WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 02-21-2016

Published February 21, 2016 at 6:13 PM EST

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Andrey Boreyko, conductor; Nikolai Znaider, violin

00:04:00            00:15:00            Alexandre Tansman       Stelè in memoriam Igor Stravinsky            

00:25:00            00:32:23            Jean Sibelius    Violin Concerto in D minor  Op 47    

01:11:00            00:35:00            Henryk Górecki Symphony No. 4        

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:17:21            Carl Stamitz      Clarinet Concerto No. 10 in B flat           Academy St. Martin in Fields     Iona Brown   Sabine Meyer, clarinet   EMI      55155

02:21:00            00:34:02            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Symphony No. 3 in C major  Op 32                    André Anichanov         St Petersburg State Symphony  Naxos   550812

02:57:00            00:01:39            Henry Purcell     The Gordian Knot Untied: Rondeau Minuet                      Kevin Mallon            Aradia Ensemble           Naxos   570149

 

03:00 SPECIAL: The Price of Admission: A Musical Biography of Florence Beatrice Price - The music and legacy of one of America’s pioneering but nearly forgotten composers includes a look at Ms. Price’s symphonic music, songs, and works for piano and organ, an archival interview with composer Margaret Bonds talking about her friendship with Price and Marian Anderson’s performances of Price’s music recorded during “The Bell Telephone Hour,” a popular musical showcase in the 1940-'60s; with host Terrance McKnight of WQXR New York and a former Morehouse professor of music

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Awakenings (2008) — Cleveland Chamber Collective (private CD) 8:19

Stephen Stanziano: Triptych (2001) — Randall Fusco, piano (private CD) 12:55

Tom Lopez: Curvastures — Erica Dicker, Gillian Rivers, violins; Amy Cimini, viola; Robin Reynolds, cello (First Wave 2001) 13:00

Loris Chobanian: Forum of the Gods — Baldwin-Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble/Dwight Oltman cond. (private CD) 12:09

Jack Gallagher: Berceuse (1977) — London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta, cond. (Naxos 559 652) 5:19

04:57:00            00:01:53            Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 41 in C sharp minor  Op 63                         Vassily Primakov, piano    Bridge  9289

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from England - Consort music of Christopher Tye, Dowland’s Book 2, and a lovely program from Nigel North
 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:08:00            Dieterich Buxtehude      Magnificat         La Nuova Musica           John Rutter       Cambridge Singers Collegium         134

06:14:00            00:14:35            George Frideric Handel  Chandos Anthem No.  4  "O sing unto the           The Sixteen Choir & Orch     Harry Christophers         Lynne Dawson, soprano; Ian Partridge, tenor      Chandos           504

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Pipedreams Live! at Broadway Baptist - A Texas-sized celebration of the 191-rank 1995 Casavant organ in Fort Worth, featuring regional soloists

JERRY WESTENKUEHLER:  Fantasia on Ein feste Burg  Jerry Westenkuehler, organist

LOUIS VIERNE:  Impromptu in F & Toccata in b-flat, fr Pieces de Fantasie (Op. 54, no. 2/Op. 53, no. 6) Yoon-Mi Lim, organist

AARON DAVID MILLER:  Fantasy on Lobe den Herren  Bradley Hunter Welch, organist

MARCEL DUPRÉ:  Poeme Héroique Festival Brass/Thomas Stoker, director; Albert Travis, organist

MARK ANDREWS:  Hymn, Praise my soul, the King of Heaven Festival Choir and Orchestra/David Keith, conductor; Albert Travis, organist (Resmiranda 8055)

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 2 - The season of Lent continues, with music of devotion and introspection by composers old and new. Peter DuBois guides us on our journey.
 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 28, 2015 - In the contemporary spirit of performance trends like Groupmuse in which young performers organize impromptu house concerts to play chamber music, From the Top presents its first “House Concert” from Boston, Massachusetts, and it has a decidedly more intimate feel. A cellist who’s just 11 years old performs the music of David Popper, and we meet a teenage classical guitarist who’s also a poet, a neuroscience nerd, and a serious skateboarder

17-year-old violinist Valerie Kim from New York, New York, performs Tango (Por una Cabeza) by Carlos Gardel (1890–1935), arranged by John Williams (b. 1932).

18-year-old bassoonist Margaret O’Leary from Claremont, California, performs the first movement, Allegretto moderato, and the second movement, Allegro scherzando, from Sonata for Bassoon and Piano in G major, Op. 168, by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old pianist Harry Rylance from Boston, Massachusetts, performs Etude, Op. 2, No. 1, and Etude Op. 8, No. 12, by Alexander Scriabin (1872–1915).

18-year-old guitarist Jason Lewis from Glencoe, Illinois, performs the third movement, La Toccata de Pasquini, from Sonata by Leo Brouwer (b. 1939).

11-year-old cellist Dylan Wu from New York, New York, performs Tarantella, Op. 33, by David Popper (1843–1913), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Jason Lewis performs the third movement, Fuoco, from Libra Sonatine by Roland Dyens (b. 1955).

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Bedrich Smetana: Ten Czech Dances: The Bear  The Czech Nonet  Album: Smetana: Ten Czech Dances; Trojan  Campion 1315  Music: 4:18

Franz Liszt: Venezia e Napoli  Benjamin Grosvenor, piano  Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA  Music: 17:29

Tatiana Mikova: Spanish Serenade  The Czech Nonet; Vladimira Klanska, conductor  Arco Diva studio in Domovina, Prague  Music: 4:52

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, Op. 95, From the New World: Movements 3, 4

New York Philharmonic; Christoph von Dohnanyi, conductor  Lincoln Center for Performing Arts, New York City, NY  Music: 20:11

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Benjamin Britten: Simple Symphony for String Orchestra No. 4  Sphinx Virtuosi  St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL  Music: 17:42

Leos Janacek: Sonata for Violin and Piano  Miriam Fried, violin; Jonathan Biss, piano  92nd Street Y, New York, NY  Music: 16:45

Viet Cuong: Moth  Brooklyn Wind Symphony; Jeff W. Ball, conductor  The Midwest Clinic, McCormick Place, Chicago, IL  Music: 8:08

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Camille Saint-Saens

Fantasie No.1 in E-Flat for organ(1857)--Hans Fagius, organ (BIS 1461038 CD)

Carnival of the Animals (1886)--Philippe Entremont, piano; Gaby Casadesus, piano; Orchestra/Philippe Entremont (Sony 47655 CD)

arr Liszt/Horowitz; Danse Macabre (1876)--Vladimir Horowitz, piano (RCA 7755 CD)

Piano Concerto No.1 in D Op 17 (1858)--Pascal Rogé, piano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Charles Dutoit (Decca 443865 CD)

Piano Concerto No.2 in g Op 22 (1868)--Philippe Entremont, piano; Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (Sony 48276 CD)

Carnival of the Animals No.13 "The Swan" (1886)--Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Philippe Entremont, piano; Gaby Casadesus, piano; Orchestra/Philippe Entremont (Sony 47655 CD)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No.15 in B-Flat (1784)--Murray Perahia, piano; English Chamber Orchestra/Murray Perahia (Sony 1914112 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:02:17            Karl King           Barnum & Bailey's Favorite March                      Loras John Schissel            Blossom Festival Band  MAA     40601

14:02:00            00:03:17            Henry Fillmore   March 'King Karl King"               Col. Lowell Graham       USAF Heritage of America Band   Klavier  11139

14:05:00            00:13:32            Léo Delibes      Le Roi s'amuse: Suite                Douglas Bostock          Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia   Classico           158

14:19:00            00:11:09            Rodolfo Halffter            Three Sonatas by Antonio Soler             Enrique Bátiz     Mexico City Philharmonic     ASV     894

14:50:00            00:25:37            Ottorino Respighi          Roman Festivals                       Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra            Decca   4787779

15:15:00            00:09:59            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         Sinfonia in D major                    Karl Richter       Munich Bach Orchestra          DeutGram         4795448

15:25:00            00:08:06            Antonio Vivaldi  Violin Concerto in C major  Op 8            Raglan Baroque Players            Nicholas Kraemer          Monica Huggett, violin   VirginClas         61172

15:33:00            00:09:49            Max Bruch        Swedish Dances Op 63             Kurt Masur        Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra          Philips  420932

15:43:00            00:14:11            Jean Sibelius    Karelia Suite Op 11                    Lorin Maazel      Vienna Philharmonic            Decca   4785437

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Kelley O’Conner, soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Women’s Voices; Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:06:00            01:37:40            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  3 in D minor     

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:03:00            00:21:33            Joaquín Rodrigo           Fantasía para un gentilhombre   Philharmonia Orchestra  Luis García-Navarro Narciso Yepes, guitar    DeutGram         4795448

18:27:00            00:08:57            Johannes Brahms          Rhapsody in B minor  Op 79                              Hélène Grimaud, piano    DeutGram         4795448

18:38:00            00:11:59            Alberto Ginastera          Estancia: Suite Op 8                  Gustavo Dudamel         Simón Bolívar Symphony         DeutGram         4795448

18:53:00            00:05:39            Léo Delibes      Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus                   Michael Tilson Thomas  San Francisco Symphony     SF Sym            60

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:17:21            Carl Stamitz      Clarinet Concerto No. 10 in B flat           Academy St. Martin in Fields     Iona Brown   Sabine Meyer, clarinet   EMI      55155

19:21:00            00:34:02            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Symphony No. 3 in C major  Op 32                    André Anichanov         St Petersburg State Symphony  Naxos   550812

19:57:00            00:02:15            Chico Novarro   La Pareja                                  Burning River Brass       BurnRiver          2013

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers' Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Awakenings (2008) — Cleveland Chamber Collective (private CD) 8:19

Stephen Stanziano: Triptych (2001) — Randall Fusco, piano (private CD) 12:55

Tom Lopez: Curvastures — Erica Dicker, Gillian Rivers, violins; Amy Cimini, viola; Robin Reynolds, cello (First Wave 2001) 13:00

Loris Chobanian: Forum of the Gods — Baldwin-Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble/Dwight Oltman cond. (private CD) 12:09

Jack Gallagher: Berceuse (1977) — London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta, cond. (Naxos 559 652) 5:19

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Awakenings (2008) — Cleveland Chamber Collective (private CD) 8:19

Stephen Stanziano: Triptych (2001) — Randall Fusco, piano (private CD) 12:55

Tom Lopez: Curvastures — Erica Dicker, Gillian Rivers, violins; Amy Cimini, viola; Robin Reynolds, cello (First Wave 2001) 13:00

Loris Chobanian: Forum of the Gods — Baldwin-Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble/Dwight Oltman cond. (private CD) 12:09

Jack Gallagher: Berceuse (1977) — London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta, cond. (Naxos 559 652) 5:19

21:57:00            00:02:04            Leo Brouwer      Danza caracteristica                              Jason Vieaux, guitar      Azica    71287

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Shanghai New Music Week, Part IV - The Relevant Tones team travels to Shanghai for New Music Week, a relatively new but impressive festival held by the prestigious conservatory of music. The final edition in this four part series features music of faculty composers at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music                                                         

Zhu Shirui: Three Poetic Fantasias  Ensemble Intercontemporain/Gottfried Rabl  13:29

LV Huang: Reset  Ensemble Offspring/Roland Peelman  8:35

We Deqing: The Deep Tunnel Oratorio for the 70th anniversary of Victory of the Anti-Fascist War Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra & Shanghai Opera House Chorus; Shenyang, bass-baritone; Zheng Yao, tenor  10:11

Ye Guohui: Echoes of Shanghai  Shanghai Symphony Orchestra/Rabl; Mengla Huang, v.  2:13, 11:50, 1:09

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:04:12            Charles-Marie Widor      Romance from Suite for Flute & Piano Op 34                             Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie      2131

23:06:00            00:08:48            Camille Saint-Saëns       Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61      Philharmonia Orchestra          Antonio Pappano          Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI      57593

23:17:00            00:06:35            George I. Gurdjieff        Night Procession                                   Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM     2367

23:23:00            00:11:16            Henryk Górecki Totus tuus Op 60                       Robert Shaw     Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc   80531

23:37:00            00:07:03            Sir Edward Elgar           Dream Children Op 43               Paul Goodwin   English Chamber Orchestra          Harm Mundi      907258

23:44:00            00:10:39            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Serenade to Music                    Vernon Handley London Philharmonic     Chandos           2419

23:56:00            00:02:35            Claude Debussy            Preludes Book 1: The girl with the          Academy St. Martin in Fields            Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe    Decca   4782564

23:57:00            00:01:46            Gregorian Chant            Felix namque                            Anonymous 4    Harm Mundi      2907546

 

 