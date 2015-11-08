Program Guide 11-08-2015

00:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and Alan Gilbert: Concertos Plus: All-Beethoven Program - Mahler Chamber Orchestra / Leif Ove Andsnes, pianist and conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat Op 19 (1795)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in c Op 37 (1801)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Op 58 (1806)

02:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Friedrich Witt: Jena Symphony in C (1795)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Fantasy S 123 (1853)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat Op 52 ‘Hymn of Praise’ (1840)

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

David Morgan: Reflections and Meditations (2010) — Greg Banaszak, alto saxophone; Katherine de Jongh, flute; Podlasie Philharmonic Orch/Piotr Borkowski

Monica Houghton: Blue Shuffle — George Bachman, guitar

Monica Houghton: Talismans I-IV — Lauren Feola, soprano; Stephen Aron, guitar

Katherine Warne: Etude — Martha Schlosser, piano

Katherine Warne: Serendipity — Hayato Tanaka, trumpet; John Pratt, trombone; Douglas Jones, tuba

Jeffrey Mumford: the play of intervening objects — Solaris Wind Quintet

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Beyond Compère! - Don Greig of the Orlando Consort guides us through the group’s latest, dedicated to the sadly-neglected contemporary of Josquin, Loyset Compère.

06:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Mass Appeal - This edition of With Heart and Voice will explore various settings of the Ordinary of the Mass from across the years – from the Renaissance to the 21st century

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Visiting Britain - A sampler of some of the instruments to be visited during the Spring 2016 Pipedreams Group Tour in northern England and Scotland

WILLIAM MATHIAS: Fanfare (1987)- Richard Lea (1967 Walker/Liverpool Metropolitan (RC) Cathedral)

J. S. BACH:Sinfonia to Cantata No. 29 -Ian Tracey (1926 Willis/Liverpool Anglican Cathedral)

FRANCIS JACKSON: Diversion for the Mixtures –Francis Jackson (1903 Walker/York Minster)

JOHN SCOTT WHITELEY: Magnificat, fr York Service –York Minster Choir/Philip Moore, director; John Scott Whiteley (1903 Walker/York Minster)

ALBERT LISTER PEACE: Concert Fantasy on Scottish Melodies –Simon Nieminski (1913 Brindley & Foster/Freemasons Hall,Edinburgh)

JOHANN PACHELBEL: Toccata & Fugue in F –Matthew Owens (1978 Ahrend/Reid Concert Hall, University of Edinburgh)

JEAN FRANCAIX: Carmelite Suite –Dame Gillian Weir (1975 {Phelps/Hexham Abbey, Northumberland)

PHILIP WILBY: Jubilate Deo –Ripon Cathedral Choir/Kerry Beaumont; Andrew Bryden (1926 Harrison/Ripon Cathedral)

08:00 MUSICA SACRA

Franz Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God (1798)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Dona nobis pacem from Mass No. 12 ‘Theresienmesse’ (1799)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Mass No. 11 in d ‘Lord Nelson’ (1798)

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 29, 2015 - From the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida, this week’s From the Top features a remarkably bold and confident performance by a 14-year-old violinist from South Florida, a young soprano from New Orleans performing a musical setting of one of Emily Dickinson’s poems, and an oboist who, in addition to possessing an enormous library of classical music, is a wonderful teenage spokesperson for the genre

14-year-old violinist Matthew Hakkarainen from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, performs Praeludium and Allegro in the style of Pugnani by Fritz Kreisler (1875–1962), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old oboist Antonio Urrutia from Miami, Florida, performs the third movement, Nicht schnell, from Three Romances for Piano and Oboe, Op. 94, by Robert Schumann (1810–1856), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Percussion trio Trio Volta from Midwest Young Artists in Chicago, Illinois, performs Stubernic by Mark Ford (b. 1958).

18-year-old Joe Bricker from Evanston, Illinois

16-year-old Finley Lau from Vernon Hills, Illinois

18-year-old Daniel Sahyouni from Skokie, Illinois

17-year-old mezzo soprano Emily Sheets from Metairie, Louisiana, performs “Will there really be a morning?” by Ricky Ian Gordon (b. 1956), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Alumni feature: 22-year-old pianist Dasha Bukhartseva, studying at the Frost School of Music, performs the first piece, Our Evenings, and the second piece, A Blown Away Leaf, from On an Overgrown Path by Leoš Janáček (1854–1928).

Pianist Dasha Bukhartseva performs Moments musicaux, Op. 16, No. 4 in E minor by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943)

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Sergei Prokofiev: Cello Sonata in C Major, Op. 119: 2. Moderato--Truls Mork, cello; Lars Vogt, piano

Samuel Barber: Adagio from String Quartet, Op. 11--Italian Saxophone Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Jacksonville, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL

Ferruccio Busoni: Concerto for Piano, Orchestra and Male Choir, Op. 39: 4. All'Italiana (Tarantella); 5. Cantico (with Chorus)--Garrick Ohlsson, piano; Warsaw Phiharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Phiharmonic Male Choir; Wojciech Rajski, conductor Frederic Chopin International Piano Competition, Concert Hall, Philharmonic, Warsaw, Poland

Ludwig van Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 4 in C minor, Op. 102, No. 1--Truls Mork, cello; Jan Lisiecki, piano Verbier Festival, Verbier Church, Verbier, Switzerland

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F Major, K. 138--Calidore String Quartet The Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL

Darius Milhaud: La Cheminée du roi René--City of Tomorrow Wind Quintet Preston Bradley Hall, Chicago Cultural Center, Chicago, IL

Byron Yasui: Concerto for Ukulele and Orchestra "Campanella": Movements 1, 3--Jake Shimabukuro, ukulele; Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Neal Blaisdell Concert Hall, Honolulu, HI

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 34 in C Op 56/2 (1843)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Mazurka (1941)

Sir Arnold Bax: Tintagel (1919)

Giuseppe Verdi: La battaglia di Legnano: Overture (1848)

Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 1 in G Op 78 (1879)

Franz von Suppé: The Queen of Spades: Overture (1864)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins in G RV 516 (c.1710)

Sir Arnold Bax: Rogue's Comedy Overture (1936)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live at the opening of the Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University, a 'Violins of Hope' event -

Shlomo Mintz, violin; Thomas Hampson, narrator; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43 (1801)

Arnold Schoenberg: Kol Nidre (1938)

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e Op 64 (1844)

Ernest Bloch: Baal Shem: Nigun (1923)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72a (1806)

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

Sir Arnold Bax: In the Faery Hills (1909)

Sir Arnold Bax: The Happy Forest (1922)

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: In the Field: Colombia, Part II - We continue our survey of music by Colombian composers and performers

Victor Agudelo: VueltaOriente --Orquesta Sinfónica de la Universidad EAFIT/Cecilia Espinosa

Johann Hasler: Three Pieces for Percussion --Grupo de Percusión de la Universidad Nacional de Colombia

Andres Posada: Sombra y Luz (excerpt)--Tatiana Pérez, Santiago Bernal, Daniel Arango and Sebastián Forero, cellos

Luis Fernando Franco: Almaguer

Juan Antonio Cuellar: Variations for Violin, Cello and Piano, Op. 32 -- Lincoln Trio

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude (1931)

Sir Arnold Bax: Elegiac Trio (1916)

Antonín Dvorák: Larghetto from Serenade for Strings Op 22 (1875)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Quintet Op 115 (1891)

Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Ballad (1956)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)



