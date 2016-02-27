Program Guide 02-27-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:41:34 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Symphony No. 4 in E minor Matthias Bamert London Philharmonic Chandos 8896

00:45:00 00:26:46 Carl Nielsen Wind Quintet Op 43 Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9849

01:14:00 00:26:55 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 8 in F major Op 93 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 214

01:43:00 00:39:50 Johannes Brahms Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor Op 25 Martha Argerich, piano; Gidon Kremer, violin; Yuri Bashmet, viola; Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 463700

02:25:00 00:41:50 Alfredo Casella Symphony No. 3 Op 63 Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10768

03:09:00 00:29:10 Florent Schmitt La tragédie de Salomé Op 50 Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647

03:40:00 00:31:03 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Piano Concerto No. 2 in G major Op 92 Malmö Symphony Orchestra Andrew Mogrelia Alessandro Marangoni, piano Naxos 572823

04:13:00 00:27:57 Franz Krommer Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 40 Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9275

04:43:00 00:37:33 Johannes Brahms String Sextet No. 1 in B flat major Op 18 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 9151

05:22:00 00:17:02 Jean Françaix The Flower Clock Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564

05:41:00 00:06:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante in C major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Susan Palma-Nidel, flute DeutGram 427677

05:51:00 00:07:55 Joseph Lanner Waltz 'Evening Stars' Op 180 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This time you’ll hear waltzes by Enrique Granados originally for piano sounding just as poetic on the guitar, and we’ll visit Faraway Festivals in the music of Federico Mompou. [Esta vez se escuchará valses por Enrique Granados originalmente escrita para el piano que suena tan poética en la guitarra, y visitamos “Festivales lejanas” en la música de Federico Mompou.]

06:00:50 Traditional Mexican: La Petenera--Chanticleer Frank Albinder Teldec 16676

06:05:25 Traditional Ecuadorian: La Vasija de Barro (The Clay Vessel)--Chanticleer Frank Albinder Teldec 16676

06:11:42 Enrique Granados: Valses Poéticos (Poetic Waltzes)--Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI Classics 06322

06:28:42 Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73 in D ‘Hunt’--Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Denon 18079

06:48:59 Federico Mompou: Fetes Lointaines (Faraway Festival)--Pierre Huybregts, piano Centaur Records 2055

07:00:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto in C for Flute, Harp & Orch., K. 299 (1st mvt)--James Galway, flute; Marisa Robles, harp; Chamber Orchestra of Europe James Galway RCA Victor Red Seal 7861

07:12:55 Isaac Albéniz: Orchestral Suite from Pepita Jiménez--Orquesta Sinfónica de Barcelona y Nacional de Cataluña Jaime Martin Tritó 00078

07:25:08 Claude Debussy: Lindaraja--Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway & Sons 30036

07:29:48 Claude Debussy: La puerta del Vino, from Preludes, Book 2--Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway & Sons 30036

07:36:10 Astor Piazzolla: Three Symphonic Movements--Santa Barbara Symphony Gisele Ben-Dor Delos 3345

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Anatoly Lyadov: Polonaise--Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra; Enrique Bátiz, conductor Album: Liadov: The Enchanted Lake and Other Orchestral Works ASV 657 Music: 4:15

Anatoly Lyadov: The Enchanted Lake, Op. 62--New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 6:51

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Lorelei Costa from Southern Shores, NC Music: 6:15

Puzzler Payoff: Bela Bartok, transc. Zoltan Szekely: Romanian Folk Dances Sz. 56--Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violin; Fazil Say, piano Album: Beethoven/Ravel/Bartok/Say: Patricia Kopatchinskaja Naive 5146 Music: 5:46

Johann Sebastian Bach: Excerpts from the Goldberg Variations, BWV 988--Catalyst String Quartet Grand Canyon Music Festival, Shrine of the Ages, Grand Canyon National Park, Grand Canyon, AZ Music: 20:35

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Luigi Boccherini: Quintet for Flute, Violin, Viola and Two Cellos in F major, G, 437--Marya Martin, flute; Hye-Jin Kim, violin; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Colin Carr, cello; Edward Arron, cello Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, The Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 14:55

Bela Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer: The Melody Of Rhythm: Movements 2-3--Bela Fleck, banjo; Zakir Hussain, tabla; Edgar Meyer, double bass; Detroit Symphony Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Orchestra Hall, Max M. Fisher Music Center, Detroit, MI Album: Bela Fleck, Zakir Hussain & Edgar Meyer: The Melody of Rhythm Koch 2024 Music: 16:06

Joaquin Turina: La Oracion del Torero, Op. 34--Talich Quartet: Jan Talich, violin; Roman Patocka, Violin; Vladimir Bukac, viola; Petr Prause, cello Flagler Museum Concert Series, Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL Music: 7:26

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Great Black Artists

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel: “Hymn to the Sun” – Mattiwilda Dobbs, soprano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Alceo Galliera (Angel 35095 LP) 4:45

Valerie Coleman: Concerto for Wind Quintet: Danza – Imani Wind Quintet (Koch 7599 CD) 4:15

George Frideric Handel: Samson: “Let the bright seraphim” – Kathleen Battle, soprano; Wynton Marsalis, trumpet; Orchestra of St. Luke’s/John Nelson (Sony 46672 CD) 5:29

John Alden Carpenter: Adventures of a Perambulator: The Hurdy-Gurdy – National Symphony Orchestra of the Ukraine/John McLaughlin Williams (Naxos 559287 CD) 3:43

Georges Bizet: Carmen: “Toreador Song” –Simon Estes; Chorus of Radio France & National Orchestra of France/Seiji Ozawa (Philips 3283 DVD) 2:50

Georges Bizet: Carmen: “Habanera” –Jessye Norman, soprano; Chorus of Radio France & National Orchestra of France/Seiji Ozawa (Philips 3283 DVD) 5:36

Johannes Brahms: Ballade Op 10 No 1(“Edward”) – Awadagin Pratt, piano (EMI 55025 CD) 4:15

Giuseppe Verdi: La Forza del Destino: “Pace, pace, mio Dio” – Leontyne Price, soprano; Metropolitan Opera Orchestra/James Levine (RCA 4609 LP) 5:27

Gioachino Rossini: Il Turco in Italia “Tu second ail mio disegno” - Lawrence Brownlee, tenor; Kansas City Symphony Orchestra/Constantine Orbelian (Delos 3455 CD) 6:20

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: The Voices of the Cleveland Orchestra with Jill Harbaugh – In 1920 the first manager of the Cleveland Orchestra, Adella Prentiss Hughes, issued an invitation to singers to form a chorus that would accompany The Cleveland Orchestra. The group lasted a year…many attempts to form a permanent chorus where made in the years that followed. In 1952 George Szell called for the formation of a permanent ensemble. The organization now includes the voices of six different chorale groups. Jill Harbaugh is the manager of Choruses, tasked with the job of making sure that all of the groups have what they need to stay in tune. You’ll learn what it takes to become a member of these groups from the person who makes sure they have what they need to keep the groups humming along.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Carter's Cello Sonata; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Scott Joplin & Other Black Composers

12:08:00 00:03:35 Duke Ellington A Single Petal of a Rose Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811

12:14:00 00:10:35 Franz Schubert Konzertstück in D major Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 437535

12:28:00 00:19:04 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry An English Suite William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

12:50:00 00:09:31 Frédéric Chopin Ballade No. 1 in G minor Op 23 Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 4795448

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a broadcast from November 21, 2015: Berg’s Lulu. Marlis Petersen starred as the seductive young heroine, a role in which she’s won worldwide acclaim. Johan Reuter played Dr. Schön and Jack the Ripper, whose obsessions lead to death and destruction. Susan Graham, who has sung over 20 different roles at the Met, added a new role to her repertory as the Countess Geschwitz, one of Lulu’s most devoted admirers. The cast also includes Daniel Brenna in his network broadcast debut as Alwa, Franz Grundheber as Schigolch, and Paul Groves as the Painter and African Prince. Lothar Koenigs conducted the opera, which was presented in a new production by the celebrated visual artist William Kentridge. The intermissions include interviews with Petersen, Reuter, Graham, and Kentridge.



WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:50:00 00:06:46 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Waltz Mstislav Rostropovich Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4795448

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Avast Ye Moviegoers - We'll hear music for swashbuckling, including the thrilling scores to the Pirates of the Caribbean films, and classics like The Sea Hawk and Captain Blood

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Day One from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, 2003 Walt Disney D000102400 Pirates of the Caribbean: Soundtrack Treasures Collection Hans Zimmer original soundtrack (unreleased)

Overture to Le Corsaire, Op. 21 Chandos 8316 Berlioz 5 Overtures Hector Berlioz Scottish National Orchestra/Alexander Gibson, cond.

Storm & Shipwreck from Act 3 of Le Corsaire, Op. 21 London 430 286 Adam: Le Corsaire Adolphe Adam English Chamber Orchestra/Richard Bonynge, cond.

Overture from Captain Blood, 1935 Telarc 80682 Masters & Commanders: Music from Seafaring Classics Erich Wolfgang Korngold Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Suite from The Sea Hawk, 1940 Delos 3234 Korngold: The Sea Hawk Symphony in F Sharp Erich Wolfgang Korngold Oregon Symphony/James DePreist, cond.

Overture from The Crimson Pirate, 1952 Chandos 9959 The Film Music of William Alwyn, Vol. 2 William Alwyn BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond.

Suite from The 7th Voyage of Sinbad, 1958 Silva 3009 The Crimson Pirate: Sawshbucklers of the Silver Screen Bernard Herrmann City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Prelude from The Buccaneer, 1958 Silva 3009 The Crimson Pirate: Sawshbucklers of the Silver Screen Elmer Bernstein City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Overture from The Crimson Permanent Assurance, 1983 The Crimson Pirate: Sawshbucklers of the Silver Screen Silva 3009 John Du Prez City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

The Second Star to the Right from Peter Pan, 1953 Walt Disney 65028 Classic Disney Volume 2 Oliver Wallace original soundtrack

Flight to Neverland from Hook, 1991 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Flying from Peter Pan, 2003 Varese Sarabande 302 066 900 Varese Sarabande: A 30th Anniversary Celebration James Newton Howard original soundtrack

Overture from Anne of the Indies, 1951 Telarc 80682 Masters & Commanders: Music from Seafaring Classics Franz Waxman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

End Title from Cutthroat Island, 1995 Telarc 80682 Masters & Commanders: Music from Seafaring Classics John Debney Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Skull and Crossbones from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, 2003 Walt Disney D000102400 Pirates of the Caribbean: Soundtrack Treasures Collection Klaus Badelt original soundtrack

Unreleased original theme from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, 2003 Walt Disney D000102400 Pirates of the Caribbean: Soundtrack Treasures Collection Hans Zimmer original soundtrack (unreleased)

Two Hornpipes and Wheel of Fortune from Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, 2006 Walt Disney Records D000102400 Pirates of the Caribbean: Soundtrack Treasures Collection Hans Zimmer original soundtrack/Hans Zimmer, cond.

Hoist the Colours from Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, 2007 Walt Disney Records D000102400 Pirates of the Caribbean: Soundtrack Treasures Collection Hans Zimmer original soundtrack/Hans Zimmer, cond.

End Credits from Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, 2011 Walt Disney D000102400 Pirates of the Caribbean: Soundtrack Treasures Collection Hans Zimmer original soundtrack/Hans Zimmer, cond.

Drink Up Me Hearties from Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, 2007 Walt Disney Records D000102400 Pirates of the Caribbean: Soundtrack Treasures Collection Hans Zimmer original soundtrack/Hans Zimmer, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow - Three topics we ponder every day of our lives … and Berlin, Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, and Jerry Herman lead the pack of wonderful writers

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:00:52 Jerome Kern-Otto Harbach Yesterdays George Feyer George Feyer Plays Jerome Kern Vanguard O VC6015

18:01:39 00:01:07 Irving Berlin It's a Lovely Day Today Dick Haymes Twelve Songs from 'Call Me Madam' Decca B'way 0081-10521-2

18:02:46 00:02:45 Irving Berlin It's a Lovely Day Tomorrow Anne Tofflemire Let's Face the Music: Anne Tofflemire Sings Irving Berlin Harbinger HCD1708

18:05:42 00:01:56 Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin Tomorrow Andrea McCardle Annie Original B'way Cast Sony SK60723

18:07:34 00:02:08 Cole Porter Tomorrow Kaye Ballard The Decline and Fall of the Entire World…Original Cast Painted Smiles PSCD-124

18:10:11 00:03:07 Jerome Kern-Otto Harbach Yesterdays Kathryn Meisle Roberta Studio Cast Decca B'way 440-018-731-2

18:13:31 00:03:01 John Kander-Fred Ebb Waking Among My Yesterdays Robert Goulet The Happy Time Original B'way Cast RCA LP1590

18:16:40 00:01:58 Jonathan Larson Life Support Company Rent Original B'way Cast Dreamworks RMD2-50003

18:19:14 00:02:20 Stephen Sondheim The Hills of Tomorrow Company Merrily We Roll Along Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-68637-2

18:21:54 00:03:05 John Kander-Fred Ebb Tomorrow Belongs to Me Company Cabaret Film Soundtrack Hip-0 76744-00272

18:25:44 00:02:33 Jerry Herman It's Today Angela Lansbury Mame Original B'way Cast Sony SK60959

18:28:15 00:04:11 Stephen Sondheim Getting Married Today Steve Elmore, Beth Howland Company - Original B'way Cast Sony SK65283

18:32:39 00:02:34 Mary Rodgers-Marshall Barer Yesterday I Loved You Lewis Cleale, Jane Krakowski Once Upon a Mattress Revival Cast RCA 09026-68728

18:35:34 00:01:42 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Till Tomorrow Company Fiorello! Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM765023

18:37:11 00:03:41 Stephen Sondheim You're Gonna Love Tomorrow Kurt Peterson, Virginia Sandifur Follies Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM764666

18:41:40 00:04:41 Jerry Herman Each Tomorrow Morning Angela Lansbury Dear World Original B'way Cast Sony SK48220

18:46:15 00:05:05 Peter Link-C.C. Courtney Salvation Company Salvation Original Cast Angel ZDM724356

18:51:37 00:01:23 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:00:50 Jerry Herman Filler: Overture Orchestra Milk and Honey Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61997

18:53:53 00:03:00 Jerry Herman Filler: That Was Yesterday Mimi Benzell Milk and Honey Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61997

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:26:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Leon Fleisher Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 743505

19:31:00 00:24:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 8 in F major Op 93 Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra:; George Szell, conductor - As part of the observance of the 50th Anniversary of The Cleveland Orchestra broadcasts, we present the first broadcast from Severance Hall, 10/05/65

20:04:00 00:12:23 Richard Wagner Rienzi: Overture

20:19:00 00:18:00 Tadeusz Baird Four Essays for Orchestra

20:41:00 00:17:19 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin

21:02:00 00:40:26 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4 in F minor Op 36

21:49:00 00:12:01 Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 46286

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McLean’s story is “Curse of the Crayfish… Some Michael Bentine bits:” The Shurdlu,” “Dingleweed,” amd “Scotland Yard”… Jan C. Snow tells about “Noisy Peacocks”



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:05:47 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 2 Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142

23:07:00 00:11:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 9 Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 17181

23:22:00 00:11:28 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in E minor Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 501592

23:33:00 00:06:49 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane Hilary Hahn, violin; Margaret Batjer, violin DeutGram 4795448

23:42:00 00:05:15 Anton Arensky Andante from String Quartet No. 1 Op 11 Ying Quartet Sono Lumin 92143

23:47:00 00:07:01 Leos Janácek Idyll for Strings: Adagio Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698

23:56:00 00:02:58 Gabriel Pierné Pastorale Op 14 Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9362

23:57:00 00:02:10 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 3 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275