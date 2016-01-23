Program Guide 01-23-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:26:43 Muzio Clementi Symphony No. 1 in C Francesco La Vecchia Rome Symphony Orchestra Naxos 573071

00:31:00 00:43:02 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64 Evgeny Mravinsky Leningrad Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

01:16:00 00:26:53 Béla Bartók Piano Concerto No. 2 Berlin Philharmonic Pierre Boulez Leif Ove Andsnes, piano DeutGram 3885

01:45:00 00:43:14 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 15 in A minor Op 132 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

02:30:00 00:18:52 David Diamond Symphony No. 4 Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594

02:51:00 00:30:02 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 2 for Orchestra Op 48 Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

03:23:00 00:49:34 Gustav Holst The Planets Op 32 Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Women of the; Los Angeles Master Chorale Decca 4785437

04:14:00 00:39:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto in D major Op 61 Tapiola Sinfonietta Olli Mustonen Olli Mustonen, piano Ondine 1123

04:55:00 00:23:06 Ignaz Pleyel Symphony in C Op 66 Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9525

05:20:00 00:18:03 Heitor Villa-Lobos Concerto for Guitar & Small Orchestra London Symphony Orchestra Luis Garcia-Navarro Narciso Yepes, guitar PentaTone 202

05:44:00 00:06:40 Uuno Klami The Cyclist Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 575

05:52:00 00:07:10 Tylman Susato The Danserye: Renaissance Dances Ludwig Güttler Güttler Brass Ensemble BerlinClas 1090

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week guitarist Jason Vieux plays songs from Argentina, Paraguay and Mexico, and Venezuelan-born Vanessa Pérez plays Chopin. [Esta semana el guitarrista Jason Vieaux toca canciones de Argentina, Paraguay y México, y la pianista nacida en Venezuela Vanessa Pérez, toca Chopin.]

06:00:50 Antonio Martin Huerto ameno de varias flores de musica La Folia; Laura Puerto, harpsichord Columna Musica 1CM0181

06:09:33 Julio Sagreras: El Colibri (The Hummingbird) Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

06:10:47 Agustín Barrios: Las abejas (The Bees) Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

06:12:48 Traditional Mexican: Por ti mi corazon (For You My Heart) Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

06:18:12 Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie in f, Op. 49 Vanessa Perez, piano Telarc 33388

06:32:35 Johannes Brahms: Cello Sonata No. 1 in e, Op. 38 Sol Gabetta, cello; Hélène Grimaud, piano Deutsche Grammophon 001752302

07:00:50 Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata No. 2, BWV 1003 (arr. for guitar) Ernesto Tamayo, guitar La Bella 500012

07:25:23 Carlos Guastavino: 3 Cantilenas Argentinas y Final Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina Sono Luminus 90202

07:45:52 Federico Mompou: Tres Paisajes (3 Countrysides) Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 66963

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jean Françaix: Quintette: 2. Presto-Trio Imani Winds Album: Umoja Imani 6227 Music: 4:34

Peter Tchaikovsky: Meditation from Souvenir d'un lieu cher, Op. 42, No. 1--Joshua Bell, violin; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Springer Auditorium, Cincinnati, OH Music: 9:10

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is William Beyer from Des Moines, IA Music: 7:07

Puzzler Payoff: Leos Janacek: Pohadka (Fairy Tale)--Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano Album: Alisa Weilerstein - Debut Cello Recital EMI 73498 Music: 11:26

Valerie Coleman: Afro-Cuban Concerto for Wind Quintet--Imani Winds Cutting Edge Concerts, Leonard Nimoy Thalia at Symphony Space, New York, NY Music: 15:44

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum--Fabio Martino, piano The Gilmore Rising Stars Series, Gilmore International Keyboard Festival, Wellspring Theater, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 17:22

Carl Nielsen: Flute Concerto--Anders Jonhall, flute; Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Philipp von Steinaecker, conductor Berwaldhallen Concert Hall, Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden Music: 17:58

Jessica Deutsch: Anyplace--Jessica Deutsch, violin; Adrian Gross, mandolin; Lydia Munchinsky, cello; Bret Higgins, bass; Magdelys Savigne Carrion, percussion Album: Finding Anyplace Music: 6:40

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Music of the Hunt with guest Don Rosenberg

Jean-Baptiste Morin: La Chasse du Cerf Selection from Part I – Orchestre de Jean François Paillard/ Jean François Paillard (Apex 461798 CD) 3:21

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73 “The Hunt:” finale – Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood (L’Oiseau Lyre 4806900 CD) 4:58

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.208 “The Hunt” – Aria “Hunting is the delight of the gods” Edith Mathis, soprano; Chamber Orchestra Berlin/Peter Schreier (Brilliant Classics 99366 CD) 2:20

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No.3 finale – Dennis Brain, horn; Philharmonia Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (EMI 566231 CD) 3:45

Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz “Hunting Chorus” – Leipzig Radio Chorus; Staatskapelle Dresden/Carlos Kleiber (DG 231098 CD) 2:29

Anton Bruckner: Symphony NO.4 “Romantic” – Scherzo (part) – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DG 153330 CD) 4:25

Benjamin Britten: Serenade for tenor, horn and strings – Hymn – Dennis Brain, horn; Peter Pears, tenor; Boyd Neel String Orchestra/Benjamin Britten (London 120585 CD) 1:55

Richard Strauss: Alpine Symphony “The Ascent” – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/André Previn (Telarc 80211 CD) 2:21

Franz Joseph Haydn: The Seasons “Huntsmen’s Chorus” –Ryland Davies, tenor; BBC Chorus & Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 3911 LP) 4:57

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Zsolt Bognar – The CD Franz & Franz was released by Zsolt Bognar in 2013. The pianist from Illinois has been receiving rave reviews for his release and for his work connecting audiences with the people who perform it as the host of “A Classical Life.” Today you’ll learn more about Zsolt’s approach to music and his passion for keeping classical music relevant to today’s audiences.

La Chasse by Paganini transcribed by Franz Liszt--Zsolt Bognar, piano (Con Brio 21346)

Ständchen von Shakespeare by Franz Schubert transcribed for piano by Franz Liszt--Zsolt Bognar (Con Brio 21346)

Après une Lecture du Dante: Fantasia quasi sonata--Zsolt Bognar (Con Brio 21346)

Drei Impromptus D. 946: III. Allegro--Zsolt Bognar (Con Brio 21346)

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Notable Dvorák and Ellington Concerts in New York; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Franz Josef Haydn & the Minuet

12:08:00 00:07:27 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 40 Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5330

12:18:00 00:11:50 Carlos Chávez Symphony No. 2 Eduardo Mata Simón Bolívar Symphony Dorian 90179

12:33:00 00:17:03 Muzio Clementi Symphony in B flat Op 18 Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9234

12:52:00 00:06:48 Modest Mussorgsky Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 71

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a broadcast of the October 31 performance of Wagner’s Tannhäuser. Met Music Director James Levine conducted – the Met’s first broadcast of this opera in over a decade. The cast features tenor Johan Botha in the title role of the fallen knight; soprano Eva-Maria Westbroek as Elisabeth, the maiden who loves him; baritone Peter Mattei as the noble poet Wolfram; mezzo-soprano Michelle DeYoung as the goddess Venus; and bass Günther Groissböck as the Landgraf. The intermissions will include artist interviews



17:00 SPECIAL: Star Wars: The Score Awakens – Cleveland Orchestra Associate Conductor Brett Mitchell brings his musical expertise—and deep admiration for the music of John Williams—to the KeyBank Studio for an exploration of musical themes and their relationships to the key characters in Star Wars Episode 7 – The Force Awakens, with WCLV’s Bill O’Connell; The Score returns next week for an hour devoted to the film music of Howard Shore

A New Hope: Star Wars Main Title and Ambush on Coruscant (excerpt)

The Force Awakens: The Rathtars! (excerpt)

A New Hope: Binary Sunset (excerpt)

The Force Awakens: Scherzo for X-Wings

A New Hope: Princess Leia’s Theme (excerpt)

The Empire Strikes Back: Han Solo and the Princess (excerpt)

The Force Awakens: March of the Resistance (excerpt)

The Force Awakens: Han and Leia (excerpt)

The Force Awakens: Rey’s Theme

The Force Awakens: Attack on the Jakku Village (excerpt)

The Force Awakens: The Abduction (excerpt)

The Force Awakens: The Ways of the Force

The Force Awakens: The Jedi Steps

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Big Battle of the Sexes - And things get heated! Henry Higgins takes off the gloves for “A Hymn to Him,” Kate takes no prisoners in “I Hate Men,” and Annie and Frank duke it out in “Anything You Can Do.”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:03:17 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe A Hymn to Him Rex Harrison, Robert Coote My Fair Lady Original B'way Cast Sony SK89997

18:04:08 00:02:03 Cole Porter I Hate Men Marin Mazzie Kiss Me, Kate 2000 B'way Revival DRG DRG12988

18:07:12 00:03:10 Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse Just Wait Davis Gaines, Jason Graae Sitting Pretty New World 80387-2

18:10:22 00:02:46 Frank Loesser Guys and Dolls Walter Bobbie, JK Simmons Guys and Dolls 1992 B'way Revival RCA 09026-61317

18:13:40 00:02:43 David Yazbek The Goods Company The Full Monty Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63739

18:16:22 00:03:11 Walter Donaldson-Gus Kahn Makin' Whoopee Eddie Cantor American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD-036

18:19:29 00:04:58 Richard Rodgers-S. Sondheim We're Gonna Be All Right Benjamin Sprunger, Annie Wersching Do I Hear a Waltz? 2001 Revival Fynsworth Alley 302-062-126-2

18:25:44 00:01:38 Jacques Offenbach-Yip Harburg The Oath Dran Seitz The Happiest Girl in the World DRG DRG19032

18:27:48 00:02:01 Cole Porter Most Gentlemen Don't Like Love Kaye Ballard The Decline and Fall of the Entire World… Painted Smiles PSCD-124

18:29:38 00:02:57 Barbara Schottenfeld Penis Envy Marcia Rodd I Can't Keep Running in Place Painted Smiles PS1350

18:32:29 00:02:36 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Men Carol Channing Lorelei Original B'way Cast Decca B'way B0001407-02

18:35:33 00:01:50 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward A Woman Is a Sometime Thing Greg Baker Porgy and Bess Studio Cast Telarc CD-80434

18:37:18 00:03:55 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Blues in the Night Harold Arlen Harold Sings Arlen (With Friend) Columbia CBS62784

18:41:35 00:06:06 John Kander-Fred Ebb Cell Block Tango Bebe Neuwirth Chicago 1997 Revival RCA 09026-68727

18:47:57 00:03:18 Irving Berlin Anything You Can Do Bernadette Peters, Tom Wopat Annie Get Your Gun 1999 Revival Angel 24355-68122

18:51:37 00:01:23 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:08 00:03:38 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Filler: He and She Bibi Osterwald, Stanley Prager The Boys From Syracuse 1954 Studio Cast Sony SK53329

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:23:31 Étienne Méhul Symphony No. 3 in C major Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5185

19:28:00 00:27:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 5 in A major Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Rachel Barton Pine, violin Avie 2317

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Leif Ove Andsnes, piano; Miami – Knight Concert Hall (recorded Friday 1/22/16)

20:04:00 00:19:54 Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture

20:28:00 00:31:56 Robert Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor Op 54 V

21:04:00 00:44:44 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 1 in G minor Op 13

21:48:00 00:09:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Leif Ove Andsnes, piano MAA 10406

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We celebrate Robert Burns Day with things Scottish: Ronnie Barker’s “Mctourism” and “Amazing Grace”… Anna Russell’s “How to Play a Bagpipe”… The Guide to British Accents” by Peter Sellers… Saltire Music Group’s Scottish items including Burns poems “Mary Morrison” and “John Anderson”… PDQ Bach’s Perventimento for Bagpipe, Bicycle and Balloons… Richard Howland- Bolton tells us about “Donald, Whaere’s yer Wossname?”… and Andy Stewart sing’s “The Scottish Soldier”… This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:54 Robert Schumann Märchenbilder: Langsam Op 113 Yuri Bashmet, viola; Mikhail Muntian, piano RCA 60112

23:08:00 00:08:29 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Three Tone Pictures Op 5 JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559164

23:19:00 00:06:22 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 2: Love Song Op 48 Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

23:25:00 00:11:04 Jean Sibelius Rakastava Op 14 Mario Bernardi CBC Radio Orchestra CBC 5157

23:38:00 00:04:09 Franz Schubert Schwanengesang: Serenade Gil Shaham, violin; Göran Söllscher, guitar DeutGram 471568

23:42:00 00:11:13 Peter Tchaikovsky Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48 Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

23:55:00 00:03:00 Carlos Guastavino Cantilena No. 4 Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112