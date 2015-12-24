© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 12-24-2015

Published December 24, 2015 at 6:13 PM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00            00:16:25            Randol Alan Bass          A Feast of Carols           National Symphony Orchestra     Randol Alan Bass     Tallis Chamber Choir      Kodanja            2003

00:20:00            00:36:25            John Rutter        'Christmas Day in the Morning'    City of London Sinfonia   John Rutter            Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Cambridge Singers      Collegium          121

00:58:00            00:26:11            William Henry Fry          Santa Claus Symphony              Tony Rowe        Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch     Naxos   559057

01:26:00            00:33:56            Johann Sebastian Bach  Magnificat in D major      Collegium Vocale Orchestra        Philippe Herreweghe       Carolyn Sampson, soprano; Ingeborg Danz, alto; Mark Padmore, tenor; Sebastian Noack, bass; Collegium Vocale Gent      Harm Mundi       901781

02:02:00            00:57:47            Ralph Vaughan Williams Christmas Cantata "Hodie"         London Symphony Orchestra            Richard Hickox  Elizabeth Gale, soprano; Robert Tear, tenor; Stephen Roberts, baritone; London Symphony Chorus; Choristers St Paul's Cathedral     EMI      54128

03:01:00            00:24:49            John Rutter        Dancing Day                              Etherea Vocal Ensemble; Grace Cloutier, harp            Delos    3422

03:28:00            00:17:42            Johann Christoph Pez    Concerto Pastorale in F major                 Bernard Labadie Les Violons du Roy  Dorian   90180

03:48:00            01:08:50            Various Sacrum Mysterium: A Celtic Christmas   Apollo's Fire      Jeannette Sorrell            Meredith Hall, soprano; Apollo's Singers  Avie      2269

04:59:00            00:16:31            Johann Sebastian Bach  Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied'   Chamber Ensemble        Sir John Eliot Gardiner         Monteverdi Choir            Soli Deo            716

05:17:00            00:17:13            John Rutter        Gloria    Philip Jones Brass Ensemble      John Rutter        Cambridge Singers; John Scott, organ           Collegium          100

05:36:00            00:09:40            Daniel Pinkham Christmas Cantata         Lenox Brass      Donald Teeters  Boston Cecilia; James David Christie, organ        Koch Intl           7180

05:51:00            00:09:11            Peter Tchaikovsky          The Nutcracker: Pas de deux                  Seiji Ozawa       Boston Symphony Orchestra     DeutGram         435619

 

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:00            00:02:43            Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck         Hodie Christus natus est            Brass Ensemble            Sir John Eliot Gardiner         Monteverdi Choir            Philips  462050

06:10:00            00:02:32            Anonymous       This Endris Night                       Sir John Eliot Gardiner    Monteverdi Choir            Philips  462050

06:13:00            00:01:48            Richard Dering   Quem vidistis, pastores?            Brass Ensemble            Sir John Eliot Gardiner            Monteverdi Choir            Philips  462050

06:18:00            00:06:28            Michel Corrette  Symphonie des noëls No. 6 in A major                            Arion Baroque Orchestra          early-mus          7768

06:27:00            00:07:43            Johann Strauss Jr          The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz Op 418                       Daniel Barenboim         Vienna Philharmonic      Decca   12569

06:40:00            00:02:13            James R. Murray           Away in a Manger                      Richard Westenburg       Musica Sacra    DeutGram         429732

06:42:00            00:02:32            Traditional         The Coventry Carol                     Richard Westenburg       Musica Sacra            DeutGram         429732

06:44:00            00:02:07            Traditional         Baloo, Lammy               Richard Westenburg       Musica Sacra    DeutGram            429732

06:46:00            00:01:31            Johann Walther  Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine                 Richard Westenburg       Musica Sacra    DeutGram         429732

06:51:00            00:04:48            Engelbert Humperdinck  Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer                                Pittsburgh Symphony Brass           Four Winds       3029

06:57:00            00:02:27            Peter Tchaikovsky          The Nutcracker: March               Robert Porco     Cleveland Orchestra            MAA     2002

07:05:00            00:06:15            Gian Carlo Menotti         Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite                     Robert Porco            Cleveland Orchestra       MAA     2002

07:14:00            00:20:40            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart         Symphony No. 34 in C major                  Sir John Eliot Gardiner            English Baroque Soloists            Philips  420937

07:40:00            00:03:11            Traditional         The Holly and the Ivy (English)                            Anonymous 4    Harm Mundi            907325

07:45:00            00:03:37            Anonymous       There is no Rose of Such Virtue                          Anonymous 4    Harm Mundi            907099

07:51:00            00:07:28            Maurice Ravel    Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso                 Christoph von Dohnányi  Cleveland Orchestra          Teldec   44945

08:07:00            00:05:36            Giuseppe Torelli Concerto Grosso in G minor  Op 8           La Pietà            Angèle Dubeau            Angèle Dubeau, violin     Analekta           8730

08:15:00            00:19:49            Edvard Grieg      Holberg Suite Op 40                   Domenico Boyagian       Ohio Philharmonic            Centaur 3311

08:40:00            00:10:38            Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for Winds            BBC Concert Orchestra  Leonard Slatkin            Members of       Naxos   559382

08:52:00            00:01:51            George Frideric Handel   Messiah: Glory to God   Apollo's Fire      Jeannette Sorrell            Apollo's Singers Avie      2208

08:53:00            00:01:24            Traditional         Il est né le divin enfant                Jeannette Sorrell            Apollo's Fire            Eclectra            2041

08:55:00            00:02:37            Traditional         Sussex Carol 'On Christmas Night'          Apollo's Fire      Jeannette Sorrell            Meredith Hall, soprano; Apollo's Singers  Avie      2269

09:04:00            00:14:07            Richard Addinsell           A Christmas Carol: Suite            Royal Philharmonic        David Newman            Ambrosian Singers         Telarc   88801

09:22:00            00:06:00            William Byrd      Lullaby, My Sweet Little Baby                 Peter Bennett    Quire Cleveland            Quire    101

09:30:00            00:20:36            Ottorino Respighi           La boutique fantasque: Suite                   Sir Neville Marriner            Academy St. Martin in Fields      Philips  420485

09:52:00            00:06:44            Benjamin Britten            A Ceremony of Carols: Four Carols                      Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire; Jacqueline Kerrod, harp     SFM     14

 

WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00            00:02:23            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart         German Dance in F                                Orpheus Chamber Orchestra          DeutGram         429783

10:03:00            00:02:55            Leroy Anderson Sleigh Ride                    Jerry Junkin       Dallas Wind Symphony  Reference            126

10:09:00            00:13:53            Antonio Vivaldi   Magnificat in G minor     Academy of Ancient Music         Stephen Cleobury            Sarah Fox, soprano; Deborah Norman, soprano; Michael Chance, countertenor; James Gilchrist, tenor; Choir King's College Cambridge         EMI      57265

10:24:00            00:03:17            George Frideric Handel   Messiah: Hallelujah                    William Christie Les Arts Florissants            Harm Mundi       2908304

10:30:00            00:05:06            Simon Wills       A Prelude & Fugue for Christmas                                    Burning River Brass            BurnRiver          2004

10:40:00            00:08:01            Engelbert Humperdinck  Hansel and Gretel: Overture                    Jeffrey Tate        Bavarian Radio Symphony           EMI      54022

10:50:00            00:08:53            Sir Malcolm Arnold         Fantasy on Christmas Carols                  Rumon Gamba  BBC Philharmonic     Chandos           9851

11:01:00            00:10:51            Otto Nicolai       Christmas Overture        Bamberg Symphony       Karl Anton Rickenbacher            Bamberg Symphony Chorus       VirginClas         91079

11:14:00            00:08:22            Christopher Rouse         Karolju: Finale 'Italian'     BBC Symphony Orchestra          David Zinman  Philharmonia Chorus      RCA     11561

11:24:00            00:01:33            Jule Styne         Let it Snow                                Pittsburgh Symphony Brass       Four Winds            3029

 

A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:27:00            00:03:34            Mel Tormé         The Christmas Song       Cleveland Orchestra       Robert Page      Cleveland Orchestra Chorus           MAA     1999

11:31:00            00:01:52            Traditional         God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen              Robert Porco     Cleveland Orchestra            MAA     2011

11:33:00            00:03:27            C. E. F. Weyse O Green and Shimmering Tree, Good Day            Cleveland Orchestra            Robert Porco     Cleveland Orchestra Chorus        MAA     2014

11:36:00            00:03:25            Lewis Redner     O Little Town of Bethlehem         Cleveland Orchestra       Gareth Morrell            Cleveland Orchestra Chorus        MAA     1996

11:41:00            00:01:37            Michael Praetorius         In dulci jubilo                 Robert Porco     Cleveland Orchestra            MAA     2011

11:43:00            00:07:16            Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Christmas Carols     Cleveland Orchestra       Robert Porco            Todd Boyce, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus           MAA     2005

11:51:00            00:03:36            Georges Bizet   L'Arlésienne Suite No.  2: Farandole                    Robert Porco     Cleveland Orchestra          MAA     2005

 

12:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Bill O’Connell

Praetorius: Lo, How a Rose e’er Blooming 2:34

Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem 1:38

Traditional: For Christ is Born 4:00

Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Break forth, O beauteous heavenly light 1:42

Holst: Christmas Day—Mormon Tabernacle Choir/Richard P. Condie (‘The Spirit of Christmas’) 6:46

Vaughan Williams: Hodie: The Oxen—John Shirley-Quirk, baritone; London Symphony/Sir David Willcocks EMI 69872) 3:11

Brahms: Ave Maria 3:37

Praetorius: Psallite 1:33

Traditional (arr George): Christmas is Here Again—San Francisco Symphony Chorus/Vance George; John Fenstermaker, organ (Delos 3238 ‘Christmas by the Bay’) 0:59

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria—Chanticleer (Chanticleer 8803) 7:30

Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol—Chanticleer (Teldec 94563 CD) 2:19

Mantovani: Christmas Bells 2:24

Traditional: Deck the Halls 2:57

Hairston: Mary’s Boy Child 3:35

Gauntlett: Once in Royal David’s City 3:41

Traditional: While Shepherds Watched 3:22

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy—Mike Sammes Chorus & Singers; Mantovani & his Orchestra (Decca 433199 ‘Mantovani’s Christmas Favorites’) 3:35

 

13:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL:   Apollo's Fire Christmas Vespers of Michael Praetorius - recorded in 2005 at St. Paul’s Church in Cleveland Heights, Jeannette Sorrell and Apollo’s Fire welcome distinguished vocalists and Apollo’s Singers for Vespers Services for Advent and Christmas as they might have sounded in 1621

 

14:30 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL:   Twas the Night Before Christmas - The Conrad family presents their annual renditions of the famous poem

 

WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL:   My Christmas with John Simna

15:00:00            00:04:41            Giovanni Gabrieli            Sonata pian' e forte                                National Brass Ensemble            OberlinMus        1504

15:04:00            00:14:55            Johann Sebastian Bach  Cantata No.191 "Gloria in excelsis Deo"  Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch     Greg Funfgeld    Julia Doyle, soprano; Benjamin Butterfield, tenor; Bach Choir of Bethlehem Analekta           9873

15:19:00            00:17:42            Johann Christoph Pez    Concerto Pastorale in F major                 Bernard Labadie Les Violons du Roy  Dorian   90180

15:37:00            00:17:53            John Rutter        Five Meditations for Orchestra                 John Rutter        Royal Philharmonic            Decca   1821

 

16:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL:   A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols 2015 - A music and spoken-word broadcast from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England, recorded earlier today. The 30-voice King's College Choir performs the legendary Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols service of Biblical readings and music, hosted by Michael Barone

 

18:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL:   BW Men’s Chorus Holiday Concert

A repeat airing of the live broadcast from Friday, December 4th in the Westfield Insurance Studio Theater here in the Idea Center at Playhouse Square
18:57:00            00:02:25            Traditional         The Holly and the Ivy (English)                Robert Shaw      Robert Shaw Chamber Singers; Frank Timmerman, tenor          Telarc   80377

 

WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL:  SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:24:42            Victor Hely-Hutchinson   A Carol Symphony                     Gavin Sutherland            City of Prague Philharmonic      Naxos   557099

19:29:00            00:26:11            William Henry Fry          Santa Claus Symphony              Tony Rowe        Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch     Naxos   559057

 

20:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL:   Cleveland Orchestra Christmas Festival Concert - Recorded live in Severance Hall in 2011, the Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus led by the Director of Choruses, Robert Porco
Anonymous: Personet Hodie

Traditional: The First Nowell

Alfred Burt: Caroling, caroling

Traditional: Bring a torch, Jeannette, Isabella

Traditional: The Coventry Carol

Traditional: Away in a Manger

Traditional: I saw three ships

Traditional: Suo-gan

Gian-Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite

Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Hallelujah

John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Final Waltz & Apotheosis

Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air

Traditional: The 12 Days of Christmas

James Pierpont: Jingle Bells

John Frederick Coots: Santa Claus is Coming to Town

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride

Hugh Martin: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

21:49:00            00:10:38            Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for Winds            BBC Concert Orchestra  Leonard Slatkin            Members of       Naxos   559382

 

22:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL:   My Christmas with Mark Satola

Anon: Nowell, Owt of Your Slepe —Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71354) 2:34

Howells: Three Carol-Anthems—Finzi Singers/Paul Spicer (Chandos 9458)  9:51

Burt: A Christmas Greeting—Tanglewood Festival Chorus; Boston Pops/John Williams (Philips) 12:49

Anon: The Midnight Cry—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71354) 3:06

Anon: Sunny Bank—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71354) 1:00

Anon: Greensleeves (with improvisation)—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71354) 2:08

Bridge: Sir Roger de Coverley (version for full orchestra)—BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Richard Hickox (Chandos 10112) 4:41

Vaughan Williams: Narration & Song: The Oxen from Hodie—Elizabeth Gale, mezzo; Robert Tear, tenor; Stephen Roberts, baritone; Choristers of St. Paul Cathedral; London Symphony Orchestra & Chorus/Richard Hickox (EMI 54128) 10:17

Reading: Make We Mere As We May—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71354) 1:00

Anon: Gloucestershire Wassail—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71354) 3:46

 

WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL:  QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:05:42            Robert Parsons  Ave Maria                      Ralph Woodward            Fairhaven Singers            Guild     7380

23:07:00            00:08:22            Christopher Rouse         Karolju: Finale 'Italian'     BBC Symphony Orchestra          David Zinman  Philharmonia Chorus      RCA     11561

23:18:00            00:17:53            John Rutter        Five Meditations for Orchestra                 John Rutter        Royal Philharmonic            Decca   1821

23:38:00            00:06:32            Daryl Runswick  Fantasia on "The Coventry Carol" and                  Geoffrey Simon  London Cello Sound   Cala      55003

23:44:00            00:11:42            André Jolivet      Pastorales de Noël                                 Manuela Wiesler, flute; Christian Davidsson, bassoon; Erica Goodman, harp          Bis       739

23:57:00            00:03:06            John Ireland       The Holy Boy     La Pietà            Angèle Dubeau  Angèle Dubeau, violin            Analekta           8730

23:58:00            00:01:08            Gustav Holst      Soft and gently              Paul Spicer       Finzi Singers     Chandos           9425

 