What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 02-13-2016

Published February 13, 2016 at 6:13 PM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:36:05            Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  1 in E minor  Op 39                   Lorin Maazel      Vienna Philharmonic     Decca   4785437

00:42:00            00:41:05            Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No.  1 in E minor  Op 11            Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          Jerzy Semkow   Rafal Blechacz, piano    DeutGram         4795448

01:26:00            00:22:09            Leonard Bernstein         Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story'                    Keith Lockhart           Utah Symphony            Reference         105

01:51:00            00:27:30            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Quartet No.  2 in E flat major                                Fauré Quartet    DeutGram         6609

02:19:00            00:42:41            David Diamond Symphony No. 2                       Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony            Delos   3093

03:05:00            00:37:22            Ludwig van Beethoven   String Quartet No.  7 in F major  Op 59                           Amadeus Quartet DeutGram         4795448

03:47:00            00:34:39            Morton Gould    Stephen Foster Gallery              Theodore Kuchar           National Symphony of Ukraine         Naxos   559005

04:23:00            00:24:04            Georg Philipp Telemann Orchestral Suite in C 'Water Music'                     Reinhard Goebel            Cologne Musica Antiqua            Archiv   413788

04:51:00            00:36:34            Hans Gál           Symphony No. 4 Op 105                       Kenneth Woods            Orchestra of the Swan           Avie      2231

05:30:00            00:15:00            Paul Dukas       Overture 'Polyeucte'                  Yan Pascal Tortelier       BBC Philharmonic            Chandos           9225

05:48:00            00:08:45            Antonio Vivaldi  Violin Concerto in D major  Op 3                                    Duo Amaral            DuoAmaral        2013

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto, Cuarteto Latinoamericano plays Magdelena, an example of the Mexican waltz tradition, and Chilean conductor Maximiano Valdés leads the Asturias Symphony Orchestra in Soleriana, a suite by Spanish composer Joaquín Rodrigo.

[Esta semana en Concierto el Cuarteto Latinoamericano toca Magdelena, un ejemplo de la tradición vals mexicana y el director chileno Maximano Valdés dirige la Orquesta Sinfónica Asturias en la suite Soleriana por el compositor español Joaquín Rodrigo.]
06:00:50 José de Jesus Martinez: Magdelena--Miguel Pacheco, psaltery; Victor Flores, double bass; Alberto Crusprieto, piano; Cuarteto Latinamericano   Sono Luminus   93224

06:07:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 1 in g, K. 478 (finale)--Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin, Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello  Sony 93071

06:16:58 Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Suite--Asturias Symphony Orchestra  Maximiano Valdés    Naxos   555844

07:00:50 Luigi Boccherin: Guitar Quintet in D ‘Fandango’ G 448--Oscar Caceres, guitar; Arpeggione Ensemble; ADDA  581038

07:20:48 Ricardo Castro: Waltz Caprice--Eva Suk, piano; Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra  Enrique Bátiz   ASV   893

07:32:39 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini Op 32--Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela  Gustavo Dudamel   Deutsche Grammophon   4778022

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll--New Century Chamber Orchestra; Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, music director and concertmaster First Congregational Church, Berkeley, CA Music: 17:38

Robert Schumann: Waldszenen, Op. 82--Jonathan Biss, piano Union College Concert Series, Memorial Chapel, Union College, Schenectady, NY Music: 20:24

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Enrique Granados: Valses Poéticos--Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 10:41

Ildebrando Pizzetti: Venetian Rondo--Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 23:34

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Mythical Heroes II

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture: Fingal’s Cave – English Chamber Orchestra/Benjamin Britten (BBC 8802 CD) 9:40

Richard Strauss: Don Quixote: Theme; Adventure at the Windmills; Battle Against the Sheep – Antonio Janigro, cello; John Peeves, viola; John Weicher, violin; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (RCA 5734 CD) 6:49

Antonin Dvorak: Rusalka: Song to the Moon – Renée Fleming, soprano; London Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (London 455760 CD) 5:56

Edvard Grieg: Incidental Music to Ibsen’s Peer Gynt: Wedding March; In the Hall of the Mountain King – Halle Orchestra/Sir John Barbirolli (Encore 67771 CD) 6:09

 

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Frederica von Stade – Meet the mezzo-soprano who is well known around the world through her on stage and television appearances.  She has made over sixty recordings and garnered numerous awards for her solo work and opera performances.  Find out more about her journey to the stage and her work to pass the love of opera on to the next generation.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: ‘Music for Prague’ in Prague; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Scott Joplin & Ragtime Music

12:15:00            00:08:03            Ludwig van Beethoven   Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 Op 92              Carlos Kleiber            Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         4795448

12:32:00            00:08:49            John Williams    The Force Awakens: The Jedi Steps &                John Williams    Symphony Orchestra          Disney  21772

12:47:00            00:04:22            Georges Bizet   Carmen: Habanera 'L'amour est un         London Symphony Orchestra            Claudio Abbado            Teresa Berganza, mezzo; Ambrosian Singers      DeutGram         4795448

 

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Verdi’s Il Trovatore, starring soprano Angela Meade as the noblewoman Leonora and tenor Marcello Giordani in the title role of the troubadour Manrico.  Mezzo-soprano Dolora Zajick sings her signature role of the mysterious gypsy Azucena, with Spanish baritone Juan Jesús Rodríguez making his Met broadcast debut as the Count di Luna, Manrico’s rival and bass Kwangchul Youn as Ferrando, the captain of the guard. Marco Armiliato conducts the performance. The intermission includes live backstage interviews with artists

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:08:00            00:04:59            Antonín Dvorák Rusalka: Song to the Moon       Vienna Philharmonic      Gianandrea Noseda            Anna Netrebko, soprano            DeutGram         4795448

16:19:00            00:04:27            Giuseppe Verdi Falstaff: Honor Monologue        Metropolitan Opera Orchestra    James Levine   Bryn Terfel, baritone      DeutGram         4795448

16:28:00            00:02:55            Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Brindisi 'Libiamo, ne'lieti       Bavarian State Opera, Munich            Carlos Kleiber   Ileana Cotrubas, soprano; Plácido Domingo, tenor; Bavarian State Opera Chorus            DeutGram            4795448

 

16:30 SPECIAL: Star Wars: The Score Awakens – Cleveland Orchestra Associate Conductor Brett Mitchell brings his musical expertise—and deep admiration for the music of John Williams—to the KeyBank Studio for an exploration of musical themes and their relationships to the key characters in Star Wars Episode 7 – The Force Awakens, with WCLV’s Bill O’Connell; The Score returns next week.
 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Questions Worth Asking - Musical theater songs with question marks in their titles … and they’re concerned with everything from the American Dream to reincarnation

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch  979151-2

180:00:54  00:02:43  John Jiler-Ray Leslee  Where Is Love?   Company  Avenue X  RCA     09026-63208

18:03:58  00:02:41  Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick  Do You Love Me?   Zero Mostel, Maria Karnilova  Fiddler on the Roof   Original B'way Cast  RCA           82876-51430

18:06:30  00:03:11  Cole Porter  Do I Love You? Peggy Lee  Beauty and the Beat  Capitol CDP798542

18:09:54  00:03:01  Leonard Bernstein    Who Am I?   Linda Eder   Peter Pan  Studio Cast  Koch  KIC-CD-7596

18:12:53  00:03:06  G.Macdermot, G.Ragni, J.Rado  Where Do I Go?   Gavin Creel  Hair  2009 B'way Revival        Ghostlight  GH8-4467

18:16:32  00:02:30  Stephen Sondheim   Remember  Quintet  A Little Night Music  Original B'way Cast Sony  SK65284

18:19:12  00:01:29  A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe   Why Can't the English?   Rex Harrison    My Fair Lady Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK89997

18:20:52  00:02:48  Sherman Edwards    Is Anybody There?   William Daniels  1776  Original B'way Cast Sony  SK48215

18:24:45  00:01:13  Murphy-Letters-McKenna  Has Anybody Here Seen Kelly?   Nora Bayes  Star Spangled Rhythm  Smithsonian   RD111

18:25:41  00:01:51  Herman Hupfeld  Are You Makin' Any Money?   Chick Bullock  American Musical Theater        Smithsonian  RD-036

18:27:28  00:02:32  Harold Rome  What Good Is Love?   Barbra Streisand  Pins and Needles  Studio Cast  Columbia        CK57380

18:30:26  00:03:00  Yip Harburg-Jay Gorney  Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?   Tommy Hollis  Yip Harburg Collection  Harburg Foundation       N/A

18:33:35  00:02:52  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein   Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful?   Jon Cypher, Julie Andrews            Cinderella  Original TV Cast  Sony  SK60889

18:37:01  00:02:14  Irving Berlin    What'll I Do?   Barbara Cook  As of Today  Columbia   PC34493

18:39:09  00:01:24  J.Kern-O.Hammerstein  Why Was I Born?   Helen Morgan  Originals in Musical Comedy, 1909-35  Masterworks B'way        82405

18:40:29  00:03:49  Burton Lane-A.J. Lerner  What Did I Have That I Don't Have?  Barbara Harris   On a Clear Day…Original B'way Cast        RCA  09026-60820

18:44:43  00:02:48  Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt    Where Did It Go?   Mark McVey  The Show Goes On DRG  DRG19008

18:47:53  00:03:35  Adam Guettel  How Glory Goes  Audra McDonald  How Glory Goes  Nonesuch 79580-2

18:51:46  00:01:47  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

18:53:13  00:03:40  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein   Filler: What's the Use of Wondrin'?   Eileen Christy Carousel  1965 Lincoln Center Revival   RCA  09026-68071

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:25:59            Franz Joseph Haydn      Cello Concerto No.  1 in C major            English Chamber Orchestra            Benjamin Britten            Mstislav Rostropovich, cello      Decca   4785437

19:39:00            00:26:47            Felix Mendelssohn        Symphony No. 5 in D minor  Op 107                  Lorin Maazel            Berlin Philharmonic        DeutGram         4795448

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Johannes Moser, cello; Joela Jones, organ – recorded in Miami at Knight Concert Hall

20:04:00            00:11:50            Carlos Chávez   Symphony No.  2         

20:19:00            00:29:08            Dmitri Shostakovich      Cello Concerto No.  1 in E flat major  Op 107  

20:52:00            00:36:17            Camille Saint-Saëns       Symphony No.  3 in C minor  Op 78     

21:44:00            00:14:55            Franz Joseph Haydn      Trumpet Concerto in E flat major            Cleveland Orchestra            Franz Welser-Möst         Michael Sachs, trumpet TCO      1024

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Songs about subways: “MTA” by the Kingston Trio, “The Race of the Lexington Avenue Express” by Jane Connell from “Upstairs at the Downstairs,” “Subways are for Sleeping”  and “Subway Directions” from “Subways are for Sleeping”… From “A Thurber Carnival:”  “Word Dance,” The Night the Bed Fell,” “The Last Flower,” “The Unicorn in the Garden”… Richard Howland-Bolton tells about “Riding in My Car”… This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:04:37            Alexander Glazunov       Ballet Scenes: Pas d'action Op 52                     Edo de Waart            Minnesota Orchestra      Telarc   80347

23:06:00            00:13:01            Antonín Dvorák Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95                    Rafael Kubelik   Berlin Philharmonic     DeutGram         4795448

23:22:00            00:05:52            Robert Schumann          Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 Op 41                         Melos Quartet DeutGram         423670

23:27:00            00:10:43            Peter Tchaikovsky         Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 13                 Michael Tilson Thomas            Boston Symphony Orchestra     DeutGram         469376

23:40:00            00:03:36            Felix Mendelssohn        Andante from Symphony No. 5 Op 107              Sir John Eliot Gardiner            London Symphony Orchestra     LSO Live           775

23:43:00            00:10:37            Frédéric Chopin Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11       Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          Jerzy Semkow   Rafal Blechacz, piano    DeutGram         4795448

23:56:00            00:03:01            Jules Massenet Impromptu "Eau dormant"                                  Aldo Ciccolini, piano     EMI            64277

 