and Stripes Ballet        
Arthur Fiedler    Boston Pops Orchestra    RCA     61501

00:54:00    00:39:21    Ernest Bloch    America    
Seattle Symphony    Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony Chorale    Delos     3135

01:33:00    00:30:14    Howard Hanson    Symphony No.  2 Op 30        
Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    EMI     6612

02:07:00    00:28:22    Don Gillis    Star-Spangled Symphony        
Ian Hobson    Sinfonia Varsovia    Albany     618

02:37:00    00:36:28    David Amram    This Land: Symphonic Variations on a Song by Woody Guthrie        
David Amram    Colorado Symphony    Newport     85692

03:16:00    00:31:22    George Gershwin    Porgy and Bess: Highlights    
New York Philharmonic    Zubin Mehta    Roberta Alexander, soprano; Gregg Baker, baritone; New York Choral Artists    Teldec     46318

03:49:00    00:40:36    Aaron Copland    Symphony No.  3        
Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony    Chandos     9474

04:32:00    00:31:27    George Gershwin    Piano Concerto in F major     
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra    Marin Alsop    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano    Decca     14091

05:06:00    00:31:39    Michael Daugherty    Mount Rushmore    
Pacific Symphony    Carl St. Clair    Pacific Chorale    Naxos     559749

05:43:00    00:13:26    Robert Russell Bennett    Symphonic Songs for Band        
Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig    United States Marine Band    Altissimo     4032

06:02:00    00:25:26    Michael Daugherty    Radio City: Symphonic Fantasy on Arturo        
Carl St. Clair    Pacific Symphony    Naxos     559749

06:29:00    00:31:43    Meredith Willson    Symphony No.  2 in E minor         
William Stromberg    Moscow Symphony    Naxos     559006

07:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

07:07:00    00:04:13    Irving Berlin    God Bless America    
Boston Pops Orchestra    John Williams    Tanglewood Festival Chorus    Sony     48224

07:11:00    00:10:48    Aaron Copland    Prairie Journal "Music for Radio"        
JoAnn Falletta    Buffalo Philharmonic    Naxos     559240

07:22:00    00:07:54    George Gershwin    Lullaby for Strings        
Riccardo Chailly    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     417326

07:29:00    00:06:50    Jacques Offenbach    Waltz 'American Eagle'
Gulbenkian Orchestra    Michel Swierczewski    Nelson Rocha, trumpet    Nimbus     5303

07:36:00    00:06:45    Roy Harris    Overture "When Johnny Comes Marching Home"        
Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Delos     3140

07:43:00    00:05:06    Richard Rodgers    Victory at Sea: The Song of the High        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80175

07:48:00    00:06:00    Don Gillis    Fourth of July from Star-Spangled Symphony        
Ian Hobson    Sinfonia Varsovia    Albany     618

07:54:00    00:06:45    Louis Moreau Gottschalk    Caprice Americain "Columbia" Op 34            
Leonard Pennario, piano    EMI     64668

08:01:00    00:03:24    Stephen Foster    Old Folks at Home            
Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano    Philips     462948

08:04:00    00:04:33    Robert Russell Bennett    Symphonic Songs: Celebration        
Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig    United States Marine Band    Altissimo     4032

08:09:00    00:07:34    Antonín Dvorák    Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95        
Paavo Järvi    Cincinnati Symphony    Telarc     80616

08:16:00    00:04:17    John Cacavas    Star Spangled Spectacular: Songs of the Plains        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80144

08:21:00    00:12:26    Virgil Thomson    The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite        
Sir Neville Marriner    Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra    EMI     6612

08:33:00    00:05:26    Duke Ellington    Brown from 'Black, Brown & Beige'        
JoAnn Falletta    Buffalo Philharmonic    Naxos     559737

08:39:00    00:03:19    Traditional    She'll Be Comin' Round the Mountain        
Dale Warland    Dale Warland Singers    Gothic     49243

08:42:00    00:02:29    Anonymous    Spiritual 'Deep River'            
Stuttgart Brass Quartet    Hänssler     98623

09:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY with John Simna

09:02:00    00:07:08    Charles Ives    Variations on 'America'        
José Serebrier    Bournemouth Symphony    Naxos     559083

09:11:00    00:15:25    David Diamond    This Sacred Ground    
Seattle Symphony    Gerard Schwarz    Erich Parce, baritone; Seattle Symphony Chorale; Seattle Girls' Choir; Northwest Boychoir    Naxos     559156

09:28:00    00:28:06    Hershy Kay    Stars and Stripes Ballet        
Arthur Fiedler    Boston Pops Orchestra    RCA     61501

10:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00    00:03:30    Morton Gould    Folk Suite: Overture        
David Amos    London Symphony Orchestra    Harm Mundi     906010

10:03:00    00:10:55    James Hewitt    New Federal Overture        
Patrick Gallois    Sinfonia Finlandia    Naxos     559654

10:14:00    00:06:09    Dudley Buck    Festival Overture on 'The Star-Spangled Banner'    
St. Louis Symphony    Leonard Slatkin    St Louis Symphony Chorus    RCA     60983

10:20:00    00:14:26    Aaron Copland    A Lincoln Portrait    
Seattle Symphony    Gerard Schwarz    James Earl Jones, narrator    Delos     3140

10:35:00    00:18:15    Robert Russell Bennett    Suite of Old American Dances        
Frederick Fennell    Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra    Kosei     3503

11:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY with Jim Mehrling

11:00:00    00:03:34    Samuel Barber    Commando March        
Gerard Schwarz    United States Marine Band    Naxos     573121

11:04:00    00:02:04    Zez Confrey    Dizzy Fingers            
Richard Dowling, piano    Klavier     77035

11:10:00    00:02:12    Earl Wild    Virtuoso Etude on 'I Got Rhythm'            
Jenny Lin, piano    Steinway     30011

11:14:00    00:09:16    Hershy Kay    Cakewalk: Three Dances        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80144

11:25:00    00:05:29    Elmer Bernstein    The Magnificent Seven: Theme        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80141

11:32:00    00:07:55    Aaron Copland    Allegro from Symphony No. 3        
Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony    Chandos     9474

11:40:00    00:09:58    Victor Herbert    American Fantasy        
Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    RCA     60983

11:52:00    00:07:04    Roy Harris    Fugue & Finale from Symphony No. 3        
Leonard Bernstein    New York Philharmonic    DeutGram     419780

12:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY with Bill O’Connell

12:02:00    00:03:54    Frank W. Meacham    The American Patrol        
Loras John Schissel    Blossom Festival Band    MAA     40601

12:05:00    00:03:38    John Philip Sousa    March 'The Liberty Bell'        
Timothy Foley    Nonpareil Wind Band    EMI     54130

12:09:00    00:06:51    Victor Herbert    Festival March        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Vox     3035

12:16:00    00:05:29    William Steffe    The Battle Hymn of the Republic    
Orchestra of Temple Square    Craig Jessop    Mormon Tabernacle Choir    Telarc     80606

12:24:00    00:13:28    Aaron Copland    Finale from Symphony No. 3        
Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig    United States Marine Band    Altissimo     4032

12:40:00    00:19:27    Jerome Kern    Showboat: A Scenario for Orchestra        
John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra    Philips     446404

13:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY ‘BIG WORK AT ONE’ with Rob Grier

13:01:00    00:16:54    William Schuman    New England Triptych        
Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig    United States Marine Band    Altissimo     4032

13:20:00    00:36:28    David Amram    This Land: Symphonic Variations on a Song by Woody Guthrie        
David Amram    Colorado Symphony    Newport     85692

14:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY with Angela Mitchell

14:01:00    00:04:12    John Williams    Liberty Fanfare        
John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra    Philips     420178

14:05:00    00:07:16    Ferde Grofé    Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail    
Seattle Symphony    Gerard Schwarz    Ilkka Talvi, violin    Delos     3104

14:13:00    00:05:30    William Bolcom    New York Lights            
Bruce Levingston, piano    Sono Lumin     92148

14:19:00    00:06:45    Roy Harris    Overture "When Johnny Comes Marching Home"        
Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Delos     3140

14:27:00    00:16:54    William Schuman    New England Triptych        
Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig    United States Marine Band    Altissimo     4032

14:46:00    00:01:37    Aaron Copland    Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple Gifts    
St. Paul Chamber Orchestra    Hugh Wolff    Thomas Hampson, baritone    Teldec     77310

14:48:00    00:05:42    John Philip Sousa    The American Maid: Overture        
Keith Brion    Central Band of the RAF    Naxos     559730

14:56:00    00:02:25    Joan Tower    Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 1        
Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    RCA     60778

15:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY with John Simna

15:02:00    00:07:08    Charles Ives    Variations on 'America'        
José Serebrier    Bournemouth Symphony    Naxos     559083

15:11:00    00:15:25    David Diamond    This Sacred Ground    
Seattle Symphony    Gerard Schwarz    Erich Parce, baritone; Seattle Symphony Chorale; Seattle Girls' Choir; Northwest Boychoir    Naxos     559156

15:28:00    00:28:06    Hershy Kay    Stars and Stripes Ballet        
Arthur Fiedler    Boston Pops Orchestra    RCA     61501

16:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY with Mark Satola

16:00:00    00:03:30    Morton Gould    Folk Suite: Overture        
David Amos    London Symphony Orchestra    Harm Mundi     906010

16:03:00    00:10:55    James Hewitt    New Federal Overture        
Patrick Gallois    Sinfonia Finlandia    Naxos     559654

16:14:00    00:06:09    Dudley Buck    Festival Overture on 'The Star-Spangled    Banner'
St. Louis Symphony    Leonard Slatkin    St Louis Symphony Chorus    RCA     60983

16:20:00    00:14:26    Aaron Copland    A Lincoln Portrait    
Seattle Symphony    Gerard Schwarz    James Earl Jones, narrator    Delos     3140

16:35:00    00:18:15    Robert Russell Bennett    Suite of Old American Dances        
Frederick Fennell    Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra    Kosei     3503

17:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY with Jim Mehrling

17:00:00    00:03:34    Samuel Barber    Commando March        
Gerard Schwarz    United States Marine Band    Naxos     573121

17:05:00    00:02:04    Zez Confrey    Dizzy Fingers            
Richard Dowling, piano    Klavier     77035

17:11:00    00:02:12    Earl Wild    Virtuoso Etude on 'I Got Rhythm'            
Jenny Lin, piano    Steinway     30011

17:15:00    00:09:16    Hershy Kay    Cakewalk: Three Dances        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80144

17:25:00    00:03:59    Elmer Bernstein    The Magnificent Seven: Theme        
José Serebrier    Royal Philharmonic    Royal Phil     17

17:32:00    00:07:55    Aaron Copland    Allegro from Symphony No. 3        
Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony    Chandos     9474

17:41:00    00:09:58    Victor Herbert    American Fantasy        
Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    RCA     60983

17:52:00    00:07:04    Roy Harris    Fugue & Finale from Symphony No. 3        
Leonard Bernstein    New York Philharmonic    DeutGram     419780

18:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY with Bill O’Connell

18:02:00    00:03:54    Frank W. Meacham    The American Patrol        
Loras John Schissel    Blossom Festival Band    MAA     40601

18:05:00    00:03:38    John Philip Sousa    March 'The Liberty Bell'        
Timothy Foley    Nonpareil Wind Band    EMI     54130

18:09:00    00:06:51    Victor Herbert    Festival March        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Vox     3035

18:16:00    00:05:29    William Steffe    The Battle Hymn of the Republic    
Orchestra of Temple Square    Craig Jessop    Mormon Tabernacle Choir    Telarc     80606

18:24:00    00:13:28    Aaron Copland    Finale from Symphony No. 3        
Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig    United States Marine Band    Altissimo     4032

18:40:00    00:19:27    Jerome Kern    Showboat: A Scenario for Orchestra        
John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra    Philips     446404

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00    00:25:29    Aaron Copland    Rodeo        
David Zinman    Baltimore Symphony Orchestra    Argo     440639

19:29:00    00:26:29    Aaron Copland    Appalachian Spring: Suite        
Leonard Bernstein    Los Angeles Philharmonic    DeutGram     4776352

19:57:00    00:02:07    Leonard Bernstein    Divertimento for Orchestra: Waltz        
Eiji Oue    Minnesota Orchestra    Reference     87

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00    00:17:37    George Gershwin    An American in Paris        
Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     4787779

20:21:00    00:33:26    George Gershwin    Piano Concerto in F major     
San Francisco Symphony    Michael Tilson Thomas    Garrick Ohlsson, piano    RCA     68931

20:57:00    00:02:30    George Gershwin    Short Story    Opus Two        
William Terwilliger, violin; Andrew Cooperstock, piano    Azica     71290

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Manfred Honeck, conductor

21:04:00    00:14:00    Claude Vivier    Orion            

21:21:00    01:00:55    Anton Bruckner    Symphony No. 9 in D minor         

22:24:00    00:28:50    Johann Sebastian Bach    Magnificat in D major     

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00    00:06:14    Louis Moreau Gottschalk    Caprice on "Home, Sweet Home" Op 51            
Alan Feinberg, piano    Argo     436121

23:08:00    00:07:19    Morton Gould    American Ballads: Amber Waves        
Theodore Kuchar    National Symphony of Ukraine    Naxos     559005

23:18:00    00:09:12    Samuel Barber    Adagio for Strings Op 11            
New Century Chamber Orch    NSS Music     10

23:27:00    00:11:01    Don Gillis    Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion        
Ian Hobson    Sinfonia Varsovia    Albany     618

23:40:00    00:07:33    Bill Evans    Peace Piece            
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano    Decca     455512

23:47:00    00:07:08    William Grant Still    The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown    Soldier    
Richard Auldon Clark    Manhattan Chamber Orchestra    Newport     85596

23:56:00    00:02:51    Aaron Copland    Down a Country Lane        
Hugh Wolff    St. Paul Chamber Orchestra    Teldec     77310

23:57:00    00:02:52    William Grant Still    Mystic Pool from 'Traceries"            
Denver Oldham, piano    Koch Intl     7084