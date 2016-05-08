© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 05-08-2016

Published May 8, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone - Herbert Blomstedt, cond; Peter Serkin, piano  

00:05:00            00:28:46            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 19 in F major

00:36:00            00:44:51            Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  2 in D major  Op 43      

01:24:00            00:30:41            Peter Tchaikovsky         Serenade for Strings in C major  Op 48 

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:22:05            Carl Stamitz      Viola Concerto No. 1 in D major             Baltimore Chamber Orchestra            Markand Thakar Victoria Chiang, viola     Naxos   572162

02:26:00            00:35:44            Aaron Copland  .Appalachian Spring                  Michael Tilson Thomas  San Francisco Symphony        RCA     63511

03:04:00            00:48:23            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  3 in E flat major  Op 55             Bruno Weil            Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra   Tafelmusik        1032

03:55:00            00:04:53            David Del Tredici           Farewell                                    Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano    DeutGram         19103

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Andrew Rindfleisch: Klangfarben (2010) — San Antonio Chamber Choir/Scott MacPherson, cond. (Gothic 49300) 10:47

Jennifer Conner: Three Musings — Linda White, flute; Denella Sing, piano (CCG 03-15-15) 8:46

H. Leslie Adams: Two Songs from “The Wider View:” The Wider View; Love Rejoices (1988) — Darryl Taylor, tenor; Robin Guy, piano (Albany 428) 9:40

Dolores White: Realizations and Acceptance — Sarah Whitney, violin; Diane Mather, cello; Mark George, piano (CCG 09-25-06) 8:40

Ryan Charles Ramer: Piano Trio No. 1 — Almeda Trio (CCG 04-28-13) 12:55

04:51:00            00:08:28            Ludwig van Beethoven   Rondo in G major  Op 51                                   Evgeny Kissin, piano    RCA     68911

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Taverner and the Court of Henry VIII - The Taverner Consort & Players are back with a superb new recording including the incomparable Western Wind Mass by the composer for whom the group was named
 

MUSICA SACRA

06:00:00            00:05:15            Ola Gjeilo          Ubi caritas        Voces8             Ola Gjeilo, piano           Decca   24646

06:05:00            00:04:36            Ola Gjeilo          Sacred Heart (Ubi caritas III)       Chamber Ensemble       Barnaby Smith            Voces8 Decca   24646

06:09:00            00:04:42            Ola Gjeilo          Sanctus: London                       Nigel Short        Tenebrae           Decca   24646

06:14:00            00:05:04            Ola Gjeilo          Serenity                        Nigel Short        Tenebrae; Matthew Sharp, cello            Decca   24646

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Revisiting Marcel Dupré - With vintage recordings digitally reissued, we reflect on one of the great 20th century masters of the pipe organ

MARCEL DUPRÉ:  Carillon, Op. 27, #4

DUPRÉ:  Prelude & Fugue in g, Op. 7, no. 3*

J. S. BACH:  Schübler Chorale, Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme, BWV 645

CESAR FRANCK:  Fantasie in A, fr Trois Pieces

DUPRÉ:  Prelude & Fugue in C, Op. 36, no. 3

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Mother’s Day - On this Mother’s Day edition of With Heart and Voice we’ll focus on music centering on mothers, family, and love.  We’ll also pay homage to Julian of Norwich, whose feast day is May 8.  Join Peter DuBois for wonderful listening.  
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Yehudi Menuhin – Conductor

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No.6: Opening allegro – Bath Festival Orchestra/Yehudi Menuhin (EMI 68516 CD) 7:12

George Frederick Handel: Organ Concerto No.13: II Allegro – Simon Preston, organ; Colin Tilney harpsichord continuo; Menuhin Festival Orchestra/Yehudi Menuhin (EMI 75517 CD) 4:40

George Frederick Handel: Concerto a due cori: I Overture;II Allegro – Leslie Pearson, organ continuo; Menuhin Festival Orchestra/Yehudi Menuhin (EMI 75517 CD) 7:15

Franz Schubert: Symphony No.8 ‘Unfinished’: First movement - Menuhin Festival Orchestra/Yehudi Menuhin (EMI 73362 CD) 14:10

William Boyce: Symphony No.1 - Menuhin Festival Orchestra/Yehudi Menuhin (EMI 36951 LP) 7:56

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov (arr. Hartmann): Flight of the Bumble Bee –Yehudi Menuhin, violin; Artur Balsam, piano (Biddulph 046 CD) 1:09

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Gabriel Pierné: Sonata for Piano and Violin, Op. 36: 2. Allegretto tranquillo--Robert Langevin, flute; Jonathan Feldman, piano Album: Sonates romantiques Avie 2213 Music: 4:35

Ralph Vaughan Williams (arr. Mark Ashford): Seventeen Come Sunday, from 'English Folk Song Suite'--VIDA Guitar Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 3:11

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Fran Bold from Las Cruces, NM Music: 8:30

Puzzler Payoff: Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo, Op. 116, No. 6 Artur Rubinstein, piano Album: Arthur Rubinstein: The Complete Album Collection RCA 5672 Music: 2:54

Christopher Rouse: Flute Concerto--Robert Langevin, flute; New York Philharmonic; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 28:16

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johann Sebastian Bach: Capriccio in B-flat major, BWV 992--Angela Hewitt, piano Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA Music: 9:54

Gabriel Faure: Fantaisie, Op. 79--Sooyun Kim, flute; Franziska Huhn, harp Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 4:51

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2 in B-flat Major, D. 125--Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Scott Yoo, conductor Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, St. Paul, MN Music: 27:48

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 2 of the life and music of Franz Liszt (this playlist is for both Parts 1 and 2)

Annees de pelerinage ‘Sonetto 104 del Petrarca’ (1835-38)--Vladimir Horowitz, piano (DeutGram DDD 0289 419 4992 9 GH CD)

Hungarian Rhapsody No.15 ‘Rákóczy March’ (1846-86)--Vladimir Horowitz, piano (RCA Victor Gold Seal 7755 CD)

Piano Sonata in b (1849-53)--Vladimir Horowitz, piano (EMI 6900223 CD)

Piano Concerto No.1 in E-Flat (1849)--Claudio Arrau, piano; London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis

(Philips 416 461-2 CD)

Piano Concerto No.2 in A (1839-1840~1861)--Claudio Arrau, piano; London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 416 461-2 CD)

Piano Concerto No.1 in E-Flat (1849)--Van Cliburn, piano; Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy

(RCA 7834 CD)

Concert Etude No.1 ‘Il Lamento’ (1845-49)--Claudio Arrau, piano (Philips 416 461-2 CD)

Concert Etude No.2 ‘La Leggierezza’(1845-49)--Claudio Arrau, piano (Philips 416 461-2 CD)

Concert Etude No.3 ‘Un sospiro ‘(1848)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 63613 CD)

Transcendental Etude No.4 ‘Mazeppa’ (1826-1837-1852)--Tzimon Barto, piano (EMI 7243 5 69814 2 3 CD)

Transcendental Étude No.11 ‘Harmonies du soir’ (1826-1837-1852)--Tzimon Barto, piano (EMI 7243 5 69814 2 3 CD)

Hungarian Rhapsody No.2 in c-Sharp (1847)--Alexey Koltakov, piano (www.cliburn.org CD)

Consolation No.3 in D-Flat (1844-48 ~ 1849-50)--Tzimon Barto, piano (EMI 7243 5 69814 2 3 CD)

Liebestraum No.3 (1850)--Kun Woo Paik, piano (Virgin 7567 91458-2 CD)

Prelude and Fugue on the Theme B-A-C-H (1855-70)--Kun Woo Paik, piano (Virgin 7567 91458-2 CD)

Poetic and Religious Harmonies ‘The Blessing of God in Solitude’ (1846-47)--Kun Woo Paik, piano (Virgin 7567 91458-2 CD)

Grande Étude de Paganini No.3 ‘La campanella’ (1851)--Yundi Li, piano (DeutGram 754202 CD)

Grande Étude de Paganini No.3 ‘La campanella’ (1851)--Earl Wild, piano (VAI 77777 CD)

Mephisto Waltz No.1 (1859-62)--Kun Woo Paik, piano (Virgin 7567 91458-2 CD)

Variation on a Waltz by Diabelli (1822)--Melvin Chen, piano (Bridge 9189 CD)

Les Préludes (1844-56)--Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Wilhelm Furtwängler (la voix de son maitre FALP 362 CD)

Robert Schumann (arr. Franz Liszt) Widmung (1848)--John Nakamatsu, piano (Harmonia Mundi 907409 CD)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No.5 in a ‘Agitato’ (1802-17)--Itzhak Perlman, violin (EMI 7831412 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:03:03            Antonín Dvorák Songs My Mother Taught Me Op 55       Prague Philharmonia      Emmanuel Villaume            Anna Netrebko, soprano            DeutGram         12217

14:03:00            00:02:01            Joaquín Rodrigo           I come from the poplars, Mother                                    Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI      49406

14:05:00            00:12:28            Louis Moreau Gottschalk           Variations on the Portuguese National    Hot Springs Festival Orchestra          Richard Rosenberg        Michael Gurt, piano       Naxos   559320

14:17:00            00:09:20            George Frideric Handel  Concerto Grosso in D minor  Op 3                     Marc Minkowski            Musicians of the Louvre Erato    94354

14:39:00            00:10:39            Franz Schubert  Scherzo from String Quintet       Miró Quartet                  Matt Haimovitz, cello            Oxingale           2006

14:53:00            00:06:00            Felix Mendelssohn        Finale from Octet for Strings Op 20                                Academy Chamber Ensemble       Chandos           8790

 

SPECIAL: The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra; Brett Mitchell, conductor; Jieming Tang, violin – live from Severance Hall

15:03:00            00:16:00            Adam Schoenberg        Finding Rothko

15:21:00            00:25:06            Erich Wolfgang Korngold          Violin Concerto in D major  Op 35

16:19:00            00:37:51            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Symphonic Dances Op 45        

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - James Feddeck, conductor; Joshua Smith, flute – 2013 Gordon Square Arts District Residency concert at St. Colman’s Church

17:03:00            00:10:12            Felix Mendelssohn        Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' Op 26

17:14:00            00:13:33            Sergei Prokofiev           Symphony No.  1 in D major  Op 25      

17:29:00            00:08:04            Cécile Chaminade          Concertino for Flute & Orchestra Op 107

17:38:00            00:04:36            Johann Strauss Jr         Quadrille 'The First Day of Happiness' Op 327   

17:45:00            00:06:07            Maurice Ravel   Pavane for a Princess of the Past

17:53:00            00:16:14            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Capriccio espagnol Op 34        

18:11:00            00:03:19            Johann Strauss Radetzky March Op 228

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Beethoven's Second on First?

18:21:00            00:24:56            Maurice Ravel   Mother Goose Ballet                  Vladimir Ashkenazy       Cleveland Orchestra            Decca   430413

18:47:00            00:06:38            Javier Alvárez    Metro Chabacano                      Keri-Lynn Wilson           Simón Bolívar Symphony        Dorian  90254

18:56:00            00:09:17            Louis Moreau Gottschalk           Bamboula Op 2                         Cecile Licad, piano            Naxos   559145

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:10:00            00:22:05            Carl Stamitz      Viola Concerto No. 1 in D major             Baltimore Chamber Orchestra            Markand Thakar Victoria Chiang, viola     Naxos   572162

19:34:00            00:35:44            Aaron Copland  .Appalachian Spring                  Michael Tilson Thomas  San Francisco Symphony        RCA     63511

20:12:00            00:48:23            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  3 in E flat major  Op 55             Bruno Weil            Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra   Tafelmusik        1032

 

21:55 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: The Art of Spoken Word - It takes fine craftsmanship to achieve a perfect partnership between text and music in which neither element overshadows the other. This week, we’ll listen to a fascinating array of spoken word and music by composers striving to achieve this symmetry.
 

QUIET HOUR

22:55:00            00:07:22            Duke Ellington  Reflections in D major                           Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano            Decca   455512

23:02:00            00:09:47            Keith Jarrett      Adagio for Oboe & Strings        Fairfield Orchestra         Thomas Crawford            Marcia Butler, oboe       ECM     1450

23:14:00            00:07:32            Louis Moreau Gottschalk           The Dying Poet                         Cecile Licad, piano            Naxos   559145

23:21:00            00:06:53            Jean Sibelius    Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande Op 46             Horst Stein        Orch de la Suisse Romande   Decca   4785437

23:30:00            00:04:46            Carl Stamitz      Andante from Flute Concerto Op 29       Academy St. Martin in Fields     Sir Neville Marriner  Irena Grafenauer, flute   Philips  426318

23:36:00            00:10:53            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andante from Symphony No. 41                        James Levine   Boston Symphony Orchestra     BSO Clas          1001

23:48:00            00:03:20            Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Act 3 Prelude                       Gianandrea Noseda       BBC Philharmonic     Chandos           10634

23:49:00            00:03:04            Armas Järnefelt Berceuse          Swedish Radio Symphony         Esa-Pekka Salonen            Mats Zetterqvist, violin; Mats Rondin, cello         Sony    46668

 