WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 12-17-2015

Published December 17, 2015 at 6:13 PM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH ROB GRIER

00:02:00    00:23:13    Franz Schubert    Symphony No.  8 in B minor         George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    CBS     42415
00:27:00    00:24:09    Arthur Honegger    Symphony No. 2 for Strings & Trumpet        Ernest Ansermet    Orch de la Suisse Romande    Decca     4785437
00:53:00    00:22:20    Johann Sebastian Bach    Christmas Oratorio: Part 3    Academy Ancient Music Berlin    René Jacobs    Dorothea Röschmann, soprano Andreas Scholl, counter-tenor; Werner Güra, tenor; Klaus Häger, baritone; RIAS Chamber Chorus    Harm Mundi     2908304
01:17:00    00:52:00    Dmitri Shostakovich    Symphony No. 10 in E minor  Op 93        Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     430844
02:11:00    00:32:02    Antonín Dvorák    String Quartet No. 10 in E flat major  Op 51            Emerson String Quartet    DeutGram     4778765
02:45:00    00:38:25    Sergei Prokofiev    Alexander Nevsky Op 78    London Symphony Orchestra    Claudio Abbado    Elena Obraztsova, mezzo; London Symphony Chorus    DeutGram     4793449
03:25:00    00:38:29    Ludwig van Beethoven    String Quartet No.  8 in E minor  Op 59            Cleveland Quartet    Telarc     80268
04:05:00    00:38:09    Robert Schumann    Symphonic Etudes Op 13            Daniel Gortler, piano    Roméo     7281
04:45:00    00:32:20    Frédéric Chopin    Piano Concerto No.  2 in F minor  Op 21    Berlin State Orchestra    Andris Nelsons    Daniel Barenboim, piano    DeutGram     15387
05:19:00    00:15:39    Manuel de Falla    Four Spanish Pieces            Brazilian Guitar Quartet    Delos     3466
05:36:00    00:08:01    Richard Strauss    Serenade for 13 Winds in E flat major  Op 7        David Zinman    Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra    ArteNova     98495
05:52:00    00:06:09    Erik Satie    Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3        Louis Lane    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     63056

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH JACQUELINE GERBER

06:07:00    00:05:57    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers        Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Telarc     80068
06:15:00    00:06:12    Franz Joseph Haydn    Minuet & Finale from String Quartet #27 Op 20            Daedalus Quartet    Bridge     9326
06:23:00    00:04:13    Paul Hindemith    March from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis'        Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     1032
06:27:00    00:01:51    John Dowland    Away with these self-loving lads            La Nef    Atma     2650
06:30:00    00:04:56    Domenico Cimarosa    Larghetto from Serenade for Flute &            Sir James Galway, flute; Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar    RCA     5679
06:40:00    00:09:59    Franz Schubert    Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1        Nikolaus Harnoncourt    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra    Teldec     91184
06:55:00    00:02:12    Edward V. Cupero    March "Honey Boys on Parade"        Loras John Schissel    Virginia Grand Military Band    WalkFrog     430
07:05:00    00:02:49    Joseph Beal & James Boothe    Jingle Bell Rock    Chamber Ensemble        Vienna Boys' Choir    DeutGram     23692
07:08:00    00:02:02    Ambroise Thomas    Mignon: Gavotte        Yan Pascal Tortelier    BBC Philharmonic    Chandos     9765
07:10:00    00:08:06    Camille Saint-Saëns    Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 78    Seattle Symphony    Ludovic Morlot    Joseph Adam, organ    SeattleSM     1002
07:20:00    00:04:07    Gabriel Fauré    Berceuse Op 16    Seattle Symphony    Ludovic Morlot    Alexander Velinzon, violin    SeattleSM     1004
07:24:00    00:01:37    Traditional    The Holly and the Ivy (English)            Pittsburgh Symphony Brass    Four Winds     3029
07:30:00    00:05:39    Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov    The Golden Cockerel: Marriage Feast        Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     4787779
07:40:00    00:06:44    Benjamin Britten    A Ceremony of Carols: Four Carols        Patrick Dupré Quigley    Seraphic Fire; Jacqueline Kerrod, harp    SFM     14
07:47:00    00:05:52    Manuel de Falla    The Three-Cornered Hat: Final Dance        Juanjo Mena    BBC Philharmonic    Chandos     10694
07:55:00    00:02:42    Aram Khachaturian    Gayaneh: Lesghinka        Neeme Järvi    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Chandos     8542
07:58:00    00:01:35    Traditional    Deck the Halls            King's Singers    EMI     64133

BBC NEWS

08:07:00    00:06:28    George Frideric Handel    Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall    Apollo's Fire    Jeannette Sorrell    Ross Hauck, tenor    Avie     2208
08:15:00    00:07:35    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 28        Jane Glover    London Mozart Players    ASV     762
08:25:00    00:02:50    Traditional    The First Nowell    Schubert Akademie        Vienna Boys' Choir    DeutGram     23692
08:27:00    00:02:13    Traditional    Il est né le divin enfant    Schubert Akademie        Vienna Boys' Choir    DeutGram     23692
08:30:00    00:04:33    Erik Satie    Poudre d'or            Pascal Rogé, piano    Decca     421713
08:40:00    00:06:28    Josef Suk    Finale from Serenade for Strings Op 6            Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     447109
08:51:00    00:03:00    Jan Dismas Zelenka    Canarie from Capriccio No. 2 in D        Daniel Abraham    Bach Sinfonia    Sono Lumin     92163
08:55:00    00:07:28    Victor Herbert    Babes in Toyland: Suite        Keith Brion    Razumovsky Symphony    Naxos     559025
09:05:00    00:17:31    Richard Wagner    A Siegfried Idyll        Daniel Barenboim    Chicago Symphony Orchestra    Teldec     24224
09:35:00    00:03:52    Ludwig van Beethoven    German Dance from String Quartet No. 13 Op 130            Cypress String Quartet    Cypress     2012

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH MARK SATOLA

10:01:00    00:02:04    John Francis Wade    O Come, All Ye Faithful    Schubert Akademie        Vienna Boys' Choir    DeutGram     23692
10:04:00    00:02:42    Karl Neuner    Fröhliche Weihnacht überall    Schubert Akademie        Vienna Boys' Choir    DeutGram     23692
10:09:00    00:14:31    Marc-Antoine Charpentier    Noëls for Instruments        Bernard Labadie    Les Violons du Roy    Dorian     90180
10:27:00    00:03:32    Léo Delibes    Coppélia: Czárdás        Martin West    San Francisco Ballet Orchestra    Reference     125
10:35:00    00:03:35    Emmanuel Chabrier    Joyeuse Marche        Neeme Järvi    Orch de la Suisse Romande    Chandos     5122
10:41:00    00:14:22    Johannes Brahms    Tragic Overture Op 81        George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    CBS/Sony     203
10:56:00    00:02:56    Paul Schoenfield    Four Souvenirs: Samba            Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano    Telarc     80744
11:01:00    00:11:47    Domenico Cimarosa    The Chinese Hero: Overture        Patrick Gallois    Sinfonia Finlandia    Naxos     572734
11:16:00    00:05:56    Edvard Grieg    Symphonic Dance No.  3 Op 64        Neeme Järvi    Gothenburg Symphony    DeutGram     419431
11:24:00    00:03:07    John Rutter    Shepherd's Pipe Carol    Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     2008
11:27:00    00:04:29    Hugh Martin    Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas    Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     2014
11:32:00    00:02:46    Edmund Walters    Ding Dong Doh    Cleveland Orchestra    Gareth Morrell    Cleve Orch Children's Chorus    MAA     1996
11:35:00    00:02:02    Traditional    Angels We Have Heard on High        Robert Page    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     1999
11:40:00    00:03:50    Traditional    O Come, O Come, Emmanuel    Cleveland Orchestra    Gareth Morrell    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     1993
11:44:00    00:01:43    Traditional    Fum, fum, fum            Todd Wilson, organ    MAA     11009
11:46:00    00:08:03    Robert Russell Bennett    The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley    Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     2002
11:56:00    00:03:03    Claude Debussy    Petite Suite: Cortège        Jun Märkl    National Orchestra of Lyon    Naxos     572583

BBC NEWS

12:07:00    00:11:23    Sir Arthur Sullivan    Overture di ballo        Sir Neville Marriner    Academy St. Martin in Fields    Philips     434916
12:20:00    00:14:53    Henri Rabaud    Dances from 'Marouf, Cobbler of Cairo'        Eiji Oue    Minnesota Orchestra    Reference     71
12:36:00    00:01:56    Lowell Mason    Joy to the World    Schubert Akademie        Vienna Boys' Choir    DeutGram     23692
12:42:00    00:06:15    Gian Carlo Menotti    Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite        Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     2002
12:50:00    00:07:33    E. J. Moeran    Serenade in G: Galop, Minuet & Rigadoon        JoAnn Falletta    Ulster Orchestra    Naxos     573034

BIG WORK AT ONE WITH MARK SATOLA

13:01:00    00:57:28    Anton Bruckner    Symphony No. 3 in D minor         Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     443753
14:00:00    00:02:46    Vince Guaraldi    Christmas Time is Here            Canadian Brass    Steinway     30027
14:03:00    00:02:49    Joseph Beal & James Boothe    Jingle Bell Rock    Chamber Ensemble        Vienna Boys' Choir    DeutGram     23692
14:08:00    00:16:14    Gabriel Fauré    Dolly Suite Op 56        Ludovic Morlot    Seattle Symphony    SeattleSM     1004
14:38:00    00:09:54    Lorenzo Zavateri    Concerto Grosso in D major  Op 1    Freiburg Baroque Orchestra    Gottfried von der Goltz    Gottfried von der Goltz, vn; Brigitte Täubl, violin    DHM     77352
14:50:00    00:07:03    Sir Edward Elgar    Caractacus: Triumphal March Op 35        James Judd    New Zealand Symphony    Naxos     557273
14:58:00    00:02:13    Mel Tormé    The Christmas Song            Canadian Brass    Steinway     30027
15:03:00    00:14:55    Franz Joseph Haydn    Trumpet Concerto in E flat major     Cleveland Orchestra    Franz Welser-Möst    Michael Sachs, trumpet    TCO     1024
15:21:00    00:09:55    Antonio Salieri    Sinfonia Veneziana in D major         Matthias Bamert    London Mozart Players    Chandos     9877
15:33:00    00:04:12    Traditional    The Coventry Carol        Ross Duffin    Quire Cleveland    Quire     105
15:42:00    00:03:37    Anonymous    There is no Rose of Such Virtue            Anonymous 4    Harm Mundi     907099
15:47:00    00:10:51    Otto Nicolai    Christmas Overture    Bamberg Symphony    Karl Anton Rickenbacher    Bamberg Symphony Chorus    VirginClas     91079
15:58:00    00:03:47    Traditional    Today in Bethlehem            West Edge String Quartet    Centaur     3087

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH BILL O'CONNELL

16:06:00    00:02:42    Karl Neuner    Fröhliche Weihnacht überall    Schubert Akademie        Vienna Boys' Choir    DeutGram     23692
16:12:00    00:12:12    Robert Russell Bennett    The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley    Atlanta Symphony Orchestra    Robert Shaw    Atlanta Symphony Chorus    Telarc     80087
16:28:00    00:04:12    John Williams    The Phantom Menace: Duel of the Fates    London Symphony Orchestra    John Williams    London Voices    Sony     51333
16:35:00    00:04:23    John Williams    Star Wars: Princess Leia's Theme        Franz Welser-Möst    Vienna Philharmonic    DeutGram     4763793
16:41:00    00:07:06    Antonín Dvorák    Finale from String Quartet No. 10 Op 51            Emerson String Quartet    DeutGram     4778765
16:52:00    00:03:21    Samuel Scheidt    In dulci jubilo    City of London Sinfonia    John Rutter    Cambridge Singers; Members of    Collegium     512
16:56:00    00:02:53    James Swearingen    And the Herald Angels Sang        Frederick Fennell    Fennell Symphonic Winds    ELF     991018
17:05:00    00:04:53    Harold Arlen    The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow            Joyce DiDonato, mezzo-soprano; Antonio Pappano, piano    Erato     551696
17:27:00    00:08:09    Engelbert Humperdinck    Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime    Bavarian Radio Symphony    Jeffrey Tate    Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Barbara Bonney, soprano    EMI     54022
17:40:00    00:04:44    Frank Bridge    Sir Roger de Coverley        William Boughton    English String Orchestra    Nimbus     5366
17:47:00    00:02:50    Benjamin Britten    A Hymn to the Virgin        Ross Duffin    Quire Cleveland    Quire     105
17:52:00    00:03:07    Traditional    Nowell, Nowell, Tydings Trew    Apollo's Fire    Jeannette Sorrell    Apollo's Singers    Avie     2269
17:55:00    00:03:51    Traditional    Christ Child's Lullaby    Apollo's Fire    Jeannette Sorrell    Meredith Hall, soprano; Women of the; Apollo's Singers    Avie     2269

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS WITH BILL O'CONNELL

18:09:00    00:21:50    Franz Schubert    Symphony No.  8 in B minor         Eric Jacobsen    The Knights    Ancalagon     137
18:33:00    00:05:45    Frederick Delius    Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride'        John Rutter    Royal Philharmonic    Collegium     133
18:41:00    00:02:55    Leroy Anderson    Sleigh Ride        Jerry Junkin    Dallas Wind Symphony    Reference     126
18:46:00    00:07:58    Philip Lane    Wassail Dances        Gavin Sutherland    City of Prague Philharmonic    Naxos     557099
18:54:00    00:01:56    Bernard Herrmann    The Devil and Daniel Webster: Sleigh        James Sedares    New Zealand Symphony    Koch Intl     7224
18:56:00    00:02:23    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    German Dance in F            Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     429783

KEYBANK SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH JOHN SIMNA

19:02:00    00:12:08    Antonín Dvorák    Slavonic Rhapsody No.  1 in D major  Op 45        Kurt Masur    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra    Philips     416623
19:16:00    00:39:30    Peter Tchaikovsky    Symphony No.  2 in C minor  Op 17        Geoffrey Simon    London Symphony Orchestra    Chandos     9190

ESSENTIAL CLASSICS WITH JOHN SIMNA

20:02:00    00:15:30    Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov    Capriccio espagnol Op 34        Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     4785437
20:19:00    00:36:04    Robert Schumann    Symphony No.  2 in C major  Op 61        Kenneth Woods    Orchestra of the Swan    Avie     2231
20:56:00    00:03:56    Frederick Delius    Koanga: La Calinda        Raymond Leppard    Indianapolis Symphony    Koss Class     3303

SYMPHONYCAST WITH ALISON YOUNG

Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra, Amsterdam Baroque Chorus, Ton Koopman, conductor; Yetzabel Arias Fernandez, soprano
Tilman Lichdi, tenor   Klaus Mertens, bass   Marten Engeltjes, altus
 
21:04:00    00:26:20    Johann Sebastian Bach    Christmas Oratorio: Part 1        
21:30:00    00:27:47    Johann Sebastian Bach    Christmas Oratorio: Part 2    
22:01:00    00:24:01    Johann Sebastian Bach    Christmas Oratorio: Part 3    
22:25:00    00:22:48    Johann Sebastian Bach    Christmas Oratorio: Part 4    
22:47:00    00:23:17    Johann Sebastian Bach    Christmas Oratorio: Excerpts from Part 6 BWV 248 (1734)–Lisa Larsson, soprano
                Elisabeth von Magnus, mezzo; Christoph Pregardien, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass (Erato 14635)    

SHH! QUIET HOUR WITH JOHN SIMNA

23:02:00    00:07:54    Georg Matthias Monn    Adagio from Cello Concerto in G minor     Camerata Salzburg        Jian Wang, cello    DeutGram     474236
23:09:00    00:06:32    Daryl Runswick    Fantasia on "The Coventry Carol" and        Geoffrey Simon    London Cello Sound    Cala     55003
23:18:00    00:07:35    Henri Büsser    Le sommeil de l'Enfant Jesus            Lisa Cowan, violin; Anna Reinersman, harp; Ken Cowan, organ    WCC     1009
23:25:00    00:11:42    André Jolivet    Pastorales de Noël            Manuela Wiesler, flute; Christian Davidsson, bassoon; Erica Goodman, harp    Bis     739
23:39:00    00:07:57    Ernest Schelling    Intermezzo from "Suite Fantastique" Op 7    BBC Scottish Symphony    Martyn Brabbins    Ian Hobson, piano    Hyperion     66949
23:46:00    00:06:08    Morten Lauridsen    O magnum mysterium            Burning River Brass    BurnRiver     2013
23:55:00    00:03:06    John Ireland    The Holy Boy    La Pietà    Angèle Dubeau    Angèle Dubeau, violin    Analekta     8730
23:56:00    00:03:13    George Gershwin    Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby'            John O'Conor, piano    Telarc     80391