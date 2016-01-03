Program Guide 01-03-2016

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; So Percussion

00:11:00 00:20:00 David Lang man made Los Angeles Philharmonic WFMT 1

00:42:00 01:09:20 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 5 in C sharp minor Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 9837

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:25:04 Carl Maria von Weber Symphony No. 1 in C major Op 19 John Georgiadis Queensland Symphony Naxos 550928

02:29:00 00:37:30 Max Bruch Serenade for Violin & Orchestra Op 75 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Salvatore Accardo, violin Philips 438748

03:08:00 00:45:27 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 74 Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

03:55:00 00:04:45 Anthony Holborne Pavan 'The Image of Melancholy' Jordi Savall Hespèrion XXI AliaVox 9813

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: A Thousand Bouquets (2009) — Sara Troyer, soprano; Eric Charnofsky, piano (private CD) 4:10

Nicholas Puin: Libitum Quartet — Michael Houff, Alex Healy, violins; Elizabeth Asgain, viola; Katherine Haig, cello (CCG CD 04-12-15) 12:58

William Rayer: Fantasia for Clarinet — Victoria Marra, clarinet; Coren Estrin Mino, piano (CCG 03-15-15) 9:29

James Marron: Winter Scenes (1996) — James Marron, guitar (Marron 1998) 8:40

Edwin London: Psalm of These Days V (1980) — Ohio State University Chorus and Band/Edwin London, cond. (New World 80564) 16:27

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Christmas in Medieval England - The wonderful Blue Heron Ensemble shares their live performance of English music from the 13th to 15th century.



MUSICA SACRA – New time!

06:04:00 00:04:04 Eric Whitacre Lux aurumque Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485

06:10:00 00:17:30 Eric Whitacre When David Heard Eric Whitacre Eric Whitacre Singers Decca 16636

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir – New time!

06:56:00 00:02:37 Franz Schubert Sanctus from German Mass Richard Marlow Trinity College Choir Conifer 16851

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: An Organist’s Yearbook - our annual Olde Yeare-New Year reflection, with highlights from recent recordings, concert excerpts, prize-winning performances, memorial tributes, and more.

J. S. BACH: Prelude in a, BWV 543 –Todd Fickley (1721 Schnitger/St. Michael’s Church, Zwolle, the Netherlands…via Hauptwerk digital samples) MSR 1561

BACH: Wachet auf!, fr Schübler Chorales, BWV 645 –Livia Mazzanti (1930 Steinmeyer/Christuskirche, Rome) Continuo Records 111

EMILE BOURDON: Offertoire pour la Fete de l’Assomption –Olivier Vernet (2011 Thomas/St. Nicholas Cathedral, Monaco) Ligia Digital 0104272-14

MARCEL DUPRÉ: Prelude in A-flat, Op. 36, no. 2 –Marcel Dupré (1863 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Sulpice, Paris) Mercury 478 8388

MARY BETH BENNETT: Ubi caritas et amor –Mary Beth Bennett (1992 Schantz/7th Street Christian Church, Richmond, VA) MBB 2015

CHARLES VILLIERS STANFORD: Magnificat in G –Nathaniel Morley, treble; Choir of St. Paul’s Cathedral, London/Andrew Carwood, director; Simon Johnson (2013 Quimby/Cathedral of Saint Paul, St. Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 4/28/15)

GEORGE GERSHWIN: They can’t take that away from me, fr Shall we dance –Andrew van Varick (Wurlitzer/Colonial Theatre, Phoenixville, PA) ATOS 2015

HENRY MARTIN: Prelude & Fugue in G-flat –Isabelle Demers (1908 Hope-Jones, expanded/Ocean Grove Auditorium, NJ) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/8/15)

HARRY C. BANKS: Beyond the Aurora –Harry Wilkinson (1933 Skinner/Girard College Chapel, Philadelphia, PA) Pro Organo 7044

WILBUR HELD: Prelude on When in our music God is glorified –Marilyn Biery (1963 Aeolian-Skinner/Cathedral of Saint Paul, Saint Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/25/2003)



08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Epiphany - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll listen to wonderful sacred choral and organ music to mark Epiphany, that brings the Christmas season to a close, with the traditional arrival of the Three Kings



09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 6, 2014 - From Greenville, South Carolina, this week’s episode features one of the strongest youth choirs in the “Palmetto State” performing a moving new work by a local South Carolina composer. We’ll also meet a euphonium player who performs with the speed and dexterity of a flutist, and we’ll enjoy Bach performed by the 13-year-old winner of the Tureck International Bach Competition

The Cantus Chamber Choir from the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities in Greenville, South Carolina, performs “Peace” by Mark Kilstofte (b. 1958), conducted by David Rhyne.

13-year-old pianist Allison To from Yorba Linda, California, performs the fifth movement, Hesitation Tango, and the sixth movement, Galop, from Souvenirs, Op. 28, by Samuel Barber (1910–1981).

17-year-old double bassist Andrew Downs (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Birmingham, Alabama, performs the first movement, Allegro moderato, from Concerto No. 2 in B minor by Giovanni Bottesini (1821–1889), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old violinist Katherine Woo from Greer, South Carolina, performs Introduction and Tarantella, Op. 43, by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old euphonium player Joe Broom from McLean, Virginia, performs “Fantasy” by Bruce Fraser, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Allison To performs selected variations from “Aria variata alla maniera Italiana” in A minor, BWV 989, by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750).

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Gabriel Faure: Sonata No. 1 in A Major, Op. 13: 4. Allegro quasi presto--Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Album: Paris La Belle Epoque - Faure, Massenet, / Ma, Stott Sony 87287 Music: 4:35

Darius Milhaud: Suite Française--University of Texas Wind Ensemble; Jerry Junkin, conductor Bates Recital Hall, Butler School of Music, University of Texas, Austin, TX Music: 16:25

Giuseppe Verdi: String Quartet in E minor: 2. Andantino; 3. Prestissimo--Afiara String Quartet: Valerie Li, violin; Yuri Cho, violin; David Samuel, viola; Adrian Fung, cello Montreal Chamber Music Festival, St. James United Church, Montreal, Canada Music: 10:35

Gabriel Faure: Dolly Suite, Op. 56--Anna Petrova, piano; Josu de Solaun, piano Virginia Arts Festival, Trinity Episcopal Church, Portsmouth, VA Music: 15:22

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Traditional: Dulaman--Chanticleer; Joseph Jennings, conductor Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia, Athens, GA Music: 1:34

Traditional Norwegian: Solbonn--Birger Mistereggen, percussion; Linn Andrea Fuglseth, voice; Trio Mediaeval Fitzgerald Theater, St. Paul, MN Music: 1:40

Felix Mendelssohn (arr. Christian Voss): Opening Sketch of "Scottish" Symphony--Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra; Riccardo Chailly, conductor Gewandhaus, Leipzig, Germany Album: Mendelssohn Discoveries Decca 4781525 Music: 0:48

Felix Mendelssohn: "Scottish" Symphony No. 3 in A Minor--Antje Weithaas, violin; Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra; Riccardo Chailly, conductor Album: Mendelssohn Discoveries Decca 4781525 Music: 36:09

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Siloti): Prelude in b minor, BWV 855a--Eduard Kunz, piano Van Cliburn Competition, Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX Music: 2:46

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Emil Gilels

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No.1 in b-Flat (1874-75)--Emil Gilels, piano; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (Naxos 9.80068 CD)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No.5 in E-Flat (1809-11)--Emil Gilels, piano; State Symphony Orchestra of the USSR/Kurt Masur (Brilliant Classics 94291 CD)

Piano Sonata No.21 in C Op 53 "Waldstein" (1803-04)--Emil Gilels, piano (DeutGram 419162 CD)

Piano Sonata No.23 in f Op 57 "Appassionata" (1804-05)--Emil Gilels, piano (DeutGram 419162 CD)

Piano Sonata No.26 in E-Flat Op 81a "Les Adieux " (1809-10)--Emil Gilels, piano (DeutGram 419162 CD)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No.27 in B-Flat (1791)--Emil Gilels, piano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Karl Bohm (DeutGram E4776373 CD)

Piano Sonata in a K 310 (1778)--Emil Gilels, piano (DeutGram 0289 477 6373 4 GM 2 CD)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau No.5 in e-Flat Op 39 (1911)--Emil Gilels, piano (Brilliant 92615 CD)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Piece No.6 Op 71 "Forbi" (1901)--Emil Gilels, piano (DeutGram 449721 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:06:53 Jean Sibelius Lemminkäinen's Return Op 22 Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953

14:06:00 00:02:31 John Philip Sousa March 'Homeward Bound' Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog 430

14:09:00 00:17:17 Robert Schumann Scenes from Childhood Op 15 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795096

14:26:00 00:12:00 John Field Piano Sonata No. 1 in E flat major Op 1 John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290

14:50:00 00:28:16 Frédéric Chopin Les Sylphides Richard Bonynge National Philharmonic Decca 433864

15:18:00 00:06:41 Gaetano Donizetti Don Pasquale: Overture Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566

15:24:00 00:15:07 Sir Arnold Bax Tintagel Vernon Handley BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10122

15:40:00 00:10:51 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Sinfonia in E flat major Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901711

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Gil Shaham, violin – recorded live in Knight Concert Hall in Miami

16:04:00 00:29:02 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 2 in B flat major

16:36:00 00:25:06 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Violin Concerto in D major Op 35

17:04:00 00:12:45 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'From the Mountains' Op 292

17:16:00 00:04:49 Johann Strauss Jr Ritter Pázmán: Csárdás Op 441

17:21:00 00:04:42 Josef Strauss Polka-Mazurka 'The Dragonfly' Op 204

17:28:00 00:05:50 Johann Strauss Jr Kiss Waltz Op 400

17:33:00 00:08:11 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Overture

17:45:00 00:13:31 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' Op 325 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:03:00 00:20:15 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80683

18:25:00 00:14:27 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Oboe Quartet in F major Boston Sym Chamber Players BSO Clas 601

18:42:00 00:11:28 Richard Wagner The Flying Dutchman: Overture Yakov Kreizberg Netherlands Philharmonic PentaTone 41

18:53:00 00:04:20 Johannes Brahms Rhapsody in E flat major Op 119 Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:25:04 Carl Maria von Weber Symphony No. 1 in C major Op 19 John Georgiadis Queensland Symphony Naxos 550928

19:29:00 00:37:30 Max Bruch Serenade for Violin & Orchestra Op 75 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Salvatore Accardo, violin Philips 438748

20:08:00 00:45:27 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 74 Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Rumi - Persian mystic poet and polymath Rumi has inspired countless artists, and composers are no exception. Music from Eric Whitacre, Augusta Read Thomas, Christopher Theofanidis, and more

8:20 Karol Szymanowski - Symphony No. 3, I; Vienna Phil/Boulez DG 001640902

4:58 Augusta Read Thomas - Rumi Settings, III & IV; Stephan and Julian Hersh Nimbus 6263

3:29 Eric Whitacre - “This Marriage”; BYU Singers

7:11 David Del Tredici - “Quietness” from Three Baritone Songs; Chris Pedro Trakas, baritone; David Del Tredici, piano New World 878

6:18 Christopher Theofanidis - The Here and Now, III & IX; Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chorus/ Robert Spano; soloists Telarc 80638

3:54 Christopher Theofanidis - Messages to Myself; Music Sacra/Kent Tritle MSR 1411

12:43 Kamran Ince - (Gloria) Everywhere from And On Earth, Peace (A Chanticleer Mass); Chanticleer/Joseph Jennings Warner Classics 146364

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:07:42 Gerald Finzi Romance in E flat major Op 11 Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9888

23:09:00 00:10:08 Florent Schmitt La tragédie de Salomé: Prélude Op 50 Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647

23:22:00 00:15:40 Georg Muffat Chaconne from Concerto Grosso in G major Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 453418

23:40:00 00:08:15 Antonín Dvorák Lento from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96 Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801

23:48:00 00:06:55 Carl Reinecke Cavatina from Serenade for Strings Op 242 German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki Catherine Tunnell, cello CPO 999159

23:56:00 00:02:41 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Sadko: Song of India Gil Shaham, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano DeutGram 447640

23:56:00 00:01:44 Vladimir Rebikov Berceuse Op 7 Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139