Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 ‘Pathétique’ & Dvorák (arr Honeck/Ille): Rusalka Fantasy— Pittsburgh Symphony/Manfred Honeck (Reference 720)

Excerpts from a review from the PSO’s hometown press: “The new recording by Manfred Honeck and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, released May 13, is worth acquiring for many reasons including individual and compelling performances of both familiar and novel repertoire and stunning quality of recorded sound. The performances of Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 (“Pathétique”) and the “Rusalka Fantasy,” created by Honeck and Tomas Ille from Antonin Dvorak's opera “Rusalka,” were recorded live at April 17 to 19 concerts at Heinz Hall. Honeck sets the context for and explains many details of his interpretation of “Pathétique” in his exceptionally detailed program notes for the release. He quotes the comment of his predecessor, Mariss Jansons that “It is not necessary to add sugar to honey.”…The new CD gains greatly in value from inclusion of the “Rusalka Fantasy.” Former concertmaster Noah Bendix-Balgley plays the opera's best known moments, the aria “Song to the Moon,” with the mastery that won him the post as first concertmaster of the Berlin Philharmonic. The new CD from Reference Recordings is wonderfully transparent and detailed, as well as warm and full-bodied. - Mark Kanny of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review

Featured Wed 6/1, Fri 6/10, Tue 6/21, Thu 6/30