Program Guide 11-07-2015

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Op 53 ‘Waldstein’ (1804)

Karl Goldmark: Rustic Wedding Symphony in E-Flat Op 26 (1875)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43 (1934)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 4 in d Op 13 (1874)

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 15 in G D 887 (1826)

Béla Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1945)

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in C (1940)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Suite for Winds & Strings in a (c.1727)

Franz Schmidt: Symphony No. 3 in A (1928)

William Alwyn: Concerto Grosso No. 3 (1964)

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Astor Piazzolla: Suite Punta del Este for Bandoneon Ensemble and String Orchestra -- Daniel Binelli, bandoneon; Camerata Bariloche-- Chamber Orchestra of Argentina

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane-- Nicanor Zabeleta, harp; Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra / Ferenc Fricsay

Roberto Gerhard: Soirée de Barcelona (Suite for Piano): Allegretto placido, Sostenuto molto enérgico e pesante -- Sard Jordi Masó, piano

Ernesto Cordero: Concerto Antillano for Guitar & Orchestra (1983)-- Carlos Barbosa-Lima, guitar; Sofia Soloists Chamber Ensemble Plamen Djurov

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Sergei Prokofiev: Cello Sonata in C Major, Op. 119: 2. Moderato--Truls Mork, cello; Lars Vogt, piano

Samuel Barber: Adagio from String Quartet, Op. 11--Italian Saxophone Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Jacksonville, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL

Ferruccio Busoni: Concerto for Piano, Orchestra and Male Choir, Op. 39: 4. All'Italiana (Tarantella); 5. Cantico (with Chorus)--Garrick Ohlsson, piano; Warsaw Phiharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Phiharmonic Male Choir; Wojciech Rajski, conductor Frederic Chopin International Piano Competition, Concert Hall, Philharmonic, Warsaw, Poland

Ludwig van Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 4 in C minor, Op. 102, No. 1--Truls Mork, cello; Jan Lisiecki, piano Verbier Festival, Verbier Church, Verbier, Switzerland

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F Major, K. 138--Calidore String Quartet The Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL

Darius Milhaud: La Cheminée du roi René--City of Tomorrow Wind Quintet Preston Bradley Hall, Chicago Cultural Center, Chicago, IL

Byron Yasui: Concerto for Ukulele and Orchestra "Campanella": Movements 1, 3--Jake Shimabukuro, ukulele; Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Neal Blaisdell Concert Hall, Honolulu, HI

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Tribute to Israel Philharmonic Orchestra -2

Franz Waxman: “Carmen” Fantasy – Maxim Vengerov, violin; Israel Philharmonic Orchestra/Zubin Mehta

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 4: Vivace – Yefim Bronfman, piano; Israel Philharmonic Orchestra/Zubin Mehta

Paul Ben-Haim: Violin Concerto: Finale – Vivo – Itzhak Perlman, violin; Israel Philharmonic Orchestra/Zubin Mehta

Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No.1: Finale – Murray Perahia, piano; Israel Philharmonic Orchestra/Zubin Mehta

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: “Or sai chi l’honore” – Jane Eaglen, soprano; Israel Philharmonic Orchestra/Zubin Mehta

Camille Saint-Saens & Ogden Nash: Carnival of the Animals: Selections - Itzhak Perlman, narrator; Katia & Marielle Labèque, duo-pianists; Israel Philharmonic Orchestra/Zubin Mehta

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Music for Zombies - Zombies are bona fide movie stars these days. We'll hear scores from both recent and classic films about the walking dead, including World War Z, 28 Days Later, and the film that started it all: George Romero's Night of the Living Dead

12:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Stravinsky in C Major; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: About Leonard Bernstein

Leonard Bernstein (arr Christopher Dedrick): Mass: Allelulia (1971)

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Franz Liszt): Prelude & Fugue in a BWV 543 ‘Great’ (1717)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D (1815)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Franz Liszt: Dante Symphony (1857)

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento for Strings in D K 136 (1772)

William Alwyn: Serenade (1932)

Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911)

William Alwyn: The Moor of Venice Dramatic Overture (1956)

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Stravinsky in C Major

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a Op 54 (1845)

Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12 in c-Sharp (1853)

16:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture Op 40 (1901)

Christopher Palmer: Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' (1987)

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'In Nature's Realm' Op 91 (1892)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Micaëla's Act 3 Aria (1875)

17:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

John Philip Sousa: El Capitán and His Friends: Suite (1898)

Stephen Sondheim (arr Don Sebesky): Into the Woods: Suite (1987)

George Gershwin (arr Jascha Heifetz): Medley from 'Porgy and Bess' (arr 1944)

Lou Harrison: Suite for Violin & American Gamelan: Estampie (1974)

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Singing a Rainbow - Songs to attract both our ears and our eyes, and we’ll paint our canvas with everything from “Blue Skies” to “Color and Light” to “Pink Elephants on Parade

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43 (1934)

Niels Gade: Symphony No. 2 in E Op 10 (1843)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Nadine Sierra, soprano; Anthony Roth Costanzo, counter tenor; Stephen Powell, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - Miami concert from Knight Concert Hall

Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalms (1965)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana (1936)

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some Conception Corporation classics – “Rock and Roll Classroom,” “Famous Judges School,” “An Open Letter to the Youth of America”… Dragons are examined by John Charles Thomas and his “The Green Eyed Dragon”, Stan Freberg’s “St. George and the Dragonette,” and Peter, Paul and Mary’s “Puff”… Jan C. Snow discusses the life cycle of “Pockets”



23:00 QUIET HOUR with John Simna

Johann Sebastian Bach: WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 4 in c-Sharp BWV 849 (1722)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ in g (1957)

Astor Piazzolla (arr José Bragato): Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Autumn (1970)

William Alwyn: Autumn Legend (1954)

Peteris Vasks: Silent Songs: Thank you, the late sun (1992)

Arvo Pärt: Spiegel im Spiegel (1978)