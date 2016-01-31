© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 01-31-2016

Published January 31, 2016 at 6:13 PM EST

00:00 LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Cameron Carpenter, organ

Samuel Barber: Toccata Festiva for Organ & Orchestra

Alexander Scriabin (arr Carpenter): Sonata No. 2 (for solo organ)

Stephen Hartke: Symphony No. 4 ‘Organ’ (world premiere, LAPA commission)

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:43:59            Franz Schubert  Symphony 'Grand Duo' in C major                     Claudio Abbado            Chamber Orchestra of Europe    DeutGram         423655

02:48:00            00:20:00            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         Flute Concerto in A major          Württemberg Chamber Orch            Jörg Faerber     Sir James Galway, flute RCA     60244

03:10:00            00:40:58            Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  2 in D major  Op 43                   Yoel Levi          Cleveland Orchestra          Telarc   80095

03:54:00            00:05:28            Johann Jacob Froberger            Canzona No. 2 in G minor                                  Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway           30034

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Eric Charnofsky: Take 3 (2014)  Katherine DeJongh, flute; Ethan Miller alto saxophone; Eric Charnofsky, piano

Margaret Brouwer: Under the Summer Tree... (1999)  Kathryn Brown, piano

Frank Wiley: Of Mountains Lost to Time (2009-10)  Danna Sundet, English horn; Samuel Huang, Wong Tak-Kin, violins; Man Wing-Sun, viola; Jeff Millen, cello

04:54:00            00:05:27            Sergei Prokofiev           Gavotte & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 25                           Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         423624

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Lassus Continued

3:15  Lassus: Il primo libro de mottetti   Creator omnium Deus  Ricercare

1:27  Lassus:  Moduli nunquam hactenus editi   Quid prodest stulto  Ricercare

3:14  Lassus: Sur tous regretz  Ricercare

1:29  Lassus: IPrimus liber concentuum sacrorum   A ce matin  Ricercare

1:13  Lassus:  Primus liber concentuum sacrorum   En m'oyant chanter  Ricercare

1:58  Lassus:  Il primo libro di madrigali, insieme alcuni madrigali d'altri autori  O Lucia miau  Ricercare

3:06  Lassus:  O d'amarissime onde  Ricercare

2:34  Lassus:  Prophetiae Sibyllarum   Sibylla Persica  Virgine matre  Accent

2:43  Lassus:  Prophetiae Sibyllarum   Sibylla Lybica  Ecce dies venient  Accent

2:16  Lassus: Prophetiae Sibyllarum   Sibylla Delphica  Non tarde  Accent

2:00  Lassus: Prophetiae Sibyllarum   Sibylla Cimmeria  In teneris  Accent

1:49  Lassus: Prophetiae Sibyllarum  Sibylla Samia  Ecce dies nigras  Accent

2:33  Lassus: Prophetiae Sibyllarum   Sibylla Cumana  Jam mea  Accent

2:05  Lassus:  Prophetiae Sibyllarum   Sibylla Hellespontica  Dum meditor  Accent

1:48  Lassus: Prophetiae Sibyllarum   Sibylla Phrygia  Ipsa Deum  Accent

2:46  Lassus: Sacrae cantiones [Nuremberg, 1562] (Anonymous lyricist)  Sacrae cantiones [Nuremberg, 1562]  Heu quantus dolor  Ricercare

2:36  Lassus: Selectissimae cantiones  Ecce Maria genuit nobis  Ricercare

2:36  Lassus: Madrigali novamente composti  Come la cera al foco  Ricercare

1:23  Lassus: Tritt auf en Rigel von der Thur  Ricercare

5:26  Lassus: Neue teutsche, und etliche frantzosische Gesang  Maria voll Genad    Ricercare

1:20  Lassus: Modulorum modulatorum secundum volumen  Quis valet eloquio  Ricercare

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:07:07            Claudio Monteverdi       Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Dixit       Apollo's Fire     Jeannette Sorrell   Apollo's Singers            Avie      2206

06:13:00            00:13:05            Heinrich Isaac    Virgo prudentissima                              Stile Antico       Harm Mundi      807595

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
06:57:00            00:02:16            Hans Leo Hassler          Dixit Maria                    John Rutter       Cambridge Singers            Collegium         134

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Glories of Great Britain - a selective sampler of some of the venues to be visited during the upcoming Pipedreams Tour in northern England and Scotland (May 16-29, 2016)

SIR ARTHUR BLISS (arr. Gower):  Fanfare for the Lord Mayor of London; Bridal Ceremony, fr Adam Zero; Seven Waves Away; The Rout Trot --Tom Bell (1877 Willis-1970 Harrison/Durham Cathedral, England) Regent 409

EDWARD BARISTOW:  Evening Song –John Kitchen (1914 Norman & Beard/Usher Hall, Edinburgh, Scotland) Priory 858

EDGAR BARRATT (trans. Hull):  Coronach (A Highland Lament) –Simon Nieminski (1913 Brindley & Foster/Freemasons Hall, Edinburgh) Pro Organo 7240)

JOHN S. BENSON:  Psalm 145 –Richard Lea (1967 Walker/Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral, England) Priory 871

WILLIAM HARRIS:  Magnificat in A –Cathedral Choir/Kerry Beaumont, director; Robert Marsh (1913 Harrison/Ripon Cathedral, England) Priory 555

H. WALFORD DAVIES:  Solemn Melody –Ian Tracey (1926 Willis/Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, England) Priory DVD 1

SIMON PRESTON:  Alleluyas –Noel Rawsthorne (1926 Willis/Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, England) Priory 931
 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: What’s New, Part 2 - A large number of new choral and organ releases have appeared in the past six months, so we’ll enjoy another installment of excerpts from wonderful new recordings from the US and UK.  Peter DuBois will lead the exploration on this edition of With Heart and Voice   
 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 5, 2014 - From our home in Boston, this week’s program features a 13-year-old violinist whose performance of the music of Robert Schumann beautifully conveys the composer’s romantic fervor; we also meet an internationally award-winning young pianist; and a teenage boy shares the humorous story of studying and then rejecting about five different instruments before finally discovering his lifelong soulmate: the French horn.

13-year-old violinist Masha Lakisova (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Vernon Hills, Illinois, performs the first movement, Mit leidenschaftlichem Ausdruck, from Violin Sonata No. 1 in A minor, Op. 105, by Robert Schumann (1810–1856), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old flutist Elizabeth Sperry from Chelmsford, Massachusetts, performs the fourth movement, Allegro con brio, from Flute Sonata in D major, Op. 94, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The Snitzer Quartet from the Settlement Music School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs Introduction and the third movement, Allegro vivace, from String Quartet No. 1, Op. 7, by Béla Bartók (1881–1945); 18-year-old violinist Beatrice Hsieh from North Wales, Pennsylvania; 17-year-old violinist Carolyn Semes from Broomall, Pennsylvania; 18-year-old violist Joseph Burke from Kendall Park, New Jersey; 18-year-old cellist Zachary Mowitz from Princeton, New Jersey

18-year-old horn player Ray Seong Jin Han, currently in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs Rêverie, Op. 24, by Alexander Glazunov (1865–1936), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old pianist Yun Chih Hsu from New York, New York, performs Feux d’artifice (Fireworks) from Préludes, Book II, by Claude Debussy (1862–1918).

17-year-old pianist Yun Chih Hsu performs the fifth piece, “The Chase,” from Out of Doors, Sz. 81, by Béla Bartók (1881–1945).

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Franz Schubert: Marche Militaire in D Op.51, No.1, D733, No. 1--Philharmonia Orchestra; Sir Charles Groves, conductor Album: Sir Charles's Precious Music Box Denon 73674 Music: 4:33

Jessie Montgomery: Strum--Sphinx Virtuosi St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 7:18

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Lisa Rogak from Lebanon, NH Music: 10:15

Puzzler Payoff: Igor Stravinsky: Rite of Spring: Dances of the Young Girls--San Francisco Symphony; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor Album: Stravinsky: Michael Tilson Thomas, San Francisco Symphony RCA 68898 Music: 3:13

Franz Schubert: Introduction and Variations on ‘Trockne Blumen’ D 802, Op. 160--Stefan Ragnar Hoskuldsson, flute; Michael McHale, piano Ramsey Concert Hall, University of Georgia, Athens, GA Music: 21:06

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Nicholas Walker: Paris Skies--Nicholas Walker, double bass; Elizabeth Simkin, cello New Directions Cello Festival, Hockett Family Recital Hall, Ithaca College School of Music, Ithaca, NY Music: 6:50

Leonard Bernstein: Maria

Franz Lehar: Gern hab ich gefrau'n gekusst from Paganini

Gaetano Donizetti: Ah! mes amis, quel jour de fete from Daughter of the Regiment--Jack Swanson, tenor; Roderick Phipps-Kettlewell, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 25:03

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol, Op. 34--Baltic Sea Youth Orchestra; Kristjan Järvi, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 13:29

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Arnold Schoenberg

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:01:46            Joseph Lanner  Whirlwind Galop Op 142                        Sir John Eliot Gardiner   Vienna Philharmonic     DeutGram         463185

14:01:00            00:02:49            Carl Michael Ziehrer       Schönfeld March Op 422                       Sir John Eliot Gardiner            Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         463185

14:04:00            00:14:08            Franz Schubert  Rondo in A major          Brandenburg Orchestra  Roy Goodman  Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Hyperion           66840

14:18:00            00:07:41            Franz Schubert  Theme & Variations from "Trout" Quintet                         Emanuel Ax, piano; Pamela Frank, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, double bass; Rebecca Young, viola            Sony    61964

14:50:00            00:28:17            Franz Schubert  Symphony No.  5 in B flat major                        Karl Böhm         Vienna Philharmonic     DeutGram         4793449

15:18:00            00:08:07            George Frideric Handel  Organ Concerto No. 5 in F major  Op 4   Ensemble Sonnerie            Monica Huggett Matthew Halls, organ     Avie      2055

15:26:00            00:08:09            Michael Haydn  Symphony No. 32 in D              Johannes Goritzki          German Chamber Academy Neuss            CPO     999179

15:34:00            00:08:32            Ron Nelson       Savannah River Holiday             Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra          Mercury            434324

15:43:00            00:14:23            Maurice Ravel   Rapsodie espagnole                 Vladimir Ashkenazy       Cleveland Orchestra            Decca   430413

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Mitsuko Uchida, conductor and pianist – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:06:00            00:32:59            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No.  9 in E flat major

16:44:00            00:23:20            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Serenade No. 11 for Winds in E flat      

17:11:00            00:29:06            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 21 in C major

17:45:00            00:14:55            Franz Joseph Haydn      Trumpet Concerto in E flat major        Cleveland Orchestra      Franz Welser-Möst         Michael Sachs, trumpet TCO      1024

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:03:00            00:21:25            Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  7 in C major  Op 105                 Paavo Berglund            Helsinki Philharmonic     EMI      68646

18:26:00            00:10:32            Maurice Ravel   Sonatine                                   Alexandre Tharaud, piano          Harm Mundi            901811

18:39:00            00:13:11            Samuel Wesley Symphony No.  4 in D major                  Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players  Chandos           9823

18:54:00            00:05:52            Franz Joseph Haydn      Fantasia in C major        Marina Lomazov, piano  Lomazov           100

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:43:59            Franz Schubert  Symphony 'Grand Duo' in C major                     Claudio Abbado            Chamber Orchestra of Europe    DeutGram         423655

19:48:00            00:19:59            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         Flute Concerto in A major          CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra          Hartmut Haenchen         Eckart Haupt, flute        Capriccio          10104

20:10:00            00:40:58            Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  2 in D major  Op 43                   Yoel Levi          Cleveland Orchestra          Telarc   80095

20:54:00            00:05:39            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           The Golden Cockerel: Marriage Feast                 Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4787779

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Eric Charnofsky: Take 3 (2014) Katherine DeJongh, flute; Ethan Miller alto saxophone; Eric Charnofsky, piano

Margaret Brouwer: Under the Summer Tree... (1999)  Kathryn Brown, piano

Frank Wiley: Of Mountains Lost to Time (2009-10)  Danna Sundet, English horn; Samuel Huang, Wong Tak-Kin, violins; Man Wing-Sun, viola; Jeff Millen, cello

21:54:00            00:05:15            George Butterworth       English Idyll No. 1                     John Wilson      Royal Liverpool Philharmonic     Avie      2194

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Spektral Quartet – ‘Serious Business’ CD Release - Though relatively new on the scene, with their signature combination of virtuosic playing, audience-friendly manner and willingness to take risks, Spektral Quartet is proving to be a string quartet to watch. We’ll feature their latest release on the Sono Luminous label, Serious Business.
 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:08:08            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         Largo from Flute Concerto         CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra          Peter Schreier   Patrick Gallois, flute      DeutGram         439895

23:10:00            00:09:13            Franz Schubert  Andante from Symphony No. 4              Pablo Heras-Casado     Freiburg Baroque Orchestra        Harm Mundi      902154

23:21:00            00:13:25            Franz Schubert  Adagio from Octet                                Cleveland Octet Sony    62655

23:36:00            00:07:49            Franz Schubert  Andante from Piano Sonata No. 16                                Arcadi Volodos, piano    Sony    89647

23:43:00            00:09:02            Felix Mendelssohn        Adagio from String Quartet No. 6 Op 80                         Miró Quartet            Oxingale           2006

23:55:00            00:03:03            Johannes Brahms          Intermezzo in E major  Op 116                            Emil Gilels, piano            DeutGram         4793449

23:56:00            00:02:46            Felix Mendelssohn        Song without Words No. 25 in G major  Op 62                            Sergei Babayan, piano  Discover           920155

 