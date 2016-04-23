Program Guide 04-23-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:26:25 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 86 in D major Yehudi Menuhin Menuhin Festival Orchestra EMI 69383

00:30:00 00:38:19 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 14 in D minor Jasper Quartet Sono Lumin 92152

01:13:00 00:30:09 Antonín Dvorák Violin Concerto in A minor Op 53 Paris Conservatoire Orchestra George Enescu Yehudi Menuhin, violin Warner 555052

01:46:00 00:42:18 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 43 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10603

02:30:00 00:25:35 Sir William Walton Viola Concerto in A minor New Philharmonia Orchestra Sir William Walton Yehudi Menuhin, viola Warner 555052

02:58:00 00:45:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 9 in D major Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Sony 372068

03:46:00 00:41:04 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor Op 11 Berlin State Orchestra Andris Nelsons Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 15387

04:30:00 00:27:12 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Ballet Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20604

05:003:00 00:25:54 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor Op 64 Colonne Orchestra George Enescu Yehudi Menuhin, violin Warner 555052

05:27:00 00:17:03 Muzio Clementi Symphony in B flat Op 18 Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9234

05:47:00 00:05:45 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867

05:54:35 00:04:24 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque #3 Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This time on Concierto Andrés Villamil plays Columbian guitar music, and the Spanish brother and sister act of pianists José and Amparo Iturbi play Mozart. Also Andrés Segovia performs a suite by Spanish composer Frederic Mompou

06:00:50 José A Morales: Puebilito Viejo (Little Village) Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778

06:03:22 José A Morales: Bucarelia Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778

06:06:50 Adolfo Mejía: Bambuco in e Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778

06:11:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto in Eb for 2 Pianos & Orchestra, K. 365 José Iturbi, piano; Amparo Iturbi, piano Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra José Iturbi Ivory Classics 70908

06:37:28 Frederic Mompou: Suite Compostelana Andrés Segovia, guita Deutsche Grammophon 471 430-2

07:01:00 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite, Op. 56 Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Denon CO-78764

07:18:38 Joaquín Rodrigo: Evocaciones for Piano (Tarde en el parque, Noche en el Guadalquivir, Mañana en Triana) Gregory Allen, piano Bridge 9027

07:33:43 Francesco Molino: Guitar Concerto in e, Op. 56 Pepe Romero, guitar Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Iona Brown Philips 426263

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Kenneth Frazelle: Fiddler's Galaxy--Joseph Swensen, violin; Jeffrey Kahane, piano MPR 201 Music: 4:37

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 102 in B flat major, Hob. I/102--Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Royce Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 22:35

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Sara Tillotson from Tulsa, OK Music: 8:17

Puzzler payoff: Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata: 1. Allegretto malinconico--Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Eric Le Sage, piano Album: Emmanuel Pahud – Paris EMI 56488 Music: 4:34

Wojciech Kilar: Orawa--Baltic Sea Youth Orchestra; Kristjan Jarvi, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 8:34

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Peter Tchaikovsky: Excerpt from 1812 Overture

Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F major: 2. Assez vif. Tres rythme--Emerson String Quartet Album: Debussy & Ravel: String Quartets DG 4455092 Music: 5:53

Richard Strauss: Excerpt from Burleske in D minor--Byron Janis, piano; Chicago Symphony Orchestra; Fritz Reiner, conductor Album: Strauss Burleske, Rachmaninoff Concerto No. 1 RCA 548440 Music: 2:30

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto: Movement 1--Anna Vinnitskaya, piano; Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin; Gilbert Varga, conductor Album: Anna Vinnitskaya Plays Prokofiev & Ravel Naive 5238 Music: 8:15

Ben Folds: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra Movements 2-3--Ben Folds, piano; Nashville Symphony Orchestra; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Album: So There New West Records 5108 Music: 10:14

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:04:14 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61 Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778

10:07:00 00:08:24 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 Op 92 Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 718

10:16:00 00:03:11 Leroy Anderson Sandpaper Ballet Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357

10:21:00 00:07:37 Emile Waldteufel Waltz 'The Skaters' Op 183 Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66998

10:30:00 00:03:20 Federico Mompou Canción y Danza No. 8 Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 66963

10:36:00 00:07:52 Sir Arthur Sullivan Macbeth: Overture Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

10:45:00 00:02:15 John Dowland Fine knacks for ladies La Nef Atma 2650

10:51:00 00:02:43 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika Op 60 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 218

10:55:00 00:03:21 Stephen Warbeck Shakespeare in Love: Main Title Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80551

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 4, 2016 - From Lake Jackson, Texas, this week’s From the Top features an energetic 11-year-old pianist from Texas performing the music of Mendelssohn, we’ll hear a brand new work for four cellos written by a brilliant teenage composer from Pennsylvania, and we’ll meet a very confident young trumpet player who thrives on the pressure of playing a brass instrument—he loves the challenge that, because the instrument is so loud, everyone can hear any mistake he might make. Not surprisingly, this young player makes very few

11-year-old pianist Bryant Li from Katy, Texas, performs Etude No. 6 in F major (Presto) from 15 Etudes de Virtuosité, Op. 72, by Moritz Moszkowski (1854-1925)

17-year-old flutist Mei Stone (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Waco, Texas, and currently a student at the Interlochen Arts Academy, performs the first movement, Moderato, and third movement, Animé, from Sonatine for Flute and Piano, by Pierre Sancan (1916-2008), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Cellists Patricia Ryan, Jakob Nierenz, Jenaesha Iwaasa, and Matthew Gustafson from the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University perform the third movement, “Meditative, still,” from “Abrasions” for Cello Quartet by 18-year-old composer Aiyana Braun (b. 1997) from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (currently a freshman at the Curtis Institute of Music)

16-year-old violinist Joshua Brown from Gurnee, Illinois, performs Polonaise No. 1 in D, Op. 4, for Violin and Piano by Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old trumpet player Ayman A. Abouleish from Houston, Texas, performs the first movement, Mit Kraft, from Sonata for Trumpet and Piano by Paul Hindemith (1895-1963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Flutist Mei Stone performs the third movement, Animé, from Sonatine for Flute and Piano, by Henri Dutilleux (1916-2013), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Gabriela Lena Frank's "Three Latin American Dances"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Benjamin Britten’s Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra: Winds & Strings

12:09:00 00:03:21 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Morning Dance Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

12:15:00 00:08:17 Otto Nicolai The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418

12:27:00 00:18:29 Peter Tchaikovsky Hamlet Fantasy Overture Op 67 Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 15296

12:48:00 00:10:09 Lars-Erik Larsson A Winter's Tale: Suite Op 18 Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO 777671

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Verdi’s Otello. Aleksandrs Antonenko stars in the title role, one he has performed around the world to wide acclaim. He appears opposite Hibla Gerzmava, who makes her Met role debut this spring as Otello’s innocent wife Desdemona. Željko Lučić sings the part of the evil Iago, Alexey Dolgov is his pawn Cassio, and James Morris is the Venetian ambassador Lodovico. Adam Fischer conducts. The intermission will include interviews with the artists



WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:09:00 00:15:57 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Love's Labour's Lost: Four Dances Op 167 Andrew Mogrelia Malmö Symphony Orchestra Naxos 572823

16:26:00 00:07:59 Hector Berlioz Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68790

16:35:00 00:08:16 Richard Wagner Das Liebesverbot: Overture Fabio Luisi Philharmonia Zürich Accentus 102

16:44:00 00:08:21 Josef Rheinberger Overture to 'The Taming of the Shrew' Op 18 Nikos Athinäos Frankfurt (Oder) Philharmonic Signum 6000

16:53:00 00:06:14 Bedrich Smetana Shakespeare Festival March Robert Stankovsky Slovak Radio Symphony MarcoPolo 223705

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Game Changers - Sometimes a film is so bold and innovative it changes the craft of movie-making itself. We'll hear music from films including Citizen Kane, Jaws, Avatar and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The duel with the skeleton from The Seventh Voyage of Sinbad, 1958 London 443 899-2 Bernard Herrmann Great Film Music Bernard Herrmann National Philharmonic Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann, cond.

Prelude tableaux 1-5 from L'assassination de duc de Guise, 1908 Harmonia Mundi 1951472 Musique D'abord Camille Saint-Saens Musique Oblique

Toot, Toot, Tootsie from The Jazz Singer, 1927 TCM promotional CD The Sounds of TCM Gus Kahn/Ernie Erdman/Dan Russo Al Jolson, vocals/original soundtrack recording

Some Day My Prince Will Come from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, 1938 Walt Disney 0946 3 65027 2 4 Classic Disney 60 Years of Musical Magic Frank Churchill/Larry Morey Adriana Caselotti, vocals/original soundtrack recording

Heigh-Ho from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, 1938 Walt Disney 0946 3 65028 2 3 Classic Disney 60 Years of Musical Magic Frank Churchill/Larry Morey The Dwarfs Chorus/original soundtrack recording

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Fantasy Deutsche Grammophon 447 013-2GH Salute To Disney Frank Churchill The Boston Pops Orchestra/Arthur Fiedler, cond.

Main Title from Gone With The Wind, 1939 TCM promotional CD The Sounds of TCM Max Steiner original soundtrack recording

Prelude and Finale from Citizen Kane, 1941 Royal Philharmonic Orchestra RPO 022 CD The Golden Age of Hollywood 2 Bernard Herrmann Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Jose Serebrier, cond.

Three Barrels Under from Jaws, 1975 Decca 289 467 045-2 JAWS Anniversary Collectors Edition John Williams original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

Elegy from The Robe, 1953 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1203 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alfred Newman original soundtrack recording/Alfred Newman, cond.

Prelude (Main Title), Marcellus' Redemption and Finale/Hallelujah from The Robe, 1953 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1203 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alfred Newman original soundtrack recording/Alfred Newman, cond.

Theme from The Magnificent Seven, 1960 Sony Classical SMK 60991 National Public Radio Milestones of the Millennium Music in Film Elmer Bernstein Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Main Title and First Victim, Three Barrels Under, and Blown to Bits from Jaws, 1975 Decca 289 467 045-2 JAWS Anniversary Collectors Edition John Williams original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

Ben Kenobi's Death/Tie Fighter Attack from Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 Sony Classical S2K 51333 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

The Destruction of Hometree from Avatar, 2009 Fox Music/Atlantic 52168-2 Music From The Motion Picture James Horner original soundtrack recording/James Horner, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Just for Laughs - A dozen classic comedy songs from Broadway—actually, there’s one from Hollywood—performed by Bernadette Peters, Bebe Neuwirth, Faith Prince and even Groucho Marx

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:15 00:03:25 Frank Loesser Adelaide's Lament Faith Prince Guys and Dolls 1992 B'way Revival RCA 09026-61317

18:05:19 00:04:35 Cole Porter Where Is the Life That Late I Led? Brian Stokes Mitchell Kiss Me, Kate 2000 B'way Revival DRG DRG12988

18:10:16 00:03:16 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart To Keep My Love Alive Vivienne Segal A Connecticult Yankee 1943 Revival Decca B'way 440-013-560-2

18:14:15 00:03:04 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Lydia, the Tattooed Lady Groucho Marx American Songbook Series: Yip Harburg Smithsonian RD048-13

18:18:03 00:02:53 Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein I Cain't Say No Vicki Simon Oklahoma! 1998 London Cast First Night MCPS69

18:20:53 00:04:05 Irving Berlin You Can't Get a Man With a Gun Bernadette Peters Annie Get Your Gun 1999 Revival Angel 24355-68122

18:26:17 00:03:56 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg When I'm Not Near the Girl I Love Christopher Fitzgerald Finian's Rainbow Irish Repertory Theatre Prod Ghostlight 4402-2

18:30:32 00:03:57 Arthur Schwartz-Dorothy Fields He Had Refinement Shirley Booth American Songbook Series: Dorothy Fields Smithsonian RD048-16

18:35:07 00:03:38 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Little Tin Box Howard DaSilva Fiorello! Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM7-65023

18:39:15 00:04:06 Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim Gee, Officer Krupke! Company West Side Story Original Soundtrack Sony SK89226

18:43:49 00:04:04 Stephen Sondheim Getting Married Today Beth Howland Company Original B'way Cast Sony SK65283

18:48:19 00:03:09 John Kander-Fred Ebb Class Bebe Neuwirth, Marcia Lewis Chicago 1997 Revival RCA 09026-68727

18:51:49 00:00:00 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:14 00:03:30 Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe Filler: A Hymn to Him Rex Harrison My Fair Lady Original B'way Cast Sony SK89997

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:11:26 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 97

19:15:00 00:40:06 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D major Op 77 Lucerne Festival Orchestra Wilhelm Furtwängler Yehudi Menuhin, violin Warner 555052

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Marin Alsop, conductor; David Fray, piano - recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:10:49 Samuel Barber Essay No. 2 for Orchestra Op 17

20:18:00 00:31:31 Robert Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor Op 54

20:54:00 00:42:28 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3

21:50:00 00:07:05 Bedrich Smetana The Two Widows: Overture Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We observe Shakespeare’s birthday (and also his death day) with Beyond the Fringe’s “So That’s the Way You Like It,” Bernstein’s “Macbeth Blues,” Cleo Lane’s “The Complete Works” Andy Griffith’s “Hamlet” and further items to titillate thee… Richard Howland-Bolton recites “The Curse of Shakespeare”… Also, This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:02:42 Sergei Rachmaninoff Lilacs Op 21 Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336

23:04:00 00:06:43 Percy Grainger Ramble on the Last Love Duet in Strauss Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

23:11:00 00:03:59 Stephen Goss Jasmine Flower from 'The Chinese Garden' Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322

23:17:00 00:07:17 Henryk Wieniawski Légende in G minor Op 17 Colonne Orchestra George Enescu Yehudi Menuhin, violin Warner 555052

23:24:00 00:11:06 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

23:37:00 00:05:19 Claude Debussy Pour le piano: Sarabande Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127

23:42:00 00:06:03 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: La vallée des cloches Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

23:48:00 00:05:26 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony Chorale SeattleSM 1004

23:55:00 00:02:31 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 9 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275