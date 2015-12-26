Program Guide 12-26-2015

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:36:46 Franz Schubert Piano Quintet in A major Cleveland Quartet John O'Conor, piano; James Vandemark, bass; Members of Telarc 80225

00:41:00 00:27:52 Ralph Vaughan Williams Masque "On Christmas Night" City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Joyful Company of Singers Chandos 10385

01:12:00 00:37:06 Bohuslav Martinu Symphony No. 1 Claus Peter Flor Berlin Symphony Orchestra RCA 60154

01:51:00 00:31:50 Felix Mendelssohn Octet for Strings in E flat major Op 20 Cleveland Quartet Meliora String Quartet Telarc 80142

02:25:00 00:36:05 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 1 in E minor Op 39 Lorin Maazel Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

03:03:00 00:26:12 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Suite Rudolph Kempe Royal Philharmonic EMI 68736

03:31:00 00:41:54 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata in B flat major Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867

04:15:00 00:41:50 Alfredo Casella Symphony No. 3 Op 63 Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10768

04:59:00 00:22:17 Heinrich von Herzogenberg Trio for Horn, Oboe & Piano in D major Op 61 Albrecht Mayer, oboe; Marie-Luise Neunecker, horn; Markus Becker, piano Decca 4783498

05:23:00 00:17:07 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for 2 Violins in D minor Royal Philharmonic Sir Eugene Goossens David Oistrakh, violin; Igor Oistrakh, violin DeutGram 4793449

05:41:00 00:06:03 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: La vallée des cloches Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

05:50:00 00:09:49 Max Bruch Swedish Dances Op 63 Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 420932

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: We wish you Feliz Navidad with 18th century choral villancicos from Cuban composer Esteban Salas, a musical holiday tableau by Spaniard Joaquin Rodrigo, and much more! (Deseándoles Feliz Navidad con villancicos corales del siglo 18 por el compositor cubano Esteban Salas, un “Retablo de Navidad” por el español Joaquín Rodrigo, y mucho más!)

06:01:00 Esteban Salas: Claras luces (Clear Lights)--Exaudi Choir of Cuba María Felicia Pérez Jade Records 36088

06:10:18 Esteban Salas: Una nave mercantil (The merchant ship bringing bread from heaven)--Exaudi Choir of Cuba María Felicia Pérez Jade Records 35746

06:15:45 Joaquín Rodrigo: Retablo de Navidad (Christmas Carols and Songs)--Raquel Lojendio, soprano; David Rubiera, baritone; Madrid Community Orchestra & Chorus José Ramun Encinar Naxos 557223

06:41:34 Agustín Barrios: Villancico de navidad (Christmas Carol)--Alexander-Sergei Ramírez, guitar DeutGram 4715322

06:44:24 Carlos Salzedo: Short Fantasy on a Catalan Carol (Fum, Fum, Fum)--Angel Romero, guitar; The Canadian Brass RCA 62683

06:47:56 Juan Diego Flórez: Santo--Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Bologna Community Theatre Orchestra & Chorus Michele Mariotti Decca 14875

06:52:28 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador: Canción de una pastorita al Niño Dios--Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik CPO 777568

06:55:33 Francisco Guerrero: Hombres, victoria, victoria!--The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek The Rose Ensemble 0006

07:01:01 Tomás Luis de Victoria: O magnum mysterium (O great mystery)--Gabrieli Consort Paul McCreesh Archiv 437833

07:04:49 Tomas Luis de Victoria: Ave Maria Tallis Scholars Peter Phillips Gimell 10

07:09:29 Tomás Luis de Victoria: Quem vidistis pastores? (Shepherds, whom did you see?)--Gabrieli Consort & Players Paul McCreesh Archiv 437833

07:14:22 Ariel Ramírez: Navidad Nuestra - Folk Drama of the Nativity--Manuel Melendez, tenor; Jose Sacin, tenor; Pablo Talamante, tenor; Choral Arts Society of Washington Joseph Holt Naxos 557542

07:36:30 Joaquin Nin: Villancico Basque, Castilian, Cordoban, Andalusian, Galian--Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano; Bengt Forsberg, piano DeutGram 5073

07:45:49 Carlos Guastavino: Cancion de Navidad Quink Vocal Ensemble Telarc 80202

07:48:05 Traditional Catalan: El Noi de la Mare (What shall we give to the Son of the Virgin?)--Mark Small, Robert Torres, guitars Barlow Bradford Shadow Mountain 55882

07:53:35 Traditional: La Virgin Lava Pañales Plácido Domingo, tenor Sony 53725

07:56:03 Traditional Spanish: Riu, riu, chiu—Cantus Cantus Recordings 1205

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Richard Wagner: Romanza (Albumblatt)--Elissa Lee Koljonen, violin; Robert Koenig, piano Album: Heartbreak, Romantic Encores for Violin Dorian 90268 Music: 4:27

Michael Engelhardt: Gaudete!--Utah State University Chamber Singers; Cory Evans, conductor Kent Concert Hall, Chase Fine Arts Center, Logan, UT Music: 4:28

Benjamin Britten: The Spirit of the Lord (World of the Spirit)--St. Olaf Choir Massed Choirs; St. Olaf Orchestra; Anton Armstrong, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, Skoglund Center Auditorium, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 4:13

Walter "Jack" Rollins & Steve Nelson (arr. Dallas Brass): Frosty the Tuba Dallas Brass; Mike Levine, conductor Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 3:50

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Cynthia Schwab from Joplin, MO Time: 6:48

Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Reflets dans l'eau Pierre Laurent Aimard, piano Album: Debussy: Images – Etudes Warner Classical Music: 5:00

Richard Wagner: Prelude to Act 1 of Lohengrin--National Festival Orchestra; Asher Fisch, conductor The University of Maryland, The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, College Park, MD Music: 7:55

Abbie Betinis: In the Bleak Midwinter--Evan Mitchell, piano; Luther College Nordic Choir; Dr. Allen Hightower, conductor Center for Faith and Life, Decorah, IA Music: 6:05

William James Kirkpatrick (arr. Patrick Kerber and David Bryan): Away In A Manger Pepe, Celin, Lito, Celino and Angel Romero Album: Christmas with Los Romeros DG 17474 Music: 1:45

Alex Bigney: New Snow/Mittens for Christmas--Kirkmount: Alex Bigney, harp and bones; Samuel Bigney, fiddle; Simeon Bigney, cello and bodhran Album: Mittens for Christmas Dorian 93236 Music: 3:20

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Excerpts from Noels pour les instruments--Masques; Olivier Fortin, conductor

Album: Noel baroque Analekta 9908 Music: 15:08

Gustaf Nordqvist: Jul, jul, stralande jul--Chanticleer; Ragnar Bohlin, conductor Sacred Music in a Sacred Space, Church of St Ignatius Loyola, New York, NY Music: 3:01

Pietro Yon: Gesu Bambino--Adagio Trio Album: Winter Gift Adagio Trio 2 Music: 3:58

Antonin Dvorak: Songs My Mother Taught Me--Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Album: The Arc of Life Sony 10316 Music: 1:54

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air on the G String Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Bobby McFerrin, vocals Album: Hush Sony 48177 Music: 5:09

Traditional: Dona Nobis Pacem/Auld Lang Syne--Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Chris Botti, trumpet Album: Yo Yo Ma & Friends - Songs of Joy and Peace Sony 24414 Music: 1:57

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Overture to The Wasps--Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra; Andrew Litton, conductor Grieg Concert Hall, Bergen, Norway Music: 8:58

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Antiphon (Five Mystical Songs)--Massed Choirs of St. Olaf College and the St. Olaf Orchestra; Christopher Aspaas, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, Skoglund Center Auditorium, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 3:08

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Wassail Song from "Two Songs of Winter"--Judy Mason, piano; Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 2:36

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Saturnalia 2015

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: “Orgy of the Brigands” – William Primrose, viola; Boston Symphony Orchestra/Charles Munch (BMG 106213 CD) 10:31

Carl Orff: Carmina Burana: Part II – In Taberna – Arleen Augér, soprano; John van Kesteren, tenor; Jonathan Summers, baritone; Philharmonia Chorus; Southend Boys’ Choir; Philharmonia Orchestra/Riccardo Muti (EMI 69868 CD) 10:06

Igor Stravinsky: Card Game Ballet: Third Deal – Cleveland Orchestra/Igor Stravinsky (Sony 86971 CD) 7:33

Johann Strauss Jr./Carl Taussig: Waltz “Man lebt nur einmal” (One only lives once) – Earl Wild, piano (Ivory Classics 70907 CD) 7:22

Georg Frideric Handel: Royal Fireworks Music: Le Réjouissance; Minuets I & II (with fireworks and cannon effects) – Wind Ensemble/Sir Charles Mackerras (Testament 1253 CD) 5:08



11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Star Wars: The Saga Continues - after months of anticipation and hype, Star Wars: The Force Awakens finally hits the theaters. We'll listen to John Williams’s score plus music from the other six episodes in the Star Wars saga

20th Century Fox Theme ¿ Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman - Cincinnati Pops - Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Title/Rebel Blockade Runner from Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 ¿ RCA 09026-68772-2 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Binary Sunset (Alternative) from Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 - 09026-68772-2 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Main Title/The Ice Planet Hoth from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, 1980 ¿ RCA 09026-68773-2 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Main Title from Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 ¿ Sony S2K 51333 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Cantina Band from Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 ¿ RCA 09026-68772-2 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Han Solo and The Princess from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, 1980 ¿ RCA 09026-68773-2 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

The Imperial March (Darth Vader's Theme) from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, 1980 ¿ RCA 09026-68773-2 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Yoda's Theme from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, 1980 ¿ RCA 09026-68773-2 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

The Death of Yoda, The Emperor's Death and Darth Vader's Death from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, 1983 ¿ RCA 09026-68748-2 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Duel of the Fates from Star Wars: Episode I, The Phantom Menace, 1999 ¿ Sony S2K 51333 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Han and Leia from Star Wars: Episode VIII, The Force Awakens, 2015 - Walt Disney D002177202 - John Williams - original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Duel of the Fates from Star Wars: Episode I, The Phantom Menace, 1999 ¿ Sony S2K 89460 - John Williams - London Voices/The New London Children's Choir/London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Across The Stars (Love Theme) from Star Wars: Episode II, Attack of the Clones, 2002 ¿ Sony SK 89932 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Anakin vs. Obi-Wan from Star Wars: Episode III, Revenge of the Sith, 2005 ¿ Sony SK 89932 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

The Jedi Steps and Finale from Star Wars: Episode VII, The Force Awakens, 2015 - Walt Disney D002177202 - John Williams - original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 ¿ Sony 51333 - John Williams ¿ London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Brahms Up and Down; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Peter Tchaikovsky and Traditional Classical Music for Christmas

12:09:00 00:22:15 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 94 in G Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

12:34:00 00:13:58 Maurice Ravel Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Martha Argerich, piano; Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 3109

12:50:00 00:07:46 Josef Strauss Waltz 'My Life is Love and Laughter' Op 263 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA

The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of the Met’s holiday presentation of Rossini’s comic gem The Barber of Seville – an abridged version of the opera, sung in English, aimed at audiences of all ages. The performance stars Isabel Leonard as the feisty Rosina, Taylor Stayton as the lovestruck Count Almaviva, and Elliot Madore as Figaro, the barber and jack-of-all-trades who brings them together. The cast also includes Valeriano Lanchas as Dr. Bartolo and Robert Pomakov as Don Basilio; Antony Walker conducts.

The intermission will include backstage interviews with the artists.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:13:00 00:28:30 Max Bruch Symphony No. 1 in E flat major Op 28 Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 420932

15:49:00 00:12:08 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Rhapsody No. 1 in D major Op 45 Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 416623

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:55:32 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 6 in A major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436153

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:02:00 00:17:48 Walter Piston The Incredible Flutist: Suite Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Scott Goff, flute Naxos 559160

17:22:00 00:10:57 Franz Waxman Carmen Fantasy London Symphony Orchestra Andrew Litton Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn Nonesuch 79464

17:36:00 00:13:25 Ferde Grofé Mississippi Suite Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Bridge 9212

17:52:00 00:06:30 Brian Dykstra Meant to Be Katherine DeJongh, flute; Greg Banaszak, saxophone; Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Hugh Martin (Part 3) - The final installment of our salute to a master songwriter, featuring Tammy Grimes and Bea Lillie in “High Spirits,” the stage version of “Meet Me in St. Louis” and lots more.

00:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

00:01:00 00:04:03 Hugh Martin That's How I Love the Blues Hugh Martin Martin & Blaine Sing Martin & Blaine DRG DRG5168

00:06:25 00:03:12 Hugh Martin Clop Clop Clop Tab Hunter Hans Brinker -- TV Soundtrack Sepia Sepia 1121

00:09:33 00:03:14 Hugh Martin I Happen to Love You Peggy King Hans Brinker -- TV Soundtrack Sepia Sepia 1121

00:14:48 00:01:51 Hugh Martin-Marshall Barer Here Come the Dreamers Corinna Manetto The Time Has Come: The Songs of Marshall Barer Painted Smiles PSCD-123

00:16:33 00:02:21 Hugh Martin-Marshall Barer On Such a Night as This Marshall Barer The Time Has Come: The Songs of Marshall Barer Painted Smiles PSCD-123

00:19:12 00:00:42 Hugh Martin Overture from "High Spirits" Orchestra High Spirits -- Original London Cast DRG DRG13107

00:21:20 00:02:15 Hugh Martin-Timothy Gray You'd Better Love Me Tammy Grimes High Spirits -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD10767

00:23:31 00:02:15 Hugh Martin-Timothy Gray Go Into Your Trance Bea Lillie High Spirits -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD10767

00:25:37 00:03:03 Hugh Martin-Timothy Gray If I Gave You Jan Waters, Denis Quilley Hugh Spirits -- Original London Cast DRG DRG13107

00:30:18 00:02:13 Hugh Martin Diamonds in the Starlight Jason Workman Meet Me in St. Louis -- Stage Version DRG CDSBL-19002

00:32:32 00:02:37 Hugh Martin I Hate This Old Town Nicole Werner Hugh Martin: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD2702

00:35:02 00:02:25 Hugh Martin Me an' Ludie Sylvia Lange Hugh Martin: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD2702

00:37:47 00:03:07 Hugh Martin The Two of Us Hugh Martin, Michael Feinstein Michael Feinstein Sings the Hugh Martin Songbook Nonesuch 79314-2

00:40:52 00:02:48 Hugh Martin-Alec Wilder Lullaby Richard Glazier A Salute to the Hollywood Musical Centaur 2577

00:44:44 00:02:41 Hugh Martin You Are for Loving Marlene VerPlanck You'd Better Love Me Audiophile ACD-121

00:47:46 00:03:29 Hugh Martin The Story of My Life Hugh Martin Hugh Sings Martin PSClassics PS-9535

00:51:33 00:01:27 Hugh Martin Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas Hugh Martin Hugh Sings Martin PSClassics PS-9535

00:53:03 00:03:56 Hugh Martin Filler: Overture from "High Spirits" Orchestra High Spirits -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD10767

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:14:22 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 203

19:18:00 00:36:08 Alexander Glazunov Raymonda: Suite Op 57 José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61939

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Lorin Maazel; Bruno Leonardo Gelber, piano - Archival program in honor of conductor Lorin Maazel

20:04:00 00:17:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 13 in G major

20:23:00 00:12:25 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 13 in F major

20:38:00 00:09:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony in D major K 97

20:49:00 00:31:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 26 in D major

21:22:00 00:20:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 33 in B flat major

21:46:00 00:12:32 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 1 in D major Op 25 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - A Henry Morgan Festival: “Eversharp Spots,” “The First Time You fall in Love,” “The British Baseball Announcer,” and the French and Russian Versions of “Little Red Riding Hood”…from the Jack Benny show “Don Wilson’s Anniversary with Benny, Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly (Don Wilson was the announcer for the program)…Richard Howland-Bolton on “The Perception of Doors”



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:05:07 Traditional Suo gân Orchestra of Temple Square Mack Wilberg Mormon Tabernacle Choir IntReserve 2009

23:07:00 00:10:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Symphony No. 41 Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7574

23:19:00 00:07:01 Franz Biebl Ave Maria Cantus Cantus 1211

23:26:00 00:10:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams Serenade to Music Vernon Handley London Philharmonic Chandos 2419

23:38:00 00:05:44 Morten Lauridsen O magnum mysterium Voces8 Decca 4785703

23:43:00 00:09:33 Vítezslav Novák Slovak Suite: The Night Op 32 Libor Pesek Royal Liverpool Philharmonic VirginClas 45251

23:55:00 00:03:03 Manuel de Falla Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Asturiana Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576

23:55:00 00:03:35 Erik Satie Gnossienne No. 4 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290