Blackbird – The Beatles Album—Miloš, guitar (Mercury 24425)

Arkivmusic.com enthuses, “…award-winning guitarist Miloš Karadaglić …performs innovative new arrangements of songs by The Beatles, collaborating with celebrated artists from the pop, jazz, classical and world music fields…Songs include Blackbird, Come Together, While My Guitar Gently Weeps, Eleanor Rigby, Fool on the Hill and many others.” As James Manheim at AllMusic.com says, “Guest stars of the celebrity of Tori Amos may help to sell albums, but the steps necessary to incorporate them detract from the overall quality.” So Ms. Amos will not make her WCLV debut. Mr. Manheim continues: “Quite a few of The Beatles' songs are based on harmonically sophisticated guitar parts, so it's surprising how few treatments there are for classical guitar…All the arrangements are by the Brazilian player Sergio Assad, although they are not specifically Brazilian in style. Karadaglić excels in the title track…Several are rethought more extensively, such as All My Loving…In The Fool on the Hill, there is a subtle, barely-there string accompaniment that works well…Recommended, and superbly recorded at (natch) Abbey Road Studios.”

