Program Guide 12-24-2015

00:02:00 00:16:25 Randol Alan Bass A Feast of Carols National Symphony Orchestra Randol Alan Bass Tallis Chamber Choir Kodanja 2003

00:20:00 00:36:25 John Rutter 'Christmas Day in the Morning' City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Cambridge Singers Collegium 121

00:58:00 00:26:11 William Henry Fry Santa Claus Symphony Tony Rowe Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 559057

01:26:00 00:33:56 Johann Sebastian Bach Magnificat in D major Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Carolyn Sampson, soprano; Ingeborg Danz, alto; Mark Padmore, tenor; Sebastian Noack, bass; Collegium Vocale Gent Harm Mundi 901781

02:02:00 00:57:47 Ralph Vaughan Williams Christmas Cantata "Hodie" London Symphony Orchestra Richard Hickox Elizabeth Gale, soprano; Robert Tear, tenor; Stephen Roberts, baritone; London Symphony Chorus; Choristers St Paul's Cathedral EMI 54128

03:01:00 00:24:49 John Rutter Dancing Day Etherea Vocal Ensemble; Grace Cloutier, harp Delos 3422

03:28:00 00:17:42 Johann Christoph Pez Concerto Pastorale in F major Bernard Labadie Les Violons du Roy Dorian 90180

03:48:00 01:08:50 Various Sacrum Mysterium: A Celtic Christmas Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Meredith Hall, soprano; Apollo's Singers Avie 2269

04:59:00 00:16:31 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo 716

05:17:00 00:17:13 John Rutter Gloria Philip Jones Brass Ensemble John Rutter Cambridge Singers; John Scott, organ Collegium 100

05:36:00 00:09:40 Daniel Pinkham Christmas Cantata Lenox Brass Donald Teeters Boston Cecilia; James David Christie, organ Koch Intl 7180

05:51:00 00:09:11 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Pas de deux Seiji Ozawa Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 435619

06:08:00 00:02:43 Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck Hodie Christus natus est Brass Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 462050

06:10:00 00:02:32 Anonymous This Endris Night Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 462050

06:13:00 00:01:48 Richard Dering Quem vidistis, pastores? Brass Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 462050

06:18:00 00:06:28 Michel Corrette Symphonie des noëls No. 6 in A major Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768

06:27:00 00:07:43 Johann Strauss Jr The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz Op 418 Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca 12569

06:40:00 00:02:13 James R. Murray Away in a Manger Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

06:42:00 00:02:32 Traditional The Coventry Carol Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

06:44:00 00:02:07 Traditional Baloo, Lammy Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

06:46:00 00:01:31 Johann Walther Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

06:51:00 00:04:48 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer Pittsburgh Symphony Brass Four Winds 3029

06:57:00 00:02:27 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: March Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2002

07:05:00 00:06:15 Gian Carlo Menotti Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2002

07:14:00 00:20:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 34 in C major Sir John Eliot Gardiner English Baroque Soloists Philips 420937

07:40:00 00:03:11 Traditional The Holly and the Ivy (English) Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 907325

07:45:00 00:03:37 Anonymous There is no Rose of Such Virtue Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 907099

07:51:00 00:07:28 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 44945

08:07:00 00:05:36 Giuseppe Torelli Concerto Grosso in G minor Op 8 La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8730

08:15:00 00:19:49 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite Op 40 Domenico Boyagian Ohio Philharmonic Centaur 3311

08:40:00 00:10:38 Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for Winds BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Members of Naxos 559382

08:52:00 00:01:51 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Glory to God Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2208

08:53:00 00:01:24 Traditional Il est né le divin enfant Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Eclectra 2041

08:55:00 00:02:37 Traditional Sussex Carol 'On Christmas Night' Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Meredith Hall, soprano; Apollo's Singers Avie 2269

09:04:00 00:14:07 Richard Addinsell A Christmas Carol: Suite Royal Philharmonic David Newman Ambrosian Singers Telarc 88801

09:22:00 00:06:00 William Byrd Lullaby, My Sweet Little Baby Peter Bennett Quire Cleveland Quire 101

09:30:00 00:20:36 Ottorino Respighi La boutique fantasque: Suite Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 420485

09:52:00 00:06:44 Benjamin Britten A Ceremony of Carols: Four Carols Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire; Jacqueline Kerrod, harp SFM 14

10:00:00 00:02:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart German Dance in F Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783

10:03:00 00:02:55 Leroy Anderson Sleigh Ride Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126

10:09:00 00:13:53 Antonio Vivaldi Magnificat in G minor Academy of Ancient Music Stephen Cleobury Sarah Fox, soprano; Deborah Norman, soprano; Michael Chance, countertenor; James Gilchrist, tenor; Choir King's College Cambridge EMI 57265

10:24:00 00:03:17 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Hallelujah William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 2908304

10:30:00 00:05:06 Simon Wills A Prelude & Fugue for Christmas Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004

10:40:00 00:08:01 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Overture Jeffrey Tate Bavarian Radio Symphony EMI 54022

10:50:00 00:08:53 Sir Malcolm Arnold Fantasy on Christmas Carols Rumon Gamba BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9851

11:01:00 00:10:51 Otto Nicolai Christmas Overture Bamberg Symphony Karl Anton Rickenbacher Bamberg Symphony Chorus VirginClas 91079

11:14:00 00:08:22 Christopher Rouse Karolju: Finale 'Italian' BBC Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Philharmonia Chorus RCA 11561

11:24:00 00:01:33 Jule Styne Let it Snow Pittsburgh Symphony Brass Four Winds 3029

11:27:00 00:03:34 Mel Tormé The Christmas Song Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:31:00 00:01:52 Traditional God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011

11:33:00 00:03:27 C. E. F. Weyse O Green and Shimmering Tree, Good Day Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

11:36:00 00:03:25 Lewis Redner O Little Town of Bethlehem Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996

11:41:00 00:01:37 Michael Praetorius In dulci jubilo Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011

11:43:00 00:07:16 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Christmas Carols Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Todd Boyce, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005

11:51:00 00:03:36 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Farandole Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2005

Praetorius: Lo, How a Rose e’er Blooming 2:34

Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem 1:38

Traditional: For Christ is Born 4:00

Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Break forth, O beauteous heavenly light 1:42

Holst: Christmas Day—Mormon Tabernacle Choir/Richard P. Condie (‘The Spirit of Christmas’) 6:46

Vaughan Williams: Hodie: The Oxen—John Shirley-Quirk, baritone; London Symphony/Sir David Willcocks EMI 69872) 3:11

Brahms: Ave Maria 3:37

Praetorius: Psallite 1:33

Traditional (arr George): Christmas is Here Again—San Francisco Symphony Chorus/Vance George; John Fenstermaker, organ (Delos 3238 ‘Christmas by the Bay’) 0:59

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria—Chanticleer (Chanticleer 8803) 7:30

Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol—Chanticleer (Teldec 94563 CD) 2:19

Mantovani: Christmas Bells 2:24

Traditional: Deck the Halls 2:57

Hairston: Mary’s Boy Child 3:35

Gauntlett: Once in Royal David’s City 3:41

Traditional: While Shepherds Watched 3:22

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy—Mike Sammes Chorus & Singers; Mantovani & his Orchestra (Decca 433199 ‘Mantovani’s Christmas Favorites’) 3:35

13:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Apollo's Fire Christmas Vespers of Michael Praetorius - recorded in 2005 at St. Paul’s Church in Cleveland Heights, Jeannette Sorrell and Apollo’s Fire welcome distinguished vocalists and Apollo’s Singers for Vespers Services for Advent and Christmas as they might have sounded in 1621

14:30 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Twas the Night Before Christmas - The Conrad family presents their annual renditions of the famous poem

15:00:00 00:04:41 Giovanni Gabrieli Sonata pian' e forte National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504

15:04:00 00:14:55 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.191 "Gloria in excelsis Deo" Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Julia Doyle, soprano; Benjamin Butterfield, tenor; Bach Choir of Bethlehem Analekta 9873

15:19:00 00:17:42 Johann Christoph Pez Concerto Pastorale in F major Bernard Labadie Les Violons du Roy Dorian 90180

15:37:00 00:17:53 John Rutter Five Meditations for Orchestra John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Decca 1821

16:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols 2015 - A music and spoken-word broadcast from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England, recorded earlier today. The 30-voice King's College Choir performs the legendary Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols service of Biblical readings and music, hosted by Michael Barone

18:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: BW Men’s Chorus Holiday Concert

A repeat airing of the live broadcast from Friday, December 4th in the Westfield Insurance Studio Theater here in the Idea Center at Playhouse Square

18:57:00 00:02:25 Traditional The Holly and the Ivy (English) Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers; Frank Timmerman, tenor Telarc 80377

19:02:00 00:24:42 Victor Hely-Hutchinson A Carol Symphony Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099

19:29:00 00:26:11 William Henry Fry Santa Claus Symphony Tony Rowe Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 559057

20:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Cleveland Orchestra Christmas Festival Concert - Recorded live in Severance Hall in 2011, the Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus led by the Director of Choruses, Robert Porco

Anonymous: Personet Hodie

Traditional: The First Nowell

Alfred Burt: Caroling, caroling

Traditional: Bring a torch, Jeannette, Isabella

Traditional: The Coventry Carol

Traditional: Away in a Manger

Traditional: I saw three ships

Traditional: Suo-gan

Gian-Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite

Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Hallelujah

John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Final Waltz & Apotheosis

Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air

Traditional: The 12 Days of Christmas

James Pierpont: Jingle Bells

John Frederick Coots: Santa Claus is Coming to Town

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride

Hugh Martin: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

21:49:00 00:10:38 Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for Winds BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Members of Naxos 559382

Anon: Nowell, Owt of Your Slepe —Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71354) 2:34

Howells: Three Carol-Anthems—Finzi Singers/Paul Spicer (Chandos 9458) 9:51

Burt: A Christmas Greeting—Tanglewood Festival Chorus; Boston Pops/John Williams (Philips) 12:49

Anon: The Midnight Cry—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71354) 3:06

Anon: Sunny Bank—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71354) 1:00

Anon: Greensleeves (with improvisation)—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71354) 2:08

Bridge: Sir Roger de Coverley (version for full orchestra)—BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Richard Hickox (Chandos 10112) 4:41

Vaughan Williams: Narration & Song: The Oxen from Hodie—Elizabeth Gale, mezzo; Robert Tear, tenor; Stephen Roberts, baritone; Choristers of St. Paul Cathedral; London Symphony Orchestra & Chorus/Richard Hickox (EMI 54128) 10:17

Reading: Make We Mere As We May—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71354) 1:00

Anon: Gloucestershire Wassail—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71354) 3:46

23:02:00 00:05:42 Robert Parsons Ave Maria Ralph Woodward Fairhaven Singers Guild 7380

23:07:00 00:08:22 Christopher Rouse Karolju: Finale 'Italian' BBC Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Philharmonia Chorus RCA 11561

23:18:00 00:17:53 John Rutter Five Meditations for Orchestra John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Decca 1821

23:38:00 00:06:32 Daryl Runswick Fantasia on "The Coventry Carol" and Geoffrey Simon London Cello Sound Cala 55003

23:44:00 00:11:42 André Jolivet Pastorales de Noël Manuela Wiesler, flute; Christian Davidsson, bassoon; Erica Goodman, harp Bis 739

23:57:00 00:03:06 John Ireland The Holy Boy La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8730

23:58:00 00:01:08 Gustav Holst Soft and gently Paul Spicer Finzi Singers Chandos 9425