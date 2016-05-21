Program Guide 05-21-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:35:21 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37 Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 542058

00:39:00 00:28:00 Antonio Vivaldi Gloria in D Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Julia Doyle, soprano; Rosa Lamoreaux, soprano; Daniel Taylor, countertenor; Bach Choir of Bethlehem Analekta 9873

01:09:00 00:29:45 Maurice Ravel String Quartet in F Cavani String Quartet Azica 71202

01:41:00 00:14:42 Antonio Lotti Oboe d'amore Concerto in A major I Musici Heinz Holliger, oboe d'amore Philips 420189

01:58:00 01:21:59 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 8 in C minor Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 443753

03:22:00 00:26:37 Robert Schumann Fantasy Pieces Op 12 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3177

03:51:00 00:29:54 Nicolò Paganini Violin Concerto No. 2 in B minor Op 7 German Radio Philharmonic Marcello Viotti Alexander Markov, violin Erato 45788

04:23:00 00:26:46 Carl Nielsen Wind Quintet Op 43 Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9849

04:52:00 00:29:40 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Suite (1945) Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 453434

05:23:00 00:16:41 Béla Bartók Two Pictures Op 10 Antal Doráti Detroit Symphony Decca 4785437

05:41:00 00:06:37 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in F minor Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Naxos 570010

05:50:00 00:08:55 Leos Janácek Moravian Dances Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto pianist Horacio Gutiérrez plays his specialty, music by Rachmaninoff: the Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.

En esta edición de Concierto el pianista Horacio Gutiérrez toca su especialidad—la música por Rachmaninoff: La rapsodia sobre una tema de Paganini.

06:00:50 Alberto Ginastera: Dances from the ballet "Estancia" ("Ranch") Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Deutsche Grammophon 4777457

06:14:05 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43 Horacio Gutierrez, piano; Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc CD-80193

06:39:39 Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz (Collection): Xacaras por primer tono (Spanish urban baile) The Harp Consort Dhm Deutsche Harmonia Mun 77340

06:42:29 Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz (Collection): Villanos (Baile of the peasants) The Harp Consort Dhm Deutsche Harmonia Mun 77340

06:46:01 Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz (Collection): Torneo (Jousting danza with lances) The Harp Consort Dhm Deutsche Harmonia Mun 77340

06:51:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 in C, K. 503 (ii. Andante) Jorge Federico Osorio, piano; Mozart-Haydn Festival Orchestra Artek 0024-2

07:00:50 José Serrano: Intermezzo from La Venta de los Gatos National Orchestra of Spain Alhambra 71439

07:06:55 Amadeo Vives: Intermezzo, from "Bohemios" National Orchestra of Spain Alhambra 71439

07:13:43 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 1 in D, Op. 99 Eduardo Fernández, guitar; English Chamber Orchestra Decca 455364

07:36:32 Francisco Javier Moreno: Symphony in Eb Concerto Cologne Capriccio 10 488

07:49:01 Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture, Op. 9 Royal Philharmonic Orchestra ASV 3045

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Manuel de Falla: Cuatro Piezas Espanolas Andaluza--Santiago Rodriguez, piano Album: Spanish Album Elan 2206 Music: 4:28

Eric Whitacre: Lux Aurumque--State Symphonic Band of Sao Paulo; Shawn Smith, conductor Instituto Pensarte, Sala Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil Music: 4:30

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Allison Toltz from Montreal, Canada Music: 10:26

Puzzler Payoff; Gabriel Faure: Piano Quintet no. 1 In D Minor, Op. 89: 1. Molto Moderato--Fine Arts Quartet: Christina Ortiz, piano; Ralph Evans, violin; Efim Boico, violin; Juan-Miguel Hernandez, viola; Robert Cohen, cello Album: Faure Piano Quintets Naxos 570938 Music: 5:30

Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain--Joyce Yang, piano; Aspen Philharmonic Orchestra; Rafael Payare, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 23:56

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture, Op. 96--Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 6:02

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in A Major for Violin and Echo, RV. 552--Yi Zhao, solo violin; Seo Hee Min, echo violin; Benjamin Hoffman, echo violin; Brian Hong, echo violin; Brett Detweiler, echo violin; Academy Festival Orchestra; Nicholas McGegan, conductor Music Academy of the West, First Presbyterian Church, Santa Barbara, CA Music: 14:50

David Bruce: Cymbeline--Avi Avital, mandolin; Dover Quartet Savannah Music Festival, Temple Mickve Israel, Savannah, GA Music: 21:50

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

09:59:00 00:05:20 Nicolò Paganini Caprice No. 24 in A minor Op 1 Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10761

10:05:00 00:02:40 George Frideric Handel Alceste: Grand Entrée Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 419219

10:10:00 00:03:55 Maurice Ravel Pantoum from Piano Trio Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Joshua Bell, violin; Steven Isserlis, cello Decca 425860

10:16:00 00:08:19 Sergei Rachmaninoff Allegro from Symphony No. 2 Op 27 Carl Topilow CIM Orchestra CIM 2003

10:25:00 00:04:16 George Gershwin Girl Crazy: But Not For Me London Symphony Orchestra John Williams Joshua Bell, violin Sony 60659

10:33:00 00:09:27 Franz Schubert Finale from String Quintet Cypress String Quartet Gary Hoffman, cello Avie 2307

10:44:00 00:02:50 Richard M & Robert B Sherman Mary Poppins: Chim Chim Cheree Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4

10:52:00 00:04:39 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

10:57:00 00:01:53 Leroy Anderson Jazz Pizzicato Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 10, 2015 - From the Top comes to you from the premier competition for teenage chamber music in the country this week—The Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. We hear all the adrenaline-filled performances and Christopher O’Riley interviews the young musicians who have made it to the finals as they compete for the gold medal at this amazing gathering

Bronze Medal: The Alegrar Quartet from The Barratt Due Institute of Music in Oslo, Norway, performs Miniatures for String Quartet by Sulkhan Tsintsadze (1925–1991) [9. Shepherd’s Dance, 10. Source, 4. Sachidao, 13. Rustic Dance]

16-year-old violinist Inga Våga Gaustad from Nesoddtangen, Norway

15-year-old violinist Oda Holt Günther from Kråkstad, Norway

17-year-old violist Michael Andreas Grolid from Ås, Norway

16-year-old cellist Brage Botn Seim from Oslo, Norway

Silver Medal: Trio Adonais from The New England Conservatory Preparatory School in Boston, Massachusetts, performs Soliloquy by Shulamit Ran (b. 1949)

17-year-old violinist Sammy Andonian from Lincoln, Massachusetts

16-year-old cellist Mari Nagahara from Andover, Massachusetts

18-year-old pianist John Gibson from Florence, South Carolina

Gold Medal: The Incendium Quartet from The Colburn School and The Pasadena Conservatory performs the first movement, Allegro non troppo, from String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 51, No. 2, by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897)

16-year-old violinist Geneva Lewis from Irvine, California

17-year-old violinist Mei Zhan from Los Angeles, California

16-year-old violist Emma Wernig from Woodland Hills, California

17-year-old cellist Atticus Mellor-Goldman from Los Angeles, California

The Incendium Quartet performs the first movement, Allegro sostenuto, from String Quartet No. 2 in F major, Op. 92, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953)

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Brubeck's "Pange Lingua Variations"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Frédéric Chopin and Military Music

12:11:00 00:03:29 Domenico Zipoli Battaglia Imperiale Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9957

12:17:00 00:12:17 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10694

12:32:00 00:18:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Quartet No. 3 in C major Emerson String Quartet Carol Wincenc, flute DeutGram 431770

12:52:00 00:07:00 Aldemaro Romero Fuga con Pajarillo Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4795448

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 01:05:32 Johannes Brahms A German Requiem Op 45 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Malin Hartelius, soprano; Simon Keenlyside, baritone; Vienna Singverein MAA 2010

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:10:00 00:07:18 Franz Schubert Overture in the Italian Style in C James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 3

14:19:00 00:19:54 Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59 Lorin Maazel New York Philharmonic DeutGram 7890

14:41:00 00:12:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 2 in E flat major Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Eric Ruske, horn Telarc 80367

14:56:00 00:02:25 May Aufderheide The Thriller! Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Brubeck's "Pange Lingua Variations"

15:03:00 00:31:22 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Highlights New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Roberta Alexander, soprano; Gregg Baker, baritone; New York Choral Artists Teldec 46318

15:38:00 00:09:41 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto in E major Op 8 English Concert Trevor Pinnock Simon Standage, violin DeutGram 4795448

15:49:00 00:10:53 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:18:09 Duke Ellington Three Black Kings JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737

16:23:00 00:12:21 John Rutter Suite for Strings John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Decca 1821

16:40:00 00:10:40 Antonio Vivaldi Guitar Concerto in D major Orchestra of St Luke's Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67097

16:53:00 00:06:21 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus: Finale Op 43 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Look Into the Future - Letting imagination run wild with movies showing the future of our world, including Fahrenheit 451, Terminator, Tomorrowland and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

A Story About The Future from Tomorrowland, 2015 Walt Disney Records D002065402 An Orginal Walt Disney Soundtrack Michael Giacchino original soundtrack recording/Tim Simonec, cond.

Main Title and Past and Present from Timeline, 2003 Varese Sarabande 302 066 531 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Brian Tyler The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Brian Tyler, cond.

Time Machine Model, Trapped in the Future and End Title from The Time Machine, 1960 GNP Crescendo Records GNPD 8008 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Russell Garcia original soundtrack recording/Russell Garcia, cond.

Allegro ma non troppo from Symphony No. 6 in F, Op. 68 Pastoral EMI 50999 4 64004 2 0 Eugen Jochum The Complete EMI Recordings Ludwig van Beethoven London Symphony Orchestra/Eugen Jochum, cond.

Main Title from Planet of the Apes, 1968 Masters 1249 - Planet of the Apes Original 1968 Movie Soundtrack Jerry Goldsmith original soundtrack recording/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Prelude and The road and finale from Fahrenheit 451, 1966 London 443 899 2 Great Film Music: Bernard Herrmann Bernard Herrmann National Philharmonic Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann, cond.

End Titles from Blade Runner, 1982 BSX Records BSXCD 8917 30th Anniversary Celebration: Music from the Motion Picture Blade Runner Vangelis Edgar Rothermich, performer

S.T.A.Y. from Interstellar, 2014 WaterTower Music WTM 39546 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Hans Zimmer Roger Sayer, organ/original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Electric Dreams from Tomorrowland, 2015 Walt Disney Records D002065402 An Orginal Walt Disney Soundtrack Michael Giacchino original soundtrack recording/Tim Simonec, cond.

Suite from Terminator 2: Judgment Day, 1991 Silva Screen Records STD 5014 Silva Treasury Sci-Fi Great Movie Themes in Dolby Surround Brad Fiedel The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

Lakta Ligunai and Protect Life, from The Fifth Element, 1997 Virgin 44203 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Eric Serra original soundtrack recording/Frédéric Chaslin, cond.

Cornfield Chase and Where We're Going from Interstellar, 2014 Water Tower Music WTM 39546 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Hans Zimmer Roger Sayer, organ/original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

End Credits from Tomorrowland, 2015 Walt Disney Records D002065402 An Orginal Walt Disney Soundtrack Michael Giacchino original soundtrack recording/Tim Simonec, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Good Imitations - In this hour songwriters get high grades for being copycats, consciously imitating different musical styles including an operetta waltz, a torch song, rock and roll, and ragtime

00:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

00:00:58 00:01:35 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams One Last Kiss Dick Gautier Bye Bye Birdie Original B'way Cas Sony SK89254

00:02:29 00:02:28 Jim Jacobs-Warren Casey Those Magic Changes Barry Bostwick Grease Original Cast Polydor 827-548-2

00:05:30 00:02:24 Meredith Willson Sincere The Buffalo Bills The Music Man Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM764663

00:08:24 00:04:38 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Artificial Flowers Patrick Wilson Tenderloin Encores Cast DRG DRG94770

00:13:42 00:03:22 Cole Porter Wunderbar Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marin Mazzie Kiss Me, Kate 2000 Revival DRG DRG12988

00:17:29 00:03:53 Sheldon Harnick The Boston Beguine Alice Ghostley New Faces of 1952 Jasmine JAS CD 26

00:21:59 00:05:26 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green Swing! Donna Murphy Wonderful Town 2004 Revival DRG DRG12999

00:28:12 00:01:57 Rick Besoyan Colorado Love Call William Graham Little Mary Sunshine Original Cast Angel ZDM7777-64774

00:30:05 00:03:59 George Hamison, Jim Wise That Mister Man of Mine Tamara Long Dames at Sea Original Cast Sony SK48214

00:34:36 00:03:08 John Kander-Fred Ebb All I Care About Is Love Jerry Orbach Chicago Original B'way Cast Arista 07822-18952-2

00:38:16 00:01:27 Frank Loesser Grand Old Ivy Robert Morse, Rudy Vallee How to Succeed… Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-56051

00:40:19 00:01:47 Jonathan Larson Over the Moon Idina Menzel Rent Original B'way Cast Dreamworks DRMD2-50003

00:42:34 00:04:21 Stephen Sondheim Losing My Mind Barbara Cook The Essential Stephen Sondheim Masterworks Broadway 88751-80322

00:47:38 00:04:05 Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty New Music Brian Stokes Mitchell, Audra McDonald Ragtime Origiinal B'way Cast RCA 09026-63167

00:51:57 00:01:03 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

00:53:39 00:01:27 Stephen Sondheim Filler: Ah! Paris Fifi D'Orsay Follies Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM7646620

00:55:06 00:01:51 Stephen Sondheim Filer: Broadway Baby Ethel Shutta Follies Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM7646620

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:17:31 Richard Wagner A Siegfried Idyll Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra Teldec 24224

19:22:00 00:33:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 17 Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Teldec 44943

19:58:00 00:01:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Contradance in G major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall –“Brahms Cycle”; Julia Fischer, violin

20:04:00 00:10:16 Johannes Brahms Academic Festival Overture Op 80

20:17:00 00:39:19 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D major Op 77

21:17:00 00:37:30 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor Op 98

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McLean tells the story of “London”… Peter Ustinov and Victor Borge present their visions of Mozart opera… Richard HowlanBolton asks “Hoops Who?”… This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:08:03 Alexander Borodin Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178

23:10:00 00:08:08 Alexander Glazunov Mélodie Op 20 St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390

23:20:00 00:04:16 Olivier Messiaen Vocalise from Concert à quatre Catherine Cantin, flute; Heinz Holliger, oboe; Yvonne Loriod, piano; Mstislav Rostropovich, cello DeutGram 445947

23:24:00 00:10:06 Gerald Finzi Introit in F major Op 6 City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Tasmin Little, violin Chandos 9888

23:36:00 00:06:48 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 8 in D flat major Op 27 Leon Fleisher, piano Vanguard 1551

23:42:00 00:10:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Sinfonia Concertante Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Daniel Majeske, violin; Robert Vernon, viola Decca 443175

23:56:00 00:02:50 John Dowland Lacrimae Pavan Sylvain Bergeron, lute Atma 2650

23:57:00 00:02:12 Mohammed Fairouz Piano Miniature No. 6 "Addio" Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016