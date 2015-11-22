Program Guide 11-22-2015

00:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and Deborah Voigt - Great American Orchestras III

Philadelphia Orchestra, Maurizio Benini, conductor; Nicole Cabell, soprano; Joyce DiDonato, mezzo-soprano; Lawrence Brownlee, tenor

ROSSINI: Aureliano in Palmira: Overture

CARAFA: Le nozze di Lammermoor: O, di sorte crudel

DONIZETTI: Maria di Rohan: Havvi un Dio

DONIZETTI: L'elisir d'amore: Una furtiva lagrima

DONIZETTI: L'elisir d'amore: Prendi, per me sei libero

PACINI: Stella di Napoli: Ove t'aggiri, o barbaro

BELLINI Norma: Overture

BELLINI I Capuleti e i Montecchi: Oh! quante volte

BELLINI I Capuleti e i Montecchi: Ah! mia Giulietta

ROSSINI William Tell: Asile héréditaire

ROSSINI Zelmira: Reidi al soglio

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:23:29 Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 26 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Janine Jansen, violin Decca 7260

02:27:00 00:27:45 Benjamin Britten Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge Op 10 Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 73126

03:00:00 00:55:32 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 6 in A major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436153

03:53:00 00:06:10 George Walker Lyric for Strings Edwin London Cleveland Chamber Symphony Albany 270

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Quick: Divertimento in C Mary Kay Fink, flute; Sae Shiragami, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello (CCG CD 11-05-06) 14:51

Katherine O’Connell: Let Something Remain Mary Kay Fink, flute & piccolo; Thomas Reed, clarinet; Takako Masame, violin; Sae Shiragami, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano/Ty Alan Emerson, cond. (CCG CD 11-05-06) 20:51

Paul Ferguson: Three Studies on Themes of Edward Hopper--RIAS Big Band Berlin/Jiggs Whigham, cond. (Azica 72207) 17:25

04:57:00 00:02:32 Eugène Bozza Scherzo for Winds Op 48 Members of Scandinavian Wind Quintet Paula 58

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Lost Brotherhood - Just after World War 2 an amazing manuscript of plainchant and polyphony from 1450 to 1600 was lost in Tournai Cathedral; it was found in 2006, and we hear it this week

11:05 Antienne Visionem Et Magnificat Primi Toni Musique en Wallonie

00:48 Antienne Benedicta Sit Musique en Wallonie

2:37 Anonymous Motet Sancta Trinitas Musique en Wallonie

3:01 Anonymous Missa Sancta Trinitas Kyrie Musique en Wallonie

3:01 Anonymous Missa Sancta Trinitas Gloria Musique en Wallonie

2:54 Anonymous Alleluia Ascendit Musique en Wallonie

4:08 Anonymous Séquence Thabor Superficie Musique en Wallonie

4:57 Anonymous Missa Sancta Trinitas Credo Musique en Wallonie

1:01 Anonymous Offertoire Deus Enim Firmavit Musique en Wallonie

1:12 Anonymous Offertoire Deus Enim Omnium Musique en Wallonie

3:50 Anonymous Missa Sancta Trinitas Sanctus Musique en Wallonie

1:59 Anonymous Sanctus Vineux Qui Vertice Musique en Wallonie

2:38 Anonymous Missa Sancta Trinitas Agnus Dei Musique en Wallonie

1:55 Anonymous Communion Revelabitur Musique en Wallonie

1:19 Antienne Te Deum Patrem Musique en Wallonie

00:48 Antienne Ave Templum Musique en Wallonie

00:32 Antienne Sancte Audeberte Musique en Wallonie

1:33 Antienne Beati Estis Musique en Wallonie

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Thanksgiving & Christ the King - The Liturgical Year concludes this week with the celebration of Christ the King, looking forward to the Second Coming even as we mark the traditional American holiday of Thanksgiving. Peter DuBois helps us celebrate both with great choral and organ music



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: On Fire! - An independent approach leads to compelling results in the hands of those who prefer ‘doing it their way’!

FRANZ LISZT: Prelude and Fugue on Clyde Holloway (1960 Aeolian-Skinner/ National Presbyterian Church, Washington, DC) Aeolian-Skinner 325

ANTONION VIVALDI (trans. Guillou): Concerto in d.

JEAN GUILLOU: Two Improvisations (Pastourelle; Anacrouses) Jean Guillou (1988 Kleuker-Steinmeyer/Tonhalle, Zurich, Switzerland) Dorian 90118 & 90101

CESAR FRANCK: Choral No. 2 in b David Spicer (1963 Austin/Wayne Presbyterian Church, Wayne, PA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/6/78)

MUSICA SACRA

08:04:00 00:13:37 Benjamin Britten Hymn to St. Cecilia Op 27 Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80408

08:20:00 00:14:27 Hugh Aston Antiphon 'Gaude, virgo mater Christe' Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419

08:36:00 00:20:12 George Frideric Handel Chandos Anthem No. 6 'As pants the The Sixteen Choir & Orch Harry Christophers Lynne Dawson, soprano; Ian Partridge, tenor Chandos 504

08:56:00 00:02:03 Claudio Monteverdi Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in Les Sacqueboutiers de Toulouse Philippe Herreweghe La Chapelle Royale; Collegium Vocale Gent Harm Mundi 2908304

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded September 27, 2015 -From Big Sky, Montana, this week's program features a young pianist who conjures up a great seascape through his multi-layered performance of the music of Maurice Ravel, a flashy violin showpiece played by a fearless 14-year-old from Santa Fe, and a local trumpet player who when she's not practicing scales is out running marathons across the Montana landscape

14-year-old violinist Phoenix Avalon from Santa Fe, New Mexico, performs “Zigeunerweisen” by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old soprano Lindsey Reynolds from New Orleans, Louisiana, performs “Una donna a quindici anni” from Così fan tutte by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old bassoonist Morgan Davison from Denver, Colorado, performs “Sarabande et Cortege” by Henri Dutilleux (1916–2013), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old pianist Ryan Jung from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, performs "Une barque sur l’océan" from Miroirs by Maurice Ravel (1875–1937).

18-year-old trumpet player Stephanie Anderson from Bozeman, Montana, performs Slavonic Fantasy by Carl Höhne (1871–1934), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Violinist Phoenix Avalon performs Hungarian Dance No. 5 in G minor by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude, Op. 23 No. 4 in D Major Barry Douglas, piano Album: Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2, Op. 18; 7 Preludes RCA 61679 Music: 4:19

Johann Christian Bach: Quintet in G major for Flute, Oboe, Violin, Viola, and Continuo, Op. 11, No. 2

Sooyun Kim, flute; Stephen Taylor, oboe; Nelson Lee, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Kurt Muroki, double bass Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, New York, NY Music: 7:55

Puzzler Payoff: Bela Bartok: Romanian Folk Dances, Sz 56: Stick Dance; Sash Dance; In One Spot; Dance of Buchum; Romanian Polka; Fast Dance Andrew Rangell, piano Album: A Folk Song Runs Through It Steinway & Songs 30018 Music: 4:49

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Isle of the Dead Opus 29 Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor

Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 21:45

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Agustin Bardi: Gallo Ciego WindSync: Garrett Hudson, flute; Erin Tsai, oboe; Jack Marquardt, clarinet; Tracy Jacobson, bassoon; Anni Hochhalter, horn The Schubert Club, St Paul, MN, Saint Anthony Park United Church of Christ, St Paul, MN Music: 3:45

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-flat Major, K. 595 Richard Goode, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Herbert Blomstedt, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 28:53

Osvaldo Golijov: "Mariel" for Cello and Marimba Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Steven Schick, percussion

Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 9:29

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Gustav Holst and the Planets Suite

The Planets Suite Op 32 (1914-16)--Orchestre symphonique de Montreal/Charles Dutoit (Decca 417553 CD)

The Planets Suite for 2 pianos Op 32 (1914-16)--Robert Chamberlain; Lev Vorster, pianos (Naxos 554369 CD)

The Perfect Fool Op 39 (1918-22)--Robert Chamberlain; Lev Vorster, pianos (Naxos 554369 CD)

St. Paul's Suite Op 29 (1912-13)--St. Paul Chamber Orchestra/Christopher Hogwood (Decca 440376 CD)

The Mystic Trumpeter Op 18 (1904)--Claire Rutter, soprano; Royal Scottish National Orchestra/David Lloyd Jones (Naxos 555776 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:01:31 Henry Purcell Amphitrion: Air Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 570149

14:01:00 00:01:56 Jean-Philippe Rameau Platée: Airs Nicholas McGegan Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Conifer 51313

14:03:00 00:17:47 Benjamin Britten A Simple Symphony Op 4 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624

14:21:00 00:09:33 Wilhelm Friedemann Bach Symphony 'Adagio & Fugue' in D minor Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 62720

14:50:00 00:24:57 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Piano Sonata No. 5 in F sharp minor Op 81 Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67390

15:14:00 00:06:23 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Kent Nagano Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Harm Mundi 901817

15:21:00 00:11:28 Joaquín Rodrigo Four Pieces Brazilian Guitar Quartet Delos 3466

15:32:00 00:07:38 Giuseppe Verdi La forza del destino: Overture Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

15:41:00 00:16:16 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Suite Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:43:41 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F major Op 68 André Cluytens Berlin Philharmonic EMI 68220

16:52:00 00:43:03 Richard Strauss Sinfonia domestica Op 53 Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55185

17:36:00 00:23:36 Leos Janácek Sinfonietta Op 60 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:02:00 00:16:45 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes Op 33 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660

18:21:00 00:08:04 Joaquín Rodrigo Bolero from Concierto Andaluz Delaware Symphony David Amado William Kanengiser, guitar; Scott Tennant, guitar; John Dearman, guitar; Matthew Greif, guitar Telarc 31754

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:23:29 Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 26 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Janine Jansen, violin Decca 7260

19:28:00 00:27:45 Benjamin Britten Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge Op 10 Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 73126

20:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA YOUTH ORCHESTRA - The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor – live from Severance Hall

Kevin Puts: River’s Rush

Leonard Bernstein: Symphony No. 1 “Jeremiah”

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 “Rhenish

21:41:24 00:08:40 Claude Debussy Nuages (Clouds) from Three Nocturnes New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578

21:50:35 00:08:57 Johannes Brahms Finale from Piano Quartet No. 1 in g Op 25 Les Musiciens Harm Mundi 901062

22:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Quick: Divertimento in C Mary Kay Fink, flute; Sae Shiragami, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello (CCG CD 11-05-06) 14:51

Katherine O’Connell: Let Something Remain Mary Kay Fink, flute & piccolo; Thomas Reed, clarinet; Takako Masame, violin; Sae Shiragami, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano/Ty Alan Emerson, cond. (CCG CD 11-05-06) 20:51

Paul Ferguson: Three Studies on Themes of Edward Hopper--RIAS Big Band Berlin/Jiggs Whigham, cond. (Azica 72207) 17:25

22:57:00 00:02:05 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 1: Summer Idyll Op 42 Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

23:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead : Musical Moonlighters II - When we featured composers for whom music is a second job, we discovered so many “secret” composers that we’re returning to the subject to feature another crop of musical moonlighters

Stephen Vitiello: Crossing Her Eyes and Sneezing (excerpt) Stephen Vitiello, electronics New Albion 115 1:17

Bin Li: Fanfare for the Midwest Eddie Ludema & Zach Kingins, Trumpet; Jeff Dunford, Horn; Logan Chopyk, Trombone; Genevieve Clarkson, Tuba/Elliott Bark, Conductor 4:42

David Behrman: Canyon fr. Unforeseen Events Stephen Vitiello, electronics; Ben Neill, Mutantrumpet

Xi Records 7:56

Eric Whitacre: Equus Tokyo Symphonic Band/Eric Whitacre BCM International 9:00

Stephen Vitiello: Rebecca H.H. Stephen Vitiello, electronics; David Tronzo, guitar New Albion 115 5:05

Cary Boyce: Shadows, Sins and Nocturnes Aguavá New Music Studio; Carmen Téllez, conductor 5:11

Jake Heggie: The Narrow Balcony fr. Ahab Symphony University of North Texas Symphony Orchestra & Chorus/David Itkin 7:17

Brandon Harrington: Rest, I Chicago Composers Orchestra 5:15