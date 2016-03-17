Program Guide 03-17-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH ROB GRIER

00:02:00 00:20:21 Leroy Anderson The Irish Suite Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 7892

00:24:00 00:33:27 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor Op 21 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Jerzy Semkow Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795448

00:59:00 00:33:54 Sir Hamilton Harty An Irish Symphony Bryden Thomson Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8314

01:35:00 00:39:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio No. 7 in B flat major Op 97 Mitsuko Uchida, piano; Soovin Kim, violin; David Soyer, cello Marlboro 80001

02:17:00 00:33:55 Claude Debussy Images for Orchestra Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766

02:53:00 00:41:31 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Symphony No. 3 in F minor Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8545

03:36:00 00:29:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Robert Casadesus, piano Sony 780837

04:07:00 00:28:38 Johannes Brahms Variations & Fugue on Theme by Handel Op 24 Vassily Primakov, piano LP Classic 1004

04:38:00 00:40:58 Amy Beach Symphony in E minor Op 32 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 8958

05:21:00 00:14:53 Sir Arnold Bax In the Faery Hills David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553525

05:38:00 00:07:42 Sir Malcolm Arnold Four Irish Dances Op 126 Andrew Penny Queensland Symphony Naxos 553526

05:49:00 00:03:48 Leroy Anderson The Irish Suite: The Last Rose of Summer Boston Pops Orchestra Arthur Fiedler Alfred Krips, violin RCA 7892

05:55:00 00:04:40 Traditional Dances from New England & Ireland Apollo'sFireCountrysidePlayers Jeannette Sorrell Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Avie 2205

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH JACQUELINE GERBER

06:07:00 00:03:21 Traditional My Gentle Harp (Londonderry Air) Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chorale; Nancy Brennand, Irish harp RCA 63646

06:10:00 00:03:54 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque: Menuet Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350

06:15:00 00:08:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 39 Karl Böhm Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

06:28:00 00:04:01 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Russian Dance Royal Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth Janine Jansen, violin Decca 475011

06:30:00 00:03:18 Johann Sebastian Bach Siciliana from Flute Sonata No. 6 Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord; Ann Marie Morgan, cello Delos 3408

06:40:00 00:07:15 Franz Joseph Haydn Scherzando No. 2 in C major Haydn Ensemble Berlin Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 56577

06:50:00 00:04:07 Eric Whitacre The Seal Lullaby Voces8 Lavinia Meijer, harp Decca 4785703

06:58:00 00:02:15 Traditional Brian Boru's March Marisa Robles Harp Ensemble Sir James Galway, flute RCA 7892

07:05:00 00:04:44 Percy Grainger Irish Tune from County Derry Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117

07:10:00 00:09:06 Darius Milhaud Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche' Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426284

07:20:00 00:02:04 Sir Edward German Henry VIII: Torch Dance Richard Hickox Royal Northern Sinfonia EMI 49933

07:25:00 00:02:57 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Galop Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

07:30:00 00:05:08 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Bergamasca Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

07:40:00 00:05:20 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from Piano Trio No. 45 Vienna Piano Trio Nimbus 5535

07:46:00 00:03:28 Leonard Bernstein Chichester Psalm No. 1 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Gerard Schwarz Liverpool Philharmonic Choir Naxos 559456

07:51:00 00:01:25 Traditional The Wearin' of the Green Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chorale; Thomas Motto, tenor RCA 63646

07:54:00 00:04:22 Traditional Lark in the Morning Medley Apollo'sFireCountrysidePlayers Jeannette Sorrell Kathie Stewart, flute Avie 2205

BBC NEWS

08:07:00 00:03:23 Traditional Londonderry Air 'Danny Boy' Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043

08:11:00 00:04:08 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes: Waltz Op 52 Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347

08:15:00 00:07:42 Sir Malcolm Arnold Four Irish Dances Op 126 Andrew Penny Queensland Symphony Naxos 553526

08:20:00 00:03:32 John Lunn Downton Abbey: Theme London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Claire Jones, harp Silva 6051

08:31:00 00:03:16 Scott Joplin Gladiolus Rag Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340

08:40:00 00:09:39 Frédéric Chopin Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11 Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 2908375

08:51:00 00:01:51 Traditional The Girl I Left Behind Me John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 120

08:55:00 00:07:19 Alfred Newman How the West Was Won: Suite Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80141

09:05:00 00:16:28 Leos Janácek The Cunning Little Vixen: Suite José Serebrier Czech State Philharmonic Brno Reference 75

09:26:00 00:06:50 Mitch Farber Fantasy on 'The Irish Washerwoman' Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14

09:35:00 00:06:49 Johannes Brahms Romanze from String Quartet No. 1 Op 51 Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

09:44:00 00:07:21 Petronio Franceschini Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings in D major Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green John Wallace, trumpet; John Miller, trumpet Nimbus 5017

09:54:00 00:03:23 Traditional Cockles and Mussels Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH MARK SATOLA

10:01:00 00:02:22 Traditional The Star of County Down Julian Lloyd Webber, cello Philips 434917

10:04:00 00:02:50 Traditional The Minstrel Boy Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chorale; Nancy Brennand, Irish harp RCA 63646

10:09:00 00:12:03 Karol Szymanowski Concert Overture Op 12 Edward Gardner BBC Symphony Orchestra Chandos 5115

10:23:00 00:04:44 Percy Grainger Irish Tune from County Derry Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117

10:30:00 00:04:21 Zdenek Fibich Poème London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Claire Jones, harp Silva 6051

10:39:00 00:03:58 Max Reger At Play in the Waves Op 128 Neeme Järvi Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Chandos 8794

10:44:00 00:06:09 Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for Trumpet, 2 Oboes & Strings in D major English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 57497

10:52:00 00:33:27 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor Op 21 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Jerzy Semkow Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795448

11:29:00 00:10:11 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Irish Rhapsody No. 6 Op 191 Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Lydia Mordkovitch, violin Chandos 8884

11:43:00 00:05:48 Chris Marshall Bluestone London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Claire Jones, harp Silva 6051

11:49:00 00:09:26 Leopold Mozart Symphony in G Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 10496

BBC NEWS

12:07:00 00:08:47 William Alwyn Seven Irish Tunes David Lloyd-Jones Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 570145

12:18:00 00:10:43 Ralph Vaughan Williams Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1 Barry Wordsworth New Queen's Hall Orchestra Argo 440116

12:30:00 00:02:44 Ottorino Respighi The Birds: The Hen Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

12:37:00 00:04:05 Traditional Toss the Feathers London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Claire Jones, harp Silva 6051

12:45:00 00:08:10 Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 1 in B minor Op 20 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421

12:55:00 00:04:03 John Philip Sousa March 'The Free Lance" Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7504

BIG WORK AT ONE WITH MARK SATOLA

13:02:00 00:41:31 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Symphony No. 3 in F minor Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8545

13:44:00 00:14:53 Sir Arnold Bax In the Faery Hills David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553525

14:00:00 00:03:01 Sir Hamilton Harty The Fair Day from "An Irish Symphony" Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901

14:03:00 00:03:12 Percy Grainger Molly on the Shore Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

14:09:00 00:14:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Variations on a Theme by Gluck András Schiff, piano Decca 421369

14:26:00 00:08:30 Félix Godefroid Danse des sylphes Op 31 Claire Jones, harp Silva 6051

14:39:00 00:12:25 Louise Farrenc Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 36 Johannes Goritzki NDR Radio Philharmonic CPO 999603

14:52:00 00:05:38 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov March from Symphony No. 2 Op 9 Ernest Ansermet Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca 4785437

14:58:00 00:01:41 Jean-Marie Leclair Tambourin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Lorenza Borrani, violin; Members of DeutGram 4795448

15:02:00 00:14:13 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for 2 Violins in D minor Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane Hilary Hahn, violin; Margaret Batjer, violin DeutGram 4795448

15:18:00 00:12:09 John Knowles Paine Poseidon and Amphitrite Op 44 JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559748

15:32:00 00:04:10 Percy Grainger A Reel from Stanford's "Four Irish Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

15:40:00 00:06:50 Mitch Farber Fantasy on 'The Irish Washerwoman' Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14

15:50:00 00:06:13 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No.5 in C major Op 39 James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557273

15:58:00 00:04:40 Traditional Dances from New England & Ireland Apollo'sFireCountrysidePlayers Jeannette Sorrell Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Avie 2205

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH BILL O'CONNELL

16:07:00 00:02:46 Traditional Down by the Sally Gardens John Rutter Men of; Cambridge Singers; David Rix, clarinet Collegium 120

16:13:00 00:10:12 John Field Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370

16:27:00 00:04:39 Alfred Newman All About Eve: Suite William Stromberg Moscow Symphony MarcoPolo 223750

16:33:00 00:06:12 Robert Schumann Symphonic Etudes: Finale Op 13 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770

16:41:00 00:04:22 Traditional Lark in the Morning Medley Apollo'sFireCountrysidePlayers Jeannette Sorrell Kathie Stewart, flute Avie 2205

16:45:00 00:03:49 Traditional The Lark in the Clear Air John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Duke Dobing, flute Collegium 120

16:52:00 00:02:08 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude No. 22 in B major Op 32 John Lill, piano Nimbus 5555

16:56:00 00:03:27 Percy Grainger Colleen Dhas Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9554

17:05:00 00:05:26 Sir John Stevenson The Last Rose of Summer Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14

17:25:00 00:09:56 Frédéric Chopin Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Jerzy Semkow Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795448

17:40:00 00:03:39 Traditional Highway to Kilkenny; The Boys of Boston Pops Orchestra Keith Lockhart Cherish the Ladies RCA 68901

17:45:00 00:04:34 Sir Hamilton Harty A John Field Suite: Rondo Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class 3303

17:52:00 00:03:00 Traditional Rob Roy: O'Sullivan's March Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901

17:56:00 00:03:16 Traditional Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ye Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chorale RCA 63646

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS WITH BILL O'CONNELL

18:09:00 00:15:15 Ignaz Moscheles Recollections of Ireland Op 69 Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano Hyperion 67430

18:26:00 00:03:24 Turlough O'Carolan Planxty Burke Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901

18:32:00 00:03:26 Traditional Crowley's Reel The Chieftains Sir James Galway, flute RCA 7892

18:38:00 00:14:27 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Irish Rhapsody No. 5 Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8545

18:55:00 00:03:49 Percy Grainger Irish Tune from County Derry Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 446657

KEYBANK SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH JOHN SIMNA

19:02:00 00:17:38 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Trumpet Concerto in E flat major German Chamber Philharmonic Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 16213

19:22:00 00:33:54 Sir Hamilton Harty An Irish Symphony Bryden Thomson Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8314

19:58:00 00:01:29 Henry Purcell The Gordian Knot Untied: Aire Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 570149

ESSENTIAL CLASSICS WITH JOHN SIMNA

20:02:00 00:37:47 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D major Op 77 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Thomas Zehetmair, violin Teldec 44944

20:42:00 00:13:57 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81 Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Naxos 557428

20:56:00 00:03:20 Peter Tchaikovsky Solitude Op 73 José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557645

SYMPHONYCAST WITH ALISON YOUNG - Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, Roberto Abbado, conductor; Emanuele Arciuli, piano

21:04:00 00:25:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 8 in F major Op 93

21:35:00 00:20:00 Nicola Campogrande Urban Gardens

22:01:00 00:37:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A major Op 92

22:40:00 00:04:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: Overture Bobby McFerrin, cond.

22:47:00 00:09:19 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 2 in F major Op 50 Pinchas Zukerman, cond. & violin

SHH! QUIET HOUR WITH JOHN SIMNA

23:02:00 00:05:33 Traditional She Moved Through the Fair Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14

23:07:00 00:07:47 Edvard Grieg In Folk Style from "Nordic Melodies" Op 63 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

23:17:00 00:04:09 Reynaldo Hahn Three Preludes on Irish Folk Tunes Hüseyin Sermet, piano; Kun Woo Paik, piano Valois 4658

23:21:00 00:12:20 David Amram Variations on 'Red River Valley' Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Julius Baker, flute Newport 85546

23:35:00 00:10:48 John Field Nocturne No. 17 in E major John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290

23:45:00 00:07:51 Frank Bridge An Irish Melody 'Londonderry Air' William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

23:55:00 00:02:22 Traditional The Star of County Down Julian Lloyd Webber, cello Philips 434917

23:56:00 00:03:47 Michelangelo Galilei Toccata for solo Lute Lucas Harris, lute Tafelmusik 1001