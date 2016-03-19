© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 03-19-2016

Published March 19, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:36:11            Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry        Symphony No.  2 in F major                  Andrew Penny            Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           Naxos   553469

00:40:00            00:41:25            Max Reger        Variations & Fugue on a Theme of Hiller Op 100             Neeme Järvi            Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra            Chandos           8794

01:23:00            00:41:19            Antonín Dvorák Cello Concerto in B minor  Op 104         Berlin Philharmonic        Herbert von Karajan Mstislav Rostropovich, cello      DeutGram         4795448

02:06:00            00:35:59            Bernard Herrmann          Symphony No. 1                       James Sedares Phoenix Symphony            Koch Intl           7135

02:44:00            00:39:46            Johannes Brahms          Clarinet Quintet in B minor  Op 115         Chamber Ensemble                   Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet     Mercury            4811409

03:26:00            00:30:17            Edvard Grieg    Piano Concerto in A minor  Op 16          Norwegian Radio Orchestra            Miguel Harth-Bedoya     Vadym Kholodenko, piano        Harm Mundi      907629

04:02:00            00:32:32            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Symphony No.  2 Op 9              Dmitri Kitayenko            Bergen Philharmonic      Chandos           9178

04:36:00            00:26:02            Sir Charles Villiers Stanford       Concert Variations on an English Theme Op 71   Ulster Orchestra          Vernon Handley Margaret Fingerhut, piano          Chandos           8736

05:05:00            00:18:21            Max Reger        Flute Serenade in D major  Op 77                                   Michel Debost, flute; Takako Masame, violin; Lynne Ramsey, viola     Skarbo 4094

05:25:00            00:17:18            Georg Philipp Telemann Don Quixote: Suite                    Jeannette Sorrell           Apollo's Fire            Koch Intl           7576

05:45:00            00:06:00            Franz Schubert  Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 in G major                     Karl Münchinger            Vienna Philharmonic      Decca   4785437

05:53:00            00:06:33            Francis Poulenc         Mélancolie        Paul Crossley, piano     CBS 44921

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week Frank Dominguez shares Russian folk songs by Liadov conducted by the Mexican Enrique Bátiz, and José Antonio Escobar performs a guitar suite using Colombian dances by Gentil Montaña. [Esta semana Frank Domínguez comparte canciones populares rusas por Liadov realizadas por el director mexicano Enrique Bátiz, y José Antonio Escobar realiza una suite guitarra basado en danzas colombianas por Gentil Montaña.]

06:01:00 Astor Piazzolla: Café 1930, from "Histoire du Tango"    Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Nestor Marconi, bandoneon    Sony   63122                                               

06:10:03 Anatol Liadov: Eight Russian Folk Songs--Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra  Enrique Bátiz     ASV   657                                       

06:28:19 Gentil Montaña: Suite Colombiana No. 2   José Antonio Escobar, guitar   Naxos    573059                                         

06:46:03 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka in a, Op. 59, No. 1    Ingrid Fliter, piano   EMI Classics   14899                                      

06:50:05 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka in f#, Op. 59, No. 3   Ingrid Fliter, piano   EMI Classics  14899                                        

06:53:21 Franz Liszt: Liebesträum No. 3   Jorge Bolet, piano   Decca   444851                         

07:01:00 Manuel Moreno-Buendia: Suite Popular Espanola    Debra Reuter-Pivetta, flute; Sheila Browne, viola; Jacquelyn Bartlett, harp    Fire Pink Trio   MSR Classics  1511                                                

07:15:28 Leo Brouwer: Cuban Landscape with Rain   William Kanengiser, Scott Tennant, Andrew York, John Dearman, guitars   Los Angeles Guitar Quartet (LAGQ)   Telarc   80593                                                     

07:25:35 Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition   Jorge Federico Osorio, piano   Cedille Records   153                                                    

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Franz Schubert: Six Moments Musicaux, D. 780, C# minor: 4. Moderato--Shai Wosner, piano Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Macalester College, St. Paul, MN The Frederic Chopin Society Music: 4:25

Franz Schubert: String Trio in B flat, D. 471--New York Principals Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, The Mar-a-Lago Club, Palm Beach, FL Music: 5:57

Franz Berwald: Symphony No. 3 in C major--Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra; Herbert Blomstedt, conductor Philharmonie, Berlin, Germany Music: 29:44

Nathan Michel: Offshore--Sophia Steger, violin; Emma Ike, violin; Javen Lara, viola; Nick Burkel, cello

Q2: Ecstatic Music Festival, The Greene Space at WQXR, New York, NY Music: 6:47

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Manuel de Falla: Fantasía bética--Angela Hewitt, piano Spivey Hall, Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA Music: 12:55

Michael Daugherty: Trail of Tears--Amy Porter, flute; Billings Symphony Orchestra; Anne Harrigan, conductor Alberta Bair Theater, Billings, MT Music: 21:51

Eugene Ysaÿe: Sonata for Unaccompanied Violin in E major, Op. 27, No. 6--Augustin Hadelich, violin Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall Music: 6:09

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Memorial Tribute to Ivan Moravec No.1

Frederic Chopin: Ballade No.1 in G minor, Op.23 – Ivan Moravec, piano (VAI 1092 CD) 10:06

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No.25 in C Major: Finale - Ivan Moravec, piano; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Hänssler 98955 CD) 8:36

Frederic Chopin: Waltz in C Sharp Minor Op.64 No.2 - Ivan Moravec, piano MMG 10016 CD) 3:10

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No.23 in F Minor, Op.57 ‘Appassionata’ - Ivan Moravec, piano VAI 1069 CD) 21:38

 

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Dianna Cohen – Violinist Dianna Cohen is a Concertmaster, chamber musician, and soloist.  In 2011 she added the title of arts administrator to her long list of responsibilities.  Dianna with the support of her co-Artistic Director Franklin Cohen created a unique music festival in Cleveland that doesn’t just take place in a concert hall.  The festival offers a variety of events including concerts, pre-concert lectures, audience preparation, meet-the-artist receptions, parties, open rehearsals, collaborations with local Cleveland restaurants, and much more. Dianna Cohen is a violinist who ChamberFest Cleveland presents a vibrant summer chamber music festival each June featuring world-class musicians from around the globe

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Gounod's "Faust"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Georg Philipp Telemann & Other Self-Taught Composers

12:08:00            00:04:47            Charles Gounod            Faust: Jewel Song         English Chamber Orchestra        Jeffrey Tate            Renée Fleming, soprano            Decca   458858

12:15:00            00:12:26            Antonín Dvorák Finale from Cello Concerto Op 104         Czech Philharmonic Orchestra    Jirí Belohlávek        Alisa Weilerstein, cello   Decca   19765

12:31:00            00:09:04            Max Reger        Fugue from Variations on a Theme of                 Neeme Järvi      Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          Chandos           8794

12:43:00            00:15:41            Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 Op 46                  Herbert Blomstedt         San Francisco Symphony     Decca   425857

 

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Donizetti’s beloved comedy L’elisir d’amore [The Elixir of Love]. Polish soprano Aleksandra Kurzak and Italian tenor Vittorio Grigolo star as Adina and Nemorino, whose playful romance is at the heart of the story. The cast also features Adam Plachetka as the narcissistic sergeant Belcore and Alessandro Corbelli as the charlatan Dr. Dulcamara. Conductor Enrique Mazzola leads the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus in his network broadcast debut. The intermission will include artist interviews.
 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:54:00            00:04:25            Georges Bizet   Carmen Suite No. 2: Gypsy Dance                     Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc   80703

16:01:00            00:31:36            Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  5 in E flat major  Op 82             Sir Simon Rattle            Philharmonia Orchestra  EMI      64737

16:35:00            00:19:09            Aaron Copland  Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes                Michael Tilson Thomas  San Francisco Symphony     RCA     63511

16:55:00            00:04:34            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No.  3 in A flat major  Op 46                  Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   430171

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Great Openings and Closings - Some of the best music plays while you’re watching the credits.  This week we'll hear great opening and closing music from films including The Magnificent Seven, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Batman, and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Flying Theme from ET, 1982  MCA MCAD 31073  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Williams  original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Main Title from The Big Country, 1958  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1055  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Jerome Moross  original soundtrack/Jerome Moross, cond.

Overture from The Magnificent Seven, 1960  All Classical CD-KQAC-TS1  The Score with Edmund Stone  Elmer Bernstein  Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Jose Serebrier, cond.

James Bond Theme from Dr. No, 1962  Silva Screen Records SSD 1100  Bond: Back in Action  Monty Norman  Vick Flick, guitar/The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Main Title from The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, 1966  Capitol Records 72435-98621-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Ennio Morricone  original soundtrack/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Main Title from Star Wars, 1977  Sony Classical S2K 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Main Title from Superman, 1978  Sony Classical S2K 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

The Raiders' March from Raiders of the Lost Ark, 1981  Sony Classical S2K 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams  Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Overture from Lawrence of Arabia, 1962  All Classical CD-KQAC-TS1  The Score with Edmund Stone  Maurice Jarre  Brandenburg Philharmonic Orchestra/Jose Serebrier, cond.

Theme from Schindler's List, 1993  MCA MCAD-10969  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Williams  original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Theme from Batman, 1989  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1276  The Music of Batman  Danny Elfman  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Main Title from The Pink Panther, 1963  Sony 82876-77086-2  The Essential Hollywood  Henry Mancini  Henry Mancini and His Orchestra/Henry Mancini, cond.

End Title from The Godfather, Part II, 1974  Sony 82876-77086-2  The Essential Hollywood  Nino Rota  Filarmonica della Scala/Riccardo Muti, cond.

Main Theme from Captain Blood, 1935  RCA 60863-2-RG  The Sea Hawk  The Classic Film Scores of Erich Wolfgang Korngold  Erich Wolfgang Korngold  National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

He's a Pirate from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, 2003  Telarc CD-80682  Masters and Commanders  Music from Seafaring Film Classics  Klaus Badelt  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

End Credits from The Cider House Rules, 1999  Sony Classical SK 89031  Music from The Miramax Motion Picture  Rachel Portman  John Lenehan, piano/original soundtrack/David Snell, cond.

Hedwig's Theme from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001  All Classical CD-KQAC-TS1  The Score with Edmund Stone  John Williams  Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Nick Ingman, cond.

Main Themes from Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, 2001  All Classical CD-KQAC-TS1  The Score with Edmund Stone  Howard Shore  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Star Trek Main Theme from Star Trek Into Darkness, 2013  Varese Sarabande 302 067 198 2  Music from the Motion Picture  Michael Giacchino  original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: All About Me: Broadway Soliloquies - We eavesdrop on Henry Higgins, Jud Fry and Mama Rose, among many other very interesting characters

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch  979151-2

18:01:04  00:02:55  Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick  She Loves Me  Daniel Massey  She Loves Me  Original B'way Cast  Polydor  831-968-2

18:05:02  00:02:45  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein   Lonely Room  Shuler Hensley   Oklahoma!  1979 Revival   RCA  RCD1-3572

18:08:40  00:07:10  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein   Soliloquy  Michael Hayden, Sally Murphy  Carousel   1994 Revival  Angel  CDQ55519924

18:16:26  00:05:30  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein   Shall I Tell You What I Think of You?   Barbara CookThe King and I  Studio Cast     Sony  SK53328

18:22:47  00:02:37  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein   Twin Soliloquies  Kelli O'Hara, Paolo Szot  South Pacific  2008  Revival            Masterworks B'way  88697-30457

18:26:03  00:04:31  A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe  I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face     Rex Harrison  My Fair Lady  Original B'way Cast  Sony   SK60539

18:31:22  00:04:40  J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green  All of My Life  Nathan Lane  Do Re Mi   Encores! Revival DRG  DRG94768

18:36:18  00:04:04  Leonard Bernstein  Excerpt from Scene 7  David Atkinson  Trouble in Tahiti    Polydor 827-845-2Y-1

18:40:57  00:02:43  Jonathan Larson  One Song Glory  Adam Pascal  Rent   Original B'way Cast Dreamworks  DRMD2-50003

18:43:30  00:02:22  Stephen Sondheim   Finishing the Hat  Mandy Patinkin  Sunday in the Park With George   RCA  RCD1-5042

18:46:49  00:04:28  Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim  Rose's Turn  Bernadette Peters  Gypsy  2003 Revival Angel  7243583058

18:51:41  00:01:19  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

18:53:21  00:03:36  A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe  Filler: Gigi  Louis Jourdan  That's Entertainment  Rhino R272182

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:15:51            Charles Gounod            Faust: Ballet Music                    Sir Georg Solti  Orch of the Royal Opera House     Decca   4785437

19:20:00            00:35:15            Ludwig van Beethoven   Concerto for Violin, Cello & Piano in C major  Op 56       CityMusic Cleveland          James Gaffigan            Daniel Shapiro, piano; Kyung Sun Lee, violin; Edward Arron, cello           CityMusic            2

19:57:00            00:02:21            Felix Mendelssohn        Song without Words No. 9 in E major  Op 30                              Vassily Primakov, piano            Bridge  9350

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor – recorded in Miami’s Knight Concert Hall

20:04:00            00:07:00            Avner Dorman   Siklòn  

20:15:00            00:32:37            Sir Edward Elgar           Enigma Variations Op 36

21:16:00            00:54:08            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  1 in D major

 

22:15 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We have a story from Stuart McLean: “Hello, Monster”… We celebrate the arrival of Spring with Ogden Nash's "Spring Song," Johnathan and Darlene Edwards's "Paris in the Spring," and we welcome the swallows back to "Capistrano" and the buzzards to Hinckley, Ohio… Richard Howland-Bolton holds forth on “Worms” as does Instant Sunshine… Also, This Week in the Media

 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:16:00            00:09:53            Ludwig van Beethoven   Largo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37 Mahler Chamber Orchestra            Leif Ove Andsnes          Leif Ove Andsnes, piano           Sony    542058

23:26:00            00:07:38            Franz Schubert  Rosamunde: Entr'acte No.  3 in B flat major                    Karl Münchinger            Vienna Philharmonic      Decca   4785437

23:35:00            00:06:59            Camille Saint-Saëns       Romance Op 67            North German Radio Symphony Christoph Eschenbach      Steven Isserlis, cello      RCA     63518

23:42:00            00:08:15            Max Reger        The Violin-Playing Hermit Op 128           Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra            Neeme Järvi      Jaap van Zweden, violin            Chandos           8794

23:53:00            00:03:16            Girolamo Frescobaldi    Toccata ottava di durezze e ligature                                David Greilsammer, piano       Sony    792969

23:57:00            00:02:44            Joseph Canteloube       Lullaby from "Songs of the Auvergne"    Prague Philharmonic Orchestra          Charles Olivieri-Munroe  Sol Gabetta, cello         RCA     735962

 