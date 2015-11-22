© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 11-22-2015

Published November 22, 2015 at 6:13 PM EST

00:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and Deborah Voigt - Great American Orchestras III
Philadelphia Orchestra, Maurizio Benini, conductor; Nicole Cabell, soprano; Joyce DiDonato, mezzo-soprano; Lawrence Brownlee, tenor

ROSSINI: Aureliano in Palmira: Overture

CARAFA: Le nozze di Lammermoor: O, di sorte crudel

DONIZETTI: Maria di Rohan: Havvi un Dio

DONIZETTI: L'elisir d'amore: Una furtiva lagrima

DONIZETTI: L'elisir d'amore: Prendi, per me sei libero

PACINI: Stella di Napoli: Ove t'aggiri, o barbaro

BELLINI Norma: Overture

BELLINI I Capuleti e i Montecchi: Oh! quante volte

BELLINI I Capuleti e i Montecchi: Ah! mia Giulietta

ROSSINI William Tell: Asile héréditaire

ROSSINI Zelmira: Reidi al soglio

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:23:29            Max Bruch        Violin Concerto No.  1 in G minor  Op 26            Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra          Riccardo Chailly            Janine Jansen, violin     Decca   7260

02:27:00            00:27:45            Benjamin Britten            Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge Op 10                 Sir Andrew Davis    BBC Symphony Orchestra         Teldec  73126

03:00:00            00:55:32            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 6 in A major                   Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   436153

03:53:00            00:06:10            George Walker  Lyric for Strings                        Edwin London   Cleveland Chamber Symphony        Albany  270

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Quick: Divertimento in C  Mary Kay Fink, flute; Sae Shiragami, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello (CCG CD 11-05-06) 14:51

Katherine O’Connell: Let Something Remain  Mary Kay Fink, flute & piccolo; Thomas Reed, clarinet; Takako Masame, violin; Sae Shiragami, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano/Ty Alan Emerson, cond. (CCG CD 11-05-06) 20:51

Paul Ferguson: Three Studies on Themes of Edward Hopper--RIAS Big Band Berlin/Jiggs Whigham, cond. (Azica 72207) 17:25

04:57:00            00:02:32            Eugène Bozza   Scherzo for Winds Op 48           Members of Scandinavian Wind Quintet  Paula    58

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Lost Brotherhood - Just after World War 2 an amazing manuscript of plainchant and polyphony from 1450 to 1600 was lost in Tournai Cathedral; it was found in 2006, and we hear it this week    

11:05  Antienne  Visionem Et Magnificat Primi Toni  Musique en Wallonie

00:48 Antienne  Benedicta Sit  Musique en Wallonie

2:37  Anonymous  Motet Sancta Trinitas  Musique en Wallonie

3:01  Anonymous  Missa Sancta Trinitas Kyrie  Musique en Wallonie

3:01  Anonymous  Missa Sancta Trinitas Gloria  Musique en Wallonie

2:54  Anonymous  Alleluia Ascendit  Musique en Wallonie

4:08  Anonymous  Séquence Thabor Superficie  Musique en Wallonie

4:57  Anonymous  Missa Sancta Trinitas Credo  Musique en Wallonie

1:01  Anonymous  Offertoire Deus Enim Firmavit  Musique en Wallonie

1:12  Anonymous  Offertoire Deus Enim Omnium  Musique en Wallonie

3:50  Anonymous  Missa Sancta Trinitas Sanctus  Musique en Wallonie

1:59  Anonymous  Sanctus Vineux Qui Vertice  Musique en Wallonie

2:38  Anonymous  Missa Sancta Trinitas Agnus Dei  Musique en Wallonie

1:55  Anonymous  Communion Revelabitur  Musique en Wallonie

1:19  Antienne  Te Deum Patrem  Musique en Wallonie

00:48  Antienne  Ave Templum  Musique en Wallonie

00:32  Antienne  Sancte Audeberte  Musique en Wallonie

1:33  Antienne  Beati Estis  Musique en Wallonie

 

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Thanksgiving & Christ the King - The Liturgical Year concludes this week with the celebration of Christ the King, looking forward to the Second Coming  even as we mark the traditional American holiday of Thanksgiving.  Peter DuBois helps us celebrate both with great choral and organ music
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: On Fire! - An independent approach leads to compelling results in the hands of those who prefer ‘doing it their way’!

FRANZ LISZT: Prelude and Fugue on Clyde Holloway (1960 Aeolian-Skinner/ National Presbyterian Church, Washington, DC) Aeolian-Skinner 325

ANTONION VIVALDI (trans. Guillou): Concerto in d.

JEAN GUILLOU: Two Improvisations (Pastourelle; Anacrouses) Jean Guillou (1988 Kleuker-Steinmeyer/Tonhalle, Zurich, Switzerland) Dorian 90118 & 90101

CESAR FRANCK: Choral No. 2 in b David Spicer (1963 Austin/Wayne Presbyterian Church, Wayne, PA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/6/78)

 

MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00            00:13:37            Benjamin Britten            Hymn to St. Cecilia Op 27                      Robert Shaw     Robert Shaw Festival Singers            Telarc   80408

08:20:00            00:14:27            Hugh Aston       Antiphon 'Gaude, virgo mater Christe'                             Stile Antico            Harm Mundi      907419

08:36:00            00:20:12            George Frideric Handel  Chandos Anthem No.  6  'As pants the   The Sixteen Choir & Orch            Harry Christophers         Lynne Dawson, soprano; Ian Partridge, tenor      Chandos           504

08:56:00            00:02:03            Claudio Monteverdi       Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in  Les Sacqueboutiers de Toulouse           Philippe Herreweghe      La Chapelle Royale; Collegium Vocale Gent        Harm Mundi      2908304

 

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded September 27, 2015 -From Big Sky, Montana, this week's program features a young pianist who conjures up a great seascape through his multi-layered performance of the music of Maurice Ravel, a flashy violin showpiece played by a fearless 14-year-old from Santa Fe, and a local trumpet player who when she's not practicing scales is out running marathons across the Montana landscape

14-year-old violinist Phoenix Avalon from Santa Fe, New Mexico, performs “Zigeunerweisen” by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old soprano Lindsey Reynolds from New Orleans, Louisiana, performs “Una donna a quindici anni” from Così fan tutte by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old bassoonist Morgan Davison from Denver, Colorado, performs “Sarabande et Cortege” by Henri Dutilleux (1916–2013), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old pianist Ryan Jung from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, performs "Une barque sur l’océan" from Miroirs by Maurice Ravel (1875–1937).

18-year-old trumpet player Stephanie Anderson from Bozeman, Montana, performs Slavonic Fantasy by Carl Höhne (1871–1934), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Violinist Phoenix Avalon performs Hungarian Dance No. 5 in G minor by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude, Op. 23 No. 4 in D Major  Barry Douglas, piano Album: Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2, Op. 18; 7 Preludes  RCA 61679  Music: 4:19

Johann Christian Bach: Quintet in G major for Flute, Oboe, Violin, Viola, and Continuo, Op. 11, No. 2

Sooyun Kim, flute; Stephen Taylor, oboe; Nelson Lee, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Kurt Muroki, double bass Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, New York, NY  Music: 7:55

Puzzler Payoff: Bela Bartok: Romanian Folk Dances, Sz 56: Stick Dance; Sash Dance; In One Spot; Dance of Buchum; Romanian Polka; Fast Dance  Andrew Rangell, piano  Album: A Folk Song Runs Through It  Steinway & Songs 30018  Music: 4:49

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Isle of the Dead Opus 29  Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor

Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN  Music: 21:45

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Agustin Bardi: Gallo Ciego  WindSync: Garrett Hudson, flute; Erin Tsai, oboe; Jack Marquardt, clarinet; Tracy Jacobson, bassoon; Anni Hochhalter, horn  The Schubert Club, St Paul, MN, Saint Anthony Park United Church of Christ, St Paul, MN  Music: 3:45

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-flat Major, K. 595  Richard Goode, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Herbert Blomstedt, conductor  Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA  Music: 28:53

Osvaldo Golijov: "Mariel" for Cello and Marimba  Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Steven Schick, percussion 

Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC  Music: 9:29

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Gustav Holst and the Planets Suite

The Planets Suite Op 32 (1914-16)--Orchestre symphonique de Montreal/Charles Dutoit (Decca 417553 CD)

The Planets Suite for 2 pianos Op 32 (1914-16)--Robert Chamberlain; Lev Vorster, pianos (Naxos 554369 CD)

The Perfect Fool Op 39 (1918-22)--Robert Chamberlain; Lev Vorster, pianos (Naxos 554369 CD)

St. Paul's Suite Op 29 (1912-13)--St. Paul Chamber Orchestra/Christopher Hogwood (Decca 440376 CD)

The Mystic Trumpeter Op 18 (1904)--Claire Rutter, soprano; Royal Scottish National Orchestra/David Lloyd Jones (Naxos 555776 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:01:31            Henry Purcell     Amphitrion: Air              Kevin Mallon     Aradia Ensemble           Naxos   570149

14:01:00            00:01:56            Jean-Philippe Rameau   Platée: Airs                   Nicholas McGegan        Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra        Conifer 51313

14:03:00            00:17:47            Benjamin Britten            A Simple Symphony Op 4                                 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra          DeutGram         423624

14:21:00            00:09:33            Wilhelm Friedemann Bach          Symphony 'Adagio & Fugue' in D minor                         Jeanne Lamon   Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra   Sony    62720

14:50:00            00:24:57            Johann Nepomuk Hummel         Piano Sonata No.  5 in F sharp minor  Op 81                              Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion           67390

15:14:00            00:06:23            Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 3              Kent Nagano     Deutsches Symphonie Berlin          Harm Mundi      901817

15:21:00            00:11:28            Joaquín Rodrigo           Four Pieces                              Brazilian Guitar Quartet  Delos   3466

15:32:00            00:07:38            Giuseppe Verdi La forza del destino: Overture                Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra            Decca   4787779

15:41:00            00:16:16            Aram Khachaturian        Masquerade: Suite                    Neeme Järvi      Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch     Chandos           8542

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00            00:43:41            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  6 in F major  Op 68                   André Cluytens            Berlin Philharmonic        EMI      68220

16:52:00            00:43:03            Richard Strauss Sinfonia domestica Op 53                     Wolfgang Sawallisch     Philadelphia Orchestra          EMI      55185

17:36:00            00:23:36            Leos Janácek    Sinfonietta Op 60                      Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra          MAA     1032

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:02:00            00:16:45            Benjamin Britten            Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes Op 33                        Paavo Järvi            Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80660

18:21:00            00:08:04            Joaquín Rodrigo           Bolero from Concierto Andaluz  Delaware Symphony      David Amado William Kanengiser, guitar; Scott Tennant, guitar; John Dearman, guitar; Matthew Greif, guitar       Telarc   31754

 

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:23:29            Max Bruch        Violin Concerto No.  1 in G minor  Op 26            Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra          Riccardo Chailly            Janine Jansen, violin     Decca   7260

19:28:00            00:27:45            Benjamin Britten            Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge Op 10                 Sir Andrew Davis    BBC Symphony Orchestra         Teldec  73126

 

20:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA YOUTH ORCHESTRA - The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor – live from Severance Hall

Kevin Puts: River’s Rush          

Leonard Bernstein: Symphony No. 1 “Jeremiah”

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 “Rhenish

21:41:24 00:08:40 Claude Debussy Nuages (Clouds) from Three Nocturnes New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578  

21:50:35 00:08:57 Johannes Brahms Finale from Piano Quartet No. 1 in g Op 25  Les Musiciens   Harm Mundi 901062  

 

22:57:00            00:02:05            Edward MacDowell        Suite No. 1: Summer Idyll Op 42                        Takuo Yuasa            Ulster Orchestra            Naxos   559075

 

23:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead : Musical Moonlighters II - When we featured composers for whom music is a second job, we discovered so many “secret” composers that we’re returning to the subject to feature another crop of musical moonlighters

Stephen Vitiello: Crossing Her Eyes and Sneezing (excerpt)  Stephen Vitiello, electronics  New Albion  115  1:17

Bin Li: Fanfare for the Midwest  Eddie Ludema & Zach Kingins, Trumpet; Jeff Dunford, Horn; Logan Chopyk, Trombone; Genevieve Clarkson, Tuba/Elliott Bark, Conductor 4:42

David Behrman: Canyon fr. Unforeseen Events  Stephen Vitiello, electronics; Ben Neill, Mutantrumpet

Xi Records  7:56

Eric Whitacre: Equus Tokyo Symphonic Band/Eric Whitacre  BCM International  9:00

Stephen Vitiello: Rebecca H.H. Stephen Vitiello, electronics; David Tronzo, guitar  New Albion 115  5:05

Cary Boyce: Shadows, Sins and Nocturnes  Aguavá New Music Studio; Carmen Téllez, conductor  5:11

Jake Heggie: The Narrow Balcony fr. Ahab Symphony  University of North Texas Symphony Orchestra & Chorus/David Itkin  7:17

Brandon Harrington: Rest, I  Chicago Composers Orchestra  5:15

 

 