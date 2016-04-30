© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 04-30-2016

Published April 30, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:35:19            Johan Halvorsen           Symphony No. 1 in C minor                   Neeme Järvi      Bergen Philharmonic     Chandos           10584

00:39:00            00:18:08            Gabriel Fauré    Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80                       Ludovic Morlot  Seattle Symphony        SeattleSM         1004

00:59:00            00:48:02            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  2 in B flat major  Op 4               Neeme Järvi      Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch        Chandos           8589

01:49:00            00:22:24            Claude Debussy            Pelléas et Mélisande: Concert Suite                    Erich Leinsdorf            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     75

02:13:00            00:33:01            Robert Schumann          Kreisleriana Op 16                                 Jonathan Biss, piano     EMI            65391

02:48:00            00:27:32            Jean Sibelius    Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 46                       Horst Stein        Orch de la Suisse Romande           Decca   4785437

03:17:00            00:40:05            Antonín Dvorák String Quintet No. 2 in G major  Op 77                            Chamber Music Soc Linc Center        Delos   3152

03:59:00            00:42:15            Arnold Schoenberg       Pelléas und Mélisande Op 5                   Zubin Mehta      Israel Philharmonic Orchestra  Sony    45870

04:43:00            00:35:28            Alexander Borodin         Symphony No. 1 in E flat major                         Valéry Gergiev            Rotterdam Philharmonic Philips  422996

05:20:00            00:14:00            Antonio Vivaldi  Oboe Concerto in C major         New Brandenburg Collegium      Anthony Newman            Alex Klein, oboe            Cedille  7003

05:36:00            00:07:51            Hector Berlioz   Reverie and Caprice Op 8          Orpheus Chamber Orchestra                  Guillermo Figueroa, violin          DeutGram         431680

05:53:00            00:06:16            Camille Saint-Saëns       Caprice-Waltz 'Wedding Cake' Op 76      Northwest Sinfonietta            Christophe Chagnard     Joel Fan, piano Reference         134

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto you’ll hear Brazilian guitar music by 20th century virtuoso Baden Powell; and Classic Spanish Songs sung by award-winning Mexican-American soprano Ailyn Pérez

Esta semana en Concierto se escucha la música de guitarra brasileña por el virtuoso del siglo 20 Baden Powell, y Canciones españolas clásicas realizada por la premiada soprano mexicana -estadounidense Ailyn Pérez.
06:01:00 Baden Powell: Berceuse a Jussara   John W. Warren  BrookTree Media   n/a                                                  

06:03:59 Baden Powell: Afro Sambas   John W. Warren  BrookTree Media    n/a                                                  

06:09:56 Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F#, Op. 60  Ingrid Fliter, piano  EMI 14899                                        

06:19:49 Fernando Obradors:"Canciones clasicas espanolas"    Ailyn Perez, soprano; Iain Burnside, piano  Opus Arte   9013                                                     

06:36:17 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D, D.200   Freiburg Baroque Orchestra   Pablo Heras-Casado  Harmonia Mundi   902154                                 

07:00:50 Carlos Chávez: Trio for Flute, Viola & Harp   Southwest Chamber Music  Cambria   8853                           

07:12:05 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 in c, Op. 13 "Pathétique"     Daniel Barenboim, piano  Teldec    21486       

07:33:47 José Rolon: Concerto for Piano & Orchestra   Miguel Garcí Mora, piano; Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional   Luis Herrera de la Fuente  Sonopress   18919    

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Carl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Sinfonia in A Minor, "The Delirium of Composers": 4. Presto (non troppo)--Failoni Orchestra; Uwe Grodd, conductor Album: Dittersdorf: Sinfonias Naxos 553975 Music: 4:34

Carl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Quartet No. 5 in E-flat major for Strings, K. 195--Jupiter String Quartet Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, New York, NY Music: 13:57

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Emilio Gandara from San Juan, Puerto Rico Music: 7:34

Puzzler Payoff: Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1: Prelude András Schiff, piano Album: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book I London/Decca 414388 Music: 3:42

Anthony DiLorenzo: Jabberwocky--Alastair Willis, conductor; River Oaks Chamber Orchestra The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Music: 18:17

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1008: 4. Sarabande; 7. Gigue--Alison Balsom, trumpet Album: Bach: Works for Trumpet EMI 58047 Music: 5:19

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 8 in F, K. 168--Casals Quartet Oriol Martorell Hall, L'auditori, Barcelona, Spain Music: 14:09

Camille Saint-Saens: Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor, Op. 33--Sol Gabetta, cello; German Symphony Orchestra, Berlin; Andrey Boreyko, conductor Kissinger Sommer, Max Littmann Hall, Kissingen, Germany Music: 20:10

Pablo Casals: Els Cants dels Ocells--Sol Gabetta, cello; German Symphony Orchestra, Berlin; Andrey Boreyko, conductor Kissinger Sommer, Max Littmann Hall, Kissingen, Germany Music: 3:21

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:03:07            Jorge Morel      Danza Brasileira                                    Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram            17000

10:04:00            00:03:09            Gilbert & Sullivan           The Mikado: The sun whose rays are all  Welsh National Opera Orchestra          Sir Charles Mackerras    Marie McLaughlin, soprano        Telarc   80284

10:11:00            00:05:59            Franz Lehár       The Count of Luxemburg: Waltzes                      Arthur Fiedler    Boston Pops Orchestra RCA     68793

10:19:00            00:05:10            John Williams    Hook: Main Themes                   Carl Topilow      Cleveland Pops Orchestra            ClevPops          2008

10:24:00            00:08:05            Ambroise Thomas         Raymond: Overture                   Charles Dutoit   Montreal Symphony Orchestra          Decca   421527

10:37:00            00:06:14            Béla Bartók       Romanian Folk Dances                          Orpheus Chamber Orchestra            DeutGram         415668

10:51:00            00:03:25            Antonio Salieri   Tarare: Act 2 Overture                Thomas Fey      Heidelberg Symphony            Hänssler           98269

10:51:00            00:05:03            Billy Strayhorn   Chelsea Bridge                          Center City Brass Quintet           Chandos            4554

10:59:00            00:00:30            George Gershwin           Gershwin Song-book: Swanee                           Peter Donohoe, piano    EMI      54280

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded July 12, 2015 - From the Top returns to the Aspen Music Festival and School to celebrate the young musicians who gather there to study and perform during the summer. A pianist who’s just twelve years old performs the music of Robert Schumann, we’ll experience a deeply emotional double bass performance by a young man from Seattle, and we’ll hear about a wonderful outreach program called “Back to Bach,” founded by a 15-year-old cellist on the program

16-year-old violinist Emily Shehi from Olathe, Kansas, performs the second movement, Appassionata, from Four Pieces for Violin and Piano, Op. 17, by Josef Suk (1874-1935).

18-year-old double bassist William Langlie-Miletich from Seattle, Washington, performs the second movement, Andante, from the Concerto for Double Bass by Giovanni Bottesini (1821-1889), with pianist Christopher O'Riley.

12-year-old pianist Felicia He from Saddle River, New Jersey, performs the first movement, So rasch wie möglich, from the Sonata No. 2 in G minor, Op. 22, by Robert Schumann (1810-1856).

18-year-old horn player Martin Mangrum from Montreal, Canada, performs the second movement, Poco lento maestoso, from the Sonata for Horn and Piano, Op. 101, by York Bowen (1884-1961).

Alumni feature: 15-year-old cellist Noah Lee from Oakland, New Jersey, performs "Julie-O" for Solo Cello by Mark Summer (b.1958)

Alumni finale featuring participants in the Finckel-Wu Han Chamber Music Studio at Aspen: 17-year-old violinist Aubree Oliverson from Orem, Utah, 16-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung from Westborough, Massachusetts, and 17-year-old pianist Adria Ye from New York, New York, perform the first movement, Moderato assai, from the Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 15, by Bedřich Smetana (1824-1884)

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Del Tredici's ‘In Wartime’; Benjamin Britten’s Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra: Brass & Percussion

12:09:00            00:05:43            Franz Lehár       The Merry Widow: Waltz             Arthur Fiedler    Boston Pops Orchestra RCA            68793

12:17:00            00:13:16            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Serenade No.  6 in D major                                Orpheus Chamber Orchestra        DeutGram         415669

12:34:00            00:13:37            Gabriel Fauré    Masques et bergamasques Op 112                    Ludovic Morlot  Seattle Symphony        SeattleSM         1004

12:50:00            00:08:48            Franz Lehár       Waltz 'Gold and Silver' Op 79                 Sir John Eliot Gardiner   Vienna Philharmonic     DeutGram         463185

 

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Richard Strauss’s Elektra . Esa-Pekka Salonen conducts an acclaimed cast of artists, all making Met role debuts with this new production created by the late Patrice Chéreau. Soprano Nina Stemme sings the title role; mezzo-soprano Waltraud Meier is Elektra’s formidable mother Klytämnestra, soprano Adrianne Pieczonka is her gentle sister Chrysothemis, and bass-baritone Eric Owens is her long-lost brother Orest. German tenor Burkhard Ulrich makes his Met debut this season as Aegisth, Klytämnestra’s lover. (No Intermission)
 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:07:00            00:31:04            Peter Tchaikovsky         Serenade for Strings in C major  Op 48                          East Coast Chamber Orch   E1 Music          7784

15:39:00            00:18:51            Ottorino Respighi          Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2                  Jesús López-Cobos            Lausanne Chamber Orchestra     Telarc   80309

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:00:00            00:26:38            Camille Saint-Saëns       Piano Concerto No.  4 in C minor  Op 44            WDR Symphony Cologne            Thomas Sanderling        Anna Malikova, piano    Audite   92509

16:27:00            00:30:36            Sergei Prokofiev           The Stone Flower: Wedding Suite Op 126                       Neeme Järvi            Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           Chandos           10481

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Fighting the Good Fight - This week soundtracks from movies depicting individuals or nations standing firm against oppression, including Casablanca, Braveheart, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and more
20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Like a River Around a Rock from World War Z, 2013  Warner Bros Records 535730-2  Music From The Motion Picture World War Z  Marco Beltrami  original soundtrack recording/Matt Dunkley, cond.

Overture from The Alamo, 1960  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1170  EPICS: The History of the World According to Hollywood  Dmitri Tiomkin  Crouch End Festival Chorus/The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

Rhett's Leaving/Melanie's Death/Finale from Gone With The Wind, 1939  Silva Screen Records SSD 1035  Gone With The Wind  The Classic Max Steiner  Max Steiner  The Westminster Philharmonic Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

Suite from Casablanca, 1943  Silva Screen Records SSD 1035  Gone With The Wind  The Classic Max Steiner  Max Steiner  The Westminster Philharmonic Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

Hymn to the Fallen from Saving Private Ryan, 1998  Dreamworks Records DRMD-50046  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Williams  The Tanglewood Festival Chorus/The Boston Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Epilogue from Battle of Britain, 1969  Chandos CHAN 10262  The Film Music of Ron Goodwin  Ron Goodwin  BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond.

Evey Reborn from V For Vendetta, 2005  Warner Bros Records ASW 58414  Music From The Motion Picture V For Vendetta  Dario Marianelli  original soundtrack recording/Benjamin Wallfisch, cond.

Rey's Theme from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, 2015  Walt Disney Records D002177202  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Williams  original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

Am I Not Merciful? and Honor Him from Gladiator, 2000  Decca 289 467 094-2  Music From The Motion Picture Gladiator  Hans Zimmer/Lisa Gerard  The Lyndhurst Orchestra/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

End Credits from Braveheart, 1995  London G2 48295  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  James Horner  London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.

March of the Resistance/The Jedi Steps/Finale from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, 2015  Walt Disney Records D002177202  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Williams  original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

Knives and Bullets (and Cannons, Too) from V For Vendetta, 2005  Warner Bros Records ASW 58414  Music From The Motion Picture V For Vendetta  Dario Marianelli  original soundtrack recording/Benjamin Wallfisch, cond.

The Return of the King from Lord of the Rings  The Return of the King, 2003  Reprise Records 9 48521-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Howard Shore  The London Philharmonic Orchestra/Howard Shore, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Tailor Made -Some of our finest songwriters keep the special needs of 17 stars in mind: Mary Martin, Liza Minnelli, Bea Lillie, Maurice Chevalier, Ethel Merman, Al Jolson and more

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch  979151-2

18:01:10  00:00:32  John Kander and Fred Ebb  Sing Happy  Liza Minnelli  Flora, the Red Menace Original B'way Cast  RCA  09026-60821

18:01:42  00:01:13  Kander and Ebb  Maybe This Time    Liza Minnelli  Cabaret  Film Soundtrack   Hip-O 76744-00272

18:02:59  00:00:29  Kander and Ebb  Liza With a Z  Liza Minnelli  Liza With a Z  TV Soundtrack  Columbia  PCT1762

18:03:28  00:01:00  Kander and Ebb  New York, New York  Liza Minnelli   New York, New York    Film Soundtrack  United Artists  L2-01198

18:04:28  00:00:58  Kander and Ebb  Arthur in the Afternoon  Liza Minnelli  The Act  Original B'way Cast DRG  CDRG6101

18:05:26  00:00:46  Kander and Ebb  Colored Lights  Liza Minnelli  The Rink   Original B'way Cast  Jay CD  JAY1328

18:06:19  00:02:48  Kander and Ebb  Thank You   Liza Minnelli  Minnelli on Minnelli  Angel  72435-249052

18:09:14  00:01:14  Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  Mimi  Maurice Chevalier  American Songbook Series: Rodgers and Hart  Smithsonian      RD048-6

18:12:04  00:02:54  L.Bernstein-C.Comden-A.Green  100 Easy Ways  Rosaline Russell     Wonderful Town  Original B'way Cast  Decca B'way  440-014602-2

18:15:26  00:02:02  Irving Berin   Let Me Sing and I'm Happy  Al Jolson   Al Jolson at Warner Bros   Rhino  R272544

18:17:26  00:02:32  Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke  Swinging on a Star  Bring Crosby  American Songbook Series  James Van Heusen  Smithsonian  RD046-18

18:20:35  00:03:04  Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg  Lydia, the Tattooed Lady   Groucho Marx   American Songbook Series  Yip Harburg            Smithsonian  RD048-16

18:24:07  00:02:15  Hugh Martin-Timothy Gray  Talking to You  Bea Lillie    High Spiritis  Origina B'way Cast  MCA  MCAD-10767

18:26:33  00:02:13  Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein  Ol' Man River  Paul Robeson  The Utimate "Show Boat"  Pearl  GEMS0060

18:29:33  00:02:37  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein   A Wonderful Guy  Mary Martin   South Pacific  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60722

18:33:01  00:02:54  Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green  Oh, My Mysterious Lady  Mary Martin, Cyril Ritchard Peter Pan  Original B'way Cast        RCA  3762-2-RG

18:36:16  00:00:31  George M. Cohan  I'm a Yankee Doodle Dandy  George M. Cohan  Songwriters Do Their Thing  Pelican  Pelican 120

18:37:12  00:02:00  Irving Berlin  Top Hat            Fred Astaire  Fred Astaire: The Early Years at RKO  Rhino 88883-78614

18:39:10  00:02:54  Hugh Martin   The Trolley Song  Judy Garland  Meet Me in St. Louis   Rhino  R271958

18:42:20  00:02:38  Burton Lane-Frank Loesser  Howd'ja Like to Love Me  Bob Hope, Martha Raye Martha Raye  Legenda            1000/5-6

18:45:40  00:03:12  Cole Porter  I Get a Kick Out of You Ethel Merman    Ethel Merman    Fanfare  DD473

18:49:08  00:02:23  John Kander and Fred Ebb   But the World Goes Round  Liza Minnelli  New York, New York  Film Soundtrack  EMI  2-01198

18:51:59  00:01:01  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

18:53:08  00:01:14  Cy Coleman  Filler: Overture from "Sweet Charity"  Orchestra  Sweet Charity   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60960

18:54:22  00:02:34  Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fieds   Filler: I'm a Brass Band  Gwen Verson  Sweet Charity  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60960

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:22:54            Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Winds in D minor  Op 44   Vienna Philharmonic      Myung-Whun Chung     Members of      DeutGram         471613

19:27:00            00:29:07            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No.103 in E flat major                       Claudio Abbado            Chamber Orchestra of Europe    DeutGram         4778117

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad with The Cleveland Orchestra - A program in memory of Louis Lane, who died at the age of 92 on February15, 2016; Mr. Lane was on the conducting staff of The Cleveland Orchestra from 1947 to 1973

20:04:00            00:20:00            Leopold Mozart Symphony in D major 'Divertimento militaire'

20:28:00            00:20:27            Vincenzo Tommasini      The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite          

20:53:00            00:14:55            Jacques Ibert    Escales 'Ports of Call'

21:12:00            00:27:05            Franz Berwald   Symphony No.  3 in C major ‘Singulière’

21:34:00            00:25:02            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Violin Concerto No.  3 in G major           Cleveland Orchestra            George Szell     Isaac Stern, violin          Sony    66475

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some choice pieces by Lily Tomlin including "Lud and Maria meet Dracula's Daughter," and "Mr. Theatre Goer meets the Shopping Bag Lady”… "Also "The Jack Benny Show 40 years from Now"… An Elsa Lanchester song or two, plus Mark Levy expounds on the "Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows"…  This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:06:03            Alexander Voormolen    Arioso from Concerto for 2 Oboes         The Hague Philharmonic            Matthias Bamert            Pauline Oostenrijk, oboe; Hans Roerade, oboe   Chandos           9815

23:08:00            00:09:33            Vítezslav Novák            Slovak Suite: The Night Op 32               Libor Pesek      Royal Liverpool Philharmonic  VirginClas         45251

23:20:00            00:07:58            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andante from Piano Sonata No. 13                                Alfred Brendel, piano     Philips  468048

23:27:00            00:09:59            Ludwig van Beethoven   Lento from String Quartet No. 16 Op 135                        Leonard Bernstein          Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         435779

23:40:00            00:07:06            Samuel Barber  Andante from Cello Concerto Op 22       St. Louis Symphony      Leonard Slatkin  Steven Isserlis, cello      RCA     68283

23:47:00            00:07:42            Gerald Finzi       Romance in E flat major  Op 11             Richard Hickox  City of London Sinfonia            Chandos           9888

23:56:00            00:02:40            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia in F major      Bavarian Radio Symphony            Lisa Batiashvili  Lisa Batiashvili, violin    DeutGram         4792479

 

 