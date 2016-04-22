Northern Ohio Planned Giving Council's 25th Annual Planned Giving Day

Northern Ohio Planned Giving Council's annual Planned Giving Day will focus on current trends in planned giving and new philanthropic ideas on the horizon. This all-day event is ideal for charitable giving professionals at all levels of experience with sessions focusing on basic planned giving techniques, current tax law, case studies, personal reflections and much more.

Patricia L. Fries is the President of the Board of Trustees for NOPGC. Hannah Fritzman Belsito is the Vice President of Destination Development & Community Affairs for Destination Cleveland. They visited WCLV to give listeners a preview of NOPGC's 25th Annual Planned Giving Day, which is Thursday, May 5.

25th Annual Planned Giving Day

Thursday, May 5th, 2016

DoubleTree by Hilton

6200 Quarry Lane

Independence, Ohio 44131