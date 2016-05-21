© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 05-21-2016

Published May 21, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:35:21            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  3 in C minor  Op 37            Mahler Chamber Orchestra          Leif Ove Andsnes          Leif Ove Andsnes, piano           Sony    542058

00:39:00            00:28:00            Antonio Vivaldi  Gloria in D        Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch    Greg Funfgeld   Julia Doyle, soprano; Rosa Lamoreaux, soprano; Daniel Taylor, countertenor; Bach Choir of Bethlehem          Analekta           9873

01:09:00            00:29:45            Maurice Ravel   String Quartet in F                                 Cavani String Quartet     Azica    71202

01:41:00            00:14:42            Antonio Lotti     Oboe d'amore Concerto in A major        I Musici             Heinz Holliger, oboe d'amore            Philips  420189

01:58:00            01:21:59            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 8 in C minor                   Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   443753

03:22:00            00:26:37            Robert Schumann          Fantasy Pieces Op 12                           Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano            Centaur 3177

03:51:00            00:29:54            Nicolò Paganini Violin Concerto No.  2 in B minor  Op 7  German Radio Philharmonic            Marcello Viotti   Alexander Markov, violin            Erato    45788

04:23:00            00:26:46            Carl Nielsen       Wind Quintet Op 43                               Reykjavik Wind Quintet  Chandos            9849

04:52:00            00:29:40            Igor Stravinsky  The Firebird: Suite (1945)                       Mikhail Pletnev  Russian National Orchestra          DeutGram         453434

05:23:00            00:16:41            Béla Bartók       Two Pictures Op 10                   Antal Doráti       Detroit Symphony            Decca   4785437

05:41:00            00:06:37            Domenico Scarlatti        Sonata in F minor                                  Soyeon Kate Lee, piano            Naxos   570010

05:50:00            00:08:55            Leos Janácek    Moravian Dances                      Antoni Wit         Warsaw Philharmonic            Naxos   572695

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto pianist Horacio Gutiérrez plays his specialty, music by Rachmaninoff: the Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.

En esta edición de Concierto el pianista Horacio Gutiérrez toca su especialidad—la música por Rachmaninoff: La rapsodia sobre una tema de Paganini.

06:00:50 Alberto Ginastera: Dances from the ballet "Estancia" ("Ranch")   Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela   Deutsche Grammophon  4777457                                                         

 06:14:05 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43  Horacio Gutierrez, piano; Baltimore Symphony Orchestra   Telarc   CD-80193      

 06:39:39 Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz (Collection): Xacaras por primer tono (Spanish urban baile)  The Harp Consort  Dhm Deutsche Harmonia Mun  77340                                                   

 06:42:29 Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz (Collection): Villanos (Baile of the peasants)  The Harp Consort   Dhm Deutsche Harmonia Mun  77340                                                    

 06:46:01 Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz (Collection): Torneo (Jousting danza with lances)  The Harp Consort   Dhm Deutsche Harmonia  Mun 77340                                                   

 06:51:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 in C, K. 503 (ii. Andante)    Jorge Federico Osorio, piano; Mozart-Haydn Festival Orchestra    Artek   0024-2                                          

 07:00:50 José Serrano: Intermezzo from La Venta de los Gatos    National Orchestra of Spain   Alhambra   71439                                            

 07:06:55 Amadeo Vives: Intermezzo, from "Bohemios"    National Orchestra of Spain   Alhambra  71439                                             

 07:13:43 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 1 in D, Op. 99   Eduardo Fernández, guitar; English Chamber Orchestra   Decca   455364                                      

 07:36:32 Francisco Javier Moreno: Symphony in Eb   Concerto Cologne   Capriccio  10 488                                            

 07:49:01 Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture, Op. 9   Royal Philharmonic Orchestra   ASV  3045               

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Manuel de Falla: Cuatro Piezas Espanolas Andaluza--Santiago Rodriguez, piano Album: Spanish Album Elan 2206 Music: 4:28

Eric Whitacre: Lux Aurumque--State Symphonic Band of Sao Paulo; Shawn Smith, conductor Instituto Pensarte, Sala Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil Music: 4:30

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Allison Toltz from Montreal, Canada Music: 10:26

Puzzler Payoff; Gabriel Faure: Piano Quintet no. 1 In D Minor, Op. 89: 1. Molto Moderato--Fine Arts Quartet: Christina Ortiz, piano; Ralph Evans, violin; Efim  Boico, violin; Juan-Miguel Hernandez, viola; Robert  Cohen, cello Album: Faure Piano Quintets Naxos 570938 Music: 5:30

Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain--Joyce Yang, piano; Aspen Philharmonic Orchestra; Rafael Payare, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 23:56

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture, Op. 96--Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 6:02

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in A Major for Violin and Echo, RV. 552--Yi Zhao, solo violin; Seo Hee Min, echo violin; Benjamin Hoffman, echo violin; Brian Hong, echo violin; Brett Detweiler, echo violin; Academy Festival Orchestra; Nicholas McGegan, conductor Music Academy of the West, First Presbyterian Church, Santa Barbara, CA Music: 14:50

David Bruce: Cymbeline--Avi Avital, mandolin; Dover Quartet Savannah Music Festival, Temple Mickve Israel, Savannah, GA Music: 21:50

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

09:59:00            00:05:20            Nicolò Paganini Caprice No. 24 in A minor  Op 1                         Brodsky Quartet            Chandos           10761

10:05:00            00:02:40            George Frideric Handel  Alceste: Grand Entrée                Trevor Pinnock  English Concert            Archiv   419219

10:10:00            00:03:55            Maurice Ravel   Pantoum from Piano Trio                                   Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Joshua Bell, violin; Steven Isserlis, cello Decca   425860

10:16:00            00:08:19            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Allegro from Symphony No. 2 Op 27                  Carl Topilow      CIM Orchestra          CIM      2003

10:25:00            00:04:16            George Gershwin           Girl Crazy: But Not For Me         London Symphony Orchestra            John Williams    Joshua Bell, violin         Sony    60659

10:33:00            00:09:27            Franz Schubert  Finale from String Quintet          Cypress String Quartet              Gary Hoffman, cello  Avie      2307

10:44:00            00:02:50            Richard M & Robert B Sherman  Mary Poppins: Chim Chim Cheree                      Keith Lockhart           Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops     4

10:52:00            00:04:39            Ottorino Respighi          The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the                 Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4787779

10:57:00            00:01:53            Leroy Anderson Jazz Pizzicato               Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra  Naxos   559356

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 10, 2015 - From the Top comes to you from the premier competition for teenage chamber music in the country this week—The Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. We hear all the adrenaline-filled performances and Christopher O’Riley interviews the young musicians who have made it to the finals as they compete for the gold medal at this amazing gathering

Bronze Medal: The Alegrar Quartet from The Barratt Due Institute of Music in Oslo, Norway, performs Miniatures for String Quartet by Sulkhan Tsintsadze (1925–1991) [9. Shepherd’s Dance, 10. Source, 4. Sachidao, 13. Rustic Dance]

16-year-old violinist Inga Våga Gaustad from Nesoddtangen, Norway

15-year-old violinist Oda Holt Günther from Kråkstad, Norway

17-year-old violist Michael Andreas Grolid from Ås, Norway

16-year-old cellist Brage Botn Seim from Oslo, Norway

Silver Medal: Trio Adonais from The New England Conservatory Preparatory School in Boston, Massachusetts, performs Soliloquy by Shulamit Ran (b. 1949)

17-year-old violinist Sammy Andonian from Lincoln, Massachusetts

16-year-old cellist Mari Nagahara from Andover, Massachusetts

18-year-old pianist John Gibson from Florence, South Carolina

Gold Medal: The Incendium Quartet from The Colburn School and The Pasadena Conservatory performs the first movement, Allegro non troppo, from String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 51, No. 2, by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897)

16-year-old violinist Geneva Lewis from Irvine, California

17-year-old violinist Mei Zhan from Los Angeles, California

16-year-old violist Emma Wernig from Woodland Hills, California

17-year-old cellist Atticus Mellor-Goldman from Los Angeles, California

The Incendium Quartet performs the first movement, Allegro sostenuto, from String Quartet No. 2 in F major, Op. 92, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953)

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Brubeck's "Pange Lingua Variations"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Frédéric Chopin and Military Music

12:11:00            00:03:29            Domenico Zipoli            Battaglia Imperiale                     Matthias Maute  Ensemble Caprice            Analekta           9957

12:17:00            00:12:17            Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2                    Juanjo Mena     BBC Philharmonic     Chandos           10694

12:32:00            00:18:36            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Flute Quartet No. 3 in C major    Emerson String Quartet             Carol Wincenc, flute      DeutGram         431770

12:52:00            00:07:00            Aldemaro Romero         Fuga con Pajarillo                     Gustavo Dudamel         Simón Bolívar Symphony         DeutGram         4795448

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00            01:05:32            Johannes Brahms          A German Requiem Op 45         Cleveland Orchestra      Franz Welser-Möst      Malin Hartelius, soprano; Simon Keenlyside, baritone; Vienna Singverein MAA     2010

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:10:00            00:07:18            Franz Schubert  Overture in the Italian Style in C              James Gaffigan            CityMusic Cleveland          CityMusic          3

14:19:00            00:19:54            Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59              Lorin Maazel      New York Philharmonic     DeutGram         7890

14:41:00            00:12:40            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Horn Concerto No. 2 in E flat major        Scottish Chamber Orchestra          Sir Charles Mackerras    Eric Ruske, horn            Telarc   80367

14:56:00            00:02:25            May Aufderheide           The Thriller!                               Brian Dykstra, piano      Centaur 3340

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Brubeck's "Pange Lingua Variations"

15:03:00            00:31:22            George Gershwin           Porgy and Bess: Highlights       New York Philharmonic  Zubin Mehta            Roberta Alexander, soprano; Gregg Baker, baritone; New York Choral Artists      Teldec  46318

15:38:00            00:09:41            Antonio Vivaldi  Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto in E major  Op 8          English Concert            Trevor Pinnock  Simon Standage, violin  DeutGram         4795448

15:49:00            00:10:53            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra                        Iván Fischer            Budapest Festival Orchestra      DeutGram         4779525

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:18:09            Duke Ellington  Three Black Kings                     JoAnn Falletta   Buffalo Philharmonic            Naxos   559737

16:23:00            00:12:21            John Rutter       Suite for Strings                        John Rutter       Royal Philharmonic            Decca   1821

16:40:00            00:10:40            Antonio Vivaldi  Guitar Concerto in D major         Orchestra of St Luke's               Eliot Fisk, guitar    MusicMast        67097

16:53:00            00:06:21            Ludwig van Beethoven   The Creatures of Prometheus: Finale Op 43                                Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         437782

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Look Into the Future - Letting imagination run wild with movies showing the future of our world, including Fahrenheit 451, Terminator, Tomorrowland and more
20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

A Story About The Future from Tomorrowland, 2015  Walt Disney Records D002065402  An Orginal Walt Disney Soundtrack  Michael Giacchino  original soundtrack recording/Tim Simonec, cond.

Main Title and Past and Present from Timeline, 2003  Varese Sarabande 302 066 531 2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Brian Tyler  The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Brian Tyler, cond.

Time Machine Model, Trapped in the Future and End Title from The Time Machine, 1960  GNP Crescendo Records GNPD 8008  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Russell Garcia  original soundtrack recording/Russell Garcia, cond.

Allegro ma non troppo from Symphony No. 6 in F, Op. 68 Pastoral  EMI 50999 4 64004 2 0  Eugen Jochum  The Complete EMI Recordings  Ludwig van Beethoven  London Symphony Orchestra/Eugen Jochum, cond.

Main Title from Planet of the Apes, 1968  Masters 1249 - Planet of the Apes Original 1968 Movie Soundtrack  Jerry Goldsmith  original soundtrack recording/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Prelude and The road and finale from Fahrenheit 451, 1966  London 443 899 2  Great Film Music: Bernard Herrmann  Bernard Herrmann  National Philharmonic Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann, cond.

End Titles from Blade Runner, 1982  BSX Records BSXCD 8917  30th Anniversary Celebration: Music from the Motion Picture Blade Runner  Vangelis  Edgar Rothermich, performer

S.T.A.Y. from Interstellar, 2014  WaterTower Music WTM 39546  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Hans Zimmer  Roger Sayer, organ/original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Electric Dreams from Tomorrowland, 2015  Walt Disney Records D002065402  An Orginal Walt Disney Soundtrack  Michael Giacchino  original soundtrack recording/Tim Simonec, cond.

Suite from Terminator 2: Judgment Day, 1991  Silva Screen Records STD 5014  Silva Treasury Sci-Fi Great Movie Themes in Dolby Surround  Brad Fiedel  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

Lakta Ligunai and Protect Life, from The Fifth Element, 1997  Virgin 44203  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Eric Serra  original soundtrack recording/Frédéric Chaslin, cond.

Cornfield Chase and Where We're Going from Interstellar, 2014  Water Tower Music WTM 39546  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Hans Zimmer  Roger Sayer, organ/original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

End Credits from Tomorrowland, 2015  Walt Disney Records D002065402  An Orginal Walt Disney Soundtrack  Michael Giacchino  original soundtrack recording/Tim Simonec, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Good Imitations - In this hour songwriters get high grades for being copycats, consciously imitating different musical styles including an operetta waltz, a torch song, rock and roll, and ragtime

00:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch  979151-2           

00:00:58  00:01:35  Charles Strouse-Lee Adams  One Last Kiss  Dick Gautier  Bye Bye Birdie  Original B'way Cas  Sony  SK89254          

00:02:29  00:02:28  Jim Jacobs-Warren Casey  Those Magic Changes     Barry Bostwick  Grease  Original Cast  Polydor   827-548-2   

00:05:30  00:02:24  Meredith Willson  Sincere  The Buffalo Bills   The Music Man    Original B'way Cast Angel  ZDM764663           

00:08:24  00:04:38  Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick   Artificial Flowers  Patrick Wilson  Tenderloin  Encores Cast  DRG  DRG94770       

00:13:42  00:03:22  Cole Porter  Wunderbar  Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marin Mazzie  Kiss Me, Kate  2000 Revival   DRG            DRG12988       

00:17:29  00:03:53  Sheldon Harnick  The Boston Beguine  Alice Ghostley  New Faces of 1952  Jasmine JAS CD 26        

00:21:59  00:05:26  L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green  Swing!   Donna Murphy  Wonderful Town   2004 Revival   DRG            DRG12999       

00:28:12  00:01:57  Rick Besoyan  Colorado Love Call    William Graham Little Mary Sunshine    Original Cast  Angel  ZDM7777-64774           

00:30:05  00:03:59  George Hamison, Jim Wise   That Mister Man of Mine            Tamara Long  Dames at Sea  Original  Cast  Sony  SK48214

00:34:36  00:03:08  John Kander-Fred Ebb  All I Care About Is Love  Jerry Orbach  Chicago    Original B'way Cast  Arista  07822-18952-2  

00:38:16  00:01:27  Frank Loesser  Grand Old Ivy  Robert Morse, Rudy Vallee  How to Succeed…  Original B'way Cast  RCA  82876-56051     

00:40:19  00:01:47  Jonathan Larson  Over the Moon  Idina Menzel  Rent  Original B'way Cast Dreamworks  DRMD2-50003           

00:42:34  00:04:21  Stephen Sondheim   Losing My Mind            Barbara Cook  The Essential Stephen Sondheim Masterworks  Broadway  88751-80322   

00:47:38  00:04:05  Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty  New Music     Brian Stokes Mitchell, Audra McDonald Ragtime   Origiinal B'way Cast  RCA  09026-63167 

00:51:57  00:01:03  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659        

00:53:39  00:01:27  Stephen Sondheim   Filler: Ah! Paris  Fifi D'Orsay  Follies  Original B'way Cast     Angel  ZDM7646620

00:55:06  00:01:51  Stephen Sondheim   Filer: Broadway Baby  Ethel Shutta  Follies  Original B'way Cast Angel  ZDM7646620           

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:17:31            Richard Wagner A Siegfried Idyll                        Daniel Barenboim          Chicago Symphony Orchestra          Teldec  24224

19:22:00            00:33:32            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  2 in C minor  Op 17                   Kurt Masur            Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra  Teldec  44943

19:58:00            00:01:28            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Contradance in G major                                     Orpheus Chamber Orchestra        DeutGram         429783

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall –“Brahms Cycle”; Julia Fischer, violin

20:04:00            00:10:16            Johannes Brahms          Academic Festival Overture Op 80        

20:17:00            00:39:19            Johannes Brahms          Violin Concerto in D major Op 77

21:17:00            00:37:30            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  4 in E minor Op 98       

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McLean tells the story of “London”… Peter Ustinov and Victor Borge present their visions of Mozart opera… Richard HowlanBolton asks “Hoops Who?”… This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:08:03            Alexander Borodin         Nocturne from String Quartet No.  2                               Cleveland Quartet Telarc   80178

23:10:00            00:08:08            Alexander Glazunov       Mélodie Op 20  St Cecilia Academy Orchestra    Antonio Pappano            Han-Na Chang, cello      EMI      82390

23:20:00            00:04:16            Olivier Messiaen            Vocalise from Concert à quatre                          Catherine Cantin, flute; Heinz Holliger, oboe; Yvonne Loriod, piano; Mstislav Rostropovich, cello   DeutGram         445947

23:24:00            00:10:06            Gerald Finzi       Introit in F major  Op 6   City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox  Tasmin Little, violin       Chandos           9888

23:36:00            00:06:48            Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No.  8 in D flat major  Op 27                            Leon Fleisher, piano            Vanguard          1551

23:42:00            00:10:52            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andante from Sinfonia Concertante        Cleveland Orchestra            Christoph von Dohnányi            Daniel Majeske, violin; Robert Vernon, viola       Decca   443175

23:56:00            00:02:50            John Dowland   Lacrimae Pavan                         Sylvain Bergeron, lute    Atma    2650

23:57:00            00:02:12            Mohammed Fairouz       Piano Miniature No. 6 "Addio"                            Lara Downes, piano            Steinway           30016

 

 