What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 12-13-2015

Published December 13, 2015 at 6:13 PM EST

CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and David Garland: Baroque Unlimited: Claudio Monteverdi’s Vespers - English Baroque Soloists, Monteverdi Choir; Sir John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

00:07:00            01:29:18            Claudio Monteverdi       Vespers of the Blessed Virgin   

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:12:11            Edvard Grieg    Overture 'In Autumn' Op 11                    Petri Sakari       Iceland Symphony            Chandos           9028

02:16:00            00:15:53            Richard Strauss Horn Concerto No.  1 in E flat major  Op 11        Cleveland Orchestra            George Szell     Myron Bloom, horn        Sony    63123

02:33:00            01:20:46            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  2 in C minor      London Symphony Orchestra     Sir Georg Solti     Heather Harper, soprano; Helen Watts, alto; London Symphony Chorus   Decca   4785437

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Tom Lopez: The Piper’s Son (2010) — Thomas Rosenkranz, piano; Tom Lopez, electronics (Oberlin Music 15-02) 11:03

Tom Lopez: The Death of the Moth, for chamber orchestra and stereo tape (2003) — Oberlin Contemporary Music Ensemble/Tim Weiss (Centaur 2938)14:00

Rudolph Bubalo: Offset I: Three Pieces for Orchestra and Synthesizers (1988) — Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (New World 80446) 26:34

04:53:00            00:06:12            David Diamond Elegy in Memory of Maurice Ravel                     John Adams     Orchestra of St Luke's          Nonesuch         79249

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: A Baroque Christmas - This week we journey from the recent recording of Schütz’ Christmas Story to an 18th century Christmas in New World Acadia

5:56 Schütz Hodie Christus natus est, SWV 456--Dresden Chamber Choir & Baroque Orchestra Carus

2:56 Schütz  Heute ist Christus, der Herr, geboren, SWV 439--Dresden Chamber Choir & Baroque Orchestra Carus

2:52  Schütz  Ach Herr, Du Schöpfer aller ding, SWV 450--Dresden Chamber Choir & Baroque Orchestra Carus

1:21  Schütz  Weihnachtshistorie, SWV 435  Introduction--Dresden Chamber Choir & Baroque Orchestra Carus

2:49  Schütz  Weihnachtshistorie, SWV 435  Die Geburt Jesu--Dresden Chamber Choir & Baroque Orchestra Carus

2:00 Schütz  Weihnachtshistorie, SWV 435  Conclusion--Dresden Chamber Choir & Baroque Orchestra Carus

3:08 Praetorius  Quem Pastores;  Apollo’s Fire  Koch Records

4:53  Praetorius  Puer natus in Bethlehem;  Apollo’s Fire  Koch Records

2:55  Praetorius  O Morning Star;  Apollo’s Fire  Koch Records

1:39  Praetorius  Lo, how a Rose e’er Blooming;  Apollo’s Fire  Koch Records

7:10  Praetorius  In dulci jubilo  Good Christian Friends, Rejoice!; Apollo’s Fire Koch Records

2:52  Anonymous  La Veillee; Suzi Blanc  ATMA Classique

3:30  Anonymous  Noel Iorrain  Noel populaire;  Suzie Blanc  ATMA Classique

2:08  Anonymous  Noel de Paris;  Suzie Blanc  ATMA Classique

2:01  Anonymous  Cantique de Noel;  Suzie Blanc  ATMA Classique

1:32  Anonymous  Escaouette;  Suzie Blanc  ATMA Classique

 

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 3 - How lovely are the messengers…  This edition of With Heart and Voice will give voice to prophets of old in sacred choral and organ music, as we continue through Advent
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: An International Christmas Celebration -  With greetings from England, Iceland, France, Austria, Poland, Italy, Canada and the United States

MALCOLM ARCHER: Veni Emmanuel Improvisation  Malcolm Archer (1969 Walker/Blackburn Cathedral, England) Lammas 176

LOUIS ALFRED JAMES LEFÉBURE-WÉLY: Offertoire pour le jour de Noël  Christopher Herrick (1992 Klais/Hallgrimskirkja, Reykjavik, Iceland) Hyperion 66917

MARCEL DUPRÉ:  6 Christmas Chorales, fr Op. 28 (Puer natus in Bethlehem; Lobt Gott, ihr Christen; Gelobet seist du; Sei gegrüsset, Jesu gütig; Vom Himmel kam der Engel Schar; Der Tag, der ist so freudenreich)  Jeremy Filsell (1979 Möller/St. Boniface Episcopal Church, Sarasota, FL) Guild 7203

JOSEPH-GUY ROPARTZ:  Rhapsodie sur deux Noëls populaires de la Haute-Bretagne  Jean-Pierre Lecaudey (1890 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Ouen Abbey, Rouen, France) Pavane 7393/4

HUGO WOLF (arr. Reger): 3 Songs (Nun wander, Maria; Führ mich, Kind, nach Bethlehem!; Gebet)  Christine Brewer, soprano; Paul Jacobs (2010 Schantz/Church of the Gesu, Milwaukee, WI) Naxos 8.573524

JOHN McCABE: 3 Christmas Chorale-preludes (Vom Himmel hoch; Christmas Eve; On Christmas Day)  Tom Winpenny (1962-2009 Harrison/St. Alban’s Cathedral, England) Resonus 10144

SIGFRID KARG-ELERT: Ich steh an deiner Krippe hier, Op. 66. No. 3  Natalie Clifton-Griffith, soprano; Rachel Gough, violin; Rupert Gough (1931 Compton/Downside Abbey, England Lammas 186

PAUL FISCHER: A Yorkshire Christmas  Kevin Bowyer (1969 Walker/Blackburn Cathedral, England) Lammas 182

PETER PLANYAVSKY: Stille nacht  Johannes Lenius (1985 Pirchner/St. Augustin Church, Perchtoldsdorf, Austria) Motette 13531

 

MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00            00:09:40            Daniel Pinkham Christmas Cantata         Lenox Brass      Donald Teeters  Boston Cecilia; James David Christie, organ      Koch Intl           7180

08:16:00            00:11:29            Francis Poulenc            Four Christmas Motets              Marcus Creed    RIAS Chamber Chorus  Harm Mundi      2908304

08:29:00            00:27:15            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 63 "Christen, ätzet diesen    Collegium Vocale Orchestra            Philippe Herreweghe      Carolyn Sampson, soprano; Ingeborg Danz, alto; Mark Padmore, tenor; Sebastian Noack, bass; Collegium Vocale Gent     Harm Mundi      901781
 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded  Fall 2014 - Featuring nearly twice as much music as From the Top’s regular episodes, this “Mostly Music” highlights program celebrates some of the best performances by young people From the Top has presented over the past couple of seasons. We meet a wonderfully quirky 14-year-old cellist, enjoy Mozart performed by a teenager from New York State, and we hear perhaps the strongest teenage baritone FTT has ever encountered sing the music of Schubert

14-year-old cellist Johannes Gray from Wilmette, Illinois, performs “Capriccio” by Lukas Foss (1922–2009), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old pianist Kate Liu from Winnetka, Illinois, performs the second movement, Presto, from Piano Sonata No. 2 by Avner Dorman (b. 1975)

15-year-old violinist Gloria Ferry-Brennan from Langley, Washington, performs the first movement, Allegro con fuoco, from Violin Sonata, Op. 119, by Francis Poulenc (1899–1963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

The Meshugene Quartet performs the fifth movement, Allegro, from String Quartet No. 9 in E-flat major, Op. 117, by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906–1975)

18-year-old violinist Lisa Chertok from Vernon Hills, Illinois

15-year-old violinist Rachel Stenzel from Holiday Hills, Illinois

18-year-old violist Ariel Chapman from Lincolnshire, Illinois

15-year-old cellist Christopher Gao from Long Grove, Illinois

17-year-old oboist Nicholas Tisherman from Katonah, New York, performs the first movement, Allegro, from Oboe Quartet in F major, K. 370, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old baritone Aaron Bigeleisen from Pittsford, New York, performs “Kriegers Ahnung” from Schwanengesang, D 957, by Franz Schubert (1797–1828), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Quartet Tzigane performs the fourth movement, Allegro molto, from Piano Quartet in D minor by William Walton (1902–1983)

15-year-old violinist Graydon Tope from Minneapolis, Minnesota

15-year-old violist Sloane Wesloh from Stillwater, Minnesota

13-year-old cellist Parker Tope from Minneapolis, Minnesota

13-year-old pianist Evren Ozel from Minneapolis, Minnesota

The Boston Children’s Chorus, ages 13–18, from Boston, Massachusetts, performs “Alleluia” by Randall Thompson (1899–1984), directed by Anthony Trecek-King

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Rachmaninoff (arr Lucien Cailliet): Prelude in g minor, Op 23, No. 5--Vancouver Symphony Orchestra; Sergiu Comissiona, conductor Album: Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances CBC 5143 Music: 4:36

Alan Hovhaness: Duet for Violin & Cello Op 409--Angela Fuller Heyde, violin; Jennifer Humphreys, cello; GTMF Chamber Musicians Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 14:22

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto in G minor BWV 1056R--Adele Anthony, violin; Aspen Music Festival Student Ensemble; Nicholas McGegan, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen CO Music: 9:37

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 36--Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano 92nd St Y, Theresa L. Kaufman Concert Hall, New York, NY Music: 18:44

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for String Orchestra--Savannah Music Festival Players Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: 11:37

Gabriel Fauré: Piano Quartet No. 2: Movements 3 & 4--Chad Hoopes, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola; Colin Carr, cello; Michael Brown, piano Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Late Night Rose, Lincoln Center Rose Studio, New York, NY Music: 20:40

Heitor Villa-Lobos (arr Clarice Assad): Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria--New Century Chamber Orchestra Center for Performing Arts, Atherton, CA Music: 5:20

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part Two of the life and music of Peter Tchaikovsky – repertoire for Parts 1 & 2 below

Piano Concerto No.1 in b-Flat Op 23 (1874-75)--Emil Gilels, piano; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/

Fritz Reiner (Naxos 80068 CD)

Nutcracker Suite Op 71a (1892)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (Decca 1170105 CD)

Seasons Op 37a (1875)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 898178 CD)

Morceaux Piano Piece No.2 Op 72 (1892-93)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 898178 CD)

Violin Concerto in D (1878)--Jascha Heifetz, violin; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (RCA 67896 CD)

Romeo and Juliet fantasy overture (1870)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (Sony 47179 CD)

1812 Overture Op 49 (1880)--Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Vienna State Opera Chorus/Lorin Maazel (CBS Masterworks 37252 CD)

Scene from Swan Lake Op 20a (1874-75)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (Decca 1170105 CD)

String Quartet No.1 in d Op 11 (1871)--Emerson String Quartet (DeutGram 445551 CD)

Piano Sonata in c-Sharp Op 80 (1865)--Valery Boyev, piano (Etcetera Net 1164 CD)

Symphony No.4 in f Op 36 (1877-78)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (Decca 414192 CD)

Symphony No.6 in b Op 74 (1893)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (Decca 417 1708-2 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:01:33            Erik Satie          Le Piccadilly                             Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano       Decca   470290

14:01:00            00:01:39            Fritz Kreisler      Toy Soldier's March                               James Ehnes, violin; Eduard Laurel, piano    Analekta           3159

14:03:00            00:12:13            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Symphonic Dance No. 1 Op 45              Robert Spano   Atlanta Symphony Orchestra     ASO Media       1003

14:15:00            00:10:51            Otto Nicolai       Christmas Overture        Bamberg Symphony      Karl Anton Rickenbacher            Bamberg Symphony Chorus      VirginClas         91079

14:39:00            00:10:04            George Frideric Handel  Concerto in F major                   Trevor Pinnock  English Concert            Archiv   453451

14:50:00            00:23:44            Camille Saint-Saëns       Piano Concerto No.  2 in G minor  Op 22            Norwegian Radio Orchestra          Miguel Harth-Bedoya     Vadym Kholodenko, piano        Harm Mundi      907629

15:13:00            00:09:11            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Nutcracker: Pas de deux                 Seiji Ozawa       Boston Symphony Orchestra     DeutGram         435619

15:22:00            00:09:36            Gioacchino Rossini       The Siege of Corinth: Overture               Thomas Schippers            London Symphony Orchestra     EMI      64335

15:32:00            00:09:24            Ludwig van Beethoven   Variations on 'Bei Männern, welche liebe                         Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano            Telarc   80740

15:51:00            00:06:11            Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue in G minor                       Eugene Ormandy          Philadelphia Orchestra          CBS     38915

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Vienna Musikverein 09/15/2014

16:04:00            00:13:02            Johannes Brahms          Tragic Overture Op 81   

16:21:00            00:33:09            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  3 in F major  Op 90      

16:58:00            00:40:58            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  2 in D Op 73

17:36:00            00:21:43            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 88 in G major                 Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     1032

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:02:00            00:17:37            George Gershwin           An American in Paris                 Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra            Decca   4787779

18:22:00            00:07:23            Nigel Hess        A Christmas Overture                 John Rutter       Royal Philharmonic            Collegium         133

 

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:12:11            Edvard Grieg    Overture 'In Autumn' Op 11                    Petri Sakari       Iceland Symphony            Chandos           9028

19:16:00            00:15:53            Richard Strauss Horn Concerto No.  1 in E flat major  Op 11        Cleveland Orchestra            George Szell     Myron Bloom, horn        Sony    63123

19:33:00            01:20:46            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  2 in C minor      London Symphony Orchestra     Sir Georg Solti     Heather Harper, soprano; Helen Watts, alto; London Symphony Chorus   Decca   4785437

20:54:00            00:05:55            Enrique Granados         Goyescas: The Lady and the Nightingale                                    Jorge Luis Prats, piano  Decca   4782732

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Tom Lopez: The Piper’s Son (2010) — Thomas Rosenkranz, piano; Tom Lopez, electronics (Oberlin Music 15-02) 11:03

Tom Lopez: The Death of the Moth, for chamber orchestra and stereo tape (2003) — Oberlin Contemporary Music Ensemble/Tim Weiss (Centaur 2938)14:00

Rudolph Bubalo: Offset I: Three Pieces for Orchestra and Synthesizers (1988) — Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (New World 80446) 26:34

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Bright Sheng - Chinese composer Bright Sheng grew up hearing traditional Chinese music but became fascinated by Western classical music. As a composer, he’s forged a highly successful career blending both sound worlds into a fascinatingly distinctive sonic identity

Bright Sheng: H’un Lacerations (excerpt)  New York Chamber Symphony/Gerard Schwartz

New World 80407  1:06

Sheng: Dance Capriccio  Shanghai Quartet; Peter Serkin, p.  Naxos 970235  11:23

Sheng: Three Chinese Love Songs - “Blue Flower”;“At the Hillside Where Horses are Running”;“The Stream Flows” - Lisa Saffer, soprano; Paul Neubauer, viola; Bright Sheng, piano  New World 80407  6:47

Sheng: The Blazing Mirage  Hong Kong Philharmonic/Sheng; Trey Lee, cello  Naxos 8570610  18:43

Sheng: String Quartet No. 4, Silent Temple, III  Shanghai Quartet  BIS 1138  2:41

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:08:01            Sir Edward Elgar           Romance from Violin Sonata Op 82                               Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano  Sony    63331

23:10:00            00:08:48            Camille Saint-Saëns       Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61      Philharmonia Orchestra          Antonio Pappano          Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI      57593

23:21:00            00:07:08            Félicien David   Adagio from Piano Trio No. 2                            Ilona Prunyi, piano; Eszter Perényi, violin; Tibor Párkányi, cello       MarcoPolo        223492

23:28:00            00:07:17            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1           Cleveland Orchestra            Vladimir Ashkenazy       Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano       Decca   448219

23:37:00            00:07:25            Nikolai Miaskovsky       Andante from Cello Sonata No. 2 Op 81                         Wendy Warner, cello; Irina Nuzova, piano           Cedille  120

23:44:00            00:09:33            Franz Joseph Haydn      Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1         English Chamber Orchestra            Benjamin Britten            Mstislav Rostropovich, cello      Decca   4785437

23:55:00            00:03:25            Vladimir Odoyevsky      Lullaby                          Lera Auerbach, piano     Bis       1502

23:57:00            00:02:31            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Crown of Roses                  Ralph Allwood   Rodolfus Choir  BBC            326

 

 