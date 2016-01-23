© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 01-23-2016

Published January 23, 2016 at 6:13 PM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:26:43            Muzio Clementi  Symphony No.  1 in C               Francesco La Vecchia   Rome Symphony Orchestra          Naxos   573071

00:31:00            00:43:02            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  5 in E minor  Op 64                   Evgeny Mravinsky            Leningrad Philharmonic  DeutGram         4793449

01:16:00            00:26:53            Béla Bartók       Piano Concerto No.  2   Berlin Philharmonic        Pierre Boulez     Leif Ove Andsnes, piano DeutGram         3885

01:45:00            00:43:14            Ludwig van Beethoven   String Quartet No. 15 in A minor  Op 132                                    Cypress String Quartet  Cypress            2012

02:30:00            00:18:52            David Diamond Symphony No. 4                       Leonard Bernstein         New York Philharmonic     Sony    60594

02:51:00            00:30:02            Edward MacDowell        Suite No. 2 for Orchestra Op 48             Takuo Yuasa     Ulster Orchestra          Naxos   559075

03:23:00            00:49:34            Gustav Holst     The Planets Op 32         Los Angeles Philharmonic          Zubin Mehta            Women of the; Los Angeles Master Chorale       Decca   4785437

04:14:00            00:39:22            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto in D major  Op 61          Tapiola Sinfonietta        Olli Mustonen          Olli Mustonen, piano      Ondine  1123

04:55:00            00:23:06            Ignaz Pleyel      Symphony in C Op 66               Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players Chandos           9525

05:20:00            00:18:03            Heitor Villa-Lobos          Concerto for Guitar & Small Orchestra    London Symphony Orchestra          Luis Garcia-Navarro       Narciso Yepes, guitar    PentaTone        202

05:44:00            00:06:40            Uuno Klami       The Cyclist                    Osmo Vänskä   Lahti Symphony Orchestra         Bis            575

05:52:00            00:07:10            Tylman Susato  The Danserye: Renaissance Dances                   Ludwig Güttler   Güttler Brass Ensemble            BerlinClas         1090

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week guitarist Jason Vieux plays songs from Argentina, Paraguay and Mexico, and Venezuelan-born Vanessa Pérez plays Chopin. [Esta semana el guitarrista Jason Vieaux toca canciones de Argentina, Paraguay y México, y la pianista nacida en Venezuela Vanessa Pérez, toca Chopin.]

06:00:50 Antonio Martin  Huerto ameno de varias flores de musica   La Folia; Laura Puerto, harpsichord   Columna Musica   1CM0181

06:09:33 Julio Sagreras: El Colibri (The Hummingbird)  Jason Vieaux, guitar    Azica  71287

06:10:47 Agustín Barrios: Las abejas (The Bees)   Jason Vieaux, guitar    Azica   71287

06:12:48 Traditional Mexican: Por ti mi corazon (For You My Heart) Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

06:18:12 Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie in f, Op. 49   Vanessa Perez, piano   Telarc    33388 

06:32:35 Johannes Brahms: Cello Sonata No. 1 in e, Op. 38   Sol Gabetta, cello; Hélène Grimaud, piano   Deutsche Grammophon   001752302

07:00:50 Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata No. 2, BWV 1003 (arr. for guitar)  Ernesto Tamayo, guitar  La Bella  500012

07:25:23 Carlos Guastavino: 3 Cantilenas Argentinas y Final   Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina  Sono Luminus  90202

07:45:52 Federico Mompou: Tres Paisajes (3 Countrysides) Stephen Hough, piano  Hyperion   66963

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jean Françaix: Quintette: 2. Presto-Trio  Imani Winds  Album: Umoja  Imani 6227  Music: 4:34

Peter Tchaikovsky: Meditation from Souvenir d'un lieu cher, Op. 42, No. 1--Joshua Bell, violin; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Springer Auditorium, Cincinnati, OH  Music: 9:10

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is William Beyer from Des Moines, IA  Music: 7:07

Puzzler Payoff: Leos Janacek: Pohadka (Fairy Tale)--Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano  Album: Alisa Weilerstein - Debut Cello Recital  EMI 73498  Music: 11:26

Valerie Coleman: Afro-Cuban Concerto for Wind Quintet--Imani Winds Cutting Edge Concerts, Leonard Nimoy Thalia at Symphony Space, New York, NY  Music: 15:44

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum--Fabio Martino, piano The Gilmore Rising Stars Series, Gilmore International Keyboard Festival, Wellspring Theater, Kalamazoo, MI  Music: 17:22

Carl Nielsen: Flute Concerto--Anders Jonhall, flute; Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Philipp von Steinaecker, conductor  Berwaldhallen Concert Hall, Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden  Music: 17:58

Jessica Deutsch: Anyplace--Jessica Deutsch, violin; Adrian Gross, mandolin; Lydia Munchinsky, cello; Bret Higgins, bass; Magdelys Savigne Carrion, percussion  Album: Finding Anyplace  Music: 6:40

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Music of the Hunt with guest Don Rosenberg

Jean-Baptiste Morin: La Chasse du Cerf Selection from Part I – Orchestre de Jean François Paillard/ Jean François Paillard (Apex 461798 CD) 3:21

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73 “The Hunt:” finale – Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood (L’Oiseau Lyre 4806900 CD) 4:58

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.208 “The Hunt” – Aria “Hunting is the delight of the gods” Edith Mathis, soprano; Chamber Orchestra Berlin/Peter Schreier (Brilliant Classics 99366 CD) 2:20

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No.3 finale – Dennis Brain, horn; Philharmonia Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (EMI 566231 CD) 3:45

Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz “Hunting Chorus” – Leipzig Radio Chorus; Staatskapelle Dresden/Carlos Kleiber (DG 231098 CD) 2:29

Anton Bruckner: Symphony NO.4 “Romantic” – Scherzo (part) – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DG 153330 CD) 4:25

Benjamin Britten: Serenade for tenor, horn and strings – Hymn – Dennis Brain, horn; Peter Pears, tenor; Boyd Neel String Orchestra/Benjamin Britten (London 120585 CD) 1:55

Richard Strauss: Alpine Symphony “The Ascent” – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/André Previn (Telarc 80211 CD) 2:21

Franz Joseph Haydn: The Seasons “Huntsmen’s Chorus” –Ryland Davies, tenor; BBC Chorus & Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 3911 LP) 4:57

 

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Zsolt Bognar – The CD Franz & Franz was released by Zsolt Bognar in 2013.  The pianist from Illinois has been receiving rave reviews for his release and for his work connecting audiences with the people who perform it as the host of “A Classical Life.”  Today you’ll learn more about Zsolt’s approach to music and his passion for keeping classical music relevant to today’s audiences.

La Chasse by Paganini transcribed by Franz Liszt--Zsolt Bognar, piano (Con Brio 21346)

Ständchen von Shakespeare by Franz Schubert transcribed for piano by Franz Liszt--Zsolt Bognar (Con Brio 21346)

Après une Lecture du Dante: Fantasia quasi sonata--Zsolt Bognar (Con Brio 21346)

Drei Impromptus D. 946:  III. Allegro--Zsolt Bognar (Con Brio 21346)

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Notable Dvorák and Ellington Concerts in New York; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Franz Josef Haydn & the Minuet

12:08:00            00:07:27            Franz Joseph Haydn      Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 40              Ádám Fischer            Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch    Nimbus 5330

12:18:00            00:11:50            Carlos Chávez   Symphony No.  2                      Eduardo Mata   Simón Bolívar Symphony            Dorian  90179

12:33:00            00:17:03            Muzio Clementi  Symphony in B flat Op 18                      Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players  Chandos           9234

12:52:00            00:06:48            Modest Mussorgsky      Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian                Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra          Reference         71

 

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a broadcast of the October 31 performance of Wagner’s Tannhäuser. Met Music Director James Levine conducted – the Met’s first broadcast of this opera in over a decade. The cast features tenor Johan Botha in the title role of the fallen knight; soprano Eva-Maria Westbroek as Elisabeth, the maiden who loves him; baritone Peter Mattei as the noble poet Wolfram; mezzo-soprano Michelle DeYoung as the goddess Venus; and bass Günther Groissböck as the Landgraf. The intermissions will include artist interviews
 

17:00 SPECIAL: Star Wars: The Score Awakens – Cleveland Orchestra Associate Conductor Brett Mitchell brings his musical expertise—and deep admiration for the music of John Williams—to the KeyBank Studio for an exploration of musical themes and their relationships to the key characters in Star Wars Episode 7 – The Force Awakens, with WCLV’s Bill O’Connell; The Score returns next week for an hour devoted to the film music of Howard Shore

A New Hope: Star Wars Main Title and Ambush on Coruscant (excerpt)

The Force Awakens: The Rathtars! (excerpt)

A New Hope: Binary Sunset (excerpt)

The Force Awakens: Scherzo for X-Wings

A New Hope: Princess Leia’s Theme (excerpt)

The Empire Strikes Back: Han Solo and the Princess (excerpt)

The Force Awakens: March of the Resistance (excerpt)

The Force Awakens: Han and Leia (excerpt)

The Force Awakens: Rey’s Theme

The Force Awakens: Attack on the Jakku Village (excerpt)

The Force Awakens: The Abduction (excerpt)

The Force Awakens: The Ways of the Force

The Force Awakens: The Jedi Steps

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:   Big Battle of the Sexes - And things get heated! Henry Higgins takes off the gloves for “A Hymn to Him,” Kate takes no prisoners in “I Hate Men,” and Annie and Frank duke it out in “Anything You Can Do.”

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin  Nonesuch  979151-2

18:00:54  00:03:17  A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe    A Hymn to Him  Rex Harrison, Robert Coote  My Fair Lady  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK89997

18:04:08  00:02:03  Cole Porter  I Hate Men  Marin Mazzie  Kiss Me, Kate  2000 B'way Revival  DRG  DRG12988

18:07:12  00:03:10  Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse  Just Wait  Davis Gaines, Jason Graae  Sitting Pretty  New World  80387-2

18:10:22  00:02:46  Frank Loesser  Guys and Dolls  Walter Bobbie, JK Simmons Guys and Dolls  1992 B'way Revival RCA  09026-61317

18:13:40  00:02:43  David Yazbek  The Goods  Company  The Full Monty  Original B'way Cast  RCA        09026-63739

18:16:22  00:03:11  Walter Donaldson-Gus Kahn Makin' Whoopee  Eddie Cantor   American Musical Theater  Smithsonian  RD-036

18:19:29  00:04:58  Richard Rodgers-S. Sondheim  We're Gonna Be All Right  Benjamin Sprunger, Annie Wersching  Do I Hear a Waltz?    2001 Revival  Fynsworth Alley  302-062-126-2

18:25:44  00:01:38  Jacques Offenbach-Yip Harburg  The Oath  Dran Seitz  The Happiest Girl in the World  DRG  DRG19032

18:27:48  00:02:01  Cole Porter  Most Gentlemen Don't Like Love  Kaye Ballard   The Decline and Fall of the Entire World…  Painted Smiles  PSCD-124

18:29:38  00:02:57  Barbara Schottenfeld  Penis Envy  Marcia Rodd  I Can't Keep Running in Place Painted Smiles  PS1350

18:32:29  00:02:36  Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green  Men  Carol Channing  Lorelei   Original B'way Cast  Decca B'way  B0001407-02

18:35:33  00:01:50  George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward  A Woman Is a Sometime Thing  Greg Baker  Porgy and Bess   Studio Cast   Telarc CD-80434

18:37:18  00:03:55  Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer   Blues in the Night  Harold Arlen  Harold Sings Arlen (With Friend)  Columbia  CBS62784 

18:41:35  00:06:06  John Kander-Fred Ebb  Cell Block Tango  Bebe Neuwirth  Chicago  1997 Revival  RCA  09026-68727

18:47:57  00:03:18  Irving Berlin  Anything You Can Do  Bernadette Peters, Tom Wopat  Annie Get Your Gun  1999 Revival  Angel  24355-68122

18:51:37  00:01:23  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

18:53:08  00:03:38  Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  Filler: He and She  Bibi Osterwald, Stanley Prager The Boys From Syracuse  1954 Studio Cast  Sony  SK53329

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:23:31            Étienne Méhul   Symphony No. 3 in C major                   Michel Swierczewski      Gulbenkian Orchestra          Nimbus 5185

19:28:00            00:27:43            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Violin Concerto No.  5 in A major           Academy St. Martin in Fields            Sir Neville Marriner         Rachel Barton Pine, violin          Avie      2317

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Leif Ove Andsnes, piano; Miami – Knight Concert Hall  (recorded Friday 1/22/16)

20:04:00            00:19:54            Peter Tchaikovsky         Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture       

20:28:00            00:31:56            Robert Schumann          Piano Concerto in A minor  Op 54          V

21:04:00            00:44:44            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  1 in G minor  Op 13      

21:48:00            00:09:46            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17     Cleveland Orchestra            Franz Welser-Möst         Leif Ove Andsnes, piano           MAA     10406

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We celebrate Robert Burns Day with things Scottish: Ronnie Barker’s “Mctourism” and “Amazing Grace”… Anna Russell’s “How to Play a Bagpipe”… The Guide to British Accents” by Peter Sellers… Saltire Music Group’s Scottish items including Burns poems “Mary Morrison” and “John Anderson”… PDQ Bach’s Perventimento for Bagpipe, Bicycle and Balloons… Richard Howland- Bolton tells us about “Donald, Whaere’s yer Wossname?”… and Andy Stewart sing’s “The Scottish Soldier”… This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:06:54            Robert Schumann          Märchenbilder: Langsam Op 113                                    Yuri Bashmet, viola; Mikhail Muntian, piano   RCA     60112

23:08:00            00:08:29            Charles Tomlinson Griffes          Three Tone Pictures Op 5                       JoAnn Falletta            Buffalo Philharmonic     Naxos   559164

23:19:00            00:06:22            Edward MacDowell        Suite No. 2: Love Song Op 48               Takuo Yuasa     Ulster Orchestra          Naxos   559075

23:25:00            00:11:04            Jean Sibelius    Rakastava Op 14                       Mario Bernardi   CBC Radio Orchestra    CBC            5157

23:38:00            00:04:09            Franz Schubert  Schwanengesang: Serenade                              Gil Shaham, violin; Göran Söllscher, guitar            DeutGram         471568

23:42:00            00:11:13            Peter Tchaikovsky         Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48              Christoph Eschenbach      Philadelphia Orchestra   Ondine  1150

23:55:00            00:03:00            Carlos Guastavino         Cantilena No. 4                          Christopher O'Riley, piano         CPI            3294112

 