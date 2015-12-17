Program Guide 12-17-2015
CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH ROB GRIER
00:02:00 00:23:13 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 8 in B minor George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 42415
00:27:00 00:24:09 Arthur Honegger Symphony No. 2 for Strings & Trumpet Ernest Ansermet Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca 4785437
00:53:00 00:22:20 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 3 Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Dorothea Röschmann, soprano Andreas Scholl, counter-tenor; Werner Güra, tenor; Klaus Häger, baritone; RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304
01:17:00 00:52:00 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 10 in E minor Op 93 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430844
02:11:00 00:32:02 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 10 in E flat major Op 51 Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765
02:45:00 00:38:25 Sergei Prokofiev Alexander Nevsky Op 78 London Symphony Orchestra Claudio Abbado Elena Obraztsova, mezzo; London Symphony Chorus DeutGram 4793449
03:25:00 00:38:29 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 8 in E minor Op 59 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80268
04:05:00 00:38:09 Robert Schumann Symphonic Etudes Op 13 Daniel Gortler, piano Roméo 7281
04:45:00 00:32:20 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor Op 21 Berlin State Orchestra Andris Nelsons Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 15387
05:19:00 00:15:39 Manuel de Falla Four Spanish Pieces Brazilian Guitar Quartet Delos 3466
05:36:00 00:08:01 Richard Strauss Serenade for 13 Winds in E flat major Op 7 David Zinman Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra ArteNova 98495
05:52:00 00:06:09 Erik Satie Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3 Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63056
06:07:00 00:05:57 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068
06:15:00 00:06:12 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from String Quartet #27 Op 20 Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326
06:23:00 00:04:13 Paul Hindemith March from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis' Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032
06:27:00 00:01:51 John Dowland Away with these self-loving lads La Nef Atma 2650
06:30:00 00:04:56 Domenico Cimarosa Larghetto from Serenade for Flute & Sir James Galway, flute; Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar RCA 5679
06:40:00 00:09:59 Franz Schubert Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Nikolaus Harnoncourt Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Teldec 91184
06:55:00 00:02:12 Edward V. Cupero March "Honey Boys on Parade" Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog 430
07:05:00 00:02:49 Joseph Beal & James Boothe Jingle Bell Rock Chamber Ensemble Vienna Boys' Choir DeutGram 23692
07:08:00 00:02:02 Ambroise Thomas Mignon: Gavotte Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765
07:10:00 00:08:06 Camille Saint-Saëns Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 78 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot Joseph Adam, organ SeattleSM 1002
07:20:00 00:04:07 Gabriel Fauré Berceuse Op 16 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot Alexander Velinzon, violin SeattleSM 1004
07:24:00 00:01:37 Traditional The Holly and the Ivy (English) Pittsburgh Symphony Brass Four Winds 3029
07:30:00 00:05:39 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Golden Cockerel: Marriage Feast Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
07:40:00 00:06:44 Benjamin Britten A Ceremony of Carols: Four Carols Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire; Jacqueline Kerrod, harp SFM 14
07:47:00 00:05:52 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat: Final Dance Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10694
07:55:00 00:02:42 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Lesghinka Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542
07:58:00 00:01:35 Traditional Deck the Halls King's Singers EMI 64133
08:07:00 00:06:28 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Ross Hauck, tenor Avie 2208
08:15:00 00:07:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 28 Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 762
08:25:00 00:02:50 Traditional The First Nowell Schubert Akademie Vienna Boys' Choir DeutGram 23692
08:27:00 00:02:13 Traditional Il est né le divin enfant Schubert Akademie Vienna Boys' Choir DeutGram 23692
08:30:00 00:04:33 Erik Satie Poudre d'or Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 421713
08:40:00 00:06:28 Josef Suk Finale from Serenade for Strings Op 6 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109
08:51:00 00:03:00 Jan Dismas Zelenka Canarie from Capriccio No. 2 in D Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia Sono Lumin 92163
08:55:00 00:07:28 Victor Herbert Babes in Toyland: Suite Keith Brion Razumovsky Symphony Naxos 559025
09:05:00 00:17:31 Richard Wagner A Siegfried Idyll Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra Teldec 24224
09:35:00 00:03:52 Ludwig van Beethoven German Dance from String Quartet No. 13 Op 130 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012
CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH MARK SATOLA
10:01:00 00:02:04 John Francis Wade O Come, All Ye Faithful Schubert Akademie Vienna Boys' Choir DeutGram 23692
10:04:00 00:02:42 Karl Neuner Fröhliche Weihnacht überall Schubert Akademie Vienna Boys' Choir DeutGram 23692
10:09:00 00:14:31 Marc-Antoine Charpentier Noëls for Instruments Bernard Labadie Les Violons du Roy Dorian 90180
10:27:00 00:03:32 Léo Delibes Coppélia: Czárdás Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125
10:35:00 00:03:35 Emmanuel Chabrier Joyeuse Marche Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122
10:41:00 00:14:22 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 203
10:56:00 00:02:56 Paul Schoenfield Four Souvenirs: Samba Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744
11:01:00 00:11:47 Domenico Cimarosa The Chinese Hero: Overture Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 572734
11:16:00 00:05:56 Edvard Grieg Symphonic Dance No. 3 Op 64 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 419431
11:24:00 00:03:07 John Rutter Shepherd's Pipe Carol Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008
11:27:00 00:04:29 Hugh Martin Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
11:32:00 00:02:46 Edmund Walters Ding Dong Doh Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1996
11:35:00 00:02:02 Traditional Angels We Have Heard on High Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
11:40:00 00:03:50 Traditional O Come, O Come, Emmanuel Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1993
11:44:00 00:01:43 Traditional Fum, fum, fum Todd Wilson, organ MAA 11009
11:46:00 00:08:03 Robert Russell Bennett The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002
11:56:00 00:03:03 Claude Debussy Petite Suite: Cortège Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583
12:07:00 00:11:23 Sir Arthur Sullivan Overture di ballo Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916
12:20:00 00:14:53 Henri Rabaud Dances from 'Marouf, Cobbler of Cairo' Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 71
12:36:00 00:01:56 Lowell Mason Joy to the World Schubert Akademie Vienna Boys' Choir DeutGram 23692
12:42:00 00:06:15 Gian Carlo Menotti Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2002
12:50:00 00:07:33 E. J. Moeran Serenade in G: Galop, Minuet & Rigadoon JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 573034
BIG WORK AT ONE WITH MARK SATOLA
13:01:00 00:57:28 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 3 in D minor Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 443753
14:00:00 00:02:46 Vince Guaraldi Christmas Time is Here Canadian Brass Steinway 30027
14:03:00 00:02:49 Joseph Beal & James Boothe Jingle Bell Rock Chamber Ensemble Vienna Boys' Choir DeutGram 23692
14:08:00 00:16:14 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite Op 56 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004
14:38:00 00:09:54 Lorenzo Zavateri Concerto Grosso in D major Op 1 Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Gottfried von der Goltz Gottfried von der Goltz, vn; Brigitte Täubl, violin DHM 77352
14:50:00 00:07:03 Sir Edward Elgar Caractacus: Triumphal March Op 35 James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557273
14:58:00 00:02:13 Mel Tormé The Christmas Song Canadian Brass Steinway 30027
15:03:00 00:14:55 Franz Joseph Haydn Trumpet Concerto in E flat major Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Michael Sachs, trumpet TCO 1024
15:21:00 00:09:55 Antonio Salieri Sinfonia Veneziana in D major Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9877
15:33:00 00:04:12 Traditional The Coventry Carol Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105
15:42:00 00:03:37 Anonymous There is no Rose of Such Virtue Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 907099
15:47:00 00:10:51 Otto Nicolai Christmas Overture Bamberg Symphony Karl Anton Rickenbacher Bamberg Symphony Chorus VirginClas 91079
15:58:00 00:03:47 Traditional Today in Bethlehem West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087
CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH BILL O'CONNELL
16:06:00 00:02:42 Karl Neuner Fröhliche Weihnacht überall Schubert Akademie Vienna Boys' Choir DeutGram 23692
16:12:00 00:12:12 Robert Russell Bennett The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80087
16:28:00 00:04:12 John Williams The Phantom Menace: Duel of the Fates London Symphony Orchestra John Williams London Voices Sony 51333
16:35:00 00:04:23 John Williams Star Wars: Princess Leia's Theme Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793
16:41:00 00:07:06 Antonín Dvorák Finale from String Quartet No. 10 Op 51 Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765
16:52:00 00:03:21 Samuel Scheidt In dulci jubilo City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Members of Collegium 512
16:56:00 00:02:53 James Swearingen And the Herald Angels Sang Frederick Fennell Fennell Symphonic Winds ELF 991018
17:05:00 00:04:53 Harold Arlen The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow Joyce DiDonato, mezzo-soprano; Antonio Pappano, piano Erato 551696
17:27:00 00:08:09 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime Bavarian Radio Symphony Jeffrey Tate Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Barbara Bonney, soprano EMI 54022
17:40:00 00:04:44 Frank Bridge Sir Roger de Coverley William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366
17:47:00 00:02:50 Benjamin Britten A Hymn to the Virgin Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105
17:52:00 00:03:07 Traditional Nowell, Nowell, Tydings Trew Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2269
17:55:00 00:03:51 Traditional Christ Child's Lullaby Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Meredith Hall, soprano; Women of the; Apollo's Singers Avie 2269
DINNER CLASSICS WITH BILL O'CONNELL
18:09:00 00:21:50 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 8 in B minor Eric Jacobsen The Knights Ancalagon 137
18:33:00 00:05:45 Frederick Delius Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride' John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Collegium 133
18:41:00 00:02:55 Leroy Anderson Sleigh Ride Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126
18:46:00 00:07:58 Philip Lane Wassail Dances Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099
18:54:00 00:01:56 Bernard Herrmann The Devil and Daniel Webster: Sleigh James Sedares New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7224
18:56:00 00:02:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart German Dance in F Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783
KEYBANK SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH JOHN SIMNA
19:02:00 00:12:08 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Rhapsody No. 1 in D major Op 45 Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 416623
19:16:00 00:39:30 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 17 Geoffrey Simon London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9190
ESSENTIAL CLASSICS WITH JOHN SIMNA
20:02:00 00:15:30 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio espagnol Op 34 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4785437
20:19:00 00:36:04 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 61 Kenneth Woods Orchestra of the Swan Avie 2231
20:56:00 00:03:56 Frederick Delius Koanga: La Calinda Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class 3303
SYMPHONYCAST WITH ALISON YOUNG
Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra, Amsterdam Baroque Chorus, Ton Koopman, conductor; Yetzabel Arias Fernandez, soprano
Tilman Lichdi, tenor Klaus Mertens, bass Marten Engeltjes, altus
21:04:00 00:26:20 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 1
21:30:00 00:27:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 2
22:01:00 00:24:01 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 3
22:25:00 00:22:48 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 4
22:47:00 00:23:17 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Excerpts from Part 6 BWV 248 (1734)–Lisa Larsson, soprano
Elisabeth von Magnus, mezzo; Christoph Pregardien, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass (Erato 14635)
SHH! QUIET HOUR WITH JOHN SIMNA
23:02:00 00:07:54 Georg Matthias Monn Adagio from Cello Concerto in G minor Camerata Salzburg Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 474236
23:09:00 00:06:32 Daryl Runswick Fantasia on "The Coventry Carol" and Geoffrey Simon London Cello Sound Cala 55003
23:18:00 00:07:35 Henri Büsser Le sommeil de l'Enfant Jesus Lisa Cowan, violin; Anna Reinersman, harp; Ken Cowan, organ WCC 1009
23:25:00 00:11:42 André Jolivet Pastorales de Noël Manuela Wiesler, flute; Christian Davidsson, bassoon; Erica Goodman, harp Bis 739
23:39:00 00:07:57 Ernest Schelling Intermezzo from "Suite Fantastique" Op 7 BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Ian Hobson, piano Hyperion 66949
23:46:00 00:06:08 Morten Lauridsen O magnum mysterium Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013
23:55:00 00:03:06 John Ireland The Holy Boy La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8730
23:56:00 00:03:13 George Gershwin Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391