Program Guide 03-17-2016

Published March 17, 2016 at 5:00 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH ROB GRIER

00:02:00    00:20:21    Leroy Anderson    The Irish Suite        Arthur Fiedler    Boston Pops Orchestra    RCA     7892
00:24:00    00:33:27    Frédéric Chopin    Piano Concerto No.  2 in F minor  Op 21    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra    Jerzy Semkow    Rafal Blechacz, piano    DeutGram     4795448
00:59:00    00:33:54    Sir Hamilton Harty    An Irish Symphony        Bryden Thomson    Ulster Orchestra    Chandos     8314
01:35:00    00:39:45    Ludwig van Beethoven    Piano Trio No. 7 in B flat major  Op 97            Mitsuko Uchida, piano; Soovin Kim, violin; David Soyer, cello    Marlboro     80001
02:17:00    00:33:55    Claude Debussy    Images for Orchestra        Pierre Boulez    Cleveland Orchestra    DeutGram     435766
02:53:00    00:41:31    Sir Charles Villiers Stanford    Symphony No. 3 in F minor         Vernon Handley    Ulster Orchestra    Chandos     8545
03:36:00    00:29:33    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor     Cleveland Orchestra    George Szell    Robert Casadesus, piano    Sony     780837
04:07:00    00:28:38    Johannes Brahms    Variations & Fugue on Theme by Handel Op 24            Vassily Primakov, piano    LP Classic     1004
04:38:00    00:40:58    Amy Beach    Symphony in E minor  Op 32        Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony    Chandos     8958
05:21:00    00:14:53    Sir Arnold Bax    In the Faery Hills        David Lloyd-Jones    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Naxos     553525
05:38:00    00:07:42    Sir Malcolm Arnold    Four Irish Dances Op 126        Andrew Penny    Queensland Symphony    Naxos     553526
05:49:00    00:03:48    Leroy Anderson    The Irish Suite: The Last Rose of Summer    Boston Pops Orchestra    Arthur Fiedler    Alfred Krips, violin    RCA     7892
05:55:00    00:04:40    Traditional    Dances from New England & Ireland    Apollo'sFireCountrysidePlayers    Jeannette Sorrell    Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord    Avie     2205

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH JACQUELINE GERBER

06:07:00    00:03:21    Traditional    My Gentle Harp (Londonderry Air)        Robert Shaw    Robert Shaw Chorale; Nancy Brennand, Irish harp    RCA     63646
06:10:00    00:03:54    Claude Debussy    Suite bergamasque: Menuet            Vassily Primakov, piano    Bridge     9350
06:15:00    00:08:22    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 39        Karl Böhm    Berlin Philharmonic    DeutGram     4793449
06:28:00    00:04:01    Peter Tchaikovsky    Swan Lake: Russian Dance    Royal Philharmonic    Barry Wordsworth    Janine Jansen, violin    Decca     475011
06:30:00    00:03:18    Johann Sebastian Bach    Siciliana from Flute Sonata No. 6            Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord; Ann Marie Morgan, cello    Delos     3408
06:40:00    00:07:15    Franz Joseph Haydn    Scherzando No. 2 in C major     Haydn Ensemble Berlin        Emmanuel Pahud, flute    EMI     56577
06:50:00    00:04:07    Eric Whitacre    The Seal Lullaby    Voces8        Lavinia Meijer, harp    Decca     4785703
06:58:00    00:02:15    Traditional    Brian Boru's March    Marisa Robles Harp Ensemble        Sir James Galway, flute    RCA     7892
07:05:00    00:04:44    Percy Grainger    Irish Tune from County Derry        Jerry Junkin    Dallas Wind Symphony    Reference     117
07:10:00    00:09:06    Darius Milhaud    Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche'            Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano    Philips     426284
07:20:00    00:02:04    Sir Edward German    Henry VIII: Torch Dance        Richard Hickox    Royal Northern Sinfonia    EMI     49933
07:25:00    00:02:57    Aram Khachaturian    Masquerade: Galop        Neeme Järvi    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Chandos     8542
07:30:00    00:05:08    Ottorino Respighi    Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Bergamasca        Jesús López-Cobos    Lausanne Chamber Orchestra    Telarc     80309
07:40:00    00:05:20    Franz Joseph Haydn    Finale from Piano Trio No. 45            Vienna Piano Trio    Nimbus     5535
07:46:00    00:03:28    Leonard Bernstein    Chichester Psalm No.  1    Royal Liverpool Philharmonic    Gerard Schwarz    Liverpool Philharmonic Choir    Naxos     559456
07:51:00    00:01:25    Traditional    The Wearin' of the Green        Robert Shaw    Robert Shaw Chorale; Thomas Motto, tenor    RCA     63646
07:54:00    00:04:22    Traditional    Lark in the Morning Medley    Apollo'sFireCountrysidePlayers    Jeannette Sorrell    Kathie Stewart, flute    Avie     2205

BBC NEWS

08:07:00    00:03:23    Traditional    Londonderry Air 'Danny Boy'            Stephen Hough, piano    Hyperion     67043
08:11:00    00:04:08    Alexander Glazunov    Ballet Scenes: Waltz Op 52        Edo de Waart    Minnesota Orchestra    Telarc     80347
08:15:00    00:07:42    Sir Malcolm Arnold    Four Irish Dances Op 126        Andrew Penny    Queensland Symphony    Naxos     553526
08:20:00    00:03:32    John Lunn    Downton Abbey: Theme    London Mozart Players    Stuart Morley    Claire Jones, harp    Silva     6051
08:31:00    00:03:16    Scott Joplin    Gladiolus Rag            Brian Dykstra, piano    Centaur     3340
08:40:00    00:09:39    Frédéric Chopin    Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11    Warsaw Philharmonic    Antoni Wit    Olga Kern, piano    Harm Mundi     2908375
08:51:00    00:01:51    Traditional    The Girl I Left Behind Me        John Rutter    Cambridge Singers    Collegium     120
08:55:00    00:07:19    Alfred Newman    How the West Was Won: Suite        Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80141
09:05:00    00:16:28    Leos Janácek    The Cunning Little Vixen: Suite        José Serebrier    Czech State Philharmonic Brno    Reference     75
09:26:00    00:06:50    Mitch Farber    Fantasy on 'The Irish Washerwoman'    Irish Chamber Orchestra    Mitch Farber    John O'Conor, piano    WSchatz     14
09:35:00    00:06:49    Johannes Brahms    Romanze from String Quartet No. 1 Op 51            Chiara String Quartet    Azica     71289
09:44:00    00:07:21    Petronio Franceschini    Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings in D major     Philharmonia Orchestra    Christopher Warren-Green    John Wallace, trumpet; John Miller, trumpet    Nimbus     5017
09:54:00    00:03:23    Traditional    Cockles and Mussels    Irish Chamber Orchestra    Mitch Farber    John O'Conor, piano    WSchatz     14

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH MARK SATOLA

10:01:00    00:02:22    Traditional    The Star of County Down            Julian Lloyd Webber, cello    Philips     434917
10:04:00    00:02:50    Traditional    The Minstrel Boy        Robert Shaw    Robert Shaw Chorale; Nancy Brennand, Irish harp    RCA     63646
10:09:00    00:12:03    Karol Szymanowski    Concert Overture Op 12        Edward Gardner    BBC Symphony Orchestra    Chandos     5115
10:23:00    00:04:44    Percy Grainger    Irish Tune from County Derry        Jerry Junkin    Dallas Wind Symphony    Reference     117
10:30:00    00:04:21    Zdenek Fibich    Poème    London Mozart Players    Stuart Morley    Claire Jones, harp    Silva     6051
10:39:00    00:03:58    Max Reger    At Play in the Waves Op 128        Neeme Järvi    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra    Chandos     8794
10:44:00    00:06:09    Johann Friedrich Fasch    Concerto for Trumpet, 2 Oboes & Strings in D major     English Chamber Orchestra    Raymond Leppard    Wynton Marsalis, trumpet    Sony     57497
10:52:00    00:33:27    Frédéric Chopin    Piano Concerto No.  2 in F minor  Op 21    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra    Jerzy Semkow    Rafal Blechacz, piano    DeutGram     4795448
11:29:00    00:10:11    Sir Charles Villiers Stanford    Irish Rhapsody No.  6 Op 191    Ulster Orchestra    Vernon Handley    Lydia Mordkovitch, violin    Chandos     8884
11:43:00    00:05:48    Chris Marshall    Bluestone    London Mozart Players    Stuart Morley    Claire Jones, harp    Silva     6051
11:49:00    00:09:26    Leopold Mozart    Symphony in G        Matthias Bamert    London Mozart Players    Chandos     10496

BBC NEWS

12:07:00    00:08:47    William Alwyn    Seven Irish Tunes        David Lloyd-Jones    Royal Liverpool Philharmonic    Naxos     570145
12:18:00    00:10:43    Ralph Vaughan Williams    Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1        Barry Wordsworth    New Queen's Hall Orchestra    Argo     440116
12:30:00    00:02:44    Ottorino Respighi    The Birds: The Hen            Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     437533
12:37:00    00:04:05    Traditional    Toss the Feathers    London Mozart Players    Stuart Morley    Claire Jones, harp    Silva     6051
12:45:00    00:08:10    Frédéric Chopin    Scherzo No. 1 in B minor  Op 20            Benjamin Grosvenor, piano    Decca     16421
12:55:00    00:04:03    John Philip Sousa    March 'The Free Lance"        Frederick Fennell    Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra    Brain     7504

BIG WORK AT ONE WITH MARK SATOLA

13:02:00    00:41:31    Sir Charles Villiers Stanford    Symphony No. 3 in F minor         Vernon Handley    Ulster Orchestra    Chandos     8545
13:44:00    00:14:53    Sir Arnold Bax    In the Faery Hills        David Lloyd-Jones    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Naxos     553525
14:00:00    00:03:01    Sir Hamilton Harty    The Fair Day from "An Irish Symphony"        Keith Lockhart    Boston Pops Orchestra    RCA     68901
14:03:00    00:03:12    Percy Grainger    Molly on the Shore            Marc-André Hamelin, piano    Hyperion     66884
14:09:00    00:14:18    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Variations on a Theme by Gluck            András Schiff, piano    Decca     421369
14:26:00    00:08:30    Félix Godefroid    Danse des sylphes Op 31            Claire Jones, harp    Silva     6051
14:39:00    00:12:25    Louise Farrenc    Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 36        Johannes Goritzki    NDR Radio Philharmonic    CPO     999603
14:52:00    00:05:38    Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov    March from Symphony No. 2 Op 9        Ernest Ansermet    Orch de la Suisse Romande    Decca     4785437
14:58:00    00:01:41    Jean-Marie Leclair    Tambourin    Chamber Orchestra of Europe        Daniel Hope, violin; Lorenza Borrani, violin; Members of    DeutGram     4795448
15:02:00    00:14:13    Johann Sebastian Bach    Concerto for 2 Violins in D minor     Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra    Jeffrey Kahane    Hilary Hahn, violin; Margaret Batjer, violin    DeutGram     4795448
15:18:00    00:12:09    John Knowles Paine    Poseidon and Amphitrite Op 44        JoAnn Falletta    Ulster Orchestra    Naxos     559748
15:32:00    00:04:10    Percy Grainger    A Reel from Stanford's "Four Irish            Marc-André Hamelin, piano    Hyperion     66884
15:40:00    00:06:50    Mitch Farber    Fantasy on 'The Irish Washerwoman'    Irish Chamber Orchestra    Mitch Farber    John O'Conor, piano    WSchatz     14
15:50:00    00:06:13    Sir Edward Elgar    Pomp and Circumstance March No.5 in C major  Op 39        James Judd    New Zealand Symphony    Naxos     557273
15:58:00    00:04:40    Traditional    Dances from New England & Ireland    Apollo'sFireCountrysidePlayers    Jeannette Sorrell    Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord    Avie     2205

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH BILL O'CONNELL

16:07:00    00:02:46    Traditional    Down by the Sally Gardens        John Rutter    Men of; Cambridge Singers; David Rix, clarinet    Collegium     120
16:13:00    00:10:12    John Field    Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2    Scottish Chamber Orchestra    Sir Charles Mackerras    John O'Conor, piano    Telarc     80370
16:27:00    00:04:39    Alfred Newman    All About Eve: Suite        William Stromberg    Moscow Symphony    MarcoPolo     223750
16:33:00    00:06:12    Robert Schumann    Symphonic Etudes: Finale Op 13        Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Naxos     572770
16:41:00    00:04:22    Traditional    Lark in the Morning Medley    Apollo'sFireCountrysidePlayers    Jeannette Sorrell    Kathie Stewart, flute    Avie     2205
16:45:00    00:03:49    Traditional    The Lark in the Clear Air        John Rutter    Cambridge Singers; Duke Dobing, flute    Collegium     120
16:52:00    00:02:08    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Prelude No. 22 in B major  Op 32            John Lill, piano    Nimbus     5555
16:56:00    00:03:27    Percy Grainger    Colleen Dhas        Richard Hickox    City of London Sinfonia    Chandos     9554
17:05:00    00:05:26    Sir John Stevenson    The Last Rose of Summer    Irish Chamber Orchestra    Mitch Farber    John O'Conor, piano    WSchatz     14
17:25:00    00:09:56    Frédéric Chopin    Larghetto from Piano Concerto No.  2 Op 21    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra    Jerzy Semkow    Rafal Blechacz, piano    DeutGram     4795448
17:40:00    00:03:39    Traditional    Highway to Kilkenny; The Boys of    Boston Pops Orchestra    Keith Lockhart    Cherish the Ladies    RCA     68901
17:45:00    00:04:34    Sir Hamilton Harty    A John Field Suite: Rondo        Raymond Leppard    Indianapolis Symphony    Koss Class     3303
17:52:00    00:03:00    Traditional    Rob Roy: O'Sullivan's March        Keith Lockhart    Boston Pops Orchestra    RCA     68901
17:56:00    00:03:16    Traditional    Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ye        Robert Shaw    Robert Shaw Chorale    RCA     63646

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS WITH BILL O'CONNELL

18:09:00    00:15:15    Ignaz Moscheles    Recollections of Ireland Op 69    Tasmanian Symphony    Howard Shelley    Howard Shelley, piano    Hyperion     67430
18:26:00    00:03:24    Turlough O'Carolan    Planxty Burke        Keith Lockhart    Boston Pops Orchestra    RCA     68901
18:32:00    00:03:26    Traditional    Crowley's Reel    The Chieftains        Sir James Galway, flute    RCA     7892
18:38:00    00:14:27    Sir Charles Villiers Stanford    Irish Rhapsody No. 5        Vernon Handley    Ulster Orchestra    Chandos     8545
18:55:00    00:03:49    Percy Grainger    Irish Tune from County Derry        Sir John Eliot Gardiner    Monteverdi Choir    Philips     446657

KEYBANK SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH JOHN SIMNA

19:02:00    00:17:38    Johann Nepomuk Hummel    Trumpet Concerto in E flat major     German Chamber Philharmonic        Alison Balsom, trumpet    EMI     16213
19:22:00    00:33:54    Sir Hamilton Harty    An Irish Symphony        Bryden Thomson    Ulster Orchestra    Chandos     8314
19:58:00    00:01:29    Henry Purcell    The Gordian Knot Untied: Aire        Kevin Mallon    Aradia Ensemble    Naxos     570149

ESSENTIAL CLASSICS WITH JOHN SIMNA

20:02:00    00:37:47    Johannes Brahms    Violin Concerto in D major  Op 77    Cleveland Orchestra    Christoph von Dohnányi    Thomas Zehetmair, violin    Teldec     44944
20:42:00    00:13:57    Johannes Brahms    Tragic Overture Op 81        Marin Alsop    London Philharmonic    Naxos     557428
20:56:00    00:03:20    Peter Tchaikovsky    Solitude Op 73        José Serebrier    Bournemouth Symphony    Naxos     557645

SYMPHONYCAST WITH ALISON YOUNG - Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, Roberto Abbado, conductor; Emanuele Arciuli, piano

21:04:00    00:25:26    Ludwig van Beethoven    Symphony No.  8 in F major  Op 93        
21:35:00    00:20:00    Nicola Campogrande    Urban Gardens                
22:01:00    00:37:53    Ludwig van Beethoven    Symphony No.  7 in A major  Op 92        
22:40:00    00:04:16    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    The Marriage of Figaro: Overture        Bobby McFerrin, cond.
22:47:00    00:09:19    Ludwig van Beethoven    Romance No. 2 in F major  Op 50     Pinchas Zukerman, cond. & violin    

SHH! QUIET HOUR WITH JOHN SIMNA

23:02:00    00:05:33    Traditional    She Moved Through the Fair    Irish Chamber Orchestra    Mitch Farber    John O'Conor, piano    WSchatz     14
23:07:00    00:07:47    Edvard Grieg    In Folk Style from "Nordic Melodies" Op 63        Neeme Järvi    Gothenburg Symphony    DeutGram     437520
23:17:00    00:04:09    Reynaldo Hahn    Three Preludes on Irish Folk Tunes            Hüseyin Sermet, piano; Kun Woo Paik, piano    Valois     4658
23:21:00    00:12:20    David Amram    Variations on 'Red River Valley'    Manhattan Chamber Orchestra    Richard Auldon Clark    Julius Baker, flute    Newport     85546
23:35:00    00:10:48    John Field    Nocturne No. 17 in E major             John O'Conor, piano    Telarc     80290
23:45:00    00:07:51    Frank Bridge    An Irish Melody 'Londonderry Air'        William Boughton    English String Orchestra    Nimbus     5366
23:55:00    00:02:22    Traditional    The Star of County Down            Julian Lloyd Webber, cello    Philips     434917
23:56:00    00:03:47    Michelangelo Galilei    Toccata for solo Lute            Lucas Harris, lute    Tafelmusik     1001