Program Guide 04-30-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:35:19 Johan Halvorsen Symphony No. 1 in C minor Neeme Järvi Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 10584

00:39:00 00:18:08 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

00:59:00 00:48:02 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 2 in B flat major Op 4 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8589

01:49:00 00:22:24 Claude Debussy Pelléas et Mélisande: Concert Suite Erich Leinsdorf Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

02:13:00 00:33:01 Robert Schumann Kreisleriana Op 16 Jonathan Biss, piano EMI 65391

02:48:00 00:27:32 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 46 Horst Stein Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca 4785437

03:17:00 00:40:05 Antonín Dvorák String Quintet No. 2 in G major Op 77 Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3152

03:59:00 00:42:15 Arnold Schoenberg Pelléas und Mélisande Op 5 Zubin Mehta Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Sony 45870

04:43:00 00:35:28 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 1 in E flat major Valéry Gergiev Rotterdam Philharmonic Philips 422996

05:20:00 00:14:00 Antonio Vivaldi Oboe Concerto in C major New Brandenburg Collegium Anthony Newman Alex Klein, oboe Cedille 7003

05:36:00 00:07:51 Hector Berlioz Reverie and Caprice Op 8 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Guillermo Figueroa, violin DeutGram 431680

05:53:00 00:06:16 Camille Saint-Saëns Caprice-Waltz 'Wedding Cake' Op 76 Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto you’ll hear Brazilian guitar music by 20th century virtuoso Baden Powell; and Classic Spanish Songs sung by award-winning Mexican-American soprano Ailyn Pérez

Esta semana en Concierto se escucha la música de guitarra brasileña por el virtuoso del siglo 20 Baden Powell, y Canciones españolas clásicas realizada por la premiada soprano mexicana -estadounidense Ailyn Pérez.

06:01:00 Baden Powell: Berceuse a Jussara John W. Warren BrookTree Media n/a

06:03:59 Baden Powell: Afro Sambas John W. Warren BrookTree Media n/a

06:09:56 Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F#, Op. 60 Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899

06:19:49 Fernando Obradors:"Canciones clasicas espanolas" Ailyn Perez, soprano; Iain Burnside, piano Opus Arte 9013

06:36:17 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D, D.200 Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harmonia Mundi 902154

07:00:50 Carlos Chávez: Trio for Flute, Viola & Harp Southwest Chamber Music Cambria 8853

07:12:05 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 in c, Op. 13 "Pathétique" Daniel Barenboim, piano Teldec 21486

07:33:47 José Rolon: Concerto for Piano & Orchestra Miguel Garcí Mora, piano; Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional Luis Herrera de la Fuente Sonopress 18919

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Carl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Sinfonia in A Minor, "The Delirium of Composers": 4. Presto (non troppo)--Failoni Orchestra; Uwe Grodd, conductor Album: Dittersdorf: Sinfonias Naxos 553975 Music: 4:34

Carl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Quartet No. 5 in E-flat major for Strings, K. 195--Jupiter String Quartet Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, New York, NY Music: 13:57

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Emilio Gandara from San Juan, Puerto Rico Music: 7:34

Puzzler Payoff: Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1: Prelude András Schiff, piano Album: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book I London/Decca 414388 Music: 3:42

Anthony DiLorenzo: Jabberwocky--Alastair Willis, conductor; River Oaks Chamber Orchestra The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Music: 18:17

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1008: 4. Sarabande; 7. Gigue--Alison Balsom, trumpet Album: Bach: Works for Trumpet EMI 58047 Music: 5:19

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 8 in F, K. 168--Casals Quartet Oriol Martorell Hall, L'auditori, Barcelona, Spain Music: 14:09

Camille Saint-Saens: Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor, Op. 33--Sol Gabetta, cello; German Symphony Orchestra, Berlin; Andrey Boreyko, conductor Kissinger Sommer, Max Littmann Hall, Kissingen, Germany Music: 20:10

Pablo Casals: Els Cants dels Ocells--Sol Gabetta, cello; German Symphony Orchestra, Berlin; Andrey Boreyko, conductor Kissinger Sommer, Max Littmann Hall, Kissingen, Germany Music: 3:21

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:03:07 Jorge Morel Danza Brasileira Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000

10:04:00 00:03:09 Gilbert & Sullivan The Mikado: The sun whose rays are all Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Marie McLaughlin, soprano Telarc 80284

10:11:00 00:05:59 Franz Lehár The Count of Luxemburg: Waltzes Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68793

10:19:00 00:05:10 John Williams Hook: Main Themes Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra ClevPops 2008

10:24:00 00:08:05 Ambroise Thomas Raymond: Overture Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Orchestra Decca 421527

10:37:00 00:06:14 Béla Bartók Romanian Folk Dances Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415668

10:51:00 00:03:25 Antonio Salieri Tarare: Act 2 Overture Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98269

10:51:00 00:05:03 Billy Strayhorn Chelsea Bridge Center City Brass Quintet Chandos 4554

10:59:00 00:00:30 George Gershwin Gershwin Song-book: Swanee Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded July 12, 2015 - From the Top returns to the Aspen Music Festival and School to celebrate the young musicians who gather there to study and perform during the summer. A pianist who’s just twelve years old performs the music of Robert Schumann, we’ll experience a deeply emotional double bass performance by a young man from Seattle, and we’ll hear about a wonderful outreach program called “Back to Bach,” founded by a 15-year-old cellist on the program

16-year-old violinist Emily Shehi from Olathe, Kansas, performs the second movement, Appassionata, from Four Pieces for Violin and Piano, Op. 17, by Josef Suk (1874-1935).

18-year-old double bassist William Langlie-Miletich from Seattle, Washington, performs the second movement, Andante, from the Concerto for Double Bass by Giovanni Bottesini (1821-1889), with pianist Christopher O'Riley.

12-year-old pianist Felicia He from Saddle River, New Jersey, performs the first movement, So rasch wie möglich, from the Sonata No. 2 in G minor, Op. 22, by Robert Schumann (1810-1856).

18-year-old horn player Martin Mangrum from Montreal, Canada, performs the second movement, Poco lento maestoso, from the Sonata for Horn and Piano, Op. 101, by York Bowen (1884-1961).

Alumni feature: 15-year-old cellist Noah Lee from Oakland, New Jersey, performs "Julie-O" for Solo Cello by Mark Summer (b.1958)

Alumni finale featuring participants in the Finckel-Wu Han Chamber Music Studio at Aspen: 17-year-old violinist Aubree Oliverson from Orem, Utah, 16-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung from Westborough, Massachusetts, and 17-year-old pianist Adria Ye from New York, New York, perform the first movement, Moderato assai, from the Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 15, by Bedřich Smetana (1824-1884)

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Del Tredici's ‘In Wartime’; Benjamin Britten’s Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra: Brass & Percussion

12:09:00 00:05:43 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Waltz Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68793

12:17:00 00:13:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 6 in D major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669

12:34:00 00:13:37 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques Op 112 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

12:50:00 00:08:48 Franz Lehár Waltz 'Gold and Silver' Op 79 Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Richard Strauss’s Elektra . Esa-Pekka Salonen conducts an acclaimed cast of artists, all making Met role debuts with this new production created by the late Patrice Chéreau. Soprano Nina Stemme sings the title role; mezzo-soprano Waltraud Meier is Elektra’s formidable mother Klytämnestra, soprano Adrianne Pieczonka is her gentle sister Chrysothemis, and bass-baritone Eric Owens is her long-lost brother Orest. German tenor Burkhard Ulrich makes his Met debut this season as Aegisth, Klytämnestra’s lover. (No Intermission)



WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:07:00 00:31:04 Peter Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings in C major Op 48 East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784

15:39:00 00:18:51 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:00:00 00:26:38 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 4 in C minor Op 44 WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Anna Malikova, piano Audite 92509

16:27:00 00:30:36 Sergei Prokofiev The Stone Flower: Wedding Suite Op 126 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 10481

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Fighting the Good Fight - This week soundtracks from movies depicting individuals or nations standing firm against oppression, including Casablanca, Braveheart, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Like a River Around a Rock from World War Z, 2013 Warner Bros Records 535730-2 Music From The Motion Picture World War Z Marco Beltrami original soundtrack recording/Matt Dunkley, cond.

Overture from The Alamo, 1960 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1170 EPICS: The History of the World According to Hollywood Dmitri Tiomkin Crouch End Festival Chorus/The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

Rhett's Leaving/Melanie's Death/Finale from Gone With The Wind, 1939 Silva Screen Records SSD 1035 Gone With The Wind The Classic Max Steiner Max Steiner The Westminster Philharmonic Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

Suite from Casablanca, 1943 Silva Screen Records SSD 1035 Gone With The Wind The Classic Max Steiner Max Steiner The Westminster Philharmonic Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

Hymn to the Fallen from Saving Private Ryan, 1998 Dreamworks Records DRMD-50046 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Williams The Tanglewood Festival Chorus/The Boston Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Epilogue from Battle of Britain, 1969 Chandos CHAN 10262 The Film Music of Ron Goodwin Ron Goodwin BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond.

Evey Reborn from V For Vendetta, 2005 Warner Bros Records ASW 58414 Music From The Motion Picture V For Vendetta Dario Marianelli original soundtrack recording/Benjamin Wallfisch, cond.

Rey's Theme from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, 2015 Walt Disney Records D002177202 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Williams original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

Am I Not Merciful? and Honor Him from Gladiator, 2000 Decca 289 467 094-2 Music From The Motion Picture Gladiator Hans Zimmer/Lisa Gerard The Lyndhurst Orchestra/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

End Credits from Braveheart, 1995 London G2 48295 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack James Horner London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.

March of the Resistance/The Jedi Steps/Finale from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, 2015 Walt Disney Records D002177202 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Williams original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

Knives and Bullets (and Cannons, Too) from V For Vendetta, 2005 Warner Bros Records ASW 58414 Music From The Motion Picture V For Vendetta Dario Marianelli original soundtrack recording/Benjamin Wallfisch, cond.

The Return of the King from Lord of the Rings The Return of the King, 2003 Reprise Records 9 48521-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Howard Shore The London Philharmonic Orchestra/Howard Shore, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Tailor Made -Some of our finest songwriters keep the special needs of 17 stars in mind: Mary Martin, Liza Minnelli, Bea Lillie, Maurice Chevalier, Ethel Merman, Al Jolson and more

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:10 00:00:32 John Kander and Fred Ebb Sing Happy Liza Minnelli Flora, the Red Menace Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60821

18:01:42 00:01:13 Kander and Ebb Maybe This Time Liza Minnelli Cabaret Film Soundtrack Hip-O 76744-00272

18:02:59 00:00:29 Kander and Ebb Liza With a Z Liza Minnelli Liza With a Z TV Soundtrack Columbia PCT1762

18:03:28 00:01:00 Kander and Ebb New York, New York Liza Minnelli New York, New York Film Soundtrack United Artists L2-01198

18:04:28 00:00:58 Kander and Ebb Arthur in the Afternoon Liza Minnelli The Act Original B'way Cast DRG CDRG6101

18:05:26 00:00:46 Kander and Ebb Colored Lights Liza Minnelli The Rink Original B'way Cast Jay CD JAY1328

18:06:19 00:02:48 Kander and Ebb Thank You Liza Minnelli Minnelli on Minnelli Angel 72435-249052

18:09:14 00:01:14 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Mimi Maurice Chevalier American Songbook Series: Rodgers and Hart Smithsonian RD048-6

18:12:04 00:02:54 L.Bernstein-C.Comden-A.Green 100 Easy Ways Rosaline Russell Wonderful Town Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-014602-2

18:15:26 00:02:02 Irving Berin Let Me Sing and I'm Happy Al Jolson Al Jolson at Warner Bros Rhino R272544

18:17:26 00:02:32 Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke Swinging on a Star Bring Crosby American Songbook Series James Van Heusen Smithsonian RD046-18

18:20:35 00:03:04 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Lydia, the Tattooed Lady Groucho Marx American Songbook Series Yip Harburg Smithsonian RD048-16

18:24:07 00:02:15 Hugh Martin-Timothy Gray Talking to You Bea Lillie High Spiritis Origina B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10767

18:26:33 00:02:13 Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein Ol' Man River Paul Robeson The Utimate "Show Boat" Pearl GEMS0060

18:29:33 00:02:37 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein A Wonderful Guy Mary Martin South Pacific Original B'way Cast Sony SK60722

18:33:01 00:02:54 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Oh, My Mysterious Lady Mary Martin, Cyril Ritchard Peter Pan Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

18:36:16 00:00:31 George M. Cohan I'm a Yankee Doodle Dandy George M. Cohan Songwriters Do Their Thing Pelican Pelican 120

18:37:12 00:02:00 Irving Berlin Top Hat Fred Astaire Fred Astaire: The Early Years at RKO Rhino 88883-78614

18:39:10 00:02:54 Hugh Martin The Trolley Song Judy Garland Meet Me in St. Louis Rhino R271958

18:42:20 00:02:38 Burton Lane-Frank Loesser Howd'ja Like to Love Me Bob Hope, Martha Raye Martha Raye Legenda 1000/5-6

18:45:40 00:03:12 Cole Porter I Get a Kick Out of You Ethel Merman Ethel Merman Fanfare DD473

18:49:08 00:02:23 John Kander and Fred Ebb But the World Goes Round Liza Minnelli New York, New York Film Soundtrack EMI 2-01198

18:51:59 00:01:01 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:08 00:01:14 Cy Coleman Filler: Overture from "Sweet Charity" Orchestra Sweet Charity Original B'way Cast Sony SK60960

18:54:22 00:02:34 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fieds Filler: I'm a Brass Band Gwen Verson Sweet Charity Original B'way Cast Sony SK60960

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:22:54 Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Winds in D minor Op 44 Vienna Philharmonic Myung-Whun Chung Members of DeutGram 471613

19:27:00 00:29:07 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.103 in E flat major Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4778117

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad with The Cleveland Orchestra - A program in memory of Louis Lane, who died at the age of 92 on February15, 2016; Mr. Lane was on the conducting staff of The Cleveland Orchestra from 1947 to 1973

20:04:00 00:20:00 Leopold Mozart Symphony in D major 'Divertimento militaire'

20:28:00 00:20:27 Vincenzo Tommasini The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite

20:53:00 00:14:55 Jacques Ibert Escales 'Ports of Call'

21:12:00 00:27:05 Franz Berwald Symphony No. 3 in C major ‘Singulière’

21:34:00 00:25:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 3 in G major Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Isaac Stern, violin Sony 66475

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some choice pieces by Lily Tomlin including "Lud and Maria meet Dracula's Daughter," and "Mr. Theatre Goer meets the Shopping Bag Lady”… "Also "The Jack Benny Show 40 years from Now"… An Elsa Lanchester song or two, plus Mark Levy expounds on the "Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows"… This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:03 Alexander Voormolen Arioso from Concerto for 2 Oboes The Hague Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Pauline Oostenrijk, oboe; Hans Roerade, oboe Chandos 9815

23:08:00 00:09:33 Vítezslav Novák Slovak Suite: The Night Op 32 Libor Pesek Royal Liverpool Philharmonic VirginClas 45251

23:20:00 00:07:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Sonata No. 13 Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 468048

23:27:00 00:09:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Lento from String Quartet No. 16 Op 135 Leonard Bernstein Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 435779

23:40:00 00:07:06 Samuel Barber Andante from Cello Concerto Op 22 St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 68283

23:47:00 00:07:42 Gerald Finzi Romance in E flat major Op 11 Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9888

23:56:00 00:02:40 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia in F major Bavarian Radio Symphony Lisa Batiashvili Lisa Batiashvili, violin DeutGram 4792479