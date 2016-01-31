Program Guide 01-31-2016

00:00 LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Cameron Carpenter, organ

Samuel Barber: Toccata Festiva for Organ & Orchestra

Alexander Scriabin (arr Carpenter): Sonata No. 2 (for solo organ)

Stephen Hartke: Symphony No. 4 ‘Organ’ (world premiere, LAPA commission)

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:43:59 Franz Schubert Symphony 'Grand Duo' in C major Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 423655

02:48:00 00:20:00 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Flute Concerto in A major Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sir James Galway, flute RCA 60244

03:10:00 00:40:58 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 43 Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80095

03:54:00 00:05:28 Johann Jacob Froberger Canzona No. 2 in G minor Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Eric Charnofsky: Take 3 (2014) Katherine DeJongh, flute; Ethan Miller alto saxophone; Eric Charnofsky, piano

Margaret Brouwer: Under the Summer Tree... (1999) Kathryn Brown, piano

Frank Wiley: Of Mountains Lost to Time (2009-10) Danna Sundet, English horn; Samuel Huang, Wong Tak-Kin, violins; Man Wing-Sun, viola; Jeff Millen, cello

04:54:00 00:05:27 Sergei Prokofiev Gavotte & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 25 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Lassus Continued

3:15 Lassus: Il primo libro de mottetti Creator omnium Deus Ricercare

1:27 Lassus: Moduli nunquam hactenus editi Quid prodest stulto Ricercare

3:14 Lassus: Sur tous regretz Ricercare

1:29 Lassus: IPrimus liber concentuum sacrorum A ce matin Ricercare

1:13 Lassus: Primus liber concentuum sacrorum En m'oyant chanter Ricercare

1:58 Lassus: Il primo libro di madrigali, insieme alcuni madrigali d'altri autori O Lucia miau Ricercare

3:06 Lassus: O d'amarissime onde Ricercare

2:34 Lassus: Prophetiae Sibyllarum Sibylla Persica Virgine matre Accent

2:43 Lassus: Prophetiae Sibyllarum Sibylla Lybica Ecce dies venient Accent

2:16 Lassus: Prophetiae Sibyllarum Sibylla Delphica Non tarde Accent

2:00 Lassus: Prophetiae Sibyllarum Sibylla Cimmeria In teneris Accent

1:49 Lassus: Prophetiae Sibyllarum Sibylla Samia Ecce dies nigras Accent

2:33 Lassus: Prophetiae Sibyllarum Sibylla Cumana Jam mea Accent

2:05 Lassus: Prophetiae Sibyllarum Sibylla Hellespontica Dum meditor Accent

1:48 Lassus: Prophetiae Sibyllarum Sibylla Phrygia Ipsa Deum Accent

2:46 Lassus: Sacrae cantiones [Nuremberg, 1562] (Anonymous lyricist) Sacrae cantiones [Nuremberg, 1562] Heu quantus dolor Ricercare

2:36 Lassus: Selectissimae cantiones Ecce Maria genuit nobis Ricercare

2:36 Lassus: Madrigali novamente composti Come la cera al foco Ricercare

1:23 Lassus: Tritt auf en Rigel von der Thur Ricercare

5:26 Lassus: Neue teutsche, und etliche frantzosische Gesang Maria voll Genad Ricercare

1:20 Lassus: Modulorum modulatorum secundum volumen Quis valet eloquio Ricercare

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:07:07 Claudio Monteverdi Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Dixit Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2206

06:13:00 00:13:05 Heinrich Isaac Virgo prudentissima Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

06:57:00 00:02:16 Hans Leo Hassler Dixit Maria John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 134

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Glories of Great Britain - a selective sampler of some of the venues to be visited during the upcoming Pipedreams Tour in northern England and Scotland (May 16-29, 2016)

SIR ARTHUR BLISS (arr. Gower): Fanfare for the Lord Mayor of London; Bridal Ceremony, fr Adam Zero; Seven Waves Away; The Rout Trot --Tom Bell (1877 Willis-1970 Harrison/Durham Cathedral, England) Regent 409

EDWARD BARISTOW: Evening Song –John Kitchen (1914 Norman & Beard/Usher Hall, Edinburgh, Scotland) Priory 858

EDGAR BARRATT (trans. Hull): Coronach (A Highland Lament) –Simon Nieminski (1913 Brindley & Foster/Freemasons Hall, Edinburgh) Pro Organo 7240)

JOHN S. BENSON: Psalm 145 –Richard Lea (1967 Walker/Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral, England) Priory 871

WILLIAM HARRIS: Magnificat in A –Cathedral Choir/Kerry Beaumont, director; Robert Marsh (1913 Harrison/Ripon Cathedral, England) Priory 555

H. WALFORD DAVIES: Solemn Melody –Ian Tracey (1926 Willis/Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, England) Priory DVD 1

SIMON PRESTON: Alleluyas –Noel Rawsthorne (1926 Willis/Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, England) Priory 931



08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: What’s New, Part 2 - A large number of new choral and organ releases have appeared in the past six months, so we’ll enjoy another installment of excerpts from wonderful new recordings from the US and UK. Peter DuBois will lead the exploration on this edition of With Heart and Voice



09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 5, 2014 - From our home in Boston, this week’s program features a 13-year-old violinist whose performance of the music of Robert Schumann beautifully conveys the composer’s romantic fervor; we also meet an internationally award-winning young pianist; and a teenage boy shares the humorous story of studying and then rejecting about five different instruments before finally discovering his lifelong soulmate: the French horn.

13-year-old violinist Masha Lakisova (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Vernon Hills, Illinois, performs the first movement, Mit leidenschaftlichem Ausdruck, from Violin Sonata No. 1 in A minor, Op. 105, by Robert Schumann (1810–1856), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old flutist Elizabeth Sperry from Chelmsford, Massachusetts, performs the fourth movement, Allegro con brio, from Flute Sonata in D major, Op. 94, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The Snitzer Quartet from the Settlement Music School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs Introduction and the third movement, Allegro vivace, from String Quartet No. 1, Op. 7, by Béla Bartók (1881–1945); 18-year-old violinist Beatrice Hsieh from North Wales, Pennsylvania; 17-year-old violinist Carolyn Semes from Broomall, Pennsylvania; 18-year-old violist Joseph Burke from Kendall Park, New Jersey; 18-year-old cellist Zachary Mowitz from Princeton, New Jersey

18-year-old horn player Ray Seong Jin Han, currently in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs Rêverie, Op. 24, by Alexander Glazunov (1865–1936), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old pianist Yun Chih Hsu from New York, New York, performs Feux d’artifice (Fireworks) from Préludes, Book II, by Claude Debussy (1862–1918).

17-year-old pianist Yun Chih Hsu performs the fifth piece, “The Chase,” from Out of Doors, Sz. 81, by Béla Bartók (1881–1945).

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Franz Schubert: Marche Militaire in D Op.51, No.1, D733, No. 1--Philharmonia Orchestra; Sir Charles Groves, conductor Album: Sir Charles's Precious Music Box Denon 73674 Music: 4:33

Jessie Montgomery: Strum--Sphinx Virtuosi St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 7:18

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Lisa Rogak from Lebanon, NH Music: 10:15

Puzzler Payoff: Igor Stravinsky: Rite of Spring: Dances of the Young Girls--San Francisco Symphony; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor Album: Stravinsky: Michael Tilson Thomas, San Francisco Symphony RCA 68898 Music: 3:13

Franz Schubert: Introduction and Variations on ‘Trockne Blumen’ D 802, Op. 160--Stefan Ragnar Hoskuldsson, flute; Michael McHale, piano Ramsey Concert Hall, University of Georgia, Athens, GA Music: 21:06

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Nicholas Walker: Paris Skies--Nicholas Walker, double bass; Elizabeth Simkin, cello New Directions Cello Festival, Hockett Family Recital Hall, Ithaca College School of Music, Ithaca, NY Music: 6:50

Leonard Bernstein: Maria

Franz Lehar: Gern hab ich gefrau'n gekusst from Paganini

Gaetano Donizetti: Ah! mes amis, quel jour de fete from Daughter of the Regiment--Jack Swanson, tenor; Roderick Phipps-Kettlewell, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 25:03

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol, Op. 34--Baltic Sea Youth Orchestra; Kristjan Järvi, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 13:29

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Arnold Schoenberg

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:01:46 Joseph Lanner Whirlwind Galop Op 142 Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185

14:01:00 00:02:49 Carl Michael Ziehrer Schönfeld March Op 422 Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185

14:04:00 00:14:08 Franz Schubert Rondo in A major Brandenburg Orchestra Roy Goodman Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Hyperion 66840

14:18:00 00:07:41 Franz Schubert Theme & Variations from "Trout" Quintet Emanuel Ax, piano; Pamela Frank, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, double bass; Rebecca Young, viola Sony 61964

14:50:00 00:28:17 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Karl Böhm Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

15:18:00 00:08:07 George Frideric Handel Organ Concerto No. 5 in F major Op 4 Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Matthew Halls, organ Avie 2055

15:26:00 00:08:09 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 32 in D Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999179

15:34:00 00:08:32 Ron Nelson Savannah River Holiday Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324

15:43:00 00:14:23 Maurice Ravel Rapsodie espagnole Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430413

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Mitsuko Uchida, conductor and pianist – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:06:00 00:32:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 9 in E flat major

16:44:00 00:23:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 11 for Winds in E flat

17:11:00 00:29:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 21 in C major

17:45:00 00:14:55 Franz Joseph Haydn Trumpet Concerto in E flat major Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Michael Sachs, trumpet TCO 1024

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:03:00 00:21:25 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 7 in C major Op 105 Paavo Berglund Helsinki Philharmonic EMI 68646

18:26:00 00:10:32 Maurice Ravel Sonatine Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901811

18:39:00 00:13:11 Samuel Wesley Symphony No. 4 in D major Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9823

18:54:00 00:05:52 Franz Joseph Haydn Fantasia in C major Marina Lomazov, piano Lomazov 100

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:43:59 Franz Schubert Symphony 'Grand Duo' in C major Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 423655

19:48:00 00:19:59 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Flute Concerto in A major CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Hartmut Haenchen Eckart Haupt, flute Capriccio 10104

20:10:00 00:40:58 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 43 Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80095

20:54:00 00:05:39 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Golden Cockerel: Marriage Feast Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

21:54:00 00:05:15 George Butterworth English Idyll No. 1 John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Spektral Quartet – ‘Serious Business’ CD Release - Though relatively new on the scene, with their signature combination of virtuosic playing, audience-friendly manner and willingness to take risks, Spektral Quartet is proving to be a string quartet to watch. We’ll feature their latest release on the Sono Luminous label, Serious Business.



QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:08:08 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

23:10:00 00:09:13 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 4 Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154

23:21:00 00:13:25 Franz Schubert Adagio from Octet Cleveland Octet Sony 62655

23:36:00 00:07:49 Franz Schubert Andante from Piano Sonata No. 16 Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 89647

23:43:00 00:09:02 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from String Quartet No. 6 Op 80 Miró Quartet Oxingale 2006

23:55:00 00:03:03 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E major Op 116 Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram 4793449

23:56:00 00:02:46 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 25 in G major Op 62 Sergei Babayan, piano Discover 920155