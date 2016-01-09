Program Guide 01-09-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:35:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 22 in E flat major Royal Northern Sinfonia Imogen Cooper Imogen Cooper, piano Avie 2200

00:40:00 00:47:53 John Knowles Paine Symphony No. 2 in A major Op 34 JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559748

01:30:00 00:25:16 Felix Mendelssohn String Quartet in E flat major Pacifica Quartet Cedille 82

01:57:00 00:24:40 Carl Nielsen Clarinet Concerto Op 57 Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Haken Rosengren, clarinet Sony 53276

02:23:00 00:20:37 Maurice Ravel Gaspard de la nuit Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421

02:46:00 01:16:27 Ludwig van Beethoven Missa Solemnis Op 123 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Saramae Endich, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Ezio Flagello, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 97

04:04:00 00:24:52 Serenade No. 12 for Winds in C minor Jack Brymer London Wind Soloists Decca 4785437

04:31:00 00:25:15 Frédéric Chopin Piano Sonata No. 2 in B flat minor Op 35 Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 4048

04:58:00 00:25:15 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Suite Concertino in F major Op 16 Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Giuseppe Giabocchi, bassoon Naxos 572921

05:25:00 00:14:47 Claude Debussy Estampes Paul Crossley, piano Sony 53111

05:46:00 00:05:20 Oskar Nedbal Valse triste Libor Pesek Royal Liverpool Philharmonic VirginClas 59285

05:52:00 00:06:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante in C K 315 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Susan Palma, flute DeutGram 427 677

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Listen this time when Christina Pluhar’s early music ensemble, “L’Arpegiatta,” performs traditional Venezuelan music, as well as songs from Argentina by Hilda Herrera and Ástor Piazolla. Frank Dominguez is your host. [Escuche esta vez cuando “L' Arpegiatta,” el conjunto de música antigua de Christina Pluhar, interpreta música tradicional venezolana. También hay canciones de Argentina por Hilda Herrera y Ástor Piazzolla. Frank Domínguez es tu anfitrión.]

06:00:50 Salvador Brotons: Concerto "Mare Nostrum" for Guitar & Orchestra--Alex Garrobé, guitar; Barcelona Symphony Orchestra Salvador Brotons Harmonia Mundi 987055

06:10:13 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 1--Daniel Barenboim, piano; Pinchas Zuckerman, violin; Jacqueline Du Pré, cello EMI 63124

06:41:30 Hilda Herrera; Antonio Nello Castro: Zamba del Chaguanco (arr Gato & Christina Pluhar)--Philippe Jaroussky, countertenor; L'arpeggiata Christina Pluhar Virgin Classics 6785162

06:45:24 Traditional: Pajarillo verde--Philippe Jaroussky, countertenor; L'arpeggiata Christina Pluhar Virgin Classics 6785162

06:47:57 Astor Piazzolla: Los Pájaros Perdidos (The Lost Birds) arr Gato & Mario Trejo--Philippe Jaroussky, countertenor; Raquel Andueza, soprano; L'arpeggiata Christina Pluhar Virgin Classics 6785162

06:52:26 Isaac Albéniz: Cantos de España: Córdoba Op. 32 (arr José María Gallardo del Rey)--José María Gallardo del Rey, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 0028947643

07:00:50 Manuel de Falla: Seven Popular Spanish Songs (Siete canciones populares españolas)--William Knuth, violin; Adam Levin, guitar; Duo Sonidos Duo Sonidos 8048793095

07:16:24 Carl Maria von Weber: Konzertstück in f, Op 79--Claudio Arrau, piano; Philharmonia Orchestra Alceo Galliera EMI Classics 562884

07:37:04 Jorge Olaya-Muñoz: Negrita linda (porro)--Quintet of the Americas MSR Classics 1077

07:40:32 Enrique Granados: "Canto de les estrelles" (Song of the Stars)--Douglas Riva, piano; Voices of Ascension Dennis Keene Naxos 570533

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free - Ballet; Three Dance Variations: Variation 3: Danzon & Variation 1: Galop--Nashville Symphony; Andrew Mogrelia, conductor Album: Bernstein: Fancy Free/Dybbuk Naxos 559280 Music: 4:14

Traditional Swedish (arr Maria Pomianowska): Fogel vikar'n polska--LutoSlowianie Orchestra; Maria Pomianowska, artistic director Chopin and his Europe International Music Festival, Witold Lutoslawski Polish Radio Concert Studio, Warsaw, Poland Music: 4:38

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Chris Willis from Santa Monica, CA Music: 7:03

Puzzler Payoff: Olivier Messiaen: Louange a l'éternité de Jesús from Quatuor pour la fin du temps--Yvonne Loriod, piano; Manuel Fischer-Dieskau, cello Album: Messiaen: Quatuor Pour La Fin Du Temps, Theme et Variations EMI Classics 54395 Music: 8:06

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story--Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 23:14

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Jacques Ibert: Divertissement--River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Alastair Willis, conductor The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Music: 15:14

Robert Schumann: Three Romances, Op. 94--Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano String Theory, Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 10:30

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D major Op 77: 2. Adagio; 3. Allegro giocoso, ma non troppo--James Ehnes, violin; Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Teton Village, WY Music: 16:35

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Piquant Arrangements

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen – Tamara Volkskaya, domra; Natalia Tyomkina, piano (Doremi 71119 CD) 7:30

Claude Debussy: Claire de lune – Isao Tomita, synthesizer (RCA 635882 CD) 5:49

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise in A flat, Op 53, arranged for 8 pianos and conducted by Julius Rudel (IPL 5005/6 LP) 8:53

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka in A minor Op.68 No.2 – William Kapell, piano (RCA 68990 CD) 2:20

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka in A minor Op.68 No.2 – Tuba Quartet – Nigel Amherst, Gerard Hoffnung, Jim Howell & John L. Wilson (EMI 63302 CD) 2:41

Antonio Vivaldi: The Four Seasons: Winter: Allegro non molto – Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; The Orchestra of Flanders/Rudolf Werthen (Telarc 80523 CD) 3:05

Johann Sebastian Bach: Courante from English Suite No. 4 BWV 809 – Safri Duo (Uffe Savery and Morten Friis, marimbas and vibraphone) (Chandos 9339 CD) 1:23

Johann Sebastian Bach: Badinerie from Suite No. 2 in B Minor, BWV 1067 – The Swingle Singers/Ward Swingle (Philips 600426 LP) 1:16

Johann Sebastian Bach: “Jesu, joy of man’s desiring” from Cantata no.147 – Wendy Carlos, synthesizer (Telarc 80323 CD) 3:33

Rachel Barton Pine: Variations on “Happy Birthday” – Rachel Barton Pine, violin (YouTube PD) 5:32

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Pierre Boulez – With the passing on Tuesday of this musical titan, Offbeat presents a re-airing of an interview from 2010 when the distinguished composer/conductor was marking the 45 th anniversary of his association with The Cleveland Orchestra

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Opposite-Coast Bouquets and Brickbats for Weill and Sessions; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Franz Josef Haydn, Father of the Symphony

12:08:00 00:07:03 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 46 Ilan Volkov BBC Scottish Symphony BBC 225

12:17:00 00:10:12 John Knowles Paine Overture to 'As You Like It' Op 28 Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374

12:29:00 00:17:43 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

12:47:00 00:11:23 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 6 in E flat major Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553161

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Donizetti’s Anna Bolena, with American soprano Sondra Radvanovsky in the title role. This will be the first broadcast of Radvanovsky’s season-long quest to sing all three of the principal heroines in Donizetti’s “Tudor queens’ trilogy,” being presented in its entirety for the first time at the Met this season. Anna Bolena also stars rising American mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton as Giovanna, the queen’s rival, and Ildar Abdrazakov as Enrico, King Henry VIII of England, along with Stephen Costello as Anna’s first love, Lord Riccardo Percy, and Tamara Mumford as Smeton. Marco Armiliato conducts. The intermission will include backstage artist interviews



WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:38:00 00:14:23 John Knowles Paine Departure of Winter from Symphony No. 2 Op 34 JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559748

16:53:00 00:10:00 Jack Gallagher Diversions Overture JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 559652

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Toys, Bugs, Fish and Monsters: The Music of Pixar Studios - Pixar Studios not only revolutionized digital animation, they've also commissioned some of the best film scores around. We'll hear music from Toy Story, A Bugs Life, Finding Nemo and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

A Bug's Life Suite from A Bug's Life, 1998 Walt Disney 60634-7 Randy Newman original soundtrack/Randy Newman, cond.

Colette Shows Him Le Ropes from Ratatouille, 2007 Walt Disney D00050102 Michael Giacchino original soundtrack/ Tim Simonec, cond.

Up with Titles from Up, 2009 Walt Disney D001372702 Michael Giacchino original soundtrack/ Tim Simonec, cond.

Eve Retrieve from WALL-E, 2008 Walt Disney D000174302 Thomas Newman The Hollywood Studio Symphony/ Thomas Newman, cond.

Merida's Home from Brave, 2012 Walt Disney D001405202 Patrick Doyle The London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Infinity and Beyond and You've Got a Friend in Me from Toy Story, 1995 Walt Disney 61290-7 Randy Newman Randy Newman, vocals/original soundtrack/ Randy Newman, cond.

The Cleaner from Toy Story 2, 1999 - Walt Disney 61290-7 Randy Newman original soundtrack/ Randy Newman, cond.

So Long from Toy Story 3, 2010 Walt Disney D000470502 Randy Newman original soundtrack/ Randy Newman, cond.

A Bug's Life Suite from A Bug's Life, 1998 Walt Disney 60634-7 Randy Newman original soundtrack/ Randy Newman, cond.

The Scare Floor from Monsters, Inc., 2001 Walt Disney 61290-7 Randy Newman original soundtrack/Randy Newman, cond.

First Day at MU and Mike and Sulley from Monsters University, 2013 Walt Disney digital release Randy Newman original soundtrack/Randy Newman, cond.

Field Trip from Finding Nemo, 2003 Walt Disney 60078-7 Thomas Newman original soundtrack/ Thomas Newman, cond.

Nemo Egg from Finding Nemo, 2003 Walt Disney 60078-7 Thomas Newman original soundtrack/ Thomas Newman, cond.

Wow and Fronds Like These from Finding Nemo, 2003 Walt Disney 60078-7 Thomas Newman original soundtrack/ Thomas Newman, cond.

Define Dancing and Eve Retrieve from WALL-E, 2008 Walt Disney D000174302 Thomas Newman The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Thomas Newman, cond.

The Incredits from the Incredibles, 2004 Walt Disney 61100-7 Michael Giacchino original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

The Big Race from Cars, 2006 Walt Disney 61349-7 Randy Newman original soundtrack/Randy Newman, cond.

The Radiator Springs Gran Prix from Cars 2, 2011 Walt Disney D000650792 Michael Giacchino original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Ratatouille Main Theme from Ratatouille, 2007 Walt Disney D00050102 Michael Giacchino original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Stuff We Did from Up, 2009 Walt Disney D0001372702 Michael Giacchino original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

We've Both Changed from Brave, 2012 Walt Disney D001405202 Patrick Doyle original soundtrack/James Shearman, cond.

Mike and Sulley from Monsters University, 2013 Walt Disney digital release Randy Newman original soundtrack/Randy Newman, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Tony Award Winners of the 1960s - The big prize winners of the decade, including “The Sound of Music,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Man of La Mancha.”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:20 00:02:49 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein The Sound of Music Mary Martin The Sound of Music Original B'way Cast Sony SK60583

18:04:04 00:02:40 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick The Name's LaGuardia Tom Bosley Fiorello! Original B'way Cast Angel 2435-65023

18:07:15 00:03:55 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Healthy, Normal American Boy Dick Van Dyke, Chita Rivera Bye Bye Birdie Original B'way Cast Sony SK89254

18:11:05 00:02:30 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Camelot Richard Burton Camelot Original B'way Cast Sony SK60542

18:14:18 00:02:38 Frank Loesser The Company Way Robert Morse, Sammy Smith How to Succeed… Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-56051

18:17:30 00:03:50 Stephen Sondheim Everybody Ought to Have a Maid Zero Mostel, Jack GilfordA Funny Thing… Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64770

18:21:54 00:03:09 Jerry Herman I Put My Hand In Carol Channing Hello, Dolly! Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51431

18:24:57 00:01:21 Jerry Herman Hello,Dolly! Carol Channing Hello, Dolly! Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51431

18:27:08 00:04:55 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick If I Were a Rich Man Zero Mostel Fiddler on the Roof Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51430

18:32:35 00:02:23 Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion The Impossible Dream Richard Kiley Man of La Mancha Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-387-2

18:34:54 00:03:05 Jerry Herman If He Walked Into My Life Angela Lansbury Mame Original B'way Cast Sony SK60959

18:38:36 00:03:49 John Kander-Fred Ebb Finale from "Cabaret" Joel Grey, Lotte Lenya Cabaret Original B'way Cast Sony SK60533

18:42:41 00:03:02 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Smile, Smile Leslie Uggams,Robert Hooks Hallelujah, Baby Sony SK48218

18:46:29 00:02:48 Sherman Edwards Is Anybody There? William Daniels 1776 Original B'way Cast Sony SK48215

18:49:08 00:02:05 Galt MacDermot-G.Ragni-James Rado The Flesh Failures/Let the Sunshine In Lynn Kellogg, Melba Moore Hair Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-56085

18:51:35 00:01:25 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony C1653

18:53:12 00:03:36 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Filler: Sunrise, Sunset Zero Mostel, Maria Karnilova Fiddler on the Roof Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51430

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:25:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 2 in D major Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Maurice Sharp, flute; Marc Lifschey, oboe; George Goslee, bassoon; Myron Bloom, horn Sony 86793

19:30:00 00:25:13 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony in A major Jean Martinon Orchestre National de France Brilliant 94360

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Pierre Boulez, conductor; Magdalena Kozená, soprano; Christian Gerhaher, baritone – recorded 2/6/2010 at the last concert Pierre Boulez would conduct in Severance Hall

20:05:00 00:24:01 Gustav Mahler Adagio from Symphony No. 10 in F sharp major

20:36:00 00:49:10 Gustav Mahler Songs from 'Des Knaben Wunderhorn'

21:40:00 00:18:47 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D major Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Our second annual all-request show…The Radio Essays and This Week in the Media return next week



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:05:30 Claude Debussy Estampes: Pagodes Emil de Cou San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Arabesque 6734

23:07:00 00:05:50 Antonín Dvorák Poetic Tone Pictures: At the Old Castle Op 85 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9309

23:13:00 00:08:29 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Three Tone Pictures Op 5 JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559164

23:23:00 00:05:05 Henry Cowell Hymn for String Orchestra David Amos City of London Sinfonia Harm Mundi 906011

23:28:00 00:09:56 John Knowles Paine Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 23 Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374

23:40:00 00:06:28 Maurice Ravel Ondine from 'Gaspard de la nuit' Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421

23:46:00 00:07:59 E. J. Moeran Lonely Waters Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Rebekah Coffey, soprano Naxos 573034

23:56:00 00:02:02 Emmanuel Chabrier Feuillet d'album Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

23:56:00 00:02:46 Frank Bridge Entr'acte "Canzonetta" William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366