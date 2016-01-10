© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 01-10-2016

Published January 10, 2016 at 6:13 PM EST

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Juanjo Mena, conductor; Behzod Abduraimov, piano

00:04:00            00:15:43            Sergei Prokofiev           Symphony No.  1 in D major  Op 25                   Theodore Kuchar            National Symphony of Ukraine   Naxos   553053

00:30:00            00:24:51            Sergei Prokofiev           Piano Concerto No.  5 in G major  Op 55            London Symphony Orchestra          Lorin Maazel      Sviatoslav Richter, piano           EMI      68637

01:03:00            00:40:45            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  7 in D minor  Op 70                   Carlo Maria Giulini            London Philharmonic     EMI      68628

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND – Boulez in Cleveland

02:02:00            00:22:12            Maurice Ravel   Piano Concerto in G major         Cleveland Orchestra      Pierre Boulez            Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano      DeutGram         14764

02:26:00            00:33:55            Claude Debussy            Images for Orchestra                 Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra            DeutGram         435766

03:02:00            00:53:25            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  4 in G major      Cleveland Orchestra      Pierre Boulez            Juliane Banse, soprano; William Preucil, violin    DeutGram         463257

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Larry Baker: Burn Green (2015) — Andrew Garay, Rob Hassing, Courtney Lambert, marimbas (private CD) 10:00

Donald Erb: Five Red Hot Duets for Two Contrabassoons (1990) — Bradford Buckley, Gregg Henegar, bassoons (Albany 092) 15:04

Fredric Lissauer: 3 Sketches + 2 Studies for solo piano (2006) — Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 02-25-07) 5:27

Nicholas Underhill: Piano Trio in two movements — Gramercy Trio (CCG 04-11-07) 19:29

04:53:00            00:06:38            Javier Alvárez    Metro Chabacano                      Keri-Lynn Wilson           Simón Bolívar Symphony        Dorian  90254

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Thomas Tallis Continued

17:19 Tallis  Gaude Gloriosa  Hyperion

5:32  Tallis   Gaude Gloriosa  Hyperion

3:10  Tallis  Mass For 4 Voices  3. Sanctus  Hyperion

:53   Tallis   Mass For 4 Voices   4. Benedictus  Hyperion

4:59  Tallis  Mass For 4 Voices   5. Agnus Dei  Hyperion

3:48  Tallis  Why Fum'th In Fight  Hyperion

2:49  Tallis  O Lord, Give Thy Holy Spirit   Hyperion

3:37  Tallis  I Call & Cry To Thee  Hyperion

2:18  Tallis  If Ye Love Me  Hyperion

2:51  Tallis  A New Commandment   Hyperion

05:58:00            00:01:45            Dominick Argento         Valse triste                    Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra      Reference            91

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:05:31            Charles Gounod            St. Cecilia Mass: Sanctus          German Radio Philharmonic            Karel Mark Chichon       Elina Garanca, mezzo; Latvian Radio Choir         DeutGram         21327

06:11:00            00:17:42            Franz Joseph Haydn      Mass No. 7 in B flat major         Collegium Musicum 90   Richard Hickox  Janice Watson, soprano; Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Chandos           592

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: What’s New? - Getting the New Year off to a fine start with a survey of some recent compact disc releases

J. S. BACH:  Fugue in C, BWV 547 –Robert Quinney (1876 Metzler/Trinity College, Cambridge, England) Coro 16132

MARTIN y COLL:  Jacara.  DIEGO FERNANDEZ de HUETE:  Tarantela.  COLL:  Tamborilero   Manuel Minguillon Nieto, vihuela; Manuel Vilas, harp; Cristina Garcia Banegas (1691 Bosca/Santa Maria Church, Cadaqués, Spain) Solfa 1208070

GUY BOVET:  Hamburger Totentanz   Mark Pacoe (1935 Aeolian-Skinner, 2012 Peragallo/St. Malachy’s Church, New York City) Acis 21653

DAVID MARLATT:  Earthscape  Chicago Gargoyle Brass/Rodney Nolmes, director; Jared Stellmacher (1982 Casavant/1st United Church, Oak Park, IL) MSR 1598

CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR:  Kyrie, fr Mass for Two Choirs, Op. 36  Les Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal; Les Chantres Musiciens/Gilbert Patenaude, director; Jonathan Oldengarm and Vincent Boucher (1960 Beckerath/St. Joseph’s Oratory, Montreal, Quebec) ATMA 2718

WIDOR:  Cantabile, fr Symphony No. 6, Op. 42, no. 2   Gerard Brooks (1880 Cavaillé-Coll/Holy Cross Cathedral, Orleans, France) Fugue State DVD 010

PHILIP MOORE:  Allegro deciso, fr Sinfonietta   Simon Thomas Jacobs (2013 Richards, Fowkes/St. George’s Hanover Square, London) Fugue State 009

AMÉDÉE REUCHSEL:  Meditation, fr 10 Pieces   Manfred Meier-Appel (1912 Stahlhuth-2002 Jann/St. Martin’s Church, Dudelange, Luxembourg)

ALEXANDRE GUILMANT:  Final, fr Organ Symphony No. 1 in d, Op. 42  Pfaltz Theatre Orchestra/Uwe Sandner, conductor; Felix Hell (1965 Oberlinger/Protestant Church, Kaiserslautern, Germany) PercPro40072014

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Baptism of the Lord - This week, on With Heart and Voice, among other wonderful sacred music, we’ll hear pieces that mark the traditional observance of the Baptism of the Lord, coming on the 8th day after Epiphany
 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded  November 16, 2015 - From Naples Florida, this week’s program features a highly emotional performance of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Trio No. 1 in G minor by three teenagers from the Chicago area; a young oboist shares a funny story about how sibling rivalry has fueled his drive for excellence; and the local 14-year-old pianist describes how he raised over twenty-thousand dollars for a nearby children’s hospital

14-year-old pianist Noah Waddell from Fort Myers, Florida, performs Prelude Op. 23, No. 2 in B-flat major, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (18731943).

18-year-old cellist Oliver Herbert from San Francisco, California, performs the first movement, Allegro – Tempo di Marcia, from Sonata for Cello and Piano, by Francis Poulenc (18991963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Piano Trio Royale from the Midwest Young Artists in Chicago performs Trio élégiaque No.1 in G minor, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943).

14-year-old violinist Masha Lakisova from Vernon Hills, Illinois, 16-year-old cellist Haddon Kay from Lincolnshire, Illinois, 16-year-old pianist Derek Chung from Long Grove, Illinois

17-year-old oboist David Norville from Fort Myers, Florida, performs the first movement, Munter, from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano, by Paul Hindemith (18951963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

15-year-old violinist Hannah Song from Irvine, California, performs the third movement, Mélodie, and the second movement, Scherzo, from “Souvenir d’un lieu cher”, Op. 42,

by Pyotr Tchaikovsky (18401893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Cellist Oliver Herbert performs the second movement, Langsam, from Fünf Stücke im Volkston Op. 102 (Five Pieces in Folk Style), by Robert Schumann (18101856), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free - Ballet; Three Dance Variations: Variation 3: Danzon & Variation 1: Galop--Nashville Symphony; Andrew Mogrelia, conductor Album: Bernstein: Fancy Free/Dybbuk Naxos 559280 Music: 4:14

Traditional Swedish (arr Maria Pomianowska): Fogel vikar'n polska--LutoSlowianie Orchestra; Maria Pomianowska, artistic director Chopin and his Europe International Music Festival, Witold Lutoslawski Polish Radio Concert Studio, Warsaw, Poland Music: 4:38

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Chris Willis from Santa Monica, CA Music: 7:03

Puzzler Payoff: Olivier Messiaen: Louange a l'eternite de Jesus from quatour pour la fin du temps--Yvonne Loriod, piano; Manuel Fischer-Dieskau, cello Album: Messiaen: Quator Pour La Fin Du Temps, Theme et Variations EMI Classics 54395 Music: 8:06

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story--Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 23:14

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Jacques Ibert: Divertissement--River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Alastair Willis, conductor The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Music: 15:14

Robert Schumann: Three Romances, Op. 94--Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano String Theory, Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 10:30

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D major Op 77: 2. Adagio; 3. Allegro giocoso, ma non troppo--James Ehnes, violin; Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Teton Village, WY Music: 16:35

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 1 of the life and music of Gustav Mahler

Symphony No.1 in D "Titan" (1888-1896)--New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 745369 CD)

Symphony No.2 in c "Resurrection" (1888-1896)--Jennie Tourel,soprano; New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 745369 CD)

Symphony No.3 in d (1893-1896)--New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 745369 CD)

Symphony No.1 in D "Titan" (1888-1896)--Chitose Okashiro, piano (Chateau Music Group 10001 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:01:41            Gustav Holst     Japanese Suite: Dance of the Wolves Op 33                  JoAnn Falletta            Ulster Orchestra            Naxos   572914

14:01:00            00:03:00            John Barry        Dances With Wolves: Two Socks & John           La Pietà            Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin    Analekta           8733

14:04:00            00:16:56            Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No.  6 in D major            Orpheus Chamber Orchestra                  Mischa Maisky, cello     DeutGram         447022

14:21:00            00:08:01            Richard Wagner Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into               José Serebrier            Bournemouth Symphony           Naxos   570293

14:50:00            00:27:35            Ludwig van Beethoven   String Quartet No.  5 in A major  Op 18                           Miró Quartet            Vanguard          1655

15:17:00            00:06:21            Claude Debussy            Marche écossaise                     Jean Martinon   Orchestre National de France         EMI      72667

15:23:00            00:08:50            Felix Mendelssohn        Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' Op 26             Roy Goodman            Hanover Band   Nimbus 5318

15:32:00            00:10:04            Franz Joseph Haydn      Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 103                        Claudio Abbado            Chamber Orchestra of Europe    DeutGram         4778117

15:47:00            00:10:00            Antonio Vivaldi  Guitar Concerto in A major         English Chamber Orchestra        George Malcolm            Eduardo Fernández, guitar         Decca   417617

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor; Marian Vogel, soprano; Nik Budimir, bass baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus

16:04:00            00:07:38            Maurice Ravel   Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan

16:15:00            00:25:28            Claude Debussy            La mer

16:44:00            00:41:49            Gabriel Fauré    Requiem Op 48

17:24:00            00:34:29            Igor Stravinsky  The Rite of Spring                     Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra            Sony    64109

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:03:00            00:24:52            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Quartet No.  1 in G minor                          Fauré Quartet DeutGram         6609

18:30:00            00:07:54            Richard Strauss Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der                     Herbert Blomstedt            Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra  Decca   4645

18:40:00            00:13:55            Giuseppe Cambini         Wind Quintet No.  3 in F major                           Aulos Wind Quintet            Schwann           310011

18:56:00            00:03:59            Frédéric Chopin Impromptu No.  1 in A flat major  Op 29                         Yundi, piano            DeutGram         3887

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna– Boulez in Cleveland

19:02:00            00:22:12            Maurice Ravel   Piano Concerto in G major         Cleveland Orchestra      Pierre Boulez            Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano      DeutGram         14764

19:26:00            00:35:26            Claude Debussy            Images for Orchestra                 Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra            CBS     45620

20:02:00            00:53:25            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  4 in G major      Cleveland Orchestra      Pierre Boulez            Juliane Banse, soprano; William Preucil, violin    DeutGram         463257

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Larry Baker: Burn Green (2015) — Andrew Garay, Rob Hassing, Courtney Lambert, marimbas (private CD) 10:00

Donald Erb: Five Red Hot Duets for Two Contrabassoons (1990) — Bradford Buckley, Gregg Henegar, bassoons (Albany 092) 15:04

Fredric Lissauer: 3 Sketches + 2 Studies for solo piano (2006) — Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 02-25-07) 5:27

Nicholas Underhill: Piano Trio in two movements — Gramercy Trio (CCG 04-11-07) 19:29

21:55:00            00:04:56            Federico Mompou         Intimate Impressions: Secreto                            Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano           ECM     2367

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Gunther Schuller - He’s played with Miles Davis, was principal horn of the Cleveland Symphony at age 18, is the co-creator of the “third stream” movement and so much more. In this program from 2014, Seth talks with the late Gunther Schuller about his incredible life and legacy in music

Gunther Schuller: Conversations--Modern Jazz Quartet & Beaux Arts String Quartet 10:45

Schuller: Of Reminisces and Reflections--Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra/Bernardi New World 80492 16:32

Schuller: Abstraction--Beaux-Arts String Quartet + Ornette Coleman, sax; soloists 4:10

Schuller: String Quartet No. 3, III--Emerson String Quartet DG 4775384 6:09

Schuller: Little Blue Devil from Seven Studies on Themes of Paul Klee--Minneapolis Symphony/Dorati Naxos 81135 1:31, 3:23

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:03:36            Peter Tchaikovsky         Distant Past Op 72                                Mikhail Pletnev, piano            DeutGram         4284

23:05:00            00:06:38            Maurice Ravel   Pavane for a Princess of the Past                      Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra          DeutGram         2121

23:12:00            00:10:09            Franz Liszt        Transcendental Etude No.  9 in A flat major                                Alice Sara Ott, piano         DeutGram         4778362

23:24:00            00:06:13            Claude Debussy            Clouds from 'Three Nocturnes'               Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra          DeutGram         439896

23:30:00            00:08:44            George Frederick Bristow          Nocturne from Symphony in F sharp minor  Op 26                      Neeme Järvi      Detroit Symphony         Chandos           9169

23:41:00            00:06:44            Constant Lambert          Sarabande for the Followers of Virgo                 Barry Wordsworth            BBC Concert Orchestra  Argo     436118

23:47:00            00:05:52            Maurice Ravel   Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane                       Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra          DeutGram         2121

23:55:00            00:03:10            Richard Dubugnon        La Minute exquise                                 Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano     Decca   15249

23:57:00            00:02:11            Claude Debussy            Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd                            Simon Trpceski, piano EMI      272
 

 