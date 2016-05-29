© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 05-29-2016

Published May 29, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

12:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Pablo Heras-Casado, conductor; Igor Levit, piano

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 44 in e 'Mourning' (1771)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-Flat K 271 ‘Jeunehomme’ (1777)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements (1945)

Bonus: Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C Op 105 (1924)--Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:24:10            Erich Wolfgang Korngold          Violin Concerto in D major  Op 35          Royal Stockholm Philharmonic     Alexander Shelley          Daniel Hope, violin        DeutGram         4792954

02:28:00            00:33:22            Igor Stravinsky  The Rite of Spring                     Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra            DeutGram         4795448

03:03:00            00:50:20            Franz Schubert  Symphony No.  9 in C major                  George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra            EMI      69364

03:54:00            00:04:22            Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No.  3: Sarabande                         Margarita Shevchenko, piano        CIPC     96523

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Mumford: through a stillness brightening (2011)  Miranda Cuckson, violin; Argento Chamber Ensemble/Michel Galante, cond. (Albany 1473/74) 11:04

Edward Miller: Images from the Eye of a Dolphin (1989)  Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Cambria/TNC 1510) 8:43

Tom Lopez: Hollow Ground I   Tom Lopez, electronic realization (private CD) 13:50

Jeffrey Mumford: in forests of evaporating dawns (1996)  Avalon Quartet (Albany 1473/74) 17:38

04:55:00            00:03:57            Charles Tomlinson Griffes          Bacchanale                   JoAnn Falletta   Buffalo Philharmonic            Naxos   559164

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Medieval French Mastery - Two of the finest ensembles in early music, Discantus and Alla Francesca share their latest; plus a program recorded live at Périogord.

05:58:00            00:01:13            Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue in C major                                   Alan Feinberg, piano            Steinway           30034

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:04:47            Johann Sebastian Bach Motet 'O Jesu Christ, mein's Lebens       La Nuova Musica            John Rutter       Cambridge Singers        Collegium         134

06:11:00            00:15:01            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.153 'Schau, lieber Gott, wie  Bach-Collegium Stuttgart            Helmut Rilling    Ann Murray, mezzo-soprano; Adalbert Kraus, tenor; Walter Heldwein, bass; Gächinger Kantorei            Hänssler           98836

06:55:00            00:04:53            Arvo Pärt          Da pacem Domine        Tallinn Chamber Orchestra         Tonu Kaljuste            Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir     ECM     12599

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: New from New Mexico - Premieres performances and first recordings feature music and musicians in Albuquerque

FREDRIK SIXTEN: Toccata Festival   Maxine Thevenot (2002 Reuter/St. John Cathedral, Albuquerque, NM) Raven 926

VICTOR TOGNI: Jesu dulcis-Verbum supernum, fr 5 Liturgical Inventions  Maxine Thevenot (2002 Reuter/St. John Cathedral, Albuquerque, NM) Raven 890

MARY LYNN PLACE BADARAK: Ave verum corpus/JUNE NIXON: O salutaris hostia  Cathedral Choirs/Maxine Thevenot, director; Stephen Tharp (2002 Reuter/St. John Cathedral, Albuquerque, NM) Raven 926

McNEIL ROBINSON: Hommage a Messiaen (1981)  Maxine Thevenot (2002 Reuter/St. John Cathedral, Albuquerque, NM) Raven 890

FREDERICK FRAHM: Spaces of Night:  a song-cycle on poems by Stephen Crane (premiere)  Kathleen Clawson, mezzo-soprano; Chatter Chamber Orchestra/David Felberg, conductor; Frederick Frahm (1967 Holtkamp/Keller Hall, University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM) Pipedreams Archive (r. 3/17/2012)

ANDREW AGER: Fugue, Op. 30b  Maxine Thevenot (2002 Reuter/St. John Cathedral, Albuquerque, NM) Raven 926

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Memorial Day - Memorial Day commemorates U.S. soldiers who died while in the military service, and is also an occasion for remembering all those who have gone before. We’ll hear Music for Remembrance
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Mark Kosower

Victor Herbert: Cello Concerto No.1 Finale: Allegro   Mark Kosower, cello; Ulster Orchestra/JoAnn Faletta (Naxos 573517 CD) 7:48

Franz Schubert: ‘Arpeggione’ Sonata: Allegro Moderato   Janos Starker, cello; Shukui Wasaki, piano (Poloarts CD) 8:45

Alberto Ginastera (arr. Kosower): Cinco canciones populares argentinas: No.2 Triste; No.5. Gato   Mark Kosower, cello; Jee-Won Oh, piano (Naxos 570569 CD)4:28; 2:02

Alberto Ginastera: Cello Concerto No.2: Cadenza e Finale Rustico   Mark Kosower, cello; Bamberg Symphony Orchestra/Lothar Zagrosek (Naxos 572372 CD) 7:56

David Popper: Elfentanz (Dance of the Elves)   Mark Kosower, cello; Jee-Won Oh, piano (private live recording by artist) 3:40

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Sonata for Piano and Violin No. 3 in d minor: 2. Adagio--Christian Tetzlaff, violin; Lars Vogt, piano Album: Brahms sonatas for piano and violin EMI 57525 Music: 4:12

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture: The Hebrides (Fingal's Cave), Op. 26--River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; David Danzmayr, conductor St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Music: 9:50

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Katherine Oxnard Ellis, from Savannah, GA Music: 6:27

Puzzler Payoff: Franz Schubert: Piano Trio No. 2 in E-flat Major: 4. Allegro moderato--Beaux Arts Trio Album: Schubert - The Piano Trios Philips 412620 Music: 14:17

Johannes Brahms: Nänie, Op. 82--Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus; Jacek Kaspszyk, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music:

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 24 in F-sharp Major, Op. 78--Youlan Ji, piano Cliburn Junior Piano Competition, Ed Landreth Hall, TCU, Fort Worth, TX Music: 7:28

Stephan Lias: Crown of the Continent--Moravian Philharmonic Parma Music: 5:25

Max Bruch: String Octet in B flat major, Op. posth--Scott Yoo, violin; Mark Chien, violin; Stefan Hersh, violin; Mary Grace Johnson, violin; Virginia Barron, viola; Emily Brandenburg, viola; Ray Kim, cello; Rachel Calin, bass Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 22:52

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Aaron Copland

Fanfare for the Common Man (1942) Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)

Rodeo Ballet ‘Four Dance Episodes’ (1942) Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)

Billy the Kid Orchestral Suite (1940) Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)

Quiet City (1941) Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)

Appalachian Spring Suite (1945) Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)

The Cat and The Mouse (1920) Leo Smit, piano;  (Sony 66345 CD)

Our Town (1940) Philharmonia Orchestra/Aaron Copland (Classical Masters 88883737232 CD)

Lincoln Portrait (1942) James Earl Jones, narrator;  Seattle Symphony Orchestra/Gerard Schwarz (Naxos DE3140 CD)

Symphony for Organ and Orchestra (1924)  E. Power Biggs, organ; New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein  (RCA 5665 CD)

El Salon Mexico (1936) Philharmonia Orchestra/Aaron Copland (Classical Masters 88883737232 CD)

Symphony No.3 (1946) Philharmonia Orchestra/Aaron Copland  (Classical Masters 88883737232 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:02:34            Isaac Albéniz     España: Tango Op 165                          Duo Amaral       DuoAmaral        2013

14:02:00            00:03:48            Isaac Albéniz     Navarra             Enrique Bátiz     State of Mexico Symphony       ASV     888

14:06:00            00:12:08            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Rhapsody No.  1 in D major  Op 45                  Kurt Masur            Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra  Philips  416623

14:18:00            00:11:48            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No.  9 in C major                  Nikolaus Harnoncourt      Vienna Concentus Musicus        DHM     63970

14:50:00            00:26:33            Richard Strauss Oboe Concerto in D major         Chicago Symphony Orchestra    Daniel Barenboim        Alex Klein, oboe            Teldec  23913

15:16:00            00:10:18            Hector Berlioz   Waverley Overture Op 1             Sir Colin Davis  Dresden State Orchestra            RCA     68790

15:26:00            00:08:51            Georg Philipp Telemann Concerto Polonois in G major                Jeannette Sorrell            Apollo's Fire     Koch Intl           7576

15:35:00            00:09:48            Ludwig van Beethoven   Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 Op 92                Mikhail Pletnev            Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         4776409

15:45:00            00:13:08            Lars-Erik Larsson          Pastoral Suite Op 19                 Dorrit Matson    New York Scandia Symphony        Centaur 2607

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jane Glover, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall - Joshua  Smith, flute; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp

16:04:00            00:25:05            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No.  6 in D  

16:33:00            00:29:57            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Concerto for Flute & Harp in C major

17:07:00            00:30:41            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 39 in E flat major

17:44:00            00:15:30            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Capriccio espagnol Op 34                     Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4785437

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Stravinsky's ‘Rite’ At 100+

18:03:00            00:34:37            George Frederick Bristow          Symphony No. 3 in F sharp minor  Op 26                       Neeme Järvi      Detroit Symphony         Chandos           9169

18:40:00            00:11:50            James Hewitt    Medley Overture                        Patrick Gallois   Sinfonia Finlandia            Naxos   559654

18:52:00            00:06:43            Scott Joplin      Solace                          Joshua Rifkin, piano      Nonesuch         79159

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:24:10            Erich Wolfgang Korngold          Violin Concerto in D major  Op 35          Royal Stockholm Philharmonic     Alexander Shelley          Daniel Hope, violin        DeutGram         4792954

19:28:00            00:33:22            Igor Stravinsky  The Rite of Spring                     Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra            DeutGram         4795448

20:03:00            00:46:50            Franz Schubert  Symphony No.  9 in C major                  George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra            CBS     42415

20:56:00            00:03:17            Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 5 Op 101                                 Orion Weiss, piano            Bridge  9355

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Mumford: through a stillness brightening (2011)  Miranda Cuckson, violin; Argento Chamber Ensemble/Michel Galante, cond. (Albany 1473/74) 11:04

Edward Miller: Images from the Eye of a Dolphin (1989)  Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Cambria/TNC 1510) 8:43

Tom Lopez: Hollow Ground I   Tom Lopez, electronic realization (private CD) 13:50

Jeffrey Mumford: in forests of evaporating dawns (1996)  Avalon Quartet (Albany 1473/74) 17:38

21:55:00            00:03:57            Charles Tomlinson Griffes          Bacchanale                   JoAnn Falletta   Buffalo Philharmonic            Naxos   559164

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Del Sol Quartet: Quartets of Peter Sculthorpe - This new release by the Del Sol Quartet marks the first time that all of the string quartets by Australian composer Peter Sculthorpe have appeared on one recording. We’ll play several selections from this remarkable new album.

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:07:41            Isaac Albéniz     Barcarola 'Mallorca' Op 202                               Jason Vieaux, guitar            Azica    71224

23:09:00            00:07:20            Richard Strauss Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by                        Marc Albrecht            Strasbourg Philharmonic            PentaTone        310

23:19:00            00:05:32            Erich Wolfgang Korngold          Much Ado About Nothing: Garden Scene Op 11                         Gil Shaham, violin; André Previn, piano  DeutGram         439886

23:24:00            00:10:39            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Serenade to Music                    Vernon Handley London Philharmonic     Chandos           2419

23:37:00            00:07:06            Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco       Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 99      London Symphony Orchestra     Luis García-Navarro       Narciso Yepes, guitar    PentaTone        202

23:44:00            00:03:10            Richard Dubugnon        La Minute exquise                                 Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano     Decca   15249

23:47:00            00:06:10            Isaac Albéniz     Suite Española: Granada Op 47             Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos            London Symphony Orchestra     MCA     25887

23:55:00            00:03:32            Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 49 in A minor  Op 68                                  Grigory Sokolov, piano    DeutGram         4794342

23:55:00            00:04:23            Antonín Dvorák Legend No.  5 in A flat major  Op 59                  Sir
Charles Mackerras         Czech Philharmonic Orchestra    Supraphon        3533

 