Impressions of America’s National Parks—Colorado Symphony/Steve Haun, piano (SNH 3001)

Impressions of America's National Parks is the third recording in the Music with Nature Series and we’re featuring it to celebrate the 100 th anniversary of the National Park Service. Selections of music by the late Steve Haun are interspersed with sounds of nature and environmental elements. Featured are members of the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, along with Mr. Haun at the piano, capturing the spirit, imagination, essence and imagery of America's National Parks. Note: Link sends you to Amazon.com.

Featured Tue 7/5, Thu 7/14, Mon 7/25