Program Guide 05-07-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:31:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 5 in A major Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4793449

00:35:00 01:05:25 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 9 in D minor Op 125 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Measha Brueggergosman, soprano; Kelley O'Connor, mezzo-soprano; Frank Lopardo, tenor; René Pape, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus DeutGram 9661

01:42:00 00:26:12 Manuel Ponce Concierto del sur Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Pablo Sáinz Villegas, guitar Sony 75555

02:10:00 00:19:04 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry An English Suite William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

02:31:00 00:27:20 Darius Milhaud Symphonie No. 1 Op 210 Michel Plasson Orch du Capitole de Toulouse DeutGram 435437

03:00:00 00:45:30 Johannes Brahms Serenade No. 1 in D major Op 11 Academy Chamber Ensemble Philips 426298

03:47:00 00:20:29 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 Kenneth Schermerhorn Nashville Symphony Naxos 557460

04:09:00 00:38:22 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 2 in C major Op 53 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9454

04:49:00 00:28:07 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Golden Cockerel: Suite Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787

05:19:00 00:16:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 19 in E flat major Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45714

05:37:00 00:06:10 Ludwig van Beethoven Fidelio: Overture Op 72 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46533

05:51:00 00:08:25 Richard Strauss Ariadne auf Naxos: Overture & Dance Richard Hickox Royal Northern Sinfonia Chandos 9354

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Christina Pluhar’s group L’Arpeggiata performs traditional music from Paraguay and Venezuela, as well as a modern masterpiece by Argentine composer Ariel Ramirez.

El conjunto de Christina Pluhar, L’Arpeggiata, interpreta música tradicional de Paraguay y Venezuela, y peuna obra maestra moderna por el compositor argentino Ariel Ramirez.

06:05:34 Felix Luna & Ariel Ramírez: Alfonsina y el mar (arr Quito Gato) Lucilla Galeazzi, mezzo-soprano L'Arpeggiata Christina Pluhar Virgin Classics 6785162

06:10:31 Traditional Venezuela: Montilla (Golpe) Luciana Mancini, mezzo-soprano L'Arpeggiata Christina Pluhar Virgin Classics 6785162

06:13:47 Traditional Paraguay: Pájaro compana (Polca) Lincoln Almada, harp; Quito Gato L'Arpeggiata Christina Pluhar Virgin Classics 6785162

06:19:39 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c, Op. 18 Jorge Bolet, piano Montreal Symphony Orchestra Charles Dutoit Decca 421 181-2

07:00:50 Juan de Araujo: Al llanto más tierno Florilegium, Arakaendar Bolivia Ashley Solomon Channel Classics 28009

07:06:37 Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Interlude Beverly Sills, soprano New York Philharmonic Andre Kostelanetz Sony 60576

07:09:18 Enrique Granados: Goyescas: La maja y el ruiseñor Beverly Sills, soprano New York Philharmonic André Kostelanetz Sony 60576

07:18:58 Frédéric Chopin: 24 Preludes Op. 28 Vanessa Pérez, piano Telarc 33388

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Gabriel Pierné: Sonata for Piano and Violin, Op. 36: 2. Allegretto tranquillo--Robert Langevin, flute; Jonathan Feldman, piano Album: Sonates romantiques Avie 2213 Music: 4:35

Ralph Vaughan Williams (arr. Mark Ashford): Seventeen Come Sunday, from 'English Folk Song Suite'--VIDA Guitar Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 3:11

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Fran Bold from Las Cruces, NM Music: 8:30

Puzzler Payoff: Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo, Op. 116, No. 6 Artur Rubinstein, piano Album: Arthur Rubinstein: The Complete Album Collection RCA 5672 Music: 2:54

Christopher Rouse: Flute Concerto--Robert Langevin, flute; New York Philharmonic; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 28:16

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johann Sebastian Bach: Capriccio in B-flat major, BWV 992--Angela Hewitt, piano Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA Music: 9:54

Gabriel Faure: Fantaisie, Op. 79--Sooyun Kim, flute; Franziska Huhn, harp Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 4:51

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2 in B-flat Major, D. 125--Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Scott Yoo, conductor Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, St. Paul, MN Music: 27:48

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:12:54 Gustav Holst St. Paul's Suite Op 29 Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9270

10:14:00 00:03:07 Marin Marais Alcyone: Overture Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805

10:20:00 00:09:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 8 for Winds in F major Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479

10:31:00 00:03:06 Thomas Tallis O sacrum convivium Norman Mackenzie Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80654

10:36:00 00:06:52 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Gondoliers: Overture Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

10:44:00 00:09:34 Johannes Brahms Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 73 Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Naxos 557429

10:54:00 00:05:16 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Lullaby John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 426247

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 18, 2016 - From Davis, California, this week’s From the Top features a teenage pianist who has already achieved international recognition for her interpretations of the music of J.S. Bach … we’ll enjoy Ravel’s ‘Tzigane’ performed by an extraordinary young violinist from Southern California … and we’ll meet a young cellist with a moving story about the sacrifices his whole family has made in support of his musical dreams

Alumni Trio: violinist Alexi Kenney and cellist Brannon Cho with pianist Christopher O’Riley perform the second movement, Allegro grazioso, from Piano Trio No. 3 in F minor, Op. 65, by Antonín Dvorák (1841-1904)

19-year-old pianist Hilda Huang from Palo Alto, California, but currently studying at Yale University, performs the Prelude, Allemande, and Courante from Partita No. 1 in B-flat major, BWV 825, by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

16-year-old cellist Nathan Le from Porter Ranch, California, performs the third movement, Allegro molto vivace, from Sonata for Solo Cello, Op. 8, by Zoltán Kodály (1882-1967)

13-year-old pianist Roger Xia from Davis, California, performs Rondo a capriccio, Op. 129 (also known as ‘Rage Over a Lost Penny’), by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

17-year-old violinist Geneva Lewis from Irvine, California, performs ‘Tzigane’ for Violin and Piano by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Thomson's ‘Mother of Us All’; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Frédéric Chopin’s Life

12:10:00 00:02:35 Peter Tchaikovsky Un poco di Chopin in C sharp minor Op 72 Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530

12:15:00 00:17:03 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

12:35:00 00:19:58 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Suite Op 66 Mstislav Rostropovich Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4795448

12:56:00 00:03:04 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 6 in D major Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4795448

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season closes with a live broadcast of Mozart’s Die Entführung aus dem Serail – The Abduction from the Seraglio – conducted by Met Music Director James Levine, who will assume the new title of Music Director Emeritus at the conclusion of the Met’s current season. Soprano Albina Shagimuratova makes her network role debut as Konstanze, opposite rising tenor Paul Appleby as her fiancé, Belmonte. Soprano Kathleen Kim sings the maid Blondchen, with debuting tenor Brenton Ryan as Pedrillo, and bass Hans-Peter König as Osmin, the overseer of the harem. The intermissions will include artist interviews, a conversation with Met General Manager Peter Gelb, and the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera Quiz, featuring soprano Susanna Phillips



WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:42:00 00:06:52 Emmanuel Chabrier The King in Spite of Himself: Fête Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

16:50:00 00:06:58 Remo Giazotto (arr Eroica Trio) Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ Eroica Trio EMI 56873

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Scores That Should Have Won An Oscar - Movie scores that many feel were overlooked for the big award, including Superman, Batman, Gladiator, Edward Scissorhands and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Untouchables (End Title) from The Untouchables, 1987 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1236 Music from The Motion Picture - Ennio Morricone original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Clopin on Ground Hallelujah Reprise from The Hunchback of Notre Dame, 1939 Marco Polo 8.223750 The Classic Film Music of Alfred Newman Alfred Newman Moscow Symphony Orchestra and Chorus/William T Stromberg, cond.

Cathie's Theme from Wuthering Heights, 1939 Philips 446 681-2 Movies' Greatest Love Songs Alfred Newman Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Finale from Gulliver's Travels, 1939 Marco Polo 8.225063 The Classic Film Music of Victor Young Victor Young Moscow Symphony Orchestra and Chorus/William T Stromberg, cond.

Main Title - Gone With The Wind, 1939 CBS Sony AK 45438 Gone With The Wind, Original Sountrack Max Steiner Original Soundtrack Recording/Max Steiner, cond.

Concert Suite from The Wizard of Oz, 1939 Philips 432 109-2 Hollywood Dreams Herbert Stothart Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Theme from The Magnificent Seven, 1960 Sony Classical SMK 60991 National Public Radio Milestones of the Millennium Music in Film Elmer Bernstein Hollywood Bowl Symphony/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Suite from To Kill a Mockingbird, 1962 Denon 75288 Elmer Bernstein by Elmer Bernstein Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Main Title Theme from The Pink Panther, 1963 The Score CD-KQAC-TS1 The Score with Edmund Stone Henry Mancini Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.

Main Title from Superman, 1978 Sony Classical S2K 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Main Title from Star Trek: The Motion Picture, 1979 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1207 Music from The Original Soundtrack Star Trek: The Motion Picture Jerry Goldsmith original soundtrack recording/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

The Ice Dance from Edward Scissorhands, 1990 MCA Records MCAD-10133 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Danny Elfman - original soundtrack recording/Shirley Walker, cond.

The Calling/The Neighborhood (Main Title) from Poltergeist, 1982 Turner Movie Classics TCM R2 772725 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Jerry Goldsmith original soundtrack recording/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Re-Entry and Splashdown from Apollo 13, 1995 Telarc CD-80437 The Big Picture James Horner Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Hymn to the Fallen from Savind Private Ryan, 1998 Dreamworks Records DRMD-50046 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Williams The Tanglewood Festival Chorus/The Boston Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Barbarian Horde from Gladiator, 2000 Decca 289 467 094-2 Music from the Motion Picture Gladiator Hans Zimmer/Lisa Gerard The Lyndhurst Orchestra/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

WALL-E and Eve from WALL-E, 2008 Walt Disney D000174302 Disney Pixar WALL-E Thomas Newman The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Thomas Newman, cond.

The Murder from Psycho, 1960 Unicorn-Kanchana UKCD 2021 PSYCHO complete music for Alfred Hitchcock's suspense thriller Bernard Herrmann National Philharmonic Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann, cond.

Deborah's Theme from Once Upon a Time in America, 1984 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1271 American Gangsters Ennio Morricone Jill Washington, soprano/The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Theme from Batman, 1989 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1276 The Music of Batman Danny Elfman The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Storytime/The Grand Finale/The Ice Dance from Edward Scissorhands, 1990 MCA Records MCAD-10133 Danny Elfman original soundtrack recording/Shirley Walker, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Broadway in ¾ time

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:56 00:01:03 Franz Lehar Merry Widow Waltz Kitty Carlisle, Wilbur Evans The Merry Widow Studio Cast Decca B'way 09026-60821

18:02:51 00:01:50 Jerry Herman Dancing Charles Nelson Reilly, Carol Channing Hello, Dolly! Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51431

18:04:54 00:01:14 Sigmund Romberg-Dorothy Donnelly Deep in My Heart, Dear Orchestra Songwriters Do Their Thing Pelican P120

18:06:42 00:01:11 Sigmund Romberg, Oscar Hammerstein One Kiss Christiane Noll The New Moon Encores! cast Ghostight GH4403-2

18:08:34 00:03:37 Cole Porter Wunderbar Alfred Drake, Patricia Morison Kiss Me, Kate Original B'way Cast Sony SK60538

18:12:07 00:01:52 George and Ira Gershwin By Strauss Gene Kelly, Oscar Levant An American in Paris Rhino R271961

18:14:17 00:02:51 Meredith Willson Goodnight, My Someone Shirley Jones The Music Man Film Soundtrack Warner Bros. BS1459

18:17:03 00:02:30 Frank Loesser Inchworm Danny Kaye Hans Christian Anderson Studio recordings Varese Sarabande VSD-5498

18:19:59 00:02:22 Alan Jay Lerner-F. Loewe I Remember It Well Hermione Gingold, Maurice Chevalier Gigi Film Soundtrack Rhino R2-71962

18:22:19 00:02:30 Stephen Sondheim Remember Quintet A Little Night Music Original B'way Cast Sony SK65284

18:25:13 00:01:01 Richard Rodgers Waltz for a Ball Orchestra Cinderella TV Cast Sony SK60889

18:26:01 00:03:58 R. Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Falling in Love With Love Rebecca Luker The Boys From Syracuse Studio Cast DRG DRG94767

18:29:53 00:01:17 R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein A Wonderful Guy Mary Martin South Pacific Original B'way Cast Sony SK60722

18:31:49 00:02:33 Hugh Martin The Boy Next Door Judy Garland Meet Me in St. Louis Film Soundtrack Rhino R271958

18:34:25 00:02:45 Jule Styne-B. Comden-A. Green Captain Hook's Waltz Cyril Ritchard Peter Pan Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

18:37:21 00:02:24 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields You Should See Yourself Gwen Verdon Sweet Charity Original B'way Cast Sony SK60960

18:40:00 00:03:04 Stephen Sondheim Could I Leave You? Alexis Smith Follies Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64666-2

18:42:59 00:02:42 Jerry Herman I Don't Want to Know Angela Lansbury Dear World Original B'way Cast Sony SK48220

18:46:17 00:02:32 J. Offenbach-Yip Harburg Adrift on a Star Dran Seitz, Bruce Yarnelll The Happiest Girl in the World Original B'way Cas DRG DRG19032

18:49:02 00:02:44 John Jiler-Ray Leslee Where Is Love? Company Avenue X RCA 09026-63208

18:52:00 00:01:00 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:08 00:03:35 R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Filler: It's a Grand Night for Singing Dick Haymes, Vivian Blaine State Fair Film Soundtrack Varese Sarabande 302-066-090-2

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:20:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Concerto No. 2 in D major English Chamber Orchestra Spiros Argiris Renée Krimsier, flute Channel 10297

19:25:00 00:31:08 Johannes Brahms Serenade No. 2 in A Op 16 Nicholas McGegan Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra PhiBaroque 5

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall - Joela Jones, piano; Cynthia Millar, ondes martenot; Luba Orgonášová, soprano; Kelley O’Connor, mezzo-soprano; Herbert Lippert, tenor; Ruben Drole, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

20:04:00 00:43:49 Ludwig van Beethoven Mass in C major Op 86

20:51:00 00:14:42 Ludwig van Beethoven Great Fugue in B flat major Op 133

21:10:00 00:34:00 Olivier Messiaen Trois petits liturgies de la Présence

21:50:00 00:08:48 Carl Maria von Weber Invitation to the Dance Op 65 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Stephen Geber, cello Decca 430201

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - In memory of Ronnie Corbert, of Two Ronnies fame, who died in March at the age of 85, we present a Two Ronnies Orgy. Corbert, with his partner Ronnie Barker, were to the BBC TV what Bob and Ray were to American radio. Barker died in October of 2005. Among what will be heard: ‘Plain Speaking,’ ‘Dr.Spooner,’ ‘Cricket Commentators,’ ‘Mispronunciation,’ ‘Ice Cream Parlour, ‘Gilbert and Sullivan’ and ‘The Russian Choir’… Mark Levy makes a case for ‘Simplicity’… Also, This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:09:08 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: White Swan Pas de Deux Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Kirill Terentiev, violin; Zenon Zalitsailo, cello Decca 10104

23:11:00 00:11:40 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Clarinet Quintet Op 115 Chamber Ensemble Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Mercury 4811409

23:25:00 00:02:15 Franz Schubert Wiegenlied Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

23:27:00 00:10:20 Johannes Brahms A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw Blossom Festival Chorus MAA 40602

23:39:00 00:14:39 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 9661

23:55:00 00:03:05 Mikis Theodorakis Epitáphios No. 3 'A Day in May' Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579

23:56:00 00:02:48 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: Twilight Idyll Gisèle Ben-Dor London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 570999