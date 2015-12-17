Program Guide 12-17-2015

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH ROB GRIER

00:02:00 00:23:13 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 8 in B minor George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 42415

00:27:00 00:24:09 Arthur Honegger Symphony No. 2 for Strings & Trumpet Ernest Ansermet Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca 4785437

00:53:00 00:22:20 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 3 Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Dorothea Röschmann, soprano Andreas Scholl, counter-tenor; Werner Güra, tenor; Klaus Häger, baritone; RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

01:17:00 00:52:00 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 10 in E minor Op 93 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430844

02:11:00 00:32:02 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 10 in E flat major Op 51 Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765

02:45:00 00:38:25 Sergei Prokofiev Alexander Nevsky Op 78 London Symphony Orchestra Claudio Abbado Elena Obraztsova, mezzo; London Symphony Chorus DeutGram 4793449

03:25:00 00:38:29 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 8 in E minor Op 59 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80268

04:05:00 00:38:09 Robert Schumann Symphonic Etudes Op 13 Daniel Gortler, piano Roméo 7281

04:45:00 00:32:20 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor Op 21 Berlin State Orchestra Andris Nelsons Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 15387

05:19:00 00:15:39 Manuel de Falla Four Spanish Pieces Brazilian Guitar Quartet Delos 3466

05:36:00 00:08:01 Richard Strauss Serenade for 13 Winds in E flat major Op 7 David Zinman Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra ArteNova 98495

05:52:00 00:06:09 Erik Satie Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3 Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63056

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH JACQUELINE GERBER

06:07:00 00:05:57 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068

06:15:00 00:06:12 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from String Quartet #27 Op 20 Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326

06:23:00 00:04:13 Paul Hindemith March from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis' Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

06:27:00 00:01:51 John Dowland Away with these self-loving lads La Nef Atma 2650

06:30:00 00:04:56 Domenico Cimarosa Larghetto from Serenade for Flute & Sir James Galway, flute; Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar RCA 5679

06:40:00 00:09:59 Franz Schubert Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Nikolaus Harnoncourt Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Teldec 91184

06:55:00 00:02:12 Edward V. Cupero March "Honey Boys on Parade" Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog 430

07:05:00 00:02:49 Joseph Beal & James Boothe Jingle Bell Rock Chamber Ensemble Vienna Boys' Choir DeutGram 23692

07:08:00 00:02:02 Ambroise Thomas Mignon: Gavotte Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765

07:10:00 00:08:06 Camille Saint-Saëns Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 78 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot Joseph Adam, organ SeattleSM 1002

07:20:00 00:04:07 Gabriel Fauré Berceuse Op 16 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot Alexander Velinzon, violin SeattleSM 1004

07:24:00 00:01:37 Traditional The Holly and the Ivy (English) Pittsburgh Symphony Brass Four Winds 3029

07:30:00 00:05:39 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Golden Cockerel: Marriage Feast Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

07:40:00 00:06:44 Benjamin Britten A Ceremony of Carols: Four Carols Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire; Jacqueline Kerrod, harp SFM 14

07:47:00 00:05:52 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat: Final Dance Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10694

07:55:00 00:02:42 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Lesghinka Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

07:58:00 00:01:35 Traditional Deck the Halls King's Singers EMI 64133

BBC NEWS

08:07:00 00:06:28 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Ross Hauck, tenor Avie 2208

08:15:00 00:07:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 28 Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 762

08:25:00 00:02:50 Traditional The First Nowell Schubert Akademie Vienna Boys' Choir DeutGram 23692

08:27:00 00:02:13 Traditional Il est né le divin enfant Schubert Akademie Vienna Boys' Choir DeutGram 23692

08:30:00 00:04:33 Erik Satie Poudre d'or Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 421713

08:40:00 00:06:28 Josef Suk Finale from Serenade for Strings Op 6 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109

08:51:00 00:03:00 Jan Dismas Zelenka Canarie from Capriccio No. 2 in D Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia Sono Lumin 92163

08:55:00 00:07:28 Victor Herbert Babes in Toyland: Suite Keith Brion Razumovsky Symphony Naxos 559025

09:05:00 00:17:31 Richard Wagner A Siegfried Idyll Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra Teldec 24224

09:35:00 00:03:52 Ludwig van Beethoven German Dance from String Quartet No. 13 Op 130 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH MARK SATOLA

10:01:00 00:02:04 John Francis Wade O Come, All Ye Faithful Schubert Akademie Vienna Boys' Choir DeutGram 23692

10:04:00 00:02:42 Karl Neuner Fröhliche Weihnacht überall Schubert Akademie Vienna Boys' Choir DeutGram 23692

10:09:00 00:14:31 Marc-Antoine Charpentier Noëls for Instruments Bernard Labadie Les Violons du Roy Dorian 90180

10:27:00 00:03:32 Léo Delibes Coppélia: Czárdás Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

10:35:00 00:03:35 Emmanuel Chabrier Joyeuse Marche Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

10:41:00 00:14:22 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 203

10:56:00 00:02:56 Paul Schoenfield Four Souvenirs: Samba Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

11:01:00 00:11:47 Domenico Cimarosa The Chinese Hero: Overture Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 572734

11:16:00 00:05:56 Edvard Grieg Symphonic Dance No. 3 Op 64 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 419431

11:24:00 00:03:07 John Rutter Shepherd's Pipe Carol Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008

11:27:00 00:04:29 Hugh Martin Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

11:32:00 00:02:46 Edmund Walters Ding Dong Doh Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1996

11:35:00 00:02:02 Traditional Angels We Have Heard on High Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:40:00 00:03:50 Traditional O Come, O Come, Emmanuel Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1993

11:44:00 00:01:43 Traditional Fum, fum, fum Todd Wilson, organ MAA 11009

11:46:00 00:08:03 Robert Russell Bennett The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002

11:56:00 00:03:03 Claude Debussy Petite Suite: Cortège Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583

BBC NEWS

12:07:00 00:11:23 Sir Arthur Sullivan Overture di ballo Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

12:20:00 00:14:53 Henri Rabaud Dances from 'Marouf, Cobbler of Cairo' Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 71

12:36:00 00:01:56 Lowell Mason Joy to the World Schubert Akademie Vienna Boys' Choir DeutGram 23692

12:42:00 00:06:15 Gian Carlo Menotti Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2002

12:50:00 00:07:33 E. J. Moeran Serenade in G: Galop, Minuet & Rigadoon JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 573034

BIG WORK AT ONE WITH MARK SATOLA

13:01:00 00:57:28 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 3 in D minor Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 443753

14:00:00 00:02:46 Vince Guaraldi Christmas Time is Here Canadian Brass Steinway 30027

14:03:00 00:02:49 Joseph Beal & James Boothe Jingle Bell Rock Chamber Ensemble Vienna Boys' Choir DeutGram 23692

14:08:00 00:16:14 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite Op 56 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

14:38:00 00:09:54 Lorenzo Zavateri Concerto Grosso in D major Op 1 Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Gottfried von der Goltz Gottfried von der Goltz, vn; Brigitte Täubl, violin DHM 77352

14:50:00 00:07:03 Sir Edward Elgar Caractacus: Triumphal March Op 35 James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557273

14:58:00 00:02:13 Mel Tormé The Christmas Song Canadian Brass Steinway 30027

15:03:00 00:14:55 Franz Joseph Haydn Trumpet Concerto in E flat major Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Michael Sachs, trumpet TCO 1024

15:21:00 00:09:55 Antonio Salieri Sinfonia Veneziana in D major Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9877

15:33:00 00:04:12 Traditional The Coventry Carol Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105

15:42:00 00:03:37 Anonymous There is no Rose of Such Virtue Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 907099

15:47:00 00:10:51 Otto Nicolai Christmas Overture Bamberg Symphony Karl Anton Rickenbacher Bamberg Symphony Chorus VirginClas 91079

15:58:00 00:03:47 Traditional Today in Bethlehem West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH BILL O'CONNELL

16:06:00 00:02:42 Karl Neuner Fröhliche Weihnacht überall Schubert Akademie Vienna Boys' Choir DeutGram 23692

16:12:00 00:12:12 Robert Russell Bennett The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80087

16:28:00 00:04:12 John Williams The Phantom Menace: Duel of the Fates London Symphony Orchestra John Williams London Voices Sony 51333

16:35:00 00:04:23 John Williams Star Wars: Princess Leia's Theme Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793

16:41:00 00:07:06 Antonín Dvorák Finale from String Quartet No. 10 Op 51 Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765

16:52:00 00:03:21 Samuel Scheidt In dulci jubilo City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Members of Collegium 512

16:56:00 00:02:53 James Swearingen And the Herald Angels Sang Frederick Fennell Fennell Symphonic Winds ELF 991018

17:05:00 00:04:53 Harold Arlen The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow Joyce DiDonato, mezzo-soprano; Antonio Pappano, piano Erato 551696

17:27:00 00:08:09 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime Bavarian Radio Symphony Jeffrey Tate Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Barbara Bonney, soprano EMI 54022

17:40:00 00:04:44 Frank Bridge Sir Roger de Coverley William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

17:47:00 00:02:50 Benjamin Britten A Hymn to the Virgin Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105

17:52:00 00:03:07 Traditional Nowell, Nowell, Tydings Trew Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2269

17:55:00 00:03:51 Traditional Christ Child's Lullaby Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Meredith Hall, soprano; Women of the; Apollo's Singers Avie 2269

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS WITH BILL O'CONNELL

18:09:00 00:21:50 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 8 in B minor Eric Jacobsen The Knights Ancalagon 137

18:33:00 00:05:45 Frederick Delius Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride' John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Collegium 133

18:41:00 00:02:55 Leroy Anderson Sleigh Ride Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126

18:46:00 00:07:58 Philip Lane Wassail Dances Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099

18:54:00 00:01:56 Bernard Herrmann The Devil and Daniel Webster: Sleigh James Sedares New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7224

18:56:00 00:02:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart German Dance in F Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783

KEYBANK SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH JOHN SIMNA

19:02:00 00:12:08 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Rhapsody No. 1 in D major Op 45 Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 416623

19:16:00 00:39:30 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 17 Geoffrey Simon London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9190

ESSENTIAL CLASSICS WITH JOHN SIMNA

20:02:00 00:15:30 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio espagnol Op 34 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4785437

20:19:00 00:36:04 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 61 Kenneth Woods Orchestra of the Swan Avie 2231

20:56:00 00:03:56 Frederick Delius Koanga: La Calinda Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class 3303

SYMPHONYCAST WITH ALISON YOUNG

Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra, Amsterdam Baroque Chorus, Ton Koopman, conductor; Yetzabel Arias Fernandez, soprano

Tilman Lichdi, tenor Klaus Mertens, bass Marten Engeltjes, altus



21:04:00 00:26:20 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 1

21:30:00 00:27:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 2

22:01:00 00:24:01 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 3

22:25:00 00:22:48 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 4

22:47:00 00:23:17 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Excerpts from Part 6 BWV 248 (1734)–Lisa Larsson, soprano

Elisabeth von Magnus, mezzo; Christoph Pregardien, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass (Erato 14635)

SHH! QUIET HOUR WITH JOHN SIMNA

23:02:00 00:07:54 Georg Matthias Monn Adagio from Cello Concerto in G minor Camerata Salzburg Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 474236

23:09:00 00:06:32 Daryl Runswick Fantasia on "The Coventry Carol" and Geoffrey Simon London Cello Sound Cala 55003

23:18:00 00:07:35 Henri Büsser Le sommeil de l'Enfant Jesus Lisa Cowan, violin; Anna Reinersman, harp; Ken Cowan, organ WCC 1009

23:25:00 00:11:42 André Jolivet Pastorales de Noël Manuela Wiesler, flute; Christian Davidsson, bassoon; Erica Goodman, harp Bis 739

23:39:00 00:07:57 Ernest Schelling Intermezzo from "Suite Fantastique" Op 7 BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Ian Hobson, piano Hyperion 66949

23:46:00 00:06:08 Morten Lauridsen O magnum mysterium Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013

23:55:00 00:03:06 John Ireland The Holy Boy La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8730

23:56:00 00:03:13 George Gershwin Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391