WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 04-23-2016

Published April 23, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:26:25            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 86 in D major                 Yehudi Menuhin Menuhin Festival Orchestra         EMI      69383

00:30:00            00:38:19            Franz Schubert  String Quartet No. 14 in D minor                                     Jasper Quartet            Sono Lumin      92152

01:13:00            00:30:09            Antonín Dvorák Violin Concerto in A minor  Op 53          Paris Conservatoire Orchestra            George Enescu Yehudi Menuhin, violin   Warner  555052

01:46:00            00:42:18            Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  2 in D major  Op 43                   George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra          MAA     10603

02:30:00            00:25:35            Sir William Walton         Viola Concerto in A minor          New Philharmonia Orchestra       Sir William Walton  Yehudi Menuhin, viola    Warner  555052

02:58:00            00:45:10            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Serenade No.  9 in D major                    Nikolaus Harnoncourt      Vienna Concentus Musicus        Sony    372068

03:46:00            00:41:04            Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No.  1 in E minor  Op 11            Berlin State Orchestra            Andris Nelsons  Daniel Barenboim, piano            DeutGram         15387

04:30:00            00:27:12            Maurice Ravel   Mother Goose Ballet                  Franz Welser-Möst         Cleveland Orchestra            MAA     20604

05:003:00          00:25:54            Felix Mendelssohn        Violin Concerto in E minor  Op 64          Colonne Orchestra            George Enescu Yehudi Menuhin, violin   Warner  555052

05:27:00            00:17:03            Muzio Clementi  Symphony in B flat Op 18                      Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players  Chandos           9234

05:47:00            00:05:45            Bedrich Smetana           The Bartered Bride: Dance of the                       Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   444867

05:54:35            00:04:24            Antonín Dvorák             Humoresque #3             Orion Weiss, piano Bridge         9355

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This time on Concierto Andrés Villamil plays Columbian guitar music, and the Spanish brother and sister act of pianists José and Amparo Iturbi play Mozart. Also Andrés Segovia performs a suite by Spanish composer Frederic Mompou

Esta vez en Concierto Andrés Villamil toca la música colombiana para guitarra, y los artistas de piano hermano y hermana José y Amparo Iturbi toca Mozart. También, Andrés Segovia realiza una suite por el compositor español Frederic Mompou
06:00:50 José A Morales: Puebilito Viejo (Little Village)   Andres Villamil, guitar   Oehms   778           

06:03:22 José A Morales: Bucarelia   Andres Villamil, guitar   Oehms   778            

06:06:50 Adolfo Mejía: Bambuco in e   Andres Villamil, guitar   Oehms   778           

06:11:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto in Eb for 2 Pianos & Orchestra, K. 365   José Iturbi, piano; Amparo Iturbi, piano   Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra  José Iturbi   Ivory Classics  70908                   

06:37:28 Frederic Mompou: Suite Compostelana   Andrés Segovia, guita   Deutsche Grammophon   471 430-2                                        

07:01:00 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite, Op. 56   Lausanne Chamber Orchestra  Jesús López-Cobos    Denon   CO-78764                 

07:18:38 Joaquín Rodrigo: Evocaciones for Piano (Tarde en el parque, Noche en el Guadalquivir, Mañana en Triana)   Gregory Allen, piano  Bridge   9027                

07:33:43 Francesco Molino: Guitar Concerto in e, Op. 56   Pepe Romero, guitar   Academy of St. Martin in the Fields   Iona Brown   Philips  426263                                

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Kenneth Frazelle: Fiddler's Galaxy--Joseph Swensen, violin; Jeffrey Kahane, piano MPR 201 Music: 4:37

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 102 in B flat major, Hob. I/102--Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Royce Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 22:35

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Sara Tillotson from Tulsa, OK Music: 8:17

Puzzler payoff: Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata: 1. Allegretto malinconico--Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Eric Le Sage, piano Album: Emmanuel Pahud – Paris EMI 56488 Music: 4:34

Wojciech Kilar: Orawa--Baltic Sea Youth Orchestra; Kristjan Jarvi, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 8:34

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Peter Tchaikovsky: Excerpt from 1812 Overture

Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F major: 2. Assez vif. Tres rythme--Emerson String Quartet Album: Debussy & Ravel: String Quartets DG 4455092 Music: 5:53

Richard Strauss: Excerpt from Burleske in D minor--Byron Janis, piano; Chicago Symphony Orchestra; Fritz Reiner, conductor Album: Strauss Burleske, Rachmaninoff Concerto No. 1 RCA 548440 Music: 2:30

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto: Movement 1--Anna Vinnitskaya, piano; Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin; Gilbert Varga, conductor Album: Anna Vinnitskaya Plays Prokofiev & Ravel Naive 5238 Music: 8:15

Ben Folds: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra Movements 2-3--Ben Folds, piano; Nashville Symphony Orchestra; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Album: So There New West Records 5108 Music: 10:14

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:04:14            Felix Mendelssohn        A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61                  Riccardo Chailly  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra  Decca   4810778

10:07:00            00:08:24            Ludwig van Beethoven   Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 Op 92              Manfred Honeck            Pittsburgh Symphony    Reference         718

10:16:00            00:03:11            Leroy Anderson Sandpaper Ballet                       Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra            Naxos   559357

10:21:00            00:07:37            Emile Waldteufel           Waltz 'The Skaters' Op 183                    Ronald Corp     New London Orchestra          Hyperion           66998

10:30:00            00:03:20            Federico Mompou         Canción y Danza No. 8                          Stephen Hough, piano            Hyperion           66963

10:36:00            00:07:52            Sir Arthur Sullivan          Macbeth: Overture                     Sir Neville Marriner         Academy St. Martin in Fields        Philips  434916

10:45:00            00:02:15            John Dowland   Fine knacks for ladies                           La Nef  Atma    2650

10:51:00            00:02:43            Sergei Prokofiev           Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika Op 60                     George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      CBS/Sony         218

10:55:00            00:03:21            Stephen Warbeck          Shakespeare in Love: Main Title             Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc   80551

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 4, 2016 - From Lake Jackson, Texas, this week’s From the Top features an energetic 11-year-old pianist from Texas performing the music of Mendelssohn, we’ll hear a brand new work for four cellos written by a brilliant teenage composer from Pennsylvania, and we’ll meet a very confident young trumpet player who thrives on the pressure of playing a brass instrument—he loves the challenge that, because the instrument is so loud, everyone can hear any mistake he might make. Not surprisingly, this young player makes very few

11-year-old pianist Bryant Li from Katy, Texas, performs Etude No. 6 in F major (Presto) from 15 Etudes de Virtuosité, Op. 72, by Moritz Moszkowski (1854-1925)

17-year-old flutist Mei Stone (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Waco, Texas, and currently a student at the Interlochen Arts Academy, performs the first movement, Moderato, and third movement, Animé, from Sonatine for Flute and Piano, by Pierre Sancan (1916-2008), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Cellists Patricia Ryan, Jakob Nierenz, Jenaesha Iwaasa, and Matthew Gustafson from the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University perform the third movement, “Meditative, still,” from “Abrasions” for Cello Quartet by 18-year-old composer Aiyana Braun (b. 1997) from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (currently a freshman at the Curtis Institute of Music)

16-year-old violinist Joshua Brown from Gurnee, Illinois, performs Polonaise No. 1 in D, Op. 4, for Violin and Piano by Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old trumpet player Ayman A. Abouleish from Houston, Texas, performs the first movement, Mit Kraft, from Sonata for Trumpet and Piano by Paul Hindemith (1895-1963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Flutist Mei Stone performs the third movement, Animé, from Sonatine for Flute and Piano, by Henri Dutilleux (1916-2013), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Gabriela Lena Frank's "Three Latin American Dances"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Benjamin Britten’s Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra: Winds & Strings

12:09:00            00:03:21            Sergei Prokofiev           Romeo and Juliet: Morning Dance                      Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4787779

12:15:00            00:08:17            Otto Nicolai       The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture                Lance Friedel    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch        Naxos   573418

12:27:00            00:18:29            Peter Tchaikovsky         Hamlet Fantasy Overture Op 67              Gustavo Dudamel            Simón Bolívar Symphony          DeutGram         15296

12:48:00            00:10:09            Lars-Erik Larsson          A Winter's Tale: Suite Op 18                   Andrew Manze   Helsingborg Symphony        CPO     777671

 

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Verdi’s Otello. Aleksandrs Antonenko stars in the title role, one he has performed around the world to wide acclaim. He appears opposite Hibla Gerzmava, who makes her Met role debut this spring as Otello’s innocent wife Desdemona. Željko Lučić sings the part of the evil Iago, Alexey Dolgov is his pawn Cassio, and James Morris is the Venetian ambassador Lodovico. Adam Fischer conducts. The intermission will include interviews with the artists
 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:09:00            00:15:57            Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco       Love's Labour's Lost: Four Dances Op 167                    Andrew Mogrelia           Malmö Symphony Orchestra      Naxos   572823

16:26:00            00:07:59            Hector Berlioz   Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture             Sir Colin Davis  Dresden State Orchestra          RCA     68790

16:35:00            00:08:16            Richard Wagner Das Liebesverbot: Overture                   Fabio Luisi        Philharmonia Zürich            Accentus          102

16:44:00            00:08:21            Josef Rheinberger         Overture to 'The Taming of the Shrew' Op 18                  Nikos Athinäos           Frankfurt (Oder) Philharmonic     Signum 6000

16:53:00            00:06:14            Bedrich Smetana           Shakespeare Festival March                  Robert Stankovsky            Slovak Radio Symphony           MarcoPolo        223705

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Game Changers - Sometimes a film is so bold and innovative it changes the craft of movie-making itself. We'll hear music from films including Citizen Kane, Jaws, Avatar and more
20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The duel with the skeleton from The Seventh Voyage of Sinbad, 1958  London 443 899-2  Bernard Herrmann  Great Film Music  Bernard Herrmann  National Philharmonic Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann, cond.

Prelude tableaux 1-5 from L'assassination de duc de Guise, 1908  Harmonia Mundi 1951472  Musique D'abord  Camille Saint-Saens  Musique Oblique

Toot, Toot, Tootsie from The Jazz Singer, 1927  TCM promotional CD  The Sounds of TCM  Gus Kahn/Ernie Erdman/Dan Russo  Al Jolson, vocals/original soundtrack recording

Some Day My Prince Will Come from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, 1938  Walt Disney 0946 3 65027 2 4  Classic Disney 60 Years of Musical Magic  Frank Churchill/Larry Morey  Adriana Caselotti, vocals/original soundtrack recording

Heigh-Ho from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, 1938  Walt Disney 0946 3 65028 2 3  Classic Disney 60 Years of Musical Magic  Frank Churchill/Larry Morey  The Dwarfs Chorus/original soundtrack recording

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Fantasy  Deutsche Grammophon 447 013-2GH  Salute To Disney  Frank Churchill  The Boston Pops Orchestra/Arthur Fiedler, cond.

Main Title from Gone With The Wind, 1939  TCM promotional CD  The Sounds of TCM  Max Steiner  original soundtrack recording

Prelude and Finale from Citizen Kane, 1941  Royal Philharmonic Orchestra RPO 022 CD  The Golden Age of Hollywood 2  Bernard Herrmann  Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Jose Serebrier, cond.

Three Barrels Under from Jaws, 1975  Decca 289 467 045-2  JAWS Anniversary Collectors Edition  John Williams  original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

Elegy from The Robe, 1953  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1203  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alfred Newman  original soundtrack recording/Alfred Newman, cond.

Prelude (Main Title), Marcellus' Redemption and Finale/Hallelujah from The Robe, 1953  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1203  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alfred Newman  original soundtrack recording/Alfred Newman, cond.

Theme from The Magnificent Seven, 1960  Sony Classical SMK 60991  National Public Radio  Milestones of the Millennium  Music in Film  Elmer Bernstein  Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Main Title and First Victim, Three Barrels Under, and Blown to Bits from Jaws, 1975  Decca 289 467 045-2  JAWS Anniversary Collectors Edition  John Williams  original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

Ben Kenobi's Death/Tie Fighter Attack from Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977  Sony Classical S2K 51333  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

The Destruction of Hometree from Avatar, 2009  Fox Music/Atlantic 52168-2  Music From The Motion Picture  James Horner  original soundtrack recording/James Horner, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Just for Laughs - A dozen classic comedy songs from Broadway—actually, there’s one from Hollywood—performed by Bernadette Peters, Bebe Neuwirth, Faith Prince and even Groucho Marx

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch  979151-2

18:01:15  00:03:25  Frank Loesser  Adelaide's Lament  Faith Prince  Guys and Dolls  1992 B'way Revival RCA  09026-61317

18:05:19  00:04:35  Cole Porter  Where Is the Life That Late I Led?   Brian Stokes Mitchell  Kiss Me, Kate  2000 B'way Revival  DRG  DRG12988

18:10:16  00:03:16  Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  To Keep My Love Alive  Vivienne Segal  A Connecticult Yankee  1943 Revival  Decca B'way  440-013-560-2

18:14:15  00:03:04  Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg  Lydia, the Tattooed Lady   Groucho Marx   American Songbook Series: Yip Harburg            Smithsonian  RD048-13

18:18:03  00:02:53  Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein  I Cain't Say No  Vicki Simon    Oklahoma! 1998 London Cast  First Night    MCPS69

18:20:53  00:04:05  Irving Berlin    You Can't Get a Man With a Gun  Bernadette Peters  Annie Get Your Gun   1999 Revival  Angel  24355-68122

18:26:17  00:03:56  Burton Lane-Yip Harburg  When I'm Not Near the Girl I Love    Christopher Fitzgerald Finian's Rainbow  Irish Repertory Theatre Prod  Ghostlight  4402-2

18:30:32  00:03:57  Arthur Schwartz-Dorothy Fields  He Had Refinement   Shirley Booth   American Songbook Series: Dorothy Fields  Smithsonian       RD048-16

18:35:07  00:03:38  Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick  Little Tin Box  Howard DaSilva   Fiorello!  Original B'way Cast  Angel  ZDM7-65023

18:39:15  00:04:06  Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim  Gee, Officer Krupke!  Company   West Side Story  Original Soundtrack  Sony  SK89226

18:43:49  00:04:04  Stephen Sondheim   Getting Married Today   Beth Howland    Company  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK65283

18:48:19  00:03:09  John Kander-Fred Ebb  Class  Bebe Neuwirth, Marcia Lewis   Chicago  1997 Revival RCA  09026-68727

18:51:49  00:00:00  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

18:53:14  00:03:30  Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe  Filler: A Hymn to Him  Rex Harrison  My Fair Lady  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK89997

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:11:26            Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude                        George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra          MAA     97

19:15:00            00:40:06            Johannes Brahms          Violin Concerto in D major  Op 77          Lucerne Festival Orchestra            Wilhelm Furtwängler       Yehudi Menuhin, violin   Warner  555052

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Marin Alsop, conductor; David Fray, piano - recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00            00:10:49            Samuel Barber  Essay No. 2 for Orchestra Op 17          

20:18:00            00:31:31            Robert Schumann          Piano Concerto in A minor  Op 54

20:54:00            00:42:28            Aaron Copland  Symphony No.  3

21:50:00            00:07:05            Bedrich Smetana           The Two Widows: Overture                     Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   444867

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We observe Shakespeare’s birthday (and also his death day) with Beyond the Fringe’s “So That’s the Way You Like It,” Bernstein’s “Macbeth Blues,” Cleo Lane’s “The Complete Works” Andy Griffith’s “Hamlet” and further items to titillate thee… Richard Howland-Bolton recites “The Curse of Shakespeare”… Also, This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:02:42            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Lilacs Op 21                              Olga Kern, piano           Harm Mundi            907336

23:04:00            00:06:43            Percy Grainger  Ramble on the Last Love Duet in Strauss                                   Marc-André Hamelin, piano  Hyperion           66884

23:11:00            00:03:59            Stephen Goss   Jasmine Flower from 'The Chinese Garden'                                 Xuefei Yang, guitar      EMI      6322

23:17:00            00:07:17            Henryk Wieniawski         Légende in G minor  Op 17        Colonne Orchestra         George Enescu Yehudi Menuhin, violin   Warner  555052

23:24:00            00:11:06            Sergei Prokofiev           Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene                      Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4787779

23:37:00            00:05:19            Claude Debussy            Pour le piano: Sarabande                                  Barry Douglas, piano    RCA     68127

23:42:00            00:06:03            Maurice Ravel   Miroirs: La vallée des cloches                            Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano            DeutGram         14764

23:48:00            00:05:26            Gabriel Fauré    Pavane Op 50   Seattle Symphony         Ludovic Morlot  Seattle Symphony Chorale SeattleSM         1004

23:55:00            00:02:31            Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 9                           Cypress String Quartet  Avie      2275

 

 