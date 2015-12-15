Program Guide 12-15-2015
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:31:15 Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann Symphony No. 1 in G minor Op 17
Thomas Dausgaard Danish National Radio Sym DaCapo 224042
00:35:00 00:37:28 Ernest Bloch Violin Concerto Royal Philharmonic
José Serebrier Michael Guttman, violin ASV 785
01:14:00 00:39:21 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 18 in G
Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 89647
01:55:00 00:24:08 Alberto Ginastera Popol Vuh: The Mayan Creation Op 44
Gisèle Ben-Dor BBC National Orch of Wales Naxos 570999
02:21:00 00:39:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 9 in D major
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Bernard Adelstein, posthorn Sony 86793
03:02:00 00:42:14 Ludwig van Beethoven String Trio in E flat major Op 3
Leopold String Trio Hyperion 67253
03:46:00 00:22:01 Frank Bridge The Sea
Richard Hickox BBC National Orch of Wales Chandos 10012
04:10:00 00:28:07 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Golden Cockerel: Suite
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787
04:40:00 00:38:18 Charles Ives Symphony No. 2
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003
05:20:00 00:14:47 Claude Debussy Estampes
Paul Crossley, piano Sony 53111
05:37:00 00:07:01 Franz Biebl Ave Maria
Cantus Cantus 1211
05:48:00 00:09:32 Herbert Howells Paradise Rondel
Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9410
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:06:54 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Arie di corte
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
06:15:00 00:09:02 Paul Hindemith Concert of Angels from 'Mathis der Maler'
Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55230
06:25:00 00:03:20 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio
Tasmin Little, violin Naked Vn 2008
06:30:00 00:04:57 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E flat major Op 117
Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15
06:40:00 00:05:18 Adolphe Adam O Holy Night
Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225
06:45:00 00:02:17 Benjamin Britten A New Year Carol
Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225
06:48:00 00:03:51 John Francis Wade O Come, All Ye Faithful
Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225
06:58:00 00:03:18 John Philip Sousa March 'The Diplomat'
Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559131
07:05:00 00:04:18 Vince Guaraldi My Little Drum
Canadian Brass Steinway 30027
07:10:00 00:08:41 Franz Schubert Rondo from Piano Trio No. 1
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376
07:20:00 00:01:58 Igor Stravinsky Pulcinella: Overture
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419628
07:25:00 00:02:30 David Guion Arkansas Traveler
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067
07:29:00 00:05:32 Michel-Richard Delalande Symphonies of Carols
Bernard Labadie Les Violons du Roy Dorian 90180
07:40:00 00:08:59 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: Overture
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 442427
07:51:00 00:04:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen
Philharmonia Zürich Nikolaus Harnoncourt Anton Scharinger, bass Teldec 242716
07:56:00 00:02:55 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068
08:07:00 00:05:02 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture
Raymond Leppard English Chamber Orchestra EMI 65732
08:15:00 00:10:04 George Gershwin Cuban Overture
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
08:28:00 00:06:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Allegretto from Symphony No. 63
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427337
08:32:00 00:02:38 Gilbert & Sullivan HMS Pinafore: When I was a lad
Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Richard Suart, baritone; Welsh National Opera Chorus Telarc 80374
08:40:00 00:05:23 Léo Delibes Lakmé: Flower Duet 'Viens, Mallika...Au fond du temple saint'
Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112
08:51:00 00:03:02 Leos Janácek Moravian Dances: Fur Coat Dance
Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695
08:51:00 00:03:04 Claude Debussy Arabesque No. 2 in G major
Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272
08:55:00 00:07:14 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex:
Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 3010
09:05:00 00:16:36 Goff Richards Homage to the Noble Grape
London Brass Teldec 46069
09:27:00 00:07:47 Dimitri Tiomkin Dial 'M' for Murder: Suite
John Mauceri Danish National Symphony Toccata 241
09:38:00 00:06:41 Franz von Suppé Light Cavalry: Overture
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10406
09:45:00 00:07:46 Johann Sebastian Bach Flute Sonata No. 4 in C major
Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord; Ann Marie Morgan, cello Delos 3408
09:55:00 00:03:04 Henry J. Gauntlett Once in Royal David's City
Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:01:00 00:01:59 Graham J. Ellis There is No Rose
Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225
10:04:00 00:01:13 Boris Ord Adam lay ybounden
Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Decca 4789225
10:07:00 00:12:35 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo capriccioso Op 66
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414422
10:30:00 00:03:35 Gustav Holst Lullay, my Liking Op 34
Ralph Allwood Rodolfus Choir BBC 326
10:37:00 00:04:00 John Rutter What Sweeter Music?
John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Decca 1821
10:43:00 00:13:09 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor
Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Monica Huggett, violin Gaudeamus 356
10:57:00 00:02:43 Johann Strauss Jr Polka 'Forward with Valor!' Op 432
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601
11:01:00 00:10:42 Alexander Glazunov Solemn Overture Op 73
Igor Golovschin Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 553839
11:14:00 00:06:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante in C major
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Susan Palma-Nidel, flute DeutGram 427677
11:21:00 00:02:41 Sir Edward Elgar Salut d'amour Op 12
Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316
11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
11:26:00 00:02:57 Traditional Il est né le divin enfant
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
11:29:00 00:01:48 Traditional In dulci jubilo
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
11:31:00 00:03:44 Traditional Patapan
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63309
11:35:00 00:04:32 John Francis Wade O Come, All Ye Faithful
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011
11:41:00 00:02:05 Lowell Mason Joy to the World
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
11:43:00 00:02:37 Gustav Holst In the Bleak Midwinter
Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996
11:46:00 00:03:11 Leroy Anderson Sleigh Ride
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2008
11:49:00 00:03:56 Felix Mendelssohn Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008
11:57:00 00:02:31 Johann Strauss Jr Polka 'Tritsch-Tratsch' Op 214
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Berlin Philharmonic Teldec 24489
12:10 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
12:06:00 00:07:10 Johann Strauss Jr The Gypsy Baron: Overture
Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Seraphim 73295
12:15:00 00:12:02 Richard Strauss First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier'
Kazuki Yamada Orch de la Suisse Romande PentaTone 518
12:28:00 00:02:53 Earl McCoy March "Lights Out"
Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7503
12:33:00 00:03:52 Armas Toivo Valdemar Maasalo The Bells of Christmas
Angèle Dubeau La Pietà Analekta 8730
12:39:00 00:05:28 John Rutter All Bells in Paradise
Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225
12:47:00 00:09:49 Max Bruch Swedish Dances Op 63
Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 420932
12:57:00 00:02:29 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Sabre Dance
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:02:00 00:30:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 26 in D major
Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9328
13:33:00 00:25:18 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 7 in C
Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5240
14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
14:00:00 00:02:58 Felix Mendelssohn Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225
14:03:00 00:03:16 Franz Gruber Silent Night
Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Decca 4789225
14:08:00 00:13:08 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 13 in E flat major Op 27
HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952
14:22:00 00:06:34 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scherzo-Finale from Sinfonietta Op 31
André Anichanov St Petersburg State Symphony Naxos 550812
14:44:00 00:11:00 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 5 in B flat major
Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553161
14:56:00 00:02:09 Edvard Grieg Lyric Suite: Rustic March Op 54
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437524
15:02:00 00:14:24 Benjamin Britten Matinées musicales Op 24
Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Ondine 825
15:18:00 00:10:12 Claude Debussy Danses sacrée et profane
Oberlin 21 Bridget Reischl Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80694
15:32:00 00:01:53 Traditional Ding Dong! Merrily on High
Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Decca 4789225
15:38:00 00:03:41 James Pierpont Jingle Bells
Marielle Nordmann, harp; Simion Stanciu, panpipe; Alexandre Lagoya, guitar; Pierre Lenert, viola Erato 45975
15:43:00 00:13:26 Frédéric Chopin Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Op 22
Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 63371
15:58:00 00:03:31 Lewis Redner O Little Town of Bethlehem
Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
16:06:00 00:03:23 Traditional O Little Town of Bethlehem
Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225
16:13:00 00:11:43 Alexander Glazunov The Seasons: Autumn Op 67
José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61434
16:28:00 00:04:00 Vince Guaraldi Christmas Time is Here
Michael Chertock, piano Telarc 80485
16:34:00 00:05:26 Michael Chertock It Came Upon a Midnight Clear / What Child is This
Michael Chertock, piano Telarc 80485
16:41:00 00:08:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20
Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 15498
16:52:00 00:02:56 David Guion Turkey in the Straw
Michael Lewin, piano Dorian 92103
16:57:00 00:02:09 Traditional My Dancing Day
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377
17:05:00 00:04:45 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia in F major
Jeanne Preucil Rose, violin; Kathryn Brown, piano Alfred 44287
17:26:00 00:08:39 Sir Malcolm Arnold English Dances Set 1 Op 27
Bryden Thomson Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8867
17:40:00 00:04:35 Philip Stopford Lully, Lulla, Lullay
Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Decca 4789225
17:46:00 00:03:10 Anonymous Angelus ad virginem
Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225
17:52:00 00:03:16 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Wedding March
Esa-Pekka Salonen Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra CBS 44528
17:55:00 00:04:15 John Rutter There is a Flower
Noel Edison Elora Festival Singers Naxos 573421
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:24:49 John Rutter Dancing Day
Etherea Vocal Ensemble; Grace Cloutier, harp Delos 3422
18:36:00 00:03:39 Traditional Christmas Night
John Hugh Thomas BBC National Chorus of Wales; Huw Tregelles Williams, organ Nimbus 5310
18:41:00 00:01:36 Anonymous Gaudete, Christus est natus
Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Decca 4789225
18:45:00 00:06:41 Gustav Holst Choral Fantasy on Old Carols "Christmas Day"
Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel John Fenstermaker, organ Gothic 49120
18:54:00 00:04:58 Josquin Desprez Ave Maria
Joe Miller Westminster Choir WCC 1009
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:18:28 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 24 in D major
Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 430082
19:22:00 00:33:11 Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 58
Bamberg Symphony Gilbert Varga Isabelle van Keulen, violin Koch Intl 6522
19:57:00 00:02:32 Frédéric Chopin .Prelude No. 4 in E minor Op 28
Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55592
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:25:23 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring: Suite
Aaron Copland Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350
20:29:00 00:27:10 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 120
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 421643
20:58:00 00:01:35 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Song of the Will-o'-the-Wisp
Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI 49406
21:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Charles Dutoit, conductor; Mathieu Dufour, flute ; Paul Jacobs, organ
21:04:00 00:19:18 Paul Dukas La Péri
21:25:00 00:23:00 Guillaume Connesson pour sortir au jour
21:51:00 00:36:05 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78
22:22:00 00:07:04 John Williams: Violin Concerto (excerpt)
Gil Shaham, violin; John Williams, conductor
22:33:00 00:23:20 Francis Poulenc Gloria in G major
Jessica Rivera, soprano; Bernard Haitink, conductor
22:58:00 00:01:08 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 28 in G major Op 62
Daniel Gortler, piano Jerusalem 2006
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:07:07 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Winter
Almeda Trio Albany 1386
23:09:00 00:04:39 Gustav Holst In the Bleak Midwinter
Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225
23:13:00 00:05:15 Wayne Barlow The Winter's Passed
Brooklyn Philharmonic Michael Barrett Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7187
23:21:00 00:08:13 Ralph Vaughan Williams Two Hymn-Tune Preludes
Bryden Thomson London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9262
23:29:00 00:08:15 Sergei Prokofiev Andante for Strings Op 50
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 10481
23:39:00 00:05:10 Hector Berlioz L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell
Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225
23:44:00 00:10:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3
Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic EMI 56564
23:56:00 00:02:49 Sir John Tavener The Lamb
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105
23:58:00 00:02:15 Peter Tchaikovsky Solitude Op 73
Lisa Batiashvili, violin; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, piano DeutGram 4790835