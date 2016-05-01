Dvorák: Symphonies Nos. 7 & 8— Houston Symphony/Andrés Orozco-Estrada (PentaTone 578)

Violinist/conductor Andrés Orozco-Estrada hails from Colombia—he was born in Medellin in 1977—and gained conducting experience at posts in Austria, Spain and Germany. He is currently Principal Guest Conductor of the London Philharmonic. When he guest-conducted the Houston Symphony in 2012, it was apparently love-at-first-sight: three months later the orchestra announced his appointment as Music Director, beginning with the 2014/15 season. The terrific, passionate Dvorák performances on this CD were recorded live in concert in Houston’s Jones Hall: Symphony No. 7 in April 2014 and No. 8 in March 2015. This is the first of a three-disc series of the four late symphonies by the Czech master. The Symphony No. 6 with two Slavonic Dances is expected to be released May 1st. Then Dvorák’s Symphony No. 9 ‘From the New World’ with two other Slavonic Dances should be released later this year.

