What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 03-20-2016

Published March 20, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Yefim Bronfman, piano

00:04:00            00:51:17            Johannes Brahms          Piano Concerto No.  1 in D minor  Op 15            Berlin Philharmonic            Sir Simon Rattle            Krystian Zimerman, piano          DeutGram         6203

00:57:00            00:08:39            Anton Webern   Fuga ricercata from J.S. Bach's 'A                     Esa-Pekka Salonen       Los Angeles Philharmonic    Sony    89012

01:10:00            00:17:46            Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No.  3 in D major                      Karl Münchinger            Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra      Decca   414505

01:40:00            00:09:59            Johann Sebastian Bach Toccata & Fugue in D minor                   Esa-Pekka Salonen       Los Angeles Philharmonic    Sony    89012

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:32:23            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  1 in B flat major  Op 38             Robin Ticciati            Scottish Chamber Orchestra      Linn      450

02:36:00            00:16:41            Claude Debussy            Printemps                     Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra            DeutGram         435766

02:54:00            01:02:00            Carl Orff           Carmina burana Cleveland Orchestra      Michael Tilson Thomas  Judith Blegen, soprano; Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Peter Binder, baritone; Cleve Orch Children's Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus            CBS     33172

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Clint Needham: Brass Quintet No. 1 "Circus"   Paragon Brass Quintet (Summit 484) 9:34

Dawn Sonntag: Denali Reflections   Amphion's String Quartet (CCG 04-12-15) 9:59

Jennifer Conner: Truth 'twixt visions twined    Stephen Sms, violin; Tracy Rowell, double bass; Josh Ryan, Dylan C. Hayden, percussion (CCG 09-25-11) 9:35

Jack Gallagher: Ancient Evenings and Distant Music   Solaris Wind Quintet (Akron New Arts 04-10-03) 10:30

Daniel McCarthy: Stomp! (String Quartet No. 5)   Harrington String Quartet (Albany 950) 10:22

04:57:00            00:02:30            Dmitri Shostakovich      The Human Comedy: Waltz Op 37                      Constantine Orbelian            Moscow Chamber Orchestra      Delos   3257

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Two Medieval Discs - A new interpretation of the Cantigas de Santa Maria, and a new monograph and disc looking at the influential work of Jehan de Lescurel.

05:58:00            00:01:45            Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No.  2: Bourrée Boston Baroque            Martin Pearlman          Christopher Krueger, flute          Telarc   80619

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:03:33            Carlo Gesualdo O vos omnes                John Rutter       Cambridge Singers        Collegium            134

06:09:00            00:18:51            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.  4 "Christ lag in       Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra  Ton Koopman          Barbara Schlick, soprano; Kai Wessel, countertenor; Guy de Mey, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Choir   Erato    98536

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Johann and Max - a contrapuntal convergence honoring the births of Johann Sebastian Bach (3/21/1685) and Max Reger (3/19/1873).

J. S. BACH:  Prelude & Fugue in G, BWV 550  Simon Preston (1993 Klais/St. John;s Smith Square, London) DG 449 212

MAX REGER:  Prelude & Fugue in G, Op. 85, no. 2  Bernard Haas (1906 Link/Evangelical church, Giengen an der Brenz) Naxos 8.553926

BACH:  3 Chorale-preludes (Allein zu Dir, Herr Jesu Christ, BWV 1100; Vater unser im Himmelreich, BWV 737; Jesu, meine Freude, BWV 1105)  Gerhard Weinberger (1767 Volckland/St. Boniface Church, Tröchtelborn) cpo 999 755

REGER:  Aus tiefer Not, Op. 67, no. 3  Christopher Anderson (1951 Aeolian-Skinner, expanded/Perkins Chapel, Southern Methodist University, Dallas, TX) SMU 2009

BACH:  Aus tiefer Not, BWV 686  Olivier Vernet (1737 Treutmann/Grauhof Cloister, Goslar) Ligia Digital 0104077-99

REGER:  Passion, No. 4 fr Seven Pieces, Op. 145  Edgar Krapp (1981 Eisenbarth/Passau Cathedral) Naxos 8.557891

BACH:  Fugue in E-flat, BWV 552b  David Rothe (1990 Yokota/California State University, Chico, CA) CSU 001

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Palm/Passion Sunday - Beginning with music to mark Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem, followed by the Passion that unfolds, join Peter DuBois for some of the most powerful music of the church year   
 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 30, 2015 - From the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York, today’s show features a virtuosic teenage recorder player (a rare breed in this country) who is not only an amazing musician, but also a formidable researcher of the Baroque era. Also, a 16-year-old pianist performs a Chopin favorite, and a young violinist shares a humorous tale of teenage romance

18-year-old violinist Lucas Stratmann (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from New York, New York, performs Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Op. 28, by Camille Saint-Saëns (18351921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old pianist Elisabeth Tsai from Phenix City, Alabama, performs Andante spianato et grande polonaise brillante in E-flat major, Op. 22, Frédéric Chopin (18101849).

18-year-old recorder player Martin Bernstein from Brooklyn, New York, performs the first movement, Preludio: Allegro, and the second movement, Allemanda: Allegro, from Sonata in F major (originally E major), Op. 5, No. 11, by Arcangelo Corelli (16531713), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old cellist Megan Yip from Portland, Oregon, performs “Venezianisches Gondellied” (Venetian Boat Song) from Songs Without Words, Book 5, No. 5, by Felix Mendelssohn (18091847), arranged by Friedrich Grützmacher (18321903), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

15-year-old violinist Hannah White from Germantown, Wisconsin, joined by cellist Megan Yip and pianist Christopher O’Riley, performs Primavera Porteña from The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires by Astor Piazzolla (19211992).

Martin Bernstein performs Sonata No. 2 by Giovanni Battista Fontana (1580/91630), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Franz Schubert: Six Moments Musicaux, D. 780, C# minor: 4. Moderato--Shai Wosner, piano Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Macalester College, St. Paul, MN The Frederic Chopin Society Music: 4:25

Franz Schubert: String Trio in B flat, D. 471--New York Principals Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, The Mar-a-Lago Club, Palm Beach, FL Music: 5:57

Franz Berwald: Symphony No. 3 in C major--Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra; Herbert Blomstedt, conductor Philharmonie, Berlin, Germany Music: 29:44

Nathan Michel: Offshore--Sophia Steger, violin; Emma Ike, violin; Javen Lara, viola; Nick Burkel, cello

Q2: Ecstatic Music Festival, The Greene Space at WQXR, New York, NY Music: 6:47

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Manuel de Falla: Fantasía bética--Angela Hewitt, piano Spivey Hall, Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA Music: 12:55

Michael Daugherty: Trail of Tears--Amy Porter, flute; Billings Symphony Orchestra; Anne Harrigan, conductor Alberta Bair Theater, Billings, MT Music: 21:51

Eugene Ysaÿe: Sonata for Unaccompanied Violin in E major, Op. 27, No. 6--Augustin Hadelich, violin Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall Music: 6:09

11:56:00            00:03:03            Jacques Ibert    Waltz from 'Divertissement'                    Paavo Järvi       Tapiola Sinfonietta            Bis       630

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Igor Stravinsky

The Rite of Spring (1911-13)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (London/Decca 417704 CD)

The Firebird (1909-10)--London Symphony Orchestra/Antal Dorati (Mercury 432012 CD)

The Firebird (1909-10)--The 5 Browns, pianos (RCA Victor 7048408 CD)

Fireworks Op 4 (1908)--London Symphony Orchestra/Antal Dorati (Mercury 432012 CD)

Petrushka (1910-11)--Louis Lortie, piano (Chandos 8733 CD)

Variations "Aldous Huxley in memoriam (1963-64)--Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus/Robert Craft (Accord ACD116 CD)

Symphony No.1 in E-Flat (1905-07)--Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Sir Alexander Gibson (Chandos 2408 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:01:33            Samuel Scheidt Galliard Battaglia                                   Canadian Brass Steinway           30008

14:01:00            00:01:34            Anthony Holborne         Galliard "The Fairie Round"                    Jordi Savall       Hespèrion XXI       AliaVox 9813

14:03:00            00:14:22            Dag Wirén         Serenade for Strings Op 11                   William Boughton          English String Orchestra            Nimbus 7020

14:17:00            00:09:49            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Sonata No. 15 in C major                                     Daniel-Ben Pienaar, piano          Avie      2209

14:50:00            00:26:07            Vincent d'Indy   Symphony on a French Mountain Air Op 25        National Symphony of Ireland  Antonio de Almeida       François-Joël Thiollier, piano      Naxos   550754

15:16:00            00:08:24            Richard Wagner Siegfried: Forest Murmurs                     Daniel Barenboim          Chicago Symphony Orchestra     Erato    45786

15:24:00            00:08:18            Carl Friedrich Abel         Symphony in B flat major  Op 7             Adrian Shepherd            Cantilena           Chandos           8648

15:32:00            00:07:37            Franz von Suppé           Beautiful Galatea: Overture                    Leonard Bernstein         New York Philharmonic         Sony    61830

15:37:00            00:19:00            Camille Saint-Saëns       Cello Concerto No.  1 in A minor  Op 33 Cleveland Orchestra      Sir Neville Marriner  Lynn Harrell, cello          Decca   410019

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Leon Fleisher, conductor; Jonathan Biss, piano  – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00            00:10:05            Felix Mendelssohn        Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' Op 26

16:19:00            00:28:41            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  2 in B flat major  Op 19

16:51:00            00:37:30            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  3 in C minor  Op 37

17:38:00            00:21:01            Ottorino Respighi          The Pines of Rome                    Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra            Decca   4787779

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:04:00            00:19:54            Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59              Lorin Maazel      New York Philharmonic     DeutGram         7890

18:26:00            00:11:26            Samuel Barber  Summer Music Op 31                            Belgian Wind Quintet     Discover            920322

18:40:00            00:14:07            Sir Hamilton Harty         A Comedy Overture                   Bryden Thomson           Ulster Orchestra          Chandos           8314

18:56:00            00:02:44            Ernesto Nazareth           Tango 'Vem cá Branquinha'                                Joel Fan, piano            Reference         119

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:32:23            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  1 in B flat major  Op 38             Robin Ticciati            Scottish Chamber Orchestra      Linn      450

19:36:00            00:16:41            Claude Debussy            Printemps                     Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra            DeutGram         435766

19:54:00            01:02:00            Carl Orff           Carmina burana Cleveland Orchestra      Michael Tilson Thomas  Judith Blegen, soprano; Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Peter Binder, baritone; Cleve Orch Children's Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus            CBS     33172

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Clint Needham: Brass Quintet No. 1 “Circus”   Paragon Brass Quintet (Summit 484) 9:34

Dawn Sonntag: Denali Reflections    Amphion’s String Quartet (CCG 04-12-15) 9:59

Jennifer Conner: Truth ‘twixt visions twined   Stephen Sms, violin; Tracy Rowell, double bass; Josh Ryan, Dylan C. Hayden, percussion (CCG 09-25-11) 9:35

Jack Gallagher: Ancient Evenings and Distant Music   Solaris Wind Quintet (Akron New Arts 04-10-03) 10:30

Daniel McCarthy: Stomp! (String Quartet No. 5)  Harrington String Quartet (Albany 950) 10:22

21:57:00            00:02:30            Dmitri Shostakovich      The Human Comedy: Waltz Op 37                      Constantine Orbelian            Moscow Chamber Orchestra      Delos   3257

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Super Marimba - Percussionist Payton MacDonald calls Super Marimba the nexus point of all of his artistic activities. Featuring influences from jazz and classical to Hindustani and improvisational music, this is the marimba as you’ve never heard it before
 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:08:13            Eric Coates       The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime   Sinfonia ViVa    Malcolm Nabarro            Gareth Hulse, oboe       ASV     2053

23:10:00            00:08:19            Gustav Mahler   Blumine from Symphony No. 1 in D major                      Michael Tilson Thomas            San Francisco Symphony          SF Sym            60

23:20:00            00:16:11            Ralph Vaughan Williams            The Lark Ascending       London Symphony Orchestra     Sir Colin Davis       Hilary Hahn, violin          DeutGram         3026

23:38:00            00:03:41            Felix Mendelssohn        Song without Words No. 1 in E major  Op 19                              Sergei Babayan, piano  Discover           920155

23:41:00            00:05:15            Wayne Barlow   The Winter's Passed      Brooklyn Philharmonic   Michael Barrett  Bert Lucarelli, oboe  Koch Intl           7187

23:46:00            00:07:22            Frederick Delius            On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring                Michael Tilson Thomas            San Francisco Symphony          SF Sym            60

23:56:00            00:02:45            Ralph Vaughan Williams            The Springtime of the Year                    John Rutter            Cambridge Singers        Collegium         120

23:56:00            00:02:11            Claude Debussy            Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd                            Simon Trpceski, piano EMI      272

 

 