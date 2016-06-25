Program Guide 06-25-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:31:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 36 in C major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421

00:35:00 00:31:03 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Piano Concerto No. 2 in G major Op 92 Malmö Symphony Orchestra Andrew Mogrelia Alessandro Marangoni, piano Naxos 572823

01:08:00 00:20:28 Johannes Brahms Violin Sonata No. 3 in D minor Op 108 Yehudi Menuhin, violin; Hephzibah Menuhin, piano BBC 395

01:30:00 00:49:24 Gustav Holst The Planets Op 32 BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Women of the; Manchester Chamber Choir Chandos 5086

02:21:00 00:25:14 Karol Szymanowski Symphony No. 4 Op 60 BBC Symphony Orchestra Edward Gardner Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 5115

02:49:00 00:39:46 Johannes Brahms Clarinet Quintet in B minor Op 115 Chamber Ensemble Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Mercury 4811409

03:31:00 00:25:15 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Suite Concertino in F major Op 16 Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Giuseppe Giabocchi, bassoon Naxos 572921

03:58:00 00:43:24 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Op 100 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80683

04:43:00 00:35:05 Sir Granville Bantock A Hebridean Symphony Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic Hyperion 66450

05:20:00 00:15:31 Claude Debussy Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp Richard Adeney, flute; Cecil Aronowitz, viola; Osian Ellis, harp Decca 4785437

05:37:00 00:07:32 Tomaso Albinoni Oboe Concerto in F major Op 7 London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553002

05:50:00 00:09:35 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Overture to an Unwritten Tragedy Andrew Penny Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553469

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:55 Carlos Gardel: Por una cabeza--Carlos Gardel, baritone Jamada Digita n/a

06:03:26 Gerardo Matos Rodriguez: La Cumparsita--New York - Buenos Aires Connection VAI Audio 20001

06:09:27 Astor Piazzolla: Tango Suite (Andante & Allegro)--Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Sony 63122

06:20:33 Franz Liszt::Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat-- Martha Argerich, piano; London Symphony Orchestra Claudio Abbado Deutsche Grammophon 002171502

06:40:43 Eduardo Caba: Aires Indios (i Andantino, ii Allegretto)--Walter Aparicio, piano MSR Classics 1546

06:48:59 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Guitar Concerto (ii. Andantino e andante)--Andrea Bissoli, guitar; Minas Gerais Philharmonic Orchestra Fabio Mechetti Naxos 8573115

07:00:40 Maximo Diego Pujol: Suite Magica--Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71297

07:13:32 Hieronymus Praetorius: "Quam pulchra es" (How beautiful you are)--Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv Produktion 002298902

07:17:36 Hieronymus Praetorius: "Surge, propera, amica mea" (Arise, make haste, my love...)--Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv Produktion 002298902

07:25:09 Mozart Camargo Guarnieri: Encantamento--Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdés Sono Luminus 90227

07:34:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G, K. 216--Emmy Verhey, violin; Concertgebouw Chamber Orchestra Eduardo Marturet Brilliant Classics 1116167

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child - Frank Dominguez is the founder and host of Concierto, a weekly bilingual program featuring classical music by Latin American and Spanish composers and musicians. On this weekend's Performance Today, Dominguez joins Fred in the studio with a few choice cuts by Latin American composers.

Alexander Glazunov: String Quartet No. 5: Movement 2--St. Petersburg String Quartet: Alla Aranovskaya, violin; Ilya Teplyakov, violin; Aleksey Koptev, viola; Alla Leonid Shukaev, cello Album: St. Petersburg Quartet Delos 3262 Music: 4:16

Michel Blavet: Concerto No. 4 in A Minor for flute, 2 violins and basso continuo--Barthold Kuijken, Baroque flute and conductor; Indianapolis Baroque Orchestra Ruth Lilly Performance Hall, Christel DeHaan Fine Arts Center, Indianapolis, IN Music: 14:54

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Ben Fowler from Helena, MT Music: 6:04

Puzzler Payoff: Domenico Scarlatti: Keyboard Sonata in C Major, Kk. 159--Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Album: Domenico Scarlatti: 18 Sonatas Bis 2138 Music: 2:32

Alexander Glazunov: Violin Concerto in A Minor Op 82--Joshua Bell, violin; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Music Hall, Springer Auditorium, Cincinnati, OH Music: 19:32

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Juan Gutierrez de Padilla: Xacara - A La xacara xacarilla--The Harp Consort; Andrew Lawrence-King, conductor Album: Missa Mexicana Harmonia Mundi 907293 Music: 7:12

Carlos Guastavino: Las puertas de la mañana--Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Carmen Piazzini, piano Album: Canciones Argentinas Harmonia Mundi 901892 Music: 3:14

Agustin Barrios: Danza Paraguaya--Eliot Fisk, guitar Album: Guitar Virtuoso Eliot Fisk: Latin American Guitar MusicMasters 67127 Music: 2:13

Ernesto Lecuona: Rapsodia Negra--Thomas Tirino, piano; Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra; Michael Bartos, conductor Album: Ernesto Lecuona: The Complete Piano Music Volume 1 Bis 754 Music: 10:33

Leo Brouwer: Paisaje cubano con lluvia--Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Album: LAGQ Latin Telarc 80593 Music: 6:52

Roberto Sierra: Symphony No. 3, La Salsa: 1. Tumbao--Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra; Maximiano Valdes, conductor Album: Roberto Sierra: Sinfonia No. 3 'La Salsa' Naxos 8559817 Music: 6:46

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:07:47 Richard Rodgers Carousel: Waltz Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 63835

10:09:00 00:04:23 Maurice Ravel Valse noble et sentimentale No. 7 Vladimir Spivakov, violin; Sergei Bezrodny, piano RCA 60861

10:15:00 00:09:26 Johannes Brahms Academic Festival Overture Op 80 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 44944

10:25:00 00:04:12 John Williams The Phantom Menace: Duel of the Fates London Symphony Orchestra John Williams London Voices Sony 51333

10:33:00 00:04:13 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Flute Sonata No. 3 Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord Delos 3402

10:39:00 00:11:29 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Overture Piero Gamba London Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437

10:54:00 00:02:10 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Galop Op 97 Riccardo Chailly Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 452597

10:58:00 00:03:11 Leroy Anderson Sandpaper Ballet Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 25, 2015 - From Orono, Maine, this week’s program features violinist, educator, and composer Mark O’Connor as a special guest artist, and he brings his signature American fiddle sound to some exciting collaborations with the young performers on the show. We’ll also hear the inspirational story of how studying music helped the young cellist on the program overcome major physical coordination challenges

15-year-old violinist Nathan Meltzer from New York, New York, performs the first movement, Allegro assai, from Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 8, Op. 30, No. 3, by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Violinists Mark O’Connor and Nathan Meltzer perform Libertango by Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992), arranged by Mark O’Connor.

15-year-old violist Hae Sue Lee from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs the second movement, Allegro appassionato, from Sonata for Viola and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 120, No. 2, by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old bassoonist Devin Adams (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Limerick, Maine, performs the first movement, Allegro moderato, from Sonata for Bassoon and Piano in G major, Op. 168, by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old cellist Olivia Marckx from Bellevue, Washington, performs the first movement, Prologue: Lent, sostenuto e molto risoluto, from Sonata for Cello and Piano by Claude Debussy (1862-1918), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The Mark O’Connor String Quartet (Mark and Maggie O’Connor on violin, Hae Sue Lee on viola, and Olivia Marckx on cello) performs the first movement from String Quartet No. 1 by Mark O’Connor.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Mendelssohn's Second; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: What’s it like to be an opera singer?

12:11:00 00:04:54 Henry Purcell Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament Munich Radio Orchestra Maurizio Barbacini Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano RCA 63509

12:18:00 00:20:00 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Suite (1919) Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587

12:41:00 00:13:36 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 4 in A major Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308

12:55:00 00:04:44 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 2 in E minor Op 46 Rafael Kubelik Bavarian Radio Symphony DeutGram 4793449

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 01:07:11 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 2 in B flat major Op 52 Bamberg Symphony Claus Peter Flor Lucia Popp, soprano; Julie Kaufmann, soprano; Josef Protschka, tenor; Bamberg Symphony Chorus RCA 60248

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:12:00 00:13:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 6 in D major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669

14:28:00 00:10:31 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Overture Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80039

14:41:00 00:13:31 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' Op 325 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

14:55:00 00:07:17 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro & Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Mendelssohn's Second

15:07:00 00:33:55 Claude Debussy Images for Orchestra Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766

15:42:00 00:11:24 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Three Dances George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 215

15:54:00 00:05:40 Georges Bizet The Miracle Doctor: Overture Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 158

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:19:02 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 88 in G major Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66253

16:24:00 00:13:31 Ralph Vaughan Williams Charterhouse Suite Dalia Atlas Israel Chamber Orchestra Stradivari 8011

16:41:00 00:14:42 Johann Sebastian Bach Oboe d'amore Concerto in A major Orchestra of St Luke's Stephen Taylor, oboe MusicMast 60207

16:56:00 00:03:29 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 17 in F sharp minor Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Naxos 557429

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Conversation with Alan Silvestri - One of the most respected composers in Hollywood talks to Edmund about his movies including Back to the Future, Forest Gump, The Polar Express and The Avengers

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Arrival from The Avengers, 2012 Intrada D001759402 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alan Silvestri original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Main Title and Our Journey Is Just Beginning from Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey, 2014 Cosmos Studios digital Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey Vol. 1 Alan Silvestri original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

End Title from Romancing The Stone, 1984 Varese Sarabande 302 067 059 20th Century Fox: 75 Years of Great Film Music Alan Silvestri original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Main Theme from Back to the Future, 1985 Silva Screen Records 1235 100 Greatest Film Themes Alan Silvestri The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

End Title from The Abyss, 1989 Telarc CD-80342 The Great Fantasy Adventure Album Alan Silvestri Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

I'm Forrest…Forrest Gump from Forrest Gump, 1994 Columbia/Epic/Legacy J2K 65813 Movie Music: The Definitive Performances Alan Silvestri original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

End Credits from Contact, 1997 Telarc CD-80535 MEGA Movies Alan Silvestri Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Captain America from Captain America: The First Avenger, 2011 Walt Disney Records D001387402 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alan Silvestri original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Seeing Is Believing from The Polar Express, 2004 Warner Bros 48897-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alan Silvestri original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

This Is My Choice and Captain America from Captain America: The First Avenger, 2011 Walt Disney Records D001387402 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alan Silvestri original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

End Credits from Cast Away, 2000 Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Celebration Alan Silvestri original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Night At The Museum from Night At The Museum, 2006 Varese Sarabande 302 066 900 2 Varese Sarabande: A 30th Anniversary Celebration Alan Silvestri original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Assemble from The Avengers, 2012 Intrada D001759402 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alan Silvestri original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Suite from The Polar Express, 2004 Warner Bros 48897-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alan Silvestri original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

End Credits from Contact, 1997 Telarc CD-80535 MEGA Movies Alan Silvestri Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: The Testosterone Brigade - A gallery of macho guys in musicals … and we’ll go all the way from “The Vagabond King” (1925) to “Hamilton” 90 years later

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:55 00:03:15 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart The Lady Is a Tramp Frank Sinatra Pal Joey Capitol W912

18:04:07 00:04:55 Claude DeMetrius Hard-Hearted Woman Elvis Presley Elvis's Greatest Jukebox Hits RC 97863-67555

18:06:09 00:01:25 Sigmund Romberg-Oscar Hammertstein The Riff Song Gordon MacRae The Desert Song Angel S-37319

18:08:12 00:00:45 Rudolph Friml-Brian Hooker Song of the Vagabonds Dennis King Star-Spangled Rhythm Smithsonian RD111

18:08:53 00:00:49 Sigmund Romberg-O.Hammerstein Stouthearted Men Jerry Hadley Golden Days RCA 09026-62681

18:10:09 00:01:29 Ray Henderson-Sam Lewis I'm Sitting on Top of the World Al Jolson Al Jolson at Warner Bros. Rhino R272544

18:11:57 00:01:15 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Mimi Maurice Chevalier American Songbook Series: Rodgers & Hart Rhino RD048-6

18:14:02 00:02:38 Cole Porter Where Is the Life That Late I Led? Alfred Drake Kiss Me, Kate Original B'way Cast Sony SK60538

18:16:40 00:01:48 Cole Porter Where Is the Life That Late I Led? Howard Keel Kiss Me, Kate Film Soundtrack Rhino R272152

18:18:33 00:02:08 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein This Nearly Was Mine Ezio Pinza South Pacific Original B'way Cast Sony SK60722

18:21:09 00:01:33 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Song of the King Yul Brynner The King and I Film Soundtrack Angel 7777-64693

18:23:04 00:02:42 R.Adler-Jerry Ross Small Talk John Raitt, Janis Paige The Pajama Game Original B'way Cast Sony SK89253

18:25:45 00:00:50 R.Adler-Jerry Ross There Once Was a Man Harry Connick, Jr.,Kelli O'Hara The Pajama Game B'way Revival Columbia CK90035

18:26:48 00:01:47 Arthur Freed-Nacio Herb Brown Singin' in the Rain Gene Kelly Singin' in the Rain Film Soundtrack Rhino R274497

18:29:00 00:02:11 Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim The Jet Song Company West Side Story Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

18:31:04 00:03:15 Johnny Mercer-Gene DePaul Lonesome Polecat Company Seven Brides for Seven Brothers Film Soundtrack Rhino R271966

18:35:02 00:01:37 Harry Warren-Al Dubin 42nd Street Jerry Orbach 42nd Street Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-3891

18:37:10 00:02:16 Frank Loesser Luck Be a Lady Marlon Brando Guys & Dolls Decca B'way 012-159-112

18:39:26 00:02:48 John Kander-Fred Ebb Woman Anthony Quinn Zorba 1983 Revival RCA RCD1-4732

18:42:51 00:03:10 Jerry Herman I Won't Send Roses Robert Preston Mack and Mabel Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10523

18:47:11 00:01:41 Lin-Manuel Miranda My Shot Lin-Manuel Miranda Hamilton Original B'way Cast Atlantic 551093-2

18:48:51 00:01:48 David Yazbek Man Patrick Wilson The Full Monty RCA 09026-63739

18:51:12 00:01:48 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:53 Richard Rodgers Filler: Nobody Told Me Richard Kiley No Strings Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19065

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:01 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 46 in B major Ilan Volkov BBC Scottish Symphony BBC 225

19:22:00 00:33:44 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major Op 15 Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 542058

19:56:00 00:03:27 Ruggero Leoncavallo Pagliacci: Intermezzo Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad: The Cleveland Orchestra, Jahja Ling, conductor; Yuja Wang, piano - Blossom Festival Concert

20:04:00 00:34:27 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances Op 45

20:42:00 00:27:48 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 3 in C major Op 26

21:13:00 00:16:14 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio espagnol Op 34

21:37:00 00:22:51 Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra CBS 44909

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We greet the advent of summer with Burland and Adams’ “The Card Game”… Nichols and May’s “Tango”… Allan Sherman’s two versions of “Hello Muddah, Hello Fadder”…Gerard Hoffnung reads some “Vacation Letters” and Rowen Atkinson suggests some “Road Safety”… Jan C. Snow discusses “Travel”… This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:04:08 Ralph Vaughan Williams Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' John Lubbock Orchestra of St. John's ASV 6007

23:06:00 00:06:15 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria Dresden State Orchestra Fabio Luisi Elina Garanca, mezzo DeutGram 4795448

23:12:00 00:05:42 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Aria Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

23:20:00 00:06:24 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 471582

23:26:00 00:06:21 Enrique Granados Spanish Dance No. 2 in C minor Op 5 Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579

23:32:00 00:05:00 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Round Dance of the Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587

23:40:00 00:05:08 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564

23:45:00 00:08:48 Camille Saint-Saëns Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61 Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593

23:56:00 00:03:34 William Grant Still Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child New Zealand String Quartet Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192

23:56:00 00:02:14 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Sea Murmurs Op 24 Daniel Hope, violin; Maria Todtenhaupt, harp DeutGram 4792954