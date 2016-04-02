Program Guide 04-02-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:40:12 Antonín Dvorák Piano Concerto in G minor Op 33 Odense Symphony Justin Brown Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9309

00:44:00 00:25:47 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 1 in C major Op 21 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46532

01:12:00 00:40:03 Johannes Brahms String Sextet No. 2 in G major Op 36 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 9151

01:54:00 00:39:49 Vasily Kalinnikov Symphony No. 2 in A major Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553417

02:36:00 00:30:39 Ottorino Respighi String Quartet in D major Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400

03:08:00 00:33:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 9 in E minor Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra BBC 333

03:43:00 00:27:25 César Franck Violin Sonata in A major Kyung Wha Chung, violin; Radu Lupu, piano Decca 4785437

04:12:00 00:31:15 Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann Symphony No. 1 in G minor Op 17 Thomas Dausgaard Danish National Radio Sym DaCapo 224042

04:45:00 00:32:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Sonata No. 9 in A major Op 47 Henryk Szeryng, violin; Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

05:19:00 00:16:38 Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 17 in A major Op 35 Chiara Banchini Ensemble 415 Harm Mundi 901291

05:38:00 00:06:30 Felix Mendelssohn Rondo capriccioso in E major Op 14 Murray Perahia, piano CBS 42401

05:49:00 00:10:10 Jean-Féry Rebel La Fidelle Les Délices Julie Andrijesky, violin Délices 2012

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: In this edition of Concierto your host Frank Dominguez shares classically-inspired pieces by Cuban dance bandleader Rene Touzet, and a Suite on Galician Songs by Granados performed by the Barcelona Symphony with conductor Pablo Gonzalez.

En esta edición de Concierto tu anfitrión Frank Domínguez comparte piezas inspiradas de música clásica por el director cubano de orquestas de baile René Touzet, y una Suite de canciones gallegas por Enrique Granados interpretada por la Sinfónica de Barcelona bajo la dirección del conductor de Pablo González.

06:00:45 René Touzet: Zapateo Cubano Elena Casanova, piano MSR Classics 1136

06:03:22 René Touzet: Dancita Nos. 1-3 Elena Casanova, piano MSR Classics 1136

06:08:35 Giuseppe Verdi: Act III, scene and aria from "La forza del destino" Plácido Domingo, baritone (Carlo); Gianluca Buratto, bass (chirugo) Valencia Community Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Sony 373312

06:17:40 Joaquin Malats: Serenata española David Russell, guitar Telarc 80576

06:22:00 Isaac Albéniz: Malagueña, Op. 165, No. 3 David Russell, guitar Telarc 80672

06:27:57 Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs (Suite sobre cantos gallegos) (1899) Barcelona Symphony Orchestra Pablo Gonzalez Naxos 8573263

07:00:46 Antonio Vivaldi: "Winter" Violin Concerto from "The Four Seasons" Lara St. John, violin Símon Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Marturet Ancalagon 134

07:10:34 Francisco Mignone: Minuet from the opera "O Contratador de Diamantes" (1924) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 92147

07:12:53 Francisco Mignone:Three Spanish Songs (1932) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 92147

07:19:49 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88 Houston Symphony Andrés Orozco-Estrada Pentatone 5186578

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto No. 11--Freiburg Baroque Orchestra; Gottfried von der Goltz, conductor Album: Concerti di Chiesa e da Camera Op. 1 DHM 77352 Music: 4:11

Bedrich Smetana: Andantino (Bohemian Fantasie) from Z domoviny (From the Homeland), JB 1:118--Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin; Ann-Marie McDermott, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, CA Music: 6:53

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Mirabai Knight from New York, NY Music: 6:39

Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 7, "Archduke": 1. Allegro moderato Beaux Arts Trio: Daniel Guilet, violin; Menahem Pressler, piano; Bernard Greenhouse, cello Album: Beethoven: 11 Trios Philips 438948 Music: 12:41

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Bassoon Concerto in B flat, K 191--Javier Zafra, bassoon; Freiburg Baroque Orchestra; Petra Mullejans, conductor Concert Hall, Freiburg, Germany Music: 16:26

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Traditional Korean (arr. Bob Chilcott): Arrirang

Traditional Welsh (arr. Robert Rice): Suo Gan

Traditional Irish (arr. Howard Goodall): The Star of the County Down

Traditional Spiritual: Little Davie Play My Harp--The King's Singers University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 10:22

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet #2 in A minor, Op. 13: Movement 1

Medley of Traditional Danish folk songs (arr. Fredrik Sjolin and Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen)--Danish String Quartet Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 22:50

Anton Webern: Im Sommerwind--Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo NY Music: 12:02

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber:

10:00:00 00:05:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Allegro from Divertimento for Strings Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800

10:07:00 00:04:08 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 2: Sinfonia Jeffrey Biegel, piano Steinway 30001

10:12:00 00:07:07 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Pirates of Penzance: Overture Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

10:21:00 00:03:20 Anderson & Roe Ragtime alla Turca Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30022

10:25:00 00:08:51 Amilcare Ponchielli La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

10:39:00 00:06:14 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in D major Op 3 Richard Egarr Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907415

10:48:00 00:07:07 Antonín Dvorák Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 22 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549

10:56:00 00:02:43 Sergei Prokofiev Summer Night Suite: Minuet Op 123 Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 10538

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded July 9, 2015 - From the Bravo! Vail Festival in Vail, Colorado, this week’s From the Top features one of the top training orchestras in the United States: The National Repertory Orchestra. We’ll enjoy the youthful energy of this ensemble in performances of the music of Falla and Poulenc. Also, a gifted teenage violinist from Washington State shares the moving story of how music transformed her from a completely emotionally shut-down child to a vivacious leader in her youth orchestra

17-year-old violinist Mira Yamamoto from Seattle, Washington, performs Caprice Basque, Op. 24, by Pablo de Sarasate (1844-1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old pianist Youlan Ji from Beijing and New York, New York, performs Études-Tableaux, Op. 33, No. 6 in E-flat minor and No. 8 in G minor by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943).

17-year-old cellist Lisa Strauss from Paris, France, performs "Les ombres de Giverny" for Solo Cello by Philippe Hersant (b. 1948).

The National Repertory Orchestra, conducted by Carl Topilow, performs Danza Final from The Three Cornered Hat by Manuel de Falla (1876-1946).

The National Repertory Orchestra, conducted by Carl Topilow, performs the third movement, Finale (Allegro molto), from Concerto for 2 Pianos & Orchestra in D minor, FP 61, by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963), featuring pianists Anne-Marie McDermott and Christopher O’Riley.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Beethoven's First; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Benjamin Britten’s Life

12:08:00 00:02:52 Benjamin Britten Fugue from 'Young Person's Guide' Op 34 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660

12:13:00 00:09:31 Franz Lachner Minuet & Finale from Wind Quintet No. 2 Vienna-Berlin Ensemble DeutGram 423591

12:25:00 00:20:47 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 83 in G minor Yehudi Menuhin Menuhin Festival Orchestra EMI 69383

12:47:00 00:11:43 Alexander Glazunov The Seasons: Autumn Op 67 José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61434

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Puccini’s Madama Butterfly, starring soprano Kristine Opolais, one of today’s most acclaimed interpreters of the tragic heroine Cio-Cio-San, opposite tenor Roberto Alagna as the faithless Pinkerton. Karel Mark Chichon makes his company debut this season conducting a cast that also features Maria Zifchak as Cio-Cio-San’s maid Suzuki and Dwayne Croft as the American consul Sharpless. The intermissions include live backstage interviews, led by HD host Matthew Polenzani, and a Singers’ Roundtable with Sondra Radvanovsky, Joseph Calleja, and Eric Owens, moderated by Deborah Voigt



WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:35:00 00:10:38 Sir Thomas Beecham Dances from 'The Faithful Shepherd' Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231

16:46:00 00:13:04 Alexander Tcherepnin Violin Sonata Op 14 Yehudi Menuhin, violin; Hephzibah Menuhin, piano BBC 395

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Angels Among Us - This week we’ll hear music from films about angelic visitations including It's A Wonderful Life, Michael, Defending Your Life and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Great Work Begins (End Title) from Angels in America, 2003 Nonesuch 79837-2 Music from the HBO Film Angels in America Thomas Newman - original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Finale from Defending Your Life, 1991 Philips 432 109-2 Hollywood Dreams Michael Gore Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Main Title/Heaven, Pottersville Cemetary, Auld Lang's Syne/End Title from It's a Wonderful Life, 1946 Kritzerland On Demand Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Dimitri Tiomkin original soundtrack recording/Dimitri Tiomkin, cond.

Enter Dudley, Dudley's Farewell, Reconciliation/Sermon and End Title/End Cast from The Bishop's Wife, 1947 Film Music Archives FMA-HF109 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Hugo Friedhofer original soundtrack recording/Hugo Friedhofer, cond.

Main Theme from Heaven Can Wait, 1978 GRP Records GRD-9547 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Dave Grusin London Symphony Orchestra/Dave Grusin, cond.

Heaven is my Home from Michael, 1996 Revolution 9 24666-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Randy Newman Randy Newman, vocals/original soundtrack recording

A Very Relieved Deity from Dogma, 1999 Maverick 9 47597-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Howard Shore London Philharmonic Orchestra/Howard Shore, cond.

The Great Work Begins (End Title) from Angels in America, 2003 Nonesuch 79837-2 Music from the HBO Film Angels in America Thomas Newman original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Broom of Truth from Angels in America, 2003 Nonesuch 79837-2 Music from the HBO Film Angels in America Thomas Newman original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Whisper of a Thrill from Meet Joe Black, 1998 Silva Screen Records SILCE 1262 The Film Music of Thomas Newman Thomas Newman City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Angels in America (Main Title), Heaven and The Great Work Begins from Angels in America, 2003 Nonesuch 79837-2 Music from the HBO Film Angels in America Thomas Newman original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Die Kathedrale der Bucher from Wings of Desire, 1987 Milan 73138 35817-2 Cannes Film Festival 50th Anniversary Album Jurgen Knieper original soundtrack recording

City of Angels from City of Angels, 1998 Reprise 46867 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Gabriel Yared original soundtrack recording/Harry Rabinowitz, cond.

Percy's Story, God's Plan and You Are The True Protector from Legion, 2010 La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1121 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Frizzell original soundtrack recording/Allan Wilson, cond.

The Great Work Begins (End Title) from Angels in America, 2003 Nonesuch 79837-2 Music from the HBO Film Angels in America Thomas Newman original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Classical Goes Broadway - Nine musicals (plus one from television) that are fueled by the music of classical composers: Schubert, Grieg, Strauss and more. The shows include “Kismet,” “Song of Norway,” “The Happiest Girl in the World” and “Carmen Jones”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

00:01:23 00:00:29 Alexander Borodin Third Movement of String Quartet #2 Ruben Aharonian, Andrei Abramenkov, Igor Naidin, Valentin Berlinsky The Essential Borodin Decca 455632-2

18:01:48 00:04:01 Borodin-Wright-Forrest And This Is My Beloved Alfred Drake, Doretta Morrow, Richard Kiley Kismet Original B'way Cast Sony SK68952

18:06:05 00:03:55 Borodin-Wright-Forrest Night of My Nights Richard Kiley Kismet Original B'way Cast Sony SK68952

18:09:54 00:02:57 Sigmund Romberg-Dorothy Donnelly Song of Love Sigmund Romberg Romberg Conducts Romberg Naxos 8.110866

18:13:28 00:03:35 Jacques Offenbach-Yip Harburg The Glory That Was Greece Cyril Ritchard The Happiest Girl in the World Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19032

18:16:59 00:02:32 Jacques Offtenbach-Yip Harburg Adrift on a Star Bruce Yarnell, Dran Seitz The Happiest Girl in the World Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19032

18:20:49 00:03:39 Johann Struss Jr.-Wright-Forrest The Blue Danube Giorgio Tozzi, Jean Fenn, Frank Porretta, Anita Gillette The Great Waltz LA Civic Light Opera DRG DRG19084

18:25:45 00:00:35 Edvard Grieg Prelude from "Song of Norway" Orchestra Song of Norway Jones Beach Cast Columbia CL1328

18:26:17 00:00:39 Edvard Grieg Wedding Day Leif Ore Andsnes Grieg: Lyric Pieces EMI 7243557296

18:26:51 00:02:53 Grieg-Wright-Forrest Strange Music John Reardon, Helena Scott Song of Norway Jones Beach Cast Columbia CL1328

18:30:12 00:02:39 Villa Lobos-Wright-Forrest The Omen Bird Kevin Gray Magdalena Studio Cast CBS MK44945

18:32:42 00:03:06 Villa Lobos-Wright-Forrest The Singing Tree Faith Esham Magdalena Studio Cast CBS MK44945

18:36:08 00:05:14 Georges Bizet-Oscar Hammerstein Beat Out Dat Rhythm on a Drum June Hawkins Carmen Jones Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-066-780-2

18:41:48 00:06:00 Rimsky Korsakov-Edward Eager Is It You? Alfred Drake, Doretta Morrow The Adventures of Marco Polo TV Cast Columbia ML5-111

18:48:50 00:01:58 Rachmaninoff-Wright-Forrest Homeward Ira Pettina Anya United Artists UAS5133

18:51:10 00:01:50 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:09 00:03:40 Borodin-Wright-Forrest Filler: Stranger in Paradise Richard Kiley, Doretta Morrow Kismet Original B'way Cast Sony SK68952

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:11:04 Camille Saint-Saëns Africa Fantasie Op 89 London Philharmonic Geoffrey Simon Gwendolyn Mok, piano Cala 4031

19:15:00 00:39:37 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor Op 98 Carlos Kleiber Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

19:56:00 00:03:01 Joaquín Rodrigo Soleriana: Passepied Enrique Bátiz Royal Philharmonic EMI 67435

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall; Measha Brueggergosman, soprano

20:04:00 00:08:40 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude

20:16:00 00:20:06 Richard Wagner Wesendonck Lieder

20:41:00 01:09:07 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 4 in E flat major (recorded in St. Florian Abby, Linz, Austria)

21:55:00 00:04:22 Modest Mussorgsky Khovanshchina: Act 4 Entr'acte Oliver Knussen Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2123

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We celebrate the 50th anniversary of Arlo Guthrie’s “Alice’s Restaurant”… Wayne and Shuster present “Frontier Psychiatrist” matched with selections from the Apollo’s Fire Country Folk... Also, This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:07:04 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in C minor Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138

23:09:00 00:10:36 Remo Giazotto Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ in G minor Royal Philharmonic Charles Rosekrans Clio Gould, violin Telarc 80562

23:22:00 00:05:46 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in A major Op 118 Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15

23:27:00 00:11:45 Antonín Dvorák Romance in F minor Op 11 Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski Arabella Steinbacher, violin PentaTone 5186353

23:41:00 00:07:13 Dmitri Shostakovich Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 102 BBC Symphony Orchestra Hugh Wolff Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460503

23:48:00 00:05:39 Karl-Birger Blomdahl Adagio from 'The Wakeful Night' Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553715

23:56:00 00:02:50 Erik Satie Gymnopédie No. 3 Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Lumin 92148

23:56:00 00:02:57 Jean Sibelius Julvisa Op 1 Angèle Dubeau La Pietà Analekta 8730