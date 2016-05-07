© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 05-07-2016

Published May 7, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:31:04            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Violin Concerto No.  5 in A major           Berlin Philharmonic            Herbert von Karajan       Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin         DeutGram         4793449

00:35:00            01:05:25            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  9 in D minor  Op 125     Cleveland Orchestra            Franz Welser-Möst         Measha Brueggergosman, soprano; Kelley O'Connor, mezzo-soprano; Frank Lopardo, tenor; René Pape, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus   DeutGram         9661

01:42:00            00:26:12            Manuel Ponce   Concierto del sur           Philharmonic Orch of Americas  Alondra de la Parra            Pablo Sáinz Villegas, guitar       Sony    75555

02:10:00            00:19:04            Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry        An English Suite                        William Boughton            English String Orchestra            Nimbus 5366

02:31:00            00:27:20            Darius Milhaud  Symphonie No. 1 Op 210                       Michel Plasson  Orch du Capitole de Toulouse           DeutGram         435437

03:00:00            00:45:30            Johannes Brahms          Serenade No.  1 in D major  Op 11                                 Academy Chamber Ensemble       Philips  426298

03:47:00            00:20:29            Heitor Villa-Lobos          Bachianas Brasileiras No.  4                   Kenneth Schermerhorn            Nashville Symphony      Naxos   557460

04:09:00            00:38:22            Peter Tchaikovsky         Suite No.  2 in C major  Op 53                Neeme Järvi      Detroit Symphony        Chandos           9454

04:49:00            00:28:07            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           The Golden Cockerel: Suite                    Gerard Schwarz            Seattle Symphony         Naxos   572787

05:19:00            00:16:30            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 19 in E flat major                        Ton Koopman          Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra  Erato    45714

05:37:00            00:06:10            Ludwig van Beethoven   Fidelio: Overture Op 72              George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra            Sony    46533

05:51:00            00:08:25            Richard Strauss Ariadne auf Naxos: Overture & Dance                Richard Hickox  Royal Northern Sinfonia          Chandos           9354

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Christina Pluhar’s group L’Arpeggiata performs traditional music from Paraguay and Venezuela, as well as a modern masterpiece by Argentine composer Ariel Ramirez.

El conjunto de Christina Pluhar, L’Arpeggiata, interpreta música tradicional de Paraguay y Venezuela, y peuna obra maestra moderna por el compositor argentino Ariel Ramirez.

06:05:34 Felix Luna & Ariel Ramírez: Alfonsina y el mar (arr Quito Gato)   Lucilla Galeazzi, mezzo-soprano   L'Arpeggiata  Christina Pluhar   Virgin Classics    6785162

06:10:31 Traditional Venezuela: Montilla (Golpe)   Luciana Mancini, mezzo-soprano   L'Arpeggiata   Christina Pluhar   Virgin Classics   6785162                                           

06:13:47 Traditional Paraguay: Pájaro compana (Polca)   Lincoln Almada, harp; Quito Gato   L'Arpeggiata   Christina Pluhar   Virgin Classics   6785162

06:19:39 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c, Op. 18   Jorge Bolet, piano  Montreal Symphony Orchestra   Charles Dutoit   Decca   421 181-2   

07:00:50 Juan de Araujo: Al llanto más tierno   Florilegium, Arakaendar Bolivia    Ashley Solomon   Channel Classics   28009

07:06:37 Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Interlude   Beverly Sills, soprano   New York Philharmonic   Andre Kostelanetz   Sony   60576

07:09:18 Enrique Granados: Goyescas: La maja y el ruiseñor   Beverly Sills, soprano   New York Philharmonic   André Kostelanetz   Sony   60576 

07:18:58 Frédéric Chopin:  24 Preludes Op. 28   Vanessa Pérez, piano   Telarc   33388

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Gabriel Pierné: Sonata for Piano and Violin, Op. 36: 2. Allegretto tranquillo--Robert Langevin, flute; Jonathan Feldman, piano Album: Sonates romantiques Avie 2213 Music: 4:35

Ralph Vaughan Williams (arr. Mark Ashford): Seventeen Come Sunday, from 'English Folk Song Suite'--VIDA Guitar Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 3:11

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Fran Bold from Las Cruces, NM Music: 8:30

Puzzler Payoff: Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo, Op. 116, No. 6 Artur Rubinstein, piano Album: Arthur Rubinstein: The Complete Album Collection RCA 5672 Music: 2:54

Christopher Rouse: Flute Concerto--Robert Langevin, flute; New York Philharmonic; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 28:16

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johann Sebastian Bach: Capriccio in B-flat major, BWV 992--Angela Hewitt, piano Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA Music: 9:54

Gabriel Faure: Fantaisie, Op. 79--Sooyun Kim, flute; Franziska Huhn, harp Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 4:51

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2 in B-flat Major, D. 125--Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Scott Yoo, conductor Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, St. Paul, MN Music: 27:48

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:12:54            Gustav Holst     St. Paul's Suite Op 29               Richard Hickox  City of London Sinfonia            Chandos           9270

10:14:00            00:03:07            Marin Marais     Alcyone: Overture                                  Tempesta di Mare          Chandos            805

10:20:00            00:09:14            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Divertimento No. 8 for Winds in F major                                     Quintett.Wien    Nimbus 5479

10:31:00            00:03:06            Thomas Tallis    O sacrum convivium                  Norman Mackenzie        Atlanta Symphony Chorus  Telarc   80654

10:36:00            00:06:52            Sir Arthur Sullivan          The Gondoliers: Overture                       Sir Neville Marriner            Academy St. Martin in Fields     Philips  434916

10:44:00            00:09:34            Johannes Brahms          Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 73                   Marin Alsop            London Philharmonic     Naxos   557429

10:54:00            00:05:16            Aram Khachaturian        Gayaneh: Lullaby                       John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra          Philips  426247

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 18, 2016 - From Davis, California, this week’s From the Top features a teenage pianist who has already achieved international recognition for her interpretations of the music of J.S. Bach … we’ll enjoy Ravel’s ‘Tzigane’ performed by an extraordinary young violinist from Southern California … and we’ll meet a young cellist with a moving story about the sacrifices his whole family has made in support of his musical dreams

Alumni Trio: violinist Alexi Kenney and cellist Brannon Cho with pianist Christopher O’Riley perform the second movement, Allegro grazioso, from Piano Trio No. 3 in F minor, Op. 65, by Antonín Dvorák (1841-1904)

19-year-old pianist Hilda Huang from Palo Alto, California, but currently studying at Yale University, performs the Prelude, Allemande, and Courante from Partita No. 1 in B-flat major, BWV 825, by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

16-year-old cellist Nathan Le from Porter Ranch, California, performs the third movement, Allegro molto vivace, from Sonata for Solo Cello, Op. 8, by Zoltán Kodály (1882-1967)

13-year-old pianist Roger Xia from Davis, California, performs Rondo a capriccio, Op. 129 (also known as ‘Rage Over a Lost Penny’), by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

17-year-old violinist Geneva Lewis from Irvine, California, performs ‘Tzigane’ for Violin and Piano by                            Maurice Ravel (1875-1937), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Thomson's ‘Mother of Us All’; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Frédéric Chopin’s Life

12:10:00            00:02:35            Peter Tchaikovsky         Un poco di Chopin in C sharp minor  Op 72                                Daniil Trifonov, piano    Mariinsky          530

12:15:00            00:17:03            Johannes Brahms          Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56              Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4787779

12:35:00            00:19:58            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Sleeping Beauty: Suite Op 66                      Mstislav Rostropovich    Berlin Philharmonic        DeutGram         4795448

12:56:00            00:03:04            Johannes Brahms          Hungarian Dance No.  6 in D major                     Claudio Abbado            Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         4795448

 

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season closes with a live broadcast of Mozart’s Die Entführung aus dem SerailThe Abduction from the Seraglio – conducted by Met Music Director James Levine, who will assume the new title of Music Director Emeritus at the conclusion of the Met’s current season. Soprano Albina Shagimuratova makes her network role debut as Konstanze, opposite rising tenor Paul Appleby as her fiancé, Belmonte. Soprano Kathleen Kim sings the maid Blondchen, with debuting tenor Brenton Ryan as Pedrillo, and bass Hans-Peter König as Osmin, the overseer of the harem. The intermissions will include artist interviews, a conversation with Met General Manager Peter Gelb, and the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera Quiz, featuring soprano Susanna Phillips
 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:42:00            00:06:52            Emmanuel Chabrier       The King in Spite of Himself: Fête                      Neeme Järvi      Orch de la Suisse Romande   Chandos           5122

16:50:00            00:06:58            Remo Giazotto (arr Eroica Trio) Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ     Eroica Trio        EMI             56873

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Scores That Should Have Won An Oscar - Movie scores that many feel were overlooked for the big award, including Superman, Batman, Gladiator, Edward Scissorhands and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Untouchables (End Title) from The Untouchables, 1987  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1236  Music from The Motion Picture - Ennio Morricone  original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Clopin on Ground  Hallelujah Reprise from The Hunchback of Notre Dame, 1939  Marco Polo 8.223750  The Classic Film Music of Alfred Newman  Alfred Newman  Moscow Symphony Orchestra and Chorus/William T Stromberg, cond.

Cathie's Theme from Wuthering Heights, 1939  Philips 446 681-2  Movies' Greatest Love Songs  Alfred Newman  Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Finale from Gulliver's Travels, 1939  Marco Polo 8.225063  The Classic Film Music of Victor Young  Victor Young  Moscow Symphony Orchestra and Chorus/William T Stromberg, cond.

Main Title - Gone With The Wind, 1939  CBS Sony AK 45438  Gone With The Wind, Original Sountrack  Max Steiner  Original Soundtrack Recording/Max Steiner, cond.

Concert Suite from The Wizard of Oz, 1939  Philips 432 109-2  Hollywood Dreams  Herbert Stothart  Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Theme from The Magnificent Seven, 1960  Sony Classical SMK 60991  National Public Radio  Milestones of the Millennium  Music in Film  Elmer Bernstein  Hollywood Bowl Symphony/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Suite from To Kill a Mockingbird, 1962  Denon 75288  Elmer Bernstein by Elmer Bernstein  Elmer Bernstein  Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Main Title Theme from The Pink Panther, 1963  The Score CD-KQAC-TS1  The Score with Edmund Stone  Henry Mancini  Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.

Main Title from Superman, 1978  Sony Classical S2K 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Main Title from Star Trek: The Motion Picture, 1979  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1207  Music from The Original Soundtrack  Star Trek: The Motion Picture  Jerry Goldsmith  original soundtrack recording/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

The Ice Dance from Edward Scissorhands, 1990  MCA Records MCAD-10133  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Danny Elfman - original soundtrack recording/Shirley Walker, cond.

The Calling/The Neighborhood (Main Title) from Poltergeist, 1982  Turner Movie Classics TCM R2 772725  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Jerry Goldsmith  original soundtrack recording/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Re-Entry and Splashdown from Apollo 13, 1995  Telarc CD-80437  The Big Picture  James Horner  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Hymn to the Fallen from Savind Private Ryan, 1998  Dreamworks Records DRMD-50046  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Williams  The Tanglewood Festival Chorus/The Boston Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Barbarian Horde from Gladiator, 2000  Decca 289 467 094-2  Music from the Motion Picture Gladiator  Hans Zimmer/Lisa Gerard  The Lyndhurst Orchestra/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

WALL-E and Eve from WALL-E, 2008  Walt Disney D000174302  Disney  Pixar WALL-E  Thomas Newman  The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Thomas Newman, cond.

The Murder from Psycho, 1960  Unicorn-Kanchana UKCD 2021  PSYCHO complete music for Alfred Hitchcock's suspense thriller  Bernard Herrmann  National Philharmonic Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann, cond.

Deborah's Theme from Once Upon a Time in America, 1984  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1271  American Gangsters  Ennio Morricone  Jill Washington, soprano/The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Theme from Batman, 1989  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1276  The Music of Batman  Danny Elfman  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Storytime/The Grand Finale/The Ice Dance from Edward Scissorhands, 1990  MCA Records  MCAD-10133  Danny Elfman  original soundtrack recording/Shirley Walker, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Broadway in ¾ time

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch  979151-2

18:00:56  00:01:03  Franz Lehar  Merry Widow Waltz  Kitty Carlisle, Wilbur Evans  The Merry Widow  Studio Cast  Decca B'way  09026-60821

18:02:51  00:01:50  Jerry Herman  Dancing  Charles Nelson Reilly, Carol Channing  Hello, Dolly!   Original B'way Cast  RCA  82876-51431

18:04:54  00:01:14  Sigmund Romberg-Dorothy Donnelly  Deep in My Heart, Dear  Orchestra Songwriters Do Their Thing  Pelican  P120

18:06:42  00:01:11  Sigmund Romberg, Oscar Hammerstein  One Kiss  Christiane Noll  The New Moon  Encores! cast            Ghostight  GH4403-2

18:08:34  00:03:37  Cole Porter  Wunderbar   Alfred Drake, Patricia Morison  Kiss Me, Kate  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60538

18:12:07  00:01:52  George and Ira Gershwin  By Strauss  Gene Kelly, Oscar Levant  An American in Paris  Rhino  R271961

18:14:17  00:02:51  Meredith Willson  Goodnight, My Someone  Shirley Jones  The Music Man  Film Soundtrack  Warner Bros.   BS1459

18:17:03  00:02:30  Frank Loesser  Inchworm  Danny Kaye  Hans Christian Anderson  Studio recordings Varese Sarabande  VSD-5498

18:19:59  00:02:22  Alan Jay Lerner-F. Loewe  I Remember It Well  Hermione Gingold, Maurice Chevalier Gigi   Film Soundtrack            Rhino  R2-71962

18:22:19  00:02:30  Stephen Sondheim   Remember  Quintet  A Little Night Music   Original B'way Cast Sony  SK65284

18:25:13  00:01:01  Richard Rodgers  Waltz for a Ball  Orchestra   Cinderella  TV Cast  Sony  SK60889

18:26:01  00:03:58  R. Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  Falling in Love With Love  Rebecca Luker  The Boys From Syracuse  Studio Cast            DRG  DRG94767

18:29:53  00:01:17  R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein  A Wonderful Guy  Mary Martin   South Pacific    Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60722

18:31:49  00:02:33  Hugh Martin   The Boy Next Door  Judy Garland  Meet Me in St. Louis   Film Soundtrack  Rhino  R271958

18:34:25  00:02:45  Jule Styne-B. Comden-A. Green  Captain Hook's Waltz   Cyril Ritchard   Peter Pan  Original B'way Cast  RCA  3762-2-RG

18:37:21  00:02:24  Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields  You Should See Yourself  Gwen Verdon  Sweet Charity  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60960

18:40:00  00:03:04  Stephen Sondheim   Could I Leave You?   Alexis Smith  Follies   Original B'way Cast Angel  7777-64666-2

18:42:59  00:02:42  Jerry Herman  I Don't Want to Know  Angela Lansbury  Dear World   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK48220

18:46:17  00:02:32  J. Offenbach-Yip Harburg  Adrift on a Star  Dran Seitz, Bruce Yarnelll The Happiest Girl in the World    Original B'way Cas  DRG  DRG19032

18:49:02  00:02:44  John Jiler-Ray Leslee  Where Is Love?   Company  Avenue X  RCA     09026-63208

18:52:00  00:01:00  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

18:53:08  00:03:35  R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Filler: It's a Grand Night for Singing  Dick Haymes, Vivian Blaine  State Fair  Film Soundtrack  Varese Sarabande  302-066-090-2

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:20:36            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Flute Concerto No.  2 in D major            English Chamber Orchestra          Spiros Argiris    Renée Krimsier, flute     Channel            10297

19:25:00            00:31:08            Johannes Brahms          Serenade No.  2 in A Op 16                   Nicholas McGegan            Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra            PhiBaroque       5

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall - Joela Jones, piano; Cynthia Millar, ondes martenot; Luba Orgonášová, soprano; Kelley O’Connor, mezzo-soprano; Herbert Lippert, tenor; Ruben Drole, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

20:04:00            00:43:49            Ludwig van Beethoven   Mass in C major  Op 86

20:51:00            00:14:42            Ludwig van Beethoven   Great Fugue in B flat major  Op 133

21:10:00            00:34:00            Olivier Messiaen            Trois petits liturgies de la Présence

21:50:00            00:08:48            Carl Maria von Weber    Invitation to the Dance Op 65     Cleveland Orchestra      Christoph von Dohnányi    Stephen Geber, cello     Decca   430201

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - In memory of Ronnie Corbert, of Two Ronnies fame, who died in March at the age of 85, we present a Two Ronnies Orgy. Corbert, with his partner Ronnie Barker, were to the BBC TV what Bob and Ray were to American radio. Barker died in October of 2005. Among what will be heard: ‘Plain Speaking,’ ‘Dr.Spooner,’ ‘Cricket Commentators,’ ‘Mispronunciation,’ ‘Ice Cream Parlour, ‘Gilbert and Sullivan’ and ‘The Russian Choir’… Mark Levy makes a case for ‘Simplicity’…  Also, This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:09:08            Peter Tchaikovsky         Swan Lake: White Swan Pas de Deux     Mariinsky Theater Orchestra            Valéry Gergiev  Kirill Terentiev, violin; Zenon Zalitsailo, cello       Decca   10104

23:11:00            00:11:40            Johannes Brahms          Adagio from Clarinet Quintet Op 115      Chamber Ensemble                   Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet     Mercury            4811409

23:25:00            00:02:15            Franz Schubert  Wiegenlied                                Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano    Cedille  139

23:27:00            00:10:20            Johannes Brahms          A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That        Cleveland Orchestra            Robert Shaw     Blossom Festival Chorus           MAA     40602

23:39:00            00:14:39            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio from Symphony No. 9 Op 125                Franz Welser-Möst            Cleveland Orchestra      DeutGram         9661

23:55:00            00:03:05            Mikis Theodorakis         Epitáphios No.  3 'A Day in May'                                    Milos Karadaglic, guitar          DeutGram         15579

23:56:00            00:02:48            Alberto Ginastera          Estancia: Twilight Idyll               Gisèle Ben-Dor  London Symphony Orchestra          Naxos   570999

 

 