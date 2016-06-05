Program Guide 06-05-2016

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone - Esa-Pekka Salonen, Conductor

00:04:00 00:22:14 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Suite

00:26:00 00:20:00 Esa-Pekka Salonen Nyx

00:46:00 00:47:31 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird

01:33:00 00:22:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 34 in C major--Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:39:49 Vasily Kalinnikov Symphony No. 2 in A major Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553417

02:44:00 00:27:02 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 3 in C major Op 26 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795448

03:13:00 00:42:51 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64 Jaap van Zweden Dallas Symphony Orchestra DSO Live 2009

03:57:00 00:02:14 Alexander Scriabin Etude in D sharp minor Op 8 Vladimir Horowitz, piano DeutGram 4795448

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

H. Leslie Adams: Etudes 10-12, second series Thomas Otten, piano (Albany 1519) 9:57

Margi Griebling-Haigh: From a Train Window Judy Berman, violin; Marcia Ferritto, viola; Diane Mather, cello (CCG CD 09-30-12) 15:04

Jack Gallagher: Ancient Evenings and Distant Music Solaris Wind Quintet (Univ. Akron 04-10-03) 10:30

Rudolph Bubalo: Symmetricality (1982) Mark George, piano; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Cambria 1510) 15:32

04:55:00 00:04:54 Gerald Finzi Prelude Op 25 Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9888

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from Accent - The amazing (and profuse) German label takes us to Italy and the great early Baroque master who brought the Italian style back to Germany

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:06:19 Giuseppe Verdi Requiem: Lacrimosa Chicago Symphony Orchestra Riccardo Muti Barbara Frittoli, soprano; Olga Borodina, mezzo-soprano; Mario Zeffiri, tenor; Ildar Abdrazakov, bass; Chicago Symphony Chorus CSO Res 9011006

06:12:00 00:13:56 Johannes Brahms A German Requiem: Then All Flesh is as Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Singverein MAA 2010

06:56:00 00:03:19 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon on the 1st tone No. 1 à 8 National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504

05:58:00 00:01:06 Claude Debussy Page d'album Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460247

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: In Real Time - In traditional and contemporary repertoire, American artists at home and abroad reveal the energy of live performance

ANTONIO VIVALDI (trans. Bach): Concerto in d, Op. 3, no. 11 (BWV 596)

PAUL HALLEY: Outer Hebrides

JEANNE DEMESSIEUX: Te Deum Susan Jane Matthews (1962 Klais/Himmerod Abbey, Germany) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/27/2008)

HENRI MULET: Tu es petra, fr Esquisses Byzantines

GASTON LITAIZE: Prelude et Danse Fuguee

NAJI HAKIM: Pange Lingua Variations Jonathan Gregoire (2002 Lively-Fulcher/St. Olaf Catholic Church, Minneapolis, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 4/16/2010)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Happy Birthday! - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll celebrate the birthdays of several composers, with choral and organ music by Elgar, Stravinsky, Gounod, and Distler. Join Peter DuBois for the party!



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Franklin Cohen

Leos Janácek: String Quartet No. 2 “Intimate Letters”: First movement Prážak Quartet (Praga 250108 CD) 5:59

Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-flat Op.44: Allegro brilliante Jonathan Biss, piano; Jerusalem Quartet (BBC Music Vol.13 No.1 CD) 8:47

Franz Joseph Haydn: “The Seven Last Words of Christ” Epilogue The Earthquake The Schneider Quartet (Music & Arts 1281 CVD) 1:45

Ludwig van Beethoven: An die ferne Geliebte “Auf dem Hügel sitz ich spähend” Fritz Wunderlich, tenor; Heinrich Schmidt, piano (Philips420852 CD) 2:52

Osvaldo Golijov: “The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind”: Agitato Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Diana Cohen, violin; Isabel Trautwein, violin; Kirsten Docter, viola; Tanya Ell, cello (Franklin Cohen CD) 9:08

Igor Stravinsky: A Soldier’s Tale: The soldier’s march; The royal march Cleveland Orchestra/Pierre Boulez (DG 471197 CD) 1:56; 2:42

09:58:00 00:01:51 Jean-François Dandrieu Rondeau Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Frederic Chopin: Prelude in C sharp minor, Op. 45, "Sostenuto"--Rafal Blechacz, piano Album: Chopin: The Complete Preludes DG 10870 Music: 4:24

Arvo Part: Magnificat--Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir; Daniel Reuss, artistic director and chief conductor Cathedral of St. Paul, St. Paul, MN Music: 6:31

Arvo Part: Swansong--Estonian National Symphony Orchestra; Kristjan Järvi, conductor Estonia Concert Hall, Tallinn, Estonia Music: 6:03

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 8 in C Minor, Op. 13 "Pathétique"--Rafal Blechacz, piano Gilmore International Keyboard Festival, Chenery Auditorium, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 19:44

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice--The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 11:00

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy--Dallas Winds; Michael Haithcock conductor Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX Music: 16:22

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 43: Movements 3-4--Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 21:12

Nico Muhly: Three Moon Songs: Movements 1, 3—Chanticleer Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 4:47

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Sir Edward William Elgar

The Wand of Youth Suite No.1 Op 1a (1907)--New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (Naxos 8557166 CD)

Enigma Variations Op 36 (1898-99)--Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Br Klassik 900705 CD)

Enigma Variations Op 36 (1898-99)--Ashley Wass, piano (Naxos 8570166)

Violin Concerto in B minor Op 61 (1909-10)--Nigel Kennedy, violin; City of Birmingham Symphony/Sir Simon Rattle (EMI 56413 CD)

Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85 (1919)--Jacqueline du Pré, cello; Philadelphia Orchestra/Daniel Barenboim (Sony 92763 CD)

Pomp and Circumstance No.1 in D major (1901)--London Philharmonic Orchestra/Daniel Barenboim (Sony 92763 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:01:44 Fritz Kreisler Syncopation Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

14:01:00 00:02:53 John Philip Sousa With Pleasure Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092

14:04:00 00:13:08 Jean Sibelius Pohjola's Daughter Op 49 Horst Stein Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca 4785437

14:17:00 00:08:04 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 6 in A flat major Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327

14:50:00 00:28:39 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 1 in F sharp minor Op 1 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 448219

15:17:00 00:08:13 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: El Albaicín Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80470

15:25:00 00:08:11 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in D major Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Janet See, flute Harm Mundi 905193

15:33:00 00:08:28 Joh. Christoph Friedrich Bach Symphony No. 4 in E Dennis Russell Davies Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMast 7062

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra and Youth Chorus - Brett Mitchell, conductor; Lisa Wong, Director of Youth Chorus

16:04:00 00:37:04 Igor Stravinsky Pétrouchka

16:44:00 00:17:55 Johannes Brahms Song of Destiny Op 54

17:04:00 00:13:46 Aaron Copland Canticle of Freedom

17:22:00 00:37:07 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421718

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Corigliano Dances

18:05:00 00:17:17 Robert Schumann Scenes from Childhood Op 15 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795096

18:23:00 00:23:24 Franz Schubert Sonata in a 'Arpeggione' Yuri Bashmet, viola; Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795096

18:49:00 00:05:23 Maurice Ravel Jeux d'eau Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4793449

18:55:00 00:03:50 Maurice Ravel Finale from Piano Concerto in G major Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795448

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:39:49 Vasily Kalinnikov Symphony No. 2 in A major Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553417

19:44:00 00:27:02 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 3 in C major Op 26 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795448

20:13:00 00:42:51 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64 Jaap van Zweden Dallas Symphony Orchestra DSO Live 2009

21:55:00 00:04:30 Heitor Villa-Lobos Chôros No. 5 'Alma Brasileira' Joel Fan, piano Reference 119

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

H. Leslie Adams: Etudes 10-12, second series Thomas Otten, piano (Albany 1519) 9:57

Margi Griebling-Haigh: From a Train Window Judy Berman, violin; Marcia Ferritto, viola; Diane Mather, cello (CCG CD 09-30-12) 15:04

Jack Gallagher: Ancient Evenings and Distant Music Solaris Wind Quintet (Univ. Akron 04-10-03) 10:30

Rudolph Bubalo: Symmetricality (1982) Mark George, piano; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Cambria 1510) 15:32

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: A Change of Opinion - Throughout history, composers who have been known for championing a particular musical style have shocked their fans by radically and suddenly changing their aesthetic. Why does this happen, and who’s changing their style in the modern era?



QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:06:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Concerto for 2 Pianos Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Alexandre Rabinovitch, piano; Martha Argerich, piano Teldec 98407

23:08:00 00:08:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 2 in F major Op 50 Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144

23:19:00 00:08:45 Philip Glass Violin Concerto: Second movement Vienna Philharmonic Christoph von Dohnányi Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 4795448

23:27:00 00:11:16 Henryk Górecki Totus tuus Op 60 Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80531

23:41:00 00:04:53 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 7 in E flat major Op 30 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350

23:45:00 00:07:35 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Cello Concerto in A major English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Matt Haimovitz, cello DeutGram 429219

23:55:00 00:04:02 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 25 in C sharp minor Op 45 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795448