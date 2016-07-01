American Romantics— Gowanus Arts Ensemble/Reuben Blundell (New Focus 166)

This is a project from New York’s Hunter College where conductor Reuben Blundell is on the faculty. Eleven works by nine composers who were either born or settled in the United States are featured here and all are premiere recordings of turn-of-the-century works for string orchestra. Horatio Parker, Arthur Foote, and Frederick Converse are the familiar names in this program. We’re wagering that you’ve never heard of (much less heard a piece by) Paul Mirsch, Ludwig Bonvin, Eugène Dédé (whose Bees and Bumblebees is included) or the Carls (Messrs. Busch and Hillman). Two of Carl Busch’s North American Legends are offered: Omaha Indian Love Song and Chippewa Lullaby. To say we’re in unexplored musical territory is an understatement!

