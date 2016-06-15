Apollo's Fire presents My Island Home: Songs and Stories of Newfoundland

Meredith Hall, soprano and guest co-director

Sylvain Bergeron, lute and guest co-director

Members of Apollo’s Fire and La Nef of Montréal

Canadian soprano and storyteller Meredith Hall, a beloved figure on the Apollo's Fire stage, shares the haunting and joyful music of her homeland, in collaboration with an international troupe of instrumentalists on fiddle, flutes, harp, gamba, percussion and hammered dulcimer. Members of Apollo’s Fire and Ensemble La Nef of Montréal reunite in this rustic celebration.

This new program has been created by Meredith Hall and Sylvain Bergeron, the stars of AF’s beloved program, “Sacrum Mysterium – A Celtic Christmas.” Several members of the international troupe that performs in Sacrum Mysterium are back for this program, including 3 members of Ensemble La Nef of Montreal on harp, gamba and percussion, as well as Apollo’s Fire favorites Tina Bergmann (hammered dulcimer), Kathie Stewart (wooden flutes) and virtuoso Irish fiddler Susanna Perry Gilmore.

Concerts:

• Thursday, June 16, 7:30pm - Baroque Music Barn, Hunting Valley

• Friday, June 17, 8:00pm - Baroque Music Barn, Hunting Valley

• Saturday, June 18, 8:00pm - Baroque Music Barn, Hunting Valley

• Sunday, June 19, 2:00 - Avon Lake Church (UCC)

• Sunday, June 19, 7:30 - Geauga Lyric Theatre, Chardon

• Monday, June 20, 7:30 - The Bath Church (UCC)