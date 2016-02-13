Program Guide 02-13-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:36:05 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 1 in E minor Op 39 Lorin Maazel Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

00:42:00 00:41:05 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor Op 11 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Jerzy Semkow Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795448

01:26:00 00:22:09 Leonard Bernstein Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' Keith Lockhart Utah Symphony Reference 105

01:51:00 00:27:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Quartet No. 2 in E flat major Fauré Quartet DeutGram 6609

02:19:00 00:42:41 David Diamond Symphony No. 2 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3093

03:05:00 00:37:22 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 7 in F major Op 59 Amadeus Quartet DeutGram 4795448

03:47:00 00:34:39 Morton Gould Stephen Foster Gallery Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

04:23:00 00:24:04 Georg Philipp Telemann Orchestral Suite in C 'Water Music' Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 413788

04:51:00 00:36:34 Hans Gál Symphony No. 4 Op 105 Kenneth Woods Orchestra of the Swan Avie 2231

05:30:00 00:15:00 Paul Dukas Overture 'Polyeucte' Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9225

05:48:00 00:08:45 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concerto in D major Op 3 Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto, Cuarteto Latinoamericano plays Magdelena, an example of the Mexican waltz tradition, and Chilean conductor Maximiano Valdés leads the Asturias Symphony Orchestra in Soleriana, a suite by Spanish composer Joaquín Rodrigo.

[Esta semana en Concierto el Cuarteto Latinoamericano toca Magdelena, un ejemplo de la tradición vals mexicana y el director chileno Maximano Valdés dirige la Orquesta Sinfónica Asturias en la suite Soleriana por el compositor español Joaquín Rodrigo.]

06:00:50 José de Jesus Martinez: Magdelena--Miguel Pacheco, psaltery; Victor Flores, double bass; Alberto Crusprieto, piano; Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

06:07:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 1 in g, K. 478 (finale)--Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin, Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 93071

06:16:58 Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Suite--Asturias Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdés Naxos 555844

07:00:50 Luigi Boccherin: Guitar Quintet in D ‘Fandango’ G 448--Oscar Caceres, guitar; Arpeggione Ensemble; ADDA 581038

07:20:48 Ricardo Castro: Waltz Caprice--Eva Suk, piano; Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 893

07:32:39 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini Op 32--Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4778022

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll--New Century Chamber Orchestra; Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, music director and concertmaster First Congregational Church, Berkeley, CA Music: 17:38

Robert Schumann: Waldszenen, Op. 82--Jonathan Biss, piano Union College Concert Series, Memorial Chapel, Union College, Schenectady, NY Music: 20:24

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Enrique Granados: Valses Poéticos--Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 10:41

Ildebrando Pizzetti: Venetian Rondo--Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 23:34

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Mythical Heroes II

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture: Fingal’s Cave – English Chamber Orchestra/Benjamin Britten (BBC 8802 CD) 9:40

Richard Strauss: Don Quixote: Theme; Adventure at the Windmills; Battle Against the Sheep – Antonio Janigro, cello; John Peeves, viola; John Weicher, violin; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (RCA 5734 CD) 6:49

Antonin Dvorak: Rusalka: Song to the Moon – Renée Fleming, soprano; London Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (London 455760 CD) 5:56

Edvard Grieg: Incidental Music to Ibsen’s Peer Gynt: Wedding March; In the Hall of the Mountain King – Halle Orchestra/Sir John Barbirolli (Encore 67771 CD) 6:09

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Frederica von Stade – Meet the mezzo-soprano who is well known around the world through her on stage and television appearances. She has made over sixty recordings and garnered numerous awards for her solo work and opera performances. Find out more about her journey to the stage and her work to pass the love of opera on to the next generation.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: ‘Music for Prague’ in Prague; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Scott Joplin & Ragtime Music

12:15:00 00:08:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 Op 92 Carlos Kleiber Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4795448

12:32:00 00:08:49 John Williams The Force Awakens: The Jedi Steps & John Williams Symphony Orchestra Disney 21772

12:47:00 00:04:22 Georges Bizet Carmen: Habanera 'L'amour est un London Symphony Orchestra Claudio Abbado Teresa Berganza, mezzo; Ambrosian Singers DeutGram 4795448

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Verdi’s Il Trovatore, starring soprano Angela Meade as the noblewoman Leonora and tenor Marcello Giordani in the title role of the troubadour Manrico. Mezzo-soprano Dolora Zajick sings her signature role of the mysterious gypsy Azucena, with Spanish baritone Juan Jesús Rodríguez making his Met broadcast debut as the Count di Luna, Manrico’s rival and bass Kwangchul Youn as Ferrando, the captain of the guard. Marco Armiliato conducts the performance. The intermission includes live backstage interviews with artists

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:08:00 00:04:59 Antonín Dvorák Rusalka: Song to the Moon Vienna Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Anna Netrebko, soprano DeutGram 4795448

16:19:00 00:04:27 Giuseppe Verdi Falstaff: Honor Monologue Metropolitan Opera Orchestra James Levine Bryn Terfel, baritone DeutGram 4795448

16:28:00 00:02:55 Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Brindisi 'Libiamo, ne'lieti Bavarian State Opera, Munich Carlos Kleiber Ileana Cotrubas, soprano; Plácido Domingo, tenor; Bavarian State Opera Chorus DeutGram 4795448

16:30 SPECIAL: Star Wars: The Score Awakens – Cleveland Orchestra Associate Conductor Brett Mitchell brings his musical expertise—and deep admiration for the music of John Williams—to the KeyBank Studio for an exploration of musical themes and their relationships to the key characters in Star Wars Episode 7 – The Force Awakens, with WCLV’s Bill O’Connell; The Score returns next week.



FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Questions Worth Asking - Musical theater songs with question marks in their titles … and they’re concerned with everything from the American Dream to reincarnation

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

180:00:54 00:02:43 John Jiler-Ray Leslee Where Is Love? Company Avenue X RCA 09026-63208

18:03:58 00:02:41 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Do You Love Me? Zero Mostel, Maria Karnilova Fiddler on the Roof Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51430

18:06:30 00:03:11 Cole Porter Do I Love You? Peggy Lee Beauty and the Beat Capitol CDP798542

18:09:54 00:03:01 Leonard Bernstein Who Am I? Linda Eder Peter Pan Studio Cast Koch KIC-CD-7596

18:12:53 00:03:06 G.Macdermot, G.Ragni, J.Rado Where Do I Go? Gavin Creel Hair 2009 B'way Revival Ghostlight GH8-4467

18:16:32 00:02:30 Stephen Sondheim Remember Quintet A Little Night Music Original B'way Cast Sony SK65284

18:19:12 00:01:29 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Why Can't the English? Rex Harrison My Fair Lady Original B'way Cast Sony SK89997

18:20:52 00:02:48 Sherman Edwards Is Anybody There? William Daniels 1776 Original B'way Cast Sony SK48215

18:24:45 00:01:13 Murphy-Letters-McKenna Has Anybody Here Seen Kelly? Nora Bayes Star Spangled Rhythm Smithsonian RD111

18:25:41 00:01:51 Herman Hupfeld Are You Makin' Any Money? Chick Bullock American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD-036

18:27:28 00:02:32 Harold Rome What Good Is Love? Barbra Streisand Pins and Needles Studio Cast Columbia CK57380

18:30:26 00:03:00 Yip Harburg-Jay Gorney Brother, Can You Spare a Dime? Tommy Hollis Yip Harburg Collection Harburg Foundation N/A

18:33:35 00:02:52 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful? Jon Cypher, Julie Andrews Cinderella Original TV Cast Sony SK60889

18:37:01 00:02:14 Irving Berlin What'll I Do? Barbara Cook As of Today Columbia PC34493

18:39:09 00:01:24 J.Kern-O.Hammerstein Why Was I Born? Helen Morgan Originals in Musical Comedy, 1909-35 Masterworks B'way 82405

18:40:29 00:03:49 Burton Lane-A.J. Lerner What Did I Have That I Don't Have? Barbara Harris On a Clear Day…Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60820

18:44:43 00:02:48 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Where Did It Go? Mark McVey The Show Goes On DRG DRG19008

18:47:53 00:03:35 Adam Guettel How Glory Goes Audra McDonald How Glory Goes Nonesuch 79580-2

18:51:46 00:01:47 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:13 00:03:40 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Filler: What's the Use of Wondrin'? Eileen Christy Carousel 1965 Lincoln Center Revival RCA 09026-68071

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:25:59 Franz Joseph Haydn Cello Concerto No. 1 in C major English Chamber Orchestra Benjamin Britten Mstislav Rostropovich, cello Decca 4785437

19:39:00 00:26:47 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 107 Lorin Maazel Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4795448

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Johannes Moser, cello; Joela Jones, organ – recorded in Miami at Knight Concert Hall

20:04:00 00:11:50 Carlos Chávez Symphony No. 2

20:19:00 00:29:08 Dmitri Shostakovich Cello Concerto No. 1 in E flat major Op 107

20:52:00 00:36:17 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78

21:44:00 00:14:55 Franz Joseph Haydn Trumpet Concerto in E flat major Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Michael Sachs, trumpet TCO 1024

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Songs about subways: “MTA” by the Kingston Trio, “The Race of the Lexington Avenue Express” by Jane Connell from “Upstairs at the Downstairs,” “Subways are for Sleeping” and “Subway Directions” from “Subways are for Sleeping”… From “A Thurber Carnival:” “Word Dance,” The Night the Bed Fell,” “The Last Flower,” “The Unicorn in the Garden”… Richard Howland-Bolton tells about “Riding in My Car”… This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:04:37 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes: Pas d'action Op 52 Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347

23:06:00 00:13:01 Antonín Dvorák Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95 Rafael Kubelik Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4795448

23:22:00 00:05:52 Robert Schumann Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 Op 41 Melos Quartet DeutGram 423670

23:27:00 00:10:43 Peter Tchaikovsky Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 13 Michael Tilson Thomas Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 469376

23:40:00 00:03:36 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Symphony No. 5 Op 107 Sir John Eliot Gardiner London Symphony Orchestra LSO Live 775

23:43:00 00:10:37 Frédéric Chopin Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Jerzy Semkow Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795448

23:56:00 00:03:01 Jules Massenet Impromptu "Eau dormant" Aldo Ciccolini, piano EMI 64277