Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 06-25-2016

Published June 25, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:31:28            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 36 in C major                 Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   436421

00:35:00            00:31:03            Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco       Piano Concerto No. 2 in G major  Op 92 Malmö Symphony Orchestra          Andrew Mogrelia           Alessandro Marangoni, piano     Naxos   572823

01:08:00            00:20:28            Johannes Brahms          Violin Sonata No.  3 in D minor  Op 108                         Yehudi Menuhin, violin; Hephzibah Menuhin, piano         BBC     395

01:30:00            00:49:24            Gustav Holst     The Planets Op 32         BBC Philharmonic         Sir Andrew Davis            Women of the; Manchester Chamber Choir         Chandos           5086

02:21:00            00:25:14            Karol Szymanowski       Symphony No.  4 Op 60            BBC Symphony Orchestra            Edward Gardner            Louis Lortie, piano         Chandos           5115

02:49:00            00:39:46            Johannes Brahms          Clarinet Quintet in B minor  Op 115         Chamber Ensemble                   Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet     Mercury            4811409

03:31:00            00:25:15            Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari     Suite Concertino in F major  Op 16         Rome Symphony Orchestra            Francesco La Vecchia   Giuseppe Giabocchi, bassoon   Naxos   572921

03:58:00            00:43:24            Sergei Prokofiev           Symphony No.  5 in B flat major  Op 100                        Paavo Järvi            Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80683

04:43:00            00:35:05            Sir Granville Bantock     A Hebridean Symphony             Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic            Hyperion           66450

05:20:00            00:15:31            Claude Debussy            Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp                           Richard Adeney, flute; Cecil Aronowitz, viola; Osian Ellis, harp      Decca   4785437

05:37:00            00:07:32            Tomaso Albinoni           Oboe Concerto in F major  Op 7            London Virtuosi John Georgiadis        Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos   553002

05:50:00            00:09:35            Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry        Overture to an Unwritten Tragedy                        Andrew Penny   Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           Naxos   553469

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:55 Carlos Gardel: Por una cabeza--Carlos Gardel, baritone  Jamada Digita   n/a                                                   

06:03:26 Gerardo Matos Rodriguez: La Cumparsita--New York - Buenos Aires Connection  VAI Audio   20001                                                      

06:09:27 Astor Piazzolla: Tango Suite (Andante & Allegro)--Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars  Sony   63122                    

06:20:33 Franz Liszt::Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat-- Martha Argerich, piano; London Symphony Orchestra   Claudio Abbado Deutsche Grammophon   002171502                 

06:40:43 Eduardo Caba: Aires Indios (i Andantino, ii Allegretto)--Walter Aparicio, piano  MSR Classics   1546                              

06:48:59 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Guitar Concerto (ii. Andantino e andante)--Andrea Bissoli, guitar; Minas Gerais Philharmonic Orchestra   Fabio Mechetti  Naxos   8573115                         

07:00:40 Maximo Diego Pujol: Suite Magica--Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar    Azica   71297                                    

07:13:32 Hieronymus Praetorius: "Quam pulchra es" (How beautiful you are)--Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble   Pablo Heras-Casado   Archiv Produktion  002298902                                                      

07:17:36 Hieronymus Praetorius: "Surge, propera, amica mea" (Arise, make haste, my love...)--Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble   Pablo Heras-Casado   Archiv Produktion   002298902                                                    

07:25:09 Mozart Camargo Guarnieri: Encantamento--Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela   Maximiano Valdés   Sono Luminus   90227                                                 

07:34:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart:  Violin Concerto No. 3 in G, K. 216--Emmy Verhey, violin; Concertgebouw Chamber Orchestra   Eduardo Marturet   Brilliant Classics  1116167           

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child - Frank Dominguez is the founder and host of Concierto, a weekly bilingual program featuring classical music by Latin American and Spanish composers and musicians. On this weekend's Performance Today, Dominguez joins Fred in the studio with a few choice cuts by Latin American composers.

Alexander Glazunov: String Quartet No. 5: Movement 2--St. Petersburg String Quartet: Alla Aranovskaya, violin; Ilya Teplyakov, violin; Aleksey Koptev, viola; Alla Leonid Shukaev, cello Album: St. Petersburg Quartet Delos 3262 Music: 4:16

Michel Blavet: Concerto No. 4 in A Minor for flute, 2 violins and basso continuo--Barthold Kuijken, Baroque flute and conductor; Indianapolis Baroque Orchestra Ruth Lilly Performance Hall, Christel DeHaan Fine Arts Center, Indianapolis, IN Music: 14:54

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Ben Fowler from Helena, MT Music: 6:04

Puzzler Payoff: Domenico Scarlatti: Keyboard Sonata in C Major, Kk. 159--Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Album: Domenico Scarlatti: 18 Sonatas Bis 2138 Music: 2:32

Alexander Glazunov: Violin Concerto in A Minor Op 82--Joshua Bell, violin; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Music Hall, Springer Auditorium, Cincinnati, OH Music: 19:32

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Juan Gutierrez de Padilla: Xacara - A La xacara xacarilla--The Harp Consort; Andrew Lawrence-King, conductor Album: Missa Mexicana Harmonia Mundi 907293 Music: 7:12

Carlos Guastavino: Las puertas de la mañana--Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Carmen Piazzini, piano Album: Canciones Argentinas Harmonia Mundi 901892 Music: 3:14

Agustin Barrios: Danza Paraguaya--Eliot Fisk, guitar Album: Guitar Virtuoso Eliot Fisk: Latin American Guitar MusicMasters 67127 Music: 2:13

Ernesto Lecuona: Rapsodia Negra--Thomas Tirino, piano; Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra; Michael Bartos, conductor Album: Ernesto Lecuona: The Complete Piano Music Volume 1 Bis 754 Music: 10:33

Leo Brouwer: Paisaje cubano con lluvia--Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Album: LAGQ Latin Telarc 80593 Music: 6:52

Roberto Sierra: Symphony No. 3, La Salsa: 1. Tumbao--Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra; Maximiano Valdes, conductor Album: Roberto Sierra: Sinfonia No. 3 'La Salsa' Naxos 8559817 Music: 6:46

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:07:47            Richard Rodgers           Carousel: Waltz             Keith Lockhart   Boston Pops Orchestra RCA            63835

10:09:00            00:04:23            Maurice Ravel   Valse noble et sentimentale No. 7                                  Vladimir Spivakov, violin; Sergei Bezrodny, piano    RCA     60861

10:15:00            00:09:26            Johannes Brahms          Academic Festival Overture Op 80                     Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Teldec  44944

10:25:00            00:04:12            John Williams    The Phantom Menace: Duel of the Fates            London Symphony Orchestra          John Williams    London Voices  Sony    51333

10:33:00            00:04:13            Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Flute Sonata No. 3                           Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord         Delos   3402

10:39:00            00:11:29            Gioacchino Rossini       William Tell: Overture                 Piero Gamba     London Symphony Orchestra          Decca   4785437

10:54:00            00:02:10            Dmitri Shostakovich      The Gadfly: Galop Op 97                       Riccardo Chailly            Philadelphia Orchestra   Decca   452597

10:58:00            00:03:11            Leroy Anderson Sandpaper Ballet                       Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra            Naxos   559357

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 25, 2015 - From Orono, Maine, this week’s program features violinist, educator, and composer Mark O’Connor as a special guest artist, and he brings his signature American fiddle sound to some exciting collaborations with the young performers on the show. We’ll also hear the inspirational story of how studying music helped the young cellist on the program overcome major physical coordination challenges

15-year-old violinist Nathan Meltzer from New York, New York, performs the first movement, Allegro assai, from Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 8, Op. 30, No. 3, by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Violinists Mark O’Connor and Nathan Meltzer perform Libertango by Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992), arranged by Mark O’Connor.

15-year-old violist Hae Sue Lee from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs the second movement, Allegro appassionato, from Sonata for Viola and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 120, No. 2, by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old bassoonist Devin Adams (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Limerick, Maine, performs the first movement, Allegro moderato, from Sonata for Bassoon and Piano in G major, Op. 168, by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old cellist Olivia Marckx from Bellevue, Washington, performs the first movement, Prologue: Lent, sostenuto e molto risoluto, from Sonata for Cello and Piano by Claude Debussy (1862-1918), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The Mark O’Connor String Quartet (Mark and Maggie O’Connor on violin, Hae Sue Lee on viola, and Olivia Marckx on cello) performs the first movement from String Quartet No. 1 by Mark O’Connor.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Mendelssohn's Second; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: What’s it like to be an opera singer?

12:11:00            00:04:54            Henry Purcell     Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament           Munich Radio Orchestra Maurizio Barbacini          Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano RCA     63509

12:18:00            00:20:00            Igor Stravinsky  The Firebird: Suite (1919)                       Paavo Järvi       Cincinnati Symphony        Telarc   80587

12:41:00            00:13:36            Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 4 in A major      Australian Chamber Orchestra          Richard Tognetti            Angela Hewitt, piano      Hyperion           67308

12:55:00            00:04:44            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No.  2 in E minor  Op 46                        Rafael Kubelik            Bavarian Radio Symphony         DeutGram         4793449

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00            01:07:11            Felix Mendelssohn        Symphony No. 2 in B flat major  Op 52  Bamberg Symphony            Claus Peter Flor            Lucia Popp, soprano; Julie Kaufmann, soprano; Josef Protschka, tenor; Bamberg Symphony Chorus  RCA     60248

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:12:00            00:13:16            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Serenade No.  6 in D major                                Orpheus Chamber Orchestra        DeutGram         415669

14:28:00            00:10:31            Alexander Borodin         Prince Igor: Overture                  Robert Shaw     Atlanta Symphony Orchestra          Telarc   80039

14:41:00            00:13:31            Johann Strauss Jr         Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' Op 325                  Franz Welser-Möst      Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     2003

14:55:00            00:07:17            George Frideric Handel  Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro &                     Martin Pearlman            Boston Baroque            Telarc   80594

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Mendelssohn's Second

15:07:00            00:33:55            Claude Debussy            Images for Orchestra                 Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra            DeutGram         435766

15:42:00            00:11:24            Bedrich Smetana           The Bartered Bride: Three Dances                      George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      CBS/Sony         215

15:54:00            00:05:40            Georges Bizet   The Miracle Doctor: Overture                  Douglas Bostock          Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia   Classico           158

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:19:02            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 88 in G major                 Bruno Weil        Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra        Sony    66253

16:24:00            00:13:31            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Charterhouse Suite                    Dalia Atlas        Israel Chamber Orchestra        Stradivari          8011

16:41:00            00:14:42            Johann Sebastian Bach Oboe d'amore Concerto in A major        Orchestra of St Luke's               Stephen Taylor, oboe    MusicMast        60207

16:56:00            00:03:29            Johannes Brahms          Hungarian Dance No. 17 in F sharp minor                       Marin Alsop            London Philharmonic     Naxos   557429

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Conversation with Alan Silvestri - One of the most respected composers in Hollywood talks to Edmund about his movies including Back to the Future, Forest Gump, The Polar Express and The Avengers

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Arrival from The Avengers, 2012  Intrada D001759402  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alan Silvestri  original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Main Title and Our Journey Is Just Beginning from Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey, 2014  Cosmos Studios digital  Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey  Vol. 1  Alan Silvestri  original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

End Title from Romancing The Stone, 1984  Varese Sarabande 302 067 059  20th Century Fox: 75 Years of Great Film Music  Alan Silvestri  original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Main Theme from Back to the Future, 1985  Silva Screen Records 1235  100 Greatest Film Themes  Alan Silvestri  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

End Title from The Abyss, 1989  Telarc CD-80342  The Great Fantasy Adventure Album  Alan Silvestri  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

I'm Forrest…Forrest Gump from Forrest Gump, 1994  Columbia/Epic/Legacy J2K 65813  Movie Music: The Definitive Performances  Alan Silvestri  original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

End Credits from Contact, 1997  Telarc CD-80535  MEGA Movies  Alan Silvestri  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Captain America from Captain America: The First Avenger, 2011  Walt Disney Records D001387402  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alan Silvestri  original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Seeing Is Believing from The Polar Express, 2004  Warner Bros 48897-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alan Silvestri  original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

This Is My Choice and Captain America from Captain America: The First Avenger, 2011  Walt Disney Records D001387402  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alan Silvestri  original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

End Credits from Cast Away, 2000  Varese Sarabande 302 066 460  Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Celebration  Alan Silvestri  original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Night At The Museum from Night At The Museum, 2006  Varese Sarabande 302 066 900 2  Varese Sarabande: A 30th Anniversary Celebration  Alan Silvestri  original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Assemble from The Avengers, 2012  Intrada D001759402  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alan Silvestri  original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Suite from The Polar Express, 2004  Warner Bros 48897-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alan Silvestri  original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

End Credits from Contact, 1997  Telarc CD-80535  MEGA Movies  Alan Silvestri  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: The Testosterone Brigade - A gallery of macho guys in musicals … and we’ll go all the way from “The Vagabond King” (1925) to “Hamilton” 90 years later

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch  979151-2

18:00:55  00:03:15  R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  The Lady Is a Tramp  Frank Sinatra    Pal Joey  Capitol W912

18:04:07  00:04:55  Claude DeMetrius  Hard-Hearted Woman  Elvis Presley  Elvis's Greatest Jukebox Hits  RC  97863-67555

18:06:09  00:01:25  Sigmund Romberg-Oscar Hammertstein  The Riff Song  Gordon MacRae  The Desert Song  Angel  S-37319

18:08:12  00:00:45  Rudolph Friml-Brian Hooker  Song of the Vagabonds  Dennis King  Star-Spangled Rhythm  Smithsonian  RD111

18:08:53  00:00:49  Sigmund Romberg-O.Hammerstein   Stouthearted Men  Jerry Hadley Golden Days RCA  09026-62681

18:10:09  00:01:29  Ray Henderson-Sam Lewis   I'm Sitting on Top of the World  Al Jolson  Al Jolson at Warner Bros.   Rhino  R272544

18:11:57  00:01:15  R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  Mimi  Maurice Chevalier  American Songbook Series: Rodgers & Hart Rhino            RD048-6

18:14:02  00:02:38  Cole Porter  Where Is the Life That Late I Led?   Alfred Drake  Kiss Me, Kate  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60538

18:16:40  00:01:48  Cole Porter   Where Is the Life That Late I Led?   Howard Keel  Kiss Me, Kate  Film Soundtrack  Rhino  R272152

18:18:33  00:02:08  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein   This Nearly Was Mine    Ezio Pinza  South Pacific  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60722

18:21:09  00:01:33  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein   Song of the King  Yul Brynner    The King and I   Film Soundtrack  Angel  7777-64693

18:23:04  00:02:42  R.Adler-Jerry Ross   Small Talk  John Raitt, Janis Paige  The Pajama Game  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK89253

18:25:45  00:00:50  R.Adler-Jerry Ross   There Once Was a Man  Harry Connick, Jr.,Kelli O'Hara   The Pajama Game    B'way Revival Columbia  CK90035

18:26:48  00:01:47  Arthur Freed-Nacio Herb Brown  Singin' in the Rain     Gene Kelly  Singin' in the Rain  Film Soundtrack  Rhino    R274497

18:29:00  00:02:11  Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim  The Jet Song  Company  West Side Story   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60724

18:31:04  00:03:15  Johnny Mercer-Gene DePaul  Lonesome Polecat  Company   Seven Brides for Seven Brothers  Film Soundtrack  Rhino  R271966

18:35:02  00:01:37  Harry Warren-Al Dubin  42nd Street   Jerry Orbach  42nd Street  Original B'way Cast RCA  RCD1-3891

18:37:10  00:02:16  Frank Loesser  Luck Be a Lady  Marlon Brando  Guys & Dolls  Decca B'way  012-159-112

18:39:26  00:02:48  John Kander-Fred Ebb  Woman  Anthony Quinn  Zorba  1983 Revival  RCA    RCD1-4732

18:42:51  00:03:10  Jerry Herman  I Won't Send Roses    Robert Preston  Mack and Mabel  Original B'way Cast  MCA  MCAD-10523

18:47:11  00:01:41  Lin-Manuel Miranda   My Shot  Lin-Manuel Miranda  Hamilton  Original B'way Cast Atlantic  551093-2

18:48:51  00:01:48  David Yazbek  Man  Patrick Wilson   The Full Monty  RCA  09026-63739

18:51:12  00:01:48  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

18:53:03  00:03:53  Richard Rodgers  Filler: Nobody Told Me  Richard Kiley  No Strings  Original B'way Cast  DRG  DRG19065

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:18:01            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 46 in B major                 Ilan Volkov        BBC Scottish Symphony       BBC     225

19:22:00            00:33:44            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  1 in C major  Op 15            Mahler Chamber Orchestra          Leif Ove Andsnes          Leif Ove Andsnes, piano           Sony    542058

19:56:00            00:03:27            Ruggero Leoncavallo     Pagliacci: Intermezzo                 Gianandrea Noseda       BBC Philharmonic     Chandos           10634

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad: The Cleveland Orchestra, Jahja Ling, conductor; Yuja Wang, piano - Blossom Festival Concert

20:04:00            00:34:27            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Symphonic Dances Op 45                    

20:42:00            00:27:48            Sergei Prokofiev           Piano Concerto No.  3 in C major  Op 26           

21:13:00            00:16:14            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Capriccio espagnol Op 34        

21:37:00            00:22:51            Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24                        Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra          CBS     44909

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad -  We greet the advent of summer with Burland and Adams’ “The Card Game”… Nichols and May’s “Tango”… Allan Sherman’s two versions of “Hello Muddah, Hello Fadder”…Gerard Hoffnung reads some “Vacation Letters” and Rowen Atkinson suggests some “Road Safety”…  Jan C. Snow discusses “Travel”… This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:04:08            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre'                       John Lubbock            Orchestra of St. John's  ASV     6007

23:06:00            00:06:15            Heitor Villa-Lobos          Bachianas Brasileiras No.  5: Aria           Dresden State Orchestra            Fabio Luisi        Elina Garanca, mezzo    DeutGram         4795448

23:12:00            00:05:42            Ottorino Respighi          Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Aria                 Jesús López-Cobos            Lausanne Chamber Orchestra     Telarc   80309

23:20:00            00:06:24            Christoph Willibald Gluck           Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed                        Marc Minkowski            Musicians of the Louvre Archiv   471582

23:26:00            00:06:21            Enrique Granados         Spanish Dance No.  2 in C minor  Op 5                          Milos Karadaglic, guitar          DeutGram         15579

23:32:00            00:05:00            Igor Stravinsky  The Firebird: Round Dance of the                       Paavo Järvi       Cincinnati Symphony        Telarc   80587

23:40:00            00:05:08            Claude Debussy            Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune           Academy St. Martin in Fields            Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe    Decca   4782564

23:45:00            00:08:48            Camille Saint-Saëns       Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61      Philharmonia Orchestra          Antonio Pappano          Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI      57593

23:56:00            00:03:34            William Grant Still          Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child           New Zealand String Quartet             Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano       Koch Intl           7192

23:56:00            00:02:14            Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco       Sea Murmurs Op 24                               Daniel Hope, violin; Maria Todtenhaupt, harp            DeutGram         4792954

 