Program Guide 12-13-2015

CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and David Garland: Baroque Unlimited: Claudio Monteverdi’s Vespers - English Baroque Soloists, Monteverdi Choir; Sir John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

00:07:00 01:29:18 Claudio Monteverdi Vespers of the Blessed Virgin

02:02:00 00:12:11 Edvard Grieg Overture 'In Autumn' Op 11 Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028

02:16:00 00:15:53 Richard Strauss Horn Concerto No. 1 in E flat major Op 11 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Myron Bloom, horn Sony 63123

02:33:00 01:20:46 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 2 in C minor London Symphony Orchestra Sir Georg Solti Heather Harper, soprano; Helen Watts, alto; London Symphony Chorus Decca 4785437

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Tom Lopez: The Piper’s Son (2010) — Thomas Rosenkranz, piano; Tom Lopez, electronics (Oberlin Music 15-02) 11:03

Tom Lopez: The Death of the Moth, for chamber orchestra and stereo tape (2003) — Oberlin Contemporary Music Ensemble/Tim Weiss (Centaur 2938)14:00

Rudolph Bubalo: Offset I: Three Pieces for Orchestra and Synthesizers (1988) — Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (New World 80446) 26:34

04:53:00 00:06:12 David Diamond Elegy in Memory of Maurice Ravel John Adams Orchestra of St Luke's Nonesuch 79249

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: A Baroque Christmas - This week we journey from the recent recording of Schütz’ Christmas Story to an 18th century Christmas in New World Acadia

5:56 Schütz Hodie Christus natus est, SWV 456--Dresden Chamber Choir & Baroque Orchestra Carus

2:56 Schütz Heute ist Christus, der Herr, geboren, SWV 439--Dresden Chamber Choir & Baroque Orchestra Carus

2:52 Schütz Ach Herr, Du Schöpfer aller ding, SWV 450--Dresden Chamber Choir & Baroque Orchestra Carus

1:21 Schütz Weihnachtshistorie, SWV 435 Introduction--Dresden Chamber Choir & Baroque Orchestra Carus

2:49 Schütz Weihnachtshistorie, SWV 435 Die Geburt Jesu--Dresden Chamber Choir & Baroque Orchestra Carus

2:00 Schütz Weihnachtshistorie, SWV 435 Conclusion--Dresden Chamber Choir & Baroque Orchestra Carus

3:08 Praetorius Quem Pastores; Apollo’s Fire Koch Records

4:53 Praetorius Puer natus in Bethlehem; Apollo’s Fire Koch Records

2:55 Praetorius O Morning Star; Apollo’s Fire Koch Records

1:39 Praetorius Lo, how a Rose e’er Blooming; Apollo’s Fire Koch Records

7:10 Praetorius In dulci jubilo Good Christian Friends, Rejoice!; Apollo’s Fire Koch Records

2:52 Anonymous La Veillee; Suzi Blanc ATMA Classique

3:30 Anonymous Noel Iorrain Noel populaire; Suzie Blanc ATMA Classique

2:08 Anonymous Noel de Paris; Suzie Blanc ATMA Classique

2:01 Anonymous Cantique de Noel; Suzie Blanc ATMA Classique

1:32 Anonymous Escaouette; Suzie Blanc ATMA Classique

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 3 - How lovely are the messengers… This edition of With Heart and Voice will give voice to prophets of old in sacred choral and organ music, as we continue through Advent



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: An International Christmas Celebration - With greetings from England, Iceland, France, Austria, Poland, Italy, Canada and the United States

MALCOLM ARCHER: Veni Emmanuel Improvisation Malcolm Archer (1969 Walker/Blackburn Cathedral, England) Lammas 176

LOUIS ALFRED JAMES LEFÉBURE-WÉLY: Offertoire pour le jour de Noël Christopher Herrick (1992 Klais/Hallgrimskirkja, Reykjavik, Iceland) Hyperion 66917

MARCEL DUPRÉ: 6 Christmas Chorales, fr Op. 28 (Puer natus in Bethlehem; Lobt Gott, ihr Christen; Gelobet seist du; Sei gegrüsset, Jesu gütig; Vom Himmel kam der Engel Schar; Der Tag, der ist so freudenreich) Jeremy Filsell (1979 Möller/St. Boniface Episcopal Church, Sarasota, FL) Guild 7203

JOSEPH-GUY ROPARTZ: Rhapsodie sur deux Noëls populaires de la Haute-Bretagne Jean-Pierre Lecaudey (1890 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Ouen Abbey, Rouen, France) Pavane 7393/4

HUGO WOLF (arr. Reger): 3 Songs (Nun wander, Maria; Führ mich, Kind, nach Bethlehem!; Gebet) Christine Brewer, soprano; Paul Jacobs (2010 Schantz/Church of the Gesu, Milwaukee, WI) Naxos 8.573524

JOHN McCABE: 3 Christmas Chorale-preludes (Vom Himmel hoch; Christmas Eve; On Christmas Day) Tom Winpenny (1962-2009 Harrison/St. Alban’s Cathedral, England) Resonus 10144

SIGFRID KARG-ELERT: Ich steh an deiner Krippe hier, Op. 66. No. 3 Natalie Clifton-Griffith, soprano; Rachel Gough, violin; Rupert Gough (1931 Compton/Downside Abbey, England Lammas 186

PAUL FISCHER: A Yorkshire Christmas Kevin Bowyer (1969 Walker/Blackburn Cathedral, England) Lammas 182

PETER PLANYAVSKY: Stille nacht Johannes Lenius (1985 Pirchner/St. Augustin Church, Perchtoldsdorf, Austria) Motette 13531

08:04:00 00:09:40 Daniel Pinkham Christmas Cantata Lenox Brass Donald Teeters Boston Cecilia; James David Christie, organ Koch Intl 7180

08:16:00 00:11:29 Francis Poulenc Four Christmas Motets Marcus Creed RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

08:29:00 00:27:15 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 63 "Christen, ätzet diesen Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Carolyn Sampson, soprano; Ingeborg Danz, alto; Mark Padmore, tenor; Sebastian Noack, bass; Collegium Vocale Gent Harm Mundi 901781



09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded Fall 2014 - Featuring nearly twice as much music as From the Top’s regular episodes, this “Mostly Music” highlights program celebrates some of the best performances by young people From the Top has presented over the past couple of seasons. We meet a wonderfully quirky 14-year-old cellist, enjoy Mozart performed by a teenager from New York State, and we hear perhaps the strongest teenage baritone FTT has ever encountered sing the music of Schubert

14-year-old cellist Johannes Gray from Wilmette, Illinois, performs “Capriccio” by Lukas Foss (1922–2009), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old pianist Kate Liu from Winnetka, Illinois, performs the second movement, Presto, from Piano Sonata No. 2 by Avner Dorman (b. 1975)

15-year-old violinist Gloria Ferry-Brennan from Langley, Washington, performs the first movement, Allegro con fuoco, from Violin Sonata, Op. 119, by Francis Poulenc (1899–1963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

The Meshugene Quartet performs the fifth movement, Allegro, from String Quartet No. 9 in E-flat major, Op. 117, by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906–1975)

18-year-old violinist Lisa Chertok from Vernon Hills, Illinois

15-year-old violinist Rachel Stenzel from Holiday Hills, Illinois

18-year-old violist Ariel Chapman from Lincolnshire, Illinois

15-year-old cellist Christopher Gao from Long Grove, Illinois

17-year-old oboist Nicholas Tisherman from Katonah, New York, performs the first movement, Allegro, from Oboe Quartet in F major, K. 370, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old baritone Aaron Bigeleisen from Pittsford, New York, performs “Kriegers Ahnung” from Schwanengesang, D 957, by Franz Schubert (1797–1828), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Quartet Tzigane performs the fourth movement, Allegro molto, from Piano Quartet in D minor by William Walton (1902–1983)

15-year-old violinist Graydon Tope from Minneapolis, Minnesota

15-year-old violist Sloane Wesloh from Stillwater, Minnesota

13-year-old cellist Parker Tope from Minneapolis, Minnesota

13-year-old pianist Evren Ozel from Minneapolis, Minnesota

The Boston Children’s Chorus, ages 13–18, from Boston, Massachusetts, performs “Alleluia” by Randall Thompson (1899–1984), directed by Anthony Trecek-King

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Rachmaninoff (arr Lucien Cailliet): Prelude in g minor, Op 23, No. 5--Vancouver Symphony Orchestra; Sergiu Comissiona, conductor Album: Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances CBC 5143 Music: 4:36

Alan Hovhaness: Duet for Violin & Cello Op 409--Angela Fuller Heyde, violin; Jennifer Humphreys, cello; GTMF Chamber Musicians Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 14:22

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto in G minor BWV 1056R--Adele Anthony, violin; Aspen Music Festival Student Ensemble; Nicholas McGegan, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen CO Music: 9:37

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 36--Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano 92nd St Y, Theresa L. Kaufman Concert Hall, New York, NY Music: 18:44

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for String Orchestra--Savannah Music Festival Players Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: 11:37

Gabriel Fauré: Piano Quartet No. 2: Movements 3 & 4--Chad Hoopes, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola; Colin Carr, cello; Michael Brown, piano Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Late Night Rose, Lincoln Center Rose Studio, New York, NY Music: 20:40

Heitor Villa-Lobos (arr Clarice Assad): Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria--New Century Chamber Orchestra Center for Performing Arts, Atherton, CA Music: 5:20

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part Two of the life and music of Peter Tchaikovsky – repertoire for Parts 1 & 2 below

Piano Concerto No.1 in b-Flat Op 23 (1874-75)--Emil Gilels, piano; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/

Fritz Reiner (Naxos 80068 CD)

Nutcracker Suite Op 71a (1892)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (Decca 1170105 CD)

Seasons Op 37a (1875)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 898178 CD)

Morceaux Piano Piece No.2 Op 72 (1892-93)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 898178 CD)

Violin Concerto in D (1878)--Jascha Heifetz, violin; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (RCA 67896 CD)

Romeo and Juliet fantasy overture (1870)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (Sony 47179 CD)

1812 Overture Op 49 (1880)--Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Vienna State Opera Chorus/Lorin Maazel (CBS Masterworks 37252 CD)

Scene from Swan Lake Op 20a (1874-75)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (Decca 1170105 CD)

String Quartet No.1 in d Op 11 (1871)--Emerson String Quartet (DeutGram 445551 CD)

Piano Sonata in c-Sharp Op 80 (1865)--Valery Boyev, piano (Etcetera Net 1164 CD)

Symphony No.4 in f Op 36 (1877-78)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (Decca 414192 CD)

Symphony No.6 in b Op 74 (1893)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (Decca 417 1708-2 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:01:33 Erik Satie Le Piccadilly Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290

14:01:00 00:01:39 Fritz Kreisler Toy Soldier's March James Ehnes, violin; Eduard Laurel, piano Analekta 3159

14:03:00 00:12:13 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dance No. 1 Op 45 Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra ASO Media 1003

14:15:00 00:10:51 Otto Nicolai Christmas Overture Bamberg Symphony Karl Anton Rickenbacher Bamberg Symphony Chorus VirginClas 91079

14:39:00 00:10:04 George Frideric Handel Concerto in F major Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 453451

14:50:00 00:23:44 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor Op 22 Norwegian Radio Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Vadym Kholodenko, piano Harm Mundi 907629

15:13:00 00:09:11 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Pas de deux Seiji Ozawa Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 435619

15:22:00 00:09:36 Gioacchino Rossini The Siege of Corinth: Overture Thomas Schippers London Symphony Orchestra EMI 64335

15:32:00 00:09:24 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on 'Bei Männern, welche liebe Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80740

15:51:00 00:06:11 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue in G minor Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra CBS 38915

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Vienna Musikverein 09/15/2014

16:04:00 00:13:02 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81

16:21:00 00:33:09 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 3 in F major Op 90

16:58:00 00:40:58 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73

17:36:00 00:21:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 88 in G major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:02:00 00:17:37 George Gershwin An American in Paris Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

18:22:00 00:07:23 Nigel Hess A Christmas Overture John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Collegium 133

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

20:54:00 00:05:55 Enrique Granados Goyescas: The Lady and the Nightingale Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Bright Sheng - Chinese composer Bright Sheng grew up hearing traditional Chinese music but became fascinated by Western classical music. As a composer, he’s forged a highly successful career blending both sound worlds into a fascinatingly distinctive sonic identity

Bright Sheng: H’un Lacerations (excerpt) New York Chamber Symphony/Gerard Schwartz

New World 80407 1:06

Sheng: Dance Capriccio Shanghai Quartet; Peter Serkin, p. Naxos 970235 11:23

Sheng: Three Chinese Love Songs - “Blue Flower”;“At the Hillside Where Horses are Running”;“The Stream Flows” - Lisa Saffer, soprano; Paul Neubauer, viola; Bright Sheng, piano New World 80407 6:47

Sheng: The Blazing Mirage Hong Kong Philharmonic/Sheng; Trey Lee, cello Naxos 8570610 18:43

Sheng: String Quartet No. 4, Silent Temple, III Shanghai Quartet BIS 1138 2:41

23:02:00 00:08:01 Sir Edward Elgar Romance from Violin Sonata Op 82 Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 63331

23:10:00 00:08:48 Camille Saint-Saëns Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61 Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593

23:21:00 00:07:08 Félicien David Adagio from Piano Trio No. 2 Ilona Prunyi, piano; Eszter Perényi, violin; Tibor Párkányi, cello MarcoPolo 223492

23:28:00 00:07:17 Sergei Rachmaninoff Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 448219

23:37:00 00:07:25 Nikolai Miaskovsky Andante from Cello Sonata No. 2 Op 81 Wendy Warner, cello; Irina Nuzova, piano Cedille 120

23:44:00 00:09:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1 English Chamber Orchestra Benjamin Britten Mstislav Rostropovich, cello Decca 4785437

23:55:00 00:03:25 Vladimir Odoyevsky Lullaby Lera Auerbach, piano Bis 1502

23:57:00 00:02:31 Peter Tchaikovsky The Crown of Roses Ralph Allwood Rodolfus Choir BBC 326