2015 Awards

On June 17th, The Greater Cleveland Partnership (GCP) gave its 2015 Richard A. Shatten Leadership Award to ideastream and recognized the leadership of President and CEO Jerry Wareham and Chief Operating Officer Kit Jensen. According to the GCP, Wareham and Jensen were honored for “their accomplishments in creating and growing public television and radio in Northeast Ohio into an entity that serves almost three million people and has been recognized with numerous international, national, regional and statewide awards.”

Hermes Creative Awards

Gold Award: Publications/Annual Report "ideastream Connects You - 2013 Report to the Community" ideastream

The International Academy of the Visual Arts Communicator Awards

Award of Excellence: Audio: News - Sound of Ideas “Tamir Rice Show”, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Award of Excellence: Film/Video: Education (for academic use) “Great Job! Series”, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Award of Distinction: Audio: News – Writing/Script “Global Struggle for LGBT”, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Award of Distinction: Video: Programs/News – Entertainment “Applause: Cleveland Orchestra in Lakewood”, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Award of Distinction: Websites: Structure and Navigation "www.ideastream.org", ideastream

The 36th Annual Telly Awards

Silver Award: Online Video Education "Let Them Eat Flies" Mary Fecteau and Anne Glausser, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Bronze Award: Online Video Information "Be Well: Caregivers" Health Unit, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Videographer Awards 2015

Award of Excellence: Video Production/Documentary - "Enduring Trust” The History & Aspirations of the Cleveland Foundation, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Award of Excellence: Video Production/Cultural "Beyond the Dish: The Greenhouse Tavern", WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Award of Distinction: Video for the Web/Informational "Let Them Eat Flies", WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Edward R. Murrow RTDNA 2015 National Awards

The Radio Television Digital News Association announced today that it selected Brian Bull, Reporter Producer, ideastream for a National Edward R. Murrow Award for the division and category of Large Market Radio Writing. The winning submission was comprised of three separate stories:

Quest For 'Kraut Brings a Father-Daughter Team To Waynesville

http://www.ideastream.org/news/quest-kraut-brings-father-daughter-team-waynesville

Oaths, Smiles, Tears, And Hopes: America Gains 40 New Citizens

http://www.ideastream.org/news/oaths-smiles-tears-and-hopes-america-gains-40-new-citizens

Restaurant That Trains Former Inmates In Fine Culinary Arts Celebrates First Year

http://www.ideastream.org/news/restaurant-trains-former-inmates-fine-culinary-arts-celebrates-first-year

46th Annual Lower Great Lakes Chapter National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Emmy Awards

WVIZ/PBS ideastream was presented the "President's Award" for celebrating 50 years (February 7, 1965) of broadcast excellence!

* Children/Youth/Teen Program/Special "Math Mess" Mary Fecteau, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Health/Science - Single Story "Let Them Eat Flies" Mary Fecteau & Anne Glausser, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Health/Science - Program or Special "Be Well: Caregivers" Anne Glausser, Kay Colby, Sarah Jane Tribble & Lauren Wilson, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Informational/Instructional - Program/Series or Special "Great Job!" Mary Fecteau, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Lifestyle Program - Feature/Segment "Beyond the Dish: Greenhouse Tavern" Lauren Wilson, Jeff Haynes & Milan Jovanovic, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Crafts: Audio "Enduring Trust: The History and Aspirations of The Cleveland Foundation" Thomas Ball, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

“Quest For 'Kraut Brings A Father-Daughter Team To Waynesville” Brian Bull, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

“One Man’s After-Work Cocktail: The Chagrin River in a Kayak” Joanna Richards, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Ohio Society of Professional Journalists 2015 Awards

First Place: Online - Best Graphic Design/Navigation “ideastream.org” Joseph Sheppa, ideastream

First Place: Best of Show Radio - Best News Operation “Compilation” Staff of WCPN ideastream

First Place: Radio - Best Criminal Justice Reporting “Tamir Rice Shooting Sparks Outrage, Questions” News Staff of WCPN ideastream

First Place: Radio - Best Feature Reporting “One Man’s After Work Cocktail: The Chagrin river in a Kayak” Joanna Richards, WCPN ideastream

First Place: Radio - Best Education Issues Reporting: Higher Education “Body of Work” Staff of State Impact Ohio, WCPN ideastream

First Place: Television - Best Documentary “Facing Forward: A Student’s Story” Mark Smukler, WVIZ/PBS ideastream and Laura Paglin, Creative Filmmakers Association

First Place: Best of Show Television - Best Medical/Health Report “Be Well: Caregivers” Anne Glausser, Kay Colby and Sarah Jane Tribble, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Second Place: Best of Show Radio - Best Public Affairs Program “The Sound of Ideas: Police and the Black Community” Staff of The Sound of Ideas, WCPN ideastream

Second Place: Radio - Best Continuing Coverage “Tamir Rice Shooting and Aftermath” News Staff of WCPN ideastream

Second Place: Radio - Best Education Issues Reporting: K-12 “Body of Work” Staff of State Impact Ohio, WCPN ideastream

Second Place: Radio - Best Feature Reporting “Tiny School Demands Big Work of Students” Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau, Ohio Public Radio and Television

Second Place: Radio - Best Government Reporting ”Recap: 2014 at the Statehouse” Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau/Ohio Public Radio and Television

Second Place: Best of Show Television - Best Public Affairs Program “The State of Ohio” Karen Kasler and Ron Corby, Statehouse News Bureau, Ohio Public Radio and Television

Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Association (APME) Awards

First Place: Best Use of Sound "One Man's After-Work Cocktail: The Chagrin River in a Kayak" Joanna Richards, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Judges comment: This is what a winning use of sound entry should sound like. Crystal Clear sounds of man and nature that really took the listener out on the water. Great job.

First Place: Best Broadcast Writing “EDWINS Marks 1st Year” Brian Bull, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Judges comment: Excellent writing that created word pictures that really brought the listener into the story. Atmosphere paired with great writing made for a fantastic, memorable piece.

Second Place: Best Digital Presence - Joseph Sheppa, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Judges comment: A comprehensive web site and social media presence that engages listeners. Nice job.

Second Place: Best Enterprise Reporting "The Challenges of Gangs Online and Offline" Tony Ganzer, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Judges comment: Good enterprise reporting on a topic that doesn't get a lot of coverage.

Second Place: Best Broadcast Writing “Memorials” David C. Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Judges comment: Very interesting subject matter that used nats and great soundbites to tell the story. The writing in between was the glue that turned this story into an excellent piece.

Second Place: Best Feature Reporting “Voices of Cudell” Nick Castele, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Judges comment: This in-depth feature answered a lot of the questions that I'm sure were being asked in the community after this shooting. Job well done.

The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation (NABEF) 2015 Celebration of Service to America Awards

WVIZ/PBS was the winner of the Service to Children Award in the television category. The Service to Children Awards spotlight television and radio stations for outstanding programs, campaigns and public service announcements produced for the benefit of children, and WVIZ/PBS was singled out for helping to generate solutions in Cleveland.

The Press Club of Cleveland Excellence in Journalism Awards

First Place: Digital Media - Use of Social Media "ideastream Social Media" ideastream Social Media Team, WCPN ideastream

First Place: Digital Media - Radio News Website "90.3 WCPN ideastream" Joseph Sheppa, WCPN ideastream

First Place: Radio - Human Interest "Columbus Restaurateur Knighted For Honoring Veterans" Tony Ganzer, WCPN ideastream

First Place: Radio - Use of Sound "One Mans After-Work Cocktail: The Chagrin River in a Kayak" Joanna Richards, WCPN ideastream

First Place: Radio - News Writing "After Tamir Rice's Death, Listenng to the Voices of Cudell" Nick Castele, WCPN ideastream

First Place: Radio Show "The Sound of Ideas: Police and the Black Community" Mike McIntyre, Ida Lieszkovszky-Hargitai, Paul Cox and Jack Helbig, WCPN ideastream

First Place: Television - Public Service "Be Well: Caregiving" Kay Colby, Anne Glausser and Sarah Jane Tribble, WVIZ ideastream

First Place: Television - Human Interest "Let Them Eat Flies" Mary Fecteau and Anne Glausser, WVIZ ideastream

First Place: Television Show "Be Well: Caregivers" Kay Colby, Amne Glausser, Sarah Jane Tribble and Lauren Wilson, WVIZ ideastream

Second Place: Radio - News "2014 at the Statehouse Recapped" Andy Chow, Jo Ingles and Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio

Second Place: Radio - Public Service "Caregiving: Challenges and Promises in a World of Need" Sarah Jane Tribble, WCPN ideastream

Second Place: Radio - In Depth Coverage "The Challenges of Gangs Online and Offline" Tony Ganzer, WCPN ideastream

Second Place: Radio - Use of Sound "Birding Hobby Could Soar in Ohio This Season" Andy Chow, Ohio Public Radio

Second Place: Radio - News Writing "Memorials Grow From the Sites of Cleveland Tragedies" David C. Barnett, WCPN ideastream

Second Place: Radio Show "Bridge Demolition? It's a Blast" Brian Bull, WCPN ideastream

Second Place: Television Show "The State of Ohio" Karen Kasler and Ron Corby, Ohio Public Television

Third Place: Digital Media - Radio News Website "WCLV 104.9 ideastream" Joseph Sheppa, WCLV ideastream

Third Place: Radio - News "Tamir Rice Shooting" 90.3 WCPN News Staff

Third Place: Radio - Public Service "The Affordable Care Act's Effects On Businesses" Sarah Jane Tribble, WCPN ideastream

Third Place: Radio - In-Depth Coverage "Gay Games Come to Cleveland" David C. Barnett, WCPN ideastream