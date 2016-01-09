© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 01-09-2016

Published January 9, 2016 at 6:13 PM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:35:42            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 22 in E flat major     Royal Northern Sinfonia            Imogen Cooper Imogen Cooper, piano   Avie      2200

00:40:00            00:47:53            John Knowles Paine      Symphony No.  2 in A major  Op 34                   JoAnn Falletta            Ulster Orchestra            Naxos   559748

01:30:00            00:25:16            Felix Mendelssohn        String Quartet in E flat major                              Pacifica Quartet            Cedille  82

01:57:00            00:24:40            Carl Nielsen       Clarinet Concerto Op 57 Swedish Radio Symphony         Esa-Pekka Salonen            Haken Rosengren, clarinet         Sony    53276

02:23:00            00:20:37            Maurice Ravel   Gaspard de la nuit                                 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano            Decca   16421

02:46:00            01:16:27            Ludwig van Beethoven   Missa Solemnis Op 123 Cleveland Orchestra      George Szell            Saramae Endich, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Ezio Flagello, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus          MAA     97

04:04:00            00:24:52            Serenade No. 12 for Winds in C minor                Jack Brymer      London Wind Soloists            Decca   4785437

04:31:00            00:25:15            Frédéric Chopin Piano Sonata No.  2 in B flat minor  Op 35                                 Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram         4048

04:58:00            00:25:15            Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari     Suite Concertino in F major  Op 16         Rome Symphony Orchestra            Francesco La Vecchia   Giuseppe Giabocchi, bassoon   Naxos   572921

05:25:00            00:14:47            Claude Debussy            Estampes                                 Paul Crossley, piano     Sony    53111

05:46:00            00:05:20            Oskar Nedbal    Valse triste                    Libor Pesek      Royal Liverpool Philharmonic            VirginClas         59285

05:52:00            00:06:05            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andante in C K 315 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Susan Palma, flute      DeutGram 427 677

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Listen this time when Christina Pluhar’s early music ensemble, “L’Arpegiatta,” performs traditional Venezuelan music, as well as songs from Argentina by Hilda Herrera and Ástor Piazolla. Frank Dominguez is your host. [Escuche esta vez cuando “L' Arpegiatta,” el conjunto de música antigua de Christina Pluhar, interpreta música tradicional venezolana. También hay canciones de Argentina por Hilda Herrera y Ástor Piazzolla. Frank Domínguez es tu anfitrión.]

06:00:50 Salvador Brotons: Concerto "Mare Nostrum" for Guitar & Orchestra--Alex Garrobé, guitar; Barcelona Symphony Orchestra  Salvador Brotons   Harmonia Mundi   987055                       

06:10:13 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 1--Daniel Barenboim, piano; Pinchas  Zuckerman, violin; Jacqueline Du Pré, cello     EMI  63124         

06:41:30 Hilda Herrera; Antonio Nello Castro: Zamba del Chaguanco (arr Gato & Christina Pluhar)--Philippe Jaroussky, countertenor; L'arpeggiata  Christina Pluhar   Virgin Classics  6785162           

06:45:24 Traditional: Pajarillo verde--Philippe Jaroussky, countertenor; L'arpeggiata  Christina Pluhar   Virgin Classics   6785162

06:47:57 Astor Piazzolla: Los Pájaros Perdidos (The Lost Birds) arr Gato & Mario Trejo--Philippe Jaroussky, countertenor; Raquel Andueza, soprano; L'arpeggiata   Christina Pluhar   Virgin Classics     6785162

06:52:26 Isaac Albéniz: Cantos de España: Córdoba Op. 32 (arr José María Gallardo del Rey)--José María Gallardo del Rey, guitar    Deutsche Grammophon   0028947643

07:00:50 Manuel de Falla: Seven Popular Spanish Songs (Siete canciones populares españolas)--William Knuth, violin; Adam Levin, guitar; Duo Sonidos    Duo Sonidos   8048793095

07:16:24 Carl Maria von Weber: Konzertstück in f, Op 79--Claudio Arrau, piano; Philharmonia Orchestra   Alceo Galliera   EMI Classics   562884 

07:37:04 Jorge Olaya-Muñoz: Negrita linda (porro)--Quintet of the Americas    MSR Classics  1077

07:40:32 Enrique Granados: "Canto de les estrelles" (Song of the Stars)--Douglas Riva, piano; Voices of Ascension  Dennis Keene   Naxos  570533

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free - Ballet; Three Dance Variations: Variation 3: Danzon & Variation 1: Galop--Nashville Symphony; Andrew Mogrelia, conductor Album: Bernstein: Fancy Free/Dybbuk Naxos 559280 Music: 4:14

Traditional Swedish (arr Maria Pomianowska): Fogel vikar'n polska--LutoSlowianie Orchestra; Maria Pomianowska, artistic director Chopin and his Europe International Music Festival, Witold Lutoslawski Polish Radio Concert Studio, Warsaw, Poland Music: 4:38

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Chris Willis from Santa Monica, CA Music: 7:03

Puzzler Payoff: Olivier Messiaen: Louange a l'éternité de Jesús from Quatuor pour la fin du temps--Yvonne Loriod, piano; Manuel Fischer-Dieskau, cello Album: Messiaen: Quatuor Pour La Fin Du Temps, Theme et Variations EMI Classics 54395 Music: 8:06

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story--Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 23:14

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Jacques Ibert: Divertissement--River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Alastair Willis, conductor The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Music: 15:14

Robert Schumann: Three Romances, Op. 94--Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano String Theory, Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 10:30

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D major Op 77: 2. Adagio; 3. Allegro giocoso, ma non troppo--James Ehnes, violin; Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Teton Village, WY Music: 16:35

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch:   Piquant Arrangements

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen – Tamara Volkskaya, domra; Natalia Tyomkina, piano (Doremi 71119 CD) 7:30

Claude Debussy: Claire de lune – Isao Tomita, synthesizer (RCA 635882 CD) 5:49

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise in A flat, Op 53, arranged for 8 pianos and conducted by Julius Rudel (IPL 5005/6 LP) 8:53

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka in A minor Op.68 No.2 – William Kapell, piano (RCA 68990 CD) 2:20

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka in A minor Op.68 No.2 – Tuba Quartet – Nigel Amherst, Gerard Hoffnung, Jim Howell & John L. Wilson (EMI 63302 CD) 2:41

Antonio Vivaldi: The Four Seasons: Winter: Allegro non molto – Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; The Orchestra of Flanders/Rudolf Werthen (Telarc 80523 CD) 3:05

Johann Sebastian Bach: Courante from English Suite No. 4 BWV 809 – Safri Duo (Uffe Savery and Morten Friis, marimbas and vibraphone) (Chandos 9339 CD) 1:23

Johann Sebastian Bach: Badinerie from Suite No. 2 in B Minor, BWV 1067 – The Swingle Singers/Ward Swingle (Philips 600426 LP) 1:16

Johann Sebastian Bach: “Jesu, joy of man’s desiring” from Cantata no.147 – Wendy Carlos, synthesizer (Telarc 80323 CD) 3:33

Rachel Barton Pine: Variations on “Happy Birthday” – Rachel Barton Pine, violin  (YouTube PD) 5:32

 

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Pierre Boulez – With the passing on Tuesday of this musical titan, Offbeat presents a re-airing of an interview from 2010 when the distinguished composer/conductor was marking the 45 th anniversary of his association with The Cleveland Orchestra

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Opposite-Coast Bouquets and Brickbats for Weill and Sessions; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Franz Josef Haydn, Father of the Symphony

12:08:00            00:07:03            Franz Joseph Haydn      Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 46              Ilan Volkov        BBC Scottish Symphony       BBC     225

12:17:00            00:10:12            John Knowles Paine      Overture to 'As You Like It' Op 28                      Zubin Mehta      New York Philharmonic         New World        374

12:29:00            00:17:43            Maurice Ravel   Le tombeau de Couperin                        Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra            DeutGram         2121

12:47:00            00:11:23            Felix Mendelssohn        String Symphony No.  6 in E flat major               Nicholas Ward            Northern Chamber Orchestra      Naxos   553161

 

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Donizetti’s Anna Bolena, with American soprano Sondra Radvanovsky in the title role. This will be the first broadcast of Radvanovsky’s season-long quest to sing all three of the principal heroines in Donizetti’s “Tudor queens’ trilogy,” being presented in its entirety for the first time at the Met this season. Anna Bolena also stars rising American mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton as Giovanna, the queen’s rival, and Ildar Abdrazakov as Enrico, King Henry VIII of England, along with Stephen Costello as Anna’s first love, Lord Riccardo Percy, and Tamara Mumford as Smeton. Marco Armiliato conducts. The intermission will include backstage artist interviews
 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:38:00            00:14:23            John Knowles Paine      Departure of Winter from Symphony No. 2 Op 34                       JoAnn Falletta   Ulster Orchestra            Naxos   559748

16:53:00            00:10:00            Jack Gallagher  Diversions Overture                   JoAnn Falletta   London Symphony Orchestra          Naxos   559652

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Toys, Bugs, Fish and Monsters: The Music of Pixar Studios - Pixar Studios not only revolutionized digital animation, they've also commissioned some of the best film scores around. We'll hear music from Toy Story, A Bugs Life, Finding Nemo and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

A Bug's Life Suite from A Bug's Life, 1998  Walt Disney 60634-7  Randy Newman  original soundtrack/Randy Newman, cond.

Colette Shows Him Le Ropes from Ratatouille, 2007  Walt Disney D00050102  Michael Giacchino  original soundtrack/ Tim Simonec, cond.

Up with Titles from Up, 2009  Walt Disney D001372702  Michael Giacchino  original soundtrack/ Tim Simonec, cond.

Eve Retrieve from WALL-E, 2008  Walt Disney D000174302  Thomas Newman  The Hollywood Studio Symphony/ Thomas Newman, cond.

Merida's Home from Brave, 2012  Walt Disney D001405202  Patrick Doyle  The London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Infinity and Beyond and You've Got a Friend in Me from Toy Story, 1995  Walt Disney 61290-7  Randy Newman  Randy Newman, vocals/original soundtrack/ Randy Newman, cond.

The Cleaner from Toy Story 2, 1999 - Walt Disney 61290-7  Randy Newman  original soundtrack/ Randy Newman, cond.

So Long from Toy Story 3, 2010  Walt Disney D000470502  Randy Newman  original soundtrack/ Randy Newman, cond.

A Bug's Life Suite from A Bug's Life, 1998  Walt Disney 60634-7  Randy Newman  original soundtrack/ Randy Newman, cond.

The Scare Floor from Monsters, Inc., 2001  Walt Disney 61290-7  Randy Newman  original soundtrack/Randy Newman, cond.

First Day at MU and Mike and Sulley from Monsters University, 2013  Walt Disney digital release  Randy Newman  original soundtrack/Randy Newman, cond.

Field Trip from Finding Nemo, 2003  Walt Disney 60078-7  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack/ Thomas Newman, cond.

Nemo Egg from Finding Nemo, 2003  Walt Disney 60078-7  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack/ Thomas Newman, cond.

Wow and Fronds Like These from Finding Nemo, 2003  Walt Disney 60078-7  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack/ Thomas Newman, cond.

Define Dancing and Eve Retrieve from WALL-E, 2008  Walt Disney D000174302  Thomas Newman  The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Thomas Newman, cond.

The Incredits from the Incredibles, 2004  Walt Disney 61100-7  Michael Giacchino  original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

The Big Race from Cars, 2006  Walt Disney 61349-7  Randy Newman  original soundtrack/Randy Newman, cond.

The Radiator Springs Gran Prix from Cars 2, 2011  Walt Disney D000650792  Michael Giacchino  original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Ratatouille Main Theme from Ratatouille, 2007  Walt Disney D00050102  Michael Giacchino  original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Stuff We Did from Up, 2009  Walt Disney D0001372702  Michael Giacchino  original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

We've Both Changed from Brave, 2012  Walt Disney D001405202  Patrick Doyle  original soundtrack/James Shearman, cond.

Mike and Sulley from Monsters University, 2013  Walt Disney digital release  Randy Newman  original soundtrack/Randy Newman, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Tony Award Winners of the 1960s - The big prize winners of the decade, including “The Sound of Music,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Man of La Mancha.”

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch  979151-2           

18:01:20  00:02:49  Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein  The Sound of Music  Mary Martin   The Sound of Music  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60583   

18:04:04  00:02:40  Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick  The Name's LaGuardia  Tom Bosley  Fiorello! Original B'way Cast  Angel  2435-65023      

18:07:15  00:03:55  Charles Strouse-Lee Adams   Healthy, Normal American Boy  Dick Van Dyke, Chita Rivera      Bye Bye Birdie   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK89254      

18:11:05  00:02:30  A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe   Camelot  Richard Burton  Camelot   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60542

18:14:18  00:02:38  Frank Loesser  The Company Way    Robert Morse, Sammy Smith  How to Succeed… Original B'way Cast            RCA  82876-56051        

18:17:30  00:03:50  Stephen Sondheim   Everybody Ought to Have a Maid  Zero Mostel, Jack GilfordA Funny Thing… Original B'way Cast  Angel  7777-64770 

18:21:54  00:03:09  Jerry Herman  I Put My Hand In  Carol Channing  Hello, Dolly!   Original B'way Cast RCA  82876-51431           

18:24:57  00:01:21  Jerry Herman  Hello,Dolly!   Carol Channing   Hello, Dolly!  Original B'way Cast     RCA  82876-51431  

18:27:08  00:04:55  Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick   If I Were a Rich Man  Zero Mostel  Fiddler on the Roof  Original B'way Cast  RCA  82876-51430        

18:32:35  00:02:23  Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion  The Impossible Dream  Richard Kiley  Man of La Mancha Original  B'way Cast  Decca B'way  012-159-387-2     

18:34:54  00:03:05  Jerry Herman  If He Walked Into My Life  Angela Lansbury  Mame  Original  B'way Cast  Sony  SK60959           

18:38:36  00:03:49  John Kander-Fred Ebb  Finale from "Cabaret"  Joel Grey, Lotte Lenya  Cabaret  Original  B'way Cast  Sony  SK60533          

18:42:41  00:03:02  Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green  Smile, Smile   Leslie Uggams,Robert Hooks Hallelujah, Baby  Sony            SK48218          

18:46:29  00:02:48  Sherman Edwards    Is Anybody There?   William Daniels  1776  Original B'way Cast Sony  SK48215  

18:49:08  00:02:05  Galt MacDermot-G.Ragni-James Rado  The Flesh Failures/Let the Sunshine In  Lynn Kellogg, Melba Moore  Hair  Original  B'way Cast  RCA  82876-56085     

18:51:35  00:01:25  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  C1653

18:53:12  00:03:36  Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick  Filler: Sunrise, Sunset    Zero Mostel, Maria Karnilova Fiddler on the Roof  Original  B'way Cast  RCA          82876-51430     

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:25:31            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Divertimento No. 2 in D major    Cleveland Orchestra            George Szell     Maurice Sharp, flute; Marc Lifschey, oboe; George Goslee, bassoon; Myron Bloom, horn            Sony    86793

19:30:00            00:25:13            Camille Saint-Saëns       Symphony in A major                Jean Martinon   Orchestre National de France         Brilliant 94360

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Pierre Boulez, conductor; Magdalena Kozená, soprano; Christian Gerhaher, baritone – recorded 2/6/2010 at the last concert Pierre Boulez would conduct in Severance Hall

20:05:00            00:24:01            Gustav Mahler   Adagio from Symphony No. 10 in F sharp major                        

20:36:00            00:49:10            Gustav Mahler   Songs from 'Des Knaben Wunderhorn'

21:40:00            00:18:47            Maurice Ravel   Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D major       Cleveland Orchestra            Pierre Boulez     Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano      DeutGram         14764

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Our second annual all-request show…The Radio Essays and This Week in the Media return next week
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:05:30            Claude Debussy            Estampes: Pagodes                  Emil de Cou      San Francisco Ballet Orchestra          Arabesque        6734

23:07:00            00:05:50            Antonín Dvorák Poetic Tone Pictures: At the Old Castle Op 85                            Vassily Primakov, piano            Bridge  9309

23:13:00            00:08:29            Charles Tomlinson Griffes          Three Tone Pictures Op 5                       JoAnn Falletta            Buffalo Philharmonic     Naxos   559164

23:23:00            00:05:05            Henry Cowell     Hymn for String Orchestra                     David Amos      City of London Sinfonia            Harm Mundi      906011

23:28:00            00:09:56            John Knowles Paine      Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 23                 Zubin Mehta      New York Philharmonic         New World        374

23:40:00            00:06:28            Maurice Ravel   Ondine from 'Gaspard de la nuit'                                    Benjamin Grosvenor, piano    Decca   16421

23:46:00            00:07:59            E. J. Moeran     Lonely Waters   Ulster Orchestra            JoAnn Falletta   Rebekah Coffey, soprano            Naxos   573034

23:56:00            00:02:02            Emmanuel Chabrier       Feuillet d'album                         Angela Hewitt, piano      Hyperion            67515

23:56:00            00:02:46            Frank Bridge     Entr'acte "Canzonetta"               William Boughton          English String Orchestra          Nimbus 5366

 

 