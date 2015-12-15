© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 12-15-2015

Published December 15, 2015 at 6:13 PM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00    00:31:15    Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann    Symphony No.  1 in G minor  Op 17        
Thomas Dausgaard    Danish National Radio Sym    DaCapo     224042

00:35:00    00:37:28    Ernest Bloch    Violin Concerto    Royal Philharmonic    
José Serebrier    Michael Guttman, violin    ASV     785

01:14:00    00:39:21    Franz Schubert    Piano Sonata No. 18 in G            
Arcadi Volodos, piano    Sony     89647

01:55:00    00:24:08    Alberto Ginastera    Popol Vuh: The Mayan Creation Op 44        
Gisèle Ben-Dor    BBC National Orch of Wales    Naxos     570999

02:21:00    00:39:28    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Serenade No.  9 in D major     
Cleveland Orchestra    George Szell    Bernard Adelstein, posthorn    Sony     86793

03:02:00    00:42:14    Ludwig van Beethoven    String Trio in E flat major  Op 3            
Leopold String Trio    Hyperion     67253

03:46:00    00:22:01    Frank Bridge    The Sea        
Richard Hickox    BBC National Orch of Wales    Chandos     10012

04:10:00    00:28:07    Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov    The Golden Cockerel: Suite        
Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Naxos     572787

04:40:00    00:38:18    Charles Ives    Symphony No. 2        
Ludovic Morlot    Seattle Symphony    SeattleSM     1003

05:20:00    00:14:47    Claude Debussy    Estampes            
Paul Crossley, piano    Sony     53111

05:37:00    00:07:01    Franz Biebl    Ave Maria            
Cantus    Cantus     1211

05:48:00    00:09:32    Herbert Howells    Paradise Rondel        
Richard Hickox    London Symphony Orchestra    Chandos     9410

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00    00:06:54    Ottorino Respighi    Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Arie di corte        
Jesús López-Cobos    Lausanne Chamber Orchestra    Telarc     80309

06:15:00    00:09:02    Paul Hindemith    Concert of Angels from 'Mathis der Maler'        
Wolfgang Sawallisch    Philadelphia Orchestra    EMI     55230

06:25:00    00:03:20    Johann Sebastian Bach    Violin Partita No.  3: Preludio            
Tasmin Little, violin    Naked Vn     2008

06:30:00    00:04:57    Johannes Brahms    Intermezzo in E flat major  Op 117            
Orli Shaham, piano    Canary     15

06:40:00    00:05:18    Adolphe Adam    O Holy Night        
Andrew Carwood    St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ    Decca     4789225

06:45:00    00:02:17    Benjamin Britten    A New Year Carol        
Andrew Carwood    St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ    Decca     4789225

06:48:00    00:03:51    John Francis Wade    O Come, All Ye Faithful        
Andrew Carwood    St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ    Decca     4789225

06:58:00    00:03:18    John Philip Sousa    March 'The Diplomat'        
Keith Brion    Royal Artillery Band    Naxos     559131

07:05:00    00:04:18    Vince Guaraldi    My Little Drum            
Canadian Brass    Steinway     30027

07:10:00    00:08:41    Franz Schubert    Rondo from Piano Trio No. 1            
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello    Bridge     9376

07:20:00    00:01:58    Igor Stravinsky    Pulcinella: Overture            
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     419628

07:25:00    00:02:30    David Guion    Arkansas Traveler        
Ronald Corp    New London Orchestra    Hyperion     67067

07:29:00    00:05:32    Michel-Richard Delalande    Symphonies of Carols        
Bernard Labadie    Les Violons du Roy    Dorian     90180

07:40:00    00:08:59    Ralph Vaughan Williams    The Wasps: Overture        
Sir Neville Marriner    Academy St. Martin in Fields    Philips     442427

07:51:00    00:04:35    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    The Magic Flute: Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen    
Philharmonia Zürich    Nikolaus Harnoncourt    Anton Scharinger, bass    Teldec     242716

07:56:00    00:02:55    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture        
Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Telarc     80068

08:07:00    00:05:02    Jean-Philippe Rameau    Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture        
Raymond Leppard    English Chamber Orchestra    EMI     65732

08:15:00    00:10:04    George Gershwin    Cuban Overture        
Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     4787779

08:28:00    00:06:33    Franz Joseph Haydn    Allegretto from Symphony No. 63            
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     427337

08:32:00    00:02:38    Gilbert & Sullivan    HMS Pinafore: When I was a lad    
Welsh National Opera Orchestra    Sir Charles Mackerras    Richard Suart, baritone; Welsh National Opera Chorus    Telarc     80374

08:40:00    00:05:23    Léo Delibes    Lakmé: Flower Duet 'Viens, Mallika...Au fond du temple saint'            
Christopher O'Riley, piano    CPI     3294112

08:51:00    00:03:02    Leos Janácek    Moravian Dances: Fur Coat Dance        
Antoni Wit    Warsaw Philharmonic    Naxos     572695

08:51:00    00:03:04    Claude Debussy    Arabesque No.  2 in G major             
Simon Trpceski, piano    EMI     272

08:55:00    00:07:14    Erich Wolfgang Korngold    The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex:        
Paul Bateman    City of Prague Philharmonic    Silva     3010

09:05:00    00:16:36    Goff Richards    Homage to the Noble Grape            
London Brass    Teldec     46069

09:27:00    00:07:47    Dimitri Tiomkin    Dial 'M' for Murder: Suite        
John Mauceri    Danish National Symphony    Toccata     241

09:38:00    00:06:41    Franz von Suppé    Light Cavalry: Overture        
Franz Welser-Möst    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     10406

09:45:00    00:07:46    Johann Sebastian Bach    Flute Sonata No. 4 in C major             
Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord; Ann Marie Morgan, cello    Delos     3408

09:55:00    00:03:04    Henry J. Gauntlett    Once in Royal David's City        
Andrew Carwood    St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ    Decca     4789225

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00    00:01:59    Graham J. Ellis    There is No Rose        
Andrew Carwood    St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ    Decca     4789225

10:04:00    00:01:13    Boris Ord    Adam lay ybounden        
Andrew Carwood    St. Paul's Cathedral Choir    Decca     4789225

10:07:00    00:12:35    Antonín Dvorák    Scherzo capriccioso Op 66        
Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     414422

10:30:00    00:03:35    Gustav Holst    Lullay, my Liking Op 34        
Ralph Allwood    Rodolfus Choir    BBC     326

10:37:00    00:04:00    John Rutter    What Sweeter Music?        
John Rutter    Royal Philharmonic    Decca     1821

10:43:00    00:13:09    Johann Sebastian Bach    Violin Concerto No.  1 in A minor     
Ensemble Sonnerie    Monica Huggett    Monica Huggett, violin    Gaudeamus     356

10:57:00    00:02:43    Johann Strauss Jr    Polka 'Forward with Valor!' Op 432        
Franz Welser-Möst    Vienna Philharmonic    Decca     4782601

11:01:00    00:10:42    Alexander Glazunov    Solemn Overture Op 73        
Igor Golovschin    Moscow Symphony Orchestra    Naxos     553839

11:14:00    00:06:05    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Andante in C major     
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra        Susan Palma-Nidel, flute    DeutGram     427677

11:21:00    00:02:41    Sir Edward Elgar    Salut d'amour Op 12            
Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano    Sony     510316

11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:26:00    00:02:57    Traditional    Il est né le divin enfant    
Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     2014

11:29:00    00:01:48    Traditional    In dulci jubilo    
Cleveland Orchestra    Gareth Morrell    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     1999

11:31:00    00:03:44    Traditional    Patapan        
George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     63309

11:35:00    00:04:32    John Francis Wade    O Come, All Ye Faithful    
Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     2011

11:41:00    00:02:05    Lowell Mason    Joy to the World    
Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Page    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     1999

11:43:00    00:02:37    Gustav Holst    In the Bleak Midwinter        
Gareth Morrell    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     1996

11:46:00    00:03:11    Leroy Anderson    Sleigh Ride        
Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     2008

11:49:00    00:03:56    Felix Mendelssohn    Hark! The Herald Angels Sing    
Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     2008

11:57:00    00:02:31    Johann Strauss Jr    Polka 'Tritsch-Tratsch' Op 214        
Nikolaus Harnoncourt    Berlin Philharmonic    Teldec     24489

12:10 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:06:00    00:07:10    Johann Strauss Jr    The Gypsy Baron: Overture        
Franz Welser-Möst    London Philharmonic    Seraphim     73295

12:15:00    00:12:02    Richard Strauss    First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier'    
Kazuki Yamada    Orch de la Suisse Romande    PentaTone     518

12:28:00    00:02:53    Earl McCoy    March "Lights Out"        
Frederick Fennell    Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra    Brain     7503

12:33:00    00:03:52    Armas Toivo Valdemar Maasalo    The Bells of Christmas        
Angèle Dubeau    La Pietà    Analekta     8730

12:39:00    00:05:28    John Rutter    All Bells in Paradise        
Andrew Carwood    St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ    Decca     4789225

12:47:00    00:09:49    Max Bruch    Swedish Dances Op 63        
Kurt Masur    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra    Philips     420932

12:57:00    00:02:29    Aram Khachaturian    Gayaneh: Sabre Dance        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80625

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00    00:30:17    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Piano Concerto No. 26 in D major     
Odense Symphony    Scott Yoo    Vassily Primakov, piano    Bridge     9328

13:33:00    00:25:18    Franz Joseph Haydn    Symphony No.  7 in C        
Ádám Fischer    Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch    Nimbus     5240

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00    00:02:58    Felix Mendelssohn    Hark! The Herald Angels Sing        
Andrew Carwood    St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ    Decca     4789225

14:03:00    00:03:16    Franz Gruber    Silent Night        
Andrew Carwood    St. Paul's Cathedral Choir    Decca     4789225

14:08:00    00:13:08    Ludwig van Beethoven    Piano Sonata No. 13 in E flat major  Op 27            
HJ Lim, piano    EMI     64952

14:22:00    00:06:34    Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov    Scherzo-Finale from Sinfonietta Op 31        
André Anichanov    St Petersburg State Symphony    Naxos     550812

14:44:00    00:11:00    Felix Mendelssohn    String Symphony No.  5 in B flat major         
Nicholas Ward    Northern Chamber Orchestra    Naxos     553161

14:56:00    00:02:09    Edvard Grieg    Lyric Suite: Rustic March Op 54        
Neeme Järvi    Gothenburg Symphony    DeutGram     437524

15:02:00    00:14:24    Benjamin Britten    Matinées musicales Op 24        
Okko Kamu    Helsingborg Symphony    Ondine     825

15:18:00    00:10:12    Claude Debussy    Danses sacrée et profane    
Oberlin 21    Bridget Reischl    Yolanda Kondonassis, harp    Telarc     80694

15:32:00    00:01:53    Traditional    Ding Dong! Merrily on High        
Andrew Carwood    St. Paul's Cathedral Choir    Decca     4789225

15:38:00    00:03:41    James Pierpont    Jingle Bells            
Marielle Nordmann, harp; Simion Stanciu, panpipe; Alexandre Lagoya, guitar; Pierre Lenert, viola    Erato     45975

15:43:00    00:13:26    Frédéric Chopin    Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Op 22    
Orch of Age of Enlightenment    Sir Charles Mackerras    Emanuel Ax, piano    Sony     63371

15:58:00    00:03:31    Lewis Redner    O Little Town of Bethlehem        
Richard Westenburg    Musica Sacra    DeutGram     429732

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:06:00    00:03:23    Traditional    O Little Town of Bethlehem        
Andrew Carwood    St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ    Decca     4789225

16:13:00    00:11:43    Alexander Glazunov    The Seasons: Autumn Op 67        
José Serebrier    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Warner     61434

16:28:00    00:04:00    Vince Guaraldi    Christmas Time is Here            
Michael Chertock, piano    Telarc     80485

16:34:00    00:05:26    Michael Chertock    It Came Upon a Midnight Clear / What Child is This            
Michael Chertock, piano    Telarc     80485

16:41:00    00:08:28    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20    
Cleveland Orchestra    Mitsuko Uchida    Mitsuko Uchida, piano    Decca     15498

16:52:00    00:02:56    David Guion    Turkey in the Straw            
Michael Lewin, piano    Dorian     92103

16:57:00    00:02:09    Traditional    My Dancing Day        
Robert Shaw    Robert Shaw Chamber Singers    Telarc     80377

17:05:00    00:04:45    Johann Sebastian Bach    Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia in F major             
Jeanne Preucil Rose, violin; Kathryn Brown, piano    Alfred     44287

17:26:00    00:08:39    Sir Malcolm Arnold    English Dances Set 1 Op 27        
Bryden Thomson    Philharmonia Orchestra    Chandos     8867

17:40:00    00:04:35    Philip Stopford    Lully, Lulla, Lullay        
Andrew Carwood    St. Paul's Cathedral Choir    Decca     4789225

17:46:00    00:03:10    Anonymous    Angelus ad virginem        
Andrew Carwood    St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ    Decca     4789225

17:52:00    00:03:16    Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt: Wedding March        
Esa-Pekka Salonen    Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra    CBS     44528

17:55:00    00:04:15    John Rutter    There is a Flower        
Noel Edison    Elora Festival Singers    Naxos     573421

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00    00:24:49    John Rutter    Dancing Day            
Etherea Vocal Ensemble; Grace Cloutier, harp    Delos     3422

18:36:00    00:03:39    Traditional    Christmas Night        
John Hugh Thomas    BBC National Chorus of Wales; Huw Tregelles Williams, organ    Nimbus     5310

18:41:00    00:01:36    Anonymous    Gaudete, Christus est natus        
Andrew Carwood    St. Paul's Cathedral Choir    Decca     4789225

18:45:00    00:06:41    Gustav Holst    Choral Fantasy on Old Carols "Christmas    Day"
Bay Brass    A. David Krehbiel    John Fenstermaker, organ    Gothic     49120

18:54:00    00:04:58    Josquin Desprez    Ave Maria        
Joe Miller    Westminster Choir    WCC     1009

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00    00:18:28    Franz Joseph Haydn    Symphony No. 24 in D major         
Christopher Hogwood    Academy of Ancient Music    l'Oiseau     430082

19:22:00    00:33:11    Max Bruch    Violin Concerto No.  3 in D minor  Op 58    
Bamberg Symphony    Gilbert Varga    Isabelle van Keulen, violin    Koch Intl     6522

19:57:00    00:02:32    Frédéric Chopin    .Prelude No. 4 in E minor  Op 28        
Wolfgang Sawallisch    Philadelphia Orchestra    EMI     55592

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00    00:25:23    Aaron Copland    Appalachian Spring: Suite        
Aaron Copland    Boston Symphony Orchestra    RCA     300350

20:29:00    00:27:10    Robert Schumann    Symphony No.  4 in D minor  Op 120        
Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     421643

20:58:00    00:01:35    Manuel de Falla    El amor brujo: Song of the Will-o'-the-Wisp        
Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar    EMI     49406

21:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Charles Dutoit, conductor; Mathieu Dufour, flute ; Paul Jacobs, organ

21:04:00    00:19:18    Paul Dukas    La Péri        

21:25:00    00:23:00    Guillaume Connesson    pour sortir au jour            

21:51:00    00:36:05    Camille Saint-Saëns    Symphony No.  3 in C minor  Op 78    

22:22:00    00:07:04    John Williams: Violin Concerto (excerpt)
Gil Shaham, violin; John Williams, conductor

22:33:00    00:23:20    Francis Poulenc    Gloria in G major     
Jessica Rivera, soprano; Bernard Haitink, conductor

22:58:00    00:01:08    Felix Mendelssohn    Song without Words No. 28 in G major  Op 62            
Daniel Gortler, piano    Jerusalem     2006

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00    00:07:07    Astor Piazzolla    Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Winter            
Almeda Trio    Albany     1386

23:09:00    00:04:39    Gustav Holst    In the Bleak Midwinter        
Andrew Carwood    St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ    Decca     4789225

23:13:00    00:05:15    Wayne Barlow    The Winter's Passed    
Brooklyn Philharmonic    Michael Barrett    Bert Lucarelli, oboe    Koch Intl     7187

23:21:00    00:08:13    Ralph Vaughan Williams    Two Hymn-Tune Preludes        
Bryden Thomson    London Symphony Orchestra    Chandos     9262

23:29:00    00:08:15    Sergei Prokofiev    Andante for Strings Op 50        
Neeme Järvi    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Chandos     10481

23:39:00    00:05:10    Hector Berlioz    L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell    
Andrew Carwood    St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ    Decca     4789225

23:44:00    00:10:10    Ralph Vaughan Williams    Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3        
Bernard Haitink    London Philharmonic    EMI     56564

23:56:00    00:02:49    Sir John Tavener    The Lamb        
Ross Duffin    Quire Cleveland    Quire     105

23:58:00    00:02:15    Peter Tchaikovsky    Solitude Op 73            
Lisa Batiashvili, violin; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, piano    DeutGram     4790835

 