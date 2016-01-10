Program Guide 01-10-2016

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Juanjo Mena, conductor; Behzod Abduraimov, piano

00:04:00 00:15:43 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 1 in D major Op 25 Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553053

00:30:00 00:24:51 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 5 in G major Op 55 London Symphony Orchestra Lorin Maazel Sviatoslav Richter, piano EMI 68637

01:03:00 00:40:45 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 7 in D minor Op 70 Carlo Maria Giulini London Philharmonic EMI 68628

CLASSICAL WEEKEND – Boulez in Cleveland

02:02:00 00:22:12 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto in G major Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

02:26:00 00:33:55 Claude Debussy Images for Orchestra Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766

03:02:00 00:53:25 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 4 in G major Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Juliane Banse, soprano; William Preucil, violin DeutGram 463257

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Larry Baker: Burn Green (2015) — Andrew Garay, Rob Hassing, Courtney Lambert, marimbas (private CD) 10:00

Donald Erb: Five Red Hot Duets for Two Contrabassoons (1990) — Bradford Buckley, Gregg Henegar, bassoons (Albany 092) 15:04

Fredric Lissauer: 3 Sketches + 2 Studies for solo piano (2006) — Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 02-25-07) 5:27

Nicholas Underhill: Piano Trio in two movements — Gramercy Trio (CCG 04-11-07) 19:29

04:53:00 00:06:38 Javier Alvárez Metro Chabacano Keri-Lynn Wilson Simón Bolívar Symphony Dorian 90254

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Thomas Tallis Continued

17:19 Tallis Gaude Gloriosa Hyperion

5:32 Tallis Gaude Gloriosa Hyperion

3:10 Tallis Mass For 4 Voices 3. Sanctus Hyperion

:53 Tallis Mass For 4 Voices 4. Benedictus Hyperion

4:59 Tallis Mass For 4 Voices 5. Agnus Dei Hyperion

3:48 Tallis Why Fum'th In Fight Hyperion

2:49 Tallis O Lord, Give Thy Holy Spirit Hyperion

3:37 Tallis I Call & Cry To Thee Hyperion

2:18 Tallis If Ye Love Me Hyperion

2:51 Tallis A New Commandment Hyperion

05:58:00 00:01:45 Dominick Argento Valse triste Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 91

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:05:31 Charles Gounod St. Cecilia Mass: Sanctus German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo; Latvian Radio Choir DeutGram 21327

06:11:00 00:17:42 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 7 in B flat major Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Janice Watson, soprano; Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Chandos 592

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: What’s New? - Getting the New Year off to a fine start with a survey of some recent compact disc releases

J. S. BACH: Fugue in C, BWV 547 –Robert Quinney (1876 Metzler/Trinity College, Cambridge, England) Coro 16132

MARTIN y COLL: Jacara. DIEGO FERNANDEZ de HUETE: Tarantela. COLL: Tamborilero Manuel Minguillon Nieto, vihuela; Manuel Vilas, harp; Cristina Garcia Banegas (1691 Bosca/Santa Maria Church, Cadaqués, Spain) Solfa 1208070

GUY BOVET: Hamburger Totentanz Mark Pacoe (1935 Aeolian-Skinner, 2012 Peragallo/St. Malachy’s Church, New York City) Acis 21653

DAVID MARLATT: Earthscape Chicago Gargoyle Brass/Rodney Nolmes, director; Jared Stellmacher (1982 Casavant/1st United Church, Oak Park, IL) MSR 1598

CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR: Kyrie, fr Mass for Two Choirs, Op. 36 Les Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal; Les Chantres Musiciens/Gilbert Patenaude, director; Jonathan Oldengarm and Vincent Boucher (1960 Beckerath/St. Joseph’s Oratory, Montreal, Quebec) ATMA 2718

WIDOR: Cantabile, fr Symphony No. 6, Op. 42, no. 2 Gerard Brooks (1880 Cavaillé-Coll/Holy Cross Cathedral, Orleans, France) Fugue State DVD 010

PHILIP MOORE: Allegro deciso, fr Sinfonietta Simon Thomas Jacobs (2013 Richards, Fowkes/St. George’s Hanover Square, London) Fugue State 009

AMÉDÉE REUCHSEL: Meditation, fr 10 Pieces Manfred Meier-Appel (1912 Stahlhuth-2002 Jann/St. Martin’s Church, Dudelange, Luxembourg)

ALEXANDRE GUILMANT: Final, fr Organ Symphony No. 1 in d, Op. 42 Pfaltz Theatre Orchestra/Uwe Sandner, conductor; Felix Hell (1965 Oberlinger/Protestant Church, Kaiserslautern, Germany) PercPro40072014

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Baptism of the Lord - This week, on With Heart and Voice, among other wonderful sacred music, we’ll hear pieces that mark the traditional observance of the Baptism of the Lord, coming on the 8th day after Epiphany



09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 16, 2015 - From Naples Florida, this week’s program features a highly emotional performance of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Trio No. 1 in G minor by three teenagers from the Chicago area; a young oboist shares a funny story about how sibling rivalry has fueled his drive for excellence; and the local 14-year-old pianist describes how he raised over twenty-thousand dollars for a nearby children’s hospital

14-year-old pianist Noah Waddell from Fort Myers, Florida, performs Prelude Op. 23, No. 2 in B-flat major, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (18731943).

18-year-old cellist Oliver Herbert from San Francisco, California, performs the first movement, Allegro – Tempo di Marcia, from Sonata for Cello and Piano, by Francis Poulenc (18991963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Piano Trio Royale from the Midwest Young Artists in Chicago performs Trio élégiaque No.1 in G minor, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943).

14-year-old violinist Masha Lakisova from Vernon Hills, Illinois, 16-year-old cellist Haddon Kay from Lincolnshire, Illinois, 16-year-old pianist Derek Chung from Long Grove, Illinois

17-year-old oboist David Norville from Fort Myers, Florida, performs the first movement, Munter, from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano, by Paul Hindemith (18951963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

15-year-old violinist Hannah Song from Irvine, California, performs the third movement, Mélodie, and the second movement, Scherzo, from “Souvenir d’un lieu cher”, Op. 42,

by Pyotr Tchaikovsky (18401893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Cellist Oliver Herbert performs the second movement, Langsam, from Fünf Stücke im Volkston Op. 102 (Five Pieces in Folk Style), by Robert Schumann (18101856), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free - Ballet; Three Dance Variations: Variation 3: Danzon & Variation 1: Galop--Nashville Symphony; Andrew Mogrelia, conductor Album: Bernstein: Fancy Free/Dybbuk Naxos 559280 Music: 4:14

Traditional Swedish (arr Maria Pomianowska): Fogel vikar'n polska--LutoSlowianie Orchestra; Maria Pomianowska, artistic director Chopin and his Europe International Music Festival, Witold Lutoslawski Polish Radio Concert Studio, Warsaw, Poland Music: 4:38

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Chris Willis from Santa Monica, CA Music: 7:03

Puzzler Payoff: Olivier Messiaen: Louange a l'eternite de Jesus from quatour pour la fin du temps--Yvonne Loriod, piano; Manuel Fischer-Dieskau, cello Album: Messiaen: Quator Pour La Fin Du Temps, Theme et Variations EMI Classics 54395 Music: 8:06

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story--Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 23:14

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Jacques Ibert: Divertissement--River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Alastair Willis, conductor The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Music: 15:14

Robert Schumann: Three Romances, Op. 94--Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano String Theory, Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 10:30

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D major Op 77: 2. Adagio; 3. Allegro giocoso, ma non troppo--James Ehnes, violin; Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Teton Village, WY Music: 16:35

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 1 of the life and music of Gustav Mahler

Symphony No.1 in D "Titan" (1888-1896)--New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 745369 CD)

Symphony No.2 in c "Resurrection" (1888-1896)--Jennie Tourel,soprano; New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 745369 CD)

Symphony No.3 in d (1893-1896)--New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 745369 CD)

Symphony No.1 in D "Titan" (1888-1896)--Chitose Okashiro, piano (Chateau Music Group 10001 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:01:41 Gustav Holst Japanese Suite: Dance of the Wolves Op 33 JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 572914

14:01:00 00:03:00 John Barry Dances With Wolves: Two Socks & John La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8733

14:04:00 00:16:56 Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No. 6 in D major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 447022

14:21:00 00:08:01 Richard Wagner Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293

14:50:00 00:27:35 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 5 in A major Op 18 Miró Quartet Vanguard 1655

15:17:00 00:06:21 Claude Debussy Marche écossaise Jean Martinon Orchestre National de France EMI 72667

15:23:00 00:08:50 Felix Mendelssohn Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' Op 26 Roy Goodman Hanover Band Nimbus 5318

15:32:00 00:10:04 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 103 Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4778117

15:47:00 00:10:00 Antonio Vivaldi Guitar Concerto in A major English Chamber Orchestra George Malcolm Eduardo Fernández, guitar Decca 417617

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor; Marian Vogel, soprano; Nik Budimir, bass baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus

16:04:00 00:07:38 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan

16:15:00 00:25:28 Claude Debussy La mer

16:44:00 00:41:49 Gabriel Fauré Requiem Op 48

17:24:00 00:34:29 Igor Stravinsky The Rite of Spring Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra Sony 64109

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:03:00 00:24:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor Fauré Quartet DeutGram 6609

18:30:00 00:07:54 Richard Strauss Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645

18:40:00 00:13:55 Giuseppe Cambini Wind Quintet No. 3 in F major Aulos Wind Quintet Schwann 310011

18:56:00 00:03:59 Frédéric Chopin Impromptu No. 1 in A flat major Op 29 Yundi, piano DeutGram 3887

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna– Boulez in Cleveland

19:02:00 00:22:12 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto in G major Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

19:26:00 00:35:26 Claude Debussy Images for Orchestra Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra CBS 45620

20:02:00 00:53:25 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 4 in G major Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Juliane Banse, soprano; William Preucil, violin DeutGram 463257

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Larry Baker: Burn Green (2015) — Andrew Garay, Rob Hassing, Courtney Lambert, marimbas (private CD) 10:00

Donald Erb: Five Red Hot Duets for Two Contrabassoons (1990) — Bradford Buckley, Gregg Henegar, bassoons (Albany 092) 15:04

Fredric Lissauer: 3 Sketches + 2 Studies for solo piano (2006) — Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 02-25-07) 5:27

Nicholas Underhill: Piano Trio in two movements — Gramercy Trio (CCG 04-11-07) 19:29

21:55:00 00:04:56 Federico Mompou Intimate Impressions: Secreto Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Gunther Schuller - He’s played with Miles Davis, was principal horn of the Cleveland Symphony at age 18, is the co-creator of the “third stream” movement and so much more. In this program from 2014, Seth talks with the late Gunther Schuller about his incredible life and legacy in music

Gunther Schuller: Conversations--Modern Jazz Quartet & Beaux Arts String Quartet 10:45

Schuller: Of Reminisces and Reflections--Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra/Bernardi New World 80492 16:32

Schuller: Abstraction--Beaux-Arts String Quartet + Ornette Coleman, sax; soloists 4:10

Schuller: String Quartet No. 3, III--Emerson String Quartet DG 4775384 6:09

Schuller: Little Blue Devil from Seven Studies on Themes of Paul Klee--Minneapolis Symphony/Dorati Naxos 81135 1:31, 3:23

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:03:36 Peter Tchaikovsky Distant Past Op 72 Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 4284

23:05:00 00:06:38 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

23:12:00 00:10:09 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No. 9 in A flat major Alice Sara Ott, piano DeutGram 4778362

23:24:00 00:06:13 Claude Debussy Clouds from 'Three Nocturnes' Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 439896

23:30:00 00:08:44 George Frederick Bristow Nocturne from Symphony in F sharp minor Op 26 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9169

23:41:00 00:06:44 Constant Lambert Sarabande for the Followers of Virgo Barry Wordsworth BBC Concert Orchestra Argo 436118

23:47:00 00:05:52 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

23:55:00 00:03:10 Richard Dubugnon La Minute exquise Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano Decca 15249

23:57:00 00:02:11 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272

