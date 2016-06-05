© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 06-05-2016

Published June 5, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone - Esa-Pekka Salonen, Conductor

00:04:00            00:22:14            Maurice Ravel   Mother Goose: Suite                

00:26:00            00:20:00            Esa-Pekka Salonen       Nyx                             

00:46:00            00:47:31            Igor Stravinsky  The Firebird      

01:33:00            00:22:49            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 34 in C major--Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:39:49            Vasily Kalinnikov           Symphony No. 2 in A major                   Theodore Kuchar            National Symphony of Ukraine   Naxos   553417

02:44:00            00:27:02            Sergei Prokofiev           Piano Concerto No.  3 in C major  Op 26            Berlin Philharmonic            Claudio Abbado            Martha Argerich, piano   DeutGram         4795448

03:13:00            00:42:51            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  5 in E minor  Op 64                   Jaap van Zweden            Dallas Symphony Orchestra       DSO Live          2009

03:57:00            00:02:14            Alexander Scriabin        Etude in D sharp minor  Op 8                             Vladimir Horowitz, piano    DeutGram         4795448

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

H. Leslie Adams: Etudes 10-12, second series   Thomas Otten, piano (Albany 1519) 9:57

Margi Griebling-Haigh: From a Train Window   Judy Berman, violin; Marcia Ferritto, viola; Diane Mather, cello (CCG CD 09-30-12) 15:04

Jack Gallagher: Ancient Evenings and Distant Music   Solaris Wind Quintet (Univ. Akron 04-10-03) 10:30

Rudolph Bubalo: Symmetricality (1982)  Mark George, piano; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Cambria 1510) 15:32

04:55:00            00:04:54            Gerald Finzi       Prelude Op 25               Richard Hickox  City of London Sinfonia Chandos            9888

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from Accent - The amazing (and profuse) German label takes us to Italy and the great early Baroque master who brought the Italian style back to Germany

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:06:19            Giuseppe Verdi Requiem: Lacrimosa      Chicago Symphony Orchestra    Riccardo Muti            Barbara Frittoli, soprano; Olga Borodina, mezzo-soprano; Mario Zeffiri, tenor; Ildar Abdrazakov, bass; Chicago Symphony Chorus         CSO Res          9011006

06:12:00            00:13:56            Johannes Brahms          A German Requiem: Then All Flesh is as Cleveland Orchestra            Franz Welser-Möst         Vienna Singverein          MAA     2010

06:56:00            00:03:19            Giovanni Gabrieli           Canzon on the 1st tone No. 1 à 8                                   National Brass Ensemble            OberlinMus       1504

05:58:00            00:01:06            Claude Debussy            Page d'album                            Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano            Decca   460247

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: In Real Time - In traditional and contemporary repertoire, American artists at home and abroad reveal the energy of live performance

ANTONIO VIVALDI (trans. Bach):  Concerto in d, Op. 3, no. 11 (BWV 596)

PAUL HALLEY:  Outer Hebrides

JEANNE DEMESSIEUX:  Te Deum  Susan Jane Matthews (1962 Klais/Himmerod Abbey, Germany) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/27/2008)

HENRI MULET: Tu es petra, fr Esquisses Byzantines

GASTON LITAIZE:  Prelude et Danse Fuguee

NAJI HAKIM:  Pange Lingua Variations   Jonathan Gregoire (2002 Lively-Fulcher/St. Olaf Catholic Church, Minneapolis, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 4/16/2010)

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Happy Birthday! - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll celebrate the birthdays of several composers, with choral and organ music by Elgar, Stravinsky, Gounod, and Distler.  Join Peter DuBois for the party!
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Franklin Cohen

Leos Janácek: String Quartet No. 2 “Intimate Letters”: First movement   Prážak Quartet (Praga 250108 CD) 5:59

Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-flat Op.44: Allegro brilliante   Jonathan Biss, piano; Jerusalem Quartet (BBC Music Vol.13 No.1 CD) 8:47

Franz Joseph Haydn: “The Seven Last Words of Christ” Epilogue  The Earthquake  The Schneider Quartet (Music & Arts 1281 CVD) 1:45

Ludwig van Beethoven: An die ferne Geliebte “Auf dem Hügel sitz ich spähend”  Fritz Wunderlich, tenor; Heinrich Schmidt, piano (Philips420852 CD) 2:52

Osvaldo Golijov: “The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind”: Agitato   Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Diana Cohen, violin; Isabel Trautwein, violin; Kirsten Docter, viola; Tanya Ell, cello (Franklin Cohen CD) 9:08

Igor Stravinsky: A Soldier’s Tale: The soldier’s march; The royal march   Cleveland Orchestra/Pierre Boulez (DG 471197 CD) 1:56; 2:42

09:58:00            00:01:51            Jean-François Dandrieu Rondeau                                   Stuttgart Brass Quartet  Hänssler            98623

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Frederic Chopin: Prelude in C sharp minor, Op. 45, "Sostenuto"--Rafal Blechacz, piano Album: Chopin: The Complete Preludes DG 10870 Music: 4:24

Arvo Part: Magnificat--Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir; Daniel Reuss, artistic director and chief conductor Cathedral of St. Paul, St. Paul, MN Music: 6:31

Arvo Part: Swansong--Estonian National Symphony Orchestra; Kristjan Järvi, conductor Estonia Concert Hall, Tallinn, Estonia Music: 6:03

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 8 in C Minor, Op. 13 "Pathétique"--Rafal Blechacz, piano Gilmore International Keyboard Festival, Chenery Auditorium, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 19:44

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice--The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 11:00

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy--Dallas Winds; Michael Haithcock conductor Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX Music: 16:22

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 43: Movements 3-4--Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 21:12

Nico Muhly: Three Moon Songs: Movements 1, 3—Chanticleer Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 4:47

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Sir Edward William Elgar

The Wand of Youth Suite No.1 Op 1a (1907)--New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (Naxos 8557166 CD)

Enigma Variations Op 36 (1898-99)--Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Br Klassik 900705 CD)

Enigma Variations Op 36 (1898-99)--Ashley Wass, piano (Naxos 8570166)   

Violin Concerto in B minor Op 61 (1909-10)--Nigel Kennedy, violin; City of Birmingham Symphony/Sir Simon Rattle (EMI 56413 CD)

Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85 (1919)--Jacqueline du Pré, cello; Philadelphia Orchestra/Daniel Barenboim (Sony 92763 CD)

Pomp and Circumstance No.1 in D major (1901)--London Philharmonic Orchestra/Daniel Barenboim (Sony 92763 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:01:44            Fritz Kreisler      Syncopation                             Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano   Telarc   80744

14:01:00            00:02:53            John Philip Sousa         With Pleasure                Keith Brion        Royal Artillery Band            Naxos   559092

14:04:00            00:13:08            Jean Sibelius    Pohjola's Daughter Op 49                      Horst Stein        Orch de la Suisse Romande          Decca   4785437

14:17:00            00:08:04            Franz Schubert  Impromptu No. 6 in A flat major                                     Vassily Primakov, piano    Bridge  9327

14:50:00            00:28:39            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Piano Concerto No.  1 in F sharp minor  Op 1     Cleveland Orchestra            Vladimir Ashkenazy       Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano       Decca   448219

15:17:00            00:08:13            Isaac Albéniz     Iberia: El Albaicín                      Jesús López-Cobos      Cincinnati Symphony        Telarc   80470

15:25:00            00:08:11            Antonio Vivaldi  Flute Concerto in D major          Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra            Nicholas McGegan        Janet See, flute Harm Mundi      905193

15:33:00            00:08:28            Joh. Christoph Friedrich Bach    Symphony No.  4 in E               Dennis Russell Davies            Orchestra of St Luke's   MusicMast        7062

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra and Youth Chorus - Brett Mitchell, conductor; Lisa Wong, Director of Youth Chorus

16:04:00            00:37:04            Igor Stravinsky  Pétrouchka                  

16:44:00            00:17:55            Johannes Brahms          Song of Destiny Op 54 

17:04:00            00:13:46            Aaron Copland  Canticle of Freedom     

17:22:00            00:37:07            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  3 in C minor  Op 37            Cleveland Orchestra            Vladimir Ashkenazy       Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano         Decca   421718

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Corigliano Dances

18:05:00            00:17:17            Robert Schumann          Scenes from Childhood Op 15                           Martha Argerich, piano    DeutGram         4795096

18:23:00            00:23:24            Franz Schubert  Sonata in a 'Arpeggione'                                    Yuri Bashmet, viola; Martha Argerich, piano  DeutGram         4795096

18:49:00            00:05:23            Maurice Ravel   Jeux d'eau                                Martha Argerich, piano   DeutGram         4793449

18:55:00            00:03:50            Maurice Ravel   Finale from Piano Concerto in G major   Berlin Philharmonic        Claudio Abbado            Martha Argerich, piano   DeutGram         4795448

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:39:49            Vasily Kalinnikov           Symphony No. 2 in A major                   Theodore Kuchar            National Symphony of Ukraine   Naxos   553417

19:44:00            00:27:02            Sergei Prokofiev           Piano Concerto No.  3 in C major  Op 26            Berlin Philharmonic            Claudio Abbado            Martha Argerich, piano   DeutGram         4795448

20:13:00            00:42:51            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  5 in E minor  Op 64                   Jaap van Zweden            Dallas Symphony Orchestra       DSO Live          2009

21:55:00            00:04:30            Heitor Villa-Lobos          Chôros No.  5 'Alma Brasileira'                           Joel Fan, piano            Reference         119

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

H. Leslie Adams: Etudes 10-12, second series   Thomas Otten, piano (Albany 1519) 9:57

Margi Griebling-Haigh: From a Train Window   Judy Berman, violin; Marcia Ferritto, viola; Diane Mather, cello (CCG CD 09-30-12) 15:04

Jack Gallagher: Ancient Evenings and Distant Music   Solaris Wind Quintet (Univ. Akron 04-10-03) 10:30

Rudolph Bubalo: Symmetricality (1982)  Mark George, piano; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Cambria 1510) 15:32

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: A Change of Opinion - Throughout history, composers who have been known for championing a particular musical style have shocked their fans by radically and suddenly changing their aesthetic. Why does this happen, and who’s changing their style in the modern era?  
 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:06:57            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andante from Concerto for 2 Pianos      Württemberg Chamber Orch   Jörg Faerber     Alexandre Rabinovitch, piano; Martha Argerich, piano     Teldec  98407

23:08:00            00:08:33            Ludwig van Beethoven   Romance No. 2 in F major  Op 50          Göttingen Symphony Orchestra          Christoph-Mathias Mueller          Rachel Barton Pine, violin          Cedille  144

23:19:00            00:08:45            Philip Glass      Violin Concerto: Second movement       Vienna Philharmonic      Christoph von Dohnányi    Gidon Kremer, violin      DeutGram         4795448

23:27:00            00:11:16            Henryk Górecki Totus tuus Op 60                       Robert Shaw     Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc   80531

23:41:00            00:04:53            Felix Mendelssohn        Song without Words No. 7 in E flat major  Op 30                                    Vassily Primakov, piano            Bridge  9350

23:45:00            00:07:35            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         Largo from Cello Concerto in A major     English Chamber Orchestra          Sir Andrew Davis           Matt Haimovitz, cello     DeutGram         429219

23:55:00            00:04:02            Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 25 in C sharp minor  Op 45                          Martha Argerich, piano    DeutGram         4795448

 

 