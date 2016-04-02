© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 04-02-2016

Published April 2, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:40:12            Antonín Dvorák Piano Concerto in G minor  Op 33          Odense Symphony        Justin Brown            Vassily Primakov, piano            Bridge  9309

00:44:00            00:25:47            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  1 in C major  Op 21                   George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    46532

01:12:00            00:40:03            Johannes Brahms          String Sextet No.  2 in G major  Op 36                            Academy Chamber Ensemble       Chandos           9151

01:54:00            00:39:49            Vasily Kalinnikov           Symphony No. 2 in A major                   Theodore Kuchar            National Symphony of Ukraine   Naxos   553417

02:36:00            00:30:39            Ottorino Respighi          String Quartet in D major                                   Quartetto di Cremona           Klanglogo         1400

03:08:00            00:33:10            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Symphony No. 9 in E minor                   Sir Andrew Davis            BBC Symphony Orchestra         BBC     333

03:43:00            00:27:25            César Franck     Violin Sonata in A major                                    Kyung Wha Chung, violin; Radu Lupu, piano          Decca   4785437

04:12:00            00:31:15            Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann  Symphony No.  1 in G minor  Op 17                   Thomas Dausgaard        Danish National Radio Sym       DaCapo            224042

04:45:00            00:32:35            Ludwig van Beethoven   Violin Sonata No.  9 in A major  Op 47                           Henryk Szeryng, violin; Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA     300350

05:19:00            00:16:38            Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 17 in A major  Op 35                  Chiara Banchini Ensemble 415       Harm Mundi      901291

05:38:00            00:06:30            Felix Mendelssohn        Rondo capriccioso in E major  Op 14                             Murray Perahia, piano   CBS     42401

05:49:00            00:10:10            Jean-Féry Rebel            La Fidelle          Les Délices                   Julie Andrijesky, violin            Délices 2012

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: In this edition of Concierto your host Frank Dominguez shares classically-inspired pieces by Cuban dance bandleader Rene Touzet, and a Suite on Galician Songs by Granados performed by the Barcelona Symphony with conductor Pablo Gonzalez.

En esta edición de Concierto tu anfitrión Frank Domínguez comparte piezas inspiradas de música clásica por el director cubano de orquestas de baile René Touzet, y una Suite de canciones gallegas por Enrique Granados interpretada por la Sinfónica de Barcelona bajo la dirección del conductor de Pablo González.

06:00:45 René Touzet: Zapateo Cubano  Elena Casanova, piano  MSR Classics  1136                                      

06:03:22 René Touzet: Dancita Nos. 1-3   Elena Casanova, piano   MSR Classics  1136                                         

06:08:35 Giuseppe Verdi: Act III, scene and aria from "La forza del destino"   Plácido Domingo, baritone (Carlo); Gianluca Buratto, bass (chirugo)   Valencia Community Orchestra   Pablo Heras-Casado   Sony   373312                                                  

06:17:40 Joaquin Malats: Serenata española   David Russell, guitar  Telarc   80576                                            

06:22:00 Isaac Albéniz: Malagueña, Op. 165, No. 3   David Russell, guitar   Telarc  80672                                  

06:27:57 Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs (Suite sobre cantos gallegos) (1899)   Barcelona Symphony Orchestra   Pablo Gonzalez   Naxos  8573263                              

07:00:46 Antonio Vivaldi: "Winter" Violin Concerto from "The Four Seasons"  Lara St. John, violin  Símon Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela   Eduardo Marturet   Ancalagon   134                                         

07:10:34 Francisco Mignone: Minuet from the opera "O Contratador de Diamantes" (1924)   Cuarteto Latinamericano  Sono Luminus   92147                                                       

07:12:53 Francisco Mignone:Three Spanish Songs (1932)   Cuarteto Latinamericano   Sono Luminus   92147                                                       

07:19:49 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88   Houston Symphony   Andrés Orozco-Estrada   Pentatone   5186578                                   

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto No. 11--Freiburg Baroque Orchestra; Gottfried von der Goltz, conductor Album: Concerti di Chiesa e da Camera Op. 1 DHM 77352 Music: 4:11

Bedrich Smetana: Andantino (Bohemian Fantasie) from Z domoviny (From the Homeland), JB 1:118--Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin; Ann-Marie McDermott, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, CA Music: 6:53

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Mirabai Knight from New York, NY Music: 6:39

Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 7, "Archduke": 1. Allegro moderato Beaux Arts Trio: Daniel Guilet, violin; Menahem Pressler, piano; Bernard Greenhouse, cello Album: Beethoven: 11 Trios Philips 438948 Music: 12:41

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Bassoon Concerto in B flat, K 191--Javier Zafra, bassoon; Freiburg Baroque Orchestra; Petra Mullejans, conductor Concert Hall, Freiburg, Germany Music: 16:26

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Traditional Korean (arr. Bob Chilcott): Arrirang

Traditional Welsh (arr. Robert Rice): Suo Gan

Traditional Irish (arr. Howard Goodall): The Star of the County Down

Traditional Spiritual: Little Davie Play My Harp--The King's Singers University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 10:22

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet #2 in A minor, Op. 13: Movement 1

Medley of Traditional Danish folk songs (arr. Fredrik Sjolin and Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen)--Danish String Quartet Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 22:50

Anton Webern: Im Sommerwind--Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo NY Music: 12:02

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber:

10:00:00            00:05:42            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Allegro from Divertimento for Strings                 Anton Steck            Concerto Cologne         Archiv   4775800

10:07:00            00:04:08            Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No.  2: Sinfonia                          Jeffrey Biegel, piano            Steinway           30001

10:12:00            00:07:07            Sir Arthur Sullivan          The Pirates of Penzance: Overture                      Sir Neville Marriner            Academy St. Martin in Fields     Philips  434916

10:21:00            00:03:20            Anderson & Roe            Ragtime alla Turca                                 Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano           Steinway           30022

10:25:00            00:08:51            Amilcare Ponchielli        La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours                      Gianandrea Noseda            BBC Philharmonic         Chandos           10634

10:39:00            00:06:14            George Frideric Handel  Concerto Grosso in D major  Op 3                     Richard Egarr            Academy of Ancient Music        Harm Mundi      907415

10:48:00            00:07:07            Antonín Dvorák Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 22              Vladimir Ashkenazy            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   433549

10:56:00            00:02:43            Sergei Prokofiev           Summer Night Suite: Minuet Op 123                   Neeme Järvi            Philharmonia Orchestra  Chandos           10538

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded July 9, 2015 - From the Bravo! Vail Festival in Vail, Colorado, this week’s From the Top features one of the top training orchestras in the United States: The National Repertory Orchestra. We’ll enjoy the youthful energy of this ensemble in performances of the music of Falla and Poulenc. Also, a gifted teenage violinist from Washington State shares the moving story of how music transformed her from a completely emotionally shut-down child to a vivacious leader in her youth orchestra

17-year-old violinist Mira Yamamoto from Seattle, Washington, performs Caprice Basque, Op. 24, by Pablo de Sarasate (1844-1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old pianist Youlan Ji from Beijing and New York, New York, performs Études-Tableaux, Op. 33, No. 6 in E-flat minor and No. 8 in G minor by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943).

17-year-old cellist Lisa Strauss from Paris, France, performs "Les ombres de Giverny" for Solo Cello by Philippe Hersant (b. 1948).

The National Repertory Orchestra, conducted by Carl Topilow, performs Danza Final from The Three Cornered Hat by Manuel de Falla (1876-1946).

The National Repertory Orchestra, conducted by Carl Topilow, performs the third movement, Finale (Allegro molto), from Concerto for 2 Pianos & Orchestra in D minor, FP 61, by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963), featuring pianists Anne-Marie McDermott and Christopher O’Riley.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Beethoven's First; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Benjamin Britten’s Life

12:08:00            00:02:52            Benjamin Britten            Fugue from 'Young Person's Guide' Op 34                     Paavo Järvi            Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80660

12:13:00            00:09:31            Franz Lachner    Minuet & Finale from Wind Quintet No. 2                                    Vienna-Berlin Ensemble            DeutGram         423591

12:25:00            00:20:47            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 83 in G minor                 Yehudi Menuhin Menuhin Festival Orchestra         EMI      69383

12:47:00            00:11:43            Alexander Glazunov       The Seasons: Autumn Op 67                  José Serebrier   Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch        Warner  61434

 

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Puccini’s Madama Butterfly, starring soprano Kristine Opolais, one of today’s most acclaimed interpreters of the tragic heroine Cio-Cio-San, opposite tenor Roberto Alagna as the faithless Pinkerton. Karel Mark Chichon makes his company debut this season conducting a cast that also features Maria Zifchak as Cio-Cio-San’s maid Suzuki and Dwayne Croft as the American consul Sharpless. The intermissions include live backstage interviews, led by HD host Matthew Polenzani, and a Singers’ Roundtable with Sondra Radvanovsky, Joseph Calleja, and Eric Owens, moderated by Deborah Voigt
 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:35:00            00:10:38            Sir Thomas Beecham     Dances from 'The Faithful Shepherd'                  Yehudi Menuhin            Royal Philharmonic        MCA     6231

16:46:00            00:13:04            Alexander Tcherepnin    Violin Sonata Op 14                              Yehudi Menuhin, violin; Hephzibah Menuhin, piano         BBC     395

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Angels Among Us - This week we’ll hear music from films about angelic visitations including It's A Wonderful Life, Michael, Defending Your Life and more
20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Great Work Begins (End Title) from Angels in America, 2003  Nonesuch 79837-2  Music from the HBO Film Angels in America  Thomas Newman - original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Finale from Defending Your Life, 1991  Philips 432 109-2  Hollywood Dreams  Michael Gore  Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Main Title/Heaven, Pottersville Cemetary, Auld Lang's Syne/End Title from It's a Wonderful Life, 1946  Kritzerland On Demand  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Dimitri Tiomkin  original soundtrack recording/Dimitri Tiomkin, cond.

Enter Dudley, Dudley's Farewell, Reconciliation/Sermon and End Title/End Cast from The Bishop's Wife, 1947  Film Music Archives FMA-HF109  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Hugo Friedhofer  original soundtrack recording/Hugo Friedhofer, cond.

Main Theme from Heaven Can Wait, 1978  GRP Records GRD-9547  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Dave Grusin  London Symphony Orchestra/Dave Grusin, cond.

Heaven is my Home from Michael, 1996  Revolution 9 24666-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Randy Newman  Randy Newman, vocals/original soundtrack recording

A Very Relieved Deity from Dogma, 1999  Maverick 9 47597-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Howard Shore  London Philharmonic Orchestra/Howard Shore, cond.

The Great Work Begins (End Title) from Angels in America, 2003  Nonesuch 79837-2  Music from the HBO Film Angels in America  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Broom of Truth from Angels in America, 2003  Nonesuch 79837-2  Music from the HBO Film Angels in America  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Whisper of a Thrill from Meet Joe Black, 1998  Silva Screen Records SILCE 1262  The Film Music of Thomas Newman  Thomas Newman  City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Angels in America (Main Title), Heaven and The Great Work Begins from Angels in America, 2003  Nonesuch 79837-2  Music from the HBO Film Angels in America  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Die Kathedrale der Bucher from Wings of Desire, 1987  Milan 73138 35817-2  Cannes Film Festival 50th Anniversary Album  Jurgen Knieper  original soundtrack recording

City of Angels from City of Angels, 1998  Reprise 46867  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Gabriel Yared  original soundtrack recording/Harry Rabinowitz, cond.

Percy's Story, God's Plan and You Are The True Protector from Legion, 2010  La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1121  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Frizzell  original soundtrack recording/Allan Wilson, cond.

The Great Work Begins (End Title) from Angels in America, 2003  Nonesuch 79837-2  Music from the HBO Film Angels in America  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Classical Goes Broadway - Nine musicals (plus one from television) that are fueled by the music of classical composers: Schubert, Grieg, Strauss and more. The shows include “Kismet,” “Song of Norway,” “The Happiest Girl in the World” and “Carmen Jones”

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch  979151-2

00:01:23  00:00:29  Alexander Borodin  Third Movement of String Quartet #2  Ruben Aharonian, Andrei Abramenkov, Igor Naidin, Valentin Berlinsky  The Essential Borodin  Decca  455632-2

18:01:48  00:04:01  Borodin-Wright-Forrest  And This Is My Beloved  Alfred Drake, Doretta Morrow, Richard Kiley  Kismet  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK68952

18:06:05  00:03:55  Borodin-Wright-Forrest  Night of My Nights  Richard Kiley  Kismet  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK68952

18:09:54  00:02:57  Sigmund Romberg-Dorothy Donnelly  Song of Love  Sigmund Romberg  Romberg Conducts Romberg  Naxos  8.110866

18:13:28  00:03:35  Jacques Offenbach-Yip Harburg  The Glory That Was Greece  Cyril Ritchard   The Happiest Girl in the World   Original B'way Cast        DRG  DRG19032

18:16:59  00:02:32  Jacques Offtenbach-Yip Harburg  Adrift on a Star  Bruce Yarnell, Dran Seitz   The Happiest Girl in the World   Original B'way Cast        DRG  DRG19032

18:20:49  00:03:39  Johann Struss Jr.-Wright-Forrest  The Blue Danube    Giorgio Tozzi, Jean Fenn, Frank Porretta, Anita Gillette  The Great Waltz    LA Civic Light Opera  DRG  DRG19084

18:25:45  00:00:35  Edvard Grieg  Prelude from "Song of Norway"  Orchestra  Song of Norway   Jones Beach Cast  Columbia            CL1328

18:26:17  00:00:39  Edvard Grieg  Wedding Day  Leif Ore Andsnes  Grieg: Lyric Pieces  EMI 7243557296

18:26:51  00:02:53  Grieg-Wright-Forrest  Strange Music   John Reardon, Helena Scott  Song of Norway Jones Beach Cast  Columbia  CL1328

18:30:12  00:02:39  Villa Lobos-Wright-Forrest  The Omen Bird  Kevin Gray  Magdalena  Studio Cast CBS  MK44945

18:32:42  00:03:06  Villa Lobos-Wright-Forrest  The Singing Tree   Faith Esham  Magdalena  Studio Cast CBS  MK44945

18:36:08  00:05:14  Georges Bizet-Oscar Hammerstein    Beat Out Dat Rhythm on a Drum  June Hawkins  Carmen Jones  Original B'way Cast  Decca B'way  440-066-780-2

18:41:48  00:06:00  Rimsky Korsakov-Edward Eager  Is It You?   Alfred Drake, Doretta Morrow  The Adventures of Marco Polo  TV Cast  Columbia           ML5-111

18:48:50  00:01:58  Rachmaninoff-Wright-Forrest  Homeward  Ira Pettina  Anya  United Artists  UAS5133

18:51:10  00:01:50  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

18:53:09  00:03:40  Borodin-Wright-Forrest  Filler: Stranger in Paradise  Richard Kiley, Doretta Morrow Kismet   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK68952

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:11:04            Camille Saint-Saëns       Africa Fantasie Op 89    London Philharmonic     Geoffrey Simon            Gwendolyn Mok, piano  Cala      4031

19:15:00            00:39:37            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  4 in E minor  Op 98                   Carlos Kleiber            Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         4793449

19:56:00            00:03:01            Joaquín Rodrigo           Soleriana: Passepied                 Enrique Bátiz     Royal Philharmonic            EMI      67435

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall; Measha Brueggergosman, soprano

20:04:00            00:08:40            Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude                       

20:16:00            00:20:06            Richard Wagner Wesendonck Lieder

20:41:00            01:09:07            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 4 in E flat major  (recorded in St. Florian Abby, Linz, Austria)

21:55:00            00:04:22            Modest Mussorgsky      Khovanshchina: Act 4 Entr'acte              Oliver Knussen  Cleveland Orchestra          DeutGram         2123

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We celebrate the 50th anniversary of Arlo Guthrie’s “Alice’s Restaurant”…  Wayne and Shuster present “Frontier Psychiatrist” matched with selections from the Apollo’s Fire Country Folk... Also, This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:07:04            Domenico Scarlatti        Sonata in C minor                                  Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis            2138

23:09:00            00:10:36            Remo Giazotto  Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ in G minor            Royal Philharmonic            Charles Rosekrans        Clio Gould, violin           Telarc   80562

23:22:00            00:05:46            Johannes Brahms          Intermezzo in A major  Op 118                            Orli Shaham, piano            Canary  15

23:27:00            00:11:45            Antonín Dvorák Romance in F minor  Op 11       Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski            Arabella Steinbacher, violin        PentaTone        5186353

23:41:00            00:07:13            Dmitri Shostakovich      Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 102       BBC Symphony Orchestra          Hugh Wolff       Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano       Decca   460503

23:48:00            00:05:39            Karl-Birger Blomdahl      Adagio from 'The Wakeful Night'                        Petter Sundkvist            Swedish Chamber Orchestra      Naxos   553715

23:56:00            00:02:50            Erik Satie          Gymnopédie No.  3                               Bruce Levingston, piano            Sono Lumin      92148

23:56:00            00:02:57            Jean Sibelius    Julvisa Op 1                  Angèle Dubeau La Pietà            Analekta           8730

 

 