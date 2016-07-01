Be Glad Then, America—‘The President’s Own’ United States Marine Band/Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig (Altissimo 4032)

This is our Independence Day Choice CD, and it features an ensemble that was established over two centuries ago. In fact the disc leads off with a John Williams commission, For ‘The President’s Own’, written in 2013 for the 215 th anniversary of the US Marine Band. William Schuman based his orchestral work New England Triptych on melodies by 18 th century American composer William Billings, later extensively revising the piece for band. The middle movement gives this disc its title. Also on the program: Robert Russell Bennett’s Symphonic Songs for Band, Vincent Persichetti’s Psalm Op 53, and the Finale from Aaron Copland’s Symphony No. 3, whose main theme is the stirring Fanfare for the Common Man. A real flag-waving way to celebrate the Fourth and every day this month!

Featured Mon 7/4, Wed 7/13, Fri 7/22