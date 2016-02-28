© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 02-28-2016

Published February 28, 2016 at 6:13 PM EST

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen: Andrew Manze, conductor ; Tom Hooten, trumpet; Andrew Bain, horn

00:04:00            00:20:42            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 35 in D major                 Claudio Abbado            Orchestra Mozart           Archiv   4777598

00:28:00            00:15:41            Franz Joseph Haydn      Trumpet Concerto in E flat major            Prague Chamber Orchestra                      Guy Touvron, trumpet    RCA     60858

00:49:00            00:16:11            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Horn Concerto No. 4 in E flat major        Scottish Chamber Orchestra        Sir Charles Mackerras    Eric Ruske, horn            Telarc   80367

01:15:00            00:25:55            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No.104 in D major                Jesús López-Cobos            Lausanne Chamber Orchestra     Denon  79729

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Francis I–Music of a Reign - The new boxed set and book dedicated to the French monarch with the Ensemble Doulce Mémoire

05:58:00            00:01:48            Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 3: Gavottes                            Margarita Shevchenko, piano        CIPC     96523

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:02:44            Orlande de Lassus        Domine Dominus noster                                    King's Singers Naxos   572987

06:09:00            00:18:49            Michael Praetorius         Magnificat super 'Ut re mi fa so la'         Balthasar Neumann Ensemble         Pablo Heras-Casado     Balthasar Neumann Choir           Archiv   4794522

06:28:00            00:01:44            John Rutter       Praise Ye The Lord        City of London Sinfonia John Rutter            Cambridge Singers        Collegium         100     

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Music in the Museum - Performances on the unique 1929 Skinner pipe organ that graces the rotunda of the Cincinnati Museum Center

AARON COPLAND: Fanfare for the Common Man

GIUSEPPE VERDI: La Forza del Destino Overture  Peter Richard Conte, organist (Pipedreams Archive, 4. 3/3/14)

CLAUDE DEBUSSY: Prélude a l’apres-midi d;un Faune

BÉLA BARTÓK: 6 Romanian Folk Dances

GUSTAV MAHLER: Urlicht, fr Symphony No. 2  Stacey Rishoi, mezzo-soprano; Jean-Baptiste Robin, organist (Brilliant Classics 94726)

ROBERT ELMORE: Night Song; Fantasy on Nursery Tunes  Peter Richard Conte, organist (Rotunda 003)

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 3 - For the mid-point of the Lenten season, Peter DuBois will share music from a variety of musical and textual sources that help us on the journey
 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 3, 2016 - From Louisville, Kentucky, this week’s From the Top features a superb 17-year-old pianist from Brooklyn who wants to devote himself to the work of racially diversifying the world of classical music. We’ll also hear an entrancing performance of “Over the Rainbow” performed on marimba by the local teen percussionist, and the Louisville Youth Orchestra perform a brand new piece by American composer Christopher Theofanidis.

The Louisville Youth Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Jason Seber, performs the third movement, Each Stone Speaks a Poem, from “Dreamtime Ancestors” for Orchestra by Christopher Theofanidis (b. 1967)

17-year-old pianist Clayton Stephenson (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Brooklyn, New York, performs the third movement, Allegro moderato, and fourth movement, Presto feroce, from Gargoyles, Op. 29, by Lowell Liebermann (b. 1961)

17-year-old violinist Aubree Oliverson from Orem, Utah, performs Praeludium and Allegro (in the Style of Pugnani) by Fritz Kreisler (18751962), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old flutist Ayana Terauchi from Midland, Michigan, performs Fantaisie for Flute and Piano by Georges Hüe (18581948), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old marimba player Cole Gregory (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Louisville, Kentucky, performs “Over the Rainbow” by Harold Arlen (19051986), arranged for solo marimba by Robert Oetomo (b. 1988)

17-year-old pianist Clayton Stephenson performs “The Tom and Jerry Show” by Hiromi Uehara (b. 1979).

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Anatoly Lyadov: Polonaise--Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra; Enrique Bátiz, conductor Album: Liadov: The Enchanted Lake and Other Orchestral Works ASV 657 Music: 4:15

Anatoly Lyadov: The Enchanted Lake, Op. 62--New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 6:51

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Lorelei Costa from Southern Shores, NC Music: 6:15

Puzzler Payoff: Bela Bartok, transc. Zoltan Szekely: Romanian Folk Dances Sz. 56--Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violin; Fazil Say, piano Album: Beethoven/Ravel/Bartok/Say: Patricia Kopatchinskaja Naive 5146 Music: 5:46

Johann Sebastian Bach: Excerpts from the Goldberg Variations, BWV 988--Catalyst String Quartet Grand Canyon Music Festival, Shrine of the Ages, Grand Canyon National Park, Grand Canyon, AZ Music: 20:35

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Luigi Boccherini: Quintet for Flute, Violin, Viola and Two Cellos in F major, G, 437--Marya Martin, flute; Hye-Jin Kim, violin; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Colin Carr, cello; Edward Arron, cello Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, The Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 14:55

Bela Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer: The Melody Of Rhythm: Movements 2-3--Bela Fleck, banjo; Zakir Hussain, tabla; Edgar Meyer, double bass; Detroit Symphony Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Orchestra Hall, Max M. Fisher Music Center, Detroit, MI Album: Bela Fleck, Zakir Hussain & Edgar Meyer: The Melody of Rhythm Koch 2024 Music: 16:06

Joaquin Turina: La Oracion del Torero, Op. 34--Talich Quartet: Jan Talich, violin; Roman Patocka, Violin; Vladimir Bukac, viola; Petr Prause, cello Flagler Museum Concert Series, Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL Music: 7:26

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Muzio Clementi

Symphony No.1 in B-Flat Op 18 (1787)--London Mozart Players, Matthias Bamert (Chandos 9234 CD)

Gradus Ad Parnassum Op 44 (1817-1826)--Claudio Colombo, piano (Claudio Colombo B004J26UAE CD)

Sonatina in C Op 36 (1803)--Marko Nouwens, piano (Magnatune 8184078 CD)

Sonata No.1 in A Op 50 (1782)--Vladimir Horowitz, piano (Naxos 8.557453 CD)

12 Variations for Piano in C major--Walter Klein, piano (Musical Concepts 131 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:02:00            00:02:02            Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 4 in F major  Op 34                            Maurizio Pollini, piano    DeutGram         14190

14:05:00            00:03:03            Aram Khachaturian        Masquerade: Romance              Neeme Järvi      Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch        Chandos           8542

14:06:00            00:12:52            John Alden Carpenter    Krazy Kat                      Calvin Simmons            Los Angeles Philharmonic     New World        80228

14:09:00            00:03:23            Giuseppe Verdi Un ballo in maschera: Di tu se fedele     Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma   Pier Giorgio Morandi     Jonas Kaufmann, tenor; Teatro Municipale di Piacenza    Sony    549204

14:19:00            00:09:14            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Divertimento No. 8 for Winds in F major                                     Quintett.Wien    Nimbus 5479

14:50:00            00:32:32            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  4 in G major  Op 58            Berlin Philharmonic     Ferdinand Leitner           Wilhelm Kempff, piano  DeutGram         4795448

15:22:00            00:06:40            Uuno Klami       The Cyclist                    Osmo Vänskä   Lahti Symphony Orchestra            Bis       575

15:29:00            00:07:41            Franz Liszt        Transcendental Etude No.  4 in D minor                          Alice Sara Ott, piano         DeutGram         4795448

15:36:00            00:08:21            Antonio Vivaldi  Viola d'amore Concerto in D minor         Ars Antigua                   Rachel Barton Pine, viola           Cedille  159

15:48:00            00:08:38            Hector Berlioz   Overture 'Le corsaire' Op 21                   Sir Colin Davis  Dresden State Orchestra RCA     68790

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra; Brett Mitchell, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00            00:10:00            Kevin Puts        River's Rush                              Cleveland Orch Youth Orch        TCO            1

16:17:00            00:24:02            Leonard Bernstein         Symphony No.  1 'Jeremiah'      St Louis Symphony            Leonard Bernstein         Nan Merriman, mezzo-soprano   RCA     61581

16:45:00            00:33:44            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  3 in E flat major  Op 97             Daniel Barenboim        Berlin State Orchestra    Teldec  61179

17:30:00            00:29:39            Franz Schubert  Symphony No.  5 in B flat major                        Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     1032

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:04:00            00:17:43            Maurice Ravel   Le tombeau de Couperin                        Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra          DeutGram         2121

18:23:00            00:18:52            Peter Tchaikovsky         Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33    Berlin Philharmonic            Herbert von Karajan       Mstislav Rostropovich, cello      DeutGram         4795448

18:45:00            00:08:25            Jean Sibelius    Finlandia Op 26             Osmo Vänskä   Lahti Symphony Orchestra            Bis       575

18:55:00            00:04:17            Antonín Dvorák Legend No.  2 in G major  Op 59                        Sir Charles Mackerras         Czech Philharmonic Orchestra    Supraphon        3533

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:37:10            Carl Nielsen       Symphony No.  3 Op 27            New York Philharmonic  Alan Gilbert            Erin Morley, soprano; Joshua Hopkins, baritone DaCapo            220623

19:41:00            00:21:26            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Oboe Concerto in C major         Cleveland Orchestra            Christoph von Dohnányi            John Mack, oboe          Decca   443176

20:04:00            00:49:54            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  3 in E flat major  Op 55             Osmo Vänskä Minnesota Orchestra      Bis       1516

20:58:00            00:01:21            Joaquin Nin-Culmell       Tonadas Volume 2: Seguidilla                            Edmund Battersby, piano            Koch Intl           7062

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Skyriding   20th Century Consort  (Centaur 2138) 13:27

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Sortilége (2010)  Barrick Stees, bassoon; Randall Fusco, piano (CCG 09-25-11) 13:51

Eric Charnofsky: 5 by 5 (2011)  Kenneth Johnson, Donna Jelen, violins; Mark Jackobs, viola; Julie Myers King, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 09-25-11) 18:22

H. Leslie Adams: Etude #4 in F-sharp Minor  Thomas Otten, piano (Albany 1519) 6:23

21:55:00            00:03:34            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No.  8 in G minor  Op 46                        George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      CBS/Sony         209

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Sonic Festival: Wild Up - L.A. based ensemble Wild Up is making their mark on the national contemporary music scene. We caught up with them at the recent Sonic Festival in New York City and will play music from that concert as well as other Wild Up recordings
 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:05:52            Maurice Ravel   Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane                       Pierre Boulez            Cleveland Orchestra      DeutGram         2121

23:07:00            00:07:39            Claude Debussy            Andantino from String Quartet Op 10                              Cleveland Quartet          Telarc   80111

23:17:00            00:09:07            Bright Sheng     Moonlight Shadows from 'Never Far Away'         San Diego Symphony        Jahja Ling         Yolanda Kondonassis, harp       Telarc   80719

23:26:00            00:11:49            Eric Whitacre     The River Cam   London Symphony Orchestra     Eric Whitacre            Julian Lloyd Webber, cello         Decca   16636

23:40:00            00:04:10            Jean Sibelius    The Tempest: Interlude "Prospero" Op 109                      Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra         Bis       581

23:44:00            00:09:24            Frank Bridge     There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook              William Boughton            English String Orchestra            Nimbus 5366

23:56:00            00:02:58            Manuel de Falla Homenaje 'Le tombeau de Claude Debussy'                               Vanessa Perez, piano    Steinway           30036

23:57:00            00:02:23            Darius Milhaud  Corcovado from "Saudades do Brasil" Op 67                             Christopher O'Riley, piano   CPI       3294112

 