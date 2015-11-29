© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 11-29-2015

Published November 29, 2015 at 6:13 PM EST

CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and Deborah Voigt: Great Artists - Sir András Schiff, piano

00:04:00            00:20:03            Franz Joseph Haydn      Piano Sonata No. 60 in C major                                     András Schiff, piano     Teldec  17141

00:28:00            00:19:04            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Sonata No. 30 in E major  Op 109                         Stephen Kovacevich, piano         EMI      56148

00:55:00            00:10:02            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Sonata No. 15 in C major                                     András Schiff, piano     Decca   417149

01:15:00            00:31:05            Franz Schubert  Piano Sonata in C minor                                    András Schiff, piano            Decca   440308

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:18:19            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Mlada: Suite                  Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony            Naxos   572787

02:20:00            00:15:13            Hans Gál           Serenade for Strings                 Georg Tintner    Symphony Nova Scotia CBC            5167

02:37:00            01:13:57            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 5 in B flat major                         Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   433318

03:54:00            00:05:42            Claude Debussy            Images, Book 2: Et la lune descend sur                          Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms  1820

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Chobanian: Divertimento for Six Cellos — Regina Mushabac, Brianne Sargent, Sarah Guthridge, Sarah Gardner, Vicki Hamm, Pablo Issa, cellos (CCG 02-24-08) 7:51

Larry Baker: Yes a Dance Not — Sean Gabriel, flute; Mark George, piano (CCG 04-29-07)

Dolores White: The Emerald Trio — Gretchen Myers, oboe; Susanna Whitney, cello; Bill DeLelles, marimba (CCG 12-05-10) 7:31

Robert Rollin: American Variations — Natalie Lin, violin; Gideon Whitehead, guitar (CCG 02-19-12) 14:26

Frederick Koch: Phases for String Quartet (1976) — Takako Masame, Sae Shiragami, violins; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello (CCG 12-07-09)

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Cusp of the Baroque - Three recent releases highlights the musical ferment of the first decades of the 1600s: the brothers Praetorius, the roots of opera, and the remarkable Berlin Gamba Book
 

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 1 - The new liturgical year begins with Advent, with its themes of anticipation of the coming of the Messiah which permeate the coming four weeks of preparation.  Choral and organ music of longing and expectation will be featured as we begin the Advent journey.
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: All American - despite the organ’s origins abroad, our resident composers have rather nicely figured out the King of Instruments

CHARLES IVES: Variations on America. 

JOHN LaMONTAINE: Even Song. 

CALVIN HAMPTON: Fanfares –Mary Preston (1992 Fisk/Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/1997)

LARRY J. LONG: Variations on A mighty fortress –Rhonda Sider Edgington (2012 Wahl/Augustana Lutheran Church, Chicago, IL) RSE 2015

JOSEPH Z. ADAMS: Manidoog Nibiikang/Spirits that dwell in the water source (2013) –Jon Romer, Native American flute; Sarah Carlson (2011 Berghaus/St. John’s Lutheran, Park Rapids, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/10/14)

RENÉ BECKER: Sonata No. 2 in E, Op. 41 –Charles Echols (1927 Casavant-2001 Schantz/St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Mahtomedi, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/15/2008)
 

MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00            00:06:15            Johann Sebastian Bach Mass in b: Sanctus                    Robert Shaw     Robert Shaw Chorale & Orch  RCA     300350

08:12:00            00:16:31            Johann Sebastian Bach Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' Chamber Ensemble       Sir John Eliot Gardiner        Monteverdi Choir           Soli Deo           716

08:30:00            00:24:33            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 140 'Wachet auf'     English Baroque Soloists          Sir John Eliot Gardiner        Ruth Holton, soprano; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Monteverdi Choir            Archiv   431809

 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded September 27, 2015 - From Big Sky, Montana, this week's program features a young pianist who conjures up a great seascape through his multi-layered performance of the music of Maurice Ravel, a flashy violin showpiece played by a fearless 14-year-old from Santa Fe, and a local trumpet player who when she's not practicing scales is out running marathons across the Montana landscape

14-year-old violinist Phoenix Avalon from Santa Fe, New Mexico, performs “Zigeunerweisen” by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old soprano Lindsey Reynolds from New Orleans, Louisiana, performs “Una donna a quindici anni” from Così fan tutte by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old bassoonist Morgan Davison from Denver, Colorado, performs “Sarabande et Cortege” by Henri Dutilleux (1916–2013), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old pianist Ryan Jung from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, performs "Une barque sur l’océan" from Miroirs by Maurice Ravel (1875–1937).

18-year-old trumpet player Stephanie Anderson from Bozeman, Montana, performs Slavonic Fantasy by Carl Höhne (1871–1934), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Violinist Phoenix Avalon performs Hungarian Dance No. 5 in G minor by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Laudate Dominum, K. 339--Joshua Bell, violin; Orchestra of St. Luke's; Michael Stern, conductor Album: Joshua Bell - Voice of the Violin Sony 97779 Music: 4:39

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Suite from Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, Op. 11: Movements 1-5--River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Andres Cardenas, conductor Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Music: 16:46

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Nathan Stodola from Brooklyn, NY

Puzzler Payoff: Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E Major, Op. 116, No. 4: Adagio--Emanuel Ax, piano

Album: Brahms Fantasies Op. 116 Piano Pieces Op. 119 Piano Sonata No. 2, Op. 2 Sony 69284 Music: 4:34

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G K 216: Movements 2-3--Martin Chalifour, violin; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 13:50

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to ‘Euryanthe’--Concerto Köln; Michael Guttler, conductor Chopin and his Europe International Music Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 8:17

Bruce Adolphe: New York Nocturne from Chopin Dreams

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka Op. 17, No. 4

Bruce Adolphe: Jazzurka from Chopin Dreams--Carlo Grante, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 25:46

John Williams: Adventures on Earth from E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial--Houston Symphony; John Williams, conductor Jesse H. Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 10:01

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Clara Schumann

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a Op 54 (1841-45)--Radu Lupu, piano; London Symphony Orchestra/Andre Previn (Decca 466383 CD)

Clara Schumann: Piano Concerto in a Op 7 (1835-36)--Nicolosi Francesco, piano;Alma Mahler Sinfonia/Rinaldi Stefania (Naxos 557552 CD)

Clara Schumann: Piano Trio in g Op 17 (1846)--Nicolosi Francesco, piano; Rodolfo Bonucci, violin; Andrea Norferini, cello (Naxos 557552 CD)

Clara Schumann: Sonata in g (1841-42)--Yoshiko Iwai, piano (Naxos 553501 CD)

Clara Schumann: Soirees Musicales Op 6 (1836)--Yoshiko Iwai, piano (Naxos 553501 CD)

Clara Schumann: Three Romances Op 22 (1853)--Yoshiko Iwai, piano (Naxos 553501 CD)

Clara Schumann: Romance in F-Sharp Op 28--Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA B0014LYRA8 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:02:28            Jean-Baptiste Lully        Phaëton: Overture                     Jeanne Lamon   Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra          Tafelmusik        1001

14:02:00            00:05:30            Jean-Baptiste Lully        Psyché: Suite                            Les Délices       Délices 2013

14:07:00            00:15:08            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis               Sir Neville Marriner            Academy St. Martin in Fields     Decca   414595

14:23:00            00:10:10            Giuseppe Verdi Macbeth: Ballet Music               José Serebrier   Bournemouth Symphony            Naxos   572818

14:50:00            00:26:18            Muzio Clementi  Symphony No.  4 in D               Francesco d'Avalos       Philharmonia Orchestra          ASV     804

15:16:00            00:05:11            Gaetano Donizetti          L'elisir d'amore: Una furtiva lagrima        Orch of Valencian Community       Daniel Oren       Juan Diego Flórez, tenor            Decca   4780135

15:21:00            00:13:50            Franz Joseph Haydn      Piano Sonata No. 52 in G major                                     Jenö Jandó, piano    Naxos   553128

15:35:00            00:10:50            Johannes Brahms          Finale from Piano Quartet No. 2 Op 26                           Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello   Sony    45846

15:55:00            00:02:04            Jean Joseph Mouret      First Suite of Symphonies: Rondeau      English Chamber Orchestra            Anthony Newman          Wynton Marsalis, trumpet          Sony    66244

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Marlin Hartelius, soprano; Simon Keenlyside, baritone; Vienna Friends of Music Chorus – recorded live in the Musikverein in Vienna

16:04:00            00:15:15            Johannes Brahms          Song of Destiny Op 54  Columbia Symphony Orchestra  Bruno Walter            Occidental College Choir           Sony    64472

16:25:00            01:02:00            Johannes Brahms          A German Requiem Op 45         London Classical Players           Sir Roger Norrington           Lynne Dawson, soprano; Olaf Bär, baritone; Schütz Choir of London       EMI      54658

17:40:00            00:19:56            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 88 in G major                 George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra          Sony    768779

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:02:00            00:06:41            Gaetano Donizetti          Don Pasquale: Overture             Myung-Whun Chung      St Cecilia Academy Orchestra       DeutGram         471566

18:11:00            00:17:59            Jean-Baptiste Lully        Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite                                  Tempesta di Mare     Chandos           805

 

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:18:19            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Mlada: Suite                  Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony            Naxos   572787

19:20:00            00:15:13            Hans Gál           Serenade for Strings                 Georg Tintner    Symphony Nova Scotia CBC            5167

19:37:00            01:13:57            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 5 in B flat major                         Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   433318

20:53:00            00:04:40            Leo Sowerby     Overture "Comes Autumn Time"             Paul Freeman    Czech National Symphony        Cedille  33

20:57:00            00:02:32            Thomas Campion          Never Weather-Beaten Sail                                 Stile Antico            Harm Mundi      807544

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Chobanian: Divertimento for Six Cellos — Regina Mushabac, Brianne Sargent, Sarah Guthridge, Sarah Gardner, Vicki Hamm, Pablo Issa, cellos (CCG 02-24-08) 7:51

Larry Baker: Yes a Dance Not — Sean Gabriel, flute; Mark George, piano (CCG 04-29-07)

Dolores White: The Emerald Trio — Gretchen Myers, oboe; Susanna Whitney, cello; Bill DeLelles, marimba (CCG 12-05-10) 7:31

Robert Rollin: American Variations — Natalie Lin, violin; Gideon Whitehead, guitar (CCG 02-19-12) 14:26

Frederick Koch: Phases for String Quartet (1976) — Takako Masame, Sae Shiragami, violins; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello (CCG 12-07-09)

21:57:00            00:02:08            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Prelude in B major  Op 32                                  John Lill, piano            Nimbus 5555

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Modern Symphony II

Einojuhani Rautavaara: Symphony No. 7, IV (excerpt), I, II Helsinki Phil/Segerstam Ondine 869 2:25, 12:06, 5:49

Peter Maxwell Davies: Symphony No. 1  BBC Philharmonic/Davies  Naxos 8.572348  16:40

Tan Dun: Symphony 1997 (excerpts)  Hong Kong Philharmonic/Dun  Sony 756124  5:08, 7:36

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:06:04            Franz Joseph Haydn      Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1         Orchestra of Paris            Semyon Bychkov          Mischa Maisky, cello     DeutGram         435781

23:08:00            00:10:35            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17     Camerata Salzburg            Géza Anda        Géza Anda, piano          DeutGram         4793449

23:21:00            00:03:15            Lili Boulanger    Nocturne                                   Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano            Decca   15249

23:24:00            00:10:07            Guillaume Lekeu            Adagio for Orchestral Quartet                            Ensemble Musique Oblique Harm Mundi      901455

23:36:00            00:10:52            Franz Schubert  Andante in B minor                    Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra          MAA     75

23:46:00            00:07:04            Felix Mendelssohn        Andante from Violin Concerto Op 64      Göttingen Symphony Orchestra          Christoph-Mathias Mueller          Rachel Barton Pine, violin          Cedille  144

23:55:00            00:03:03            John Dowland   Time stands still            La Nef              Michael Slattery, tenor   Atma    2650

23:56:00            00:03:11            Gabriel Fauré    Après un rêve Op 7                               Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Emmanuel Ceysson, harp          E1 Music          7780

 