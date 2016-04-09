Program Guide 04-09-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:22:12 Manuel de Falla Nights In the Gardens of Spain BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10694

00:26:00 00:48:45 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

01:17:00 00:26:13 Samuel Barber Cello Concerto Op 22 St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 68283

01:45:00 00:48:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 15 in B flat major Jeffrey Tate English Chamber Orchestra EMI 69823

02:36:00 00:29:20 Florence Price Symphony No. 3 in C minor Apo Hsu Women's Philharmonic Koch Intl 7518

03:07:00 00:19:12 Georg Matthias Monn Cello Concerto in G minor Camerata Salzburg Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 474236

03:28:00 00:54:46 George Enescu Symphony No. 3 in C major Op 21 BBC Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Leeds Festival Chorus Chandos 9633

04:25:00 00:37:16 Béla Bartók Suite No. 1 for Orchestra Op 3 Antal Doráti Detroit Symphony Decca 4785437

05:04:00 00:17:11 François Devienne Flute Concerto No. 8 in G major London Mozart Players Sir James Galway Sir James Galway, flute RCA 63701

05:23:00 00:15:01 Brian Easdale Red Shoes Ballet Kenneth Alwyn Philharmonia Orchestra Silva 1094

05:40:00 00:06:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Mitridate: Overture Mario Bernardi Calgary Philharmonic CBC 5149

05:53:00 00:06:23 Gaetano Donizetti The Daughter of the Regiment: Overture Bruno Campanella Paris Opera Orchestra EMI 63128

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This time on Concierto your host Frank Dominguez shares tangos from Spain rather than Argentina, an Invitation to the Danzón by Cuban jazz musician Paquito D’Rivera, and a Mexican waltz.

Esta vez en Concierto Frank Dominguez, tu anfitrión, comparte tangos de España en lugar de Argentina, una Invitación a la Danzón por el músico de jazz cubano Paquito D'Rivera, y un vals mexicano.

06:00:47 Emilio Pujol: Tango espagnol Julian Bream, guitar RCA Victor Red Seal 60429

06:04:32 Joan Albert Amargós:Tango Català Michala Petri, recorder; Lars Hannibal, guitar Dacapo 8226900

06:09:50 Paquito D'Rivera: Invitacion al danzon Susan Palma-Nidel, flute; Edward Arron, cello; Jeewon Park, piano Flutewine 6168920449

06:15:32 Carlos Espinoza di los Monteros: Blue Night (Noche azul) Miguel Pacheco, psaltery; Victor Flores, double bass; Alberto Crusprieto, piano; Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

06:20:42 Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in bb, Op. 23 Jorge Bolet, piano; Montreal Symphony Orchestra Charles Dutoit Decca 421181

07:00:50 Isaac Albéniz: Songs of Spain (Cantos de España), Op. 232 (arr. by Tilmann Köster) Southwest German Chamber Orchestra Sebastian Tewinkel Profil 07073

07:27:45 Luigi Boccherini: Sinfonia, for Baroque Guitar & Orch. Richard Savino, baroque guitar; Portland Baroque Orchestra Monica Huggett Koch International 7448

07:50:18 Astor Piazzolla: Soledad (Solitude) Emanuel Ax, Pablo Ziegler, pianos Sony Classical SK 62728

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet in F minor Op. 95 "Serioso": 4. Larghetto espressivo--Emerson String Quartet Album: Beethoven: Complete String Quartets DG 453811 Music: 4:11

Carl Maria von Weber: Allegro con fuoco from Grand Duo Concertante in E-flat Major, Op. 48--Jon Manasse, clarinet; Jon Nakamatsu, piano Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia, Athens, GA Music: 6:19

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Susan Liebeskind from Atlanta, GA Music: 5:50

Puzzler Payoff: Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3: Movement 1 cadenza: Allegro ma non tanto--Michael Chertock, piano Album: Palace of the Winds: The Piano at the Movies Telarc 80477 Music: 4:31

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A, Op. 92: Movements 2-4--Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Sergey Smbatyan, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 26:30

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Concerto for Fortepiano & Harpsichord in E-flat Major--Robert Levin, harpsichord; Ya-Fei Chuang, fortepiano; Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra; Nicholas McGegan, conductor First Congregational Church, Berkeley, CA Music: 17:46

Aram Khachaturian: Trio for Clarinet, Violin & Piano--Tommaso Lonquich, clarinet; Ani Kavafian, violin; Michael Brown, piano Late Night Rose, Rose Studio at Lincoln Center, New York, NY Music: 15:42

Antonin Dvorak: Slavonic Dance No. 8 in G minor, Op. 46--Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra; Herbert Blomstedt, conductor Berlin Philharmonie, Berlin, Germany Music: 4:08

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:05:00 00:08:39 Jacques Offenbach La belle Hélène: Overture Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765

10:15:00 00:04:40 Gabriel Yared The English Patient: Convento di Sant' La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Rosalie Asselin, piano; Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8733

10:21:00 00:03:49 Traditional The Water is Wide Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers; Jeffrey Van, guitar Gothic 49243

10:27:00 00:11:43 George Gershwin Adagio from Piano Concerto in F major Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Marin Alsop Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 14091

10:41:00 00:02:46 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 7 in A Op 59 Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533

10:46:00 00:07:48 Ottorino Respighi Rossiniana: Tarantella Salvatore Di Vittorio Respighi Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572332

10:57:00 00:01:47 Arthur Benjamin Jamaican Rumba Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 4795023

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 27, 2016 - From Lubbock Texas, this week’s From the Top features a 16-year-old pianist who is one of the few lucky students able to take lessons with the internationally renowned concert pianist, Jean Yves Thibaudet. We’ll hear from Maestro Thibaudet and enjoy the young pianist’s superb performance. We’ll also meet a young violinist from the city of Lubbock itself who performs the music of Spanish composer Manuel De Falla, and a teen cellist shares a moving story about nearly giving up his instrument and the mindset that brought him back to music

16-year-old violinist Fiona Shea from Lubbock, Texas, performs Danse Espagnole by Manuel de Falla (1876-1946), arranged by Fritz Kreisler, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old pianist Nicholas Mendez (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Pasadena, California, performs the fourth movement, Fuga: Allegro con spirit, from Sonata for Piano, Op. 26, by Samuel Barber (1910-1981).

16-year-old flutist Yuna Langehennig (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Lubbock, Texas, performs Andante et Scherzo by Louis Ganne (1862-1923), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Trio Lago Verde performs the first movement, Allegro con brio, from Piano Trio No. 1 in B major, Op. 8, by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897).

13-year-old pianist Caleb Borick from Charleston, South Carolina

14-year-old violinist Emily Hauer (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Appleton, Wisconsin

14-year-old cellist Esther Chae (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Miami, Florida

18-year-old cellist Josiah Yoo (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Northbrook, Illinois, performs Pezzo Capriccioso by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Pianist Nicholas Mendez performs the third movement, Allegretto, from Excursions, Op. 20, by Samuel Barber (1910-1981).

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Festival Music for Vienna, by Strauss; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Benjamin Britten’s ‘A Simple Symphony’

12:09:00 00:04:23 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 3 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660

12:16:00 00:10:13 Georg Matthias Monn Symphony in G Michi Gaigg L'arpa festante CPO 999273

12:29:00 00:12:23 George Enescu Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1 in A major Op 11 Antal Doráti Detroit Symphony Decca 4785437

12:44:00 00:12:36 Florence Price The Oak Apo Hsu Women's Philharmonic Koch Intl 7518

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Verdi’s Simon Boccanegra, starring Plácido Domingo in the title role of the Doge of Genoa, conducted by Met Music Director James Levine. The legendary duo has worked together many times over the past four decades, including Domingo’s Met role debut as Boccanegra in 2010 – his first appearance in baritone repertoire with the company. The performance also stars Armenian soprano Lianna Haroutounian, who makes her network broadcast debut as Boccanegra’s daughter Amelia, tenor Joseph Calleja as her lover Gabriele Adorno, and bass Ferruccio Furlanetto as Boccanegra’s enemy Fiesco. The intermission features artist interviews.



WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:24:00 00:05:51 Franz Joseph Haydn Andante from Symphony No. 94 Antal Doráti Philharmonia Hungarica Decca 4785437

16:34:00 00:22:12 Manuel de Falla Nights In the Gardens of Spain BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10694

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Scores from Down Under - We'll hear music from films set in Australia, including Babe, Muriel's Wedding, all four Mad Max films and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

End Title from The Man From Snowy River, 1992 Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2 Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Celebration - Bruce Rowland original soundtrack recording

Ned Kelly from Ned Kelly, 2004 Decca Records 473 995-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Klaus Badelt original soundtrack recording/Rick Wentworth, cond.

The Deserted Settlement/The Final Dance and Walkabout from Walkabout, 1971 Silva Screen Records SSD 1120 World Premiere Recording of the Original Film Score of Walkabout John Barry The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Theme from Crocodile Dundee, 1986 Varese Sarabande VCD 47283 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Peter Best - original soundtrack recording/Peter Best, cond.

Bridal Dancing Queen, Waterloo, Dancing Queen, and Muriel's Wedding from Muriel's Wedding, 1994 Polydor P2 27493 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Dave Grusin ABBA, vocals/original soundtrack recording/Peter Best, cond.

Doug's Tearful Waltz/Farewell Kiss from Strictly Ballroom, 1992 Columbia CK 53079 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack David Hirschfelder David Hirschfelder and The Bogo Pogo Orchestra/David Hirschfelder, cond.

Let Them Up from Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015 WaterTower Music WTM 39842 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL original soundtrack recording

We Are Not Things from Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015 WaterTower Music WTM 39842 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL original soundtrack recording

End Title from The Man From Snowy River, 1992 Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2 Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Celebration Bruce Rowland original soundtrack recording

If I Had Words, Round Up, This is a Tale, If I Had Words, and That'll Do Pig, That'll Do from Babe, 1995 Varese Sarabande VSD 5661 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Camille Saint-Saens/Nigel Westlake James Cromwell, vocals/The Victorian Philharmonic Orchestra/David Stanhope, cond.

Suite from Mad Max 1, 1979 and Mad Max 2, 1981 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1464 100 Greatest World Cinema Themes Brian May The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Fanfare/I Ain't Captain Walker from Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome, 1985 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1464 100 Greatest World Cinema Themes Maurice Jarre The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Many Mothers and My Name Is Max from Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015 WaterTower Music WTM 39842 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL original soundtrack recording

End Title from The Man From Snowy River, 1992 Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2 Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Celebration Bruce Rowland original soundtrack recording

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Backstage Musicals - The musicals that take us behind the scenes for a close-up view of the business we call show … from “The Broadway Melody” and “Show Boat” to “A Chorus Line” and “Dreamgirls.”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:02:12 Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban I Hope I Get It Company A Chorus Line Original B'way Cast Sony SK65282

18:03:03 00:01:09 Arthur Freed-Nacio Herb Brown Broadway Melody Charles King Star-Spangled Rhythm Smithsonian RD111

18:04:16 00:01:00 Burton Lane-Ralph Freed Main Title: Babes in Arms Orchestra Mickey and Judy Rhino R271927

18:05:14 00:02:02 Burton Lane-Ralph Freed Good Morning Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

18:07:10 00:00:48 Burton Lane-Ralph Freed Babes on Broadway Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland Mickey and Judy Rhino R271927

18:08:56 00:04:04 Harry Warren-Al Dubin We're in the Money Ginger Rogers American Songbook Series: Harry Warren Smithsonian RD048-14

18:12:49 00:03:22 Henry Krieger Dreamgirls Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jennifer Holiday Dreamgirls Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 2007-2

18:16:57 00:01:12 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Let Me Entertain You Jacqueline Mayro, Karen Moore Gypsy Original B'way Cast Sony SK60848

18:18:05 00:03:41 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Some People Ethel Merman Gypsy Original B'way Cast Sony SK60848

18:22:01 00:01:29 Overstreet-Higgins-Evers There'll Be Some Changes Made Ann Reinking, Leland Palmer All That Jazz Film Soundrack Casablanca 422-822869

18:23:25 00:03:04 Bryant-Bryant Bye Bye Love Roy Scheider All That Jazz Film Soundtrack Casabanca 422-822869

18:27:08 00:02:54 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill The Music That Makes Me Dance Barbra Sreisand Funny Girl Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64661

18:30:17 00:01:45 Cole Porter Another Op'nin, Another Show Lorenzo Fuller Kiss Me, Kate 1960 Studio Cast Angel 7777-64760

18:31:57 00:01:29 Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein Life Upon the Wicked Stage Paige O'Hara Show Boat 1988 Studio Cast Angel 7777-491082

18:33:23 00:02:38 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Welcome to the Theater Lauren Bacall Applause Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 159404

18:36:44 00:02:14 Burton Lane-Alan Jay Lerner How Could You Believe Me? Fred Astaire, Jane Powell Royal Wedding Film Soundtrack CBS AK47028

18:38:58 00:02:32 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz Triplets Fred Astaire, Nanette Fabray, Jack Buchanan The Bandwagon Film Soundtrack Rhino R272253

18:42:02 00:02:47 Hugh Martin I'm the First Girl Nancy Walker Look Ma, I'm Dancin'! Decca B'way B0003571

18:44:40 00:02:08 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Over and Over Again Doris Day Jumbo Film Soundtrack Columbia A0S-2260

18:46:39 00:03:11 Irving Berlin There's No Business Like Show Business Ethel Merman, Jerry Orbach Annie Get Your Gun 1967 B'way Revival RCA 1124-2-RC

18:49:57 00:02:29 Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban One Company A Chorus Line Original B'way Cast Sony SK65282

18:52:32 00:00:28 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:56:03 00:03:54 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill Filler: I'm the Greatest Star Barbra Streisand Funny Girl Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64661

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:21:06 Carl Maria von Weber Piano Concerto No. 2 in E flat major Op 32 Bavarian Radio Symphony Sir Colin Davis Gerhard Oppitz, piano RCA 68219

19:25:00 00:28:47 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.104 in D major Antal Doráti Philharmonia Hungarica Decca 4785437

19:57:00 00:02:10 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 3 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:33:39 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat major Op 60

20:44:00 01:03:18 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 8 in C minor Op 65

21:55:00 00:04:04 Franz Schubert Marche militaire No. 1 in D major Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63052

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some choice Ernie Kovacs bits including “Percy Dovetonsils” and “Strangely Believe It”… Jan C.Snow and Marty Feldman expound on “Feet”… The King’s Singers present “Some Enchanted Wavelengths” and The Mastersingers sing about the weather in the British Isles… Also, This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:03:06 Sir Edward Elgar In Moonlight from 'In the South' Op 50 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409

23:05:00 00:08:05 Arthur Honegger Pastorale d'été Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 82849

23:15:00 00:07:54 Georg Matthias Monn Adagio from Cello Concerto in G minor Camerata Salzburg Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 474236

23:22:00 00:07:25 Nikolai Miaskovsky Andante from Cello Sonata No. 2 Op 81 Wendy Warner, cello; Irina Nuzova, piano Cedille 120

23:32:00 00:07:24 Franz Joseph Haydn Largo from String Quartet No. 59 Op 74 Endellion String Quartet VirginClas 61436

23:39:00 00:14:18 Franz Schubert Adagio from String Quintet Miró Quartet Matt Haimovitz, cello Oxingale 2006

23:55:00 00:02:56 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: Danseuses de Delphes Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437

23:58:00 00:01:59 Bill Evans Waltz for Debby Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512