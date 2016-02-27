© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 02-27-2016

Program Guide 02-27-2016

Published February 27, 2016 at 6:13 PM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:41:34            Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry        Symphony No. 4 in E minor                   Matthias Bamert            London Philharmonic     Chandos           8896

00:45:00            00:26:46            Carl Nielsen       Wind Quintet Op 43                               Reykjavik Wind Quintet  Chandos            9849

01:14:00            00:26:55            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  8 in F major  Op 93                   George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      CBS/Sony         214

01:43:00            00:39:50            Johannes Brahms          Piano Quartet No.  1 in G minor  Op 25                           Martha Argerich, piano; Gidon Kremer, violin; Yuri Bashmet, viola; Mischa Maisky, cello  DeutGram         463700

02:25:00            00:41:50            Alfredo Casella Symphony No. 3 Op 63             Gianandrea Noseda       BBC Philharmonic            Chandos           10768

03:09:00            00:29:10            Florent Schmitt  La tragédie de Salomé Op 50                 Yannick Nézet-Séguin    Orchestre Métropolitaine   Atma    2647

03:40:00            00:31:03            Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco       Piano Concerto No. 2 in G major  Op 92 Malmö Symphony Orchestra          Andrew Mogrelia           Alessandro Marangoni, piano     Naxos   572823

04:13:00            00:27:57            Franz Krommer  Symphony No. 2 in D major  Op 40                    Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players  Chandos           9275

04:43:00            00:37:33            Johannes Brahms          String Sextet No.  1 in B flat major  Op 18                                  Academy Chamber Ensemble    Chandos           9151

05:22:00            00:17:02            Jean Françaix    The Flower Clock           Academy St. Martin in Fields     Mathias Mönius            Albrecht Mayer, oboe    Decca   4782564

05:41:00            00:06:05            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andante in C major        Orpheus Chamber Orchestra                  Susan Palma-Nidel, flute            DeutGram         427677

05:51:00            00:07:55            Joseph Lanner  Waltz 'Evening Stars' Op 180                 Franz Welser-Möst         Vienna Philharmonic     DeutGram         4763793

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This time you’ll hear waltzes by Enrique Granados originally for piano sounding just as poetic on the guitar, and we’ll visit Faraway Festivals in the music of Federico Mompou. [Esta vez se escuchará valses por Enrique Granados originalmente escrita para el piano que suena tan poética en la guitarra, y visitamos “Festivales lejanas” en la música de Federico Mompou.]

06:00:50 Traditional Mexican: La Petenera--Chanticleer  Frank Albinder  Teldec  16676                       

06:05:25 Traditional Ecuadorian: La Vasija de Barro (The Clay Vessel)--Chanticleer  Frank Albinder  Teldec  16676 

06:11:42 Enrique Granados: Valses Poéticos (Poetic Waltzes)--Xuefei Yang, guitar  EMI Classics   06322            

06:28:42 Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73 in D ‘Hunt’--Lausanne Chamber Orchestra  Jesús López-Cobos  Denon  18079             

06:48:59 Federico Mompou: Fetes Lointaines (Faraway Festival)--Pierre Huybregts, piano  Centaur Records   2055 

07:00:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto in C for Flute, Harp & Orch., K. 299 (1st mvt)--James Galway, flute; Marisa Robles, harp; Chamber Orchestra of Europe   James Galway    RCA Victor Red Seal  7861

07:12:55 Isaac Albéniz: Orchestral Suite from Pepita Jiménez--Orquesta Sinfónica de Barcelona y Nacional de Cataluña  Jaime Martin  Tritó  00078

07:25:08 Claude Debussy: Lindaraja--Vanessa Perez, piano  Steinway & Sons   30036

07:29:48 Claude Debussy: La puerta del Vino, from Preludes, Book 2--Vanessa Perez, piano  Steinway & Sons   30036

07:36:10 Astor Piazzolla: Three Symphonic Movements--Santa Barbara Symphony  Gisele Ben-Dor  Delos   3345

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Anatoly Lyadov: Polonaise--Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra; Enrique Bátiz, conductor Album: Liadov: The Enchanted Lake and Other Orchestral Works ASV 657 Music: 4:15

Anatoly Lyadov: The Enchanted Lake, Op. 62--New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 6:51

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Lorelei Costa from Southern Shores, NC Music: 6:15

Puzzler Payoff: Bela Bartok, transc. Zoltan Szekely: Romanian Folk Dances Sz. 56--Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violin; Fazil Say, piano Album: Beethoven/Ravel/Bartok/Say: Patricia Kopatchinskaja Naive 5146 Music: 5:46

Johann Sebastian Bach: Excerpts from the Goldberg Variations, BWV 988--Catalyst String Quartet Grand Canyon Music Festival, Shrine of the Ages, Grand Canyon National Park, Grand Canyon, AZ Music: 20:35

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND  

Luigi Boccherini: Quintet for Flute, Violin, Viola and Two Cellos in F major, G, 437--Marya Martin, flute; Hye-Jin Kim, violin; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Colin Carr, cello; Edward Arron, cello Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, The Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 14:55

Bela Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer: The Melody Of Rhythm: Movements 2-3--Bela Fleck, banjo; Zakir Hussain, tabla; Edgar Meyer, double bass; Detroit Symphony Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Orchestra Hall, Max M. Fisher Music Center, Detroit, MI Album: Bela Fleck, Zakir Hussain & Edgar Meyer: The Melody of Rhythm Koch 2024 Music: 16:06

Joaquin Turina: La Oracion del Torero, Op. 34--Talich Quartet: Jan Talich, violin; Roman Patocka, Violin; Vladimir Bukac, viola; Petr Prause, cello Flagler Museum Concert Series, Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL Music: 7:26

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Great Black Artists

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel: “Hymn to the Sun” – Mattiwilda Dobbs, soprano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Alceo Galliera (Angel 35095 LP) 4:45

Valerie Coleman: Concerto for Wind Quintet: Danza – Imani Wind Quintet (Koch 7599 CD) 4:15

George Frideric Handel: Samson: “Let the bright seraphim” – Kathleen Battle, soprano; Wynton Marsalis, trumpet; Orchestra of St. Luke’s/John Nelson (Sony 46672 CD) 5:29

John Alden Carpenter: Adventures of a Perambulator: The Hurdy-Gurdy – National Symphony Orchestra of the Ukraine/John McLaughlin Williams (Naxos 559287 CD) 3:43

Georges Bizet: Carmen: “Toreador Song” –Simon Estes; Chorus of Radio France & National Orchestra of France/Seiji Ozawa (Philips 3283 DVD) 2:50

Georges Bizet: Carmen: “Habanera” –Jessye Norman, soprano; Chorus of Radio France & National Orchestra of France/Seiji Ozawa (Philips 3283 DVD) 5:36

Johannes Brahms: Ballade Op 10 No 1(“Edward”) – Awadagin Pratt, piano (EMI 55025 CD) 4:15

Giuseppe Verdi: La Forza del Destino: “Pace, pace, mio Dio” – Leontyne Price, soprano; Metropolitan Opera Orchestra/James Levine (RCA 4609 LP) 5:27

Gioachino Rossini: Il Turco in Italia “Tu second ail mio disegno” -  Lawrence Brownlee, tenor; Kansas City Symphony Orchestra/Constantine Orbelian (Delos 3455 CD) 6:20 

 

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: The Voices of the Cleveland Orchestra with Jill Harbaugh – In 1920 the first manager of the Cleveland Orchestra, Adella Prentiss Hughes, issued an invitation to singers to form a chorus that would accompany The Cleveland Orchestra.  The group lasted a year…many attempts to form a permanent chorus where made in the years that followed.   In 1952 George Szell called for the formation of a permanent ensemble.  The organization now includes the voices of six different chorale groups.  Jill Harbaugh is the manager of Choruses, tasked with the job of making sure that all of the groups have what they need to stay in tune.  You’ll learn what it takes to become a member of these groups from the person who makes sure they have what they need to keep the groups humming along.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Carter's Cello Sonata; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Scott Joplin & Other Black Composers

12:08:00            00:03:35            Duke Ellington  A Single Petal of a Rose                                   Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano            Decca   460811

12:14:00            00:10:35            Franz Schubert  Konzertstück in D major             Chamber Orchestra of Europe    Gidon Kremer  Gidon Kremer, violin      DeutGram         437535

12:28:00            00:19:04            Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry        An English Suite                        William Boughton            English String Orchestra            Nimbus 5366

12:50:00            00:09:31            Frédéric Chopin Ballade No.  1 in G minor  Op 23                                    Krystian Zimerman, piano    DeutGram         4795448

 

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a broadcast from November 21, 2015: Berg’s Lulu. Marlis Petersen starred as the seductive young heroine, a role in which she’s won worldwide acclaim. Johan Reuter played Dr. Schön and Jack the Ripper, whose obsessions lead to death and destruction. Susan Graham, who has sung over 20 different roles at the Met, added a new role to her repertory as the Countess Geschwitz, one of Lulu’s most devoted admirers. The cast also includes Daniel Brenna in his network broadcast debut as Alwa, Franz Grundheber as Schigolch, and Paul Groves as the Painter and African Prince. Lothar Koenigs conducted the opera, which was presented in a new production by the celebrated visual artist William Kentridge. The intermissions include interviews with Petersen, Reuter, Graham, and Kentridge.
 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:50:00            00:06:46            Peter Tchaikovsky         Swan Lake: Waltz                      Mstislav Rostropovich   Berlin Philharmonic     DeutGram         4795448

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Avast Ye Moviegoers - We'll hear music for swashbuckling, including the thrilling scores to the Pirates of the Caribbean films, and classics like The Sea Hawk and Captain Blood
20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Day One from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, 2003  Walt Disney D000102400  Pirates of the Caribbean: Soundtrack Treasures Collection  Hans Zimmer  original soundtrack (unreleased)

Overture to Le Corsaire, Op. 21  Chandos 8316  Berlioz 5 Overtures  Hector Berlioz  Scottish National Orchestra/Alexander Gibson, cond.

Storm & Shipwreck from Act 3 of Le Corsaire, Op. 21  London 430 286  Adam: Le Corsaire  Adolphe Adam  English Chamber Orchestra/Richard Bonynge, cond.

Overture from Captain Blood, 1935  Telarc 80682  Masters & Commanders: Music from Seafaring Classics  Erich Wolfgang Korngold  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Suite from The Sea Hawk, 1940  Delos 3234  Korngold: The Sea Hawk Symphony in F Sharp  Erich Wolfgang Korngold  Oregon Symphony/James DePreist, cond.

Overture from The Crimson Pirate, 1952  Chandos 9959  The Film Music of William Alwyn, Vol. 2  William Alwyn  BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond.

Suite from The 7th Voyage of Sinbad, 1958  Silva 3009  The Crimson Pirate: Sawshbucklers of the Silver Screen  Bernard Herrmann  City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Prelude from The Buccaneer, 1958  Silva 3009  The Crimson Pirate: Sawshbucklers of the Silver Screen  Elmer Bernstein  City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Overture from The Crimson Permanent Assurance, 1983  The Crimson Pirate: Sawshbucklers of the Silver Screen  Silva 3009  John Du Prez  City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

The Second Star to the Right from Peter Pan, 1953  Walt Disney 65028  Classic Disney Volume 2  Oliver Wallace  original soundtrack

Flight to Neverland from Hook, 1991  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Flying from Peter Pan, 2003  Varese Sarabande 302 066 900  Varese Sarabande: A 30th Anniversary Celebration  James Newton Howard  original soundtrack

Overture from Anne of the Indies, 1951  Telarc 80682  Masters & Commanders: Music from Seafaring Classics  Franz Waxman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

End Title from Cutthroat Island, 1995  Telarc 80682  Masters & Commanders: Music from Seafaring Classics  John Debney  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Skull and Crossbones from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, 2003  Walt Disney D000102400  Pirates of the Caribbean: Soundtrack Treasures Collection  Klaus Badelt  original soundtrack

Unreleased original theme from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, 2003  Walt Disney D000102400  Pirates of the Caribbean: Soundtrack Treasures Collection  Hans Zimmer  original soundtrack (unreleased)

Two Hornpipes and Wheel of Fortune from Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, 2006  Walt Disney Records D000102400  Pirates of the Caribbean: Soundtrack Treasures Collection  Hans Zimmer  original soundtrack/Hans Zimmer, cond.

Hoist the Colours from Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, 2007  Walt Disney Records D000102400  Pirates of the Caribbean: Soundtrack Treasures Collection  Hans Zimmer  original soundtrack/Hans Zimmer, cond.

End Credits from Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, 2011  Walt Disney D000102400  Pirates of the Caribbean: Soundtrack Treasures Collection  Hans Zimmer  original soundtrack/Hans Zimmer, cond.

Drink Up Me Hearties from Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, 2007  Walt Disney Records D000102400  Pirates of the Caribbean: Soundtrack Treasures Collection  Hans Zimmer  original soundtrack/Hans Zimmer, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow - Three topics we ponder every day of our lives … and Berlin, Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, and Jerry Herman lead the pack of wonderful writers

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch  979151-2

18:00:54  00:00:52  Jerome Kern-Otto Harbach    Yesterdays  George Feyer  George Feyer Plays Jerome Kern  Vanguard   O VC6015

18:01:39  00:01:07  Irving Berlin   It's a Lovely Day Today  Dick Haymes  Twelve Songs from 'Call Me Madam'   Decca B'way            0081-10521-2

18:02:46  00:02:45  Irving Berlin   It's a Lovely Day Tomorrow  Anne Tofflemire     Let's Face the Music: Anne Tofflemire Sings Irving Berlin  Harbinger  HCD1708

18:05:42  00:01:56  Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin  Tomorrow     Andrea McCardle  Annie  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60723

18:07:34  00:02:08  Cole Porter  Tomorrow  Kaye Ballard   The Decline and Fall of the Entire  World…Original Cast            Painted Smiles  PSCD-124

18:10:11  00:03:07  Jerome Kern-Otto Harbach    Yesterdays  Kathryn Meisle  Roberta  Studio Cast  Decca B'way  440-018-731-2

18:13:31  00:03:01  John Kander-Fred Ebb  Waking Among My Yesterdays  Robert Goulet  The Happy Time  Original B'way Cast  RCA         LP1590

18:16:40  00:01:58  Jonathan Larson  Life Support  Company  Rent  Original B'way Cast  Dreamworks RMD2-50003

18:19:14  00:02:20   Stephen Sondheim  The Hills of Tomorrow  Company  Merrily We Roll Along   Original B'way Cast  RCA  82876-68637-2

18:21:54  00:03:05  John Kander-Fred Ebb  Tomorrow Belongs to Me  Company  Cabaret  Film Soundtrack  Hip-0  76744-00272

18:25:44  00:02:33  Jerry Herman  It's Today  Angela Lansbury    Mame  Original B'way Cast  Sony SK60959

18:28:15  00:04:11  Stephen Sondheim   Getting Married Today   Steve Elmore, Beth Howland Company - Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK65283

18:32:39  00:02:34  Mary Rodgers-Marshall Barer  Yesterday I Loved You  Lewis Cleale, Jane Krakowski Once Upon a Mattress  Revival Cast  RCA  09026-68728

18:35:34  00:01:42  Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick  Till Tomorrow  Company  Fiorello! Original B'way Cast Angel       ZDM765023

18:37:11  00:03:41  Stephen Sondheim   You're Gonna Love Tomorrow    Kurt Peterson, Virginia Sandifur Follies  Original B'way Cast  Angel  ZDM764666

18:41:40  00:04:41  Jerry Herman  Each Tomorrow Morning  Angela Lansbury  Dear World  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK48220

18:46:15  00:05:05  Peter Link-C.C. Courtney  Salvation   Company  Salvation  Original Cast  Angel ZDM724356

18:51:37  00:01:23  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

18:53:03  00:00:50  Jerry Herman  Filler: Overture  Orchestra  Milk and Honey   Original B'way Cast   RCA  09026-61997

18:53:53  00:03:00  Jerry Herman  Filler: That Was Yesterday  Mimi Benzell  Milk and Honey  Original B'way Cast  RCA  09026-61997

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:26:33            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major          Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra          Leon Fleisher    Leon Fleisher, piano      Sony    743505

19:31:00            00:24:56            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  8 in F major  Op 93                   Sir John Eliot Gardiner            Révolutionaire et Romantique     Soli Deo           721

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra:; George Szell, conductor - As part of the observance of the 50th Anniversary of The Cleveland Orchestra broadcasts, we present the first broadcast from Severance Hall, 10/05/65

20:04:00            00:12:23            Richard Wagner Rienzi: Overture

20:19:00            00:18:00            Tadeusz Baird   Four Essays for Orchestra        

20:41:00            00:17:19            Maurice Ravel   Le tombeau de Couperin           

21:02:00            00:40:26            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  4 in F minor  Op 36      

21:49:00            00:12:01            Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's               George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra          CBS     46286

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McLean’s story is “Curse of the Crayfish… Some Michael Bentine bits:” The Shurdlu,” “Dingleweed,” amd “Scotland Yard”… Jan C. Snow tells about “Noisy Peacocks”
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:05:47            Franz Joseph Haydn      Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 2         Camerata Chicago            Drostan Hall      Wendy Warner, cello      Cedille  142

23:07:00            00:11:45            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 9    Cleveland Orchestra            Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano   Decca   17181

23:22:00            00:11:28            Domenico Scarlatti        Sonata in E minor                                  Duo Amaral       DuoAmaral            501592

23:33:00            00:06:49            Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins          Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra          Jeffrey Kahane  Hilary Hahn, violin; Margaret Batjer, violin           DeutGram         4795448

23:42:00            00:05:15            Anton Arensky  Andante from String Quartet No. 1 Op 11                                   Ying Quartet            Sono Lumin      92143

23:47:00            00:07:01            Leos Janácek    Idyll for Strings: Adagio             Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony            Naxos   572698

23:56:00            00:02:58            Gabriel Pierné   Pastorale Op 14                                    Reykjavik Wind Quintet  Chandos            9362

23:57:00            00:02:10            Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 3                           Cypress String Quartet  Avie      2275

 

 