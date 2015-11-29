Program Guide 11-29-2015

CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and Deborah Voigt: Great Artists - Sir András Schiff, piano

00:04:00 00:20:03 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 60 in C major András Schiff, piano Teldec 17141

00:28:00 00:19:04 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 30 in E major Op 109 Stephen Kovacevich, piano EMI 56148

00:55:00 00:10:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Sonata No. 15 in C major András Schiff, piano Decca 417149

01:15:00 00:31:05 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata in C minor András Schiff, piano Decca 440308

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:18:19 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Mlada: Suite Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787

02:20:00 00:15:13 Hans Gál Serenade for Strings Georg Tintner Symphony Nova Scotia CBC 5167

02:37:00 01:13:57 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433318

03:54:00 00:05:42 Claude Debussy Images, Book 2: Et la lune descend sur Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Chobanian: Divertimento for Six Cellos — Regina Mushabac, Brianne Sargent, Sarah Guthridge, Sarah Gardner, Vicki Hamm, Pablo Issa, cellos (CCG 02-24-08) 7:51

Larry Baker: Yes a Dance Not — Sean Gabriel, flute; Mark George, piano (CCG 04-29-07)

Dolores White: The Emerald Trio — Gretchen Myers, oboe; Susanna Whitney, cello; Bill DeLelles, marimba (CCG 12-05-10) 7:31

Robert Rollin: American Variations — Natalie Lin, violin; Gideon Whitehead, guitar (CCG 02-19-12) 14:26

Frederick Koch: Phases for String Quartet (1976) — Takako Masame, Sae Shiragami, violins; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello (CCG 12-07-09)

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Cusp of the Baroque - Three recent releases highlights the musical ferment of the first decades of the 1600s: the brothers Praetorius, the roots of opera, and the remarkable Berlin Gamba Book



06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 1 - The new liturgical year begins with Advent, with its themes of anticipation of the coming of the Messiah which permeate the coming four weeks of preparation. Choral and organ music of longing and expectation will be featured as we begin the Advent journey.



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: All American - despite the organ’s origins abroad, our resident composers have rather nicely figured out the King of Instruments

CHARLES IVES: Variations on America.

JOHN LaMONTAINE: Even Song.

CALVIN HAMPTON: Fanfares –Mary Preston (1992 Fisk/Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/1997)

LARRY J. LONG: Variations on A mighty fortress –Rhonda Sider Edgington (2012 Wahl/Augustana Lutheran Church, Chicago, IL) RSE 2015

JOSEPH Z. ADAMS: Manidoog Nibiikang/Spirits that dwell in the water source (2013) –Jon Romer, Native American flute; Sarah Carlson (2011 Berghaus/St. John’s Lutheran, Park Rapids, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/10/14)

RENÉ BECKER: Sonata No. 2 in E, Op. 41 –Charles Echols (1927 Casavant-2001 Schantz/St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Mahtomedi, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/15/2008)



MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00 00:06:15 Johann Sebastian Bach Mass in b: Sanctus Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chorale & Orch RCA 300350

08:12:00 00:16:31 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo 716

08:30:00 00:24:33 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 140 'Wachet auf' English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Ruth Holton, soprano; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Monteverdi Choir Archiv 431809

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded September 27, 2015 - From Big Sky, Montana, this week's program features a young pianist who conjures up a great seascape through his multi-layered performance of the music of Maurice Ravel, a flashy violin showpiece played by a fearless 14-year-old from Santa Fe, and a local trumpet player who when she's not practicing scales is out running marathons across the Montana landscape

14-year-old violinist Phoenix Avalon from Santa Fe, New Mexico, performs “Zigeunerweisen” by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old soprano Lindsey Reynolds from New Orleans, Louisiana, performs “Una donna a quindici anni” from Così fan tutte by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old bassoonist Morgan Davison from Denver, Colorado, performs “Sarabande et Cortege” by Henri Dutilleux (1916–2013), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old pianist Ryan Jung from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, performs "Une barque sur l’océan" from Miroirs by Maurice Ravel (1875–1937).

18-year-old trumpet player Stephanie Anderson from Bozeman, Montana, performs Slavonic Fantasy by Carl Höhne (1871–1934), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Violinist Phoenix Avalon performs Hungarian Dance No. 5 in G minor by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Laudate Dominum, K. 339--Joshua Bell, violin; Orchestra of St. Luke's; Michael Stern, conductor Album: Joshua Bell - Voice of the Violin Sony 97779 Music: 4:39

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Suite from Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, Op. 11: Movements 1-5--River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Andres Cardenas, conductor Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Music: 16:46

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Nathan Stodola from Brooklyn, NY

Puzzler Payoff: Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E Major, Op. 116, No. 4: Adagio--Emanuel Ax, piano

Album: Brahms Fantasies Op. 116 Piano Pieces Op. 119 Piano Sonata No. 2, Op. 2 Sony 69284 Music: 4:34

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G K 216: Movements 2-3--Martin Chalifour, violin; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 13:50

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to ‘Euryanthe’--Concerto Köln; Michael Guttler, conductor Chopin and his Europe International Music Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 8:17

Bruce Adolphe: New York Nocturne from Chopin Dreams

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka Op. 17, No. 4

Bruce Adolphe: Jazzurka from Chopin Dreams--Carlo Grante, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 25:46

John Williams: Adventures on Earth from E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial--Houston Symphony; John Williams, conductor Jesse H. Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 10:01

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Clara Schumann

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a Op 54 (1841-45)--Radu Lupu, piano; London Symphony Orchestra/Andre Previn (Decca 466383 CD)

Clara Schumann: Piano Concerto in a Op 7 (1835-36)--Nicolosi Francesco, piano;Alma Mahler Sinfonia/Rinaldi Stefania (Naxos 557552 CD)

Clara Schumann: Piano Trio in g Op 17 (1846)--Nicolosi Francesco, piano; Rodolfo Bonucci, violin; Andrea Norferini, cello (Naxos 557552 CD)

Clara Schumann: Sonata in g (1841-42)--Yoshiko Iwai, piano (Naxos 553501 CD)

Clara Schumann: Soirees Musicales Op 6 (1836)--Yoshiko Iwai, piano (Naxos 553501 CD)

Clara Schumann: Three Romances Op 22 (1853)--Yoshiko Iwai, piano (Naxos 553501 CD)

Clara Schumann: Romance in F-Sharp Op 28--Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA B0014LYRA8 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:02:28 Jean-Baptiste Lully Phaëton: Overture Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1001

14:02:00 00:05:30 Jean-Baptiste Lully Psyché: Suite Les Délices Délices 2013

14:07:00 00:15:08 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Decca 414595

14:23:00 00:10:10 Giuseppe Verdi Macbeth: Ballet Music José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572818

14:50:00 00:26:18 Muzio Clementi Symphony No. 4 in D Francesco d'Avalos Philharmonia Orchestra ASV 804

15:16:00 00:05:11 Gaetano Donizetti L'elisir d'amore: Una furtiva lagrima Orch of Valencian Community Daniel Oren Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Decca 4780135

15:21:00 00:13:50 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 52 in G major Jenö Jandó, piano Naxos 553128

15:35:00 00:10:50 Johannes Brahms Finale from Piano Quartet No. 2 Op 26 Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 45846

15:55:00 00:02:04 Jean Joseph Mouret First Suite of Symphonies: Rondeau English Chamber Orchestra Anthony Newman Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 66244

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Marlin Hartelius, soprano; Simon Keenlyside, baritone; Vienna Friends of Music Chorus – recorded live in the Musikverein in Vienna

16:04:00 00:15:15 Johannes Brahms Song of Destiny Op 54 Columbia Symphony Orchestra Bruno Walter Occidental College Choir Sony 64472

16:25:00 01:02:00 Johannes Brahms A German Requiem Op 45 London Classical Players Sir Roger Norrington Lynne Dawson, soprano; Olaf Bär, baritone; Schütz Choir of London EMI 54658

17:40:00 00:19:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 88 in G major George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:02:00 00:06:41 Gaetano Donizetti Don Pasquale: Overture Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566

18:11:00 00:17:59 Jean-Baptiste Lully Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

20:53:00 00:04:40 Leo Sowerby Overture "Comes Autumn Time" Paul Freeman Czech National Symphony Cedille 33

20:57:00 00:02:32 Thomas Campion Never Weather-Beaten Sail Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807544

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

21:57:00 00:02:08 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in B major Op 32 John Lill, piano Nimbus 5555

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Modern Symphony II

Einojuhani Rautavaara: Symphony No. 7, IV (excerpt), I, II Helsinki Phil/Segerstam Ondine 869 2:25, 12:06, 5:49

Peter Maxwell Davies: Symphony No. 1 BBC Philharmonic/Davies Naxos 8.572348 16:40

Tan Dun: Symphony 1997 (excerpts) Hong Kong Philharmonic/Dun Sony 756124 5:08, 7:36

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:06:04 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 Orchestra of Paris Semyon Bychkov Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 435781

23:08:00 00:10:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17 Camerata Salzburg Géza Anda Géza Anda, piano DeutGram 4793449

23:21:00 00:03:15 Lili Boulanger Nocturne Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano Decca 15249

23:24:00 00:10:07 Guillaume Lekeu Adagio for Orchestral Quartet Ensemble Musique Oblique Harm Mundi 901455

23:36:00 00:10:52 Franz Schubert Andante in B minor Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

23:46:00 00:07:04 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Violin Concerto Op 64 Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144

23:55:00 00:03:03 John Dowland Time stands still La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650

23:56:00 00:03:11 Gabriel Fauré Après un rêve Op 7 Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Emmanuel Ceysson, harp E1 Music 7780