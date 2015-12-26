© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 12-26-2015

Published December 26, 2015 at 8:56 PM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:36:46            Franz Schubert  Piano Quintet in A major             Cleveland Quartet                       John O'Conor, piano; James Vandemark, bass; Members of      Telarc   80225

00:41:00            00:27:52            Ralph Vaughan Williams Masque "On Christmas Night"     City of London Sinfonia   Richard Hickox  Joyful Company of Singers          Chandos           10385

01:12:00            00:37:06            Bohuslav Martinu           Symphony No.  1                       Claus Peter Flor Berlin Symphony Orchestra          RCA     60154

01:51:00            00:31:50            Felix Mendelssohn         Octet for Strings in E flat major  Op 20     Cleveland Quartet                       Meliora String Quartet    Telarc   80142

02:25:00            00:36:05            Jean Sibelius     Symphony No.  1 in E minor  Op 39                    Lorin Maazel      Vienna Philharmonic     Decca   4785437

03:03:00            00:26:12            Engelbert Humperdinck  Hansel and Gretel: Suite             Rudolph Kempe Royal Philharmonic            EMI      68736

03:31:00            00:41:54            Franz Schubert  Piano Sonata in B flat major                                Alexander Schimpf, piano            Oehms  867

04:15:00            00:41:50            Alfredo Casella  Symphony No. 3 Op 63              Gianandrea Noseda        BBC Philharmonic            Chandos           10768

04:59:00            00:22:17            Heinrich von Herzogenberg          Trio for Horn, Oboe & Piano in D major  Op 61                              Albrecht Mayer, oboe; Marie-Luise Neunecker, horn; Markus Becker, piano            Decca   4783498

05:23:00            00:17:07            Johann Sebastian Bach  Concerto for 2 Violins in D minor             Royal Philharmonic        Sir Eugene Goossens         David Oistrakh, violin; Igor Oistrakh, violin DeutGram         4793449

05:41:00            00:06:03            Maurice Ravel    Miroirs: La vallée des cloches                             Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano            DeutGram         14764

05:50:00            00:09:49            Max Bruch        Swedish Dances Op 63              Kurt Masur        Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra          Philips  420932

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: We wish you Feliz Navidad with 18th century choral villancicos from Cuban composer Esteban Salas, a musical holiday tableau by Spaniard Joaquin Rodrigo, and much more!  (Deseándoles Feliz Navidad con villancicos corales del siglo 18 por el compositor cubano Esteban Salas, un “Retablo de Navidad” por el español Joaquín Rodrigo, y mucho más!)

06:01:00 Esteban Salas: Claras luces (Clear Lights)--Exaudi Choir of Cuba María Felicia Pérez Jade Records 36088

06:10:18 Esteban Salas: Una nave mercantil (The merchant ship bringing bread from heaven)--Exaudi Choir of Cuba María Felicia Pérez Jade Records 35746

06:15:45 Joaquín Rodrigo: Retablo de Navidad (Christmas Carols and Songs)--Raquel Lojendio, soprano; David Rubiera, baritone; Madrid Community Orchestra & Chorus José Ramun Encinar Naxos                     557223

06:41:34 Agustín Barrios: Villancico de navidad (Christmas Carol)--Alexander-Sergei Ramírez, guitar                                                                    DeutGram 4715322

06:44:24 Carlos Salzedo: Short Fantasy on a Catalan Carol (Fum, Fum, Fum)--Angel Romero, guitar; The Canadian Brass  RCA 62683

06:47:56 Juan Diego Flórez: Santo--Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Bologna Community Theatre Orchestra & Chorus Michele Mariotti Decca 14875

06:52:28 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador: Canción de una pastorita al Niño Dios--Ensemble Villancico  Peter Pontvik  CPO 777568

06:55:33 Francisco Guerrero: Hombres, victoria, victoria!--The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek The Rose Ensemble 0006

07:01:01 Tomás Luis de Victoria: O magnum mysterium (O great mystery)--Gabrieli Consort Paul McCreesh Archiv 437833

07:04:49 Tomas Luis de Victoria: Ave Maria Tallis Scholars Peter Phillips Gimell 10

07:09:29 Tomás Luis de Victoria: Quem vidistis pastores? (Shepherds, whom did you see?)--Gabrieli Consort & Players Paul McCreesh Archiv 437833

07:14:22 Ariel Ramírez: Navidad Nuestra - Folk Drama of the Nativity--Manuel Melendez, tenor; Jose Sacin, tenor; Pablo Talamante, tenor; Choral Arts Society of Washington Joseph Holt Naxos 557542   

07:36:30 Joaquin Nin: Villancico Basque, Castilian, Cordoban, Andalusian, Galian--Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano; Bengt Forsberg, piano DeutGram 5073

07:45:49 Carlos Guastavino: Cancion de Navidad Quink Vocal Ensemble Telarc 80202

07:48:05 Traditional Catalan: El Noi de la Mare (What shall we give to the Son of the Virgin?)--Mark Small, Robert Torres, guitars Barlow Bradford Shadow Mountain 55882

07:53:35 Traditional: La Virgin Lava Pañales Plácido Domingo, tenor Sony 53725

07:56:03 Traditional Spanish: Riu, riu, chiu—Cantus Cantus Recordings 1205

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Richard Wagner: Romanza (Albumblatt)--Elissa Lee Koljonen, violin; Robert Koenig, piano Album: Heartbreak, Romantic Encores for Violin Dorian 90268 Music: 4:27

Michael Engelhardt: Gaudete!--Utah State University Chamber Singers; Cory Evans, conductor Kent Concert Hall, Chase Fine Arts Center, Logan, UT Music: 4:28

Benjamin Britten: The Spirit of the Lord (World of the Spirit)--St. Olaf Choir Massed Choirs; St. Olaf Orchestra; Anton Armstrong, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, Skoglund Center Auditorium, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 4:13

Walter "Jack" Rollins & Steve Nelson (arr. Dallas Brass): Frosty the Tuba Dallas Brass; Mike Levine, conductor Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 3:50

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Cynthia Schwab from Joplin, MO Time: 6:48

Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Reflets dans l'eau Pierre Laurent Aimard, piano Album: Debussy: Images – Etudes Warner Classical Music: 5:00

Richard Wagner: Prelude to Act 1 of Lohengrin--National Festival Orchestra; Asher Fisch, conductor The University of Maryland, The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, College Park, MD Music: 7:55

Abbie Betinis: In the Bleak Midwinter--Evan Mitchell, piano; Luther College Nordic Choir; Dr. Allen Hightower, conductor Center for Faith and Life, Decorah, IA Music: 6:05

William James Kirkpatrick (arr. Patrick Kerber and David Bryan): Away In A Manger Pepe, Celin, Lito, Celino and Angel Romero Album: Christmas with Los Romeros DG 17474 Music: 1:45

Alex Bigney: New Snow/Mittens for Christmas--Kirkmount: Alex Bigney, harp and bones; Samuel Bigney, fiddle; Simeon Bigney, cello and bodhran Album: Mittens for Christmas Dorian 93236 Music: 3:20

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Excerpts from Noels pour les instruments--Masques; Olivier Fortin, conductor

Album: Noel baroque Analekta 9908 Music: 15:08

Gustaf Nordqvist: Jul, jul, stralande jul--Chanticleer; Ragnar Bohlin, conductor Sacred Music in a Sacred Space, Church of St Ignatius Loyola, New York, NY Music: 3:01

Pietro Yon: Gesu Bambino--Adagio Trio Album: Winter Gift Adagio Trio 2 Music: 3:58

Antonin Dvorak: Songs My Mother Taught Me--Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Album: The Arc of Life Sony 10316 Music: 1:54

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air on the G String Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Bobby McFerrin, vocals Album: Hush Sony 48177 Music: 5:09

Traditional: Dona Nobis Pacem/Auld Lang Syne--Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Chris Botti, trumpet Album: Yo Yo Ma & Friends - Songs of Joy and Peace Sony 24414 Music: 1:57

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Overture to The Wasps--Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra; Andrew Litton, conductor Grieg Concert Hall, Bergen, Norway Music: 8:58

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Antiphon (Five Mystical Songs)--Massed Choirs of St. Olaf College and the St. Olaf Orchestra; Christopher Aspaas, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, Skoglund Center Auditorium, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 3:08

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Wassail Song from "Two Songs of Winter"--Judy Mason, piano; Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 2:36

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Saturnalia 2015

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: “Orgy of the Brigands” – William Primrose, viola; Boston Symphony Orchestra/Charles Munch (BMG 106213 CD) 10:31

Carl Orff: Carmina Burana: Part II – In Taberna – Arleen Augér, soprano; John van Kesteren, tenor; Jonathan Summers, baritone; Philharmonia Chorus; Southend Boys’ Choir; Philharmonia Orchestra/Riccardo Muti (EMI 69868 CD) 10:06

Igor Stravinsky: Card Game Ballet: Third Deal – Cleveland Orchestra/Igor Stravinsky (Sony 86971 CD) 7:33

Johann Strauss Jr./Carl Taussig: Waltz “Man lebt nur einmal” (One only lives once) – Earl Wild, piano (Ivory Classics 70907 CD) 7:22

Georg Frideric Handel: Royal Fireworks Music: Le Réjouissance; Minuets I & II (with fireworks and cannon effects) – Wind Ensemble/Sir Charles Mackerras (Testament 1253 CD) 5:08
 

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Star Wars: The Saga Continues - after months of anticipation and hype, Star Wars: The Force Awakens finally hits the theaters. We'll listen to John Williams’s score plus music from the other six episodes in the Star Wars saga

20th Century Fox Theme ¿ Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman - Cincinnati Pops - Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Title/Rebel Blockade Runner from Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 ¿ RCA 09026-68772-2 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Binary Sunset (Alternative) from Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 - 09026-68772-2 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Main Title/The Ice Planet Hoth from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, 1980 ¿ RCA 09026-68773-2 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Main Title from Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 ¿ Sony S2K 51333 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Cantina Band from Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 ¿ RCA 09026-68772-2 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Han Solo and The Princess from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, 1980 ¿ RCA 09026-68773-2 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

The Imperial March (Darth Vader's Theme) from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, 1980 ¿ RCA 09026-68773-2 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Yoda's Theme from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, 1980 ¿ RCA 09026-68773-2 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

The Death of Yoda, The Emperor's Death and Darth Vader's Death from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, 1983 ¿ RCA 09026-68748-2 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Duel of the Fates from Star Wars: Episode I, The Phantom Menace, 1999 ¿ Sony S2K 51333 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Han and Leia from Star Wars: Episode VIII, The Force Awakens, 2015 - Walt Disney D002177202 - John Williams - original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Duel of the Fates from Star Wars: Episode I, The Phantom Menace, 1999 ¿ Sony S2K 89460 - John Williams - London Voices/The New London Children's Choir/London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Across The Stars (Love Theme) from Star Wars: Episode II, Attack of the Clones, 2002 ¿ Sony SK 89932 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Anakin vs. Obi-Wan from Star Wars: Episode III, Revenge of the Sith, 2005 ¿ Sony SK 89932 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

The Jedi Steps and Finale from Star Wars: Episode VII, The Force Awakens, 2015 - Walt Disney D002177202 - John Williams - original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 ¿ Sony 51333 - John Williams ¿ London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Brahms Up and Down; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Peter Tchaikovsky and Traditional Classical Music for Christmas

12:09:00            00:22:15            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 94 in G               Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre   Naïve    5176

12:34:00            00:13:58            Maurice Ravel    Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother                               Martha Argerich, piano; Mikhail Pletnev, piano       DeutGram         3109

12:50:00            00:07:46            Josef Strauss    Waltz 'My Life is Love and Laughter' Op 263                     Franz Welser-Möst            Vienna Philharmonic      Decca   4782601

 

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA

The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of the Met’s holiday presentation of Rossini’s comic gem The Barber of Seville – an abridged version of the opera, sung in English, aimed at audiences of all ages. The performance stars Isabel Leonard as the feisty Rosina, Taylor Stayton as the lovestruck Count Almaviva, and Elliot Madore as Figaro, the barber and jack-of-all-trades who brings them together. The cast also includes Valeriano Lanchas as Dr. Bartolo and Robert Pomakov as Don Basilio; Antony Walker conducts.

The intermission will include backstage interviews with the artists.

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:13:00            00:28:30            Max Bruch        Symphony No. 1 in E flat major  Op 28                Kurt Masur        Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra  Philips  420932

15:49:00            00:12:08            Antonín Dvorák  Slavonic Rhapsody No.  1 in D major  Op 45                    Kurt Masur            Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra   Philips  416623

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:55:32            Anton Bruckner  Symphony No. 6 in A major                    Christoph von Dohnányi  Cleveland Orchestra          Decca   436153

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:02:00            00:17:48            Walter Piston    The Incredible Flutist: Suite         Seattle Symphony         Gerard Schwarz            Scott Goff, flute  Naxos   559160

17:22:00            00:10:57            Franz Waxman  Carmen Fantasy            London Symphony Orchestra      Andrew Litton            Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn     Nonesuch          79464

17:36:00            00:13:25            Ferde Grofé       Mississippi Suite                       Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York     Bridge   9212

17:52:00            00:06:30            Brian Dykstra    Meant to Be                              Katherine DeJongh, flute; Greg Banaszak, saxophone; Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Hugh Martin (Part 3) - The final installment of our salute to a master songwriter, featuring Tammy Grimes and Bea Lillie in “High Spirits,” the stage version of “Meet Me in St. Louis” and lots more.

00:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin            Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin            Nonesuch          979151-2

00:01:00            00:04:03            Hugh Martin       That's How I Love the Blues        Hugh Martin       Martin & Blaine Sing Martin & Blaine   DRG     DRG5168

00:06:25            00:03:12            Hugh Martin       Clop Clop Clop   Tab Hunter        Hans Brinker -- TV Soundtrack    Sepia            Sepia 1121

00:09:33            00:03:14            Hugh Martin       I Happen to Love You     Peggy King       Hans Brinker -- TV Soundtrack            Sepia    Sepia 1121

00:14:48            00:01:51            Hugh Martin-Marshall Barer         Here Come the Dreamers           Corinna Manetto            The Time Has Come: The Songs of Marshall Barer      Painted Smiles  PSCD-123

00:16:33            00:02:21            Hugh Martin-Marshall Barer         On Such a Night as This Marshall Barer   The Time Has Come: The Songs of Marshall Barer Painted Smiles PSCD-123

00:19:12            00:00:42            Hugh Martin       Overture from "High Spirits"         Orchestra          High Spirits -- Original London Cast      DRG     DRG13107

00:21:20            00:02:15            Hugh Martin-Timothy Gray          You'd Better Love Me     Tammy Grimes  High Spirits -- Original B'way Cast        MCA     MCAD10767

00:23:31            00:02:15            Hugh Martin-Timothy Gray          Go Into Your Trance       Bea Lillie           High Spirits -- Original B'way Cast        MCA     MCAD10767

00:25:37            00:03:03            Hugh Martin-Timothy Gray          If I Gave You      Jan Waters, Denis Quilley          Hugh Spirits -- Original London Cast   DRG     DRG13107

00:30:18            00:02:13            Hugh Martin       Diamonds in the Starlight            Jason Workman Meet Me in St. Louis -- Stage Version DRG     CDSBL-19002

00:32:32            00:02:37            Hugh Martin       I Hate This Old Town      Nicole Werner    Hugh Martin: Hidden Treasures            Harbinger          HCD2702

00:35:02            00:02:25            Hugh Martin       Me an' Ludie      Sylvia Lange      Hugh Martin: Hidden Treasures   Harbinger            HCD2702

00:37:47            00:03:07            Hugh Martin       The Two of Us    Hugh Martin, Michael Feinstein   Michael Feinstein Sings the Hugh Martin Songbook   Nonesuch          79314-2

00:40:52            00:02:48            Hugh Martin-Alec Wilder Lullaby  Richard Glazier  A Salute to the Hollywood Musical            Centaur 2577

00:44:44            00:02:41            Hugh Martin       You Are for Loving          Marlene VerPlanck         You'd Better Love Me            Audiophile         ACD-121

00:47:46            00:03:29            Hugh Martin       The Story of My Life       Hugh Martin       Hugh Sings Martin         PSClassics            PS-9535

00:51:33            00:01:27            Hugh Martin       Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas     Hugh Martin       Hugh Sings Martin            PSClassics       PS-9535

00:53:03            00:03:56            Hugh Martin       Filler: Overture from "High Spirits"            Orchestra          High Spirits -- Original B'way Cast        MCA     MCAD10767

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:14:22            Johannes Brahms          Tragic Overture Op 81                 George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra            CBS/Sony         203

19:18:00            00:36:08            Alexander Glazunov       Raymonda: Suite Op 57             José Serebrier   Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch     Warner  61939

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Lorin Maazel; Bruno Leonardo Gelber, piano - Archival program in honor of conductor Lorin Maazel

20:04:00            00:17:45            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart         Serenade No. 13 in G major       

20:23:00            00:12:25            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart         Symphony No. 13 in F major

20:38:00            00:09:21            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart         Symphony in D major K 97

20:49:00            00:31:10            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart         Piano Concerto No. 26 in D major

21:22:00            00:20:56            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart         Symphony No. 33 in B flat major

21:46:00            00:12:32            Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No.  1 in D major  Op 25                    George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra          MAA     75

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - A Henry Morgan Festival: “Eversharp Spots,” “The First Time You fall in Love,” “The British Baseball Announcer,” and the French and Russian Versions of “Little Red Riding Hood”…from the Jack Benny show “Don Wilson’s Anniversary with Benny, Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly (Don Wilson was the announcer for the program)…Richard Howland-Bolton on “The Perception of Doors”
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:05:07            Traditional         Suo gân            Orchestra of Temple Square        Mack Wilberg    Mormon Tabernacle Choir            IntReserve         2009

23:07:00            00:10:12            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart         Andante from Symphony No. 41              Jeannette Sorrell            Apollo's Fire      Koch Intl           7574

23:19:00            00:07:01            Franz Biebl        Ave Maria                                  Cantus  Cantus  1211

23:26:00            00:10:39            Ralph Vaughan Williams Serenade to Music                     Vernon Handley London Philharmonic            Chandos           2419

23:38:00            00:05:44            Morten Lauridsen           O magnum mysterium                            Voces8 Decca   4785703

23:43:00            00:09:33            Vítezslav Novák Slovak Suite: The Night Op 32                 Libor Pesek       Royal Liverpool Philharmonic     VirginClas         45251

23:55:00            00:03:03            Manuel de Falla Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Asturiana                         Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano      EMI      54576

23:55:00            00:03:35            Erik Satie          Gnossienne No.  4                                 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano            Decca   470290

 

 

 