Program Guide 02-28-2016

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen: Andrew Manze, conductor ; Tom Hooten, trumpet; Andrew Bain, horn

00:04:00 00:20:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 35 in D major Claudio Abbado Orchestra Mozart Archiv 4777598

00:28:00 00:15:41 Franz Joseph Haydn Trumpet Concerto in E flat major Prague Chamber Orchestra Guy Touvron, trumpet RCA 60858

00:49:00 00:16:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 4 in E flat major Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Eric Ruske, horn Telarc 80367

01:15:00 00:25:55 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.104 in D major Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Denon 79729

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:37:10 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 3 Op 27 New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert Erin Morley, soprano; Joshua Hopkins, baritone DaCapo 220623

02:41:00 00:21:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Oboe Concerto in C major Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi John Mack, oboe Decca 443176

02:57:00 00:02:09 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: Minstrels Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437

03:04:00 00:49:54 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 55 Osmo Vänskä Minnesota Orchestra Bis 1516

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Skyriding 20th Century Consort (Centaur 2138) 13:27

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Sortilége (2010) Barrick Stees, bassoon; Randall Fusco, piano (CCG 09-25-11) 13:51

Eric Charnofsky: 5 by 5 (2011) Kenneth Johnson, Donna Jelen, violins; Mark Jackobs, viola; Julie Myers King, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 09-25-11) 18:22

H. Leslie Adams: Etude #4 in F-sharp Minor Thomas Otten, piano (Albany 1519) 6:23

04:55:00 00:04:00 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale: Idyll Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Francis I–Music of a Reign - The new boxed set and book dedicated to the French monarch with the Ensemble Doulce Mémoire

05:58:00 00:01:48 Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 3: Gavottes Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:02:44 Orlande de Lassus Domine Dominus noster King's Singers Naxos 572987

06:09:00 00:18:49 Michael Praetorius Magnificat super 'Ut re mi fa so la' Balthasar Neumann Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Balthasar Neumann Choir Archiv 4794522

06:28:00 00:01:44 John Rutter Praise Ye The Lord City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 100

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Music in the Museum - Performances on the unique 1929 Skinner pipe organ that graces the rotunda of the Cincinnati Museum Center

AARON COPLAND: Fanfare for the Common Man

GIUSEPPE VERDI: La Forza del Destino Overture Peter Richard Conte, organist (Pipedreams Archive, 4. 3/3/14)

CLAUDE DEBUSSY: Prélude a l’apres-midi d;un Faune

BÉLA BARTÓK: 6 Romanian Folk Dances

GUSTAV MAHLER: Urlicht, fr Symphony No. 2 Stacey Rishoi, mezzo-soprano; Jean-Baptiste Robin, organist (Brilliant Classics 94726)

ROBERT ELMORE: Night Song; Fantasy on Nursery Tunes Peter Richard Conte, organist (Rotunda 003)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 3 - For the mid-point of the Lenten season, Peter DuBois will share music from a variety of musical and textual sources that help us on the journey



09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 3, 2016 - From Louisville, Kentucky, this week’s From the Top features a superb 17-year-old pianist from Brooklyn who wants to devote himself to the work of racially diversifying the world of classical music. We’ll also hear an entrancing performance of “Over the Rainbow” performed on marimba by the local teen percussionist, and the Louisville Youth Orchestra perform a brand new piece by American composer Christopher Theofanidis.

The Louisville Youth Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Jason Seber, performs the third movement, Each Stone Speaks a Poem, from “Dreamtime Ancestors” for Orchestra by Christopher Theofanidis (b. 1967)

17-year-old pianist Clayton Stephenson (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Brooklyn, New York, performs the third movement, Allegro moderato, and fourth movement, Presto feroce, from Gargoyles, Op. 29, by Lowell Liebermann (b. 1961)

17-year-old violinist Aubree Oliverson from Orem, Utah, performs Praeludium and Allegro (in the Style of Pugnani) by Fritz Kreisler (18751962), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old flutist Ayana Terauchi from Midland, Michigan, performs Fantaisie for Flute and Piano by Georges Hüe (18581948), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old marimba player Cole Gregory (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Louisville, Kentucky, performs “Over the Rainbow” by Harold Arlen (19051986), arranged for solo marimba by Robert Oetomo (b. 1988)

17-year-old pianist Clayton Stephenson performs “The Tom and Jerry Show” by Hiromi Uehara (b. 1979).

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Anatoly Lyadov: Polonaise--Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra; Enrique Bátiz, conductor Album: Liadov: The Enchanted Lake and Other Orchestral Works ASV 657 Music: 4:15

Anatoly Lyadov: The Enchanted Lake, Op. 62--New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 6:51

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Lorelei Costa from Southern Shores, NC Music: 6:15

Puzzler Payoff: Bela Bartok, transc. Zoltan Szekely: Romanian Folk Dances Sz. 56--Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violin; Fazil Say, piano Album: Beethoven/Ravel/Bartok/Say: Patricia Kopatchinskaja Naive 5146 Music: 5:46

Johann Sebastian Bach: Excerpts from the Goldberg Variations, BWV 988--Catalyst String Quartet Grand Canyon Music Festival, Shrine of the Ages, Grand Canyon National Park, Grand Canyon, AZ Music: 20:35

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Luigi Boccherini: Quintet for Flute, Violin, Viola and Two Cellos in F major, G, 437--Marya Martin, flute; Hye-Jin Kim, violin; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Colin Carr, cello; Edward Arron, cello Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, The Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 14:55

Bela Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer: The Melody Of Rhythm: Movements 2-3--Bela Fleck, banjo; Zakir Hussain, tabla; Edgar Meyer, double bass; Detroit Symphony Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Orchestra Hall, Max M. Fisher Music Center, Detroit, MI Album: Bela Fleck, Zakir Hussain & Edgar Meyer: The Melody of Rhythm Koch 2024 Music: 16:06

Joaquin Turina: La Oracion del Torero, Op. 34--Talich Quartet: Jan Talich, violin; Roman Patocka, Violin; Vladimir Bukac, viola; Petr Prause, cello Flagler Museum Concert Series, Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL Music: 7:26

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Muzio Clementi

Symphony No.1 in B-Flat Op 18 (1787)--London Mozart Players, Matthias Bamert (Chandos 9234 CD)

Gradus Ad Parnassum Op 44 (1817-1826)--Claudio Colombo, piano (Claudio Colombo B004J26UAE CD)

Sonatina in C Op 36 (1803)--Marko Nouwens, piano (Magnatune 8184078 CD)

Sonata No.1 in A Op 50 (1782)--Vladimir Horowitz, piano (Naxos 8.557453 CD)

12 Variations for Piano in C major--Walter Klein, piano (Musical Concepts 131 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:02:00 00:02:02 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 4 in F major Op 34 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 14190

14:05:00 00:03:03 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Romance Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

14:06:00 00:12:52 John Alden Carpenter Krazy Kat Calvin Simmons Los Angeles Philharmonic New World 80228

14:09:00 00:03:23 Giuseppe Verdi Un ballo in maschera: Di tu se fedele Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Jonas Kaufmann, tenor; Teatro Municipale di Piacenza Sony 549204

14:19:00 00:09:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 8 for Winds in F major Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479

14:50:00 00:32:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major Op 58 Berlin Philharmonic Ferdinand Leitner Wilhelm Kempff, piano DeutGram 4795448

15:22:00 00:06:40 Uuno Klami The Cyclist Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 575

15:29:00 00:07:41 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No. 4 in D minor Alice Sara Ott, piano DeutGram 4795448

15:36:00 00:08:21 Antonio Vivaldi Viola d'amore Concerto in D minor Ars Antigua Rachel Barton Pine, viola Cedille 159

15:48:00 00:08:38 Hector Berlioz Overture 'Le corsaire' Op 21 Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68790

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra; Brett Mitchell, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:10:00 Kevin Puts River's Rush Cleveland Orch Youth Orch TCO 1

16:17:00 00:24:02 Leonard Bernstein Symphony No. 1 'Jeremiah' St Louis Symphony Leonard Bernstein Nan Merriman, mezzo-soprano RCA 61581

16:45:00 00:33:44 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 97 Daniel Barenboim Berlin State Orchestra Teldec 61179

17:30:00 00:29:39 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:04:00 00:17:43 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

18:23:00 00:18:52 Peter Tchaikovsky Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Mstislav Rostropovich, cello DeutGram 4795448

18:45:00 00:08:25 Jean Sibelius Finlandia Op 26 Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 575

18:55:00 00:04:17 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 2 in G major Op 59 Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:41:00 00:21:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Oboe Concerto in C major Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi John Mack, oboe Decca 443176

19:41:00 00:21:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Oboe Concerto in C major Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi John Mack, oboe Decca 443176

20:58:00 00:01:21 Joaquin Nin-Culmell Tonadas Volume 2: Seguidilla Edmund Battersby, piano Koch Intl 7062

20:58:00 00:01:21 Joaquin Nin-Culmell Tonadas Volume 2: Seguidilla Edmund Battersby, piano Koch Intl 7062

21:55:00 00:03:34 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 8 in G minor Op 46 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 209

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Sonic Festival: Wild Up - L.A. based ensemble Wild Up is making their mark on the national contemporary music scene. We caught up with them at the recent Sonic Festival in New York City and will play music from that concert as well as other Wild Up recordings



QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:05:52 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

23:07:00 00:07:39 Claude Debussy Andantino from String Quartet Op 10 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80111

23:17:00 00:09:07 Bright Sheng Moonlight Shadows from 'Never Far Away' San Diego Symphony Jahja Ling Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80719

23:26:00 00:11:49 Eric Whitacre The River Cam London Symphony Orchestra Eric Whitacre Julian Lloyd Webber, cello Decca 16636

23:40:00 00:04:10 Jean Sibelius The Tempest: Interlude "Prospero" Op 109 Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 581

23:44:00 00:09:24 Frank Bridge There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

23:56:00 00:02:58 Manuel de Falla Homenaje 'Le tombeau de Claude Debussy' Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway 30036

23:57:00 00:02:23 Darius Milhaud Corcovado from "Saudades do Brasil" Op 67 Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112