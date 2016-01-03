© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 01-03-2016

Published January 3, 2016 at 6:13 PM EST

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Christmas in Medieval England - The wonderful Blue Heron Ensemble shares their live performance of English music from the 13th to 15th century.
 

MUSICA SACRA New time!

06:04:00            00:04:04            Eric Whitacre     Lux aurumque               Ragnar Bohlin   Capella SF        Delos   3485

06:10:00            00:17:30            Eric Whitacre     When David Heard                    Eric Whitacre     Eric Whitacre Singers            Decca   16636

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir – New time!

06:56:00            00:02:37            Franz Schubert  Sanctus from German Mass                   Richard Marlow Trinity College Choir            Conifer 16851

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: An Organist’s Yearbook - our annual Olde Yeare-New Year reflection, with highlights from recent recordings, concert excerpts, prize-winning performances, memorial tributes, and more.

J. S. BACH:  Prelude in a, BWV 543 –Todd Fickley (1721 Schnitger/St. Michael’s Church, Zwolle, the Netherlands…via Hauptwerk digital samples) MSR 1561

BACH:  Wachet auf!, fr Schübler Chorales, BWV 645 –Livia Mazzanti (1930 Steinmeyer/Christuskirche, Rome) Continuo Records 111
EMILE BOURDON:  Offertoire pour la Fete de l’Assomption –Olivier Vernet (2011 Thomas/St. Nicholas Cathedral, Monaco) Ligia Digital 0104272-14
MARCEL DUPRÉ:  Prelude in A-flat, Op. 36, no. 2 –Marcel Dupré (1863 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Sulpice, Paris) Mercury 478 8388
MARY BETH BENNETT:  Ubi caritas et amor –Mary Beth Bennett (1992 Schantz/7th Street Christian Church, Richmond, VA) MBB 2015
CHARLES VILLIERS STANFORD:  Magnificat in G –Nathaniel Morley, treble; Choir of St. Paul’s Cathedral, London/Andrew Carwood, director; Simon Johnson (2013 Quimby/Cathedral of Saint Paul, St. Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 4/28/15)
GEORGE GERSHWIN:  They can’t take that away from me, fr Shall we dance –Andrew van Varick (Wurlitzer/Colonial Theatre, Phoenixville, PA) ATOS 2015
HENRY MARTIN:  Prelude & Fugue in G-flat –Isabelle Demers (1908 Hope-Jones, expanded/Ocean Grove Auditorium, NJ) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/8/15)
HARRY C. BANKS:  Beyond the Aurora –Harry Wilkinson (1933 Skinner/Girard College Chapel, Philadelphia, PA) Pro Organo 7044
WILBUR HELD:  Prelude on When in our music God is glorified –Marilyn Biery (1963 Aeolian-Skinner/Cathedral of Saint Paul, Saint Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/25/2003)
 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Epiphany - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll listen to wonderful sacred choral and organ music to mark Epiphany, that brings the Christmas season to a close, with the traditional arrival of the Three Kings
 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 6, 2014 - From Greenville, South Carolina, this week’s episode features one of the strongest youth choirs in the “Palmetto State” performing a moving new work by a local South Carolina composer. We’ll also meet a euphonium player who performs with the speed and dexterity of a flutist, and we’ll enjoy Bach performed by the 13-year-old winner of the Tureck International Bach Competition

The Cantus Chamber Choir from the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities in Greenville, South Carolina, performs “Peace” by Mark Kilstofte (b. 1958), conducted by David Rhyne.

13-year-old pianist Allison To from Yorba Linda, California, performs the fifth movement, Hesitation Tango, and the sixth movement, Galop, from Souvenirs, Op. 28, by Samuel Barber (1910–1981).

17-year-old double bassist Andrew Downs (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Birmingham, Alabama, performs the first movement, Allegro moderato, from Concerto No. 2 in B minor by Giovanni Bottesini (1821–1889), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old violinist Katherine Woo from Greer, South Carolina, performs Introduction and Tarantella, Op. 43, by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old euphonium player Joe Broom from McLean, Virginia, performs “Fantasy” by Bruce Fraser, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Allison To performs selected variations from “Aria variata alla maniera Italiana” in A minor, BWV 989, by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750).

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Gabriel Faure: Sonata No. 1 in A Major, Op. 13: 4. Allegro quasi presto--Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Album: Paris La Belle Epoque - Faure, Massenet, / Ma, Stott Sony 87287 Music: 4:35

Darius Milhaud: Suite Française--University of Texas Wind Ensemble; Jerry Junkin, conductor Bates Recital Hall, Butler School of Music, University of Texas, Austin, TX Music: 16:25

Giuseppe Verdi: String Quartet in E minor: 2. Andantino; 3. Prestissimo--Afiara String Quartet: Valerie Li, violin; Yuri Cho, violin; David Samuel, viola; Adrian Fung, cello Montreal Chamber Music Festival, St. James United Church, Montreal, Canada Music: 10:35

Gabriel Faure: Dolly Suite, Op. 56--Anna Petrova, piano; Josu de Solaun, piano Virginia Arts Festival, Trinity Episcopal Church, Portsmouth, VA Music: 15:22

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Traditional: Dulaman--Chanticleer; Joseph Jennings, conductor Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia, Athens, GA Music: 1:34

Traditional Norwegian: Solbonn--Birger Mistereggen, percussion; Linn Andrea Fuglseth, voice; Trio Mediaeval Fitzgerald Theater, St. Paul, MN Music: 1:40

Felix Mendelssohn (arr. Christian Voss): Opening Sketch of "Scottish" Symphony--Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra; Riccardo Chailly, conductor Gewandhaus, Leipzig, Germany Album: Mendelssohn Discoveries Decca 4781525 Music: 0:48

Felix Mendelssohn: "Scottish" Symphony No. 3 in A Minor--Antje Weithaas, violin; Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra; Riccardo Chailly, conductor Album: Mendelssohn Discoveries Decca 4781525 Music: 36:09

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Siloti): Prelude in b minor, BWV 855a--Eduard Kunz, piano Van Cliburn Competition, Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX Music: 2:46

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Emil Gilels

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No.1 in b-Flat (1874-75)--Emil Gilels, piano; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (Naxos 9.80068 CD)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No.5 in E-Flat (1809-11)--Emil Gilels, piano; State Symphony Orchestra of the USSR/Kurt Masur (Brilliant Classics 94291 CD)

Piano Sonata No.21 in C Op 53 "Waldstein" (1803-04)--Emil Gilels, piano (DeutGram 419162 CD)

Piano Sonata No.23 in f Op 57 "Appassionata" (1804-05)--Emil Gilels, piano (DeutGram 419162 CD)

Piano Sonata No.26 in E-Flat Op 81a "Les Adieux " (1809-10)--Emil Gilels, piano (DeutGram 419162 CD)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No.27 in B-Flat (1791)--Emil Gilels, piano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Karl Bohm (DeutGram E4776373 CD)

Piano Sonata in a K 310 (1778)--Emil Gilels, piano (DeutGram 0289 477 6373 4 GM 2 CD)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau No.5 in e-Flat Op 39 (1911)--Emil Gilels, piano (Brilliant 92615 CD)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Piece No.6 Op 71 "Forbi" (1901)--Emil Gilels, piano (DeutGram 449721 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:06:53            Jean Sibelius    Lemminkäinen's Return Op 22                Mikko Franck    Swedish Radio Symphony        Ondine  953

14:06:00            00:02:31            John Philip Sousa         March 'Homeward Bound'                      Loras John Schissel            Virginia Grand Military Band       WalkFrog          430

14:09:00            00:17:17            Robert Schumann          Scenes from Childhood Op 15                           Martha Argerich, piano    DeutGram         4795096

14:26:00            00:12:00            John Field         Piano Sonata No. 1 in E flat major  Op 1                                    John O'Conor, piano  Telarc   80290

14:50:00            00:28:16            Frédéric Chopin Les Sylphides               Richard Bonynge           National Philharmonic            Decca   433864

15:18:00            00:06:41            Gaetano Donizetti          Don Pasquale: Overture             Myung-Whun Chung      St Cecilia Academy Orchestra       DeutGram         471566

15:24:00            00:15:07            Sir Arnold Bax   Tintagel             Vernon Handley BBC Philharmonic         Chandos           10122

15:40:00            00:10:51            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         Sinfonia in E flat major                          Academy Ancient Music Berlin      Harm Mundi      901711

 

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Gil Shaham, violin – recorded live in Knight Concert Hall in Miami

16:04:00            00:29:02            Franz Schubert  Symphony No.  2 in B flat major                       

16:36:00            00:25:06            Erich Wolfgang Korngold          Violin Concerto in D major  Op 35

17:04:00            00:12:45            Johann Strauss Jr         Waltz 'From the Mountains' Op 292       

17:16:00            00:04:49            Johann Strauss Jr         Ritter Pázmán: Csárdás Op 441 

17:21:00            00:04:42            Josef Strauss   Polka-Mazurka 'The Dragonfly' Op 204  

17:28:00            00:05:50            Johann Strauss Jr         Kiss Waltz Op 400

17:33:00            00:08:11            Johann Strauss Jr         Die Fledermaus: Overture         

17:45:00            00:13:31            Johann Strauss Jr         Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' Op 325                  Franz Welser-Möst      Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     2003

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:03:00            00:20:15            Sergei Prokofiev           Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60                    Paavo Järvi       Cincinnati Symphony        Telarc   80683

18:25:00            00:14:27            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Oboe Quartet in F major                                    Boston Sym Chamber Players           BSO Clas          601

18:42:00            00:11:28            Richard Wagner The Flying Dutchman: Overture              Yakov Kreizberg            Netherlands Philharmonic     PentaTone        41

18:53:00            00:04:20            Johannes Brahms          Rhapsody in E flat major  Op 119                                  Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms  1820

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:25:04            Carl Maria von Weber    Symphony No. 1 in C major  Op 19                    John Georgiadis            Queensland Symphony  Naxos   550928

19:29:00            00:37:30            Max Bruch        Serenade for Violin & Orchestra Op 75   Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra  Kurt Masur   Salvatore Accardo, violin           Philips  438748

20:08:00            00:45:27            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  6 in B minor  Op 74                   Fritz Reiner            Chicago Symphony Orchestra    RCA     300350

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: A Thousand Bouquets (2009) — Sara Troyer, soprano; Eric Charnofsky, piano (private CD) 4:10

Nicholas Puin: Libitum Quartet — Michael Houff, Alex Healy, violins; Elizabeth Asgain, viola; Katherine Haig, cello (CCG CD 04-12-15) 12:58

William Rayer: Fantasia for Clarinet — Victoria Marra, clarinet; Coren Estrin Mino, piano (CCG 03-15-15) 9:29

James Marron: Winter Scenes (1996) — James Marron, guitar (Marron 1998) 8:40

Edwin London: Psalm of These Days V (1980) — Ohio State University Chorus and Band/Edwin London, cond. (New World 80564) 16:27

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Rumi - Persian mystic poet and polymath Rumi has inspired countless artists, and composers are no exception. Music from Eric Whitacre, Augusta Read Thomas, Christopher Theofanidis, and more

8:20  Karol Szymanowski - Symphony No. 3, I; Vienna Phil/Boulez  DG 001640902

4:58  Augusta Read Thomas - Rumi Settings, III & IV; Stephan and Julian Hersh  Nimbus 6263

3:29  Eric Whitacre - “This Marriage”; BYU Singers 

7:11 David Del Tredici - “Quietness” from Three Baritone Songs; Chris Pedro Trakas, baritone; David Del Tredici, piano  New World 878

6:18  Christopher Theofanidis - The Here and Now, III & IX; Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chorus/ Robert Spano; soloists  Telarc 80638

3:54  Christopher Theofanidis - Messages to Myself; Music Sacra/Kent Tritle  MSR 1411

12:43  Kamran Ince - (Gloria) Everywhere from And On Earth, Peace (A Chanticleer Mass); Chanticleer/Joseph Jennings  Warner Classics 146364

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:07:42            Gerald Finzi       Romance in E flat major  Op 11             Richard Hickox  City of London Sinfonia            Chandos           9888

23:09:00            00:10:08            Florent Schmitt  La tragédie de Salomé: Prélude Op 50               Yannick Nézet-Séguin            Orchestre Métropolitaine            Atma    2647

23:22:00            00:15:40            Georg Muffat    Chaconne from Concerto Grosso in G major                   Reinhard Goebel            Cologne Musica Antiqua            Archiv   453418

23:40:00            00:08:15            Antonín Dvorák Lento from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96                          Brodsky Quartet            Chandos           10801

23:48:00            00:06:55            Carl Reinecke    Cavatina from Serenade for Strings Op 242        German Chamber Academy Neuss   Johannes Goritzki          Catherine Tunnell, cello  CPO     999159

23:56:00            00:02:41            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Sadko: Song of India                            Gil Shaham, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano       DeutGram         447640

23:56:00            00:01:44            Vladimir Rebikov           Berceuse Op 7                          Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano     Cedille  139

 