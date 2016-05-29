Program Guide 05-29-2016

12:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Pablo Heras-Casado, conductor; Igor Levit, piano

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 44 in e 'Mourning' (1771)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-Flat K 271 ‘Jeunehomme’ (1777)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements (1945)

Bonus: Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C Op 105 (1924)--Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:24:10 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Violin Concerto in D major Op 35 Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Alexander Shelley Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4792954

02:28:00 00:33:22 Igor Stravinsky The Rite of Spring Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4795448

03:03:00 00:50:20 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 9 in C major George Szell Cleveland Orchestra EMI 69364

03:54:00 00:04:22 Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 3: Sarabande Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Mumford: through a stillness brightening (2011) Miranda Cuckson, violin; Argento Chamber Ensemble/Michel Galante, cond. (Albany 1473/74) 11:04

Edward Miller: Images from the Eye of a Dolphin (1989) Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Cambria/TNC 1510) 8:43

Tom Lopez: Hollow Ground I Tom Lopez, electronic realization (private CD) 13:50

Jeffrey Mumford: in forests of evaporating dawns (1996) Avalon Quartet (Albany 1473/74) 17:38

04:55:00 00:03:57 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Bacchanale JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559164

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Medieval French Mastery - Two of the finest ensembles in early music, Discantus and Alla Francesca share their latest; plus a program recorded live at Périogord.

05:58:00 00:01:13 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue in C major Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:04:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet 'O Jesu Christ, mein's Lebens La Nuova Musica John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 134

06:11:00 00:15:01 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.153 'Schau, lieber Gott, wie Bach-Collegium Stuttgart Helmut Rilling Ann Murray, mezzo-soprano; Adalbert Kraus, tenor; Walter Heldwein, bass; Gächinger Kantorei Hänssler 98836

06:55:00 00:04:53 Arvo Pärt Da pacem Domine Tallinn Chamber Orchestra Tonu Kaljuste Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir ECM 12599

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: New from New Mexico - Premieres performances and first recordings feature music and musicians in Albuquerque

FREDRIK SIXTEN: Toccata Festival Maxine Thevenot (2002 Reuter/St. John Cathedral, Albuquerque, NM) Raven 926

VICTOR TOGNI: Jesu dulcis-Verbum supernum, fr 5 Liturgical Inventions Maxine Thevenot (2002 Reuter/St. John Cathedral, Albuquerque, NM) Raven 890

MARY LYNN PLACE BADARAK: Ave verum corpus/JUNE NIXON: O salutaris hostia Cathedral Choirs/Maxine Thevenot, director; Stephen Tharp (2002 Reuter/St. John Cathedral, Albuquerque, NM) Raven 926

McNEIL ROBINSON: Hommage a Messiaen (1981) Maxine Thevenot (2002 Reuter/St. John Cathedral, Albuquerque, NM) Raven 890

FREDERICK FRAHM: Spaces of Night: a song-cycle on poems by Stephen Crane (premiere) Kathleen Clawson, mezzo-soprano; Chatter Chamber Orchestra/David Felberg, conductor; Frederick Frahm (1967 Holtkamp/Keller Hall, University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM) Pipedreams Archive (r. 3/17/2012)

ANDREW AGER: Fugue, Op. 30b Maxine Thevenot (2002 Reuter/St. John Cathedral, Albuquerque, NM) Raven 926

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Memorial Day - Memorial Day commemorates U.S. soldiers who died while in the military service, and is also an occasion for remembering all those who have gone before. We’ll hear Music for Remembrance



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Mark Kosower

Victor Herbert: Cello Concerto No.1 Finale: Allegro Mark Kosower, cello; Ulster Orchestra/JoAnn Faletta (Naxos 573517 CD) 7:48

Franz Schubert: ‘Arpeggione’ Sonata: Allegro Moderato Janos Starker, cello; Shukui Wasaki, piano (Poloarts CD) 8:45

Alberto Ginastera (arr. Kosower): Cinco canciones populares argentinas: No.2 Triste; No.5. Gato Mark Kosower, cello; Jee-Won Oh, piano (Naxos 570569 CD)4:28; 2:02

Alberto Ginastera: Cello Concerto No.2: Cadenza e Finale Rustico Mark Kosower, cello; Bamberg Symphony Orchestra/Lothar Zagrosek (Naxos 572372 CD) 7:56

David Popper: Elfentanz (Dance of the Elves) Mark Kosower, cello; Jee-Won Oh, piano (private live recording by artist) 3:40

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Sonata for Piano and Violin No. 3 in d minor: 2. Adagio--Christian Tetzlaff, violin; Lars Vogt, piano Album: Brahms sonatas for piano and violin EMI 57525 Music: 4:12

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture: The Hebrides (Fingal's Cave), Op. 26--River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; David Danzmayr, conductor St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Music: 9:50

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Katherine Oxnard Ellis, from Savannah, GA Music: 6:27

Puzzler Payoff: Franz Schubert: Piano Trio No. 2 in E-flat Major: 4. Allegro moderato--Beaux Arts Trio Album: Schubert - The Piano Trios Philips 412620 Music: 14:17

Johannes Brahms: Nänie, Op. 82--Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus; Jacek Kaspszyk, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music:

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 24 in F-sharp Major, Op. 78--Youlan Ji, piano Cliburn Junior Piano Competition, Ed Landreth Hall, TCU, Fort Worth, TX Music: 7:28

Stephan Lias: Crown of the Continent--Moravian Philharmonic Parma Music: 5:25

Max Bruch: String Octet in B flat major, Op. posth--Scott Yoo, violin; Mark Chien, violin; Stefan Hersh, violin; Mary Grace Johnson, violin; Virginia Barron, viola; Emily Brandenburg, viola; Ray Kim, cello; Rachel Calin, bass Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 22:52

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Aaron Copland

Fanfare for the Common Man (1942) Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)

Rodeo Ballet ‘Four Dance Episodes’ (1942) Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)

Billy the Kid Orchestral Suite (1940) Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)

Quiet City (1941) Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)

Appalachian Spring Suite (1945) Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)

The Cat and The Mouse (1920) Leo Smit, piano; (Sony 66345 CD)

Our Town (1940) Philharmonia Orchestra/Aaron Copland (Classical Masters 88883737232 CD)

Lincoln Portrait (1942) James Earl Jones, narrator; Seattle Symphony Orchestra/Gerard Schwarz (Naxos DE3140 CD)

Symphony for Organ and Orchestra (1924) E. Power Biggs, organ; New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (RCA 5665 CD)

El Salon Mexico (1936) Philharmonia Orchestra/Aaron Copland (Classical Masters 88883737232 CD)

Symphony No.3 (1946) Philharmonia Orchestra/Aaron Copland (Classical Masters 88883737232 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:02:34 Isaac Albéniz España: Tango Op 165 Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013

14:02:00 00:03:48 Isaac Albéniz Navarra Enrique Bátiz State of Mexico Symphony ASV 888

14:06:00 00:12:08 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Rhapsody No. 1 in D major Op 45 Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 416623

14:18:00 00:11:48 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 9 in C major Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 63970

14:50:00 00:26:33 Richard Strauss Oboe Concerto in D major Chicago Symphony Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Alex Klein, oboe Teldec 23913

15:16:00 00:10:18 Hector Berlioz Waverley Overture Op 1 Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68790

15:26:00 00:08:51 Georg Philipp Telemann Concerto Polonois in G major Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576

15:35:00 00:09:48 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 Op 92 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409

15:45:00 00:13:08 Lars-Erik Larsson Pastoral Suite Op 19 Dorrit Matson New York Scandia Symphony Centaur 2607

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jane Glover, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall - Joshua Smith, flute; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp

16:04:00 00:25:05 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 6 in D

16:33:00 00:29:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto for Flute & Harp in C major

17:07:00 00:30:41 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 39 in E flat major

17:44:00 00:15:30 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio espagnol Op 34 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4785437

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Stravinsky's ‘Rite’ At 100+

18:03:00 00:34:37 George Frederick Bristow Symphony No. 3 in F sharp minor Op 26 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9169

18:40:00 00:11:50 James Hewitt Medley Overture Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 559654

18:52:00 00:06:43 Scott Joplin Solace Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:24:10 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Violin Concerto in D major Op 35 Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Alexander Shelley Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4792954

19:28:00 00:33:22 Igor Stravinsky The Rite of Spring Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4795448

20:03:00 00:46:50 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 9 in C major George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 42415

20:56:00 00:03:17 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 5 Op 101 Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Mumford: through a stillness brightening (2011) Miranda Cuckson, violin; Argento Chamber Ensemble/Michel Galante, cond. (Albany 1473/74) 11:04

Edward Miller: Images from the Eye of a Dolphin (1989) Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Cambria/TNC 1510) 8:43

Tom Lopez: Hollow Ground I Tom Lopez, electronic realization (private CD) 13:50

Jeffrey Mumford: in forests of evaporating dawns (1996) Avalon Quartet (Albany 1473/74) 17:38

21:55:00 00:03:57 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Bacchanale JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559164

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Del Sol Quartet: Quartets of Peter Sculthorpe - This new release by the Del Sol Quartet marks the first time that all of the string quartets by Australian composer Peter Sculthorpe have appeared on one recording. We’ll play several selections from this remarkable new album.

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:07:41 Isaac Albéniz Barcarola 'Mallorca' Op 202 Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224

23:09:00 00:07:20 Richard Strauss Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by Marc Albrecht Strasbourg Philharmonic PentaTone 310

23:19:00 00:05:32 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Much Ado About Nothing: Garden Scene Op 11 Gil Shaham, violin; André Previn, piano DeutGram 439886

23:24:00 00:10:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams Serenade to Music Vernon Handley London Philharmonic Chandos 2419

23:37:00 00:07:06 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 99 London Symphony Orchestra Luis García-Navarro Narciso Yepes, guitar PentaTone 202

23:44:00 00:03:10 Richard Dubugnon La Minute exquise Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano Decca 15249

23:47:00 00:06:10 Isaac Albéniz Suite Española: Granada Op 47 Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos London Symphony Orchestra MCA 25887

23:55:00 00:03:32 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 49 in A minor Op 68 Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342

23:55:00 00:04:23 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 5 in A flat major Op 59 Sir

Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533