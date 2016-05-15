Program Guide 05-15-2016

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin

00:09:00 00:13:00 John Luther Adams The Light that Fills the World

00:22:00 00:40:10 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D major Op 77

01:04:00 00:33:09 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 1 in B flat major Op 38

01:38:00 00:19:21 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 2 in B minor

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:17:08 Claude Debussy Jeux Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

02:21:00 00:22:19 Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite Op 39 Sir John Eliot Gardiner North German Radio Symphony DeutGram 437506

02:45:00 01:09:07 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 4 in E flat major Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Arthaus 101682

03:56:00 00:03:47 Giovanni Gabrieli Buccinate in Neomenia tuba National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Rhapsodic Sonata for Viola and Piano Eleisha Nelson, viola; Shuai Wang, piano (CCG 03-13-16) 20:52

Andrew Rindfleisch: Careless Carols; Mille Regretz San Antonio Chamber Choir/Scott MacPherson, cond. (Gothic 49300) 11:20

Eric Charnofsky: Four Characters George Pope, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (Crystal 718) 16:29

04:54:00 00:05:03 Volkmar Andreae Little Suite: Love Scene of Pierrot & Marc Andreae Bournemouth Symphony Guild 7377

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from Avie - Two from the Tenet Ensemble, and a Sephardic Journey with Apollo’s Fire.



MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:06:37 Herbert Howells Magnificat Graham Ross Choir of Clare College Harm Mundi 907579

06:13:00 00:14:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams Benedicite London Symphony Orchestra Sir David Willcocks Heather Harper, soprano; Bach Choir EMI 64722

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

06:57:00 00:02:34 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon per sonar No. 2 National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Reger Remembered -In commemoration of the centenary of the death of Bach’s greatest admirer, Johann Baptist Joseph Maximillian Reger (1873-1916)

REGER: Toccata & Fugue in d, fr Op. 129 Michael Pohl (1905 Sauer/Berlin Cathedral, Germany) Motette 11781

REGER: Chorale-prelude, Lobt Gott, ihr Christen alle gleich, Op.67. no. 23 Max Reger (1914 Welte/Mechanical Organ Museum, Seewen, Switzerland) Oehms 847

REGER: 3 Pieces, fr Opus 80 (No. 4, Gigue; No. 8, Romanze; No. 7, Scherzo) Isabelle Demers (2009 Murphy/St. Patrick’s Church, New Orleans, LA) Pro Organo 7259

REGER: Trios, fr Opus 47 (No. 2, Gigue; No. 5, Siciliano; No. 6, Fugue) Jean-Baptiste Dupont (1904 Walcker/St. Georg, Ulm, Germany) Hortus 086/087

REGER: Fantasy on Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern, Op. 40, no. 1 Virgil Fox (1950 Aeolian-Skinner/Symphony Hall, Boston, MA) OrganArts B0004135-02

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Pentecost - The “Birthday of the Church” gives rise to music of the Spirit. Join Peter DuBois for a variety of anthems and hymns to celebrate The Day of Pentecost



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Fabulous Firsts

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice Op.1 No.1 – Michael Rabin, violin (Sony 60894 CD) 1:45

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No.1: Finale Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Sir Charles Mackerras (Hyperion 44301 CD) 5:45

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1: Rondo Solomon, piano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Rafael Kubelik (Testament 1041 CD) 11:41

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.1: First movement Allegro Wilhelm Kempff, piano (DG 431198 CD) 6:33

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1: 2nd movement Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Kletzki (Basic Classics 023 CD) 8:15

Antonin Dvorák: Slavonic Dances Op.46 No.1 and Op.72 No. 1 Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Rafael Kubelik (DG 419056 CD) 3:40; 3:58

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Dances for Harp and String Orchestra: 2. Danse Profane--Vera Badings, harp; Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra; Bernard Haitink, conductor Album: Debussy: Orchestral Music Philips 438 742 Music: 4:32

Georg Philipp Telemann: Burlesque de Quichotte: Movements 1-7--Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts and Richard Stone, artistic directors Philadelphia, PA Music: 17:42

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is David Hempling from San Francisco, CA Time: 5:40

Puzzler Payoff: Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Prelude & Fugue No. 21, BWV 866--Angela Hewitt, piano Album: Bach Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Book 1 Hyperion 67301/2 Music: 3:11

Claude Debussy: Jeux--New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 17:00

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Marc-Andre Hamelin: Pavane Variée--Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 10:23

Paul Schoenfield: Cafe Music for Violin, Cello & Piano--Anthony Marwood, violin; Peter Stumpf, cello; Orion Weiss, piano Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 15:21

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in d Op 47 Movement 4 Allegro non troppo--USSR Ministry of Culture Symphony Orchestra; Gennadi Rozhdestvensky, conductor Album: Rozhdestvensky: Shostakovich Symphony No. 5 MCA 32128 Music: 11:00

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Anton Bruckner

Lancier-Quadrille No.3 (1850)--Fumiko Shiraga, piano (CPO 999 CD)

Erinnerung (1868)--Fumiko Shiraga, piano (CPO 999 CD)

Fantasie in G (1868)--Fumiko Shiraga, piano (CPO 999 CD)

Stille Betrachtung an einem Herbstabend (1863)--Fumiko Shiraga, piano (CPO 999 CD)

Piano Sonata in g (1861-62)--Fumiko Shiraga, piano (CPO 999 CD)

Symphony No.1 (1865-91)--Royal Scottish Orchestra/Georg Tintner (Naxos 554430 CD)

Symphony No.4 (1874)--Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Gunter Wand (RCA 68839 CD)

Symphony No.5 (1875-76)--Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Nikolaus Harnoncourt (RCA 60749 CD)

Symphony No.7 (1881-83)--Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Wilhelm Furtwangler (DeutGram 902958 CD)

Symphony No.8 (1887)--Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Wilhelm Furtwangler (Naxos 8.111000 CD)

Symphony No.9 (1891-96)--Royal Scottish Orchestra/Georg Tintner (Naxos 8.501101 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:02:07 Henry Purcell The Gordian Knot Untied: Minuet Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 570149

14:02:00 00:02:43 Sergei Prokofiev Summer Night Suite: Minuet Op 123 Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 10538

14:04:00 00:12:05 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 9 in C major Roy Goodman Hanover Band Hyperion 66529

14:16:00 00:08:29 Michael W. Balfe The Bohemian Girl: Overture Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68793

14:50:00 00:29:53 Lars-Erik Larsson Symphony No. 1 in D major Op 2 Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO 777671

15:19:00 00:08:01 Richard Strauss Serenade for 13 Winds in E flat major Op 7 David Zinman Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra ArteNova 98495

15:27:00 00:08:03 Gioacchino Rossini La Cenerentola: Overture Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 431653

15:35:00 00:08:20 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'A Thousand and One Nights' Op 346 Willi Boskovsky Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

15:39:00 00:18:11 Ottorino Respighi The Birds Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Gil Shaham, violin – recorded in the Adrienne Arsht Center, Miami

16:04:00 00:29:02 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 2 in B flat major

16:37:00 00:25:06 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Violin Concerto in D major Op 35

17:05:00 00:12:45 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'From the Mountains' Op 292

17:18:00 00:04:49 Johann Strauss Jr Ritter Pázmán: Csárdás Op 441

17:24:00 00:04:42 Josef Strauss Polka-Mazurka 'The Dragonfly' Op 204

17:29:00 00:08:11 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Overture

17:46:00 00:12:01 Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 46286

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Jerod Tate's "Children's Songs"

18:04:00 00:15:27 Sir Edward Elgar Cockaigne Overture Op 40 Leonard Slatkin London Philharmonic RCA 60073

18:22:00 00:13:49 Lars-Erik Larsson Divertimento 'Quattro tempi' Op 55 Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9849

18:38:00 00:14:22 Dag Wirén Serenade for Strings Op 11 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

18:54:00 00:04:42 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 16 in E flat major Op 55 Richard Goode, piano Nonesuch 79452

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

20:56:00 00:03:10 Sergei Rachmaninoff Scherzo Op 11 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano; Emanuela Friscioni, piano Centaur 3062

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

21:54:00 00:05:16 Igor Stravinsky Ragtime for 11 Instruments Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: The Young Generation - We talk to professors at leading music schools around the country to identify the hottest young talents and try to guess at emerging trends that are inspiring the next generation of composers



QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:07:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante from Piano Quartet Op 16 Wu Han, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; David Finckel, cello CMS Studio 82503

23:09:00 00:07:04 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Violin Concerto Op 64 Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144

23:18:00 00:07:24 Franz Liszt Die Zelle in Nonnenwerth Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57002

23:25:00 00:13:44 Franz Schubert Adagio from String Quintet Cypress String Quartet Gary Hoffman, cello Avie 2307

23:41:00 00:04:03 Lars-Erik Larsson Pastoral Suite: Romance Op 19 Dorrit Matson New York Scandia Symphony Centaur 2607

23:45:00 00:09:44 Gerald Finzi Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10 English String Orchestra William Boughton Martin Jones, piano Nimbus 5366

23:56:00 00:03:05 Mikhail Antsev Berceuse Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

23:57:00 00:02:23 Darius Milhaud Corcovado from "Saudades do Brasil" Op 67 Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112