Program Guide 02-21-2016

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Andrey Boreyko, conductor; Nikolai Znaider, violin

00:04:00 00:15:00 Alexandre Tansman Stelè in memoriam Igor Stravinsky

00:25:00 00:32:23 Jean Sibelius Violin Concerto in D minor Op 47

01:11:00 00:35:00 Henryk Górecki Symphony No. 4

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:17:21 Carl Stamitz Clarinet Concerto No. 10 in B flat Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Sabine Meyer, clarinet EMI 55155

02:21:00 00:34:02 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Symphony No. 3 in C major Op 32 André Anichanov St Petersburg State Symphony Naxos 550812

02:57:00 00:01:39 Henry Purcell The Gordian Knot Untied: Rondeau Minuet Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 570149

03:00 SPECIAL: The Price of Admission: A Musical Biography of Florence Beatrice Price - The music and legacy of one of America’s pioneering but nearly forgotten composers includes a look at Ms. Price’s symphonic music, songs, and works for piano and organ, an archival interview with composer Margaret Bonds talking about her friendship with Price and Marian Anderson’s performances of Price’s music recorded during “The Bell Telephone Hour,” a popular musical showcase in the 1940-'60s; with host Terrance McKnight of WQXR New York and a former Morehouse professor of music

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Awakenings (2008) — Cleveland Chamber Collective (private CD) 8:19

Stephen Stanziano: Triptych (2001) — Randall Fusco, piano (private CD) 12:55

Tom Lopez: Curvastures — Erica Dicker, Gillian Rivers, violins; Amy Cimini, viola; Robin Reynolds, cello (First Wave 2001) 13:00

Loris Chobanian: Forum of the Gods — Baldwin-Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble/Dwight Oltman cond. (private CD) 12:09

Jack Gallagher: Berceuse (1977) — London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta, cond. (Naxos 559 652) 5:19

04:57:00 00:01:53 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 41 in C sharp minor Op 63 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from England - Consort music of Christopher Tye, Dowland’s Book 2, and a lovely program from Nigel North



MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:08:00 Dieterich Buxtehude Magnificat La Nuova Musica John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 134

06:14:00 00:14:35 George Frideric Handel Chandos Anthem No. 4 "O sing unto the The Sixteen Choir & Orch Harry Christophers Lynne Dawson, soprano; Ian Partridge, tenor Chandos 504

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Pipedreams Live! at Broadway Baptist - A Texas-sized celebration of the 191-rank 1995 Casavant organ in Fort Worth, featuring regional soloists

JERRY WESTENKUEHLER: Fantasia on Ein feste Burg Jerry Westenkuehler, organist

LOUIS VIERNE: Impromptu in F & Toccata in b-flat, fr Pieces de Fantasie (Op. 54, no. 2/Op. 53, no. 6) Yoon-Mi Lim, organist

AARON DAVID MILLER: Fantasy on Lobe den Herren Bradley Hunter Welch, organist

MARCEL DUPRÉ: Poeme Héroique Festival Brass/Thomas Stoker, director; Albert Travis, organist

MARK ANDREWS: Hymn, Praise my soul, the King of Heaven Festival Choir and Orchestra/David Keith, conductor; Albert Travis, organist (Resmiranda 8055)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 2 - The season of Lent continues, with music of devotion and introspection by composers old and new. Peter DuBois guides us on our journey.



09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 28, 2015 - In the contemporary spirit of performance trends like Groupmuse in which young performers organize impromptu house concerts to play chamber music, From the Top presents its first “House Concert” from Boston, Massachusetts, and it has a decidedly more intimate feel. A cellist who’s just 11 years old performs the music of David Popper, and we meet a teenage classical guitarist who’s also a poet, a neuroscience nerd, and a serious skateboarder

17-year-old violinist Valerie Kim from New York, New York, performs Tango (Por una Cabeza) by Carlos Gardel (1890–1935), arranged by John Williams (b. 1932).

18-year-old bassoonist Margaret O’Leary from Claremont, California, performs the first movement, Allegretto moderato, and the second movement, Allegro scherzando, from Sonata for Bassoon and Piano in G major, Op. 168, by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old pianist Harry Rylance from Boston, Massachusetts, performs Etude, Op. 2, No. 1, and Etude Op. 8, No. 12, by Alexander Scriabin (1872–1915).

18-year-old guitarist Jason Lewis from Glencoe, Illinois, performs the third movement, La Toccata de Pasquini, from Sonata by Leo Brouwer (b. 1939).

11-year-old cellist Dylan Wu from New York, New York, performs Tarantella, Op. 33, by David Popper (1843–1913), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Jason Lewis performs the third movement, Fuoco, from Libra Sonatine by Roland Dyens (b. 1955).

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Bedrich Smetana: Ten Czech Dances: The Bear The Czech Nonet Album: Smetana: Ten Czech Dances; Trojan Campion 1315 Music: 4:18

Franz Liszt: Venezia e Napoli Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 17:29

Tatiana Mikova: Spanish Serenade The Czech Nonet; Vladimira Klanska, conductor Arco Diva studio in Domovina, Prague Music: 4:52

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, Op. 95, From the New World: Movements 3, 4

New York Philharmonic; Christoph von Dohnanyi, conductor Lincoln Center for Performing Arts, New York City, NY Music: 20:11

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Benjamin Britten: Simple Symphony for String Orchestra No. 4 Sphinx Virtuosi St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 17:42

Leos Janacek: Sonata for Violin and Piano Miriam Fried, violin; Jonathan Biss, piano 92nd Street Y, New York, NY Music: 16:45

Viet Cuong: Moth Brooklyn Wind Symphony; Jeff W. Ball, conductor The Midwest Clinic, McCormick Place, Chicago, IL Music: 8:08

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Camille Saint-Saens

Fantasie No.1 in E-Flat for organ(1857)--Hans Fagius, organ (BIS 1461038 CD)

Carnival of the Animals (1886)--Philippe Entremont, piano; Gaby Casadesus, piano; Orchestra/Philippe Entremont (Sony 47655 CD)

arr Liszt/Horowitz; Danse Macabre (1876)--Vladimir Horowitz, piano (RCA 7755 CD)

Piano Concerto No.1 in D Op 17 (1858)--Pascal Rogé, piano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Charles Dutoit (Decca 443865 CD)

Piano Concerto No.2 in g Op 22 (1868)--Philippe Entremont, piano; Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (Sony 48276 CD)

Carnival of the Animals No.13 "The Swan" (1886)--Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Philippe Entremont, piano; Gaby Casadesus, piano; Orchestra/Philippe Entremont (Sony 47655 CD)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No.15 in B-Flat (1784)--Murray Perahia, piano; English Chamber Orchestra/Murray Perahia (Sony 1914112 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:02:17 Karl King Barnum & Bailey's Favorite March Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

14:02:00 00:03:17 Henry Fillmore March 'King Karl King" Col. Lowell Graham USAF Heritage of America Band Klavier 11139

14:05:00 00:13:32 Léo Delibes Le Roi s'amuse: Suite Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 158

14:19:00 00:11:09 Rodolfo Halffter Three Sonatas by Antonio Soler Enrique Bátiz Mexico City Philharmonic ASV 894

14:50:00 00:25:37 Ottorino Respighi Roman Festivals Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

15:15:00 00:09:59 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Sinfonia in D major Karl Richter Munich Bach Orchestra DeutGram 4795448

15:25:00 00:08:06 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concerto in C major Op 8 Raglan Baroque Players Nicholas Kraemer Monica Huggett, violin VirginClas 61172

15:33:00 00:09:49 Max Bruch Swedish Dances Op 63 Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 420932

15:43:00 00:14:11 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite Op 11 Lorin Maazel Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Kelley O’Conner, soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Women’s Voices; Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:06:00 01:37:40 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 3 in D minor

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:03:00 00:21:33 Joaquín Rodrigo Fantasía para un gentilhombre Philharmonia Orchestra Luis García-Navarro Narciso Yepes, guitar DeutGram 4795448

18:27:00 00:08:57 Johannes Brahms Rhapsody in B minor Op 79 Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 4795448

18:38:00 00:11:59 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: Suite Op 8 Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4795448

18:53:00 00:05:39 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:57:00 00:02:15 Chico Novarro La Pareja Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013

21:57:00 00:02:04 Leo Brouwer Danza caracteristica Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Shanghai New Music Week, Part IV - The Relevant Tones team travels to Shanghai for New Music Week, a relatively new but impressive festival held by the prestigious conservatory of music. The final edition in this four part series features music of faculty composers at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music

Zhu Shirui: Three Poetic Fantasias Ensemble Intercontemporain/Gottfried Rabl 13:29

LV Huang: Reset Ensemble Offspring/Roland Peelman 8:35

We Deqing: The Deep Tunnel Oratorio for the 70th anniversary of Victory of the Anti-Fascist War Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra & Shanghai Opera House Chorus; Shenyang, bass-baritone; Zheng Yao, tenor 10:11

Ye Guohui: Echoes of Shanghai Shanghai Symphony Orchestra/Rabl; Mengla Huang, v. 2:13, 11:50, 1:09

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:04:12 Charles-Marie Widor Romance from Suite for Flute & Piano Op 34 Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131

23:06:00 00:08:48 Camille Saint-Saëns Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61 Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593

23:17:00 00:06:35 George I. Gurdjieff Night Procession Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367

23:23:00 00:11:16 Henryk Górecki Totus tuus Op 60 Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80531

23:37:00 00:07:03 Sir Edward Elgar Dream Children Op 43 Paul Goodwin English Chamber Orchestra Harm Mundi 907258

23:44:00 00:10:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams Serenade to Music Vernon Handley London Philharmonic Chandos 2419

23:56:00 00:02:35 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: The girl with the Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564

23:57:00 00:01:46 Gregorian Chant Felix namque Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546