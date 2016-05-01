Traffic Quintet plays Alexandre Desplat (Mercury 481217)

The Traffic Quintet’s latest project is dedicated to the film music of Academy Award winner Alexandre Desplat, whose credits include The Grand Budapest Hotel, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, The Queen, The Kings Speech, and coming December 16 th, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. This album celebrates the 10th anniversary of Traffic Quintet, founded in 2005 by Dominique “Solrey” Lemonnier to explore the fascinating world of film music. Wife of Alexandre and concertmaster of most of Desplat’s film scores since his first movie soundtrack, Solrey created Traffic Quintet (a string quartet enriched by the addition of a double bass) to develop a new live concept: shows in which transcriptions of famous film scores are accompanied by arresting new visuals. Through this visual component and intimate arrangements for a small group of instruments, Solrey’s vision is to give film music a new lease on life apart from the films for which they were written. The album features guest appearances by Alain Planès (piano, celeste) and Alexandre Desplat himself (flute, glockenspiel, and celeste). [Note: link sends you to Mercury Classic pre-order page.]

