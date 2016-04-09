© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 04-09-2016

Published April 9, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:22:12            Manuel de Falla Nights In the Gardens of Spain  BBC Philharmonic         Juanjo Mena            Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano     Chandos           10694

00:26:00            00:48:45            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  1 in C minor  Op 68                   Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4787779

01:17:00            00:26:13            Samuel Barber  Cello Concerto Op 22    St. Louis Symphony      Leonard Slatkin Steven Isserlis, cello     RCA     68283

01:45:00            00:48:50            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Divertimento No. 15 in B flat major                     Jeffrey Tate            English Chamber Orchestra        EMI      69823

02:36:00            00:29:20            Florence Price   Symphony No. 3 in C minor                   Apo Hsu           Women's Philharmonic     Koch Intl           7518

03:07:00            00:19:12            Georg Matthias Monn    Cello Concerto in G minor          Camerata Salzburg                    Jian Wang, cello       DeutGram         474236

03:28:00            00:54:46            George Enescu Symphony No. 3 in C major  Op 21        BBC Philharmonic         Gennady Rozhdestvensky            Leeds Festival Chorus   Chandos           9633

04:25:00            00:37:16            Béla Bartók       Suite No. 1 for Orchestra Op 3               Antal Doráti       Detroit Symphony            Decca   4785437

05:04:00            00:17:11            François Devienne         Flute Concerto No.  8 in G major            London Mozart Players  Sir James Galway   Sir James Galway, flute RCA     63701

05:23:00            00:15:01            Brian Easdale    Red Shoes Ballet                      Kenneth Alwyn  Philharmonia Orchestra            Silva     1094

05:40:00            00:06:21            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Mitridate: Overture                     Mario Bernardi   Calgary Philharmonic     CBC     5149

05:53:00            00:06:23            Gaetano Donizetti          The Daughter of the Regiment: Overture             Bruno Campanella            Paris Opera Orchestra   EMI      63128

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This time on Concierto your host Frank Dominguez shares tangos from Spain rather than Argentina, an Invitation to the Danzón by Cuban jazz musician Paquito D’Rivera, and a Mexican waltz.

Esta vez en Concierto Frank Dominguez, tu anfitrión, comparte tangos de España en lugar de Argentina, una Invitación a la Danzón por el músico de jazz cubano Paquito D'Rivera, y un vals mexicano.
06:00:47 Emilio Pujol: Tango espagnol   Julian Bream, guitar  RCA Victor Red Seal  60429                              

06:04:32 Joan Albert Amargós:Tango Català   Michala Petri, recorder; Lars Hannibal, guitar   Dacapo   8226900                                                          

06:09:50 Paquito D'Rivera: Invitacion al danzon  Susan Palma-Nidel, flute; Edward Arron, cello; Jeewon Park, piano   Flutewine   6168920449                

06:15:32 Carlos Espinoza di los Monteros: Blue Night (Noche azul)   Miguel Pacheco, psaltery; Victor Flores, double bass; Alberto Crusprieto, piano; Cuarteto Latinamericano   Sono Luminus  93224                                             

06:20:42 Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in bb, Op. 23   Jorge Bolet, piano; Montreal Symphony Orchestra  Charles Dutoit   Decca  421181                     

07:00:50 Isaac Albéniz: Songs of Spain (Cantos de España), Op. 232 (arr. by Tilmann Köster)    Southwest German Chamber Orchestra  Sebastian Tewinkel   Profil   07073                                              

07:27:45 Luigi Boccherini: Sinfonia, for Baroque Guitar & Orch.   Richard Savino, baroque guitar; Portland Baroque Orchestra  Monica Huggett   Koch International  7448                   

07:50:18 Astor Piazzolla: Soledad (Solitude)   Emanuel Ax, Pablo Ziegler, pianos  Sony Classical   SK 62728                                               

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet in F minor Op. 95 "Serioso": 4. Larghetto espressivo--Emerson String Quartet Album: Beethoven: Complete String Quartets DG 453811 Music: 4:11

Carl Maria von Weber: Allegro con fuoco from Grand Duo Concertante in E-flat Major, Op. 48--Jon Manasse, clarinet; Jon Nakamatsu, piano Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia, Athens, GA Music: 6:19

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Susan Liebeskind from Atlanta, GA Music: 5:50

Puzzler Payoff: Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3: Movement 1 cadenza: Allegro ma non tanto--Michael Chertock, piano Album: Palace of the Winds: The Piano at the Movies Telarc 80477 Music: 4:31

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A, Op. 92: Movements 2-4--Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Sergey Smbatyan, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 26:30

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Concerto for Fortepiano & Harpsichord in E-flat Major--Robert Levin, harpsichord; Ya-Fei Chuang, fortepiano; Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra; Nicholas McGegan, conductor First Congregational Church, Berkeley, CA Music: 17:46

Aram Khachaturian: Trio for Clarinet, Violin & Piano--Tommaso Lonquich, clarinet; Ani Kavafian, violin; Michael Brown, piano Late Night Rose, Rose Studio at Lincoln Center, New York, NY Music: 15:42

Antonin Dvorak: Slavonic Dance No. 8 in G minor, Op. 46--Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra; Herbert Blomstedt, conductor Berlin Philharmonie, Berlin, Germany Music: 4:08

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:05:00            00:08:39            Jacques Offenbach       La belle Hélène: Overture                       Yan Pascal Tortelier       BBC Philharmonic     Chandos           9765

10:15:00            00:04:40            Gabriel Yared    The English Patient: Convento di Sant'   La Pietà            Angèle Dubeau            Rosalie Asselin, piano; Angèle Dubeau, violin     Analekta           8733

10:21:00            00:03:49            Traditional         The Water is Wide                     Dale Warland    Dale Warland Singers; Jeffrey Van, guitar         Gothic  49243

10:27:00            00:11:43            George Gershwin           Adagio from Piano Concerto in F major Baltimore Symphony Orchestra          Marin Alsop      Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano       Decca   14091

10:41:00            00:02:46            Antonín Dvorák Legend No.  7 in A Op 59                      Sir Charles Mackerras    Czech Philharmonic Orchestra  Supraphon        3533

10:46:00            00:07:48            Ottorino Respighi          Rossiniana: Tarantella                Salvatore Di Vittorio      Respighi Chamber Orchestra        Naxos   572332

10:57:00            00:01:47            Arthur Benjamin Jamaican Rumba                                   Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano      DeutGram         4795023

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 27, 2016 - From Lubbock Texas, this week’s From the Top features a 16-year-old pianist who is one of the few lucky students able to take lessons with the internationally renowned concert pianist, Jean Yves Thibaudet. We’ll hear from Maestro Thibaudet and enjoy the young pianist’s superb performance. We’ll also meet a young violinist from the city of Lubbock itself who performs the music of Spanish composer Manuel De Falla, and a teen cellist shares a moving story about nearly giving up his instrument and the mindset that brought him back to music

16-year-old violinist Fiona Shea from Lubbock, Texas, performs Danse Espagnole by Manuel de Falla (1876-1946), arranged by Fritz Kreisler, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old pianist Nicholas Mendez (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Pasadena, California, performs the fourth movement, Fuga: Allegro con spirit, from Sonata for Piano, Op. 26, by Samuel Barber (1910-1981).

16-year-old flutist Yuna Langehennig (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Lubbock, Texas, performs Andante et Scherzo by Louis Ganne (1862-1923), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Trio Lago Verde performs the first movement, Allegro con brio, from Piano Trio No. 1 in B major, Op. 8, by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897).

13-year-old pianist Caleb Borick from Charleston, South Carolina

14-year-old violinist Emily Hauer (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Appleton, Wisconsin

14-year-old cellist Esther Chae (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Miami, Florida

18-year-old cellist Josiah Yoo (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Northbrook, Illinois, performs Pezzo Capriccioso by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Pianist Nicholas Mendez performs the third movement, Allegretto, from Excursions, Op. 20, by Samuel Barber (1910-1981).

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Festival Music for Vienna, by Strauss; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Benjamin Britten’s ‘A Simple Symphony’

12:09:00            00:04:23            Benjamin Britten            Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 3                       Paavo Järvi            Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80660

12:16:00            00:10:13            Georg Matthias Monn    Symphony in G             Michi Gaigg      L'arpa festante  CPO     999273

12:29:00            00:12:23            George Enescu Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1 in A major  Op 11               Antal Doráti            Detroit Symphony         Decca   4785437

12:44:00            00:12:36            Florence Price   The Oak                        Apo Hsu           Women's Philharmonic  Koch Intl            7518

 

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Verdi’s Simon Boccanegra, starring Plácido Domingo in the title role of the Doge of Genoa, conducted by Met Music Director James Levine. The legendary duo has worked together many times over the past four decades, including Domingo’s Met role debut as Boccanegra in 2010 – his first appearance in baritone repertoire with the company. The performance also stars Armenian soprano Lianna Haroutounian, who makes her network broadcast debut as Boccanegra’s daughter Amelia, tenor Joseph Calleja as her lover Gabriele Adorno, and bass Ferruccio Furlanetto as Boccanegra’s enemy Fiesco. The intermission features artist interviews.
 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:24:00            00:05:51            Franz Joseph Haydn      Andante from Symphony No. 94                        Antal Doráti            Philharmonia Hungarica Decca   4785437

16:34:00            00:22:12            Manuel de Falla Nights In the Gardens of Spain  BBC Philharmonic         Juanjo Mena            Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano     Chandos           10694

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Scores from Down Under - We'll hear music from films set in Australia, including Babe, Muriel's Wedding, all four Mad Max films and more
20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

End Title from The Man From Snowy River, 1992  Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2  Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Celebration - Bruce Rowland  original soundtrack recording

Ned Kelly from Ned Kelly, 2004  Decca Records 473 995-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Klaus Badelt  original soundtrack recording/Rick Wentworth, cond.

The Deserted Settlement/The Final Dance and Walkabout from Walkabout, 1971  Silva Screen Records SSD 1120  World Premiere Recording of the Original Film Score of Walkabout  John Barry  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Theme from Crocodile Dundee, 1986  Varese Sarabande VCD 47283  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Peter Best - original soundtrack recording/Peter Best, cond.

Bridal Dancing Queen, Waterloo, Dancing Queen, and Muriel's Wedding from Muriel's Wedding, 1994  Polydor P2 27493  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Dave Grusin  ABBA, vocals/original soundtrack recording/Peter Best, cond.

Doug's Tearful Waltz/Farewell Kiss from Strictly Ballroom, 1992  Columbia CK 53079  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  David Hirschfelder  David Hirschfelder and The Bogo Pogo Orchestra/David Hirschfelder, cond.

Let Them Up from Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015  WaterTower Music WTM 39842  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL  original soundtrack recording

We Are Not Things from Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015  WaterTower Music WTM 39842  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL  original soundtrack recording

End Title from The Man From Snowy River, 1992  Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2  Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Celebration  Bruce Rowland  original soundtrack recording

If I Had Words, Round Up, This is a Tale, If I Had Words, and That'll Do Pig, That'll Do from Babe, 1995  Varese Sarabande VSD 5661  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Camille Saint-Saens/Nigel Westlake  James Cromwell, vocals/The Victorian Philharmonic Orchestra/David Stanhope, cond.

Suite from Mad Max 1, 1979 and Mad Max 2, 1981  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1464  100 Greatest World Cinema Themes  Brian May  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Fanfare/I Ain't Captain Walker from Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome, 1985 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1464  100 Greatest World Cinema Themes Maurice  Jarre  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Many Mothers and My Name Is Max from Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015  WaterTower Music WTM 39842  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL  original soundtrack recording

End Title from The Man From Snowy River, 1992  Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2  Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Celebration  Bruce Rowland  original soundtrack recording

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Backstage Musicals - The musicals that take us behind the scenes for a close-up view of the business we call show … from “The Broadway Melody” and “Show Boat” to “A Chorus Line” and “Dreamgirls.”

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch  979151-2

18:00:54  00:02:12  Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban  I Hope I Get It   Company  A Chorus Line   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK65282

18:03:03  00:01:09  Arthur Freed-Nacio Herb Brown  Broadway Melody  Charles King  Star-Spangled Rhythm   Smithsonian            RD111

18:04:16  00:01:00  Burton Lane-Ralph Freed  Main Title: Babes in Arms   Orchestra  Mickey and Judy Rhino  R271927

18:05:14  00:02:02  Burton Lane-Ralph Freed  Good Morning  Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland  That's Entertainment  Rhino  R272182

18:07:10  00:00:48  Burton Lane-Ralph Freed  Babes on Broadway  Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland Mickey and Judy  Rhino  R271927

18:08:56  00:04:04  Harry Warren-Al Dubin  We're in the Money    Ginger Rogers   American Songbook Series: Harry Warren  Smithsonian  RD048-14

18:12:49  00:03:22  Henry Krieger  Dreamgirls     Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jennifer Holiday  Dreamgirls    Original B'way Cast  Decca B'way  2007-2

18:16:57  00:01:12  Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim  Let Me Entertain You Jacqueline Mayro, Karen Moore            Gypsy   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60848

18:18:05  00:03:41  Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim  Some People  Ethel Merman  Gypsy  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60848

18:22:01  00:01:29  Overstreet-Higgins-Evers  There'll Be Some Changes Made    Ann Reinking, Leland Palmer      All That Jazz    Film Soundrack Casablanca  422-822869

18:23:25  00:03:04  Bryant-Bryant  Bye Bye Love  Roy Scheider  All That Jazz    Film Soundtrack Casabanca  422-822869

18:27:08  00:02:54  Jule Styne-Bob Merrill  The Music That Makes Me Dance  Barbra Sreisand      Funny Girl   Original B'way Cast  Angel  7777-64661

18:30:17  00:01:45  Cole Porter   Another Op'nin, Another Show   Lorenzo Fuller   Kiss Me, Kate   1960 Studio Cast  Angel  7777-64760

18:31:57  00:01:29  Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein  Life Upon the Wicked Stage  Paige O'Hara  Show Boat  1988 Studio Cast     Angel  7777-491082

18:33:23  00:02:38  Charles Strouse-Lee Adams  Welcome to the Theater Lauren Bacall    Applause  Original B'way Cast  Decca B'way  159404

18:36:44  00:02:14  Burton Lane-Alan Jay Lerner  How Could You Believe Me?     Fred Astaire, Jane Powell          Royal Wedding   Film Soundtrack  CBS           AK47028

18:38:58  00:02:32  Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz  Triplets  Fred Astaire, Nanette Fabray, Jack Buchanan  The Bandwagon   Film Soundtrack  Rhino  R272253

18:42:02  00:02:47  Hugh Martin   I'm the First Girl  Nancy Walker  Look Ma, I'm Dancin'!  Decca B'way B0003571

18:44:40  00:02:08  Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  Over and Over Again   Doris Day  Jumbo   Film Soundtrack  Columbia            A0S-2260

18:46:39  00:03:11  Irving Berlin  There's No Business Like Show Business  Ethel Merman, Jerry Orbach Annie Get Your Gun   1967 B'way Revival  RCA           1124-2-RC

18:49:57  00:02:29  Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban  One  Company  A Chorus Line  Original B'way Cast Sony  SK65282

18:52:32  00:00:28  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin   Fantasy Sony  SK60659

18:56:03  00:03:54  Jule Styne-Bob Merrill  Filler: I'm the Greatest Star  Barbra Streisand   Funny Girl  Original B'way Cast  Angel  7777-64661

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:21:06            Carl Maria von Weber    Piano Concerto No. 2 in E flat major  Op 32       Bavarian Radio Symphony        Sir Colin Davis  Gerhard Oppitz, piano   RCA     68219

19:25:00            00:28:47            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No.104 in D major                Antal Doráti       Philharmonia Hungarica         Decca   4785437

19:57:00            00:02:10            Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 3                           Cypress String Quartet  Avie      2275

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00            00:33:39            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  4 in B flat major  Op 60

20:44:00            01:03:18            Dmitri Shostakovich      Symphony No.  8 in C minor  Op 65      

21:55:00            00:04:04            Franz Schubert  Marche militaire No. 1 in D major                        Louis Lane        Cleveland Orchestra          Sony    63052

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some choice Ernie Kovacs bits including “Percy Dovetonsils” and “Strangely Believe It”… Jan C.Snow and Marty Feldman expound on “Feet”… The King’s Singers present “Some Enchanted Wavelengths” and The Mastersingers sing about the weather in the British Isles… Also, This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:03:06            Sir Edward Elgar           In Moonlight from 'In the South' Op 50    Royal Liverpool Philharmonic     Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello         EMI      1409

23:05:00            00:08:05            Arthur Honegger            Pastorale d'été              Leonard Bernstein         New York Philharmonic     Sony    82849

23:15:00            00:07:54            Georg Matthias Monn    Adagio from Cello Concerto in G minor Camerata Salzburg                    Jian Wang, cello            DeutGram         474236

23:22:00            00:07:25            Nikolai Miaskovsky       Andante from Cello Sonata No. 2 Op 81                         Wendy Warner, cello; Irina Nuzova, piano           Cedille  120

23:32:00            00:07:24            Franz Joseph Haydn      Largo from String Quartet No. 59 Op 74                         Endellion String Quartet    VirginClas         61436

23:39:00            00:14:18            Franz Schubert  Adagio from String Quintet        Miró Quartet                  Matt Haimovitz, cello            Oxingale           2006

23:55:00            00:02:56            Claude Debussy            Preludes Book 1: Danseuses de Delphes                                   Pascal Rogé, piano       Decca   4785437

23:58:00            00:01:59            Bill Evans         Waltz for Debby                                    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano            Decca   455512

 

 