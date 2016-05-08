Program Guide 05-08-2016

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone - Herbert Blomstedt, cond; Peter Serkin, piano

00:05:00 00:28:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 19 in F major

00:36:00 00:44:51 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 43

01:24:00 00:30:41 Peter Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings in C major Op 48

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:22:05 Carl Stamitz Viola Concerto No. 1 in D major Baltimore Chamber Orchestra Markand Thakar Victoria Chiang, viola Naxos 572162

02:26:00 00:35:44 Aaron Copland .Appalachian Spring Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

03:04:00 00:48:23 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 55 Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1032

03:55:00 00:04:53 David Del Tredici Farewell Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano DeutGram 19103

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Andrew Rindfleisch: Klangfarben (2010) — San Antonio Chamber Choir/Scott MacPherson, cond. (Gothic 49300) 10:47

Jennifer Conner: Three Musings — Linda White, flute; Denella Sing, piano (CCG 03-15-15) 8:46

H. Leslie Adams: Two Songs from “The Wider View:” The Wider View; Love Rejoices (1988) — Darryl Taylor, tenor; Robin Guy, piano (Albany 428) 9:40

Dolores White: Realizations and Acceptance — Sarah Whitney, violin; Diane Mather, cello; Mark George, piano (CCG 09-25-06) 8:40

Ryan Charles Ramer: Piano Trio No. 1 — Almeda Trio (CCG 04-28-13) 12:55

04:51:00 00:08:28 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo in G major Op 51 Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 68911

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Taverner and the Court of Henry VIII - The Taverner Consort & Players are back with a superb new recording including the incomparable Western Wind Mass by the composer for whom the group was named



MUSICA SACRA

06:00:00 00:05:15 Ola Gjeilo Ubi caritas Voces8 Ola Gjeilo, piano Decca 24646

06:05:00 00:04:36 Ola Gjeilo Sacred Heart (Ubi caritas III) Chamber Ensemble Barnaby Smith Voces8 Decca 24646

06:09:00 00:04:42 Ola Gjeilo Sanctus: London Nigel Short Tenebrae Decca 24646

06:14:00 00:05:04 Ola Gjeilo Serenity Nigel Short Tenebrae; Matthew Sharp, cello Decca 24646

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Revisiting Marcel Dupré - With vintage recordings digitally reissued, we reflect on one of the great 20th century masters of the pipe organ

MARCEL DUPRÉ: Carillon, Op. 27, #4

DUPRÉ: Prelude & Fugue in g, Op. 7, no. 3*

J. S. BACH: Schübler Chorale, Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme, BWV 645

CESAR FRANCK: Fantasie in A, fr Trois Pieces

DUPRÉ: Prelude & Fugue in C, Op. 36, no. 3

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Mother’s Day - On this Mother’s Day edition of With Heart and Voice we’ll focus on music centering on mothers, family, and love. We’ll also pay homage to Julian of Norwich, whose feast day is May 8. Join Peter DuBois for wonderful listening.



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Yehudi Menuhin – Conductor

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No.6: Opening allegro – Bath Festival Orchestra/Yehudi Menuhin (EMI 68516 CD) 7:12

George Frederick Handel: Organ Concerto No.13: II Allegro – Simon Preston, organ; Colin Tilney harpsichord continuo; Menuhin Festival Orchestra/Yehudi Menuhin (EMI 75517 CD) 4:40

George Frederick Handel: Concerto a due cori: I Overture;II Allegro – Leslie Pearson, organ continuo; Menuhin Festival Orchestra/Yehudi Menuhin (EMI 75517 CD) 7:15

Franz Schubert: Symphony No.8 ‘Unfinished’: First movement - Menuhin Festival Orchestra/Yehudi Menuhin (EMI 73362 CD) 14:10

William Boyce: Symphony No.1 - Menuhin Festival Orchestra/Yehudi Menuhin (EMI 36951 LP) 7:56

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov (arr. Hartmann): Flight of the Bumble Bee –Yehudi Menuhin, violin; Artur Balsam, piano (Biddulph 046 CD) 1:09

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Gabriel Pierné: Sonata for Piano and Violin, Op. 36: 2. Allegretto tranquillo--Robert Langevin, flute; Jonathan Feldman, piano Album: Sonates romantiques Avie 2213 Music: 4:35

Ralph Vaughan Williams (arr. Mark Ashford): Seventeen Come Sunday, from 'English Folk Song Suite'--VIDA Guitar Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 3:11

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Fran Bold from Las Cruces, NM Music: 8:30

Puzzler Payoff: Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo, Op. 116, No. 6 Artur Rubinstein, piano Album: Arthur Rubinstein: The Complete Album Collection RCA 5672 Music: 2:54

Christopher Rouse: Flute Concerto--Robert Langevin, flute; New York Philharmonic; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 28:16

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johann Sebastian Bach: Capriccio in B-flat major, BWV 992--Angela Hewitt, piano Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA Music: 9:54

Gabriel Faure: Fantaisie, Op. 79--Sooyun Kim, flute; Franziska Huhn, harp Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 4:51

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2 in B-flat Major, D. 125--Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Scott Yoo, conductor Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, St. Paul, MN Music: 27:48

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 2 of the life and music of Franz Liszt (this playlist is for both Parts 1 and 2)

Annees de pelerinage ‘Sonetto 104 del Petrarca’ (1835-38)--Vladimir Horowitz, piano (DeutGram DDD 0289 419 4992 9 GH CD)

Hungarian Rhapsody No.15 ‘Rákóczy March’ (1846-86)--Vladimir Horowitz, piano (RCA Victor Gold Seal 7755 CD)

Piano Sonata in b (1849-53)--Vladimir Horowitz, piano (EMI 6900223 CD)

Piano Concerto No.1 in E-Flat (1849)--Claudio Arrau, piano; London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis

(Philips 416 461-2 CD)

Piano Concerto No.2 in A (1839-1840~1861)--Claudio Arrau, piano; London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 416 461-2 CD)

Piano Concerto No.1 in E-Flat (1849)--Van Cliburn, piano; Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy

(RCA 7834 CD)

Concert Etude No.1 ‘Il Lamento’ (1845-49)--Claudio Arrau, piano (Philips 416 461-2 CD)

Concert Etude No.2 ‘La Leggierezza’(1845-49)--Claudio Arrau, piano (Philips 416 461-2 CD)

Concert Etude No.3 ‘Un sospiro ‘(1848)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 63613 CD)

Transcendental Etude No.4 ‘Mazeppa’ (1826-1837-1852)--Tzimon Barto, piano (EMI 7243 5 69814 2 3 CD)

Transcendental Étude No.11 ‘Harmonies du soir’ (1826-1837-1852)--Tzimon Barto, piano (EMI 7243 5 69814 2 3 CD)

Hungarian Rhapsody No.2 in c-Sharp (1847)--Alexey Koltakov, piano (www.cliburn.org CD)

Consolation No.3 in D-Flat (1844-48 ~ 1849-50)--Tzimon Barto, piano (EMI 7243 5 69814 2 3 CD)

Liebestraum No.3 (1850)--Kun Woo Paik, piano (Virgin 7567 91458-2 CD)

Prelude and Fugue on the Theme B-A-C-H (1855-70)--Kun Woo Paik, piano (Virgin 7567 91458-2 CD)

Poetic and Religious Harmonies ‘The Blessing of God in Solitude’ (1846-47)--Kun Woo Paik, piano (Virgin 7567 91458-2 CD)

Grande Étude de Paganini No.3 ‘La campanella’ (1851)--Yundi Li, piano (DeutGram 754202 CD)

Grande Étude de Paganini No.3 ‘La campanella’ (1851)--Earl Wild, piano (VAI 77777 CD)

Mephisto Waltz No.1 (1859-62)--Kun Woo Paik, piano (Virgin 7567 91458-2 CD)

Variation on a Waltz by Diabelli (1822)--Melvin Chen, piano (Bridge 9189 CD)

Les Préludes (1844-56)--Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Wilhelm Furtwängler (la voix de son maitre FALP 362 CD)

Robert Schumann (arr. Franz Liszt) Widmung (1848)--John Nakamatsu, piano (Harmonia Mundi 907409 CD)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No.5 in a ‘Agitato’ (1802-17)--Itzhak Perlman, violin (EMI 7831412 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:03:03 Antonín Dvorák Songs My Mother Taught Me Op 55 Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume Anna Netrebko, soprano DeutGram 12217

14:03:00 00:02:01 Joaquín Rodrigo I come from the poplars, Mother Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI 49406

14:05:00 00:12:28 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Variations on the Portuguese National Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Richard Rosenberg Michael Gurt, piano Naxos 559320

14:17:00 00:09:20 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in D minor Op 3 Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Erato 94354

14:39:00 00:10:39 Franz Schubert Scherzo from String Quintet Miró Quartet Matt Haimovitz, cello Oxingale 2006

14:53:00 00:06:00 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Octet for Strings Op 20 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790

SPECIAL: The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra; Brett Mitchell, conductor; Jieming Tang, violin – live from Severance Hall

15:03:00 00:16:00 Adam Schoenberg Finding Rothko

15:21:00 00:25:06 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Violin Concerto in D major Op 35

16:19:00 00:37:51 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances Op 45

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - James Feddeck, conductor; Joshua Smith, flute – 2013 Gordon Square Arts District Residency concert at St. Colman’s Church

17:03:00 00:10:12 Felix Mendelssohn Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' Op 26

17:14:00 00:13:33 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 1 in D major Op 25

17:29:00 00:08:04 Cécile Chaminade Concertino for Flute & Orchestra Op 107

17:38:00 00:04:36 Johann Strauss Jr Quadrille 'The First Day of Happiness' Op 327

17:45:00 00:06:07 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past

17:53:00 00:16:14 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio espagnol Op 34

18:11:00 00:03:19 Johann Strauss Radetzky March Op 228

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Beethoven's Second on First?

18:21:00 00:24:56 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Ballet Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430413

18:47:00 00:06:38 Javier Alvárez Metro Chabacano Keri-Lynn Wilson Simón Bolívar Symphony Dorian 90254

18:56:00 00:09:17 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Bamboula Op 2 Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

20:55 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

21:55 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: The Art of Spoken Word - It takes fine craftsmanship to achieve a perfect partnership between text and music in which neither element overshadows the other. This week, we’ll listen to a fascinating array of spoken word and music by composers striving to achieve this symmetry.



QUIET HOUR

22:55:00 00:07:22 Duke Ellington Reflections in D major Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512

23:02:00 00:09:47 Keith Jarrett Adagio for Oboe & Strings Fairfield Orchestra Thomas Crawford Marcia Butler, oboe ECM 1450

23:14:00 00:07:32 Louis Moreau Gottschalk The Dying Poet Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

23:21:00 00:06:53 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande Op 46 Horst Stein Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca 4785437

23:30:00 00:04:46 Carl Stamitz Andante from Flute Concerto Op 29 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Irena Grafenauer, flute Philips 426318

23:36:00 00:10:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Symphony No. 41 James Levine Boston Symphony Orchestra BSO Clas 1001

23:48:00 00:03:20 Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Act 3 Prelude Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

23:49:00 00:03:04 Armas Järnefelt Berceuse Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Mats Zetterqvist, violin; Mats Rondin, cello Sony 46668