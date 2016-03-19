Program Guide 03-19-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:36:11 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Symphony No. 2 in F major Andrew Penny Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553469

00:40:00 00:41:25 Max Reger Variations & Fugue on a Theme of Hiller Op 100 Neeme Järvi Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Chandos 8794

01:23:00 00:41:19 Antonín Dvorák Cello Concerto in B minor Op 104 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Mstislav Rostropovich, cello DeutGram 4795448

02:06:00 00:35:59 Bernard Herrmann Symphony No. 1 James Sedares Phoenix Symphony Koch Intl 7135

02:44:00 00:39:46 Johannes Brahms Clarinet Quintet in B minor Op 115 Chamber Ensemble Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Mercury 4811409

03:26:00 00:30:17 Edvard Grieg Piano Concerto in A minor Op 16 Norwegian Radio Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Vadym Kholodenko, piano Harm Mundi 907629

04:02:00 00:32:32 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Symphony No. 2 Op 9 Dmitri Kitayenko Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 9178

04:36:00 00:26:02 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Concert Variations on an English Theme Op 71 Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Margaret Fingerhut, piano Chandos 8736

05:05:00 00:18:21 Max Reger Flute Serenade in D major Op 77 Michel Debost, flute; Takako Masame, violin; Lynne Ramsey, viola Skarbo 4094

05:25:00 00:17:18 Georg Philipp Telemann Don Quixote: Suite Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576

05:45:00 00:06:00 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 in G major Karl Münchinger Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

05:53:00 00:06:33 Francis Poulenc Mélancolie Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week Frank Dominguez shares Russian folk songs by Liadov conducted by the Mexican Enrique Bátiz, and José Antonio Escobar performs a guitar suite using Colombian dances by Gentil Montaña. [Esta semana Frank Domínguez comparte canciones populares rusas por Liadov realizadas por el director mexicano Enrique Bátiz, y José Antonio Escobar realiza una suite guitarra basado en danzas colombianas por Gentil Montaña.]

06:01:00 Astor Piazzolla: Café 1930, from "Histoire du Tango" Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Nestor Marconi, bandoneon Sony 63122

06:10:03 Anatol Liadov: Eight Russian Folk Songs--Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 657

06:28:19 Gentil Montaña: Suite Colombiana No. 2 José Antonio Escobar, guitar Naxos 573059

06:46:03 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka in a, Op. 59, No. 1 Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI Classics 14899

06:50:05 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka in f#, Op. 59, No. 3 Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI Classics 14899

06:53:21 Franz Liszt: Liebesträum No. 3 Jorge Bolet, piano Decca 444851

07:01:00 Manuel Moreno-Buendia: Suite Popular Espanola Debra Reuter-Pivetta, flute; Sheila Browne, viola; Jacquelyn Bartlett, harp Fire Pink Trio MSR Classics 1511

07:15:28 Leo Brouwer: Cuban Landscape with Rain William Kanengiser, Scott Tennant, Andrew York, John Dearman, guitars Los Angeles Guitar Quartet (LAGQ) Telarc 80593

07:25:35 Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille Records 153

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Franz Schubert: Six Moments Musicaux, D. 780, C# minor: 4. Moderato--Shai Wosner, piano Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Macalester College, St. Paul, MN The Frederic Chopin Society Music: 4:25

Franz Schubert: String Trio in B flat, D. 471--New York Principals Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, The Mar-a-Lago Club, Palm Beach, FL Music: 5:57

Franz Berwald: Symphony No. 3 in C major--Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra; Herbert Blomstedt, conductor Philharmonie, Berlin, Germany Music: 29:44

Nathan Michel: Offshore--Sophia Steger, violin; Emma Ike, violin; Javen Lara, viola; Nick Burkel, cello

Q2: Ecstatic Music Festival, The Greene Space at WQXR, New York, NY Music: 6:47

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Manuel de Falla: Fantasía bética--Angela Hewitt, piano Spivey Hall, Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA Music: 12:55

Michael Daugherty: Trail of Tears--Amy Porter, flute; Billings Symphony Orchestra; Anne Harrigan, conductor Alberta Bair Theater, Billings, MT Music: 21:51

Eugene Ysaÿe: Sonata for Unaccompanied Violin in E major, Op. 27, No. 6--Augustin Hadelich, violin Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall Music: 6:09

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Memorial Tribute to Ivan Moravec No.1

Frederic Chopin: Ballade No.1 in G minor, Op.23 – Ivan Moravec, piano (VAI 1092 CD) 10:06

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No.25 in C Major: Finale - Ivan Moravec, piano; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Hänssler 98955 CD) 8:36

Frederic Chopin: Waltz in C Sharp Minor Op.64 No.2 - Ivan Moravec, piano MMG 10016 CD) 3:10

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No.23 in F Minor, Op.57 ‘Appassionata’ - Ivan Moravec, piano VAI 1069 CD) 21:38

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Dianna Cohen – Violinist Dianna Cohen is a Concertmaster, chamber musician, and soloist. In 2011 she added the title of arts administrator to her long list of responsibilities. Dianna with the support of her co-Artistic Director Franklin Cohen created a unique music festival in Cleveland that doesn’t just take place in a concert hall. The festival offers a variety of events including concerts, pre-concert lectures, audience preparation, meet-the-artist receptions, parties, open rehearsals, collaborations with local Cleveland restaurants, and much more. Dianna Cohen is a violinist who ChamberFest Cleveland presents a vibrant summer chamber music festival each June featuring world-class musicians from around the globe

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Gounod's "Faust"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Georg Philipp Telemann & Other Self-Taught Composers

12:08:00 00:04:47 Charles Gounod Faust: Jewel Song English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Renée Fleming, soprano Decca 458858

12:15:00 00:12:26 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Cello Concerto Op 104 Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Jirí Belohlávek Alisa Weilerstein, cello Decca 19765

12:31:00 00:09:04 Max Reger Fugue from Variations on a Theme of Neeme Järvi Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Chandos 8794

12:43:00 00:15:41 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 Op 46 Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Donizetti’s beloved comedy L’elisir d’amore [The Elixir of Love]. Polish soprano Aleksandra Kurzak and Italian tenor Vittorio Grigolo star as Adina and Nemorino, whose playful romance is at the heart of the story. The cast also features Adam Plachetka as the narcissistic sergeant Belcore and Alessandro Corbelli as the charlatan Dr. Dulcamara. Conductor Enrique Mazzola leads the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus in his network broadcast debut. The intermission will include artist interviews.



WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:54:00 00:04:25 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2: Gypsy Dance Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

16:01:00 00:31:36 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 5 in E flat major Op 82 Sir Simon Rattle Philharmonia Orchestra EMI 64737

16:35:00 00:19:09 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

16:55:00 00:04:34 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 3 in A flat major Op 46 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Great Openings and Closings - Some of the best music plays while you’re watching the credits. This week we'll hear great opening and closing music from films including The Magnificent Seven, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Batman, and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Flying Theme from ET, 1982 MCA MCAD 31073 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Williams original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Main Title from The Big Country, 1958 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1055 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Jerome Moross original soundtrack/Jerome Moross, cond.

Overture from The Magnificent Seven, 1960 All Classical CD-KQAC-TS1 The Score with Edmund Stone Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Jose Serebrier, cond.

James Bond Theme from Dr. No, 1962 Silva Screen Records SSD 1100 Bond: Back in Action Monty Norman Vick Flick, guitar/The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Main Title from The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, 1966 Capitol Records 72435-98621-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Ennio Morricone original soundtrack/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Main Title from Star Wars, 1977 Sony Classical S2K 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Main Title from Superman, 1978 Sony Classical S2K 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

The Raiders' March from Raiders of the Lost Ark, 1981 Sony Classical S2K 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Overture from Lawrence of Arabia, 1962 All Classical CD-KQAC-TS1 The Score with Edmund Stone Maurice Jarre Brandenburg Philharmonic Orchestra/Jose Serebrier, cond.

Theme from Schindler's List, 1993 MCA MCAD-10969 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Williams original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Theme from Batman, 1989 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1276 The Music of Batman Danny Elfman The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Main Title from The Pink Panther, 1963 Sony 82876-77086-2 The Essential Hollywood Henry Mancini Henry Mancini and His Orchestra/Henry Mancini, cond.

End Title from The Godfather, Part II, 1974 Sony 82876-77086-2 The Essential Hollywood Nino Rota Filarmonica della Scala/Riccardo Muti, cond.

Main Theme from Captain Blood, 1935 RCA 60863-2-RG The Sea Hawk The Classic Film Scores of Erich Wolfgang Korngold Erich Wolfgang Korngold National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

He's a Pirate from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, 2003 Telarc CD-80682 Masters and Commanders Music from Seafaring Film Classics Klaus Badelt Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

End Credits from The Cider House Rules, 1999 Sony Classical SK 89031 Music from The Miramax Motion Picture Rachel Portman John Lenehan, piano/original soundtrack/David Snell, cond.

Hedwig's Theme from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001 All Classical CD-KQAC-TS1 The Score with Edmund Stone John Williams Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Nick Ingman, cond.

Main Themes from Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, 2001 All Classical CD-KQAC-TS1 The Score with Edmund Stone Howard Shore The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Star Trek Main Theme from Star Trek Into Darkness, 2013 Varese Sarabande 302 067 198 2 Music from the Motion Picture Michael Giacchino original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: All About Me: Broadway Soliloquies - We eavesdrop on Henry Higgins, Jud Fry and Mama Rose, among many other very interesting characters

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:04 00:02:55 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick She Loves Me Daniel Massey She Loves Me Original B'way Cast Polydor 831-968-2

18:05:02 00:02:45 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Lonely Room Shuler Hensley Oklahoma! 1979 Revival RCA RCD1-3572

18:08:40 00:07:10 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Soliloquy Michael Hayden, Sally Murphy Carousel 1994 Revival Angel CDQ55519924

18:16:26 00:05:30 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Shall I Tell You What I Think of You? Barbara CookThe King and I Studio Cast Sony SK53328

18:22:47 00:02:37 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Twin Soliloquies Kelli O'Hara, Paolo Szot South Pacific 2008 Revival Masterworks B'way 88697-30457

18:26:03 00:04:31 A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face Rex Harrison My Fair Lady Original B'way Cast Sony SK60539

18:31:22 00:04:40 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green All of My Life Nathan Lane Do Re Mi Encores! Revival DRG DRG94768

18:36:18 00:04:04 Leonard Bernstein Excerpt from Scene 7 David Atkinson Trouble in Tahiti Polydor 827-845-2Y-1

18:40:57 00:02:43 Jonathan Larson One Song Glory Adam Pascal Rent Original B'way Cast Dreamworks DRMD2-50003

18:43:30 00:02:22 Stephen Sondheim Finishing the Hat Mandy Patinkin Sunday in the Park With George RCA RCD1-5042

18:46:49 00:04:28 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Rose's Turn Bernadette Peters Gypsy 2003 Revival Angel 7243583058

18:51:41 00:01:19 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:21 00:03:36 A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe Filler: Gigi Louis Jourdan That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:15:51 Charles Gounod Faust: Ballet Music Sir Georg Solti Orch of the Royal Opera House Decca 4785437

19:20:00 00:35:15 Ludwig van Beethoven Concerto for Violin, Cello & Piano in C major Op 56 CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan Daniel Shapiro, piano; Kyung Sun Lee, violin; Edward Arron, cello CityMusic 2

19:57:00 00:02:21 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 9 in E major Op 30 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor – recorded in Miami’s Knight Concert Hall

20:04:00 00:07:00 Avner Dorman Siklòn

20:15:00 00:32:37 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations Op 36

21:16:00 00:54:08 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 1 in D major

22:15 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We have a story from Stuart McLean: “Hello, Monster”… We celebrate the arrival of Spring with Ogden Nash's "Spring Song," Johnathan and Darlene Edwards's "Paris in the Spring," and we welcome the swallows back to "Capistrano" and the buzzards to Hinckley, Ohio… Richard Howland-Bolton holds forth on “Worms” as does Instant Sunshine… Also, This Week in the Media

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:16:00 00:09:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Largo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37 Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 542058

23:26:00 00:07:38 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 in B flat major Karl Münchinger Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

23:35:00 00:06:59 Camille Saint-Saëns Romance Op 67 North German Radio Symphony Christoph Eschenbach Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 63518

23:42:00 00:08:15 Max Reger The Violin-Playing Hermit Op 128 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Neeme Järvi Jaap van Zweden, violin Chandos 8794

23:53:00 00:03:16 Girolamo Frescobaldi Toccata ottava di durezze e ligature David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969

23:57:00 00:02:44 Joseph Canteloube Lullaby from "Songs of the Auvergne" Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 735962