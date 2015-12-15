Program Guide 12-15-2015

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:31:15 Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann Symphony No. 1 in G minor Op 17

Thomas Dausgaard Danish National Radio Sym DaCapo 224042

00:35:00 00:37:28 Ernest Bloch Violin Concerto Royal Philharmonic

José Serebrier Michael Guttman, violin ASV 785

01:14:00 00:39:21 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 18 in G

Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 89647

01:55:00 00:24:08 Alberto Ginastera Popol Vuh: The Mayan Creation Op 44

Gisèle Ben-Dor BBC National Orch of Wales Naxos 570999

02:21:00 00:39:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 9 in D major

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Bernard Adelstein, posthorn Sony 86793

03:02:00 00:42:14 Ludwig van Beethoven String Trio in E flat major Op 3

Leopold String Trio Hyperion 67253

03:46:00 00:22:01 Frank Bridge The Sea

Richard Hickox BBC National Orch of Wales Chandos 10012

04:10:00 00:28:07 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Golden Cockerel: Suite

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787

04:40:00 00:38:18 Charles Ives Symphony No. 2

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003

05:20:00 00:14:47 Claude Debussy Estampes

Paul Crossley, piano Sony 53111

05:37:00 00:07:01 Franz Biebl Ave Maria

Cantus Cantus 1211

05:48:00 00:09:32 Herbert Howells Paradise Rondel

Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9410

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:06:54 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Arie di corte

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

06:15:00 00:09:02 Paul Hindemith Concert of Angels from 'Mathis der Maler'

Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55230

06:25:00 00:03:20 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio

Tasmin Little, violin Naked Vn 2008

06:30:00 00:04:57 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E flat major Op 117

Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15

06:40:00 00:05:18 Adolphe Adam O Holy Night

Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

06:45:00 00:02:17 Benjamin Britten A New Year Carol

Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

06:48:00 00:03:51 John Francis Wade O Come, All Ye Faithful

Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

06:58:00 00:03:18 John Philip Sousa March 'The Diplomat'

Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559131

07:05:00 00:04:18 Vince Guaraldi My Little Drum

Canadian Brass Steinway 30027

07:10:00 00:08:41 Franz Schubert Rondo from Piano Trio No. 1

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376

07:20:00 00:01:58 Igor Stravinsky Pulcinella: Overture

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419628

07:25:00 00:02:30 David Guion Arkansas Traveler

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067

07:29:00 00:05:32 Michel-Richard Delalande Symphonies of Carols

Bernard Labadie Les Violons du Roy Dorian 90180

07:40:00 00:08:59 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 442427

07:51:00 00:04:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen

Philharmonia Zürich Nikolaus Harnoncourt Anton Scharinger, bass Teldec 242716

07:56:00 00:02:55 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068

08:07:00 00:05:02 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture

Raymond Leppard English Chamber Orchestra EMI 65732

08:15:00 00:10:04 George Gershwin Cuban Overture

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

08:28:00 00:06:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Allegretto from Symphony No. 63

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427337

08:32:00 00:02:38 Gilbert & Sullivan HMS Pinafore: When I was a lad

Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Richard Suart, baritone; Welsh National Opera Chorus Telarc 80374

08:40:00 00:05:23 Léo Delibes Lakmé: Flower Duet 'Viens, Mallika...Au fond du temple saint'

Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112

08:51:00 00:03:02 Leos Janácek Moravian Dances: Fur Coat Dance

Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695

08:51:00 00:03:04 Claude Debussy Arabesque No. 2 in G major

Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272

08:55:00 00:07:14 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex:

Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 3010

09:05:00 00:16:36 Goff Richards Homage to the Noble Grape

London Brass Teldec 46069

09:27:00 00:07:47 Dimitri Tiomkin Dial 'M' for Murder: Suite

John Mauceri Danish National Symphony Toccata 241

09:38:00 00:06:41 Franz von Suppé Light Cavalry: Overture

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10406

09:45:00 00:07:46 Johann Sebastian Bach Flute Sonata No. 4 in C major

Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord; Ann Marie Morgan, cello Delos 3408

09:55:00 00:03:04 Henry J. Gauntlett Once in Royal David's City

Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:01:59 Graham J. Ellis There is No Rose

Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

10:04:00 00:01:13 Boris Ord Adam lay ybounden

Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Decca 4789225

10:07:00 00:12:35 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo capriccioso Op 66

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414422

10:30:00 00:03:35 Gustav Holst Lullay, my Liking Op 34

Ralph Allwood Rodolfus Choir BBC 326

10:37:00 00:04:00 John Rutter What Sweeter Music?

John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Decca 1821

10:43:00 00:13:09 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor

Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Monica Huggett, violin Gaudeamus 356

10:57:00 00:02:43 Johann Strauss Jr Polka 'Forward with Valor!' Op 432

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

11:01:00 00:10:42 Alexander Glazunov Solemn Overture Op 73

Igor Golovschin Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 553839

11:14:00 00:06:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante in C major

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Susan Palma-Nidel, flute DeutGram 427677

11:21:00 00:02:41 Sir Edward Elgar Salut d'amour Op 12

Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316

11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:26:00 00:02:57 Traditional Il est né le divin enfant

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

11:29:00 00:01:48 Traditional In dulci jubilo

Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:31:00 00:03:44 Traditional Patapan

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63309

11:35:00 00:04:32 John Francis Wade O Come, All Ye Faithful

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011

11:41:00 00:02:05 Lowell Mason Joy to the World

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:43:00 00:02:37 Gustav Holst In the Bleak Midwinter

Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996

11:46:00 00:03:11 Leroy Anderson Sleigh Ride

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2008

11:49:00 00:03:56 Felix Mendelssohn Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008

11:57:00 00:02:31 Johann Strauss Jr Polka 'Tritsch-Tratsch' Op 214

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Berlin Philharmonic Teldec 24489

12:10 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:06:00 00:07:10 Johann Strauss Jr The Gypsy Baron: Overture

Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Seraphim 73295

12:15:00 00:12:02 Richard Strauss First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier'

Kazuki Yamada Orch de la Suisse Romande PentaTone 518

12:28:00 00:02:53 Earl McCoy March "Lights Out"

Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7503

12:33:00 00:03:52 Armas Toivo Valdemar Maasalo The Bells of Christmas

Angèle Dubeau La Pietà Analekta 8730

12:39:00 00:05:28 John Rutter All Bells in Paradise

Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

12:47:00 00:09:49 Max Bruch Swedish Dances Op 63

Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 420932

12:57:00 00:02:29 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Sabre Dance

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:30:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 26 in D major

Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9328

13:33:00 00:25:18 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 7 in C

Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5240

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:02:58 Felix Mendelssohn Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

14:03:00 00:03:16 Franz Gruber Silent Night

Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Decca 4789225

14:08:00 00:13:08 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 13 in E flat major Op 27

HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952

14:22:00 00:06:34 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scherzo-Finale from Sinfonietta Op 31

André Anichanov St Petersburg State Symphony Naxos 550812

14:44:00 00:11:00 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 5 in B flat major

Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553161

14:56:00 00:02:09 Edvard Grieg Lyric Suite: Rustic March Op 54

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437524

15:02:00 00:14:24 Benjamin Britten Matinées musicales Op 24

Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Ondine 825

15:18:00 00:10:12 Claude Debussy Danses sacrée et profane

Oberlin 21 Bridget Reischl Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80694

15:32:00 00:01:53 Traditional Ding Dong! Merrily on High

Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Decca 4789225

15:38:00 00:03:41 James Pierpont Jingle Bells

Marielle Nordmann, harp; Simion Stanciu, panpipe; Alexandre Lagoya, guitar; Pierre Lenert, viola Erato 45975

15:43:00 00:13:26 Frédéric Chopin Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Op 22

Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 63371

15:58:00 00:03:31 Lewis Redner O Little Town of Bethlehem

Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:06:00 00:03:23 Traditional O Little Town of Bethlehem

Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

16:13:00 00:11:43 Alexander Glazunov The Seasons: Autumn Op 67

José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61434

16:28:00 00:04:00 Vince Guaraldi Christmas Time is Here

Michael Chertock, piano Telarc 80485

16:34:00 00:05:26 Michael Chertock It Came Upon a Midnight Clear / What Child is This

Michael Chertock, piano Telarc 80485

16:41:00 00:08:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20

Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 15498

16:52:00 00:02:56 David Guion Turkey in the Straw

Michael Lewin, piano Dorian 92103

16:57:00 00:02:09 Traditional My Dancing Day

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377

17:05:00 00:04:45 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia in F major

Jeanne Preucil Rose, violin; Kathryn Brown, piano Alfred 44287

17:26:00 00:08:39 Sir Malcolm Arnold English Dances Set 1 Op 27

Bryden Thomson Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8867

17:40:00 00:04:35 Philip Stopford Lully, Lulla, Lullay

Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Decca 4789225

17:46:00 00:03:10 Anonymous Angelus ad virginem

Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

17:52:00 00:03:16 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Wedding March

Esa-Pekka Salonen Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra CBS 44528

17:55:00 00:04:15 John Rutter There is a Flower

Noel Edison Elora Festival Singers Naxos 573421

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:24:49 John Rutter Dancing Day

Etherea Vocal Ensemble; Grace Cloutier, harp Delos 3422

18:36:00 00:03:39 Traditional Christmas Night

John Hugh Thomas BBC National Chorus of Wales; Huw Tregelles Williams, organ Nimbus 5310

18:41:00 00:01:36 Anonymous Gaudete, Christus est natus

Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Decca 4789225

18:45:00 00:06:41 Gustav Holst Choral Fantasy on Old Carols "Christmas Day"

Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel John Fenstermaker, organ Gothic 49120

18:54:00 00:04:58 Josquin Desprez Ave Maria

Joe Miller Westminster Choir WCC 1009

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:28 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 24 in D major

Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 430082

19:22:00 00:33:11 Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 58

Bamberg Symphony Gilbert Varga Isabelle van Keulen, violin Koch Intl 6522

19:57:00 00:02:32 Frédéric Chopin .Prelude No. 4 in E minor Op 28

Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55592

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:25:23 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring: Suite

Aaron Copland Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

20:29:00 00:27:10 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 120

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 421643

20:58:00 00:01:35 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Song of the Will-o'-the-Wisp

Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI 49406

21:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Charles Dutoit, conductor; Mathieu Dufour, flute ; Paul Jacobs, organ

21:04:00 00:19:18 Paul Dukas La Péri

21:25:00 00:23:00 Guillaume Connesson pour sortir au jour

21:51:00 00:36:05 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78

22:22:00 00:07:04 John Williams: Violin Concerto (excerpt)

Gil Shaham, violin; John Williams, conductor

22:33:00 00:23:20 Francis Poulenc Gloria in G major

Jessica Rivera, soprano; Bernard Haitink, conductor

22:58:00 00:01:08 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 28 in G major Op 62

Daniel Gortler, piano Jerusalem 2006

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:07:07 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Winter

Almeda Trio Albany 1386

23:09:00 00:04:39 Gustav Holst In the Bleak Midwinter

Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

23:13:00 00:05:15 Wayne Barlow The Winter's Passed

Brooklyn Philharmonic Michael Barrett Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7187

23:21:00 00:08:13 Ralph Vaughan Williams Two Hymn-Tune Preludes

Bryden Thomson London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9262

23:29:00 00:08:15 Sergei Prokofiev Andante for Strings Op 50

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 10481

23:39:00 00:05:10 Hector Berlioz L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell

Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

23:44:00 00:10:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3

Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic EMI 56564

23:56:00 00:02:49 Sir John Tavener The Lamb

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105

23:58:00 00:02:15 Peter Tchaikovsky Solitude Op 73

Lisa Batiashvili, violin; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, piano DeutGram 4790835