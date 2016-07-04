Program Guide 07-04-2016

00:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:16:54 William Schuman New England Triptych

Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032

00:21:00 00:28:06 Hershy Kay Stars and Stripes Ballet

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61501

00:54:00 00:39:21 Ernest Bloch America

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Chorale Delos 3135

01:33:00 00:30:14 Howard Hanson Symphony No. 2 Op 30

Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony EMI 6612

02:07:00 00:28:22 Don Gillis Star-Spangled Symphony

Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618

02:37:00 00:36:28 David Amram This Land: Symphonic Variations on a Song by Woody Guthrie

David Amram Colorado Symphony Newport 85692

03:16:00 00:31:22 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Highlights

New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Roberta Alexander, soprano; Gregg Baker, baritone; New York Choral Artists Teldec 46318

03:49:00 00:40:36 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9474

04:32:00 00:31:27 George Gershwin Piano Concerto in F major

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Marin Alsop Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 14091

05:06:00 00:31:39 Michael Daugherty Mount Rushmore

Pacific Symphony Carl St. Clair Pacific Chorale Naxos 559749

05:43:00 00:13:26 Robert Russell Bennett Symphonic Songs for Band

Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032

06:02:00 00:25:26 Michael Daugherty Radio City: Symphonic Fantasy on Arturo

Carl St. Clair Pacific Symphony Naxos 559749

06:29:00 00:31:43 Meredith Willson Symphony No. 2 in E minor

William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Naxos 559006

07:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

07:07:00 00:04:13 Irving Berlin God Bless America

Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 48224

07:11:00 00:10:48 Aaron Copland Prairie Journal "Music for Radio"

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240

07:22:00 00:07:54 George Gershwin Lullaby for Strings

Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417326

07:29:00 00:06:50 Jacques Offenbach Waltz 'American Eagle'

Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nelson Rocha, trumpet Nimbus 5303

07:36:00 00:06:45 Roy Harris Overture "When Johnny Comes Marching Home"

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3140

07:43:00 00:05:06 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: The Song of the High

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

07:48:00 00:06:00 Don Gillis Fourth of July from Star-Spangled Symphony

Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618

07:54:00 00:06:45 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Caprice Americain "Columbia" Op 34

Leonard Pennario, piano EMI 64668

08:01:00 00:03:24 Stephen Foster Old Folks at Home

Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948

08:04:00 00:04:33 Robert Russell Bennett Symphonic Songs: Celebration

Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032

08:09:00 00:07:34 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80616

08:16:00 00:04:17 John Cacavas Star Spangled Spectacular: Songs of the Plains

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80144

08:21:00 00:12:26 Virgil Thomson The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite

Sir Neville Marriner Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra EMI 6612

08:33:00 00:05:26 Duke Ellington Brown from 'Black, Brown & Beige'

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737

08:39:00 00:03:19 Traditional She'll Be Comin' Round the Mountain

Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers Gothic 49243

08:42:00 00:02:29 Anonymous Spiritual 'Deep River'

Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623

09:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY with John Simna

09:02:00 00:07:08 Charles Ives Variations on 'America'

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 559083

09:11:00 00:15:25 David Diamond This Sacred Ground

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Erich Parce, baritone; Seattle Symphony Chorale; Seattle Girls' Choir; Northwest Boychoir Naxos 559156

09:28:00 00:28:06 Hershy Kay Stars and Stripes Ballet

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61501

10:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:03:30 Morton Gould Folk Suite: Overture

David Amos London Symphony Orchestra Harm Mundi 906010

10:03:00 00:10:55 James Hewitt New Federal Overture

Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 559654

10:14:00 00:06:09 Dudley Buck Festival Overture on 'The Star-Spangled Banner'

St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony Chorus RCA 60983

10:20:00 00:14:26 Aaron Copland A Lincoln Portrait

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz James Earl Jones, narrator Delos 3140

10:35:00 00:18:15 Robert Russell Bennett Suite of Old American Dances

Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Kosei 3503

11:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY with Jim Mehrling

11:00:00 00:03:34 Samuel Barber Commando March

Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band Naxos 573121

11:04:00 00:02:04 Zez Confrey Dizzy Fingers

Richard Dowling, piano Klavier 77035

11:10:00 00:02:12 Earl Wild Virtuoso Etude on 'I Got Rhythm'

Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011

11:14:00 00:09:16 Hershy Kay Cakewalk: Three Dances

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80144

11:25:00 00:05:29 Elmer Bernstein The Magnificent Seven: Theme

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80141

11:32:00 00:07:55 Aaron Copland Allegro from Symphony No. 3

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9474

11:40:00 00:09:58 Victor Herbert American Fantasy

Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983

11:52:00 00:07:04 Roy Harris Fugue & Finale from Symphony No. 3

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic DeutGram 419780

12:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY with Bill O’Connell

12:02:00 00:03:54 Frank W. Meacham The American Patrol

Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

12:05:00 00:03:38 John Philip Sousa March 'The Liberty Bell'

Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130

12:09:00 00:06:51 Victor Herbert Festival March

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Vox 3035

12:16:00 00:05:29 William Steffe The Battle Hymn of the Republic

Orchestra of Temple Square Craig Jessop Mormon Tabernacle Choir Telarc 80606

12:24:00 00:13:28 Aaron Copland Finale from Symphony No. 3

Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032

12:40:00 00:19:27 Jerome Kern Showboat: A Scenario for Orchestra

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404

13:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY ‘BIG WORK AT ONE’ with Rob Grier

13:20:00 00:36:28 David Amram This Land: Symphonic Variations on a Song by Woody Guthrie

David Amram Colorado Symphony Newport 85692

14:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY with Angela Mitchell

14:01:00 00:04:12 John Williams Liberty Fanfare

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178

14:05:00 00:07:16 Ferde Grofé Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin Delos 3104

14:13:00 00:05:30 William Bolcom New York Lights

Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Lumin 92148

14:19:00 00:06:45 Roy Harris Overture "When Johnny Comes Marching Home"

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3140

14:46:00 00:01:37 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple Gifts

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310

14:48:00 00:05:42 John Philip Sousa The American Maid: Overture

Keith Brion Central Band of the RAF Naxos 559730

14:56:00 00:02:25 Joan Tower Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 1

Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60778

15:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY with John Simna

16:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY with Mark Satola

17:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY with Jim Mehrling

18:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY with Bill O’Connell

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:25:29 Aaron Copland Rodeo

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639

19:29:00 00:26:29 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring: Suite

Leonard Bernstein Los Angeles Philharmonic DeutGram 4776352

19:57:00 00:02:07 Leonard Bernstein Divertimento for Orchestra: Waltz

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:17:37 George Gershwin An American in Paris

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

20:21:00 00:33:26 George Gershwin Piano Concerto in F major

San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Garrick Ohlsson, piano RCA 68931

20:57:00 00:02:30 George Gershwin Short Story Opus Two

William Terwilliger, violin; Andrew Cooperstock, piano Azica 71290

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Manfred Honeck, conductor

21:04:00 00:14:00 Claude Vivier Orion

21:21:00 01:00:55 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 9 in D minor

22:24:00 00:28:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Magnificat in D major

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:06:14 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Caprice on "Home, Sweet Home" Op 51

Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121

23:08:00 00:07:19 Morton Gould American Ballads: Amber Waves

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

23:18:00 00:09:12 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11

New Century Chamber Orch NSS Music 10

23:27:00 00:11:01 Don Gillis Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion

Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618

23:40:00 00:07:33 Bill Evans Peace Piece

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512

23:47:00 00:07:08 William Grant Still The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596

23:56:00 00:02:51 Aaron Copland Down a Country Lane

Hugh Wolff St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310

23:57:00 00:02:52 William Grant Still Mystic Pool from 'Traceries"

Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084