WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 05-15-2016

Published May 15, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin

00:09:00            00:13:00            John Luther Adams       The Light that Fills the World                 

00:22:00            00:40:10            Johannes Brahms          Violin Concerto in D major  Op 77         

01:04:00            00:33:09            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  1 in B flat major  Op 38

01:38:00            00:19:21            Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No.  2 in B minor          

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:17:08            Claude Debussy            Jeux                 Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4787779

02:21:00            00:22:19            Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite Op 39                     Sir John Eliot Gardiner   North German Radio Symphony        DeutGram         437506

02:45:00            01:09:07            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 4 in E flat major                         Franz Welser-Möst            Cleveland Orchestra      Arthaus 101682

03:56:00            00:03:47            Giovanni Gabrieli           Buccinate in Neomenia tuba                               National Brass Ensemble         OberlinMus       1504

 

04:54:00            00:05:03            Volkmar Andreae           Little Suite: Love Scene of Pierrot &                   Marc Andreae            Bournemouth Symphony           Guild    7377

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from Avie - Two from the Tenet Ensemble, and a Sephardic Journey with Apollo’s Fire.
 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:06:37            Herbert Howells Magnificat                     Graham Ross    Choir of Clare College   Harm Mundi            907579

06:13:00            00:14:12            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Benedicite         London Symphony Orchestra     Sir David Willcocks          Heather Harper, soprano; Bach Choir      EMI      64722

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

06:57:00            00:02:34            Giovanni Gabrieli           Canzon per sonar No. 2                         National Brass Ensemble            OberlinMus       1504

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Reger Remembered -In commemoration of the centenary of the death of Bach’s greatest admirer, Johann Baptist Joseph Maximillian Reger (1873-1916)

REGER:  Toccata & Fugue in d, fr Op. 129  Michael Pohl (1905 Sauer/Berlin Cathedral, Germany) Motette 11781

REGER: Chorale-prelude, Lobt Gott, ihr Christen alle gleich, Op.67. no. 23  Max Reger (1914 Welte/Mechanical Organ Museum, Seewen, Switzerland) Oehms 847

REGER:  3 Pieces, fr Opus 80 (No. 4, Gigue; No. 8, Romanze; No. 7, Scherzo)  Isabelle Demers (2009 Murphy/St. Patrick’s Church, New Orleans, LA) Pro Organo 7259

REGER:  Trios, fr Opus 47 (No. 2, Gigue; No. 5, Siciliano; No. 6, Fugue)  Jean-Baptiste Dupont (1904 Walcker/St. Georg, Ulm, Germany) Hortus 086/087

REGER:  Fantasy on Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern, Op. 40, no. 1 Virgil Fox (1950 Aeolian-Skinner/Symphony Hall, Boston, MA) OrganArts B0004135-02

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Pentecost - The “Birthday of the Church” gives rise to music of the Spirit.  Join Peter DuBois for a variety of anthems and hymns to celebrate The Day of Pentecost
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Fabulous Firsts

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice Op.1 No.1 – Michael Rabin, violin (Sony 60894 CD) 1:45

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No.1: Finale   Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Sir Charles Mackerras (Hyperion 44301 CD) 5:45

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1: Rondo   Solomon, piano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Rafael Kubelik (Testament 1041 CD) 11:41

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.1: First movement Allegro   Wilhelm Kempff, piano (DG 431198 CD) 6:33

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1: 2nd movement   Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Kletzki (Basic Classics 023 CD) 8:15

Antonin Dvorák: Slavonic Dances Op.46 No.1 and Op.72 No. 1   Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Rafael Kubelik (DG 419056 CD) 3:40; 3:58

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Dances for Harp and String Orchestra: 2. Danse Profane--Vera Badings, harp; Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra; Bernard Haitink, conductor Album: Debussy: Orchestral Music Philips 438 742 Music: 4:32

Georg Philipp Telemann: Burlesque de Quichotte: Movements 1-7--Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts and Richard Stone, artistic directors Philadelphia, PA Music: 17:42

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is David Hempling from San Francisco, CA Time: 5:40

Puzzler Payoff: Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Prelude & Fugue No. 21, BWV 866--Angela Hewitt, piano Album: Bach Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Book 1 Hyperion 67301/2 Music: 3:11

Claude Debussy: Jeux--New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 17:00

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Marc-Andre Hamelin: Pavane Variée--Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu  Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 10:23

Paul Schoenfield: Cafe Music for Violin, Cello & Piano--Anthony Marwood, violin; Peter Stumpf, cello; Orion Weiss, piano Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 15:21

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in d Op 47 Movement 4 Allegro non troppo--USSR Ministry of Culture Symphony Orchestra; Gennadi Rozhdestvensky, conductor Album: Rozhdestvensky: Shostakovich Symphony No. 5 MCA 32128 Music: 11:00

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Anton Bruckner

Lancier-Quadrille No.3 (1850)--Fumiko Shiraga, piano (CPO 999 CD)

Erinnerung (1868)--Fumiko Shiraga, piano (CPO 999 CD)

Fantasie in G (1868)--Fumiko Shiraga, piano (CPO 999 CD)

Stille Betrachtung an einem Herbstabend (1863)--Fumiko Shiraga, piano (CPO 999 CD)

Piano Sonata in g (1861-62)--Fumiko Shiraga, piano (CPO 999 CD)

Symphony No.1 (1865-91)--Royal Scottish Orchestra/Georg Tintner (Naxos 554430 CD)

Symphony No.4 (1874)--Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Gunter Wand (RCA 68839 CD)

Symphony No.5 (1875-76)--Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Nikolaus Harnoncourt (RCA 60749 CD)

Symphony No.7 (1881-83)--Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Wilhelm Furtwangler (DeutGram 902958 CD)

Symphony No.8 (1887)--Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Wilhelm Furtwangler (Naxos 8.111000 CD)

Symphony No.9 (1891-96)--Royal Scottish Orchestra/Georg Tintner (Naxos 8.501101 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:02:07            Henry Purcell     The Gordian Knot Untied: Minuet                        Kevin Mallon     Aradia Ensemble         Naxos   570149

14:02:00            00:02:43            Sergei Prokofiev           Summer Night Suite: Minuet Op 123                   Neeme Järvi            Philharmonia Orchestra  Chandos           10538

14:04:00            00:12:05            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No.  9 in C major                  Roy Goodman  Hanover Band    Hyperion           66529

14:16:00            00:08:29            Michael W. Balfe           The Bohemian Girl: Overture                   Arthur Fiedler    Boston Pops Orchestra RCA     68793

14:50:00            00:29:53            Lars-Erik Larsson          Symphony No.  1 in D major  Op 2                     Andrew Manze            Helsingborg Symphony CPO     777671

15:19:00            00:08:01            Richard Strauss Serenade for 13 Winds in E flat major  Op 7                   David Zinman            Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra           ArteNova          98495

15:27:00            00:08:03            Gioacchino Rossini       La Cenerentola: Overture                        Claudio Abbado            Chamber Orchestra of Europe    DeutGram         431653

15:35:00            00:08:20            Johann Strauss Jr         Waltz 'A Thousand and One Nights' Op 346                    Willi Boskovsky       Vienna Philharmonic      Decca   4785437

15:39:00            00:18:11            Ottorino Respighi          The Birds                                  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra            DeutGram         437533

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Gil Shaham, violin – recorded in the Adrienne Arsht Center, Miami

16:04:00            00:29:02            Franz Schubert  Symphony No.  2 in B flat major                       

16:37:00            00:25:06            Erich Wolfgang Korngold          Violin Concerto in D major  Op 35

17:05:00            00:12:45            Johann Strauss Jr         Waltz 'From the Mountains' Op 292       

17:18:00            00:04:49            Johann Strauss Jr         Ritter Pázmán: Csárdás Op 441             

17:24:00            00:04:42            Josef Strauss   Polka-Mazurka 'The Dragonfly' Op 204              

17:29:00            00:08:11            Johann Strauss Jr         Die Fledermaus: Overture                     

17:46:00            00:12:01            Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's               George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra          CBS     46286

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Jerod Tate's "Children's Songs"

18:04:00            00:15:27            Sir Edward Elgar           Cockaigne Overture Op 40                     Leonard Slatkin London Philharmonic     RCA     60073

18:22:00            00:13:49            Lars-Erik Larsson          Divertimento 'Quattro tempi' Op 55                                 Reykjavik Wind Quintet     Chandos           9849

18:38:00            00:14:22            Dag Wirén         Serenade for Strings Op 11                   William Boughton          English String Orchestra            Nimbus 7020

18:54:00            00:04:42            Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 16 in E flat major  Op 55                           Richard Goode, piano    Nonesuch         79452

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:17:08            Claude Debussy            Jeux                 Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4787779

19:21:00            00:22:19            Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite Op 39                     Sir John Eliot Gardiner   North German Radio Symphony        DeutGram         437506

19:45:00            01:09:07            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 4 in E flat major                         Franz Welser-Möst            Cleveland Orchestra      Arthaus 101682

20:56:00            00:03:10            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Scherzo Op 11                          Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano; Emanuela Friscioni, piano          Centaur 3062

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Rhapsodic Sonata for Viola and Piano   Eleisha Nelson, viola; Shuai Wang, piano (CCG 03-13-16) 20:52

Andrew Rindfleisch: Careless Carols; Mille Regretz   San Antonio Chamber Choir/Scott MacPherson, cond. (Gothic 49300) 11:20

Eric Charnofsky: Four Characters   George Pope, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (Crystal 718) 16:29

21:54:00            00:05:16            Igor Stravinsky  Ragtime for 11 Instruments                                Jenny Lin, piano            Steinway           30028

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: The Young Generation - We talk to professors at leading music schools around the country to identify the hottest young talents and try to guess at emerging trends that are inspiring the next generation of composers
 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:07:01            Ludwig van Beethoven   Andante from Piano Quartet Op 16                                 Wu Han, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; David Finckel, cello         CMS Studio      82503

23:09:00            00:07:04            Felix Mendelssohn        Andante from Violin Concerto Op 64      Göttingen Symphony Orchestra          Christoph-Mathias Mueller          Rachel Barton Pine, violin          Cedille  144

23:18:00            00:07:24            Franz Liszt        Die Zelle in Nonnenwerth                                    Leif Ove Andsnes, piano            EMI      57002

23:25:00            00:13:44            Franz Schubert  Adagio from String Quintet        Cypress String Quartet              Gary Hoffman, cello  Avie      2307

23:41:00            00:04:03            Lars-Erik Larsson          Pastoral Suite: Romance Op 19             Dorrit Matson    New York Scandia Symphony       Centaur 2607

23:45:00            00:09:44            Gerald Finzi       Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10        English String Orchestra            William Boughton          Martin Jones, piano       Nimbus 5366

23:56:00            00:03:05            Mikhail Antsev   Berceuse                                  Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano    Cedille  139

23:57:00            00:02:23            Darius Milhaud  Corcovado from "Saudades do Brasil" Op 67                             Christopher O'Riley, piano   CPI       3294112

 

 

 