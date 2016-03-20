Program Guide 03-20-2016

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Yefim Bronfman, piano

00:04:00 00:51:17 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15 Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 6203

00:57:00 00:08:39 Anton Webern Fuga ricercata from J.S. Bach's 'A Esa-Pekka Salonen Los Angeles Philharmonic Sony 89012

01:10:00 00:17:46 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D major Karl Münchinger Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Decca 414505

01:40:00 00:09:59 Johann Sebastian Bach Toccata & Fugue in D minor Esa-Pekka Salonen Los Angeles Philharmonic Sony 89012

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:32:23 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 1 in B flat major Op 38 Robin Ticciati Scottish Chamber Orchestra Linn 450

02:36:00 00:16:41 Claude Debussy Printemps Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766

02:54:00 01:02:00 Carl Orff Carmina burana Cleveland Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas Judith Blegen, soprano; Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Peter Binder, baritone; Cleve Orch Children's Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus CBS 33172

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Clint Needham: Brass Quintet No. 1 “Circus” Paragon Brass Quintet (Summit 484) 9:34

Dawn Sonntag: Denali Reflections Amphion’s String Quartet (CCG 04-12-15) 9:59

Jennifer Conner: Truth ‘twixt visions twined Stephen Sms, violin; Tracy Rowell, double bass; Josh Ryan, Dylan C. Hayden, percussion (CCG 09-25-11) 9:35

Jack Gallagher: Ancient Evenings and Distant Music Solaris Wind Quintet (Akron New Arts 04-10-03) 10:30

Daniel McCarthy: Stomp! (String Quartet No. 5) Harrington String Quartet (Albany 950) 10:22

04:57:00 00:02:30 Dmitri Shostakovich The Human Comedy: Waltz Op 37 Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Two Medieval Discs - A new interpretation of the Cantigas de Santa Maria, and a new monograph and disc looking at the influential work of Jehan de Lescurel.

05:58:00 00:01:45 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 2: Bourrée Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Christopher Krueger, flute Telarc 80619

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:03:33 Carlo Gesualdo O vos omnes John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 134

06:09:00 00:18:51 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 4 "Christ lag in Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Barbara Schlick, soprano; Kai Wessel, countertenor; Guy de Mey, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Choir Erato 98536

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Johann and Max - a contrapuntal convergence honoring the births of Johann Sebastian Bach (3/21/1685) and Max Reger (3/19/1873).

J. S. BACH: Prelude & Fugue in G, BWV 550 Simon Preston (1993 Klais/St. John;s Smith Square, London) DG 449 212

MAX REGER: Prelude & Fugue in G, Op. 85, no. 2 Bernard Haas (1906 Link/Evangelical church, Giengen an der Brenz) Naxos 8.553926

BACH: 3 Chorale-preludes (Allein zu Dir, Herr Jesu Christ, BWV 1100; Vater unser im Himmelreich, BWV 737; Jesu, meine Freude, BWV 1105) Gerhard Weinberger (1767 Volckland/St. Boniface Church, Tröchtelborn) cpo 999 755

REGER: Aus tiefer Not, Op. 67, no. 3 Christopher Anderson (1951 Aeolian-Skinner, expanded/Perkins Chapel, Southern Methodist University, Dallas, TX) SMU 2009

BACH: Aus tiefer Not, BWV 686 Olivier Vernet (1737 Treutmann/Grauhof Cloister, Goslar) Ligia Digital 0104077-99

REGER: Passion, No. 4 fr Seven Pieces, Op. 145 Edgar Krapp (1981 Eisenbarth/Passau Cathedral) Naxos 8.557891

BACH: Fugue in E-flat, BWV 552b David Rothe (1990 Yokota/California State University, Chico, CA) CSU 001

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Palm/Passion Sunday - Beginning with music to mark Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem, followed by the Passion that unfolds, join Peter DuBois for some of the most powerful music of the church year



09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 30, 2015 - From the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York, today’s show features a virtuosic teenage recorder player (a rare breed in this country) who is not only an amazing musician, but also a formidable researcher of the Baroque era. Also, a 16-year-old pianist performs a Chopin favorite, and a young violinist shares a humorous tale of teenage romance

18-year-old violinist Lucas Stratmann (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from New York, New York, performs Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Op. 28, by Camille Saint-Saëns (18351921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old pianist Elisabeth Tsai from Phenix City, Alabama, performs Andante spianato et grande polonaise brillante in E-flat major, Op. 22, Frédéric Chopin (18101849).

18-year-old recorder player Martin Bernstein from Brooklyn, New York, performs the first movement, Preludio: Allegro, and the second movement, Allemanda: Allegro, from Sonata in F major (originally E major), Op. 5, No. 11, by Arcangelo Corelli (16531713), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old cellist Megan Yip from Portland, Oregon, performs “Venezianisches Gondellied” (Venetian Boat Song) from Songs Without Words, Book 5, No. 5, by Felix Mendelssohn (18091847), arranged by Friedrich Grützmacher (18321903), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

15-year-old violinist Hannah White from Germantown, Wisconsin, joined by cellist Megan Yip and pianist Christopher O’Riley, performs Primavera Porteña from The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires by Astor Piazzolla (19211992).

Martin Bernstein performs Sonata No. 2 by Giovanni Battista Fontana (1580/91630), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Franz Schubert: Six Moments Musicaux, D. 780, C# minor: 4. Moderato--Shai Wosner, piano Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Macalester College, St. Paul, MN The Frederic Chopin Society Music: 4:25

Franz Schubert: String Trio in B flat, D. 471--New York Principals Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, The Mar-a-Lago Club, Palm Beach, FL Music: 5:57

Franz Berwald: Symphony No. 3 in C major--Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra; Herbert Blomstedt, conductor Philharmonie, Berlin, Germany Music: 29:44

Nathan Michel: Offshore--Sophia Steger, violin; Emma Ike, violin; Javen Lara, viola; Nick Burkel, cello

Q2: Ecstatic Music Festival, The Greene Space at WQXR, New York, NY Music: 6:47

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Manuel de Falla: Fantasía bética--Angela Hewitt, piano Spivey Hall, Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA Music: 12:55

Michael Daugherty: Trail of Tears--Amy Porter, flute; Billings Symphony Orchestra; Anne Harrigan, conductor Alberta Bair Theater, Billings, MT Music: 21:51

Eugene Ysaÿe: Sonata for Unaccompanied Violin in E major, Op. 27, No. 6--Augustin Hadelich, violin Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall Music: 6:09

11:56:00 00:03:03 Jacques Ibert Waltz from 'Divertissement' Paavo Järvi Tapiola Sinfonietta Bis 630

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Igor Stravinsky

The Rite of Spring (1911-13)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (London/Decca 417704 CD)

The Firebird (1909-10)--London Symphony Orchestra/Antal Dorati (Mercury 432012 CD)

The Firebird (1909-10)--The 5 Browns, pianos (RCA Victor 7048408 CD)

Fireworks Op 4 (1908)--London Symphony Orchestra/Antal Dorati (Mercury 432012 CD)

Petrushka (1910-11)--Louis Lortie, piano (Chandos 8733 CD)

Variations "Aldous Huxley in memoriam (1963-64)--Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus/Robert Craft (Accord ACD116 CD)

Symphony No.1 in E-Flat (1905-07)--Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Sir Alexander Gibson (Chandos 2408 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:01:33 Samuel Scheidt Galliard Battaglia Canadian Brass Steinway 30008

14:01:00 00:01:34 Anthony Holborne Galliard "The Fairie Round" Jordi Savall Hespèrion XXI AliaVox 9813

14:03:00 00:14:22 Dag Wirén Serenade for Strings Op 11 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

14:17:00 00:09:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Sonata No. 15 in C major Daniel-Ben Pienaar, piano Avie 2209

14:50:00 00:26:07 Vincent d'Indy Symphony on a French Mountain Air Op 25 National Symphony of Ireland Antonio de Almeida François-Joël Thiollier, piano Naxos 550754

15:16:00 00:08:24 Richard Wagner Siegfried: Forest Murmurs Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra Erato 45786

15:24:00 00:08:18 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in B flat major Op 7 Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8648

15:32:00 00:07:37 Franz von Suppé Beautiful Galatea: Overture Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 61830

15:37:00 00:19:00 Camille Saint-Saëns Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor Op 33 Cleveland Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 410019

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Leon Fleisher, conductor; Jonathan Biss, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:10:05 Felix Mendelssohn Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' Op 26

16:19:00 00:28:41 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 19

16:51:00 00:37:30 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37

17:38:00 00:21:01 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:04:00 00:19:54 Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59 Lorin Maazel New York Philharmonic DeutGram 7890

18:26:00 00:11:26 Samuel Barber Summer Music Op 31 Belgian Wind Quintet Discover 920322

18:40:00 00:14:07 Sir Hamilton Harty A Comedy Overture Bryden Thomson Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8314

18:56:00 00:02:44 Ernesto Nazareth Tango 'Vem cá Branquinha' Joel Fan, piano Reference 119

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:32:23 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 1 in B flat major Op 38 Robin Ticciati Scottish Chamber Orchestra Linn 450

19:36:00 00:16:41 Claude Debussy Printemps Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766

19:54:00 01:02:00 Carl Orff Carmina burana Cleveland Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas Judith Blegen, soprano; Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Peter Binder, baritone; Cleve Orch Children's Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus CBS 33172

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Clint Needham: Brass Quintet No. 1 “Circus” Paragon Brass Quintet (Summit 484) 9:34

Dawn Sonntag: Denali Reflections Amphion’s String Quartet (CCG 04-12-15) 9:59

Jennifer Conner: Truth ‘twixt visions twined Stephen Sms, violin; Tracy Rowell, double bass; Josh Ryan, Dylan C. Hayden, percussion (CCG 09-25-11) 9:35

Jack Gallagher: Ancient Evenings and Distant Music Solaris Wind Quintet (Akron New Arts 04-10-03) 10:30

Daniel McCarthy: Stomp! (String Quartet No. 5) Harrington String Quartet (Albany 950) 10:22

21:57:00 00:02:30 Dmitri Shostakovich The Human Comedy: Waltz Op 37 Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Super Marimba - Percussionist Payton MacDonald calls Super Marimba the nexus point of all of his artistic activities. Featuring influences from jazz and classical to Hindustani and improvisational music, this is the marimba as you’ve never heard it before



QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:08:13 Eric Coates The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro Gareth Hulse, oboe ASV 2053

23:10:00 00:08:19 Gustav Mahler Blumine from Symphony No. 1 in D major Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

23:20:00 00:16:11 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending London Symphony Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 3026

23:38:00 00:03:41 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 1 in E major Op 19 Sergei Babayan, piano Discover 920155

23:41:00 00:05:15 Wayne Barlow The Winter's Passed Brooklyn Philharmonic Michael Barrett Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7187

23:46:00 00:07:22 Frederick Delius On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

23:56:00 00:02:45 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Springtime of the Year John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 120

23:56:00 00:02:11 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272