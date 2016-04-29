2016 WVIZ/PBS Televised Auction: Kent Geist

Ideastream's own Kent Gest spoke to Jacqueline Gerber about the 2016 WVIZ/PBS Televised Auction, which runs Thursday, April 28 through Sunday, May 1.

For more than 45 years, viewers have looked forward to this WVIZ/PBS rite of spring when they can tune in to window-shop from the comfort of their own homes and call in or bid online.

The funds raised through the WVIZ/PBS Televised Auction help support your nonprofit public television station serving Northeastern and North Central Ohio.

WVIZ/PBS broadcasts quality, popular programs like Downton Abbey, Antiques Roadshow, NOVA and PBS NewsHour, as well as educational children's shows, including Clifford the Big Red Dog, Dinosaur Train, Arthur, Curious George and Sesame Street.

We encourage you to support the 2016 WVIZ/PBS Televised Auction by donating an item or becoming a sponsor. Any questions, email us at auction@wviz.org.